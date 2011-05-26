Myron Simpson took a solo victory on stage five after an opportunistic attack late in the race. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

After two second places in four days the New Zealand National Team finally got the victory they were craving for when Myron Simpson took the fifth stage of the An Post Rás.

The young Kiwi made an opportunist attack from a long breakaway close to the finish line and he managed to hold off the peloton, which finished just behind. There was no change to the yellow jersey, or the top five placings, as Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished ninth. He remains top of the overall classification, with Olexsandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) second and Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence) third.

The stage had started with a bang as several riders were involved in a crash and stage one winner Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) was also disqualified for holding onto his team car. Prior to the crash the first major break of the day came about after fifteen kilometres when twelve riders went clear. The group included Bagdonas’ team mate Mark Cassidy, though he was later called back into the main bunch to help with the chase of the break.

After 62 kilometres they had been reeled in, but no sooner had they been caught two riders, Lachlann Norris (Australia Drapac Cycling) and David O’Loughlin (Waterford Comeragh), broke free. They were then joined by the eventual race winner, Simpson, Johannes Kahra (Germany Thuringer Energie), Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor Sharp) and Tobyn Horton (Britain Motorpoint).

The six riders forged on and built up a gap of over four minutes. Sensing they needed to do something quickly the An Post Sean Kelly team, led by Bagdonas, responded and by the time the leaders came over the final climb at the Windy Gap the lead was reduced to 1:45.

Australian Norris was the first of the leading group to attack around 25 kilometres from home. He managed to stay out front until 4 kilometres from the line, with the peloton closing in behind. Then with less than 3 kilometres to go Simpson boldly decided to make his move; much to his team’s delight he held on to take the stage by four seconds to the chasing peloton, which had absorbed all of the break bar Horton.

Twenty year old Auckland native Simpson expressed his joy at winning the stage, especially as his teammate Shane Archbold had been narrowly denied two stage victories.

"There were a few little attacks and the bunch was coming so I put my head down with three kilometres to go and thankfully I stayed ahead. I’m delighted; this is my biggest win from my first race on the road this year."

"Shane (Archbold) has been unlucky, he’s been close, so it’s great to get the stage win for the team."

Stage six sees the riders depart from Blarney in the morning and travel 172 kilometres along Ireland’s south coastline to the stage finish in Tramore, County Waterford. Bagdonas is looking increasingly confident especially after his team’s strong performance today.



Full Results 1 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3:42:44 2 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:00:04 3 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 4 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 5 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 6 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 7 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 9 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 10 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 12 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 14 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 15 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 16 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 17 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 18 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 19 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 20 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 21 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 22 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 23 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 24 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 25 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 26 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 27 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 28 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 29 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 30 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 31 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 32 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 33 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 34 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 35 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 36 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 37 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 38 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 39 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 40 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 41 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 42 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 43 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 44 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 45 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 46 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 47 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 48 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 49 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 50 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 51 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 52 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 53 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 54 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 55 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 56 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 57 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 58 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 59 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 60 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 61 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 62 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 63 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 64 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 65 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 66 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 67 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 68 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 69 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 70 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 71 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 72 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 73 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 74 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 75 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 76 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 77 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 78 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 79 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:00:18 80 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 81 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:01:07 82 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:01:17 83 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 84 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:02:03 85 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 86 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 87 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:02:42 88 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 89 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 90 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 91 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 92 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:03:56 93 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:05:35 94 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:09:56 95 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 96 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:16:50 97 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:17:04 98 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 99 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 100 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 101 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:17:05 102 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 103 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 104 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 105 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 106 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 107 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 108 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 109 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 110 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 111 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 112 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 113 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 114 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 115 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 116 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 117 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 118 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:20:10 119 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 120 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 0:40:32 121 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 122 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 123 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 124 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 125 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 126 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 0:43:02 127 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 128 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 129 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 130 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 131 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 132 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 133 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 134 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 135 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 136 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 137 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 138 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 139 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 140 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 141 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 142 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 143 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 144 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 145 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 146 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 147 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 148 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 149 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 150 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:48:30 151 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 152 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 153 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 154 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 155 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 156 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:49:44 DSQ Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp DNF Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team DNF Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios DNF Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios DNF Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk DNF Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes DNF Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos DNF Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD DNF Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge

Mountain 1 - Traflask (Cat. 3) 16.8km 1 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 4 3 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 3 4 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 2

Mountain 2 - Loughavaul (Cat. 3) 25km 1 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 4 3 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 3 4 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 2

Mountain 3 - Derrycreha (Cat. 3) 36.8km 1 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 4 3 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 3 4 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 2

Mountain 4 - Ardyhoulihane (Cat. 3) 53km 1 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 5 pts 2 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 4 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 3 4 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 2

Mountain 5 - Moskeagh (Cat. 2) 120.2km 1 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 10 pts 2 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 8 3 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 6 4 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 4 5 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3 6 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1

Mountain 6 - Windy Gap (Cat. 2) 130.7km 1 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 10 pts 2 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 8 3 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 6 4 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 4 5 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3 6 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1

County riders 1 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 3:42:48 2 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 4 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 5 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 6 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 7 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 8 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 9 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 10 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 11 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 12 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 13 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 14 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 15 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 16 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 17 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 18 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 19 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 20 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 21 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 22 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 23 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 24 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:01:03 25 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:02:38 26 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 27 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 28 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 29 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:03:52 30 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:17:00 31 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 32 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 33 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 34 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:17:01 35 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 36 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 37 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 38 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 39 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 40 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 41 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 42 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 43 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 44 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 45 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 46 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 47 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:40:28 48 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 49 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 50 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 51 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 0:42:58 52 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 53 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 54 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 55 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 56 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 57 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 58 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 59 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 60 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 61 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 62 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 63 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 64 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 65 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 66 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 67 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 68 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 69 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 70 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 71 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 72 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 73 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:48:26 74 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 75 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 76 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 77 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 78 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County

International teams 1 New Zealand National Team 11:08:20 2 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:00:04 3 Britain Motorpoint 4 Britain Scienceinsport.com 5 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 Greece KTM Murcia 7 France AVC Aix en Provence 8 Britain Sigma Specialized 9 Ireland Team Skoda 10 Australia Drapac Cycling 11 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 12 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 13 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:02:17 14 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 0:05:49 15 Isle of Man Microgaming 0:19:43 16 Britain Forme Impsport 1:00:03

County teams 1 Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 11:08:24 2 Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 3 Dublin Eurocycles 0:17:01 4 Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:19:38 5 Meath Dectek 0:19:39 6 Galway Black Rose 0:22:16 7 Kildare Newbridge 0:35:05 8 Meath 53 Degrees North 0:40:28 9 Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 10 Dublin UCD 0:42:58 11 Dublin Barnardos 12 Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:51:01 13 Donegal LK Bikes 0:57:29 14 Cork Kanturk 1:17:00 15 Waterford Comeragh 1:25:56 16 Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:36:52 17 Cork County 1:40:27 18 Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:08:54

General classification after stage 5 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 20:22:03 2 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:01:16 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:27 5 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:31 6 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 7 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:17 9 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:02:21 10 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 11 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:03:42 12 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:03:48 13 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 14 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:04:00 15 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:09:21 16 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:09:22 17 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:09:42 18 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:09:49 19 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:10:52 20 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:12:02 21 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:12:06 22 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 23 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 24 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 25 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 26 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 27 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 28 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:12:19 29 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 30 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 31 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:13:04 32 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:13:36 33 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:15:19 34 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:17:19 35 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:17:30 36 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:18:52 37 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 38 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:19:21 39 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:20:17 40 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:20:49 41 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:21:12 42 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:21:48 43 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:23:15 44 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:23:37 45 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:23:41 46 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:24:03 47 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:24:18 48 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:24:47 49 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:25:47 50 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:27:37 51 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:28:46 52 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:29:03 53 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:29:23 54 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:36:56 55 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:37:10 56 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:37:48 57 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:38:15 58 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:41:02 59 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:41:03 60 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:41:52 61 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:42:27 62 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:42:46 63 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:43:30 64 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:43:38 65 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:44:14 66 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:44:16 67 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:45:28 68 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:46:32 69 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:46:52 70 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:47:47 71 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:48:22 72 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 0:48:27 73 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:48:31 74 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:48:44 75 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:48:51 76 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:49:19 77 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:49:55 78 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:50:08 79 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:50:14 80 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 81 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 82 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:50:41 83 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:51:35 84 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:52:07 85 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:52:52 86 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:53:10 87 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:54:05 88 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:54:07 89 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:54:46 90 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:57:48 91 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:58:21 92 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:00:53 93 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:01:31 94 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:01:55 95 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 1:06:04 96 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:06:57 97 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:08:33 98 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:09:32 99 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:15:08 100 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:17:02 101 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:17:38 102 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:19:20 103 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:23:19 104 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:25:43 105 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:25:59 106 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:26:25 107 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:30:33 108 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:31:50 109 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:32:09 110 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:32:50 111 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:34:57 112 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:37:16 113 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:40:20 114 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:40:48 115 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:44:07 116 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:44:08 117 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 1:47:44 118 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:52:36 119 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:53:31 120 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:58:24 121 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:03:17 122 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:04:30 123 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:05:29 124 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 2:06:43 125 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:07:09 126 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:09:15 127 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:09:39 128 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 129 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 130 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 131 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 2:10:26 132 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 2:12:36 133 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 2:12:53 134 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:15:34 135 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 2:17:33 136 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:17:36 137 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:18:28 138 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:19:05 139 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 2:19:25 140 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:20:39 141 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:22:13 142 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 2:24:09 143 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:24:55 144 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:26:06 145 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:26:31 146 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:29:59 147 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:33:06 148 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:33:59 149 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:34:42 150 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:35:19 151 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:40:17 152 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:41:55 153 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:49:38 154 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:55:12 155 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 3:02:34 156 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 3:07:04

Points classification 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 51 pts 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 50 3 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 35 4 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 29 5 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 26 6 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 26 7 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 24 8 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 24 9 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 22 10 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 22 11 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 21 12 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 21 13 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 18 14 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 16 15 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 16 16 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 14 17 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 13 18 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 12 19 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 20 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 12 21 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 11 22 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 11 23 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 9 24 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 8 25 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 26 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 8 27 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 8 28 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 8 29 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 7 30 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 6 31 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 5 32 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 5 33 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 5 34 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 35 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 4 36 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3 37 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3 38 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3 39 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 2 40 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1 41 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1 42 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1

Mountains classification 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 36 pts 2 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 35 3 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 30 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 22 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 21 6 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 20 7 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 20 8 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 16 9 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 16 10 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 15 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 13 12 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 12 13 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 12 14 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 15 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 12 16 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 10 17 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 10 18 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 19 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 8 20 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 8 21 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 8 22 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 8 23 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 6 24 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 25 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 6 26 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 6 27 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 28 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4 29 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 4 30 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3 31 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 3 32 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3 33 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 2 34 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1 35 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1 36 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 1

U23 rider classification 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 20:23:34 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:46 3 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:02:17 4 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:10:35 5 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 6 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 7 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:10:48 8 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:13:48 9 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:17:50 10 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:19:18 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:20:17 12 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:22:32 13 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:22:47 14 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:24:16 15 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:27:32 16 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:41:15 17 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:52:34 18 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:52:36 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:53:15 20 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:56:17 21 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:00:00 22 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:00:24 23 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:30:38 24 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:56:53 25 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:02:59 26 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:03:58 27 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:17:34

County rider classification 1 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 20:31:45 2 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:02:37 3 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 4 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:07:48 5 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:09:10 6 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:13:33 7 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:15:05 8 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:16:05 9 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:19:04 10 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:28:33 11 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:31:21 12 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:32:10 13 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:33:48 14 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:33:56 15 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:34:32 16 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:35:46 17 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:38:05 18 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:39:37 19 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:40:13 20 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:40:26 21 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:40:32 22 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 23 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 24 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:40:59 25 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:41:53 26 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:43:10 27 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:48:39 28 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:51:11 29 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:58:51 30 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:59:50 31 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:05:26 32 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:07:56 33 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:13:37 34 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:16:01 35 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:16:43 36 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:20:51 37 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:22:27 38 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:23:08 39 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:27:34 40 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:30:38 41 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:31:06 42 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:34:25 43 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:34:26 44 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 1:38:02 45 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:42:54 46 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:53:35 47 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:54:48 48 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:55:47 49 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:57:27 50 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:59:33 51 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:59:57 52 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 53 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 54 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 55 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 2:00:44 56 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 2:02:54 57 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 2:03:11 58 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:05:52 59 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 2:07:51 60 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 2:07:54 61 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:08:46 62 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:09:23 63 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:10:57 64 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 2:12:31 65 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 2:14:27 66 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:15:13 67 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:16:49 68 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:20:17 69 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 2:23:24 70 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:24:17 71 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:25:00 72 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:25:37 73 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 2:30:35 74 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:32:13 75 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:39:56 76 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:45:30 77 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:52:52 78 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:57:22

CI Category 2 rider classification 1 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 21:03:55 2 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:08:22 3 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:08:49 4 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:26:41 5 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:43:51 6 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:44:33 7 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:21:25 8 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:22:38 9 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:25:17 10 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:27:47 11 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 12 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 13 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 1:28:34 14 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 1:31:01 15 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:35:44 16 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:37:13 17 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:38:47 18 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:40:21 19 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:42:17 20 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:43:03 21 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:44:39 22 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:48:07 23 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:51:14 24 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:52:07 25 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:52:50 26 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:53:27 27 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:58:25 28 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:00:03 29 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:07:46 30 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:20:42

International teams classification 1 Britain Motorpoint 61:12:49 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:03:01 3 Australia Drapac Cycling 0:09:18 4 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:10:22 5 Britain Sigma Specialized 0:10:58 6 New Zealand National Team 0:11:30 7 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:16:31 8 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:20:34 9 Greece KTM Murcia 0:45:17 10 Ireland Team Skoda 0:45:37 11 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:58:01 12 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:08:10 13 Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:30:49 14 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 1:43:20 15 Isle of Man Microgaming 2:50:16 16 Britain Forme Impsport 3:25:34