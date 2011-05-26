Trending

Simpson triumphs in Blarney

Bagdonas remains in leader's jersey

Myron Simpson took a solo victory on stage five after an opportunistic attack late in the race.

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

After two second places in four days the New Zealand National Team finally got the victory they were craving for when Myron Simpson took the fifth stage of the An Post Rás.

The young Kiwi made an opportunist attack from a long breakaway close to the finish line and he managed to hold off the peloton, which finished just behind. There was no change to the yellow jersey, or the top five placings, as Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished ninth. He remains top of the overall classification, with Olexsandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) second and Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence) third.

The stage had started with a bang as several riders were involved in a crash and stage one winner Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) was also disqualified for holding onto his team car. Prior to the crash the first major break of the day came about after fifteen kilometres when twelve riders went clear. The group included Bagdonas’ team mate Mark Cassidy, though he was later called back into the main bunch to help with the chase of the break.

After 62 kilometres they had been reeled in, but no sooner had they been caught two riders, Lachlann Norris (Australia Drapac Cycling) and David O’Loughlin (Waterford Comeragh), broke free. They were then joined by the eventual race winner, Simpson, Johannes Kahra (Germany Thuringer Energie), Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor Sharp) and Tobyn Horton (Britain Motorpoint).

The six riders forged on and built up a gap of over four minutes. Sensing they needed to do something quickly the An Post Sean Kelly team, led by Bagdonas, responded and by the time the leaders came over the final climb at the Windy Gap the lead was reduced to 1:45.

Australian Norris was the first of the leading group to attack around 25 kilometres from home. He managed to stay out front until 4 kilometres from the line, with the peloton closing in behind. Then with less than 3 kilometres to go Simpson boldly decided to make his move; much to his team’s delight he held on to take the stage by four seconds to the chasing peloton, which had absorbed all of the break bar Horton.

Twenty year old Auckland native Simpson expressed his joy at winning the stage, especially as his teammate Shane Archbold had been narrowly denied two stage victories.

"There were a few little attacks and the bunch was coming so I put my head down with three kilometres to go and thankfully I stayed ahead. I’m delighted; this is my biggest win from my first race on the road this year."

"Shane (Archbold) has been unlucky, he’s been close, so it’s great to get the stage win for the team."

Stage six sees the riders depart from Blarney in the morning and travel 172 kilometres along Ireland’s south coastline to the stage finish in Tramore, County Waterford. Bagdonas is looking increasingly confident especially after his team’s strong performance today.
 

Full Results
1Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team3:42:44
2Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:00:04
3Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
4Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
5Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
6Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
8James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
9Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
10Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
11Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
12Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
13Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
14David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
15Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
16Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
17Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
18Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
19Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
20William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
21Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
22Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
23Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
24Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
25Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
26Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
27Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
28Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
29Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
30Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
31James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
32Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
33Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
34Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
35Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
36Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
37Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
38Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
39Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
40Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
41Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
42Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
43Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
44Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
45Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
46Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
47Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
48Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
49Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
50Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
51Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
52Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
53Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
54Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
55Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
56Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
57Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
58Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
59Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
60Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
61Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
62Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
63Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
64Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
65Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
66Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
67Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
68Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
69Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
70Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
71Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
72Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
73John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
74Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
75David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
76Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
77Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
78Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
79Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:00:18
80Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
81Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:01:07
82Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:01:17
83Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
84Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:02:03
85Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
86James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
87Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:02:42
88Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
89Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
90Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
91Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
92Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:03:56
93Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:05:35
94Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:09:56
95Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
96Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:16:50
97James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:17:04
98Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
99Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
100Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
101Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:17:05
102David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
103Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
104Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
105Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
106Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
107Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
108Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
109Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
110Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
111Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
112Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
113Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
114Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
115Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
116Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
117David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
118Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:20:10
119Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
120Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk0:40:32
121Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
122Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
123John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
124Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
125Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
126Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County0:43:02
127John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
128Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
129Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
130Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
131Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
132Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
133Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
134Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
135Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
136Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
137Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
138Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
139Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
140Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
141Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
142John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
143Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
144James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
145Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
146Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
147Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
148Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
149Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
150Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD0:48:30
151Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
152Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
153David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
154Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
155Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
156Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:49:44
DSQDean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
DNFMarc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
DNFTom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
DNFTim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
DNFOwen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
DNFDamian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
DNFGraham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
DNFColm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
DNFRichard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge

Mountain 1 - Traflask (Cat. 3) 16.8km
1Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling5pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling4
3Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia3
4Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com2

Mountain 2 - Loughavaul (Cat. 3) 25km
1Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling5pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling4
3Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia3
4Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com2

Mountain 3 - Derrycreha (Cat. 3) 36.8km
1Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling5pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling4
3Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence3
4Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence2

Mountain 4 - Ardyhoulihane (Cat. 3) 53km
1Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling5pts
2Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling4
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence3
4Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized2

Mountain 5 - Moskeagh (Cat. 2) 120.2km
1Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling10pts
2Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp8
3Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint6
4David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh4
5Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team3
6Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1

Mountain 6 - Windy Gap (Cat. 2) 130.7km
1Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling10pts
2Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp8
3Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint6
4David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh4
5Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team3
6Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1

County riders
1Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld3:42:48
2Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
3Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
4Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
5Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
6Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
7Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
8Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
9Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
10Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
11Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
12Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
13Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
14Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
15Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
16Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
17Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
18Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
19Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
20Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
21John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
22David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
23Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
24Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:01:03
25Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:02:38
26Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
27Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
28Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
29Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:03:52
30James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:17:00
31Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
32Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
33Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
34Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:17:01
35David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
36Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
37Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
38Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
39Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
40Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
41Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
42Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
43Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
44Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
45Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
46David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
47Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:40:28
48Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
49John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
50Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
51Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County0:42:58
52John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
53Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
54Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
55Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
56Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
57Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
58Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
59Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
60Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
61Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
62Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
63Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
64Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
65Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
66John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
67Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
68James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
69Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
70Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
71Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
72Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
73Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD0:48:26
74Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
75Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
76David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
77Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
78Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County

International teams
1New Zealand National Team11:08:20
2Germany Thuringer Energie0:00:04
3Britain Motorpoint
4Britain Scienceinsport.com
5Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
6Greece KTM Murcia
7France AVC Aix en Provence
8Britain Sigma Specialized
9Ireland Team Skoda
10Australia Drapac Cycling
11Ukraine ISD-Lampre
12Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
13Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:02:17
14Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci0:05:49
15Isle of Man Microgaming0:19:43
16Britain Forme Impsport1:00:03

County teams
1Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld11:08:24
2Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
3Dublin Eurocycles0:17:01
4Mayo Western Edge Medical0:19:38
5Meath Dectek0:19:39
6Galway Black Rose0:22:16
7Kildare Newbridge0:35:05
8Meath 53 Degrees North0:40:28
9Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
10Dublin UCD0:42:58
11Dublin Barnardos
12Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:51:01
13Donegal LK Bikes0:57:29
14Cork Kanturk1:17:00
15Waterford Comeragh1:25:56
16Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:36:52
17Cork County1:40:27
18Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:08:54

General classification after stage 5
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly20:22:03
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:01:16
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
4Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:27
5Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:31
6Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
7Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
8Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:17
9Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:02:21
10Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
11Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:03:42
12Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:03:48
13James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
14Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized0:04:00
15David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:09:21
16Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:09:22
17Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:09:42
18William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:09:49
19Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:10:52
20Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:12:02
21Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:12:06
22Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
23Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
24Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
25Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
26Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
27Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
28Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:12:19
29Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
30Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
31Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:13:04
32Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:13:36
33Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:15:19
34Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:17:19
35Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:17:30
36Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:18:52
37Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
38Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:19:21
39Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:20:17
40Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:20:49
41Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:21:12
42Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:21:48
43Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:23:15
44Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:23:37
45Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:23:41
46Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:24:03
47Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:24:18
48Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:24:47
49Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:25:47
50Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:27:37
51Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:28:46
52Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:29:03
53Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:29:23
54Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:36:56
55Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:37:10
56Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:37:48
57Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:38:15
58Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:41:02
59David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:41:03
60Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:41:52
61Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:42:27
62Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:42:46
63Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:43:30
64Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:43:38
65Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:44:14
66Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:44:16
67David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:45:28
68James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:46:32
69Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:46:52
70Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:47:47
71Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:48:22
72Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint0:48:27
73Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:48:31
74Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:48:44
75Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:48:51
76Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:49:19
77Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:49:55
78Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:50:08
79Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:50:14
80Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
81John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
82Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:50:41
83Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:51:35
84James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:52:07
85Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek0:52:52
86Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:53:10
87Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:54:05
88Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:54:07
89Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:54:46
90Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:57:48
91Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:58:21
92Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:00:53
93Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:01:31
94Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:01:55
95Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia1:06:04
96Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:06:57
97Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:08:33
98Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:09:32
99Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:15:08
100Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming1:17:02
101Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:17:38
102Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:19:20
103Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:23:19
104Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:25:43
105Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:25:59
106Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:26:25
107Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:30:33
108Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:31:50
109Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:32:09
110John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:32:50
111Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:34:57
112Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek1:37:16
113Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek1:40:20
114Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:40:48
115James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:44:07
116Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:44:08
117David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County1:47:44
118Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:52:36
119Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:53:31
120Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:58:24
121Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:03:17
122Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:04:30
123Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:05:29
124Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk2:06:43
125John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:07:09
126Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:09:15
127Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:09:39
128Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
129Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
130Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
131Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County2:10:26
132Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County2:12:36
133Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County2:12:53
134Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:15:34
135Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles2:17:33
136Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:17:36
137Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge2:18:28
138James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:19:05
139Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport2:19:25
140David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:20:39
141Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:22:13
142Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical2:24:09
143Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:24:55
144Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:26:06
145Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:26:31
146Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD2:29:59
147Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:33:06
148Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:33:59
149Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:34:42
150Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:35:19
151Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge2:40:17
152Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:41:55
153Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD2:49:38
154John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:55:12
155Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:02:34
156Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:07:04

Points classification
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly51pts
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team50
3Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint35
4Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence29
5Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team26
6Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling26
7Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team24
8Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie24
9Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence22
10Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp22
11Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre21
12Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint21
13Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly18
14Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia16
15Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie16
16James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp14
17Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling13
18Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre12
19Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci12
20Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie12
21Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie11
22Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly11
23Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre9
24Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda8
25Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized8
26David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling8
27Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles8
28Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia8
29Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized7
30Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia6
31William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint5
32Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com5
33Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles5
34Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence4
35Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming4
36Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3
37Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3
38Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical3
39Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence2
40Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1
41Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1
42Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre36pts
2Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia35
3Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia30
4Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly22
5Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence21
6Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling20
7Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling20
8Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp16
9Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling16
10Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling15
11Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint13
12Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized12
13Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint12
14Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci12
15Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming12
16Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling10
17Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized10
18Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling8
19David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling8
20William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint8
21David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh8
22Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek8
23Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda6
24Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team6
25Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint6
26Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia6
27Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly5
28Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team4
29Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com4
30Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3
31Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence3
32Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3
33Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie2
34Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1
35Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1
36Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek1

U23 rider classification
1Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team20:23:34
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:46
3Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:02:17
4Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:10:35
5Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
6Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
7Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:10:48
8Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:13:48
9Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:17:50
10Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:19:18
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:20:17
12Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:22:32
13Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:22:47
14Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:24:16
15Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:27:32
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:41:15
17Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:52:34
18Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:52:36
19Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:53:15
20Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:56:17
21Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:00:00
22Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:00:24
23Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:30:38
24Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:56:53
25Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:02:59
26Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:03:58
27James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:17:34

County rider classification
1Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles20:31:45
2Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:02:37
3Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
4Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:07:48
5Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:09:10
6Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:13:33
7Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:15:05
8Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:16:05
9Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:19:04
10Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:28:33
11David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:31:21
12Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:32:10
13Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:33:48
14Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:33:56
15Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:34:32
16David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:35:46
17Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:38:05
18Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:39:37
19Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:40:13
20Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:40:26
21Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:40:32
22Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
23John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
24Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:40:59
25Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:41:53
26Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek0:43:10
27Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:48:39
28Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:51:11
29Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:58:51
30Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:59:50
31Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:05:26
32Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:07:56
33Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:13:37
34Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:16:01
35Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:16:43
36Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:20:51
37Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:22:27
38John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:23:08
39Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek1:27:34
40Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek1:30:38
41Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:31:06
42James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:34:25
43Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:34:26
44David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County1:38:02
45Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:42:54
46Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:53:35
47Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:54:48
48Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:55:47
49John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:57:27
50Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:59:33
51Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:59:57
52Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
53Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
54Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
55Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County2:00:44
56Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County2:02:54
57Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County2:03:11
58Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:05:52
59Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles2:07:51
60Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North2:07:54
61Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge2:08:46
62James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:09:23
63David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:10:57
64Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly2:12:31
65Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical2:14:27
66Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:15:13
67Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:16:49
68Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD2:20:17
69Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh2:23:24
70Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:24:17
71Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:25:00
72Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:25:37
73Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge2:30:35
74Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:32:13
75Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD2:39:56
76John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:45:30
77Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:52:52
78Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:57:22

CI Category 2 rider classification
1Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical21:03:55
2John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:08:22
3Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:08:49
4Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:26:41
5Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:43:51
6Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:44:33
7Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:21:25
8Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:22:38
9John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:25:17
10Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:27:47
11Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
12Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
13Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County1:28:34
14Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County1:31:01
15Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:35:44
16James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:37:13
17David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:38:47
18Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:40:21
19Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:42:17
20Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:43:03
21Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:44:39
22Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD1:48:07
23Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:51:14
24Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:52:07
25Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:52:50
26Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:53:27
27Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:58:25
28Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:00:03
29Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD2:07:46
30Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:20:42

International teams classification
1Britain Motorpoint61:12:49
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:03:01
3Australia Drapac Cycling0:09:18
4France AVC Aix en Provence0:10:22
5Britain Sigma Specialized0:10:58
6New Zealand National Team0:11:30
7Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:16:31
8Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:20:34
9Greece KTM Murcia0:45:17
10Ireland Team Skoda0:45:37
11Germany Thuringer Energie0:58:01
12Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:08:10
13Britain Scienceinsport.com1:30:49
14Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci1:43:20
15Isle of Man Microgaming2:50:16
16Britain Forme Impsport3:25:34

County teams classification
1Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld62:22:36
2Dublin Eurocycles0:11:12
3Mayo Western Edge Medical0:51:01
4Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:56:16
5Dublin UCD1:22:36
6Meath Dectek1:39:05
7Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:52:21
8Kildare Newbridge1:58:12
9Meath 53 Degrees North2:04:11
10Galway Black Rose2:07:56
11Dublin Barnardos2:33:30
12Donegal LK Bikes2:37:20
13Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:41:29
14Waterford Comeragh3:29:21
15Cork County4:47:43
16Cork Kanturk4:47:56
17Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex5:17:11
18Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical5:18:35

 

