Simpson triumphs in Blarney
Bagdonas remains in leader's jersey
After two second places in four days the New Zealand National Team finally got the victory they were craving for when Myron Simpson took the fifth stage of the An Post Rás.
The young Kiwi made an opportunist attack from a long breakaway close to the finish line and he managed to hold off the peloton, which finished just behind. There was no change to the yellow jersey, or the top five placings, as Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) finished ninth. He remains top of the overall classification, with Olexsandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) second and Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence) third.
The stage had started with a bang as several riders were involved in a crash and stage one winner Dean Downing (Rapha Condor Sharp) was also disqualified for holding onto his team car. Prior to the crash the first major break of the day came about after fifteen kilometres when twelve riders went clear. The group included Bagdonas’ team mate Mark Cassidy, though he was later called back into the main bunch to help with the chase of the break.
After 62 kilometres they had been reeled in, but no sooner had they been caught two riders, Lachlann Norris (Australia Drapac Cycling) and David O’Loughlin (Waterford Comeragh), broke free. They were then joined by the eventual race winner, Simpson, Johannes Kahra (Germany Thuringer Energie), Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor Sharp) and Tobyn Horton (Britain Motorpoint).
The six riders forged on and built up a gap of over four minutes. Sensing they needed to do something quickly the An Post Sean Kelly team, led by Bagdonas, responded and by the time the leaders came over the final climb at the Windy Gap the lead was reduced to 1:45.
Australian Norris was the first of the leading group to attack around 25 kilometres from home. He managed to stay out front until 4 kilometres from the line, with the peloton closing in behind. Then with less than 3 kilometres to go Simpson boldly decided to make his move; much to his team’s delight he held on to take the stage by four seconds to the chasing peloton, which had absorbed all of the break bar Horton.
Twenty year old Auckland native Simpson expressed his joy at winning the stage, especially as his teammate Shane Archbold had been narrowly denied two stage victories.
"There were a few little attacks and the bunch was coming so I put my head down with three kilometres to go and thankfully I stayed ahead. I’m delighted; this is my biggest win from my first race on the road this year."
"Shane (Archbold) has been unlucky, he’s been close, so it’s great to get the stage win for the team."
Stage six sees the riders depart from Blarney in the morning and travel 172 kilometres along Ireland’s south coastline to the stage finish in Tramore, County Waterford. Bagdonas is looking increasingly confident especially after his team’s strong performance today.
|1
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3:42:44
|2
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:00:04
|3
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|4
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|5
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|6
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|9
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|10
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|12
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|14
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|15
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|16
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|17
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|18
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|19
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|20
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|21
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|22
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|23
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|24
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|25
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|26
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|27
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|28
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|29
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|30
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|31
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|32
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|33
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|34
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|35
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|36
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|37
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|38
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|39
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|40
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|41
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|42
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|43
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|44
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|45
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|46
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|47
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|48
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|49
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|50
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|51
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|52
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|53
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|54
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|55
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|56
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|57
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|58
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|59
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|60
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|61
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|62
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|63
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|64
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|65
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|66
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|67
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|68
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|69
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|70
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|71
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|72
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|73
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|74
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|75
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|76
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|77
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|78
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|79
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:00:18
|80
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|81
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:01:07
|82
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:01:17
|83
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|84
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:02:03
|85
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|86
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|87
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:02:42
|88
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|89
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|90
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|91
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|92
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:03:56
|93
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:05:35
|94
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:09:56
|95
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|96
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:16:50
|97
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:17:04
|98
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|99
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|100
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|101
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:17:05
|102
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|103
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|104
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|105
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|106
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|107
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|108
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|109
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|110
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|111
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|112
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|113
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|114
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|115
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|116
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|117
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|118
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:20:10
|119
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|120
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|0:40:32
|121
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|122
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|123
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|124
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|125
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|126
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|0:43:02
|127
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|128
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|129
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|130
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|131
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|132
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|133
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|134
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|135
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|136
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|137
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|138
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|139
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|140
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|141
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|142
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|143
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|144
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|145
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|146
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|147
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|148
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|149
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|150
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:48:30
|151
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|152
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|153
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|154
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|155
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|156
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:49:44
|DSQ
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|DNF
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|DNF
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|DNF
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|DNF
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|DNF
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|DNF
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|DNF
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|DNF
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|4
|3
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|3
|4
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|2
|1
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|4
|3
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|3
|4
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|2
|1
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|4
|3
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|3
|4
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|2
|1
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|4
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|3
|4
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|2
|1
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|8
|3
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|6
|4
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|4
|5
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3
|6
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1
|1
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|8
|3
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|6
|4
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|4
|5
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3
|6
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1
|1
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|3:42:48
|2
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|4
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|5
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|6
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|7
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|8
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|9
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|10
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|11
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|12
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|13
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|14
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|15
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|16
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|17
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|18
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|19
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|20
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|21
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|22
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|23
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|24
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:01:03
|25
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:02:38
|26
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|27
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|28
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|29
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:03:52
|30
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:17:00
|31
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|32
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|33
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|34
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:17:01
|35
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|36
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|37
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|38
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|39
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|40
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|41
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|42
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|43
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|44
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|45
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|46
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|47
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:40:28
|48
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|49
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|50
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|51
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|0:42:58
|52
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|53
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|54
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|55
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|56
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|57
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|58
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|59
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|60
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|61
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|62
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|63
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|64
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|65
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|66
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|67
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|68
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|69
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|70
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|71
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|72
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|73
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:48:26
|74
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|75
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|76
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|77
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|78
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|1
|New Zealand National Team
|11:08:20
|2
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:00:04
|3
|Britain Motorpoint
|4
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|5
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|Greece KTM Murcia
|7
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|8
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|9
|Ireland Team Skoda
|10
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|11
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|12
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|13
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:02:17
|14
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|0:05:49
|15
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:19:43
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|1:00:03
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|11:08:24
|2
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|3
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:17:01
|4
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:19:38
|5
|Meath Dectek
|0:19:39
|6
|Galway Black Rose
|0:22:16
|7
|Kildare Newbridge
|0:35:05
|8
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:40:28
|9
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|10
|Dublin UCD
|0:42:58
|11
|Dublin Barnardos
|12
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:51:01
|13
|Donegal LK Bikes
|0:57:29
|14
|Cork Kanturk
|1:17:00
|15
|Waterford Comeragh
|1:25:56
|16
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:36:52
|17
|Cork County
|1:40:27
|18
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:08:54
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|20:22:03
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:01:16
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:27
|5
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|7
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:17
|9
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:02:21
|10
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|11
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:03:42
|12
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:03:48
|13
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|14
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:04:00
|15
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:09:21
|16
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:09:22
|17
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:09:42
|18
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:09:49
|19
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:10:52
|20
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:12:02
|21
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:12:06
|22
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|23
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|24
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|25
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|26
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|27
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|28
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:12:19
|29
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|30
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|31
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:13:04
|32
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:13:36
|33
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:15:19
|34
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:17:19
|35
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:17:30
|36
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:18:52
|37
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|38
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:19:21
|39
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:20:17
|40
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:20:49
|41
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:21:12
|42
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:21:48
|43
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:23:15
|44
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:23:37
|45
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:23:41
|46
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:24:03
|47
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:24:18
|48
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:24:47
|49
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:25:47
|50
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:27:37
|51
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:28:46
|52
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:29:03
|53
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:29:23
|54
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:36:56
|55
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:37:10
|56
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:37:48
|57
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:38:15
|58
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:41:02
|59
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:41:03
|60
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:41:52
|61
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:42:27
|62
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:42:46
|63
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:43:30
|64
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:43:38
|65
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:44:14
|66
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:44:16
|67
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:45:28
|68
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:46:32
|69
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:46:52
|70
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:47:47
|71
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:48:22
|72
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|0:48:27
|73
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:48:31
|74
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:48:44
|75
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:48:51
|76
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:49:19
|77
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:49:55
|78
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:50:08
|79
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:50:14
|80
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|81
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|82
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:50:41
|83
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:51:35
|84
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:52:07
|85
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:52:52
|86
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:53:10
|87
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:54:05
|88
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:54:07
|89
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:54:46
|90
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:57:48
|91
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:58:21
|92
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:00:53
|93
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:01:31
|94
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:01:55
|95
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|1:06:04
|96
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:06:57
|97
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:08:33
|98
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:09:32
|99
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:15:08
|100
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:17:02
|101
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:17:38
|102
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:19:20
|103
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:23:19
|104
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:25:43
|105
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:25:59
|106
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:26:25
|107
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:30:33
|108
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:31:50
|109
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:32:09
|110
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:32:50
|111
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:34:57
|112
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:37:16
|113
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:40:20
|114
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:40:48
|115
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:44:07
|116
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:44:08
|117
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|1:47:44
|118
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:52:36
|119
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:53:31
|120
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:58:24
|121
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:03:17
|122
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:04:30
|123
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:05:29
|124
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|2:06:43
|125
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:07:09
|126
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:09:15
|127
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:09:39
|128
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|129
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|130
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|131
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|2:10:26
|132
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|2:12:36
|133
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|2:12:53
|134
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:15:34
|135
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|2:17:33
|136
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:17:36
|137
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:18:28
|138
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:19:05
|139
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|2:19:25
|140
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:20:39
|141
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:22:13
|142
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|2:24:09
|143
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:24:55
|144
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:26:06
|145
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:26:31
|146
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:29:59
|147
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:33:06
|148
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:33:59
|149
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:34:42
|150
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:35:19
|151
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:40:17
|152
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:41:55
|153
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:49:38
|154
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:55:12
|155
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:02:34
|156
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:07:04
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|51
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|50
|3
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|35
|4
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|29
|5
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|26
|6
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|26
|7
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|24
|8
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|24
|9
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|22
|10
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|22
|11
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|21
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|21
|13
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|18
|14
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|16
|15
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|16
|16
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|14
|17
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|13
|18
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|12
|19
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|20
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|12
|21
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|11
|22
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|11
|23
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|9
|24
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|8
|25
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|26
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|8
|27
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|8
|28
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|8
|29
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|7
|30
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|6
|31
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|5
|32
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|5
|33
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|5
|34
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|35
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|4
|36
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3
|37
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|38
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3
|39
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|2
|40
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|41
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|42
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|36
|pts
|2
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|35
|3
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|30
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|22
|5
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|21
|6
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|20
|7
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|20
|8
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|16
|9
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|16
|10
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|15
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|13
|12
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|12
|13
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|12
|14
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|15
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|12
|16
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|10
|17
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|10
|18
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|19
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|8
|20
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|8
|21
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|8
|22
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|8
|23
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|6
|24
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|25
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|6
|26
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|6
|27
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|28
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|4
|29
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|4
|30
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3
|31
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|3
|32
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3
|33
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|2
|34
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|35
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1
|36
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|20:23:34
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:02:17
|4
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:10:35
|5
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|6
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|7
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:10:48
|8
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:13:48
|9
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:17:50
|10
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:19:18
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:20:17
|12
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:22:32
|13
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:22:47
|14
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:24:16
|15
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:27:32
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:41:15
|17
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:52:34
|18
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:52:36
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:53:15
|20
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:56:17
|21
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:00:00
|22
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:00:24
|23
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:30:38
|24
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:56:53
|25
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:02:59
|26
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:03:58
|27
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:17:34
|1
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|20:31:45
|2
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:02:37
|3
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|4
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:07:48
|5
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:09:10
|6
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:13:33
|7
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:15:05
|8
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:16:05
|9
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:19:04
|10
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:28:33
|11
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:31:21
|12
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:32:10
|13
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:33:48
|14
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:33:56
|15
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:34:32
|16
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:35:46
|17
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:38:05
|18
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:39:37
|19
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:40:13
|20
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:40:26
|21
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:40:32
|22
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|23
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|24
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:40:59
|25
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:41:53
|26
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:43:10
|27
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:48:39
|28
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:51:11
|29
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:58:51
|30
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:59:50
|31
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:05:26
|32
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:07:56
|33
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:13:37
|34
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:16:01
|35
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:16:43
|36
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:20:51
|37
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:22:27
|38
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:23:08
|39
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:27:34
|40
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:30:38
|41
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:31:06
|42
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:34:25
|43
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:34:26
|44
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|1:38:02
|45
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:42:54
|46
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:53:35
|47
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:54:48
|48
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:55:47
|49
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:57:27
|50
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:59:33
|51
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:59:57
|52
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|53
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|54
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|55
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|2:00:44
|56
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|2:02:54
|57
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|2:03:11
|58
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:05:52
|59
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|2:07:51
|60
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:07:54
|61
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:08:46
|62
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:09:23
|63
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:10:57
|64
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|2:12:31
|65
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|2:14:27
|66
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:15:13
|67
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:16:49
|68
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:20:17
|69
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|2:23:24
|70
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:24:17
|71
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:25:00
|72
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:25:37
|73
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|2:30:35
|74
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:32:13
|75
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:39:56
|76
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:45:30
|77
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:52:52
|78
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:57:22
|1
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|21:03:55
|2
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:08:22
|3
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:08:49
|4
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:26:41
|5
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:43:51
|6
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:44:33
|7
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:21:25
|8
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:22:38
|9
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:25:17
|10
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:27:47
|11
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|12
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|13
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|1:28:34
|14
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|1:31:01
|15
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:35:44
|16
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:37:13
|17
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:38:47
|18
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:40:21
|19
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:42:17
|20
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:43:03
|21
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:44:39
|22
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:48:07
|23
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:51:14
|24
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:52:07
|25
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:52:50
|26
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:53:27
|27
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:58:25
|28
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:00:03
|29
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:07:46
|30
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:20:42
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|61:12:49
|2
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:03:01
|3
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:09:18
|4
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:10:22
|5
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:10:58
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:11:30
|7
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:16:31
|8
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:20:34
|9
|Greece KTM Murcia
|0:45:17
|10
|Ireland Team Skoda
|0:45:37
|11
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:58:01
|12
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:08:10
|13
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:30:49
|14
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|1:43:20
|15
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|2:50:16
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|3:25:34
|1
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|62:22:36
|2
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:11:12
|3
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:51:01
|4
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:56:16
|5
|Dublin UCD
|1:22:36
|6
|Meath Dectek
|1:39:05
|7
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:52:21
|8
|Kildare Newbridge
|1:58:12
|9
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|2:04:11
|10
|Galway Black Rose
|2:07:56
|11
|Dublin Barnardos
|2:33:30
|12
|Donegal LK Bikes
|2:37:20
|13
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:41:29
|14
|Waterford Comeragh
|3:29:21
|15
|Cork County
|4:47:43
|16
|Cork Kanturk
|4:47:56
|17
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|5:17:11
|18
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|5:18:35
