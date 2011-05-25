Trending

Bagdonas takes stage over Archbold

Lithuanian in race lead

Bagdonas took another win on stage four.

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) recorded his second win of the An Post Rás, after powering to victory in a mass bunch sprint at the finish in Castletownbere, Cork. The victory ensured he remained in the yellow jersey, although he didn't extend his lead of 1:16 as the first group of 36 riders home contained all his closest rivals in the overall standings.

Day two's holder of the yellow jersey, Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) took second place in the sprint, while Stuart Shaw (Australian Drapac Cycling) finished third. As yesterday's top three in the third stage, Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence), Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Briton Peter Williams (Motorpoint) were all involved in the sprint finish, the overall standings remain the same. Bagdonas leads with Sheydyk second and Mihaylov third.

Today's scenic stage down to the Cork coast saw the riders take on some serious hills in appalling conditions. Predictably the weather ensured the peloton were always close behind any breakaways, with two minutes being the largest gap along the 142 kilometre route. By the time the race had reached the famous Healy's Pass, which appeared 20 kilometres from the finish; a lead group of just over twenty riders had been caught.

The group swelled to almost double its size and with 15 kilometres to go Bagdonas attacked, bringing fifteen riders with him. He didn't make it too far as they were reeled in again, but proving his first victory wasn't a once off he found the energy to sprint home and retain the yellow jersey in the process.

After yesterday's stage Bagdonas had expressed some nerves about the mountainous routes ahead of him, but after taking another win he felt confident at the halfway point of the eight day race.

"It was a nice race again. I like the rain; it's my type of weather! [Winning the race] It's possible. Why not now? Today I had good luck, I tried my hardest in the sprint and I won. We will see what happens tomorrow."

An Post Sean Kelly team manager, Kurt Bogaerts, remains pleased at how the race is unfolding and he now thinks Bagdonas has a real chance of holding onto his lead.

"It makes me really happy, the way the team is racing. Already this year we have the same amount of wins as last year - two. For me that's a big success. Now we will go for the overall (classification) and maybe other stage wins. I want to get the maximum out of this race,” Bogaerts said.

"Everyone has seen how strong Gediminas (Bagdonas) is, and how strong the team is. He has a great opportunity to win the race now, but the Rás is always tricky," he added.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly3:42:59
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
3Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
4Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
5Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
6Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
7Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
8Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
9Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
10Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
11Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
13Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
14Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
15Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
16Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
17Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
18Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
19James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
20Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
21Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
22Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
23Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
24Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
25Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
26Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
27William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
28Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
29Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
30Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
31Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
32Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
33Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
34Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
35Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
36Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
37David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:05:40
38Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
39Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
40Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
41Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
42Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
43Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:05:54
44Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
45Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
46Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
47Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
48Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
49Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
50Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:06:50
51Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
52Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:07:05
53Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
54Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
55Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
56Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:10:38
57Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:11:35
58Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
59Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
60James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
61Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
62John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
63Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
64Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
65Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
66Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
67Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
68Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
69Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
70Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
71Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
72Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
73Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
74Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
75Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
76Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
77Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
78James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
79Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
80Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
81Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
82Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
83Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
84Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
85Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
86Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
87John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
88Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
89Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
90David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
91Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
92Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
93Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
94Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
95Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
96Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
97Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
98Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
99Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
100Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
101Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
102Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
103Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
104Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
105Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
106Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
107Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk0:14:31
108Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:14:57
109Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
110Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
111Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
112Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
113John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
114Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
115Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
116Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
117Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
118Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
119Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
120Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
121Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
122Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
123Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
124Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
125Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
126Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
127Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
128Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
129David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
130Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:15:04
131Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County0:17:54
132Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
133David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
134Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
135Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:18:36
136Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:19:35
137Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
138David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
139Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:22:54
140Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
141James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
142Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
143Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
144Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:23:17
145Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:28:47
146Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:32:01
147Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
148Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:32:16
149Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:38:24
150Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
151Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
152Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
153Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:40:37
154Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
155John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
156Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
157James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:49:43
158Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
159Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
160Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
161Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
162Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
163Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
164Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
165Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
166Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
DNFSamuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport

KOH Category 2: Ladies View
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia10pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly8
3Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming6
4Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek4
5Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3
6Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence1

KOH Category 2: Molls Gap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia10pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly8
3Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming6
4Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek4
5Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence3
6Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek1

KOH Category 3: Tousist
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia5pts
2Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint4
3Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3
4William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint2

KOH Category 2: Koockanoughanish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia10pts
2Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized8
3Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint6
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized4
5Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3
6Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1

KOH Category 1: Healy Pass
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre15pts
2Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci12
3Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia10
4David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling8
5Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda6
6Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci5
7Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling3

County riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld3:42:59
2Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
3Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
4Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:05:40
5Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:05:54
6Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
7Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
8Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
9Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
10Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:06:50
11Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
12Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:11:35
13Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
14John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
15Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
16Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
17Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
18Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
19Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
20Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
21Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
22Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
23Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
24Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
25Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
26Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
27John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
28Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
29David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
30Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
31Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
32Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
33Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
34Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
35Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
36Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
37Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:14:57
38Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
39Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
40John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
41Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
42Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
43Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
44Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
45Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
46Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
47Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
48Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
49Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
50Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
51Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
52Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
53Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
54David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
55Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County0:17:54
56Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
57David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
58Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
59Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:19:35
60David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
61Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:22:54
62Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
63James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
64Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
65Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
66Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:28:47
67Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:32:01
68Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:32:16
69Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:38:24
70Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
71Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
72Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:40:37
73John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
74Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
75James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:49:43
76Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
77Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
78Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
79Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
80Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
81Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
82Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
83Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belgium An Post Sean Kelly11:08:57
2Greece KTM Murcia
3France AVC Aix en Provence
4Britain Motorpoint
5Australia Drapac Cycling
6Britain Sigma Specialized
7Germany Thuringer Energie0:05:54
8Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
9New Zealand National Team0:10:38
10Britain Scienceinsport.com0:11:35
11Ukraine ISD-Lampre
12Ireland Team Skoda0:17:15
13Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci0:18:40
14Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:28:50
15USA Wonderful Pistachios0:29:54
16Britain Forme Impsport0:34:45
17Isle of Man Microgaming0:40:38

County teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/11:26:26
2Dublin Eurocycles0:05:40
3Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:05:41
4Dublin UCD0:09:03
5Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:09:16
6Galway Black Rose0:12:31
7Mayo Western Edge Medical0:15:53
8Donegal LK Bikes0:17:16
9Meath Dectek
10Meath 53 Degrees North0:20:38
11Waterford Comeragh
12Dublin Barnardos
13Kildare Newbridge0:24:00
14Cork County0:33:16
15Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:40:37
16Cork Kanturk1:02:08
17Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:03:24
18Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:06:44

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly16:39:15
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:01:16
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
4Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:27
5Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:31
6Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
7Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
8Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:17
9Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:02:21
10Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
11Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:03:42
12Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:03:44
13Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:03:48
14Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
15James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
16Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized0:04:00
17David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:09:21
18Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:09:22
19Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:09:28
20Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:09:42
21William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:09:49
22Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:10:52
23Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:11:56
24Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:12:02
25Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:12:06
26Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
27Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
28Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
29Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
30Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
31Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
32Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:12:19
33Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
34Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
35Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:13:04
36Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:15:20
37Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:15:23
38Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:17:30
39Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:18:52
40Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
41Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:19:07
42Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:20:17
43Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:21:12
44Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:23:15
45Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:23:37
46Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:23:41
47Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:24:03
48Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:24:18
49Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:24:47
50Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:25:47
51Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:27:37
52Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:27:41
53David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:28:27
54Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:28:46
55Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:29:03
56Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:29:23
57Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:29:51
58Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:30:26
59Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:32:44
60Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:33:40
61Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:36:56
62Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
63Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:37:10
64Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:37:48
65Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:38:15
66Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:41:02
67David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:41:03
68Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:41:21
69Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:41:52
70Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:42:27
71Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:42:45
72Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:42:46
73Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:43:38
74Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:44:14
75Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:44:16
76James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:46:32
77Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:46:41
78Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:47:38
79Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:48:08
80Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint0:48:27
81Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:48:31
82Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:48:44
83Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:49:18
84John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:49:52
85Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:49:55
86Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:49:56
87Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:50:08
88James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
89Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:50:14
90Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
91John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
92Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
93Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:51:33
94Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:51:35
95Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:51:59
96Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:52:06
97Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:52:31
98Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:54:07
99Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:54:46
100Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:57:48
101Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:58:15
102Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie1:00:42
103James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:01:09
104Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:01:10
105Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:01:31
106Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:02:19
107Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD1:07:28
108Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios1:08:47
109Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:13:03
110Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:15:08
111Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
112Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming1:17:02
113Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci1:17:33
114Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:17:38
115Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek1:20:15
116Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:20:19
117Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:23:19
118Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
119Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:23:47
120Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
121Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County1:24:27
122Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:25:59
123Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk1:26:15
124Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:26:17
125Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:26:41
126John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
127Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
128Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
129Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
130Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
131Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
132Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
133Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:29:12
134Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County1:29:38
135Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
136Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport1:29:45
137David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County1:30:23
138David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:31:53
139Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios1:33:43
140Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:34:35
141Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:34:38
142Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:35:06
143Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:35:35
144Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:35:43
145Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:38:18
146Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:39:15
147Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD1:41:33
148Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:41:57
149Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:43:08
150Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:43:13
151Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:43:23
152Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:47:29
153Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:48:28
154Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:50:08
155Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:51:44
156Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:51:51
157Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:52:21
158Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes2:01:27
159Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
160James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:02:05
161Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD2:06:40
162John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:12:14
163Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:14:08
164Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:16:59
165Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:17:59
166Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:24:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly44pts
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team40
3Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling26
4Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence25
5Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence22
6Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp22
7Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint21
8Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre20
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly18
10Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team17
11Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint16
12Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia16
13Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp15
14Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling13
15Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre12
16Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie12
17Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly11
18Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie11
19Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie10
20Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team9
21Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre9
22Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda8
23Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized8
24Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles8
25Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia8
26Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized7
27David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling6
28Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia6
29James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp6
30William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint5
31Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles5
32Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence4
33Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming4
34Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3
35Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3
36Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical3
37Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence2
38Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com2
39Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1
40Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1
41Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre36pts
2Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia35
3Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia30
4Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly22
5Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence16
6Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling15
7Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint13
8Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized12
9Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming12
10Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci12
11Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling10
12Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling8
13David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling8
14William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint8
15Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized8
16Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek8
17Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda6
18Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint6
19Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly5
20Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci5
21Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team4
22Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3
23Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3
24Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1
25Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre1
26Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team16:40:46
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:46
3Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:02:17
4Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:10:25
6Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:10:35
7Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
8Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
9Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:10:48
10Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:13:52
11Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:17:36
12Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:22:32
13Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:22:47
14Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:24:16
15Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:27:32
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:41:15
17Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:50:35
18Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:52:36
19Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:53:15
20Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:56:17
21Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:59:11
22Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda1:00:00
23Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:13:37
24Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:36:47
25Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:45:58
26Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:46:57
27James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom2:00:34

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles16:48:57
2Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:02:37
3Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
4Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:07:48
5Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:09:10
6Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:13:33
7Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:15:05
8Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:16:05
9David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:18:45
10Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:19:04
11Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:20:44
12Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:23:58
13Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:28:33
14David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:31:21
15Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:31:39
16Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:32:10
17Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:32:45
18Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:33:03
19Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:33:56
20Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:34:32
21Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:36:59
22John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:40:10
23Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:40:13
24Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:40:26
25Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:40:32
26Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
27John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
28Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
29Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:41:51
30Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:41:53
31Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:42:49
32Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:48:33
33James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:51:27
34Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:51:28
35Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:57:46
36Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:05:26
37Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
38Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:07:56
39Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek1:10:33
40Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:10:37
41Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:13:37
42Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
43Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:14:05
44Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
45Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County1:14:45
46Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:16:35
47Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:16:59
48John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
49Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
50Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
51Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
52Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
53Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
54Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
55Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County1:19:56
56Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
57David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County1:20:41
58David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:22:11
59Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:24:53
60Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:24:56
61Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:25:24
62Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:25:53
63Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:26:01
64Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:29:33
65Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD1:31:51
66Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:32:15
67Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:33:31
68Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:33:41
69Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:37:47
70Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:38:46
71Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:40:26
72Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:42:02
73Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:42:09
74Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:42:39
75Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:51:45
76Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
77James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:52:23
78Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD1:56:58
79John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:02:32
80Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:04:26
81Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose2:07:17
82Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk2:08:17
83Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:14:24

CI Category 2 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom17:12:55
2Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:08:12
3Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:09:05
4John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:16:34
5Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:17:53
6Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:46:39
7Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:50:07
8Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County0:50:47
9Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:53:01
10John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
11Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
12Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
13Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
14Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
15Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County0:55:58
16David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:58:13
17Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1:00:58
18Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:02:03
19Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:05:35
20Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD1:07:53
21Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:08:17
22Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:09:33
23Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos1:09:43
24Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:13:49
25Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:16:28
26Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:18:04
27Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:18:11
28Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:18:41
29Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes1:27:47
30James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:28:25
31Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD1:33:00
32Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:40:28
33Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:43:19
34Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:44:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Britain Motorpoint50:04:25
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:48
3Australia Drapac Cycling0:09:18
4France AVC Aix en Provence0:10:22
5Britain Sigma Specialized0:10:58
6New Zealand National Team0:11:34
7Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:16:31
8Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:20:34
9Greece KTM Murcia0:45:17
10Ireland Team Skoda0:45:37
11Germany Thuringer Energie0:58:01
12Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:08:10
13USA Wonderful Pistachios1:20:37
14Britain Scienceinsport.com1:30:49
15Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci1:37:35
16Britain Forme Impsport2:25:35
17Isle of Man Microgaming2:30:37

County teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dublin Eurocycles51:08:23
2Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:05:49
3Mayo Western Edge Medical0:37:12
4Dublin UCD0:45:27
5Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:02:05
6Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:17:42
7Meath Dectek1:25:15
8Kildare Newbridge1:28:56
9Meath 53 Degrees North1:29:32
10Donegal LK Bikes1:45:40
11Galway Black Rose1:51:29
12Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:56:17
13Dublin Barnardos1:56:21
14Waterford Comeragh2:09:14
15Cork County3:13:05
16Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex3:14:06
17Cork Kanturk3:36:45
18Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical3:47:32

 

