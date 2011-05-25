Bagdonas takes stage over Archbold
Lithuanian in race lead
Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) recorded his second win of the An Post Rás, after powering to victory in a mass bunch sprint at the finish in Castletownbere, Cork. The victory ensured he remained in the yellow jersey, although he didn't extend his lead of 1:16 as the first group of 36 riders home contained all his closest rivals in the overall standings.
Day two's holder of the yellow jersey, Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) took second place in the sprint, while Stuart Shaw (Australian Drapac Cycling) finished third. As yesterday's top three in the third stage, Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence), Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Briton Peter Williams (Motorpoint) were all involved in the sprint finish, the overall standings remain the same. Bagdonas leads with Sheydyk second and Mihaylov third.
Today's scenic stage down to the Cork coast saw the riders take on some serious hills in appalling conditions. Predictably the weather ensured the peloton were always close behind any breakaways, with two minutes being the largest gap along the 142 kilometre route. By the time the race had reached the famous Healy's Pass, which appeared 20 kilometres from the finish; a lead group of just over twenty riders had been caught.
The group swelled to almost double its size and with 15 kilometres to go Bagdonas attacked, bringing fifteen riders with him. He didn't make it too far as they were reeled in again, but proving his first victory wasn't a once off he found the energy to sprint home and retain the yellow jersey in the process.
After yesterday's stage Bagdonas had expressed some nerves about the mountainous routes ahead of him, but after taking another win he felt confident at the halfway point of the eight day race.
"It was a nice race again. I like the rain; it's my type of weather! [Winning the race] It's possible. Why not now? Today I had good luck, I tried my hardest in the sprint and I won. We will see what happens tomorrow."
An Post Sean Kelly team manager, Kurt Bogaerts, remains pleased at how the race is unfolding and he now thinks Bagdonas has a real chance of holding onto his lead.
"It makes me really happy, the way the team is racing. Already this year we have the same amount of wins as last year - two. For me that's a big success. Now we will go for the overall (classification) and maybe other stage wins. I want to get the maximum out of this race,” Bogaerts said.
"Everyone has seen how strong Gediminas (Bagdonas) is, and how strong the team is. He has a great opportunity to win the race now, but the Rás is always tricky," he added.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|3:42:59
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|4
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|5
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|6
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|7
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|9
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|10
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|11
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|13
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|15
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|16
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|17
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|18
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|19
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|20
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|21
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|22
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|23
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|24
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|25
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|26
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|27
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|28
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|29
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|30
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|31
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|32
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|33
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|34
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|35
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|36
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|37
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:05:40
|38
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|39
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|40
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|41
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|42
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|43
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:05:54
|44
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|45
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|46
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|47
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|48
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|49
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|50
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:06:50
|51
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|52
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:07:05
|53
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|54
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|55
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|56
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:10:38
|57
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:11:35
|58
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|59
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|60
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|61
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|62
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|63
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|64
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|65
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|66
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|67
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|68
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|69
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|70
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|71
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|72
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|73
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|74
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|75
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|76
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|77
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|78
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|79
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|80
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|81
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|82
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|83
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|84
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|85
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|86
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|87
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|88
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|89
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|90
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|91
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|92
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|93
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|94
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|95
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|96
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|97
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|98
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|99
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|100
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|101
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|102
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|103
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|104
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|105
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|106
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|107
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|0:14:31
|108
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:14:57
|109
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|110
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|111
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|112
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|113
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|114
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|115
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|116
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|117
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|118
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|119
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|120
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|121
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|122
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|123
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|124
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|125
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|126
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|127
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|128
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|129
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|130
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:15:04
|131
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|0:17:54
|132
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|133
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|134
|Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|135
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:18:36
|136
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:19:35
|137
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|138
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|139
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:22:54
|140
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|141
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|142
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|143
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|144
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:23:17
|145
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:28:47
|146
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:32:01
|147
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|148
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:32:16
|149
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:38:24
|150
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|151
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|152
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|153
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:40:37
|154
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|155
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|156
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|157
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:49:43
|158
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|159
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|160
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|161
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|162
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|163
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|164
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|165
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|166
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|DNF
|Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|10
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|8
|3
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|6
|4
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|4
|5
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3
|6
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|10
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|8
|3
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|6
|4
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|4
|5
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|3
|6
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|4
|3
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|4
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|10
|pts
|2
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|6
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|4
|5
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|6
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|15
|pts
|2
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|3
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|10
|4
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|8
|5
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|6
|6
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|5
|7
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|3:42:59
|2
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|3
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|4
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:05:40
|5
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:05:54
|6
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|7
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|8
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|9
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|10
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:06:50
|11
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|12
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:11:35
|13
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|14
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|15
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|16
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|17
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|18
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|19
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|20
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|21
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|22
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|23
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|24
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|25
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|26
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|27
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|28
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|29
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|30
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|31
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|32
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|33
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|34
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|35
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|36
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|37
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:14:57
|38
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|39
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|40
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|41
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|42
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|43
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|44
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|45
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|46
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|47
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|48
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|49
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|50
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|51
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|52
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|53
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|54
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|55
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|0:17:54
|56
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|57
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|58
|Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|59
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:19:35
|60
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|61
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:22:54
|62
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|63
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|64
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|65
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|66
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:28:47
|67
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:32:01
|68
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:32:16
|69
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:38:24
|70
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|71
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|72
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:40:37
|73
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|74
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|75
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:49:43
|76
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|77
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|78
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|79
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|80
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|81
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|82
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|83
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|11:08:57
|2
|Greece KTM Murcia
|3
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|Britain Motorpoint
|5
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|6
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|7
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:05:54
|8
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|9
|New Zealand National Team
|0:10:38
|10
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:11:35
|11
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|12
|Ireland Team Skoda
|0:17:15
|13
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|0:18:40
|14
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:28:50
|15
|USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:29:54
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|0:34:45
|17
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:40:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|11:26:26
|2
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:05:40
|3
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:05:41
|4
|Dublin UCD
|0:09:03
|5
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:09:16
|6
|Galway Black Rose
|0:12:31
|7
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:15:53
|8
|Donegal LK Bikes
|0:17:16
|9
|Meath Dectek
|10
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:20:38
|11
|Waterford Comeragh
|12
|Dublin Barnardos
|13
|Kildare Newbridge
|0:24:00
|14
|Cork County
|0:33:16
|15
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:40:37
|16
|Cork Kanturk
|1:02:08
|17
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:03:24
|18
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:06:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|16:39:15
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:01:16
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:27
|5
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|7
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:17
|9
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:02:21
|10
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|11
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:03:42
|12
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:03:44
|13
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:03:48
|14
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|15
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|16
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:04:00
|17
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:09:21
|18
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:09:22
|19
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:09:28
|20
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:09:42
|21
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:09:49
|22
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:10:52
|23
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:11:56
|24
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:12:02
|25
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:12:06
|26
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|27
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|28
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|29
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|30
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|31
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|32
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:12:19
|33
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|34
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|35
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:13:04
|36
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:15:20
|37
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:15:23
|38
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:17:30
|39
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:18:52
|40
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|41
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:19:07
|42
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:20:17
|43
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:21:12
|44
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:23:15
|45
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:23:37
|46
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:23:41
|47
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:24:03
|48
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:24:18
|49
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:24:47
|50
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:25:47
|51
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:27:37
|52
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:27:41
|53
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:28:27
|54
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:28:46
|55
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:29:03
|56
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:29:23
|57
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:29:51
|58
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:30:26
|59
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:32:44
|60
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:33:40
|61
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:36:56
|62
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|63
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:37:10
|64
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:37:48
|65
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:38:15
|66
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:41:02
|67
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:41:03
|68
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:41:21
|69
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:41:52
|70
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:42:27
|71
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:42:45
|72
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:42:46
|73
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:43:38
|74
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:44:14
|75
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:44:16
|76
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:46:32
|77
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:46:41
|78
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:47:38
|79
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:48:08
|80
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|0:48:27
|81
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:48:31
|82
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:48:44
|83
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:49:18
|84
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:49:52
|85
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:49:55
|86
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:49:56
|87
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:50:08
|88
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|89
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:50:14
|90
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|91
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|92
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|93
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:51:33
|94
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:51:35
|95
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:51:59
|96
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:52:06
|97
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:52:31
|98
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:54:07
|99
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:54:46
|100
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:57:48
|101
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:58:15
|102
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|1:00:42
|103
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:01:09
|104
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:01:10
|105
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:01:31
|106
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:02:19
|107
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:07:28
|108
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|1:08:47
|109
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:13:03
|110
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:15:08
|111
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|112
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:17:02
|113
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|1:17:33
|114
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:17:38
|115
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:20:15
|116
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:20:19
|117
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:23:19
|118
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|119
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:23:47
|120
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|121
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|1:24:27
|122
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:25:59
|123
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|1:26:15
|124
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:26:17
|125
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:26:41
|126
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|127
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|128
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|129
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|130
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|131
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|132
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|133
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:29:12
|134
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|1:29:38
|135
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|136
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|1:29:45
|137
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|1:30:23
|138
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:31:53
|139
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|1:33:43
|140
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:34:35
|141
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:34:38
|142
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:35:06
|143
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:35:35
|144
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:35:43
|145
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:38:18
|146
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:39:15
|147
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:41:33
|148
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:41:57
|149
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:43:08
|150
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:43:13
|151
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:43:23
|152
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:47:29
|153
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:48:28
|154
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:50:08
|155
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:51:44
|156
|Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:51:51
|157
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:52:21
|158
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|2:01:27
|159
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|160
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:02:05
|161
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|2:06:40
|162
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:12:14
|163
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:14:08
|164
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:16:59
|165
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:17:59
|166
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:24:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|44
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|40
|3
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|26
|4
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|25
|5
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|22
|6
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|22
|7
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|21
|8
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|20
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|18
|10
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|17
|11
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|16
|12
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|16
|13
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|14
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|13
|15
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|12
|16
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|12
|17
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|11
|18
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|11
|19
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|10
|20
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|9
|21
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|9
|22
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|8
|23
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|24
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|8
|25
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|8
|26
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|7
|27
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|6
|28
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|6
|29
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|30
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|5
|31
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|5
|32
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|33
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|4
|34
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3
|35
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|36
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3
|37
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|2
|38
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|2
|39
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|40
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|41
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|36
|pts
|2
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|35
|3
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|30
|4
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|22
|5
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|16
|6
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|15
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|13
|8
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|12
|9
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|12
|10
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|12
|11
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|10
|12
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|13
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|8
|14
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|8
|15
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|16
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|8
|17
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|6
|18
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|6
|19
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|20
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|5
|21
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|4
|22
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3
|23
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3
|24
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|25
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|1
|26
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|16:40:46
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:02:17
|4
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:10:25
|6
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:10:35
|7
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|8
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|9
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:10:48
|10
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:13:52
|11
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:17:36
|12
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:22:32
|13
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:22:47
|14
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:24:16
|15
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:27:32
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:41:15
|17
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:50:35
|18
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:52:36
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:53:15
|20
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:56:17
|21
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:59:11
|22
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|1:00:00
|23
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:13:37
|24
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:36:47
|25
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:45:58
|26
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:46:57
|27
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|2:00:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|16:48:57
|2
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:02:37
|3
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|4
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:07:48
|5
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:09:10
|6
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:13:33
|7
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:15:05
|8
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:16:05
|9
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:18:45
|10
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:19:04
|11
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:20:44
|12
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:23:58
|13
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:28:33
|14
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:31:21
|15
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:31:39
|16
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:32:10
|17
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:32:45
|18
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:33:03
|19
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:33:56
|20
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:34:32
|21
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:36:59
|22
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:40:10
|23
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:40:13
|24
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:40:26
|25
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:40:32
|26
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|27
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|28
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|29
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:41:51
|30
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:41:53
|31
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:42:49
|32
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:48:33
|33
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:51:27
|34
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:51:28
|35
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:57:46
|36
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:05:26
|37
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|38
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:07:56
|39
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:10:33
|40
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:10:37
|41
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:13:37
|42
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|43
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:14:05
|44
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|45
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|1:14:45
|46
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:16:35
|47
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:16:59
|48
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|49
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|50
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|51
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|52
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|53
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|54
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|55
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|1:19:56
|56
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|57
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|1:20:41
|58
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:22:11
|59
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:24:53
|60
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:24:56
|61
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:25:24
|62
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:25:53
|63
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:26:01
|64
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:29:33
|65
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:31:51
|66
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:32:15
|67
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:33:31
|68
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:33:41
|69
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:37:47
|70
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:38:46
|71
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:40:26
|72
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:42:02
|73
|Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:42:09
|74
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:42:39
|75
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:51:45
|76
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|77
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:52:23
|78
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:56:58
|79
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:02:32
|80
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:04:26
|81
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|2:07:17
|82
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|2:08:17
|83
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:14:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|17:12:55
|2
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:08:12
|3
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:09:05
|4
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:16:34
|5
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:17:53
|6
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:46:39
|7
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:50:07
|8
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|0:50:47
|9
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:53:01
|10
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|11
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|12
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|13
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|14
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|15
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|0:55:58
|16
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:58:13
|17
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:00:58
|18
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:02:03
|19
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:05:35
|20
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:07:53
|21
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:08:17
|22
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:09:33
|23
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|1:09:43
|24
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:13:49
|25
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:16:28
|26
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:18:04
|27
|Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:18:11
|28
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:18:41
|29
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|1:27:47
|30
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:28:25
|31
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:33:00
|32
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:40:28
|33
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:43:19
|34
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:44:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|50:04:25
|2
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:48
|3
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:09:18
|4
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:10:22
|5
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:10:58
|6
|New Zealand National Team
|0:11:34
|7
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:16:31
|8
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:20:34
|9
|Greece KTM Murcia
|0:45:17
|10
|Ireland Team Skoda
|0:45:37
|11
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:58:01
|12
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:08:10
|13
|USA Wonderful Pistachios
|1:20:37
|14
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:30:49
|15
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|1:37:35
|16
|Britain Forme Impsport
|2:25:35
|17
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|2:30:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|51:08:23
|2
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:05:49
|3
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:37:12
|4
|Dublin UCD
|0:45:27
|5
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:02:05
|6
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:17:42
|7
|Meath Dectek
|1:25:15
|8
|Kildare Newbridge
|1:28:56
|9
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:29:32
|10
|Donegal LK Bikes
|1:45:40
|11
|Galway Black Rose
|1:51:29
|12
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:56:17
|13
|Dublin Barnardos
|1:56:21
|14
|Waterford Comeragh
|2:09:14
|15
|Cork County
|3:13:05
|16
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|3:14:06
|17
|Cork Kanturk
|3:36:45
|18
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|3:47:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy