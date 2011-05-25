Bagdonas took another win on stage four. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Gediminas Bagdonas (An Post Sean Kelly) recorded his second win of the An Post Rás, after powering to victory in a mass bunch sprint at the finish in Castletownbere, Cork. The victory ensured he remained in the yellow jersey, although he didn't extend his lead of 1:16 as the first group of 36 riders home contained all his closest rivals in the overall standings.

Day two's holder of the yellow jersey, Shane Archbold (New Zealand National Team) took second place in the sprint, while Stuart Shaw (Australian Drapac Cycling) finished third. As yesterday's top three in the third stage, Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence), Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD Lampre) and Briton Peter Williams (Motorpoint) were all involved in the sprint finish, the overall standings remain the same. Bagdonas leads with Sheydyk second and Mihaylov third.

Today's scenic stage down to the Cork coast saw the riders take on some serious hills in appalling conditions. Predictably the weather ensured the peloton were always close behind any breakaways, with two minutes being the largest gap along the 142 kilometre route. By the time the race had reached the famous Healy's Pass, which appeared 20 kilometres from the finish; a lead group of just over twenty riders had been caught.

The group swelled to almost double its size and with 15 kilometres to go Bagdonas attacked, bringing fifteen riders with him. He didn't make it too far as they were reeled in again, but proving his first victory wasn't a once off he found the energy to sprint home and retain the yellow jersey in the process.

After yesterday's stage Bagdonas had expressed some nerves about the mountainous routes ahead of him, but after taking another win he felt confident at the halfway point of the eight day race.

"It was a nice race again. I like the rain; it's my type of weather! [Winning the race] It's possible. Why not now? Today I had good luck, I tried my hardest in the sprint and I won. We will see what happens tomorrow."

An Post Sean Kelly team manager, Kurt Bogaerts, remains pleased at how the race is unfolding and he now thinks Bagdonas has a real chance of holding onto his lead.

"It makes me really happy, the way the team is racing. Already this year we have the same amount of wins as last year - two. For me that's a big success. Now we will go for the overall (classification) and maybe other stage wins. I want to get the maximum out of this race,” Bogaerts said.

"Everyone has seen how strong Gediminas (Bagdonas) is, and how strong the team is. He has a great opportunity to win the race now, but the Rás is always tricky," he added.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 3:42:59 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 4 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 5 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 6 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 7 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 9 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 10 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 11 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 13 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 15 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 16 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 17 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 18 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 19 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 20 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 21 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 22 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 23 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 24 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 25 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 26 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 27 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 28 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 29 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 30 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 31 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 32 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 33 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 34 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 35 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 36 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 37 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:05:40 38 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 39 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 40 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 41 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 42 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 43 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:05:54 44 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 45 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 46 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 47 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 48 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 49 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 50 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:06:50 51 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 52 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:07:05 53 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 54 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 55 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 56 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:10:38 57 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:11:35 58 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 59 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 60 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 61 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 62 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 63 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 64 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 65 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 66 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 67 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 68 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 69 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 70 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 71 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 72 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 73 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 74 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 75 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 76 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 77 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 78 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 79 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 80 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 81 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 82 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 83 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 84 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 85 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 86 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 87 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 88 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 89 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 90 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 91 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 92 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 93 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 94 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 95 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 96 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 97 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 98 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 99 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 100 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 101 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 102 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 103 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 104 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 105 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 106 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 107 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 0:14:31 108 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:14:57 109 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 110 Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 111 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 112 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 113 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 114 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 115 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 116 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 117 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 118 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 119 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 120 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 121 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 122 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 123 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 124 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 125 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 126 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 127 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 128 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 129 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 130 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:15:04 131 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 0:17:54 132 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 133 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 134 Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 135 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:18:36 136 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:19:35 137 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 138 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 139 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:22:54 140 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 141 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 142 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 143 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 144 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:23:17 145 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:28:47 146 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:32:01 147 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 148 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:32:16 149 Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:38:24 150 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 151 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 152 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 153 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:40:37 154 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 155 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 156 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 157 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:49:43 158 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 159 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 160 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 161 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 162 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 163 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 164 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 165 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 166 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk DNF Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport

KOH Category 2: Ladies View # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 10 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 8 3 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 6 4 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 4 5 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3 6 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 1

KOH Category 2: Molls Gap # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 10 pts 2 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 8 3 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 6 4 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 4 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 3 6 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 1

KOH Category 3: Tousist # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 5 pts 2 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 4 3 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3 4 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 2

KOH Category 2: Koockanoughanish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 10 pts 2 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 6 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 4 5 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3 6 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1

KOH Category 1: Healy Pass # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 15 pts 2 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 3 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 10 4 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 8 5 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 6 6 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 5 7 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 3

County riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 3:42:59 2 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 3 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 4 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:05:40 5 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:05:54 6 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 7 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 8 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 9 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 10 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:06:50 11 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 12 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:11:35 13 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 14 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 15 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 16 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 17 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 18 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 19 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 20 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 21 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 22 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 23 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 24 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 25 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 26 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 27 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 28 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 29 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 30 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 31 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 32 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 33 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 34 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 35 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 36 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 37 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:14:57 38 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 39 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 40 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 41 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 42 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 43 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 44 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 45 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 46 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 47 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 48 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 49 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 50 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 51 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 52 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 53 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 54 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 55 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 0:17:54 56 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 57 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 58 Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 59 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:19:35 60 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 61 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:22:54 62 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 63 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 64 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 65 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 66 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:28:47 67 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:32:01 68 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:32:16 69 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:38:24 70 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 71 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 72 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:40:37 73 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 74 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 75 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:49:43 76 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 77 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 78 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 79 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 80 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 81 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 82 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 83 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 11:08:57 2 Greece KTM Murcia 3 France AVC Aix en Provence 4 Britain Motorpoint 5 Australia Drapac Cycling 6 Britain Sigma Specialized 7 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:05:54 8 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 9 New Zealand National Team 0:10:38 10 Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:11:35 11 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 12 Ireland Team Skoda 0:17:15 13 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 0:18:40 14 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:28:50 15 USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:29:54 16 Britain Forme Impsport 0:34:45 17 Isle of Man Microgaming 0:40:38

County teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 11:26:26 2 Dublin Eurocycles 0:05:40 3 Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:05:41 4 Dublin UCD 0:09:03 5 Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:09:16 6 Galway Black Rose 0:12:31 7 Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:15:53 8 Donegal LK Bikes 0:17:16 9 Meath Dectek 10 Meath 53 Degrees North 0:20:38 11 Waterford Comeragh 12 Dublin Barnardos 13 Kildare Newbridge 0:24:00 14 Cork County 0:33:16 15 Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:40:37 16 Cork Kanturk 1:02:08 17 Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:03:24 18 Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:06:44

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 16:39:15 2 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:01:16 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:27 5 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:31 6 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 7 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:17 9 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:02:21 10 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 11 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:03:42 12 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:03:44 13 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:03:48 14 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 15 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 16 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:04:00 17 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:09:21 18 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:09:22 19 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:09:28 20 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:09:42 21 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:09:49 22 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:10:52 23 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:11:56 24 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:12:02 25 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:12:06 26 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 27 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 28 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 29 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 30 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 31 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 32 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:12:19 33 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 34 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 35 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:13:04 36 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:15:20 37 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:15:23 38 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:17:30 39 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:18:52 40 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 41 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:19:07 42 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:20:17 43 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:21:12 44 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:23:15 45 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:23:37 46 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:23:41 47 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:24:03 48 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:24:18 49 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:24:47 50 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:25:47 51 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:27:37 52 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:27:41 53 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:28:27 54 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:28:46 55 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:29:03 56 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:29:23 57 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:29:51 58 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:30:26 59 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:32:44 60 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:33:40 61 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:36:56 62 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 63 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:37:10 64 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:37:48 65 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:38:15 66 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:41:02 67 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:41:03 68 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:41:21 69 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:41:52 70 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:42:27 71 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:42:45 72 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:42:46 73 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:43:38 74 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:44:14 75 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:44:16 76 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:46:32 77 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:46:41 78 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:47:38 79 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:48:08 80 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 0:48:27 81 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:48:31 82 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:48:44 83 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:49:18 84 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:49:52 85 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:49:55 86 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:49:56 87 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:50:08 88 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 89 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:50:14 90 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 91 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 92 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 93 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:51:33 94 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:51:35 95 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:51:59 96 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:52:06 97 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:52:31 98 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:54:07 99 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:54:46 100 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:57:48 101 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:58:15 102 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 1:00:42 103 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:01:09 104 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:01:10 105 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:01:31 106 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:02:19 107 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:07:28 108 Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 1:08:47 109 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:13:03 110 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:15:08 111 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 112 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:17:02 113 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 1:17:33 114 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:17:38 115 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:20:15 116 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:20:19 117 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:23:19 118 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 119 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:23:47 120 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 121 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 1:24:27 122 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:25:59 123 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 1:26:15 124 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:26:17 125 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:26:41 126 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 127 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 128 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 129 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 130 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 131 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 132 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 133 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:29:12 134 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 1:29:38 135 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 136 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 1:29:45 137 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 1:30:23 138 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:31:53 139 Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 1:33:43 140 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:34:35 141 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:34:38 142 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:35:06 143 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:35:35 144 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:35:43 145 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:38:18 146 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:39:15 147 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:41:33 148 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:41:57 149 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:43:08 150 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:43:13 151 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:43:23 152 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:47:29 153 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:48:28 154 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:50:08 155 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:51:44 156 Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:51:51 157 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:52:21 158 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 2:01:27 159 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 160 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:02:05 161 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 2:06:40 162 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:12:14 163 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:14:08 164 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:16:59 165 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:17:59 166 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:24:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 44 pts 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 40 3 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 26 4 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 25 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 22 6 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 22 7 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 21 8 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 20 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 18 10 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 17 11 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 16 12 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 16 13 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 14 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 13 15 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 12 16 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 12 17 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 11 18 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 11 19 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 10 20 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 9 21 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 9 22 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 8 23 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 24 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 8 25 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 8 26 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 7 27 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 6 28 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 6 29 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 30 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 5 31 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 5 32 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 33 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 4 34 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3 35 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3 36 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3 37 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 2 38 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 2 39 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1 40 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1 41 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 36 pts 2 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 35 3 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 30 4 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 22 5 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 16 6 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 15 7 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 13 8 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 12 9 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 12 10 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 12 11 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 10 12 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 13 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 8 14 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 8 15 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 16 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 8 17 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 6 18 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 6 19 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 20 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 5 21 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4 22 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3 23 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3 24 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1 25 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 1 26 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 1

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 16:40:46 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:46 3 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:02:17 4 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:10:25 6 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:10:35 7 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 8 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 9 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:10:48 10 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:13:52 11 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:17:36 12 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:22:32 13 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:22:47 14 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:24:16 15 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:27:32 16 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:41:15 17 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:50:35 18 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:52:36 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:53:15 20 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:56:17 21 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:59:11 22 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 1:00:00 23 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:13:37 24 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:36:47 25 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:45:58 26 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:46:57 27 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 2:00:34

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 16:48:57 2 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:02:37 3 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 4 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:07:48 5 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:09:10 6 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:13:33 7 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:15:05 8 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:16:05 9 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:18:45 10 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:19:04 11 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:20:44 12 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:23:58 13 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:28:33 14 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:31:21 15 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:31:39 16 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:32:10 17 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:32:45 18 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:33:03 19 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:33:56 20 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:34:32 21 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:36:59 22 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:40:10 23 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:40:13 24 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:40:26 25 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:40:32 26 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 27 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 28 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 29 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:41:51 30 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:41:53 31 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:42:49 32 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:48:33 33 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:51:27 34 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:51:28 35 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:57:46 36 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:05:26 37 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 38 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:07:56 39 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:10:33 40 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:10:37 41 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:13:37 42 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 43 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:14:05 44 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 45 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 1:14:45 46 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:16:35 47 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:16:59 48 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 49 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 50 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 51 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 52 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 53 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 54 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 55 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 1:19:56 56 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 57 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 1:20:41 58 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:22:11 59 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:24:53 60 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:24:56 61 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:25:24 62 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:25:53 63 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:26:01 64 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:29:33 65 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:31:51 66 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:32:15 67 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:33:31 68 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:33:41 69 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:37:47 70 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:38:46 71 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:40:26 72 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:42:02 73 Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:42:09 74 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:42:39 75 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:51:45 76 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 77 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:52:23 78 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:56:58 79 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:02:32 80 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 2:04:26 81 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 2:07:17 82 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 2:08:17 83 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 2:14:24

CI Category 2 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 17:12:55 2 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:08:12 3 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:09:05 4 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:16:34 5 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:17:53 6 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:46:39 7 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:50:07 8 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 0:50:47 9 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:53:01 10 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 11 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 12 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 13 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 14 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 15 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 0:55:58 16 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:58:13 17 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1:00:58 18 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:02:03 19 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:05:35 20 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:07:53 21 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:08:17 22 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:09:33 23 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 1:09:43 24 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:13:49 25 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:16:28 26 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:18:04 27 Edna Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:18:11 28 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:18:41 29 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 1:27:47 30 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:28:25 31 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:33:00 32 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:40:28 33 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:43:19 34 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:44:19

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Britain Motorpoint 50:04:25 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:48 3 Australia Drapac Cycling 0:09:18 4 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:10:22 5 Britain Sigma Specialized 0:10:58 6 New Zealand National Team 0:11:34 7 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:16:31 8 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:20:34 9 Greece KTM Murcia 0:45:17 10 Ireland Team Skoda 0:45:37 11 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:58:01 12 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:08:10 13 USA Wonderful Pistachios 1:20:37 14 Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:30:49 15 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 1:37:35 16 Britain Forme Impsport 2:25:35 17 Isle of Man Microgaming 2:30:37