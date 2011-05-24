Mihaylov prevails in Castleisland
Bagdonas takes over general classification lead
Twenty three year old Bulgarian sprinter Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence) just edged out his Ukrainian eastern European rival Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD – Lampre) at today’s third stage of the An Post Rás, which saw the riders travel from Kilrush to Castleisland, County Kerry.
It was Mihaylov’s third win of the year and he was pleased to triumph after over four hours of racing.
"The sprint wasn’t easy as we did many kilometres today and my legs were tired in the final stretch. But I was good today and I am happy. I am a climber and I was waiting all day for the final climb. I did my attack there."
"I look forward to the climbs, I feel better there. I hope it’s possible to take yellow. At the moment I will wait, because it is a difficult race" he added.
Meanwhile Bagdonas was delighted to take the yellow jersey although he did admit some apprehension about the coming stages with the hills set to test him.
"I am very happy. There was good work done today and I took the yellow jersey. I’ll try again tomorrow. I have a good advantage now, but hills are not my speciality. I will try every day. The guy who won didn’t do so much work, and so too the Ukrainian rider [who was second]. They sprinted for the stage win, but I am leader and this is my first time to lead a race this big."
Tomorrow sees the peloton travel 142 kilometres from Castleisland to Castletownbere, in a stage which takes in a first category and three second category climbs.
|1
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4:13:50
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:00:15
|4
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|5
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|7
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|8
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|9
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|10
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|11
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|12
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:00:40
|13
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:02:06
|14
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|15
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|16
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:02:09
|17
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:02:32
|18
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|19
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|20
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|21
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|22
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|23
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|24
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|25
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|26
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|27
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|28
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|29
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|30
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|31
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|32
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|33
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|34
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|35
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|36
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|37
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|38
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|39
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|40
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|41
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|42
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|43
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|44
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|45
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|46
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|47
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|48
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|49
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|50
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|51
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|52
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|53
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|54
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|55
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|56
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|57
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:02:42
|58
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:02:46
|59
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:02:49
|60
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:02:52
|61
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:02:32
|62
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:03:38
|63
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|64
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|65
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|66
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|67
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|68
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|69
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|70
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|71
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|72
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|73
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|74
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|75
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|76
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|77
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|78
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|79
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|80
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|81
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|82
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|83
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|84
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:03:51
|85
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:03:53
|86
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:03:56
|87
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|88
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|89
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|90
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|91
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|92
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|93
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|94
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|95
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|96
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|97
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|98
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:04:50
|99
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:05:55
|100
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|101
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|102
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|103
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|104
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|105
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:07:17
|106
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|107
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|108
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:08:45
|109
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:11:01
|110
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:16:49
|111
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|0:23:16
|112
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:36:43
|113
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|114
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|115
|Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|116
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|117
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|118
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|119
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|120
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|121
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|122
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|123
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|124
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|125
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|126
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|127
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|128
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|129
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|130
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|131
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|132
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|133
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|134
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|135
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|136
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|137
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|138
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|139
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|140
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|141
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|142
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|143
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|144
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|145
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|146
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|147
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|148
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|149
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|150
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|151
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|152
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|153
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|154
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|155
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|156
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|157
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|158
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|159
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|160
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|161
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|162
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|163
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:39:23
|164
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|165
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|166
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:40:40
|167
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|DNF
|Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County
|1
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|1
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|5
|pts
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|4
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3
|4
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|2
|1
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|5
|pts
|2
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|4
|3
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|3
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|2
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|15
|pts
|2
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|12
|3
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|10
|4
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|5
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|6
|6
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|7
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|12:44:32
|2
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:02:02
|3
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|4
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:02:17
|5
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|7
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|8
|Greece KTM Murcia
|9
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|10
|New Zealand National Team
|11
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|0:04:11
|12
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:04:34
|13
|Britain Forme Impsport
|0:07:24
|14
|USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:09:03
|15
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|16
|Ireland Team Skoda
|0:10:25
|17
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:37:10
|1
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|12:50:52
|2
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:00:26
|3
|Dublin Eurocycles
|0:00:44
|4
|Dublin UCD
|0:01:02
|5
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:01:50
|6
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:33:05
|7
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|8
|Meath Dectek
|0:34:37
|9
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:34:55
|10
|Donegal LK Bikes
|11
|Kildare Newbridge
|0:36:54
|12
|Galway Black Rose
|0:38:06
|13
|Dublin Barnardos
|1:07:42
|14
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:07:57
|15
|Waterford Comeragh
|1:11:21
|16
|Cork Kanturk
|1:27:20
|17
|Cork County
|1:40:47
|17
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|12:56:16
|2
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:01:16
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:01:27
|5
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:01:31
|6
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:02:17
|9
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:02:21
|10
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|11
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:03:34
|12
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:03:41
|13
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:03:42
|14
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:03:44
|16
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:03:45
|17
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:03:48
|18
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|19
|James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|20
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|21
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|22
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:04:00
|23
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:05:12
|24
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|0:09:49
|25
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:11:36
|26
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:11:40
|27
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:11:56
|28
|Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:12:02
|29
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|30
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|31
|Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:12:06
|32
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|33
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|34
|Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|35
|Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|36
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|37
|Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|38
|Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|39
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:12:19
|40
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|41
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|42
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:12:43
|43
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:13:04
|44
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:13:12
|45
|Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|46
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|47
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|48
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:13:25
|49
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:13:30
|50
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:13:49
|51
|Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:14:07
|52
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:14:08
|53
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:14:12
|54
|Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:14:54
|55
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:15:29
|56
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:16:02
|57
|Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:16:06
|58
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:17:28
|59
|Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|60
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:26:13
|61
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:26:14
|62
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:27:46
|63
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:28:41
|64
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:29:28
|65
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:29:46
|66
|Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:30:23
|67
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:30:52
|68
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:31:10
|69
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:34:57
|70
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:35:02
|71
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:36:03
|72
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|0:36:33
|73
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|0:36:52
|74
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|75
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:36:56
|76
|Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|77
|Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|78
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
|79
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:37:09
|80
|Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|81
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:37:10
|82
|Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:37:43
|83
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:38:15
|84
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|85
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:38:16
|86
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:38:17
|87
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:38:20
|88
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|89
|Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:38:21
|90
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:38:33
|91
|James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|92
|Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:38:36
|93
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:38:39
|94
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|95
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|96
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|97
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:38:41
|98
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:39:51
|99
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:39:58
|100
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:40:00
|101
|Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:40:02
|102
|Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:40:24
|103
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:40:56
|104
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|0:41:02
|105
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:42:32
|106
|Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|0:42:44
|107
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:44:52
|108
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:45:38
|109
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:46:13
|110
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:49:56
|111
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:54:46
|112
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|0:58:45
|113
|Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:01:28
|114
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:03:33
|115
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|116
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|117
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:08:40
|118
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:08:44
|119
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|1:09:30
|120
|Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:09:57
|121
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:11:07
|122
|Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|123
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|124
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:11:20
|125
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|1:11:44
|126
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|127
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|128
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|129
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|130
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|131
|Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
|132
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|133
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|134
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|135
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|136
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|137
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|138
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|139
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|140
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|141
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|142
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|143
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|144
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:12:12
|145
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|146
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|147
|Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|148
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:12:18
|149
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:12:22
|150
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|1:12:29
|151
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:12:49
|152
|Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:14:15
|153
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|1:14:24
|154
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:15:01
|155
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:16:00
|156
|Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|1:18:46
|157
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:24:18
|158
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:24:25
|159
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:26:36
|160
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:27:16
|161
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:28:16
|162
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|163
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|164
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:31:37
|165
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:32:32
|166
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:33:57
|167
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:34:23
|1
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|29
|pts
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|26
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|22
|4
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|21
|5
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|20
|6
|Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|15
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|14
|8
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|13
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|13
|10
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|13
|11
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|13
|12
|Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|12
|13
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|12
|14
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|12
|15
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|11
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|10
|17
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|9
|18
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|9
|19
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|9
|20
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|8
|21
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|8
|22
|Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|8
|23
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|7
|24
|David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|6
|25
|James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|6
|26
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|5
|27
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|5
|28
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|4
|29
|Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|4
|30
|Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
|3
|31
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|3
|32
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|3
|33
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|34
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|2
|35
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|1
|36
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|1
|1
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|21
|pts
|2
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
|20
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
|12
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
|12
|5
|Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|10
|6
|Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|8
|7
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|8
|8
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|6
|9
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|6
|10
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|5
|11
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|4
|12
|Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
|3
|13
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|3
|14
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|1
|1
|Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|12:57:47
|2
|Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:02:17
|4
|Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|5
|Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:10:25
|7
|Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:10:31
|8
|Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:10:35
|9
|Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
|10
|Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|11
|Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:10:48
|12
|Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:11:12
|13
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:11:54
|14
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:12:41
|15
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:15:57
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:35:21
|17
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:35:38
|18
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
|0:41:01
|19
|Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:44:07
|20
|Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:44:42
|21
|Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
|0:48:25
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
|0:53:15
|23
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|0:57:14
|24
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|1:02:02
|25
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:10:51
|26
|Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:13:30
|27
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:31:01
|1
|Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|13:00:04
|2
|Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:07:48
|3
|Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|0:07:52
|4
|Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:08:31
|5
|Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
|6
|Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:09:24
|7
|Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|8
|David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:09:42
|9
|Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
|0:10:01
|10
|Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|0:10:24
|11
|Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:11:41
|12
|Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:22:26
|13
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:23:58
|14
|Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:24:53
|15
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:25:40
|16
|Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:25:58
|17
|Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|0:27:04
|18
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:27:22
|19
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:31:14
|20
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:34:27
|21
|James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|22
|Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:34:28
|23
|John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:34:29
|24
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:34:32
|25
|Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|26
|Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:34:45
|27
|Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:34:51
|28
|Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|29
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|30
|Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
|31
|Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:34:53
|32
|Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:36:03
|33
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:36:10
|34
|Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|0:36:12
|35
|Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:37:08
|36
|Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:41:04
|37
|Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|0:54:57
|38
|Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
|0:59:45
|39
|Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|40
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|41
|Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|1:04:52
|42
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|1:04:56
|43
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|1:05:42
|44
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:07:19
|45
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|46
|Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:07:32
|47
|Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
|1:07:56
|48
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|49
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|50
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|51
|Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|52
|Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|53
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|54
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|55
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|56
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|57
|Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
|58
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|59
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|60
|Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
|61
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|62
|Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|63
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|64
|Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|65
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:08:24
|66
|Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|67
|Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|68
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:08:30
|69
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:08:34
|70
|David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
|1:08:41
|71
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|1:09:01
|72
|Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:12:12
|73
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:20:30
|74
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|1:20:37
|75
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|1:22:48
|76
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|1:23:28
|77
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:24:28
|78
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|79
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|80
|John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:27:49
|81
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:28:44
|82
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:30:09
|83
|Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|1:30:35
|1
|Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|13:24:02
|2
|Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:03:24
|3
|Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:07:16
|4
|John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:10:53
|5
|Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:12:12
|6
|Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:35:47
|7
|Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|0:40:58
|8
|Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
|0:41:44
|9
|Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|0:43:21
|10
|Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|11
|Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|0:43:58
|12
|Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|13
|Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|14
|Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
|15
|John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|16
|Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
|17
|Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|18
|Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|19
|Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|20
|Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
|21
|Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
|22
|Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:44:26
|23
|David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:44:32
|24
|James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|0:44:36
|25
|Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:45:03
|26
|Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|0:56:32
|27
|Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|0:56:39
|28
|Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
|0:58:50
|29
|Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
|0:59:30
|30
|Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:00:30
|31
|Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
|32
|Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
|33
|Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
|1:04:46
|34
|Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
|1:06:11
|1
|Britain Motorpoint
|38:55:28
|2
|Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
|0:00:48
|3
|New Zealand National Team
|0:00:56
|4
|Ukraine ISD-Lampre
|0:08:59
|5
|Australia Drapac Cycling
|0:09:18
|6
|France AVC Aix en Provence
|0:10:22
|7
|Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:10:37
|8
|Britain Sigma Specialized
|0:10:58
|9
|Ireland Team Skoda
|0:28:22
|10
|Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
|0:39:20
|11
|Greece KTM Murcia
|0:45:17
|12
|USA Wonderful Pistachios
|0:50:43
|13
|Germany Thuringer Energie
|0:52:07
|14
|Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci
|1:18:55
|15
|Britain Scienceinsport.com
|1:19:14
|16
|Isle of Man Microgaming
|1:49:59
|17
|Britain Forme Impsport
|1:50:50
|1
|Dublin Eurocycles
|39:36:17
|2
|Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
|0:05:48
|3
|Mayo Western Edge Medical
|0:26:59
|4
|Dublin UCD
|0:42:04
|5
|Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
|1:07:45
|6
|Kildare Newbridge
|1:10:36
|7
|Meath Dectek
|1:13:39
|8
|Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
|1:14:06
|9
|Meath 53 Degrees North
|1:14:34
|10
|Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
|1:21:20
|11
|Donegal LK Bikes
|1:34:04
|12
|Dublin Barnardos
|1:41:23
|13
|Galway Black Rose
|1:44:38
|14
|Waterford Comeragh
|1:54:16
|15
|Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
|2:13:02
|16
|Cork Kanturk
|2:40:17
|17
|Cork County
|2:45:29
|18
|Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
|2:49:48
