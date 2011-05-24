Image 1 of 2 Mihaylov is pretty happy about taking the win in stage three. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 2 Bagdonas puts on his first yellow jersey. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Twenty three year old Bulgarian sprinter Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence) just edged out his Ukrainian eastern European rival Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD – Lampre) at today’s third stage of the An Post Rás, which saw the riders travel from Kilrush to Castleisland, County Kerry.





It was Mihaylov’s third win of the year and he was pleased to triumph after over four hours of racing.

"The sprint wasn’t easy as we did many kilometres today and my legs were tired in the final stretch. But I was good today and I am happy. I am a climber and I was waiting all day for the final climb. I did my attack there."

"I look forward to the climbs, I feel better there. I hope it’s possible to take yellow. At the moment I will wait, because it is a difficult race" he added.

Meanwhile Bagdonas was delighted to take the yellow jersey although he did admit some apprehension about the coming stages with the hills set to test him.

"I am very happy. There was good work done today and I took the yellow jersey. I’ll try again tomorrow. I have a good advantage now, but hills are not my speciality. I will try every day. The guy who won didn’t do so much work, and so too the Ukrainian rider [who was second]. They sprinted for the stage win, but I am leader and this is my first time to lead a race this big."

Tomorrow sees the peloton travel 142 kilometres from Castleisland to Castletownbere, in a stage which takes in a first category and three second category climbs.

Full Results 1 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 4:13:50 2 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:00:15 4 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 5 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 7 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 8 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 9 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 10 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 11 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 12 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:00:40 13 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:02:06 14 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 15 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 16 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:02:09 17 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:02:32 18 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 19 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 20 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 21 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 22 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 23 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 24 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 25 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 26 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 27 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 28 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 29 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 30 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 31 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 32 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 33 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 34 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 35 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 36 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 37 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 38 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 39 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 40 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 41 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 42 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 43 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 44 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 45 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 46 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 47 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 48 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 49 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 50 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 51 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 52 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 53 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 54 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 55 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 56 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 57 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:02:42 58 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:02:46 59 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:02:49 60 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:02:52 61 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:02:32 62 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:03:38 63 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 64 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 65 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 66 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 67 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 68 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 69 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 70 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 71 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 72 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 73 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 74 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 75 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 76 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 77 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 78 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 79 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 80 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 81 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 82 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 83 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 84 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:03:51 85 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:03:53 86 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:03:56 87 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 88 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 89 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 90 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 91 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 92 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 93 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 94 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 95 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 96 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 97 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 98 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:04:50 99 Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:05:55 100 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 101 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 102 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 103 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 104 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 105 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:07:17 106 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 107 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 108 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:08:45 109 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:11:01 110 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:16:49 111 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 0:23:16 112 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:36:43 113 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 114 Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 115 Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 116 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 117 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 118 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 119 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 120 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 121 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 122 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 123 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 124 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 125 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 126 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 127 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 128 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 129 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 130 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 131 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 132 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 133 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 134 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 135 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 136 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 137 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 138 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 139 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 140 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 141 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 142 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 143 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 144 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 145 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 146 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 147 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 148 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 149 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 150 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 151 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 152 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 153 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 154 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 155 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 156 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 157 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 158 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 159 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 160 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 161 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 162 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 163 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:39:23 164 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 165 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 166 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:40:40 167 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly DNF Will Curtin (Irl) Cork County

Sprint 1 - Lissycasey, 26.1km 1 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence

Sprint 2 - Patrickswell, 86.7km 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling

Mountain 1 - Barnagh Gap (Cat. 3) 124.5km 1 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 5 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 4 3 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3 4 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 2

Mountain 2 - Ahaneboy (Cat. 3) 153.6km 1 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 5 pts 2 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 4 3 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 3 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 2

Mountain 3 - Crag Cave (Cat. 1) 167.2km 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 15 pts 2 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 12 3 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 10 4 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 5 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 6 6 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 7 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 3

International teams 1 Britain Motorpoint 12:44:32 2 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:02:02 3 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 4 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:02:17 5 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 Britain Sigma Specialized 7 Germany Thuringer Energie 8 Greece KTM Murcia 9 Australia Drapac Cycling 10 New Zealand National Team 11 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 0:04:11 12 Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:04:34 13 Britain Forme Impsport 0:07:24 14 USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:09:03 15 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 16 Ireland Team Skoda 0:10:25 17 Isle of Man Microgaming 0:37:10

County teams 1 Mayo Western Edge Medical 12:50:52 2 Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:00:26 3 Dublin Eurocycles 0:00:44 4 Dublin UCD 0:01:02 5 Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:01:50 6 Meath 53 Degrees North 0:33:05 7 Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 8 Meath Dectek 0:34:37 9 Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:34:55 10 Donegal LK Bikes 11 Kildare Newbridge 0:36:54 12 Galway Black Rose 0:38:06 13 Dublin Barnardos 1:07:42 14 Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:07:57 15 Waterford Comeragh 1:11:21 16 Cork Kanturk 1:27:20 17 Cork County 1:40:47 17 Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical

General classification after stage 3 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 12:56:16 2 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:01:16 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:01:27 5 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:01:31 6 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 7 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:02:17 9 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:02:21 10 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 11 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:03:34 12 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:03:41 13 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:03:42 14 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:03:44 16 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:03:45 17 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:03:48 18 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 19 James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 20 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 21 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 22 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:04:00 23 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:05:12 24 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 0:09:49 25 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:11:36 26 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:11:40 27 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:11:56 28 Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:12:02 29 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 30 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 31 Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:12:06 32 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 33 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 34 Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 35 Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 36 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 37 Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 38 Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 39 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:12:19 40 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 41 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 42 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:12:43 43 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:13:04 44 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:13:12 45 Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 46 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 47 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 48 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:13:25 49 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:13:30 50 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:13:49 51 Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:14:07 52 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:14:08 53 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:14:12 54 Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:14:54 55 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:15:29 56 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:16:02 57 Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:16:06 58 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:17:28 59 Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 60 Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:26:13 61 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:26:14 62 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:27:46 63 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:28:41 64 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:29:28 65 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:29:46 66 Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:30:23 67 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:30:52 68 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:31:10 69 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:34:57 70 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:35:02 71 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:36:03 72 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 0:36:33 73 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 0:36:52 74 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 75 Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:36:56 76 Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 77 Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 78 Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci 79 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:37:09 80 Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 81 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:37:10 82 Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:37:43 83 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:38:15 84 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 85 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:38:16 86 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:38:17 87 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:38:20 88 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 89 Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:38:21 90 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:38:33 91 James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 92 Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:38:36 93 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:38:39 94 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 95 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 96 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 97 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:38:41 98 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:39:51 99 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:39:58 100 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:40:00 101 Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:40:02 102 Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:40:24 103 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:40:56 104 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 0:41:02 105 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:42:32 106 Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 0:42:44 107 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:44:52 108 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:45:38 109 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:46:13 110 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:49:56 111 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:54:46 112 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 0:58:45 113 Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:01:28 114 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:03:33 115 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 116 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 117 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:08:40 118 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:08:44 119 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 1:09:30 120 Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:09:57 121 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:11:07 122 Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 123 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 124 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:11:20 125 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 1:11:44 126 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 127 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 128 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 129 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 130 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 131 Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk 132 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 133 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 134 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 135 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 136 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 137 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 138 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 139 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 140 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 141 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 142 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 143 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 144 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:12:12 145 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 146 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 147 Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 148 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:12:18 149 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:12:22 150 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 1:12:29 151 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:12:49 152 Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:14:15 153 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 1:14:24 154 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:15:01 155 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:16:00 156 Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios 1:18:46 157 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:24:18 158 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:24:25 159 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:26:36 160 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:27:16 161 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:28:16 162 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 163 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 164 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:31:37 165 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:32:32 166 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:33:57 167 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:34:23

Points classification 1 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 29 pts 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 26 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 22 4 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 21 5 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 20 6 Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 15 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 14 8 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 13 9 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 13 10 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 13 11 Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 13 12 Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 12 13 Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 12 14 Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 12 15 Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 11 16 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 10 17 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 9 18 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 9 19 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 9 20 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 8 21 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 8 22 Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 8 23 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 7 24 David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 6 25 James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 6 26 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 5 27 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 5 28 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 4 29 Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 4 30 Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized 3 31 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 3 32 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 3 33 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint 3 34 Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 2 35 Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 1 36 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 1

Mountains classification 1 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 21 pts 2 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia 20 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence 12 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling 12 5 Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 10 6 Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 8 7 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 8 8 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 6 9 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 6 10 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 5 11 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 4 12 Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint 3 13 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 3 14 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 1

U23 classification 1 Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team 12:57:47 2 Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:46 3 Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence 0:02:17 4 Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 5 Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:10:25 7 Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:10:31 8 Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:10:35 9 Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios 10 Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 11 Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling 0:10:48 12 Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized 0:11:12 13 Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:11:54 14 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:12:41 15 Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:15:57 16 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:35:21 17 Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:35:38 18 Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport 0:41:01 19 Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie 0:44:07 20 Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:44:42 21 Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda 0:48:25 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com 0:53:15 23 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 0:57:14 24 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 1:02:02 25 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:10:51 26 Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming 1:13:30 27 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:31:01

County rider classification 1 Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 13:00:04 2 Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:07:48 3 Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 0:07:52 4 Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:08:31 5 Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD 6 Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:09:24 7 Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 8 David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:09:42 9 Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek 0:10:01 10 Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 0:10:24 11 Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:11:41 12 Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:22:26 13 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:23:58 14 Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:24:53 15 David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:25:40 16 Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:25:58 17 Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 0:27:04 18 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:27:22 19 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:31:14 20 Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:34:27 21 James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 22 Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:34:28 23 John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:34:29 24 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:34:32 25 Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 26 Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:34:45 27 Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld 0:34:51 28 Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 29 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 30 Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek 31 Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:34:53 32 Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:36:03 33 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:36:10 34 Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 0:36:12 35 Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:37:08 36 Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:41:04 37 Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk 0:54:57 38 Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles 0:59:45 39 Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 40 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 41 Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek 1:04:52 42 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 1:04:56 43 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 1:05:42 44 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:07:19 45 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 46 Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:07:32 47 Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County 1:07:56 48 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 49 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 50 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 51 Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 52 Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 53 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 54 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 55 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 56 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 57 Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek 58 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 59 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 60 Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek 61 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 62 Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 63 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 64 Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 65 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:08:24 66 Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 67 Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 68 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:08:30 69 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 1:08:34 70 David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County 1:08:41 71 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 1:09:01 72 Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/ 1:12:12 73 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 1:20:30 74 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 1:20:37 75 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 1:22:48 76 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 1:23:28 77 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:24:28 78 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 79 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 80 John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:27:49 81 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:28:44 82 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:30:09 83 Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 1:30:35

CI Category 2 classification 1 Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 13:24:02 2 Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:03:24 3 Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:07:16 4 John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:10:53 5 Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:12:12 6 Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:35:47 7 Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 0:40:58 8 Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County 0:41:44 9 Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex 0:43:21 10 Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 11 Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 0:43:58 12 Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 13 Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 14 Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes 15 John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 16 Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North 17 Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk 18 Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 19 Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 20 Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County 21 Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos 22 Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:44:26 23 David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:44:32 24 James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom 0:44:36 25 Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical 0:45:03 26 Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly 0:56:32 27 Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical 0:56:39 28 Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD 0:58:50 29 Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose 0:59:30 30 Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:00:30 31 Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD 32 Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh 33 Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk 1:04:46 34 Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge 1:06:11

International teams classification 1 Britain Motorpoint 38:55:28 2 Belgium An Post Sean Kelly 0:00:48 3 New Zealand National Team 0:00:56 4 Ukraine ISD-Lampre 0:08:59 5 Australia Drapac Cycling 0:09:18 6 France AVC Aix en Provence 0:10:22 7 Britain Rapha Condor Sharp 0:10:37 8 Britain Sigma Specialized 0:10:58 9 Ireland Team Skoda 0:28:22 10 Asia Giant Kenda Cycling 0:39:20 11 Greece KTM Murcia 0:45:17 12 USA Wonderful Pistachios 0:50:43 13 Germany Thuringer Energie 0:52:07 14 Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci 1:18:55 15 Britain Scienceinsport.com 1:19:14 16 Isle of Man Microgaming 1:49:59 17 Britain Forme Impsport 1:50:50