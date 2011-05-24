Trending

Mihaylov prevails in Castleisland

Bagdonas takes over general classification lead

Image 1 of 2

Mihaylov is pretty happy about taking the win in stage three.

Mihaylov is pretty happy about taking the win in stage three.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 2 of 2

Bagdonas puts on his first yellow jersey.

Bagdonas puts on his first yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Twenty three year old Bulgarian sprinter Nikolay Mihaylov (France AVC Aix en Provence) just edged out his Ukrainian eastern European rival Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukraine ISD – Lampre) at today’s third stage of the An Post Rás, which saw the riders travel from Kilrush to Castleisland, County Kerry.

It was Mihaylov’s third win of the year and he was pleased to triumph after over four hours of racing.

"The sprint wasn’t easy as we did many kilometres today and my legs were tired in the final stretch. But I was good today and I am happy. I am a climber and I was waiting all day for the final climb. I did my attack there."

"I look forward to the climbs, I feel better there. I hope it’s possible to take yellow. At the moment I will wait, because it is a difficult race" he added.

Meanwhile Bagdonas was delighted to take the yellow jersey although he did admit some apprehension about the coming stages with the hills set to test him.

"I am very happy. There was good work done today and I took the yellow jersey. I’ll try again tomorrow. I have a good advantage now, but hills are not my speciality. I will try every day. The guy who won didn’t do so much work, and so too the Ukrainian rider [who was second]. They sprinted for the stage win, but I am leader and this is my first time to lead a race this big."

Tomorrow sees the peloton travel 142 kilometres from Castleisland to Castletownbere, in a stage which takes in a first category and three second category climbs.

Full Results
1Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence4:13:50
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
3Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:00:15
4Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
5Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
7Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
8Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
9Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
10James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
11William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
12Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:00:40
13Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:02:06
14Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
15Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
16Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:02:09
17Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:02:32
18Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
19Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
20Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
21Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
22Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
23Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
24Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
25Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
26Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
27Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
28Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
29Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
30Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
31Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
32Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
33Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
34Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized
35James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
36Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
37Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
38Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
39Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
40Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
41Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
42Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
43David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
44Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
45Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team
46Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
47Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
48Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
49Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
50Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
51Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
52Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
53Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
54Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint
55Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
56Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
57Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:02:42
58Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:02:46
59Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:02:49
60Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:02:52
61Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:02:32
62Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:03:38
63Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
64Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
65Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
66Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
67Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
68Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
69Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
70Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
71Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
72Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
73Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
74John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
75Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
76Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek
77James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
78Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
79Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
80Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
81Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
82Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
83Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
84Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:03:51
85John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:03:53
86Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:03:56
87David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
88Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD
89Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD
90Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
91Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
92James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
93Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
94Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
95Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
96Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
97Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
98Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:04:50
99Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:05:55
100Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose
101Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team
102Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
103Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
104Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
105Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:07:17
106Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
107David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
108Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:08:45
109Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:11:01
110Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:16:49
111Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk0:23:16
112Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:36:43
113Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
114Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios
115Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
116Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
117Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming
118Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming
119Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
120David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County
121Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County
122Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County
123Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
124Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk
125Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
126Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
127Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
128Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
129Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
130Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
131Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
132Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
133Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
134Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
135Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
136James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
137David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
138Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
139Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
140Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD
141Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
142Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose
143Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose
144Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose
145Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
146Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
147Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
148Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
149Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
150Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical
151Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
152Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek
153Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
154Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
155Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
156Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
157John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
158Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
159Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
160Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
161Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
162Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
163Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:39:23
164Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
165John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
166Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:40:40
167Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
DNFWill Curtin (Irl) Cork County

Sprint 1 - Lissycasey, 26.1km
1Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence

Sprint 2 - Patrickswell, 86.7km
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling

Mountain 1 - Barnagh Gap (Cat. 3) 124.5km
1Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia5pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling4
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3
4William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint2

Mountain 2 - Ahaneboy (Cat. 3) 153.6km
1Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia5pts
2William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint4
3Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre3
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling2

Mountain 3 - Crag Cave (Cat. 1) 167.2km
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre15pts
2Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence12
3Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia10
4Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized8
5Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling6
6Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly5
7Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint3

International teams
1Britain Motorpoint12:44:32
2France AVC Aix en Provence0:02:02
3Ukraine ISD-Lampre
4Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:02:17
5Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
6Britain Sigma Specialized
7Germany Thuringer Energie
8Greece KTM Murcia
9Australia Drapac Cycling
10New Zealand National Team
11Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci0:04:11
12Britain Scienceinsport.com0:04:34
13Britain Forme Impsport0:07:24
14USA Wonderful Pistachios0:09:03
15Asia Giant Kenda Cycling
16Ireland Team Skoda0:10:25
17Isle of Man Microgaming0:37:10

County teams
1Mayo Western Edge Medical12:50:52
2Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:00:26
3Dublin Eurocycles0:00:44
4Dublin UCD0:01:02
5Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:01:50
6Meath 53 Degrees North0:33:05
7Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
8Meath Dectek0:34:37
9Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:34:55
10Donegal LK Bikes
11Kildare Newbridge0:36:54
12Galway Black Rose0:38:06
13Dublin Barnardos1:07:42
14Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:07:57
15Waterford Comeragh1:11:21
16Cork Kanturk1:27:20
17Cork County1:40:47
17Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical

General classification after stage 3
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly12:56:16
2Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:01:16
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence
4Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:01:27
5Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:01:31
6Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling
8Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:02:17
9Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:02:21
10Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
11Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:03:34
12David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:03:41
13Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:03:42
14Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
15Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:03:44
16Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:03:45
17Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:03:48
18Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
19James Sampson (GBr) Britain Motorpoint
20Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
21Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
22Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized0:04:00
23Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:05:12
24William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint0:09:49
25Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:11:36
26Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:11:40
27Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:11:56
28Alistair Rutherford (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:12:02
29Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
30Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly
31Steve Lampier (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:12:06
32Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
33Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
34Yuriy Agarkov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre
35Jose Carrasco (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia
36Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
37Ben Greenwood (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp
38Lachlann Norris (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
39Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:12:19
40Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
41Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
42Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:12:43
43Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:13:04
44Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:13:12
45Bernardo Riccio (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
46Rhys Pollock (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling
47Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
48Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:13:25
49David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:13:30
50Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:13:49
51Casey Munro (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:14:07
52Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:14:08
53Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:14:12
54Neil Coleman (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:14:54
55Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:15:29
56Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:16:02
57Marc Ryan (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:16:06
58Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:17:28
59Peter Hawkins (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
60Alex Coutts (GBr) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:26:13
61Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:26:14
62Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:27:46
63Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:28:41
64David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:29:28
65Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:29:46
66Tim Farnham (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios0:30:23
67Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:30:52
68Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:31:10
69James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:34:57
70Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:35:02
71Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:36:03
72Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci0:36:33
73Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint0:36:52
74Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
75Paul Oldham (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:36:56
76Ian Field (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com
77Henry Frusto (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
78Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) Italy D'Angelo & D'Antenucci
79Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:37:09
80Romain Ramier (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence
81Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:37:10
82Hector Gonzalez (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:37:43
83Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:38:15
84James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
85Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:38:16
86John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:38:17
87Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:38:20
88Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
89Will Fox (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:38:21
90Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:38:33
91James Williamson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized
92Paul Griffin (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:38:36
93Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:38:39
94Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
95John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
96Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
97Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:38:41
98Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:39:51
99Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:39:58
100Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:40:00
101Robert Orr (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:40:02
102Jack Adams (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:40:24
103Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:40:56
104Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia0:41:02
105Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:42:32
106Aaron Livsey (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming0:42:44
107Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:44:52
108Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:45:38
109Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:46:13
110Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:49:56
111Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:54:46
112Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk0:58:45
113Yin Chin Wang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:01:28
114Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:03:33
115Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
116Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
117Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek1:08:40
118Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:08:44
119Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County1:09:30
120Andrew Roche (Irl) Isle of Man Microgaming1:09:57
121Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:11:07
122Steven Franzoni (GBr) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex
123Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
124Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:11:20
125Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County1:11:44
126Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
127Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
128Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
129Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
130Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
131Jean Michel Lamy (Fra) Cork Kanturk
132Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
133John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
134Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
135Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
136Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
137Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
138Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
139Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
140Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
141Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
142Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
143Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
144Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:12:12
145Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
146Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
147Samuel Parker (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport
148David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:12:18
149James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:12:22
150David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County1:12:29
151Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:12:49
152Graeme Hatcher (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:14:15
153Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling1:14:24
154Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:15:01
155Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:16:00
156Tom Faiers (GBr) USA Wonderful Pistachios1:18:46
157Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:24:18
158Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:24:25
159Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD1:26:36
160Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:27:16
161Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:28:16
162Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
163Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
164John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:31:37
165Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:32:32
166Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:33:57
167Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:34:23

Points classification
1Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly29pts
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team26
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence22
4Tobyn Horton (GBr) Britain Motorpoint21
5Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre20
6Dean Downing (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp15
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly14
8Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint13
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling13
10Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling13
11Erwan Brenterch (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence13
12Anatoliy Pakhtusov (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre12
13Dean Windsor (Aus) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp12
14Marcel Barth (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie12
15Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly11
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie10
17Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team9
18Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia9
19Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre9
20Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team8
21Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles8
22Javier Benitez Pomares (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia8
23Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized7
24David McCann (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling6
25James McCallum (GBr) Britain Rapha Condor Sharp6
26William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint5
27Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles5
28Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence4
29Christian Varley (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming4
30Wouter Sybrandy (Ned) Britain Sigma Specialized3
31Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly3
32Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical3
33Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) Britain Motorpoint3
34Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence2
35Mark Cassidy (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly1
36Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North1

Mountains classification
1Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre21pts
2Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Greece KTM Murcia20
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) France AVC Aix en Provence12
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Australia Drapac Cycling12
5Marytn Irvine (Irl) Asia Giant Kenda Cycling10
6Simon Richardson (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized8
7Stuart Shaw (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling8
8William Bjergfelt (GBr) Britain Motorpoint6
9Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly6
10Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly5
11Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team4
12Peter Williams (GBr) Britain Motorpoint3
13Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge3
14Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld1

U23 classification
1Aaron Gate (NZl) New Zealand National Team12:57:47
2Shane Archbold (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:46
3Bob Rodriguez (Fra) France AVC Aix en Provence0:02:17
4Sean Downey (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda
5Myron Simpson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:10:25
7Mark McNally (GBr) Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:10:31
8Jakob Steigmiller (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:10:35
9Menso de Jong (USA) USA Wonderful Pistachios
10Bastian Burgel (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie
11Adam Semple (Aus) Australia Drapac Cycling0:10:48
12Thomas Copeland (GBr) Britain Sigma Specialized0:11:12
13Cameron Karwowski (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:11:54
14Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:12:41
15Conor Dunne (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:15:57
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:35:21
17Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:35:38
18Dexter Gardias (GBr) Britain Forme Impsport0:41:01
19Johannes Kahra (Ger) Germany Thuringer Energie0:44:07
20Oleksander Martynenko (Ukr) Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:44:42
21Felix English (Irl) Ireland Team Skoda0:48:25
22Adam Yates (GBr) Britain Scienceinsport.com0:53:15
23Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk0:57:14
24Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles1:02:02
25James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:10:51
26Timothy Kennaugh (GBr) Isle of Man Microgaming1:13:30
27Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:31:01

County rider classification
1Adam Armstrong (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles13:00:04
2Derek Finnegan (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:07:48
3Simon Kelly (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North0:07:52
4Tim Barry (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:08:31
5Anthony Walsh (Irl) Dublin UCD
6Sean Lacey (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:09:24
7Conor Murphy (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles
8David Brennan (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:09:42
9Neill Delahaye (Irl) Meath Dectek0:10:01
10Michael Duffy (Irl) Dublin Barnardos0:10:24
11Robin Kelly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:11:41
12Patrick Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:22:26
13Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:23:58
14Michael Fitzgerald (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:24:53
15David O'Loughlin (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:25:40
16Michael Redden (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:25:58
17Michael Storan (Irl) Kildare Newbridge0:27:04
18Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:27:22
19Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:31:14
20Ryan Sherlock (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:34:27
21James McMaster (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
22Fraser Duncan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:34:28
23John Lynch (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:34:29
24Paidi O'Brien (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:34:32
25Michael O'Reilly (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld
26Wesley Murphy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:34:45
27Joseph Fenlon (Irl) Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:34:51
28Andrew Meehan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
29John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
30Mark Dowling (Irl) Meath Dectek
31Colm Cassidy (Irl) Dublin UCD0:34:53
32Conor O'Shea (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:36:03
33Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:36:10
34Stephen Gallagher (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/0:36:12
35Keith Fox (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:37:08
36Paul Mulligan (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:41:04
37Richard Hooton (Irl) Cork Kanturk0:54:57
38Thomas Martin (Irl) Dublin Eurocycles0:59:45
39Michael Barry (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
40Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
41Timothy O'Regan (Irl) Meath Dectek1:04:52
42Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh1:04:56
43Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County1:05:42
44Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:07:19
45Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
46Colm Bracken (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:07:32
47Edward Barry (Irl) Cork County1:07:56
48Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
49Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
50Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
51Tony Brady (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
52Adrian Hedderman (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical
53Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
54John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
55Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
56Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
57Fiachra O'Muire (Irl) Meath Dectek
58Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
59Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
60Stephen O'Sullivan (Irl) Meath Dectek
61Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
62Stephen Halpin (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/
63Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
64Derek Cunningham (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
65Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:08:24
66Eugene Moriarty (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
67Rory Devlin (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
68David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:08:30
69James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:08:34
70David Kenneally (Irl) Cork County1:08:41
71Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical1:09:01
72Aidan Crowley (Irl) Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:12:12
73Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:20:30
74Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical1:20:37
75Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD1:22:48
76Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose1:23:28
77Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:24:28
78Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
79Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
80John Gargan (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:27:49
81Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:28:44
82Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:30:09
83Brian Geraghty (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex1:30:35

CI Category 2 classification
1Mark Gill (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom13:24:02
2Sean McFadden (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:03:24
3Christopher Coyle (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:07:16
4John Dempsey (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:10:53
5Ciaran Clarke (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:12:12
6Martin Cullinane (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:35:47
7Damian Travers (Irl) Waterford Comeragh0:40:58
8Michael Butler (Irl) Cork County0:41:44
9Alan Burke (Irl) Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex0:43:21
10Graham Hurley (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
11Damian Lagan (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes0:43:58
12Art McManus (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom
13Ciaran Hallinan (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
14Shaun Stewart (Irl) Donegal LK Bikes
15John Sower (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly
16Michael McCarthy (Irl) Meath 53 Degrees North
17Alan Loftus (Irl) Cork Kanturk
18Richard Malone (Irl) Kildare Newbridge
19Enda Donnelly (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
20Bryan Long (Irl) Cork County
21Odhran Connors (Irl) Dublin Barnardos
22Eoghan Considine (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:44:26
23David Cassidy (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:44:32
24James Davenport (Irl) Dublin South Dublin Zilcom0:44:36
25Bernard Twomey (Irl) Mayo Western Edge Medical0:45:03
26Declan Byrne (Irl) Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly0:56:32
27Patrick Fitzpatrick (Irl) Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical0:56:39
28Mike Brookfield (Irl) Dublin UCD0:58:50
29Aidan Reade (Irl) Galway Black Rose0:59:30
30Owen Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:00:30
31Fergus Ryan (Irl) Dublin UCD
32Thomas Lavery (Irl) Waterford Comeragh
33Simon Ryan (Irl) Cork Kanturk1:04:46
34Enda Connolly (Irl) Kildare Newbridge1:06:11

International teams classification
1Britain Motorpoint38:55:28
2Belgium An Post Sean Kelly0:00:48
3New Zealand National Team0:00:56
4Ukraine ISD-Lampre0:08:59
5Australia Drapac Cycling0:09:18
6France AVC Aix en Provence0:10:22
7Britain Rapha Condor Sharp0:10:37
8Britain Sigma Specialized0:10:58
9Ireland Team Skoda0:28:22
10Asia Giant Kenda Cycling0:39:20
11Greece KTM Murcia0:45:17
12USA Wonderful Pistachios0:50:43
13Germany Thuringer Energie0:52:07
14Italy D’Angelo & D’Antenucci1:18:55
15Britain Scienceinsport.com1:19:14
16Isle of Man Microgaming1:49:59
17Britain Forme Impsport1:50:50

County teams classification
1Dublin Eurocycles39:36:17
2Carlow Dan Morrisey Better Bld0:05:48
3Mayo Western Edge Medical0:26:59
4Dublin UCD0:42:04
5Donegal Sportactive/Engraveit/1:07:45
6Kildare Newbridge1:10:36
7Meath Dectek1:13:39
8Meath Stamullen M. Donnelly1:14:06
9Meath 53 Degrees North1:14:34
10Dublin South Dublin Zilcom1:21:20
11Donegal LK Bikes1:34:04
12Dublin Barnardos1:41:23
13Galway Black Rose1:44:38
14Waterford Comeragh1:54:16
15Kildare Murphy Surveys Apex2:13:02
16Cork Kanturk2:40:17
17Cork County2:45:29
18Dublin Stevens Cyclelogical2:49:48

 

Latest on Cyclingnews