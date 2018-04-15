Image 1 of 32 Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 32 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 32 Marianne Vos (WaowDeals) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 32 Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 32 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 32 Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) in the breakaway at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 32 Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) in the breakaway at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 32 The breakaway at Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 32 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 32 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race and leads Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 32 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race and leads Women's WorldTour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 32 The women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 32 The women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 32 The women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 32 The women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 32 The women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 32 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 32 The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 32 The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 32 The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 32 Janelle Crooks and Jessica Allen (MItchelton-Scott) push the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 32 The women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 32 Valerie Demey (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 32 Marianne Vos (Waowdeals) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 32 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 32 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 32 Canyon-SRAM push the pace (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 32 The women's Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 32 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 32 Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 32 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) had a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 32 Chantal Blaak leads on the Cauberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dutch world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) celebrated a home victory at the women's Amstel Gold Race on Sunday in against Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott).

The win also meant that Blaak moves into the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour. "It was in my hands today, so there was pressure, but I also kind of like that," Blaak said in a TV interview after the finish. "When I attacked on the Cauberg with 20km to go, I wanted to test my legs and found out that I was maybe the strongest rider in the break. Then I knew that the others would have to beat me today and that I could trust my sprint."

At 114.9 km, the race was not as long as other spring classics, but it made up for this in difficulty with a total of 17 ascents of various hills in Limburg. From the start in Maastricht, the peloton faced a 64-kilometre course with eight hills, including the Cauberg, followed by three laps on a 16.9-kilometre circuit with the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg.

There were no attacks in the first 50km as the peloton stayed together until the Keutenberg. But the 22 per cent ramps of this steep climb and the open, wind-swept plain at the top of the climb caused the bunch to split into three groups.

A break of eight riders with representation from most big teams went clear before the descent into Valkenburg. Blaak, Spratt, Brand, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM), Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5), Riejanne Markus (WaowDeals), and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) had an advantage of 25 seconds on the first peloton at the first passage of the finish line.

This gap then ballooned to 2:35 minutes when the first peloton stopped chasing and waited for the second peloton to catch up. The front group worked together well and kept the time gap between 1:45 minutes and two minutes for the first two finishing laps. Blaak tested her breakaway mates with an attack on the steepest part of the Cauberg at the end of the second lap, making the group fall apart: Spratt and Ryan stayed with the world champion, but Brand, Markus, and Cordon-Ragot fell behind, with sprinters Lepistö and Bronzini even further back.

Brand, Markus, and Cordon-Ragot made it back to the front at the beginning of the final lap. On the Bemelerberg, Markus made a move but was immediately closed down by Blaak. The peloton was still 1:30 minutes behind, so the winner would come from this break. Lepistö and Bronzini had managed their race well and came back to the front group at the foot of the Cauberg, but could not respond to the following attacks.

Brand opened the finale with a first move on the lower slopes of the Cauberg. Spratt was the next to attack, and only Blaak and Brand could follow her acceleration. Brand immediately put in a counter-attack on the steepest part just before the top, but Spratt closed the gap with Blaak on her wheel.

Spratt went to the front with 1000 metres to go to secure a podium place. Brand launched her sprint from Blaak's wheel at 250 metres from the line. Blaak countered, never let the Sunweb rider come around her and won with several bike lengths to Brand. Spratt finished in third place.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, 18 April.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:24:17 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:00:03 4 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:06 6 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:00:14 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:41 8 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 9 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:30 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 13 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 14 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 16 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 17 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 18 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 19 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 20 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 21 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 22 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 23 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 24 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 25 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 26 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 27 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 28 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 29 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 30 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 31 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 32 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 34 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 35 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 36 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 37 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 38 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 39 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 40 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 0:01:39 41 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 42 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 0:01:56 43 Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 44 Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:08 45 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 46 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 47 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 48 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 49 Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 50 Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women 51 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 52 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:11 53 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 54 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:02:24 55 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 56 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 57 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 58 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 59 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 60 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 61 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:05 62 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 63 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:08:16 64 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 65 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:09:27 66 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 67 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 68 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 69 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 70 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 71 Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM 72 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 73 Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5 74 Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling 75 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 77 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 78 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 79 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling 80 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM 81 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 82 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 0:09:52 83 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 0:10:02 84 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 85 Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 86 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 87 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM 88 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 89 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini DNF Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women DNF Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women DNF Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 DNF Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix DNF Axelle Dubau Prevot (Fra) Experza-Footlogix DNF Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix DNF Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix DNF Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix DNF Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope DNF Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport DNF Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM DNF Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM DNF Jeidy Pradera (Cub) Astana Women's Team DNF Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team DNF Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops DNF Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops DNF Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops DNF Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Womens WorldTour ranking as of April 15, 2018

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 538 pts 2 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 455 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 408 4 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women 405 5 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 395 6 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 370 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 285 8 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 280 9 Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 273 10 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 240 11 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 220 12 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 215 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 185 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 158 15 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 150 16 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 150 17 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 143 18 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women 135 19 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 128 20 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 125 21 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 113 22 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 113 23 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 103 24 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 100 25 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 98 26 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 98 27 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 85 28 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 85 29 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM 78 30 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 78 31 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing 76 32 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 71 33 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 70 34 Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 70 35 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 70 36 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 70 37 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 65 38 Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 39 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 60 40 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 60 41 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 55 42 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 53 43 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 53 44 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 45 45 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 43 46 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 43 47 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 35 48 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 33 49 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 30 50 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 26 51 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 25 52 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 23 53 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 20 54 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 20 55 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 20 56 Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 18 57 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 16 58 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 16 59 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 15 60 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 15 61 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 14 62 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing 13 63 Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women 13 64 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 11 65 Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 10 66 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 10 67 Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana 10 68 Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 10 69 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 10 70 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 10 71 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10 72 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 9 73 Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 8 74 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 8 75 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 8 76 Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women 8 77 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 78 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 8 79 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 8 80 Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 81 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 8 82 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 83 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 84 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 5 85 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 5 86 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 5 87 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 88 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 89 Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 5 90 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 91 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 5 92 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 5 93 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 5 94 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 5 95 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women 5 96 Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling 5 97 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 5 98 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 5 99 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 5 100 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women 5 101 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 5 102 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 3 103 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 104 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 105 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 3 106 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 107 Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women 3 108 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 3 109 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 3 110 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 3 111 Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 112 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 3 113 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 3 114 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3 115 Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 3 116 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM 3 117 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 3

Young riders ranking # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 14 pts 2 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM 10 3 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 8 4 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 6 5 Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 6 6 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 6 7 Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 6 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 9 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team 4 10 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 4 11 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team 2 12 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 2