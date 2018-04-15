Trending

Chantal Blaak wins women's Amstel Gold Race

Brand and Spratt complete podium

Image 1 of 32

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals)

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 32

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 32

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals)

Marianne Vos (WaowDeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 32

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 32

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 32

Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) in the breakaway at Amstel Gold Race

Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) in the breakaway at Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 32

Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) in the breakaway at Amstel Gold Race

Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo Bigla) in the breakaway at Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 32

The breakaway at Amstel Gold Race

The breakaway at Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 32

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 32

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race and leads Women's WorldTour

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race and leads Women's WorldTour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 32

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race and leads Women's WorldTour

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Amstel Gold Race and leads Women's WorldTour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 32

The women's Amstel Gold Race

The women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 32

The women's Amstel Gold Race

The women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 32

The women's Amstel Gold Race

The women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 32

The women's Amstel Gold Race

The women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 32

The women's Amstel Gold Race

The women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 32

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM)

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 32

The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race

The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 32

The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race

The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 32

The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race

The breakaway in the women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 32

Janelle Crooks and Jessica Allen (MItchelton-Scott) push the pace

Janelle Crooks and Jessica Allen (MItchelton-Scott) push the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 32

The women's Amstel Gold Race

The women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 32

Valerie Demey (Lotto Soudal)

Valerie Demey (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 32

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)

Marianne Vos (Waowdeals)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 32

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 32

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 32

Canyon-SRAM push the pace

Canyon-SRAM push the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 32

The women's Amstel Gold Race

The women's Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 32

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 32

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) had a mechanical

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) had a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 32

Chantal Blaak leads on the Cauberg

Chantal Blaak leads on the Cauberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dutch world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) celebrated a home victory at the women's Amstel Gold Race on Sunday in against Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott).

Related Articles

Blaak: Amstel Gold is one of my most precious victories

The win also meant that Blaak moves into the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour. "It was in my hands today, so there was pressure, but I also kind of like that," Blaak said in a TV interview after the finish. "When I attacked on the Cauberg with 20km to go, I wanted to test my legs and found out that I was maybe the strongest rider in the break. Then I knew that the others would have to beat me today and that I could trust my sprint."

At 114.9 km, the race was not as long as other spring classics, but it made up for this in difficulty with a total of 17 ascents of various hills in Limburg. From the start in Maastricht, the peloton faced a 64-kilometre course with eight hills, including the Cauberg, followed by three laps on a 16.9-kilometre circuit with the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg.

There were no attacks in the first 50km as the peloton stayed together until the Keutenberg. But the 22 per cent ramps of this steep climb and the open, wind-swept plain at the top of the climb caused the bunch to split into three groups.

A break of eight riders with representation from most big teams went clear before the descent into Valkenburg. Blaak, Spratt, Brand, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM), Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5), Riejanne Markus (WaowDeals), and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) had an advantage of 25 seconds on the first peloton at the first passage of the finish line.

This gap then ballooned to 2:35 minutes when the first peloton stopped chasing and waited for the second peloton to catch up. The front group worked together well and kept the time gap between 1:45 minutes and two minutes for the first two finishing laps. Blaak tested her breakaway mates with an attack on the steepest part of the Cauberg at the end of the second lap, making the group fall apart: Spratt and Ryan stayed with the world champion, but Brand, Markus, and Cordon-Ragot fell behind, with sprinters Lepistö and Bronzini even further back.

Brand, Markus, and Cordon-Ragot made it back to the front at the beginning of the final lap. On the Bemelerberg, Markus made a move but was immediately closed down by Blaak. The peloton was still 1:30 minutes behind, so the winner would come from this break. Lepistö and Bronzini had managed their race well and came back to the front group at the foot of the Cauberg, but could not respond to the following attacks.

Brand opened the finale with a first move on the lower slopes of the Cauberg. Spratt was the next to attack, and only Blaak and Brand could follow her acceleration. Brand immediately put in a counter-attack on the steepest part just before the top, but Spratt closed the gap with Blaak on her wheel.

Spratt went to the front with 1000 metres to go to secure a podium place. Brand launched her sprint from Blaak's wheel at 250 metres from the line. Blaak countered, never let the Sunweb rider come around her and won with several bike lengths to Brand. Spratt finished in third place.

The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, 18 April.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:24:17
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:00:03
4Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:06
6Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:00:14
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:41
8Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
9Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:30
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
11Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
13Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
16Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
17Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
18Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
19Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
20Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
21Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
22Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
23Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
24Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
25Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
26Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
27Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
28Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
29Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
30Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
31Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
32Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
34Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
35Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
36Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
37Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
38Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
39Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
40Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM0:01:39
41Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
42Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High50:01:56
43Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:08
45Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
46Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
47Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
48Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
49Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
50Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
51Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
52Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:11
53Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
54Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02:24
55Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
56Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
57Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
58Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
59Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
60Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
61Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:05
62Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
63Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:08:16
64Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
65Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:09:27
66Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
67Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
68Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
69Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
70Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
71Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
72Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
73Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
74Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
75Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
77Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
78Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
79Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
80Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
81Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
82Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women0:09:52
83Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women0:10:02
84Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
85Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
86Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
87Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
88Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
89Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
DNFJolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFLucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
DNFEri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
DNFKrista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFThalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
DNFAxelle Dubau Prevot (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
DNFSara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
DNFAgnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFTanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFSusanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFSimona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFIngrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFKatrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFMarta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
DNFJeidy Pradera (Cub) Astana Women's Team
DNFNatalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFJulie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFHannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFAnnabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
DNFTayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
DNFBelle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMarit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFAnne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAngelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFGiulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFNicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFDaniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFLotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFBryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Womens WorldTour ranking as of April 15, 2018

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam538pts
2Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam455
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam408
4Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women405
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing395
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini370
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women285
8Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini280
9Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team273
10Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing240
11Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team220
12Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team215
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5185
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women158
15Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5150
16Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women150
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam143
18Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women135
19Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing128
20Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women125
21Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team113
22Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women113
23Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team103
24Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg100
25Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing98
26Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women98
27Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women85
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini85
29Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM78
30Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High578
31Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing76
32Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam71
33Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing70
34Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope70
35Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team70
36Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team70
37Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM65
38Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling63
39Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling60
40Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing60
41Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana55
42Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team53
43Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam53
44Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling45
45Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling43
46Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women43
47Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team35
48Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High533
49Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies30
50Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops26
51Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg25
52Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport23
53Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport20
54Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope20
55Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team20
56Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano18
57Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport16
58Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini16
59Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling15
60Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport15
61Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope14
62Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing13
63Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women13
64Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini11
65Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies10
66Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling10
67Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana10
68Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport10
69Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team10
70Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team10
71Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10
72Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink9
73Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team8
74Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women8
75Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops8
76Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women8
77Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8
78Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women8
79Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team8
80Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg8
81Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope8
82Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
83Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling6
84Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport5
85Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women5
86Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank5
87Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
88Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women5
89Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies5
90Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High55
91Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana5
92Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini5
93Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women5
94Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops5
95Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women5
96Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling5
97Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops5
98Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops5
99Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women5
100Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women5
101Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High55
102Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team3
103Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
104Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
105Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix3
106Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
107Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women3
108Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women3
109Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport3
110Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High53
111Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
112Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini3
113Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women3
114Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3
115Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
116Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM3
117Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix3

Young riders ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team14pts
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM10
3Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team8
4Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport6
5Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing6
6Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg6
7Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano6
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
9Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team4
10Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women4
11Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team2
12Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops2

Teams ranking
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1683pts
2Canyon-SRAM Racing1080
3Mitchelton Scott Women976
4Ale Cipollini770
5Team Sunweb Women540
6Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team489
7Wiggle High5459
8Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team383
9Astana Women's Team343
10Movistar Team Women157
11Valcar PBM146
12Parkhotel Valkenburg133
13Cylance Pro Cycling132
14FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope123
15Team Virtu Cycling118
16BTC City Ljubljana70
17Hitec Products-Birk Sport59
18Trek-Drops49
19Lotto Soudal Ladies48
20Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport33
21Aromitalia Vaiano18
22BePink9
23WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team8
24Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
25Experza-Footlogix6

 

Latest on Cyclingnews