Chantal Blaak wins women's Amstel Gold Race
Brand and Spratt complete podium
Dutch world champion Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) celebrated a home victory at the women's Amstel Gold Race on Sunday in against Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott).
Related Articles
The win also meant that Blaak moves into the lead of the UCI Women's WorldTour. "It was in my hands today, so there was pressure, but I also kind of like that," Blaak said in a TV interview after the finish. "When I attacked on the Cauberg with 20km to go, I wanted to test my legs and found out that I was maybe the strongest rider in the break. Then I knew that the others would have to beat me today and that I could trust my sprint."
At 114.9 km, the race was not as long as other spring classics, but it made up for this in difficulty with a total of 17 ascents of various hills in Limburg. From the start in Maastricht, the peloton faced a 64-kilometre course with eight hills, including the Cauberg, followed by three laps on a 16.9-kilometre circuit with the Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg.
There were no attacks in the first 50km as the peloton stayed together until the Keutenberg. But the 22 per cent ramps of this steep climb and the open, wind-swept plain at the top of the climb caused the bunch to split into three groups.
A break of eight riders with representation from most big teams went clear before the descent into Valkenburg. Blaak, Spratt, Brand, Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM), Lotta Lepistö (Cervélo Bigla), Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Wiggle High5), Riejanne Markus (WaowDeals), and Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) had an advantage of 25 seconds on the first peloton at the first passage of the finish line.
This gap then ballooned to 2:35 minutes when the first peloton stopped chasing and waited for the second peloton to catch up. The front group worked together well and kept the time gap between 1:45 minutes and two minutes for the first two finishing laps. Blaak tested her breakaway mates with an attack on the steepest part of the Cauberg at the end of the second lap, making the group fall apart: Spratt and Ryan stayed with the world champion, but Brand, Markus, and Cordon-Ragot fell behind, with sprinters Lepistö and Bronzini even further back.
Brand, Markus, and Cordon-Ragot made it back to the front at the beginning of the final lap. On the Bemelerberg, Markus made a move but was immediately closed down by Blaak. The peloton was still 1:30 minutes behind, so the winner would come from this break. Lepistö and Bronzini had managed their race well and came back to the front group at the foot of the Cauberg, but could not respond to the following attacks.
Brand opened the finale with a first move on the lower slopes of the Cauberg. Spratt was the next to attack, and only Blaak and Brand could follow her acceleration. Brand immediately put in a counter-attack on the steepest part just before the top, but Spratt closed the gap with Blaak on her wheel.
Spratt went to the front with 1000 metres to go to secure a podium place. Brand launched her sprint from Blaak's wheel at 250 metres from the line. Blaak countered, never let the Sunweb rider come around her and won with several bike lengths to Brand. Spratt finished in third place.
The UCI Women's WorldTour continues with the Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, 18 April.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:24:17
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:00:03
|4
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:06
|6
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:00:14
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|8
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|9
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:30
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|13
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|16
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|17
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|18
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|21
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|23
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|24
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|25
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|28
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|29
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|30
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|34
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|35
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|36
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|37
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|38
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|39
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:01:39
|41
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|42
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|0:01:56
|43
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:08
|45
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|46
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|47
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|48
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Marie Vilmann (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Lorena Llamas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|51
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|52
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:11
|53
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|54
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02:24
|55
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|56
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|57
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|58
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|59
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|61
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:05
|62
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|63
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:08:16
|64
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|65
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:09:27
|66
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|67
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|68
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|69
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|70
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|71
|Chiara Zanettin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|72
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|73
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|74
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|75
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|78
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|79
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Virtu Cycling
|80
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|81
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|82
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|0:09:52
|83
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|0:10:02
|84
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|85
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|86
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|87
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|88
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|89
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|DNF
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Axelle Dubau Prevot (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|DNF
|Jeidy Pradera (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|DNF
|Belle De Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Giulia Marchesini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
Womens WorldTour ranking as of April 15, 2018
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|538
|pts
|2
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|455
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|408
|4
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott Women
|405
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|395
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|370
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|285
|8
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|280
|9
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|273
|10
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|240
|11
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|220
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|215
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|185
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|158
|15
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|150
|16
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|150
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|143
|18
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott Women
|135
|19
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|128
|20
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|125
|21
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|113
|22
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|113
|23
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|103
|24
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|100
|25
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|98
|26
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|98
|27
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|85
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|85
|29
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|78
|30
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|78
|31
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|76
|32
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|71
|33
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|70
|34
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|70
|35
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|70
|36
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|70
|37
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|65
|38
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|39
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|60
|40
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|60
|41
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|55
|42
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|53
|43
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|53
|44
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|45
|45
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|43
|46
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|43
|47
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|35
|48
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|33
|49
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|30
|50
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|26
|51
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|25
|52
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|23
|53
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|20
|54
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|20
|55
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|20
|56
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|18
|57
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|16
|58
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|16
|59
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|15
|60
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|15
|61
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|14
|62
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|13
|63
|Alicia Gonzalez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|13
|64
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|11
|65
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|66
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|67
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|68
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|10
|69
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|10
|70
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|10
|71
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|72
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|9
|73
|Eileen Roe (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|8
|74
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|8
|75
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|8
|76
|Margarita Victoria Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|8
|77
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|78
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|8
|79
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|8
|80
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|81
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|8
|82
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|83
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|84
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|5
|85
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|86
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|87
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|88
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|89
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|90
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|91
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|5
|92
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|5
|93
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|94
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|5
|95
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Movistar Team Women
|5
|96
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|97
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|5
|98
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|5
|99
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|100
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott Women
|5
|101
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|5
|102
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|3
|103
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|104
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|105
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|3
|106
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|107
|Lourdes Oyarbide (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|3
|108
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|109
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|3
|110
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|3
|111
|Emma Norsgaard (Den) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|112
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|3
|113
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|114
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|115
|Julie Van De Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|116
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar PBM
|3
|117
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|3
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|4
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|6
|5
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|6
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6
|7
|Angelica Brogi (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|6
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|9
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|4
|10
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|11
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|2
|12
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1683
|pts
|2
|Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1080
|3
|Mitchelton Scott Women
|976
|4
|Ale Cipollini
|770
|5
|Team Sunweb Women
|540
|6
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|489
|7
|Wiggle High5
|459
|8
|Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|383
|9
|Astana Women's Team
|343
|10
|Movistar Team Women
|157
|11
|Valcar PBM
|146
|12
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|133
|13
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|132
|14
|FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|123
|15
|Team Virtu Cycling
|118
|16
|BTC City Ljubljana
|70
|17
|Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|59
|18
|Trek-Drops
|49
|19
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|48
|20
|Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|33
|21
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|18
|22
|BePink
|9
|23
|WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|8
|24
|Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|25
|Experza-Footlogix
|6
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy