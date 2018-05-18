Image 1 of 29 Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) can't believe she's in the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 29 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) goes it alone on stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 3 of 29 The riders cross a bridge during stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race around Elk Grove (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 4 of 29 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) on stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 5 of 29 Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco) on her way to winning stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 6 of 29 Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco) wins stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race in Elk Grove (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 7 of 29 Team Tibco's Kendall Ryan on the podium with Rally's Emma White and Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5) after stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 8 of 29 Stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 9 of 29 Stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 10 of 29 Stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 11 of 29 Stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 12 of 29 The peloton during stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 13 of 29 The bunch in pursuit of the breakaway during stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 14 of 29 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) and BePink's Lisa Morzenti in the break on stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 15 of 29 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint) leads BePink's Lisa Morzenti in the break on stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 16 of 29 Jennifer Wheeler (USA Cycling National Team) leads the way during stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 17 of 29 Stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 18 of 29 Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco) finds it hard to believe she's leading the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 19 of 29 Stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 20 of 29 Stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 21 of 29 Stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 22 of 29 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (BePink) hit the deck during stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 23 of 29 Megan Guarnier (USA Cycling National Team) leads Mexican national champion Ingrid Drexel during stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 24 of 29 Hannah Payton (Trek-Drops) during stage 1 of the 2018 Amgen Women's Race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/Getty Images) Image 25 of 29 Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 29 Emma White (Rally) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman Supermint) was most aggressive (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 29 The jerseys after the women's first stage - Whitney Allison, Kendall Ryan and Emma White (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 29 Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) wins the Tour of California opener (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) took her first-ever UCI Women's WorldTour victory in Elk Grove, California, by winning stage 1 of the Amgen Women's Race on Thursday.

The 25-year-old won the sprint ahead of Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5), and also takes the overall lead in the three-stage event.

Starting and finishing in Elk Grove, the 124km stage wound its way through the flat Central Valley of California. Absolutely no climbs and only very little wind meant that a bunch sprint was all but guaranteed.

This did not stop riders from attacking, though. The first to get away was Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint) who was caught after a few kilometres. The duo of Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Rachetto's teammate Starla Teddergreen were next, and got a gap of up to 30 seconds, but were also quickly reeled in.

In the following kilometres, the pace picked up, stretching the peloton out into single file. Lisa Morzenti (BePink) got away only a few kilometres before the half-way point, and was joined by Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint). These two worked together well, and the peloton was seemingly happy to leave them out-front. Fifty kilometres from the finish, the front duo were 1:10 ahead as the sprinters' teams started to organise the chase behind.

Morzenti won the intermediate sprint with 33km to go and then dropped back to the peloton, leaving Allison to continue by herself. The peloton was only 30 seconds behind at this point. Although the Hagens Berman Supermint rider would increase her advantage to 40 seconds with 25km to go, she stood no chance against the chasing pack and was caught with nine kilometres to go. Allison was, however, rewarded in the form of the blue 'most courageous rider' jersey.

Team Sunweb brought their sprinter Coryn Rivera into the finishing straight with one teammate still ahead of her. White opened up with a strong acceleration on the left side of the road, forcing Rivera to react. With the finish in sight, Ryan came out of White's slipstream, passed her with ease, and took the win. Edmondson slipped past Rivera on the right to take third.

Ryan leads the race going into Friday's stage 2, but the sprinter will find it difficult to defend her yellow jersey as the climbers come to the fore on the 108km route starting and finishing in South Lake Tahoe.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3:07:08 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 6 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 8 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 9 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 10 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 11 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 12 Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 13 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 14 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 15 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 16 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 17 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 20 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 21 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 22 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 23 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 24 Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team 25 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 26 Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team 27 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 28 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 29 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 30 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team 32 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 33 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 34 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 35 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 36 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 37 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate 38 Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team 39 Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 40 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:00:09 41 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 42 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 43 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 44 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 45 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling 46 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 47 Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 48 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 49 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 50 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 51 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 52 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 53 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 54 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 55 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 56 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 57 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 58 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 59 Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate 60 Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 61 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 62 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 63 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 64 Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5 65 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 66 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:00:17 67 Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team 68 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 69 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:20 70 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 71 Christina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team 72 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:22 73 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:28 74 Mitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team 75 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:36 76 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team 77 Libby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate 78 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 79 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 80 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:39 81 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 82 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 83 Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team 84 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 85 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air

Sprint 1 - Clarksburg - 91. km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 3 pts 2 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 2 3 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 pts 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 12 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 9 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 6 6 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 4 8 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 9 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 2 10 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 1

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 3:06:58 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:04 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:00:06 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:10 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 6 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 8 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 9 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 10 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 11 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 12 Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 13 Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women 14 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 15 Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women 16 Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 17 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 18 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 20 Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling 21 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling 22 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 23 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 24 Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team 25 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 26 Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team 27 Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 28 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 29 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 30 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 31 Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team 32 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 33 Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women 34 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women 35 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 36 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 37 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate 38 Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team 39 Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team 40 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 41 Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team 42 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 43 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 44 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:00:16 45 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:18 46 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:00:19 47 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 48 Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico 49 Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 50 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 51 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling 52 Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 53 Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 54 Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico 55 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 56 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 57 Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 58 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 59 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 60 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 61 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 62 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 63 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 64 Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate 65 Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate 66 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 67 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 68 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 69 Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5 70 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:00:27 71 Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team 72 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 73 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:30 74 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 75 Christina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team 76 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:32 77 Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 0:00:38 78 Mitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team 79 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 0:00:44 80 Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:46 81 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team 82 Libby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate 83 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 84 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:49 85 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 15 pts 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 12 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 9 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 7 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 6 6 Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 5 7 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 4 8 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 3 9 Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 3 10 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women 2 11 Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint 2 12 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 1 13 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3:07:02 2 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:00:06 3 Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team 4 Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 5 Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 6 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 7 Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 9 Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate 11 Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 12 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 13 Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team 14 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 15 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air 16 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:00:12 17 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:00:15 18 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 19 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops 20 Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico 21 Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico 22 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:42 23 Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:45 24 Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing