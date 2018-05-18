Amgen Women's Race: Kendall Ryan wins opener in Elk Grove
Tibco rider sprints to victory ahead of Rally's White and Edmondson (Wiggle High5)
Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) took her first-ever UCI Women's WorldTour victory in Elk Grove, California, by winning stage 1 of the Amgen Women's Race on Thursday.
The 25-year-old won the sprint ahead of Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5), and also takes the overall lead in the three-stage event.
Starting and finishing in Elk Grove, the 124km stage wound its way through the flat Central Valley of California. Absolutely no climbs and only very little wind meant that a bunch sprint was all but guaranteed.
This did not stop riders from attacking, though. The first to get away was Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint) who was caught after a few kilometres. The duo of Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Rachetto's teammate Starla Teddergreen were next, and got a gap of up to 30 seconds, but were also quickly reeled in.
In the following kilometres, the pace picked up, stretching the peloton out into single file. Lisa Morzenti (BePink) got away only a few kilometres before the half-way point, and was joined by Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint). These two worked together well, and the peloton was seemingly happy to leave them out-front. Fifty kilometres from the finish, the front duo were 1:10 ahead as the sprinters' teams started to organise the chase behind.
Morzenti won the intermediate sprint with 33km to go and then dropped back to the peloton, leaving Allison to continue by herself. The peloton was only 30 seconds behind at this point. Although the Hagens Berman Supermint rider would increase her advantage to 40 seconds with 25km to go, she stood no chance against the chasing pack and was caught with nine kilometres to go. Allison was, however, rewarded in the form of the blue 'most courageous rider' jersey.
Team Sunweb brought their sprinter Coryn Rivera into the finishing straight with one teammate still ahead of her. White opened up with a strong acceleration on the left side of the road, forcing Rivera to react. With the finish in sight, Ryan came out of White's slipstream, passed her with ease, and took the win. Edmondson slipped past Rivera on the right to take third.
Ryan leads the race going into Friday's stage 2, but the sprinter will find it difficult to defend her yellow jersey as the climbers come to the fore on the 108km route starting and finishing in South Lake Tahoe.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:07:08
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|8
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|9
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|10
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|11
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|12
|Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|13
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|14
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|17
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|20
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|21
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|22
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|24
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
|25
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|27
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|28
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|29
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|30
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|31
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|32
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|33
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|34
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|35
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|36
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|37
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
|38
|Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team
|39
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|40
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:09
|41
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|42
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|43
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|44
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|45
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|46
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|47
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|48
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|49
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|50
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|51
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|52
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|53
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|54
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|55
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|56
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|57
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|58
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|59
|Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
|60
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|61
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|62
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|63
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|64
|Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
|65
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|66
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:17
|67
|Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|68
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|69
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:20
|70
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|71
|Christina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|72
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:22
|73
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:28
|74
|Mitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team
|75
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:36
|76
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|77
|Libby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate
|78
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|79
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|80
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:39
|81
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|82
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|83
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|84
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|85
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|3
|pts
|2
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|2
|3
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|pts
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|9
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|6
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|4
|8
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|9
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|2
|10
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3:06:58
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:00:06
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:10
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|8
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|9
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|10
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|11
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|12
|Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|13
|Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
|14
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|15
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|16
|Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|17
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|20
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
|21
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
|22
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|23
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|24
|Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
|25
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|26
|Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team
|27
|Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|28
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|29
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|30
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|31
|Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|32
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|33
|Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
|34
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
|35
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|36
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|37
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
|38
|Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team
|39
|Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|40
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|41
|Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
|42
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|43
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|44
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:00:16
|45
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:18
|46
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:19
|47
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|48
|Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|49
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|50
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|51
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|53
|Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|54
|Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
|55
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|56
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|57
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|58
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|59
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|60
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|61
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|62
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|63
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|64
|Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
|65
|Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
|66
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|67
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|68
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|69
|Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
|70
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:27
|71
|Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|72
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|73
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:30
|74
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|75
|Christina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|76
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:32
|77
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|0:00:38
|78
|Mitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team
|79
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|0:00:44
|80
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:46
|81
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|82
|Libby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate
|83
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|84
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:49
|85
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|pts
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|9
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|7
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|6
|Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|5
|7
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|4
|8
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|3
|9
|Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|3
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
|2
|11
|Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
|2
|12
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|1
|13
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3:07:02
|2
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:00:06
|3
|Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
|4
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|5
|Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|6
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|9
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
|11
|Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|12
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|13
|Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team
|14
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|15
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
|16
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:00:12
|17
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:00:15
|18
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|19
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
|20
|Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
|21
|Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
|22
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:42
|23
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:45
|24
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|9:21:24
|2
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Rally Cycling
|5
|Mexican National Team
|6
|Wiggle High5
|7
|Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air
|8
|Astana Women S Team
|9
|Canyon // Sram Racing
|0:00:09
|10
|Usa Cycling National Team
|11
|Trek - Drops
|12
|Swapit Agolico
|13
|Team Illuminate
|14
|Bepink
|0:00:18
|15
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
