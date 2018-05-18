Trending

Amgen Women's Race: Kendall Ryan wins opener in Elk Grove

Tibco rider sprints to victory ahead of Rally's White and Edmondson (Wiggle High5)

Kendall Ryan (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) took her first-ever UCI Women's WorldTour victory in Elk Grove, California, by winning stage 1 of the Amgen Women's Race on Thursday.

The 25-year-old won the sprint ahead of Emma White (Rally Cycling) and Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5), and also takes the overall lead in the three-stage event.

Starting and finishing in Elk Grove, the 124km stage wound its way through the flat Central Valley of California. Absolutely no climbs and only very little wind meant that a bunch sprint was all but guaranteed.

This did not stop riders from attacking, though. The first to get away was Liza Rachetto (Hagens Berman-Supermint) who was caught after a few kilometres. The duo of Ingrid Drexel (Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) and Rachetto's teammate Starla Teddergreen were next, and got a gap of up to 30 seconds, but were also quickly reeled in.

In the following kilometres, the pace picked up, stretching the peloton out into single file. Lisa Morzenti (BePink) got away only a few kilometres before the half-way point, and was joined by Whitney Allison (Hagens Berman-Supermint). These two worked together well, and the peloton was seemingly happy to leave them out-front. Fifty kilometres from the finish, the front duo were 1:10 ahead as the sprinters' teams started to organise the chase behind.

Morzenti won the intermediate sprint with 33km to go and then dropped back to the peloton, leaving Allison to continue by herself. The peloton was only 30 seconds behind at this point. Although the Hagens Berman Supermint rider would increase her advantage to 40 seconds with 25km to go, she stood no chance against the chasing pack and was caught with nine kilometres to go. Allison was, however, rewarded in the form of the blue 'most courageous rider' jersey.

Team Sunweb brought their sprinter Coryn Rivera into the finishing straight with one teammate still ahead of her. White opened up with a strong acceleration on the left side of the road, forcing Rivera to react. With the finish in sight, Ryan came out of White's slipstream, passed her with ease, and took the win. Edmondson slipped past Rivera on the right to take third.

Ryan leads the race going into Friday's stage 2, but the sprinter will find it difficult to defend her yellow jersey as the climbers come to the fore on the 108km route starting and finishing in South Lake Tahoe.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3:07:08
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
6Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
8Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
9Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
10Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
11Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
12Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
13Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
14Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
15Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
16Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
17Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
20Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
21Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
22Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
23Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
24Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
25Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
26Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team
27Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
28Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
29Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
30Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
31Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
32Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
33Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
34Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
35Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
36Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
37Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
38Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team
39Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
40Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:00:09
41Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
42Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
43Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
44Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
45Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
46Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
47Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
48Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
49Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
50Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
51Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
52Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
53Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
54Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
55Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
56Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
57Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
58Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
59Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
60Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
61Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
62Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
63Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
64Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
65Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
66Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:17
67Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
68Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
69Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:20
70Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
71Christina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team
72Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:22
73Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:28
74Mitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team
75Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:36
76Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
77Libby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate
78Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
79Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
80Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:00:39
81Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
82Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
83Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
84Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
85Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air

Sprint 1 - Clarksburg - 91. km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink3pts
2Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint2
3Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15pts
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High59
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing7
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women6
6Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink4
8Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
9Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women2
10Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team1

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank3:06:58
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:04
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:00:06
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:10
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
6Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
8Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
9Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women
10Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
11Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
12Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
13Diana Peñuela (Col) Unitedhealthcare Women
14Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
15Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb Women
16Lauren Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
17Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
18Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
20Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Cycling
21Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling
22Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
23Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
24Mayra del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) Mexican National Team
25Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
26Yusseli Mendivil Soto (Mex) Mexican National Team
27Katharine Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
28Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
29Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
30Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
31Megan Guarnier (USA) USA Cycling National Team
32Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
33Leah Thomas (USA) Unitedhealthcare Women
34Elizabeth Banks (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Women
35Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
36Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
37Rebecca Beaumont (Can) Team Illuminate
38Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team
39Caro Rodríguez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
40Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
41Liliana Moreno (Col) Astana Women's Team
42Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
43Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
44Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:00:16
45Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:18
46Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:00:19
47Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
48Marcela Elizabeth Prieto (Mex) Swapit Agolico
49Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
50Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
51Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling
52Jasmin Duehring (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
53Samantha Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
54Paola Andrea Muñoz (Chi) Swapit Agolico
55Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
56Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
57Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
59Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
60Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
61Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
62Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
63Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
64Shoko Kashiki (Jpn) Team Illuminate
65Lexie Millard (USA) Team Illuminate
66Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
67Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
68Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
69Grace Brown (Aus) Wiggle High5
70Jennifer Luebke (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:27
71Katherine Compton (USA) USA Cycling National Team
72Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint
73Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:30
74Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
75Christina Birch (USA) USA Cycling National Team
76Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:32
77Stephanie Roorda (Can) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air0:00:38
78Mitca Betsabee Saloman Valenzuela (Mex) Mexican National Team
79Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint0:00:44
80Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:46
81Jennifer Wheeler (USA) USA Cycling National Team
82Libby Caldwell (USA) Team Illuminate
83Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling
84Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:00:49
85Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank15pts
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling12
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High59
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing7
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women6
6Jennifer Valente (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air5
7Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink4
8Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink3
9Lily Williams (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint3
10Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Women2
11Whitney Allison (USA) Hagens Berman-Supermint2
12Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team1
13Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling3:07:02
2Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:00:06
3Skylar Schneider (USA) USA Cycling National Team
4Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
5Mannon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
6Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
7Lizbeth Yareli Salazar (Mex) Swapit Agolico
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
9Sara Poidevin (Can) Rally Cycling
10Grace Anderson (NZl) Team Illuminate
11Brenda Andrea Santoyo Perez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
12Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
13Jessica Bonilla Escapite (Mex) Mexican National Team
14Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
15Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho-Air
16Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:00:12
17Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate0:00:15
18Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
19Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Trek-Drops
20Andrea Ramírez (Mex) Swapit Agolico
21Maria Jose Vargas (CRc) Swapit Agolico
22Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:42
23Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women0:00:45
24Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb9:21:24
2Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
3Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Rally Cycling
5Mexican National Team
6Wiggle High5
7Twenty20 P/B Sho - Air
8Astana Women S Team
9Canyon // Sram Racing0:00:09
10Usa Cycling National Team
11Trek - Drops
12Swapit Agolico
13Team Illuminate
14Bepink0:00:18
15Hagens Berman / Supermint

 

