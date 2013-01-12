Image 1 of 33 Andrew Dillman (Bob’'s Red Mill) finishing a fantastic ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 33 Kolby Preble (Clif Bar) running the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 33 Kerry Werner (BMC U23 Development MTB Team) battling Oliver Donkervoet on a sloppy descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berries) riding alone in Wisconsin farmland (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 33 Josh Johnson (Indianapolis Cycling Club) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) wins the U23 men's 'cross national championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 33 Andrew Dillman (Bob'’s Red Mill) on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 33 Will Massey (U-Neak) having no problems with the muddy conditions (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 33 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Berries/Specialized) claiming third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 33 Kerry Werner (BMC U23 Development MTB Team) is one of the pre-race favorites (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 33 Jesse Keough (Champion System/Keough Cyclocross) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 33 Manny Gogeun (CF Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth) off to a good start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 33 Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Berries/Specialized) cornering in the the mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 33 Riders make a U-Turn in the mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 33 Skyler Trujillo (Boo/Enve) riding a bamboo bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 33 Andrew Dillman (Bob'’s Red Mill) on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 33 U23 riders on the pavement (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 33 Kolby Preble (Clif Bar) sprinting over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 33 Colorful Cyclocross fan (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 33 Jesse Keough (Champion System/Keough Cyclocross) topping a steep climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 33 Kerry Werner (BMC U23 Development MTB Team) trips on the stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 33 Even the dogs in Wisconsin are Packers fans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 33 A brandy booth popped up today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 33 Manny Gogeun (CF Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 33 Kerry Werner (BMC U23 Development MTB Team) did not get as good a start as he hoped (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 33 The Lees-McRae Tiger was on hand today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) running the stairs on the back of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) riding his last lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) riding past a frozen pond (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) with a 35-second lead as he headed out for his second lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) is greeted by a sizable crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 33 Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) at the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 33 Yanick Eckmann (California Giant Berry/Specialized) running barriers at the end of his first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) emerged victorious in his first US National Championships despite a second row starting position and increasingly technical conditions. With temperatures in Verona, Wisconsin dropping throughout the day, course conditions varied between soupy freezing puddles and deep thick mud clogging up many of the hills.

"I'm loving it. I loved it a lot," replied Eckmann when asked about the dirty conditions. "I haven't ridden this year in mud that deep. I just wanted to go in and have fun. I set my goal for the win, of course, and I love the mud, and everything slippery."

Emmanuel Goguen (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth) nabbed the hole-shot, but was passed by Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) before the pack entered the first pits section. Eckmann worked his way into second behind Dillman and started applying pressure as riders headed up the climb on the front part of the course.

"I didn't want to be first anyway going into the mud," said Eckmann about his start. "I just wanted to stay loose, and hang back, but I didn't go hard enough, so I was between 5th and 10th position going into the mud. That was a little bit too far back I would say.

Eckmann faced an early challenge from Dillman and Skyler Trujillo (Boo/Enve) but had a 40 second lead as he entered the second lap. "Skylar and Drew totally surprised me," said Eckmann about his competitors. "Then after that the first lap I didn't look back anymore and just looked forward." Eckmann grew his lead to almost two minutes leaving the rest of the field to fight for second.

Dillman, who is hoping to race at worlds in his hometown of Louisville, fought off strong efforts from Kyler Trujillo, and Josh Johnson (Indianapolis Cycling Club.) "I've raced with Skyler a lot so knew that he was really strong in the beginning and then he starts to fade. So I wasn't too worried when he passed me," recounted Dillman about this fight for second place. "I knew Josh was really strong, and he's beaten me a lot this year. When I saw him easing up on my wheel I just kind of railed it, and when I looked back and he wasn't there."

Dillman completed a clean final lap to solidify his second place finish but behind him the fight for third place was just heating up. Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) spent the first two laps of the race working his way up through the top ten, and was able to pass Trujillo on the last lap to grab third place in his first U23 appearance. “We just got back from Belgium a week ago so it was good practice over there in the mud," said Ortenblad about his ability to ride in muddy conditions despite living in Santa Cruz, Ca. "We didn't have any ice but I felt like it really helped me get prepared for this."

Due to UCI eligibility rulings Eckmann, the new U23 Champion for the United States, is planning to ride for Germany at the World Cyclocross Championships in Louisville KY on February 2nd.

