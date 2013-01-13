Trending

Compton cruises to 9th national championship victory

Wilcoxson out-duels Duke for second spot

Image 1 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) remains the USA National Champion

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) remains the USA National Champion
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running the big set of stairs

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running the big set of stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 39

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) was happy with her strong third place finish after a tumultuous season

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) was happy with her strong third place finish after a tumultuous season
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 39

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) slipped back a couple spots but then seemed to hold her own

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) slipped back a couple spots but then seemed to hold her own
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 39

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’'s Red Mill-Seven) climbing with two laps to go

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’'s Red Mill-Seven) climbing with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 39

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) appeared to be having her best championship race yet

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) appeared to be having her best championship race yet
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 39

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chased hard after a lackluster start

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chased hard after a lackluster start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 39

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) brought her A-Game today

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) brought her A-Game today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 39

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) on the big climb

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) on the big climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 39

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) at the start

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) at the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 39

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was hoping for another stars and stripes jersey today

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was hoping for another stars and stripes jersey today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 39

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) takes the hole shot

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) takes the hole shot
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) riding alone around a frozen pond

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) riding alone around a frozen pond
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 39

A CCCP spectator

A CCCP spectator
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 39

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading Nicole Duke and Meredith Miller on lap two

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) leading Nicole Duke and Meredith Miller on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 39

Riders dealing with on-course problems with mud and ice was common today

Riders dealing with on-course problems with mud and ice was common today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclcross Collective) with a massive lead on the back side of the course

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclcross Collective) with a massive lead on the back side of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 39

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) passing by some farms on the back side of the course

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) passing by some farms on the back side of the course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 39

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) pulled off a shocker by taking second place

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) pulled off a shocker by taking second place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) climbing with two laps to go

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) climbing with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 39

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Gould up the stairs

Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld.com) chasing Gould up the stairs
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 39

Mo Bruno-Roy'’s titanium Seven’s always look like they just came out of the showroom thanks to her husband/mechanic Matt Roy

Mo Bruno-Roy'’s titanium Seven’s always look like they just came out of the showroom thanks to her husband/mechanic Matt Roy
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 39

Mid-day at the race venue was 16 degrees Fahrenheit

Mid-day at the race venue was 16 degrees Fahrenheit
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 39

Katie Compton and Georgia Gould enjoy some warmth from the sun at the sub-freezing start

Katie Compton and Georgia Gould enjoy some warmth from the sun at the sub-freezing start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 39

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) leading the race on lap one

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) leading the race on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 39

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) got off to a brilliant start

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) got off to a brilliant start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 39

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’'s Red Mill-Seven) riding with the leaders on lap one

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob’'s Red Mill-Seven) riding with the leaders on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 39

Junior champion Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)

Junior champion Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 29 of 39

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) chasing Antonneau on lap one

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) chasing Antonneau on lap one
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 30 of 39

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob'’s Red Mill-Seven) is one of the better runners in the field today

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob'’s Red Mill-Seven) is one of the better runners in the field today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 31 of 39

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) running the stairs in fifth place

Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) running the stairs in fifth place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 39

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) fighting for third place

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) fighting for third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 39

Katie Antonneau (Cannondale) chasing Miller

Katie Antonneau (Cannondale) chasing Miller
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 39

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) racing in second place on lap three

Meredith Miller (California Giant Berries/Specialized) racing in second place on lap three
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 39

The fans were out in big numbers today

The fans were out in big numbers today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 39

Some spectators came prepared for the frigid temperatures

Some spectators came prepared for the frigid temperatures
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 39

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) taking third place

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) taking third place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) had no serious competition today

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) had no serious competition today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 39

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finishing in front of her American fans

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) finishing in front of her American fans
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) won her 9th consecutive US National Cyclo-cross Championship on Sunday, one week after clinching the UCI World Cup title in Rome, Italy. Compton will be heading home to Colorado to get in some final training before heading to take on Marianne Vos at the World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

"It's a special day and everybody comes with their A-game," replied Compton when asked if her 9th title was a target for the season. "It's very special to me and I want to win. I don't want to be over-confident and come in over-tired and get beat."

Nicole Duke (Alchemy) spent the minutes before call-ups collecting herself near the Cyclo-cross Nationals media room in the Verona Town Library. Duke's preparation worked for when the gun went off she aggressively grabbed the hole shot and held the lead through the first muddy sections of the course until Compton passed her on the first hill.

Compton quickly established a 30 second lead before the first downhill section, located half a lap into the race. Compton conservatively pegged her lead at just over 30 seconds to a chase group that included Duke, Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized), and Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com).

With one lap out of the way Compton opened up and rapidly grew her lead, leaving the race for second and third the main event of the day. Rocking her bike side to side as she found the right line through the challenging course Compton entered the pit every half a lap to switch bikes.

Compton's pit crew, led by her husband Mark Legg, ran a smooth operation despite running out of water on the first lap. "In chaos there is that ability to try and figure how to get everything done," said Legg who was aided by a team of people from Compton's Wisconsin-based sponsor Trek. "The mud was changing so quickly, at first I didn't want to use water because everything would freeze, and then the mud was just turning to concrete. I was chiseling the dirt off of chainrings. It was nuts."

At the start of the third lap Miller, Duke and Antonneau held a solid lead of 15 seconds over Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) and Teal Stetson-Lee (Team Luna Chix.) Then halfway through lap three Antonneau and Miller were suddenly out of the picture after both riders independently crashed and suffered mechanical issues with their chains, a problem that plagued riders in both the men's and women's races throughout the day.

Despite her own mechanical issues Duke made up time on the rough and slippery downhill sections of the course, which she rode aggressively, lap after lap. Jade Wilcoxson, however, made a successful push in the final lap of the race to overpower Duke and take second place, 1:20 behind Compton.

Wilcoxson, a relative new-comer to the 'cross scene, spent her lead-up to nationals training at the velodrome in Los Angeles. "I'm actually coming off of a nine-day track camp down in LA," said Wilcoxson, who finished third in the NRC standings this past year. "I finished that up just on Friday and that turned out to be pretty good, that steady power, that's what you needed for this course."

Duke hammered in for third, three seconds behind Wilcoxson, a finish that successfully capped off a rough season. "That was pretty epic," recounted Duke after crossing the line. "I had a lot, a lot of mishaps. I felt like a scrapper out there. I knew if I could just stay steady on the flats, and uphills, I had everyone on the downhills. It felt really good and gave me confidence."

The race was a disappointment for several riders like Georgia Gould who came to Wisconsin with great form and a hope to give Compton a run for her money. "It was terrible. Ridiculously terrible. I don't even know what to say," said Gould who still managed fourth place, 1:42 behind Compton. "I just could not get out of my own way in those frozen ruts and mud. Finally by the end I was feeling a little more comfortable and knew the lines. It just took me a while to get my bearings out there."

Compton's next objective is the World Cyclo-cross Championships where she will take on the top cyclist in the world, Marianne Vos. "She's super-strong, fast, and technically good, so she's always the person to watch, and she's only going to get faster." said Compton when asked about her main rival for the world title. "I just want to come in with good form, good legs, and have a good race."

The World Cyclo-cross Championships will be contested in Louisville, Kentucky on February 2-3, the first time the event will be held outside of Europe.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:43:02
2Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:20
3Nicole Duke (Alchemy)0:01:23
4Georgia Gould (Team LUNA Chix)0:01:42
5Crystal Anthony (Cyclocrossworld)0:02:14
6Teal Stetson-Lee (Team LUNA Chix)0:02:17
7Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)0:02:39
8Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized/California Giant Cycling)0:02:41
9Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)0:02:58
10Arley Kemmerer (Charm City Cycling LLC)0:03:45
11Andrea Smith (Ladies First/Minuteman Road Club)0:03:49
12Elle Anderson (Ladies First/Minuteman Road Club)0:04:00
13Alice Pennington0:04:05
14Courtenay Mcfadden (Cycling Northwest)0:04:55
15Amanda Carey (Volkswagen Boise Cycling)0:05:10
16Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:05:14
17Corey Coogan Cisek (Cyclocrossracing.com)0:05:36
18Abby Strigel (Trek Cyclocross Collective)0:06:10
19Rebecca Blatt (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:06:58
20Christina Birch (JAM Fund / NCC /Tenet Racing)0:07:20
21Erica Zaveta (Brevard College)0:07:35
22Amanda Miller (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:07:44
23Bethann Orton0:08:13
24Kristin Weber (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:08:14
25Amber Markey0:08:27
26Stacey Barbossa (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:09:20
27Brianne Marshall (NoTubes Endurance Racing)0:09:28
28Katie Arnold (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross Team)0:09:56
-1lapAllison Arensman (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training pb ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
-1lapRebecca Gross (Tough Girl Cycling)
-1lapHannah Finchamp (Team LUNA Chix)
-1lapApril Morgan
-1lapAlyssa Severn (My Wife Inc)
-1lapKathleen Lysakowski (Cycle Lodge)
-1lapSunny Gilbert (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
-1lapAnna Dingman
-1lapEmily Zinn (Naked Women's Racing p/b TriBella)
-1lapElizabeth So (Les Petites Victoires)
-1lapSarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
-1lapKatie Melena (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
-1lapEmily Shields (Mock Orange Racing)
-1lapMichelle Bishop (North Point Women's Racing Team)
-1lapBrittlee Bowman (Pedal Power Team-MA)
-1lapCorrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
-1lapEllen Sherrill (Bicycle Bluebook/HRS/Rock Lobster Cyclocross)
-1lapJessica Kutz (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell/Riptide Cycling)
-1lapHeidi Beck (Twin Six)
-2lapsFrances Morrison (JAM Fund / NCC /Tenet Racing)
-2lapsMackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)
-2lapsKatherine Shields (Mock Orange Racing)
-2lapsMarian Jamison
-2lapsErin Donohue (Mock Orange Bikes)
-2lapsAllyson Tufano (Sportif Coaching Group/Western Howard County Cycling)
-2lapsChristina Tamilio (Ladies First/Minuteman Road Club)
-2lapsSierra Siebenlist (Team Indiebike)
-2lapsJennifer Tillman (Charm City Cycling LLC)
-2lapsKathleen Wulfkuhle (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm City Cycling LLC)
-2lapsKaylan Comer (u-neak | DESIGNS/Central Velo Racing & Development)
-2lapsKristin Korevec (MadCity Velo Club)
-2lapsDeb Sweeney Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike/Globalbike Racing)
-2lapsSarah Fredrickson (Speedway Wheelmen)
-2lapsMollie Brewer
-2lapsLeslie Timm
-2lapsJulie Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)
-2lapsKristina Young
-2lapsJessica Hill (The Pony Shop)
-2lapsJennifer Nowlin (Peace Coffee Racing)
-2lapsMckenzie Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross)
-2lapsMadelaine Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross)
-2lapsLindsay Knight
-3lapsBreeze Brown (Evol Elite Racing)
-3lapsErin Silliman (ALAN North America Cycling)
DNSCatherine Hollibaugh (Team Nebo Ridge)
DNSCatherine Walberg
DNSKim Thompson (Spidermonkey Cycling)
DNSLinda Sone (Crossniacs)
DNSNiki Soderberg (Cyclocrossracing.com)
DNSCarol Jeane Sansome (Silver Cycling)
DNSAmanda Mcnabb (Team Group Health/Sound Velo Cycling Club)
DNSAntonia Leal (Planet Bike)
DNSMolly Hurford (Colavita Racing)
DNSJennifer Gaertner (Motofish Racing)
DNSJeanne Fleck (Velo Duluth)
DNSJordan Dube (MAD ALCHEMY / VERGE RIDER COOPERATIVE)
DNSJennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Trek Cyclocross Collective)
DNSJulie Hunter
DNSNicole Thiemann (Team CF)
DNSCarmen Small (Specialized lululemon)
DNSLaura Van Gilder (C3-Twenty20cycling.com/Charm City Cycling LLC)
DNFAngelina Stevens (Garneau Custom)
DNFBailey Semian (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
DNFSarah Lu (ROBOTS
DNFShannon Gibson (Stan's NoTubes Elite Women's Team)
DNFJessica D'amato (Evol Elite Racing)
DNFCassandra Maximenko

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld)46:00:00
-1lapEmily Shields (Mock Orange Racing)
-1lapKatherine Shields (Mock Orange Racing)
-1lapAllison Arensman (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training pb ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
-2lapsMollie Brewer
-2lapsErin Donohue (Mock Orange Bikes)
-2lapsMckenzie Melcher (The TEAM SoCalCross)
DNSCatherine Hollibaugh (Team Nebo Ridge)

Latest on Cyclingnews