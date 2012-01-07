Trending

Owen earns junior 17-18 'cross national title

Ortenblad outsprints Cypress for silver medal

Image 1 of 8

Logan Owen (Team Redline) wins the Junior 17-18 men's race convincingly

Logan Owen (Team Redline) wins the Junior 17-18 men’s race convincingly
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 8

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill)

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 8

Andrew Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club) with one lap to go

Andrew Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 8

Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant Berry) leads Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) over the line

Tobin Ortenblad (Cal Giant Berry) leads Richard Gorry (Whole Athlete) over the line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 8

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) finishing strong

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) finishing strong
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 8

Curtis White (Clif Bar) finishing his race

Curtis White (Clif Bar) finishing his race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 8

Zane Godby (Clif Bar) rolling over the line

Zane Godby (Clif Bar) rolling over the line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 8

USA Cycling's Kelli Lusk (L) and Andrea Smith (R) running the events

USA Cycling’s Kelli Lusk (L) and Andrea Smith (R) running the events
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Logan Owen continued his remarkable unbeaten streak in junior men's cyclo-cross championships today in Madison, Wisconsin as the Redline rider soloed to victory in the 17-18 category to claim his seventh consecutive title in the junior ranks.

In a hard-fought battle for the silver medal, Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant-Specialized) outsprinted Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete-Specialized) 48 seconds behind Owen.

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) and Curtis White (Clif Bar Cyclocross Team) rounded out the top five, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

"It was really important for me today to get the win," said Owen. "I wanted to tie Katie [Compton] and be up there in the record books. Next year I want to be the first one to ever go all eight through the junior national championships.

"I was smooth on the course and made sure to pit every lap and get a clean bike so nothing broke down. Everything worked out perfectly and I just rode away with it. Without my crew in the pits I couldn't have won it today."

With its 11:00am start time, the parcours which started the morning in a frozen state had begun to thaw, providing a slick sheen of slime which put a premium on bike handling skills throughout the course. In addition to the slick surface, many sections of the course still had deep ruts from the previous day's racing to add to the challenge.

Wasting no time stamping his authority on the race, midway through the opening lap Owen had already gapped his rivals and the taxing up-and-down circuit blew the 48-rider field apart.

Andrew Dillman was Owen's closest chaser on the second lap, 35 seconds back at the barrier section prior to the second pit, but a crash soon knocked the Kentucky rider out of second.

Dillman was soon passed by Ortenblad, Zane Godby (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) and Gorry.

Owen kept the pressure on at the front, making quick work of the technical sections and pushed his lead out to over one minute on the penultimate lap.

Ortenblad rode alone in second at 1:04, while Gorry and Godby followed together only 10 seconds later at the barrier section, which Godby bunny-hopped to thunderous approval from the spectators. Dillman had recovered from his crash and was alone in fifth, eight seconds behind Godby and Gorry.

Owen continued his smooth demolition of the Badger Prairie Park course on his fourth and final lap in the 40-minute contest, and comfortably won his seventh straight junior championship.

Gorry separated himself from Godby early in the final lap and bridged across to Ortenblad and the pair would sprint for second place, with Ortenblad edging Gorry. Dillman passed Godby to claim fourth and Godby's teammate Curtis White passed him as well to secure fifth.

Full Results

Junior men 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (Team Redline)0:36:55
2Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:48
3Richard Cypress Gorry (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized)
4Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling)0:01:29
5Curtis White (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:35
6Zane Godby (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:01:39
7Nathaniel Morse (Cyclocrossworld/Cannondale Cyclocrossworld)0:01:59
8Jordan Cullen (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:02:53
9Stephen Bassett (OCD Cycling/Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross)0:02:54
10Samuel O'keefe (Charm City Cycling LLC)
11Luke Haley (Red Zone Cycling)0:04:08
12Lionel Rocheleau (Racers Against Childhood Caner)0:04:30
13Spencer Downing (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
14Chase Dickens0:04:40
15Ansel Dickey (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:05:03
16Dag Anderson (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club)0:05:07
17Ian Mcpherson (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:06:29
18Nathan Labecki (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:06:40
19Zack Gould (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:06:57
20Colin Dunlap (Bend Endurance Academy)0:07:29
21Zachary Bender (Mid-Atlantic Cycling Club/Specialized - Rising STARS p/b Bicycling)0:08:12
22Samuel Dobrozsi (Queen City Wheels)0:08:17
23Nolan Tankersley (Tri Cities Road Club)0:08:23
24Nick Dietrich (Red Zone Cycling)0:09:24
25Kyle Miller (Team CF/Team CF-Elite)0:09:34
26Christopher Osborne (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:09:35
27Andris Delins (Gopher Wheelmen)0:10:23
28Joshua Keener (Get Out! New Mexico)
29Nolan Mcqueen (Red Zone Cycling)0:10:37
30Andrew Bailey (Tri Cities Road Club/MSG Cyclocross)0:10:44
31Earl Gage (Goathead Jr. Devo)
32Daniel Santos (Red Zone Cycling)0:11:48
-1lapJohn Mosby (Higher Gear- Gear Head Cyclocross Team)
-1lapMaxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling Team)
-3lapsBrendan Rhim (Woodstock Bicycle Club/Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
-3lapsEzra Wardpackard
-3lapsColin Catlin (Gopher Wheelmen)
-3lapsBill Mulligan (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC))
-3lapsDavid Hart (Gopher Wheelmen/County Cycles)
-3lapsPerry Leysens (Racers Against Childhood Caner/Team Geargrinder)
-3lapsNoah Stamsta (Brazen Dropouts)
-3lapsReece Oleson (Angry Catfish)
-3lapsMatt Schaupp
DNFTom Goguen (Team CF)
DNFCasey Williams (Whole Athlete/Whole Athlete-Specialized)
DNFKellen Mulford (Higher Gear- Gear Head Cyclocross Team)
DNFMatthew Kosloske (ISCorp Cycling Team)

