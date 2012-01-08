Werner takes men's Division I crown
Bahnson claims Division II title
The Division I men started the day's racing on a ground left solid by an overnight freeze and lower temperatures than earlier days of racing in the five-day USA Cycling Cyclocross Championships. The course hardly presented a challenge to the lead group of four riders, Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College), Skyler Trujillo and Eric Emsky (Fort Lewis College) plus Joshua Johnson (Marian University), as the quartet churned through their first lap in 8:27.
Emsky gained a slight edge after the second of their five laps, but Werner stepped on the gas on the third lap, finishing it in 7:56 to take the lead, leaving Trujillo and Emsky to work together to try to catch up. The two SkyHawks were unable to track him down as Werner secured the stars-and-stripes, 13 seconds ahead of silver medalist Trujillo and bronze medalist Emsky. Fellow SkyHawk Rotem Ishay finished fifth, just behind Johnson.
"Everybody was cheering really loud especially in the pit area," Werner said. "It was really motivational."
Overall, Marian University edged Fort Lewis College for the Division I team omnium title. After today's competition finished with a deadlock between the two powerhouse cycling schools, the best individual finish, Antonneau's win in Saturday's women's Division I race, gave Marian the tie-break win. Lees-McRae College finished in third just one point off the leaders.
In the men's Division II race, Jeffrey Bahnson (Green Mountain College), who finished third in Saturday's men's U23 race, quickly opened a strong margin, posting the fastest time on each of the first three laps. Closely pursuing him were Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University) and Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College), who were locked in a battle for second place.
After Hurst bested Jenkinson by 12 seconds on the third of the five-lap contest, Jenkinson returned the favor by 23 seconds on the fourth to help him secure the silver medal, 35 seconds behind Bahnson and 22 seconds ahead of Hurst.
"I got in front made a gap and stuck with it, stayed steady and tried to keep upright," Bahnson said.
On the strength of Mariske Strauss' (Mars Hill College) win in Saturday's race and two top-10 finishers in Sunday's men's race, Mars Hill College took the Division II team omnium. Cumberland College finished nine points ahead of the U.S. Military Academy to place second and third, respectively.
Full Results
|1
|Kerry Werner (Lees-McRae College)
|0:41:03
|2
|Skyler Trujillo (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:13
|3
|Eric Emsky (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:20
|4
|Joshua Johnson (Marian University)
|0:01:25
|5
|Rotem Ishay (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:26
|6
|Dylan Stucki (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:55
|7
|Ryan Dorsey (Fort Lewis College)
|0:02:29
|8
|Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University-New Brunswick/Piscataway)
|0:03:03
|9
|Bradford Perley (Lees-McRae College)
|0:03:17
|10
|Daniel Gerow (Marian University)
|0:03:56
|11
|Alder Martz (Marian University)
|12
|Weston Luzadder (Marian University)
|0:04:07
|13
|Nathan Larson (Lees-McRae College)
|0:04:12
|14
|Robbie Jones (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:20
|15
|Taylor Ladd (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:04:22
|16
|Ryan Cleveland (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:26
|17
|Davis Bentley (Lees-McRae College)
|0:04:28
|18
|Joseph Maloney (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:04:41
|19
|Brandon Feehery (Lindenwood University)
|0:04:56
|20
|Benjamin Coleman (University of Vermont)
|0:05:22
|21
|Alexander Martin (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:05:57
|22
|Ben Stalker (Fort Lewis College)
|0:06:12
|23
|Logan Vonbokel (Colorado State University)
|0:06:45
|24
|Adam Prosise (Iowa State University)
|0:06:49
|25
|Matias Perret (University of Iowa)
|0:06:54
|26
|Ezra Mullen (Lees-McRae College)
|0:06:58
|27
|Neal Forbes (Marian University)
|0:07:03
|28
|Joseph Johnson (Utah Valley University)
|0:07:05
|29
|Pat Terry (Utah Valley University)
|0:07:09
|30
|Sam Dries (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|0:07:47
|31
|Andrew Templeton (University of New Mexico)
|0:07:48
|32
|Joseph Welsh (Lees-McRae College)
|0:08:21
|33
|Sean Leader (University of Tennessee-Knoxville)
|0:08:42
|34
|Kevin Severs (Iowa State University)
|0:08:55
|35
|Ashton Wischmeier (Indiana University-Bloomington)
|0:08:58
|36
|Dylan Knutson (Lees-McRae College)
|0:09:01
|37
|Will Meger (Marian University)
|0:09:46
|38
|Adam Kaye (University of Michigan-Ann Arbor)
|0:11:03
|39
|David Yohe (Marian University)
|-1lap
|40
|Zachary Dorsey (Lindsey Wilson College)
|41
|Jesse Leonard (Iowa State University)
|42
|James Brown (Lindsey Wilson College)
|43
|Reed Bagley (Lindsey Wilson College)
|44
|Marshall Greene (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
|DNF
|Johnathan Freter (Lindsey Wilson College)
|DNF
|Zeb King (Appalachian State University)
|1
|Jeffrey Bahnson (Green Mountain College)
|0:44:48
|2
|Timothy Jenkinson (Mars Hill College)
|0:00:35
|3
|Tanner Hurst (Cumberland University)
|0:00:57
|4
|Zachary Semian (Kutztown University of Pennsylvania)
|0:02:02
|5
|Adam Miller (Colorado College)
|0:02:46
|6
|Andrew Lysaght (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:03:15
|7
|Austin Jones (Wake Forest University)
|0:03:44
|8
|Corey Davis (Mars Hill College)
|9
|Cimarron Wortham (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:04:20
|10
|Christopher Mondiek (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|0:04:27
|11
|Cole Sprague (Reed College)
|0:04:32
|12
|Devin Wagner (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
|0:04:54
|13
|Brian Morra (University of Idaho)
|0:05:01
|14
|Britton Kinnard (Cumberland University)
|0:06:20
|15
|Buckley Birkholz (University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire)
|0:06:26
|16
|Thomas Anderson (University of Idaho)
|0:07:28
|17
|Peter Hagerty (Rochester Institute of Technology)
|0:07:37
|18
|Chris Carraway (Georgetown University)
|0:08:13
|19
|Joseph Near (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|0:08:26
|20
|Gregory Grosicki (Wake Forest University)
|0:09:13
|21
|Benjamin Senkerik (Ripon College)
|0:09:43
|22
|Brae Patten (Western State College of Colorado)
|0:10:05
|23
|James Mccabe (Wake Forest University)
|0:10:07
|24
|Logan Luker (Cumberland University)
|0:10:26
|25
|Michael Robinson (Mars Hill College)
|0:11:33
|26
|Aaron Casey (East Tennessee State University)
|0:12:10
|27
|Jesse Pisel (Western State College of Colorado)
|-1lap
|28
|Nick Garcia (US Military Academy)
|29
|Matthew Warbrick (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute)
|30
|Kevin Rutherford (US Military Academy)
|31
|Steven Rusnak (US Military Academy)
|32
|Stephen Rogacki (US Military Academy)
|33
|Nathan Yadon (University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire)
|34
|Gregory Keith (US Military Academy)
|35
|Patrick Bastianelli (US Military Academy)
|36
|Zachary Labry (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
|37
|Lance Charlton (US Military Academy)
|38
|Thomas Devane (US Military Academy)
|DNS
|Ansel Schimpff (Western State College of Colorado)
|1
|Marian University
|167
|pts
|2
|Fort Lewis College
|167
|3
|Lees-McRae College
|166
|4
|Lindsey Wilson College
|113
|5
|University of Wisconsin-Madison
|113
|6
|University of Tennessee-Knoxville
|66
|7
|Rutgers University-New Brunswick/Piscataway
|56
|8
|Virginia Commonwealth University
|56
|9
|Iowa State University
|43
|10
|Utah Valley University
|38
|11
|Lindenwood University
|34
|12
|University Of Vermont
|31
|13
|Colorado State University
|29
|14
|University of Iowa
|27
|15
|University of New Mexico
|25
|16
|Indiana University-Bloomington
|21
|17
|University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
|19
|18
|Appalachian State University
|1
|Mars Hill College
|188
|pts
|2
|Cumberland University
|117
|3
|US Military Academy
|108
|4
|University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|78
|5
|Georgetown University
|77
|6
|University of Denver
|73
|7
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|73
|8
|Green Mountain College
|64
|9
|University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
|64
|10
|Western State College of Colorado
|61
|11
|Wake Forest University
|56
|12
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|49
|13
|Kutztown University of Pennsylvania
|43
|14
|University of Chicago
|43
|15
|University of Idaho
|38
|16
|Colorado College
|34
|17
|Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
|31
|18
|Reed College
|27
|19
|Ripon College
|19
|20
|East Tennessee State University
|17
