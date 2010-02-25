Image 1 of 4 The three lead teams - Team R (Image credit: Alpine Epic Stage Race) Image 2 of 4 Team Property Syndication Ollie Whalley and Brent Millerreflect on a day of poor luck. They went from leading stage one to a series of misfortunes that left them more than an hour and a half behind after the first two stages. (Image credit: Alpine Epic Stage Race) Image 3 of 4 Riders are ferried across the Rangitata River on Wednesday after stage one of the five-stage 2010 Alpine Epic Multi-Stage Mountain Bike Race. (Image credit: Alpine Epic Stage Race) Image 4 of 4 A team of riders descends onto Browns Saddle at the top of Inverary Station during stage one. (Image credit: Alpine Epic Stage Race)

Navigation errors and misfortune characterized the first day of the 2010 Alpine Epic Mountain Bike Stage Race with Tony Hogg and Mark Williams taking two stage wins from defending champions Kashi Leuchs and Marcus Roy.

The wins, on sub-alpine routes that travelled from Mt Somers to Rangitata Gorge, came as a surprise to the R&R Sport team of Hogg and Williams.

"We were behind two teams coming into the last dash to the Rangitata River, but we got there and there was no one else there," Williams, of Queenstown, said.

Hogg and Williams finished the first stage in a time of 3:32:18.

Roy and Leuchs (Team Yeti NZ) were slowed by a poor navigation choice that left them languishing in a swamp while the third lead team, Property Syndication, saw its riders Ollie Whalley and Brent Miller marred by a string of misfortunate incidents.

"I realised we were lost coming into the Rangitata River, then I blew my tyre out, and my drink bottle disappeared when I crashed so I had no water," Miller said. "I went through a dark patch for about an hour. I had no food, no water and I was bleeding."

After leading the end of the stage, Miller and Whalley lost at least an hour looking for water and the waiting raft at the finish of stage one.

"I thought the raft was to the left and I was loving the tailwind we had - until I realised we should have gone upstream, and so we had to ride all the way back into the wind," Whalley said.

In the following stage, Miller and Whalley broke a chain and flatted at the same time.

"Someone didn't want us to win today - then my chain breaker needed a 4mm Allen key, which we didn't have with us," Miller said.

About midway through the first stage, Hogg stopped the lead riders in their tracks when he came off at speed in a rut and was thrown several metres down a bank.

All three teams rallied around what they suspected might be a serious injury, but Hogg soon remounted and was able to continue the race with a couple of gashes to his left knee and a hematoma on his left hip.

"Everyone came back to help me out - that's just what mountain bikers do," Hogg said. "We went from a bad incident, to just trying to limit our loss, to actually winning it."





Hogg and Williams won the time trial, an 18km sprint, in a time of 43:18.

Leuchs was not concerned by the time that he and Roy lost in the first stage.

"There are four big days in this race and a lot can happen - we saw that with Ollie's team today," he said.

The field of almost 80 riders will embark on stage three at 8:00 am on Thursday morning, which will take them around Mt Peel and finish in Ashwick Flat 78km later.

Full Results

Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 R&R Sport 3:32:18 2 Yeti NZ 0:03:08 3 PropertySyndication.co.nz 0:16:32 4 Running From Ken 0:51:19 5 R&R Whippets 0:54:25 6 SEMS 1:06:47 7 Ex Malo Bonum 1:06:50 8 Packhorse 2 1:08:52 9 pyrenees pathfinders 1:12:42 10 Foothold Developments 1:15:17 11 Worried Walkers 1:22:02 12 The Furries 1:23:12 13 Injury Solutions 1:23:27 14 Team Outside Sports 1:26:38 15 The Northern Monkeys 1:28:48 16 Kennedy Brothers 1:28:59 17 Olympus 1:36:24 18 Athena Girls 1:38:18 19 The Sleepy Slugs 1:38:32 20 Team Katilda 1:40:03 21 Mac Attack 1:46:57 22 Team Endure 1:47:12 23 TBA2 1:51:29 24 Yes Men 1:55:09 25 Two Pints of Beer & a Packet o 1:57:36 26 Are we there yet 1:58:02 27 packhorse1 2:06:00 28 Fatboyz 2:06:33 29 Town & Country 2:11:51 30 The Remnants 2:13:59 31 Gingerbrown 2:15:01 32 racing sardines 2:15:45 33 Ashburton Joinery Ramblers 2:17:16 34 Are we there yet 2 2:17:20 35 Team Akaroa Salmon/Urban Pavin 2:25:54 36 PHYSIOSOUTH 2:47:07 37 von holtz 2:47:41 38 Late Starters 2:48:37

Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 R&R Sport 0:43:18 2 Yeti NZ 0:03:06 3 Foothold Developments 0:04:45 4 Ex Malo Bonum 0:07:46 5 pyrenees pathfinders 0:09:24 6 PropertySyndication.co.nz 0:11:59 7 running from Ken 0:13:19 8 Team Outside Sports 0:13:38 9 Athena Girls 0:16:10 10 Packhorse 2 0:16:54 11 The Northern Monkeys 0:17:57 12 Racing Sardines 0:18:40 13 are we there yet 0:18:44 14 Worried Walkers 0:19:03 15 Yes Men 0:19:55 16 Ashburton Joinery Ramblers 0:20:55 17 Team Katilda 0:21:17 18 Town & Country 0:22:43 19 Team Endure 0:23:38 20 SEMS 0:24:28 21 olympus 0:24:51 22 R&R Whippets 0:25:00 23 Fatboyz 0:25:08 24 PHYSIOSOUTH 0:25:50 25 Late Starters 26 Are we there yet 2 0:27:02 27 Mac Attack 0:27:23 28 Two Pints of Beer & a Packet o 0:27:25 29 The Remnants 0:28:06 30 TBA2 0:28:17 31 Gingerbrown 0:29:38 32 Packhorse1 0:31:09 33 The Furries 0:31:27 34 Kennedy Brothers 0:31:50 35 Team Akaroa Salmon/Urban Pavin 0:32:45 36 Von Holtz 0:33:13 37 Injury Solutions 0:34:07 38 The sleepy slugs 0:43:27