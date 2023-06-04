Muzic wins Alpes Gresivaudan Classic

Evita Muzic (France) took advantage of her descending skills to distance her breakaway companions on a wet road and win the Alpes Gresivaudan Classic on Sunday. Muzic has now claimed victory in both editions of the the hilly race. The former French national champion raced with on the French National team as her FDJ-Suez team did not line up for the 1.1 race.

Crossing the finish line 43 seconds later, Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljubljana Scott) took second ahead of Morgane Coston (Cofidis).

The 3000 metres of elevation over the 5 climbs from Versoud to Crolles took a toll on the 84-rider peloton early in the 128km stage. The peloton was down to 20 riders when they crested the first categorized climb, the Col des Ayes, 13 kilometres into the stage.

Three riders formed the first breakaway of the day on the descent of the second climb, the Col du Barioz. Camille Fahy (St-Michel-Mavic-Auber 93), Jade Wiel (France), and Spela Kern (Cofidis) stayed away for 100 kilometres over the Côte du Moutaret but saw their gap reduce dramatically as they climb the Côte des Petites Roches in the first of two finishing circuits.

Down to two riders, Wiel and Kern only had 50 seconds on a chase group of nine riders with 37km to go. Coston counter-attacked on the climb when the small peloton regrouped. She was joined by Pintar and Muzic and the trio crested the category 1 ascent together.

It was finally on the descent on a wet road, that Muzic bested her competitors to win with a solid advantage.

Results

