Muzic wins Alpes Gresivaudan Classic
French rider takes advantage of descent to drop Pintar and Coston
Evita Muzic (France) took advantage of her descending skills to distance her breakaway companions on a wet road and win the Alpes Gresivaudan Classic on Sunday. Muzic has now claimed victory in both editions of the the hilly race. The former French national champion raced with on the French National team as her FDJ-Suez team did not line up for the 1.1 race.
Crossing the finish line 43 seconds later, Ursa Pintar (BTC City Ljubljana Scott) took second ahead of Morgane Coston (Cofidis).
The 3000 metres of elevation over the 5 climbs from Versoud to Crolles took a toll on the 84-rider peloton early in the 128km stage. The peloton was down to 20 riders when they crested the first categorized climb, the Col des Ayes, 13 kilometres into the stage.
Three riders formed the first breakaway of the day on the descent of the second climb, the Col du Barioz. Camille Fahy (St-Michel-Mavic-Auber 93), Jade Wiel (France), and Spela Kern (Cofidis) stayed away for 100 kilometres over the Côte du Moutaret but saw their gap reduce dramatically as they climb the Côte des Petites Roches in the first of two finishing circuits.
Down to two riders, Wiel and Kern only had 50 seconds on a chase group of nine riders with 37km to go. Coston counter-attacked on the climb when the small peloton regrouped. She was joined by Pintar and Muzic and the trio crested the category 1 ascent together.
It was finally on the descent on a wet road, that Muzic bested her competitors to win with a solid advantage.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Muzic wins Alpes Gresivaudan ClassicFrench rider takes advantage of descent to drop Pintar and Coston
-
Herregodts: ’I took my chance and it was just not enough’Belgian caught in the final 10 metres in heartbreaking stage 1 finish
-
Villafañe: I’m ready for a women’s-only race at Unbound Gravel 200‘Equality means having equal opportunity for us to show what we're capable of’ says 2023 runner-up for elite women
-
Katrine Aalerud wins Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Ruta Del Sol Women overallMie Bjørndal Ottestad takes final stage victory from break