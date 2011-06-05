Image 1 of 5 Ilias Periklis (Team Protek), the first Greek man to win a stage of the Alpentour Trophy (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 2 of 5 Belgium's Eva Bouwen has had a relaxed approach to the race (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 3 of 5 Jacob Nimpf (Zweirad Janger Simplon) placed third (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 4 of 5 Mirre Stallen (Cube Nutswerk MTB Team) was the elite women's winner on stage 3 (Image credit: Regina Stranger) Image 5 of 5 The overall leaders at the end of stage 3 (Image credit: Regina Stranger)

For the first time in the history of the Alpentour Trophy, a Greek rider won a stage. Periklis Ilias (Team Protek) is the winner of today's time trial onto the Planai Mountain, Jacob Nimpf (Zweirad Janger Simplon) was third as best Austrian in the field. Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis Team), second overall, took a beating

As if the steep incline of the mountain didn't exist – that's how the Greek rider Ilias raced towards the finish at the Schafalm, which lies high above Schladming on 1,100m. He was also the only rider among the by now 276-strong field who stayed below the magic 50-minute mark. He stopped the clock at a time of 49:36.

Yesterday, a crash yesterday had set Ilias back right after the start (fourth), but today the course was right up the Team Protek rider's alley. "Technically I'm not too good, but climbing I like. I gambled with a win. And that it actually worked out today makes me really happy," said the mountain bike and road racer.

Coming in 27 seconds behind Ilias, the current leader in the King of the Mountain classification, Jukka Vastaranta (Milka Trek), held true to his word from yesterday that he would push hard during the time trial.

The real sensation of the day, however, happened 34 further seconds behind the Finnish rider: Jacob Nimpf (24) from the Zweirad Janger Simplon Team astonishingly took out the third podium position as best Austrian among the field. "This is unreal, especially because I had to study until way past midnight for my upcoming exams," said the medical student from Lower Austria, who has a bit of a soft spot for climbing and riding at the limit.

A reverse podium for the elite women



There was a surprising turn of events in the elite female field. The to date third-positioned Dutch rider Mirre Stallen (Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team) took out the day's stage win in 1:05:45 ahead of Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) and Katrin Leumann – even though the two elite racers confirmed at the top that they had ridden well and with "good legs".

"It's weird that I love the mountains, being Dutch and all, but it's true," said the amateur rider from the Cube Nutswerk team, visibly excited not only about climbing hills but also about the Alpentour in general.

Even though today's stage with 15 km / 1,100m was short in comparison to the ones so far, most of the riders arrived at the finish line drained and worn out. Many hobby riders had completely exhausted themselves in the soft alpine grassland terrain and gravel roads – among them was snowboard double world champion Benjamin Karl. "I knew that I would suffer today," said the Lower Austrian. Overall, however, the winter sports athlete is coping surprisingly well with his first mountain bike stage race – together with Mario Färberböck and Martin Feichtegger his "Weltmeisterteam" (World Champion Team) is leading the team classification within the sport category.

Considerably more relaxed "MTBabe" Eva Bouwen approached the exceptional physical stress. The Belgian sport category rider is coming in at the end of the field, holding the "Lantern Rouge" with her teammate Hanne Geudens. Yesterday the two outgoing ladies in hot-pink had reached the finish at 17:30 with a few photo-stops and walking some sections and today they used the time trial to "take in even more impressions of this breathtaking landscape".

Fight for second place overall

In the overall classification the heat is on. Not in terms of the overall lead, though. that one is firm in Russian hand – Alexey Medvedev increased his lead to over eight minutes with a fourth place today. However, Ilias, with his stage win today is causing Muskelkater Genesis Team rider Uwe Hochenwarter (currently in second) distress. Contrary to expectations, the Austrian had struggled physically today with his "body that was not performing as it should" and came in 12th. Now he has only a 16-second lead against his chaser, who smells the bacon already.

"I do think that a second place is within reach," said the Greek racer.

In the masters and female overall categories, everything seems to have been decided – Robert Novotny leads with 11 minutes, Katrin Leumann with 13. Nevertheless Mary McConneloug wants to take her last chance to take out a daily stage and for that she hopes for a course that is as tough as the one from yesterday. "That was unbelievable, inspiring, just glorious! I love this kind of suffering and the battle against the elements," said the American who is on tour racing in Europe.

With an undulating, singletrack-heavy first third part of the course, a tough climb onto the Hauser Kaibling Mountain and a last trial of the riders' endurance on the Fastenberg peak those desires could well be fulfilled...

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:49:36 2 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:00:27 3 Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:01:01 4 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec 0:01:02 5 Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:01:16 6 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:01:26 7 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 0:01:47 8 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:02:44 9 Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 10 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis 0:03:21 11 Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team 0:03:39 12 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:03:46 13 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:03:56 14 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 1 15 Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:04:02 16 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:04:03 17 Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes 0:04:26 18 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:04:33 19 Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf 0:04:51 20 Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:04:54 21 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:05:17 22 Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX 0:05:24 23 Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:05:36 24 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:05:41 25 Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:05:49 26 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:05:54 27 Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:05:56 28 Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek 0:06:13 29 Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 0:06:14 30 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:06:16 31 Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at 0:06:17 32 Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 0:06:19 33 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:06:22 34 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:06:25 35 Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team 0:06:34 36 Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi 0:06:39 37 Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:06:46 38 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:06:55 39 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:07:00 40 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross 0:07:26 41 Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:07:38 42 Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 2 0:07:55 43 Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:08:00 44 Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:08:02 45 Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:08:05 46 Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:08:06 47 Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:08:17 48 Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W. 0:08:22 49 Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team 0:08:26 50 Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:08:27 51 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:08:35 52 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:08:39 53 Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:08:41 54 Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team 0:08:44 55 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 56 Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB 0:08:51 57 Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn 0:09:00 58 Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 59 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale 0:09:28 60 Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis 0:09:42 61 Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance 0:09:49 62 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:10:32 63 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 0:10:47 64 Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:11:14 65 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein 0:11:25 66 Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche2 0:11:27 67 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:11:31 68 Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation 0:13:07 69 Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team 0:13:17 70 Josh Keep (Aus) 71 Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance 0:13:30 72 Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn 0:13:49 73 Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Statteg Bikestore Graz/Nord 0:14:22 74 Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:14:38 75 Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:15:03 76 Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:15:09 77 Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 0:15:13 78 Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech 0:15:32 79 Andreas Oppacher (Ger) Moooove RacingTeam 0:15:55 80 Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com 0:17:19 81 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS 0:17:47 82 Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling) 0:19:01 83 Vidovic Sasa (Cro) 0:20:47 84 Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube) 0:34:20 85 Jan Gevers (Bel) van goethem-prorace-cycling tea 0:39:20 DNF Michael Reichl (Aut) Union XC-Club Mühldorf DNF Ralf Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Bike Team Kaiser

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1:05:45 2 Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:00:09 3 Karin Leumann (Swi) 0:00:52 4 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant 0:06:15 5 Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at 0:07:13 6 Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 0:08:17 7 Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol 0:09:21 8 Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team 0:14:37

Elite Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 0:57:20 2 Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:00:32 3 Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach 0:01:15 4 Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix2 0:02:48 5 Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:03:58 6 Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 2 0:04:20 7 Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil 0:04:32 8 Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team 0:05:47 9 Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia 0:06:09 10 Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team 0:06:29 11 Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team 0:06:33 12 Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf 0:09:41 13 Marko Frzop (Cro) 0:10:09 14 Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most 0:10:32 15 Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel) 0:12:14 16 Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers 0:12:42 17 Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team 0:20:19

Elite Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec 6:46:01 2 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:08:15 3 Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek 0:08:31 4 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling 0:09:09 5 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:10:44 6 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:12:36 7 Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:14:13 8 Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:14:58 9 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:16:23 10 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:20:19 11 Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX 0:23:43 12 Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 0:23:49 13 Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:25:13 14 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:27:11 15 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis 0:28:42 16 Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:28:43 17 Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team 0:29:01 18 Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at 0:29:44 19 Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix 0:33:32 20 Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:33:53 21 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:35:12 22 Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team 0:35:41 23 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 1 0:36:46 24 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:37:25 25 Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi 0:38:26 26 Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:38:57 27 David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:42:11 28 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team 0:43:11 29 Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 0:44:36 30 Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon 0:44:43 31 Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 0:46:30 32 Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 0:49:03 33 Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 1 0:50:20 34 Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes 0:50:38 35 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:50:54 36 Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax 0:51:01 37 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 0:51:40 38 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross 0:52:11 39 Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea 0:59:16 40 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 1:00:24 41 Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax 1:01:27 42 Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn 1:02:42 43 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 1:02:52 44 Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf 1:04:52 45 Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W. 1:05:46 46 Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team 1:06:04 47 Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 1:10:01 48 Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 1:10:37 49 Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche 1:11:12 50 Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 1:11:58 51 Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB 1:13:25 52 Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance 1:14:09 53 Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 1:14:24 54 Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale 1:19:35 55 Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 1:21:32 56 Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis 1:21:51 57 Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 2 1:23:29 58 Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 1:23:57 59 Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 1:24:36 60 Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin 1:26:45 61 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS 1:30:30 62 Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team 1:31:13 63 Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 1 1:31:40 64 Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein 1:32:36 65 Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at 1:33:02 66 Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1 1:33:11 67 Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 1 1:34:39 68 Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team 1:37:04 69 Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team 1:38:18 70 Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek 1:39:59 71 Andreas Oppacher (Ger) Moooove RacingTeam 1:40:10 72 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea 1:41:25 73 Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation 1:46:06 74 Josh Keep (Aus) 1:48:33 75 Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche2 1:49:11 76 Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress 1:50:42 77 Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance 78 Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Statteg Bikestore Graz/Nord 1:55:43 79 Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech 2:14:24 80 Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com 2:15:34 81 Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn 2:30:37 82 Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling) 2:34:43 83 Vidovic Sasa (Cro) 2:42:24 84 Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube) 4:50:21

Elite Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karin Leumann (Swi) 8:34:15 2 Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes 0:13:34 3 Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 0:27:37 4 Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol 0:51:43 5 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant 0:51:51 6 Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at 1:21:42 7 Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed 1:28:04 8 Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team 3:03:03