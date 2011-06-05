Trending

Periklis makes history with stage three win

Leumann holds onto women's overall

Image 1 of 5

Ilias Periklis (Team Protek), the first Greek man to win a stage of the Alpentour Trophy

Ilias Periklis (Team Protek), the first Greek man to win a stage of the Alpentour Trophy
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 2 of 5

Belgium's Eva Bouwen has had a relaxed approach to the race

Belgium's Eva Bouwen has had a relaxed approach to the race
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 3 of 5

Jacob Nimpf (Zweirad Janger Simplon) placed third

Jacob Nimpf (Zweirad Janger Simplon) placed third
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 4 of 5

Mirre Stallen (Cube Nutswerk MTB Team) was the elite women's winner on stage 3

Mirre Stallen (Cube Nutswerk MTB Team) was the elite women's winner on stage 3
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)
Image 5 of 5

The overall leaders at the end of stage 3

The overall leaders at the end of stage 3
(Image credit: Regina Stranger)

For the first time in the history of the Alpentour Trophy, a Greek rider won a stage. Periklis Ilias (Team Protek) is the winner of today's time trial onto the Planai Mountain, Jacob Nimpf (Zweirad Janger Simplon) was third as best Austrian in the field. Uwe Hochenwarter (Muskelkater Genesis Team), second overall, took a beating

As if the steep incline of the mountain didn't exist – that's how the Greek rider Ilias raced towards the finish at the Schafalm, which lies high above Schladming on 1,100m. He was also the only rider among the by now 276-strong field who stayed below the magic 50-minute mark. He stopped the clock at a time of 49:36.

Yesterday, a crash yesterday had set Ilias back right after the start (fourth), but today the course was right up the Team Protek rider's alley. "Technically I'm not too good, but climbing I like. I gambled with a win. And that it actually worked out today makes me really happy," said the mountain bike and road racer.

Coming in 27 seconds behind Ilias, the current leader in the King of the Mountain classification, Jukka Vastaranta (Milka Trek), held true to his word from yesterday that he would push hard during the time trial.

The real sensation of the day, however, happened 34 further seconds behind the Finnish rider: Jacob Nimpf (24) from the Zweirad Janger Simplon Team astonishingly took out the third podium position as best Austrian among the field. "This is unreal, especially because I had to study until way past midnight for my upcoming exams," said the medical student from Lower Austria, who has a bit of a soft spot for climbing and riding at the limit.

A reverse podium for the elite women

There was a surprising turn of events in the elite female field. The to date third-positioned Dutch rider Mirre Stallen (Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team) took out the day's stage win in 1:05:45 ahead of Mary McConneloug (Kenda/Seven/NoTubes) and Katrin Leumann – even though the two elite racers confirmed at the top that they had ridden well and with "good legs".

"It's weird that I love the mountains, being Dutch and all, but it's true," said the amateur rider from the Cube Nutswerk team, visibly excited not only about climbing hills but also about the Alpentour in general.

Even though today's stage with 15 km / 1,100m was short in comparison to the ones so far, most of the riders arrived at the finish line drained and worn out. Many hobby riders had completely exhausted themselves in the soft alpine grassland terrain and gravel roads – among them was snowboard double world champion Benjamin Karl. "I knew that I would suffer today," said the Lower Austrian. Overall, however, the winter sports athlete is coping surprisingly well with his first mountain bike stage race – together with Mario Färberböck and Martin Feichtegger his "Weltmeisterteam" (World Champion Team) is leading the team classification within the sport category.

Considerably more relaxed "MTBabe" Eva Bouwen approached the exceptional physical stress. The Belgian sport category rider is coming in at the end of the field, holding the "Lantern Rouge" with her teammate Hanne Geudens. Yesterday the two outgoing ladies in hot-pink had reached the finish at 17:30 with a few photo-stops and walking some sections and today they used the time trial to "take in even more impressions of this breathtaking landscape".

Fight for second place overall

In the overall classification the heat is on. Not in terms of the overall lead, though.  that one is firm in Russian hand – Alexey Medvedev increased his lead to over eight minutes with a fourth place today. However, Ilias, with his stage win today is causing Muskelkater Genesis Team rider Uwe Hochenwarter (currently in second) distress. Contrary to expectations, the Austrian had struggled physically today with his "body that was not performing as it should" and came in 12th. Now he has only a 16-second lead against his chaser, who smells the bacon already.

"I do think that a second place is within reach," said the Greek racer.

In the masters and female overall categories, everything seems to have been decided – Robert Novotny leads with 11 minutes, Katrin Leumann with 13. Nevertheless Mary McConneloug wants to take her last chance to take out a daily stage and for that she hopes for a course that is as tough as the one from yesterday. "That was unbelievable, inspiring, just glorious! I love this kind of suffering and the battle against the elements," said the American who is on tour racing in Europe.

With an undulating, singletrack-heavy first third part of the course, a tough climb onto the Hauser Kaibling Mountain and a last trial of the riders' endurance on the Fastenberg peak those desires could well be fulfilled...

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:49:36
2Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:00:27
3Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:01:01
4Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec0:01:02
5Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:01:16
6Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:01:26
7Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling0:01:47
8Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:02:44
9Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 1
10Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis0:03:21
11Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team0:03:39
12Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:03:46
13Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:03:56
14Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 1
15Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:04:02
16Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:04:03
17Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes0:04:26
18Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:04:33
19Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf0:04:51
20Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:04:54
21Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:05:17
22Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX0:05:24
23Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:05:36
24Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:05:41
25Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:05:49
26David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:05:54
27Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:05:56
28Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek0:06:13
29Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at0:06:14
30Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:06:16
31Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at0:06:17
32Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at0:06:19
33Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:06:22
34Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:06:25
35Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team0:06:34
36Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi0:06:39
37Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:06:46
38Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:06:55
39Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:07:00
40Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross0:07:26
41Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax0:07:38
42Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 20:07:55
43Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:08:00
44Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam0:08:02
45Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 10:08:05
46Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:08:06
47Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax0:08:17
48Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W.0:08:22
49Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team0:08:26
50Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea0:08:27
51Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea0:08:35
52Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:08:39
53Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam0:08:41
54Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team0:08:44
55Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team
56Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB0:08:51
57Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn0:09:00
58Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche
59Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale0:09:28
60Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis0:09:42
61Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance0:09:49
62Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:10:32
63Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin0:10:47
64Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:11:14
65Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein0:11:25
66Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche20:11:27
67Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:11:31
68Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation0:13:07
69Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team0:13:17
70Josh Keep (Aus)
71Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance0:13:30
72Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn0:13:49
73Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Statteg Bikestore Graz/Nord0:14:22
74Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:14:38
75Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:15:03
76Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 10:15:09
77Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress0:15:13
78Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech0:15:32
79Andreas Oppacher (Ger) Moooove RacingTeam0:15:55
80Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com0:17:19
81Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS0:17:47
82Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling)0:19:01
83Vidovic Sasa (Cro)0:20:47
84Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube)0:34:20
85Jan Gevers (Bel) van goethem-prorace-cycling tea0:39:20
DNFMichael Reichl (Aut) Union XC-Club Mühldorf
DNFRalf Näf (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNFWolfgang Krenn (Aut) Bike Team Kaiser

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team1:05:45
2Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:00:09
3Karin Leumann (Swi)0:00:52
4Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant0:06:15
5Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at0:07:13
6Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed0:08:17
7Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:09:21
8Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team0:14:37

Elite Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling0:57:20
2Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:00:32
3Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:01:15
4Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix20:02:48
5Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:03:58
6Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 20:04:20
7Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil0:04:32
8Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team0:05:47
9Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia0:06:09
10Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:06:29
11Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:06:33
12Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf0:09:41
13Marko Frzop (Cro)0:10:09
14Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most0:10:32
15Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel)0:12:14
16Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers0:12:42
17Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team0:20:19

Elite Men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta Corratec6:46:01
2Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:08:15
3Periklis Ilias (Gre) Team Protek0:08:31
4Kristian Hynek (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling0:09:09
5Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:10:44
6Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:12:36
7Mike Felderer (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:14:13
8Jacob Nimpf (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:14:58
9Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:16:23
10Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team0:20:19
11Robert Kordez (Slo) ORBEA GEAX0:23:43
12Hans Becking (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 10:23:49
13Tim Wynants (Bel) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:25:13
14Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:27:11
15Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) Team Jamis0:28:42
16Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:28:43
17Frank Beemer (Ned) Storck mtb racing team0:29:01
18Thomas Strobl (Aut) Trek Mountainbiker.at0:29:44
19Stefano Dal Grande (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix0:33:32
20Andras Parti (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:33:53
21Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:35:12
22Frans Claes (Bel) Connections MTB Team0:35:41
23Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team 10:36:46
24Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:37:25
25Bram Rood (Ned) Team Mitsubishi0:38:26
26Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:38:57
27David Schöggl (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:42:11
28Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank Giant offroad team0:43:11
29Juhasz Zsolt (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team0:44:36
30Georg Koch (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:44:43
31Bart Brentjens (Ned) Milka-Trek mountainbike racing team0:46:30
32Manuel Pliem (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at0:49:03
33Michael Crosbie (Aus) Team Australia 10:50:20
34Paul Remy (Fra) IRWEGO Commeneal Hautes0:50:38
35Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:50:54
36Matjaz Budin (Slo) Orbea Geax0:51:01
37Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin Deforche0:51:40
38Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA-drink Proffesional cyclocross0:52:11
39Olof Jonsson (Swi) Rocky Roads Orbea0:59:16
40Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress1:00:24
41Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) Orbea Geax1:01:27
42Rens de Bruin (Ned) Racing Team de Bruijn1:02:42
43Johannes Thumm (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress1:02:52
44Andreas Kirchberger (Aut) Union Xc-Club Mühldorf1:04:52
45Michael Zink (Aut) Racer-Team St. Jakob/W.1:05:46
46Philipp Pangerl (Ger) Moooove Racing-Team1:06:04
47Gabor Bogar (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team1:10:01
48Andras Szatmary (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team1:10:37
49Brice Scholtes (Bel) G-Skin Deforche1:11:12
50Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes1:11:58
51Alessio Zamuner (Ita) A.S.D. Lissone MTB1:13:25
52Ben Thomas (GBr) Torq Performance1:14:09
53Tobias Bosshart (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam1:14:24
54Silva Cristobal (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale1:19:35
55Liwald Doornbos (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 11:21:32
56Blake Harlan (USA) Team Jamis1:21:51
57Kyle Ward (Aus) Team Australia 21:23:29
58Florian Bolt (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam1:23:57
59Jonas de Backer (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea1:24:36
60Allan Oras (Est) Rietumu-Delfin1:26:45
61Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team ZZPR - LBS1:30:30
62Mark Csielka (Hun) Euroone-Cube UCI MTB Team1:31:13
63Cameron Ivory (Aus) Team Australia 11:31:40
64Sebastian Geimecke (Ger) Scott Team Wein1:32:36
65Matthias Grick (Aut) RC Ausseerland radsportland.at1:33:02
66Rik van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 11:33:11
67Trenton Day (Aus) Team Australia 11:34:39
68Kevin Cant (Bel) van goethem prorace cycling team1:37:04
69Rudolf Berger (Aut) bexmo artesania cycling team1:38:18
70Georgios Pattes Toumanis (Gre) Team Protek1:39:59
71Andreas Oppacher (Ger) Moooove RacingTeam1:40:10
72Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads Orbea1:41:25
73Marius Dona (Ned) Third Generation1:46:06
74Josh Keep (Aus)1:48:33
75Lacroix Dany (Bel) G-Skin Deforche21:49:11
76Ralf Maier (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts/Progress1:50:42
77Josh Ibbett (GBr) Torq Performance
78Thomas Edelsbrunner (Aut) Giant Statteg Bikestore Graz/Nord1:55:43
79Martin Heissenberger (Aut) RC Birkfeld / Komptech2:14:24
80Mike Blewitt (Aus) MarathonMTB.com2:15:34
81Sebastian Hilbe (Aut) Kraftstoff RV-Dornbirn2:30:37
82Joschy Rausch (Ned) Kona grassroots (Wilton cycling)2:34:43
83Vidovic Sasa (Cro)2:42:24
84Dewet Marais (Squirt Lube)4:50:21

Elite Women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karin Leumann (Swi)8:34:15
2Mary McConneloug (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/NoTubes0:13:34
3Mirre Stallen (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team0:27:37
4Annika Schirmer (Ger) Union Raiffeisen Radteam Tirol0:51:43
5Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant0:51:51
6Christina Verhas (Aut) TREK mountainbiker.at1:21:42
7Manon van Hees (Ned) Licht Verzet Mixed1:28:04
8Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV MTB-Team3:03:03

Elite masters general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Novotny (Cze) Ceska sporitelna- Sweep cycling7:36:48
2Mauro Bettin (Ita) Team Full-Dynamix20:11:25
3Micha De Vries (Ned) Cube - Nutswerk MTB Team 20:16:56
4Markus Bless (Swi) Tower Sports-VC Eschenbach0:17:20
5Andreas Gatterer (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon0:29:47
6Kurt Tempst (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:32:50
7Danny Sleecks (Bel) Mtb Rudi - Bike Inn Team0:45:35
8Christian Süß (Ger) Ski+Bike Deggendorf0:51:10
9Branislav Kacina (Svk) FC Team0:52:35
10Michael Weiss (Aut) Ciclopia0:57:23
11Erich Baumgartner (Aut) Zweirad Janger Simplon1:00:00
12Vanni Balboni (Ita) ASD Ferretti Team Green Devil1:05:37
13Marko Frzop (Cro)1:29:42
14Jan Vokoun (Cze) KL sport Most1:42:13
15Pascal De Meulenaer (Bel)1:50:17
16Peter Pink (Aut) Crazy Cross Bikers1:53:23
17Herbert Van Leemputten (Bel) Connections MTB Team2:26:59

