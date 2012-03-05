Schapel wins time trial
Carlson fastest among the men
On Friday afternoon, a two-kilometre time trial was held to start the round. Racing in teeming rain, Joshua Carlson won the elite men's by a significant 11.07 seconds from Sid Taberlay with Michael Vanos in third place. For the women's racing, Jaclyn Schapel won by 11.39 seconds from Rosemary Barnes with Sarah Holmes in third.
A very fast U23 time trial race saw Trenton Day win from Cameron Ivory with Kyle Ward in third. Amy Austin won the women's event. In under 19 racing Chris Aitken and Holly Harris both had wins.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jaclyn Schapel
|2
|Rosemary Barnes
|3
|Sarah Holmes
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Josh Carlson
|2
|Sid Taberlay
|3
|Michael Vanos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Damien Enderby
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Christopher Aitken
|2
|Ben Bradley
