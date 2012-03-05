Image 1 of 9 Jaclyn Schapel leads the elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 9 Sid Taberlay on his way to winning the elite men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 9 Sarah Holmes in third in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 4 of 9 Rosemary Barnes in second in the elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 5 of 9 Michael Vanos in third in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 6 of 9 Josh Carlson leads the elite men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 7 of 9 Damien Enderby is first among the vet men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 8 of 9 Chris Aitken leads the U19 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 9 of 9 Ben Bradley in second in the U19 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker)

On Friday afternoon, a two-kilometre time trial was held to start the round. Racing in teeming rain, Joshua Carlson won the elite men's by a significant 11.07 seconds from Sid Taberlay with Michael Vanos in third place. For the women's racing, Jaclyn Schapel won by 11.39 seconds from Rosemary Barnes with Sarah Holmes in third.

A very fast U23 time trial race saw Trenton Day win from Cameron Ivory with Kyle Ward in third. Amy Austin won the women's event. In under 19 racing Chris Aitken and Holly Harris both had wins.

Brief Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jaclyn Schapel 2 Rosemary Barnes 3 Sarah Holmes

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Josh Carlson 2 Sid Taberlay 3 Michael Vanos

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Damien Enderby