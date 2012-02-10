Image 1 of 37 Trenton Day, third in the U23 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 37 Chris Jongewaard on his way to winning the elite men's super D (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 37 Tory Thomas races to third among the elite women (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 4 of 37 Toby Stewart races to third in the U19 men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 5 of 37 Sheryl Dickinson won the open women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 6 of 37 Rosemary Barnes, 4th in elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 7 of 37 Local Andy Blair blazes to fifth among the elite men. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 8 of 37 Ben Forbes, runner-up in U19 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 9 of 37 Billy Sewell, sixth in U19 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 10 of 37 Dan McConnell, 4th in elite men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 11 of 37 Elite women's podium with only winner Rebecca Henderson on it (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 12 of 37 Emily Parkes, runner-up in U19 women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 13 of 37 Evan james, 7th in master race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 14 of 37 Gabi Millan wins the U15 women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 15 of 37 Hamish Prosser wins the U17 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 16 of 37 Harry Herne, 15th in U19 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 17 of 37 Jack Haig, runner up among the U23 men (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 18 of 37 James Collins in 7th in the veteran men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 19 of 37 Peta Mullens, 5th in elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 20 of 37 Jared Rando cruises to victory in the open men's category. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 21 of 37 Jenny Fay, 9th in elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 22 of 37 Joey Vejvoda wins the U19 men's race. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 23 of 37 John Henderson tops the super masters category (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 24 of 37 Karuna Henderson wins the U19 women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 25 of 37 Katherine O'Shea, 11th in elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 26 of 37 U23 winner Kyle Ward (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 27 of 37 Luis Severino on his way to winning among the masters (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 28 of 37 Mark Fenner, 4th in masters race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 29 of 37 Nelson Tilley, 9th in U23 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 30 of 37 Nicola Hogan, 14th in elite women's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 31 of 37 James Hanus in 8th in the U23 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 32 of 37 Robbie Hucker, 4th in U23 men's race (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 33 of 37 Paul van der Ploeg in the elite men's super D (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 34 of 37 Josh Carlson in the elite men's super D (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 35 of 37 Jenni King in the elite women's super D (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 36 of 37 Elite men's super D podium (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 37 of 37 Bec Henderson on her way to winning the elite women's super D (Image credit: Russ Baker)

Chris Jongewaard and Bec Henderson won the elite categories in the super D race in round 3 of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup on Friday afternoon in the ACT. Racing took place at Stromlo Forest Park, the iconic venue of the 2009 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Race conditions changed significantly for the riders just minutes before the scheduled start as torrential rain and hail battered the venue. With the elite fields already at the top of the course, riders did not have the chance to make tyre changes to respond the vastly different conditions.

Jongewaard made his first racing appearance in the Australian MTB Series after spending time working and then training throughout the early races. A four-time national champion in the Olympic cross country format and a regular Australian representative internationally, Jongewaard came down the field mid-pack to set a time that would never be bettered.

Jongewaard said of the conditions, "There were a few puddles out there. It was hard to know which were deep, shallow or slippery. I had a few sketchy moments, but I did my best to get down as fast as possible."

Jongewaard is known for excellent performance in all cross country disciplines as well as on the road, and he was happy with the race today to start the year. "It's always good to get a win on the board early in the season, whether it's cross country, duper D or short track".

Joshua Carlson came into today's race undefeated in super D in the season, and he finished second by only 3.8 seconds to Jongewaard. With plans to race the super D format in some of the biggest races in the US in 2012, a strong performance was expected. He spoke of the challenges of the Stromlo super D course "There are so many corners, you have to be nice and sharp". Speaking of his race, and judging by his own high standards, "I had a pretty ordinary run, I had no snap today, it just wasn't my day".

Third-placed powerhouse Paul Van De Ploeg had some bad luck with two flat tyres in the super D in Mt Buller but had a much better experience today. "The course was very wet, a lot of puddles, but I pulled my run together towards the end," said Van De Ploeg.

For local Bec Henderson, Stromlo is her home track, and she takes pride in performances on it. Henderson won today's race with a time 11 seconds in front of the field. "I'm stoked with that, I did a practice run earlier and I wasn't happy with the way I was riding - the course was so slick," she said. Henderson spoke of the rain actually helping her performance. "After the rain I felt comfortable on the track, and with a bit of moisture it was so fun to ride."

Looking ahead to the Olympic year with riders vying for a potential place, Henderson kept her focus short-term for now. "It's a big year ahead for us. I'm having fun and racing well. I'd really like to give Jenni (King) a run in for her money in the cross country tomorrow."

King took second place in the women's event. She had started the day undefeated in all events across the season and will be one to watch in Saturday's cross country. Tory Thomas was in third.

In the U23 men's category, Kyle Ward took the win from Jack Haig and Trenton Day. Like Henderson, Ward also spoke of the rain helping his race. "It was fun, the rain kept the track a little bit tacky and I could drift a little bit more." Ward finished in an outstanding time that would have placed him fourth in the elite field.

Amy Austin won the women's U23 race ahead of Jacinta Aitken.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard 0:09:57.60 2 Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory Team) 0:00:03.80 3 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal, X-Bionic) 0:00:05.70 4 Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness) 0:00:20.30 5 Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team) 0:00:21.30 6 Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.Com.Au) 0:00:27.10 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg 0:00:28.10 8 James Downing (Cannondale Australia) 0:00:28.50 9 Andrew Fellows 0:00:32.50 10 Matthew Fleming (Rock Star Racing) 0:00:37.20 11 Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing) 0:00:37.50 12 Shaun Lewis 0:00:41.10 13 Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) 0:00:41.80 14 Michael Vanos (MSC Bikes) 0:00:47.10 15 Jarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo) 0:00:49.40 16 Chad Gossert 0:00:54.70 17 Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive) 0:00:55.00 18 Sean Martin 0:00:58.50 19 Lachlan Norris (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) 0:01:02.60 20 Ondrej Slezak (Bernard Beer) 0:01:07.40 21 Evan Jeffery 0:01:11.00 22 Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles) 0:01:16.40 23 Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized) 0:01:16.50 24 Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team) 0:01:24.30 25 Anthony Shippard 0:01:31.10 26 John Groves (Apollo Bikes) 0:02:24.60 27 Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes Bikes Direct) 0:07:08.90 DNS Travis Frisby

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness) 0:11:06.00 2 Jenni King (Torq Nutrition) 0:00:11.20 3 Tory Thomas 0:00:37.00 4 Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift) 0:00:38.70 5 Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis) 0:00:41.20 6 Lindsay Gorrell 0:00:51.30 7 Kelly Bartlett 0:01:14.50 8 Sally Gabriel 0:01:23.70 9 Jenny Fay 0:01:48.00 10 Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes) 0:01:54.90 11 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:05:54.20 DNF Jaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia) DNS Niki Fisher (Giant) DNS Catherine Kelaher

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Ward (Jet Racing) 0:10:12.70 2 Jack Haig 0:00:04.90 3 Trenton Day (Drift Bikes-Specialized) 0:00:06.70 4 Robbie Hucker 0:00:09.60 5 Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt) 0:00:13.50 6 Alexander Meyland (MTBA Specialized EDP Team) 0:00:30.50 7 Cameron Ivory 0:00:41.20 8 James Hanus (Scott Australia) 0:00:42.10 9 Nelson Tilley (Top Brand Cycles) 0:00:42.90 10 Blake Polverino 0:00:49.70 11 Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded) 0:00:58.00 12 Michael Crosbie 0:01:00.70 13 Josh Cunneen 0:01:20.00 14 Daniel McDonald 0:01:49.30 DNS Robert Kell DNS William Orchard

Under 23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Austin (Stevens Bikes) 0:13:07.40 2 Jacinta Aitken 0:02:26.20

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Vejvoda 0:10:21.70 2 Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles) 0:00:15.20 3 Toby Stewart 0:00:22.50 4 Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles) 0:00:26.60 5 Christopher Aitken (Breakaway Cycles) 0:00:39.40 6 Billy Sewell (Torq Mtb Team) 0:00:43.50 7 Tasman Nankervis 0:00:44.60 7 Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles) 9 Harry Lindsay 0:00:45.20 10 Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle Components) 0:00:51.90 11 Jason Lowndes (Bcs Rising Sun) 0:00:55.80 12 Cameron Prosser (Anytime Fitness) 0:01:04.10 13 Chris Hamilton 0:01:09.70 14 Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up) 0:01:22.80 15 Harry Herne 0:01:57.50 DNF Luke Ellison DNS Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes) DNS Peter McKellar Stewart DNS Jordan Butler

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karuna Henderson 0:11:51.50 2 Emily Parkes 0:01:01.20 3 Holly Harris 0:01:20.10 4 Brooke Tranter 0:02:28.20 DNS Kyna Millan (Tlc Cycles)

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted) 0:10:57.10 2 Simon Harrington (Scott Bikes) 0:00:03.50 3 Jayden Ward (Jet-Racing) 0:00:13.60 4 Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles) 0:00:21.30 5 Cosi Hofman 0:00:25.50 6 Callum Carson 0:00:26.90 7 Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes / Specialized) 0:00:29.20 8 Jackson Streeter 0:00:33.50 9 Dean Madden (Specialized, Bike Nirvana) 0:00:45.60 10 David Bleakley 0:00:49.90 11 Benjamin Green 0:00:50.40 12 Bryan Dunkin 0:00:59.10 13 Josh Abbey 0:01:20.40 14 Roly Stewart 0:01:36.30 15 Jack Booth 0:01:50.30 16 Tom Green 0:02:00.00 17 Rong Min (Global Track Warehouse) 0:03:06.30 DNS Toby Orchard DNS Connor O'Dwyer

Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team DNF Lucy Burton DNS Zoe Binder (Crowne Plaza Canberra)

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors) 0:11:38.70 2 Charlie Brodie 0:00:52.40 3 Griffin Layton-Scheld (Onyabike Belco & Civic) 0:01:03.50 4 Ben Metcalfe 0:01:17.60 5 Matthew Dinham 0:01:21.90 6 Declan Prosser 0:03:39.00 DNS Joseph Simpson

Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gabrielle Millan 0:20:29.20

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kafka (Bernard Riders) 0:10:39.90 2 Jason Chalker 0:00:24.30 3 Damien Enderby (Thule Team Australia) 0:00:46.70 4 Liam O'Dea 0:00:54.20 5 Dion Blair 0:01:18.70 6 Bradley Morton (Onya Bike ) 0:15:14.60 7 James Collins (Trek, Bontrager) 0:17:56.10 8 Pablo Santa 0:20:08.10 DNS Fabian Guerrero

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luis Severino 0:10:54.90 2 David Medlock 0:00:05.20 3 Richard Peil 0:00:12.30 4 Mark Fenner 0:00:17.40 5 Matthew Rizzuto 0:00:21.10 6 Troy Fisher (Stevens Bikes) 0:00:35.20 7 Evan James (Giant Adelaide) 0:00:45.70 8 David Harris 0:01:11.90 DNS Gary Harwood DNS Luke Ingram DNS Douglas Pollock

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Henderson 0:11:08.30 2 John Allison 0:01:07.70 3 Mark Codner (FRS / Rotor BBK Bikes) 0:01:12.60 4 Paul Sloan 0:01:17.50 5 Neil Dall 0:01:30.10 6 Nathan Carroll 0:01:42.40 DNS Steven Bullard DNS David Wilson

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bev Anderson-Tranter 0:12:59.70 2 Alison Forbes 0:00:34.00

Ultra master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fil Giles 0:14:51.10 DNS Peter Heywood

Expert men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Geoffroy 0:10:39.60 2 Phillip Bardsley-Smith 0:00:20.70 3 Michael Hogan (Bicycle Garage Lilyfield) 0:00:21.50

Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Wood 0:10:36.20 2 Michael Brice 0:00:05.70 3 Tim Bardsley Smith 0:00:32.50 4 Jason Head (Project 63) 0:01:54.20 5 Daniel Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bikes) 0:02:34.50 DNS Devin Sando

Open men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarod Rando 0:10:31.10 2 Glenn Murray 0:01:16.80 3 Alex Canavan 0:01:20.00 4 Tony Hunter 0:01:39.20 5 Chris Clarke 0:01:46.20 6 Tom Gilfedder 0:01:59.90 7 Patrick Beer 0:02:13.10 DNS Jason Lingard DNS Michael Longhurst DNS Stuart Maclachlan

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sheryl Dickinson 0:13:33.10