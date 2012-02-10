Trending

Jongewaard and Henderson open weekend with wins

Super D kicks off Mt Stromlo action

Image 1 of 37

Trenton Day, third in the U23 men's race

Trenton Day, third in the U23 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 2 of 37

Chris Jongewaard on his way to winning the elite men's super D

Chris Jongewaard on his way to winning the elite men's super D
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 3 of 37

Tory Thomas races to third among the elite women

Tory Thomas races to third among the elite women
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 4 of 37

Toby Stewart races to third in the U19 men

Toby Stewart races to third in the U19 men
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 5 of 37

Sheryl Dickinson won the open women's race

Sheryl Dickinson won the open women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 6 of 37

Rosemary Barnes, 4th in elite women's race

Rosemary Barnes, 4th in elite women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 7 of 37

Local Andy Blair blazes to fifth among the elite men.

Local Andy Blair blazes to fifth among the elite men.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 8 of 37

Ben Forbes, runner-up in U19 men's race

Ben Forbes, runner-up in U19 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 9 of 37

Billy Sewell, sixth in U19 men's race

Billy Sewell, sixth in U19 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 10 of 37

Dan McConnell, 4th in elite men's race

Dan McConnell, 4th in elite men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 11 of 37

Elite women's podium with only winner Rebecca Henderson on it

Elite women's podium with only winner Rebecca Henderson on it
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 12 of 37

Emily Parkes, runner-up in U19 women's race

Emily Parkes, runner-up in U19 women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 13 of 37

Evan james, 7th in master race

Evan james, 7th in master race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 14 of 37

Gabi Millan wins the U15 women's race

Gabi Millan wins the U15 women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 15 of 37

Hamish Prosser wins the U17 men's race

Hamish Prosser wins the U17 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 16 of 37

Harry Herne, 15th in U19 men's race

Harry Herne, 15th in U19 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 17 of 37

Jack Haig, runner up among the U23 men

Jack Haig, runner up among the U23 men
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 18 of 37

James Collins in 7th in the veteran men's race

James Collins in 7th in the veteran men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 19 of 37

Peta Mullens, 5th in elite women's race

Peta Mullens, 5th in elite women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 20 of 37

Jared Rando cruises to victory in the open men's category.

Jared Rando cruises to victory in the open men's category.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 21 of 37

Jenny Fay, 9th in elite women's race

Jenny Fay, 9th in elite women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 22 of 37

Joey Vejvoda wins the U19 men's race.

Joey Vejvoda wins the U19 men's race.
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 23 of 37

John Henderson tops the super masters category

John Henderson tops the super masters category
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 24 of 37

Karuna Henderson wins the U19 women's race

Karuna Henderson wins the U19 women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 25 of 37

Katherine O'Shea, 11th in elite women's race

Katherine O'Shea, 11th in elite women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 26 of 37

U23 winner Kyle Ward

U23 winner Kyle Ward
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 27 of 37

Luis Severino on his way to winning among the masters

Luis Severino on his way to winning among the masters
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 28 of 37

Mark Fenner, 4th in masters race

Mark Fenner, 4th in masters race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 29 of 37

Nelson Tilley, 9th in U23 men's race

Nelson Tilley, 9th in U23 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 30 of 37

Nicola Hogan, 14th in elite women's race

Nicola Hogan, 14th in elite women's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 31 of 37

James Hanus in 8th in the U23 men's race

James Hanus in 8th in the U23 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 32 of 37

Robbie Hucker, 4th in U23 men's race

Robbie Hucker, 4th in U23 men's race
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 33 of 37

Paul van der Ploeg in the elite men's super D

Paul van der Ploeg in the elite men's super D
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 34 of 37

Josh Carlson in the elite men's super D

Josh Carlson in the elite men's super D
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 35 of 37

Jenni King in the elite women's super D

Jenni King in the elite women's super D
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 36 of 37

Elite men's super D podium

Elite men's super D podium
(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 37 of 37

Bec Henderson on her way to winning the elite women's super D

Bec Henderson on her way to winning the elite women's super D
(Image credit: Russ Baker)

Chris Jongewaard and Bec Henderson won the elite categories in the super D race in round 3 of the Real Insurance All Mountain Cup on Friday afternoon in the ACT. Racing took place at Stromlo Forest Park, the iconic venue of the 2009 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Race conditions changed significantly for the riders just minutes before the scheduled start as torrential rain and hail battered the venue. With the elite fields already at the top of the course, riders did not have the chance to make tyre changes to respond the vastly different conditions.

Jongewaard made his first racing appearance in the Australian MTB Series after spending time working and then training throughout the early races. A four-time national champion in the Olympic cross country format and a regular Australian representative internationally, Jongewaard came down the field mid-pack to set a time that would never be bettered.

Jongewaard said of the conditions, "There were a few puddles out there. It was hard to know which were deep, shallow or slippery. I had a few sketchy moments, but I did my best to get down as fast as possible."

Jongewaard is known for excellent performance in all cross country disciplines as well as on the road, and he was happy with the race today to start the year. "It's always good to get a win on the board early in the season, whether it's cross country, duper D or short track".

Joshua Carlson came into today's race undefeated in super D in the season, and he finished second by only 3.8 seconds to Jongewaard. With plans to race the super D format in some of the biggest races in the US in 2012, a strong performance was expected. He spoke of the challenges of the Stromlo super D course "There are so many corners, you have to be nice and sharp". Speaking of his race, and judging by his own high standards, "I had a pretty ordinary run, I had no snap today, it just wasn't my day".

Third-placed powerhouse Paul Van De Ploeg had some bad luck with two flat tyres in the super D in Mt Buller but had a much better experience today. "The course was very wet, a lot of puddles, but I pulled my run together towards the end," said Van De Ploeg.

For local Bec Henderson, Stromlo is her home track, and she takes pride in performances on it. Henderson won today's race with a time 11 seconds in front of the field. "I'm stoked with that, I did a practice run earlier and I wasn't happy with the way I was riding - the course was so slick," she said. Henderson spoke of the rain actually helping her performance. "After the rain I felt comfortable on the track, and with a bit of moisture it was so fun to ride."

Looking ahead to the Olympic year with riders vying for a potential place, Henderson kept her focus short-term for now. "It's a big year ahead for us. I'm having fun and racing well. I'd really like to give Jenni (King) a run in for her money in the cross country tomorrow."

King took second place in the women's event. She had started the day undefeated in all events across the season and will be one to watch in Saturday's cross country. Tory Thomas was in third.

In the U23 men's category, Kyle Ward took the win from Jack Haig and Trenton Day. Like Henderson, Ward also spoke of the rain helping his race. "It was fun, the rain kept the track a little bit tacky and I could drift a little bit more." Ward finished in an outstanding time that would have placed him fourth in the elite field.

Amy Austin won the women's U23 race ahead of Jacinta Aitken.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard0:09:57.60
2Joshua Carlson (Australian Giant Factory Team)0:00:03.80
3Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Otztal, X-Bionic)0:00:05.70
4Daniel McConnell (Anytime Fitness)0:00:20.30
5Andrew Blair (Swell Redshift MTB Team)0:00:21.30
6Dylan Cooper (Trek Concepts.Com.Au)0:00:27.10
7Neil Van Der Ploeg0:00:28.10
8James Downing (Cannondale Australia)0:00:28.50
9Andrew Fellows0:00:32.50
10Matthew Fleming (Rock Star Racing)0:00:37.20
11Nick Both (Swell-Redshift Racing)0:00:37.50
12Shaun Lewis0:00:41.10
13Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)0:00:41.80
14Michael Vanos (MSC Bikes)0:00:47.10
15Jarrod Moroni (Moronis Bikes Bendigo)0:00:49.40
16Chad Gossert0:00:54.70
17Sid Taberlay (Kenda / H20 Overdrive)0:00:55.00
18Sean Martin0:00:58.50
19Lachlan Norris (Giant Factory Off-Road Team)0:01:02.60
20Ondrej Slezak (Bernard Beer)0:01:07.40
21Evan Jeffery0:01:11.00
22Andrew Arthur (Endeavour Cycles)0:01:16.40
23Matt Ligtermoet (Rush Racing Specialized)0:01:16.50
24Ben Hogarth (Giant Exact MTB Team)0:01:24.30
25Anthony Shippard0:01:31.10
26John Groves (Apollo Bikes)0:02:24.60
27Peter Kutschera (Apollo Bikes Bikes Direct)0:07:08.90
DNSTravis Frisby

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Henderson (Anytime Fitness)0:11:06.00
2Jenni King (Torq Nutrition)0:00:11.20
3Tory Thomas0:00:37.00
4Rosemary Barnes (Swell-Redshift)0:00:38.70
5Peta Mullens (Team Merida Moronis)0:00:41.20
6Lindsay Gorrell0:00:51.30
7Kelly Bartlett0:01:14.50
8Sally Gabriel0:01:23.70
9Jenny Fay0:01:48.00
10Nicola Hogan (Drift Bikes)0:01:54.90
11Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)0:05:54.20
DNFJaclyn Schapel (Giant Australia)
DNSNiki Fisher (Giant)
DNSCatherine Kelaher

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Ward (Jet Racing)0:10:12.70
2Jack Haig0:00:04.90
3Trenton Day (Drift Bikes-Specialized)0:00:06.70
4Robbie Hucker0:00:09.60
5Luke Fetch (Search2Retain - Felt)0:00:13.50
6Alexander Meyland (MTBA Specialized EDP Team)0:00:30.50
7Cameron Ivory0:00:41.20
8James Hanus (Scott Australia)0:00:42.10
9Nelson Tilley (Top Brand Cycles)0:00:42.90
10Blake Polverino0:00:49.70
11Sebastian Jayne (Bikeminded)0:00:58.00
12Michael Crosbie0:01:00.70
13Josh Cunneen0:01:20.00
14Daniel McDonald0:01:49.30
DNSRobert Kell
DNSWilliam Orchard

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Austin (Stevens Bikes)0:13:07.40
2Jacinta Aitken0:02:26.20

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Vejvoda0:10:21.70
2Benjamin Forbes (Kenmore Cycles)0:00:15.20
3Toby Stewart0:00:22.50
4Ben Comfort (TLC Cycles)0:00:26.60
5Christopher Aitken (Breakaway Cycles)0:00:39.40
6Billy Sewell (Torq Mtb Team)0:00:43.50
7Tasman Nankervis0:00:44.60
7Jack Lavis (Batemans Bay Cycles)
9Harry Lindsay0:00:45.20
10Ben Bradley (Specialized Bicycle Components)0:00:51.90
11Jason Lowndes (Bcs Rising Sun)0:00:55.80
12Cameron Prosser (Anytime Fitness)0:01:04.10
13Chris Hamilton0:01:09.70
14Rodger Pogson-Manning (Ay Up)0:01:22.80
15Harry Herne0:01:57.50
DNFLuke Ellison
DNSConor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)
DNSPeter McKellar Stewart
DNSJordan Butler

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karuna Henderson0:11:51.50
2Emily Parkes0:01:01.20
3Holly Harris0:01:20.10
4Brooke Tranter0:02:28.20
DNSKyna Millan (Tlc Cycles)

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hamish Prosser (Mal Adjusted)0:10:57.10
2Simon Harrington (Scott Bikes)0:00:03.50
3Jayden Ward (Jet-Racing)0:00:13.60
4Mitchell Greenway (All Terrain Cycles)0:00:21.30
5Cosi Hofman0:00:25.50
6Callum Carson0:00:26.90
7Jack Jude (Cognition Bikes / Specialized)0:00:29.20
8Jackson Streeter0:00:33.50
9Dean Madden (Specialized, Bike Nirvana)0:00:45.60
10David Bleakley0:00:49.90
11Benjamin Green0:00:50.40
12Bryan Dunkin0:00:59.10
13Josh Abbey0:01:20.40
14Roly Stewart0:01:36.30
15Jack Booth0:01:50.30
16Tom Green0:02:00.00
17Rong Min (Global Track Warehouse)0:03:06.30
DNSToby Orchard
DNSConnor O'Dwyer

Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
DNFLucy Burton
DNSZoe Binder (Crowne Plaza Canberra)

Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors)0:11:38.70
2Charlie Brodie0:00:52.40
3Griffin Layton-Scheld (Onyabike Belco & Civic)0:01:03.50
4Ben Metcalfe0:01:17.60
5Matthew Dinham0:01:21.90
6Declan Prosser0:03:39.00
DNSJoseph Simpson

Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gabrielle Millan0:20:29.20

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kafka (Bernard Riders)0:10:39.90
2Jason Chalker0:00:24.30
3Damien Enderby (Thule Team Australia)0:00:46.70
4Liam O'Dea0:00:54.20
5Dion Blair0:01:18.70
6Bradley Morton (Onya Bike )0:15:14.60
7James Collins (Trek, Bontrager)0:17:56.10
8Pablo Santa0:20:08.10
DNSFabian Guerrero

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Severino0:10:54.90
2David Medlock0:00:05.20
3Richard Peil0:00:12.30
4Mark Fenner0:00:17.40
5Matthew Rizzuto0:00:21.10
6Troy Fisher (Stevens Bikes)0:00:35.20
7Evan James (Giant Adelaide)0:00:45.70
8David Harris0:01:11.90
DNSGary Harwood
DNSLuke Ingram
DNSDouglas Pollock

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Henderson0:11:08.30
2John Allison0:01:07.70
3Mark Codner (FRS / Rotor BBK Bikes)0:01:12.60
4Paul Sloan0:01:17.50
5Neil Dall0:01:30.10
6Nathan Carroll0:01:42.40
DNSSteven Bullard
DNSDavid Wilson

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bev Anderson-Tranter0:12:59.70
2Alison Forbes0:00:34.00

Ultra master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fil Giles0:14:51.10
DNSPeter Heywood

Expert men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Geoffroy0:10:39.60
2Phillip Bardsley-Smith0:00:20.70
3Michael Hogan (Bicycle Garage Lilyfield)0:00:21.50

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Wood0:10:36.20
2Michael Brice0:00:05.70
3Tim Bardsley Smith0:00:32.50
4Jason Head (Project 63)0:01:54.20
5Daniel Van Der Ploeg (Felt Bikes)0:02:34.50
DNSDevin Sando

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarod Rando0:10:31.10
2Glenn Murray0:01:16.80
3Alex Canavan0:01:20.00
4Tony Hunter0:01:39.20
5Chris Clarke0:01:46.20
6Tom Gilfedder0:01:59.90
7Patrick Beer0:02:13.10
DNSJason Lingard
DNSMichael Longhurst
DNSStuart Maclachlan

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sheryl Dickinson0:13:33.10

Open junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Connor O'Dwyer0:11:21.60
2Stephen Henderson0:01:20.80

