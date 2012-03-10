Trending

Lindeman outsprints Boivin to win Ronde van Drenthe

Joergensen tops Colli for last podium position

Image 1 of 11

Ronde van Drenthe podium (l-r): Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech Powered By C10), Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) and René Joergensen (Christina Watches - Onfone)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 11

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 11

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil - DCM) bests Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech Powered by C10) in the two-man sprint to the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Wouter Wippert (Netherlands) and Stefan Schumacher (Christina Watches) go to the line together.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

Ronde van Drenthe winner Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 11

Bertjan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) chasing Wouter Wippert (Netherlands National Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 11

Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 11

Georg Preidler (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) and Stefan Poutsma (Cyclingteam Jo Piels)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 11

Graeme Brown (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 11

Kevin Van Melsen (Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 11

Theo Bos (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:42:04
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
3René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone0:00:34
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
5Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:40
6Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands National Team
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:51
8Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
9Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1T4i
10Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
11Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
12Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
14Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
16Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
17Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:55
19Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
20Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:10
21Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
22Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
23Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
25Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
26Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
27Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
29Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
30Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
31Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
33Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
34Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
35Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
36Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
37Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
38Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
40Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
42Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
43Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
44Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
46Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
47Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1T4i
48Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1T4i
49Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
50Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
51Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1T4i0:05:10
52Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:05:37
53Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:05:40
54Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro0:07:02
55Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
56Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
58Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
59Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
61Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
62Umberto Atzori (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
63Daniel Foder (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
65Gijs Strating (Ned) Netherlands National Team
66Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
67Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
68Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
70Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
71Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
75Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
76Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone0:08:12
77Berden De Vries (Ned) Netherlands National Team
78Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:08:36

