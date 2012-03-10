Lindeman outsprints Boivin to win Ronde van Drenthe
Joergensen tops Colli for last podium position
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:42:04
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|René Joergensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:00:34
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|5
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:40
|6
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:51
|8
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Onfone
|9
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1T4i
|10
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|11
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|12
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|14
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|16
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|17
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|19
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|20
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|21
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|22
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|23
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|25
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|26
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|27
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|29
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|30
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|31
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|32
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|33
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|34
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|35
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|36
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|37
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|38
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|40
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|42
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|43
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|44
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|47
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Project 1T4i
|48
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1T4i
|49
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|50
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|51
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1T4i
|0:05:10
|52
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|0:05:37
|53
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:05:40
|54
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|0:07:02
|55
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|56
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|58
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|59
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|61
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|62
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|63
|Daniel Foder (Den) Christina Watches - Onfone
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Gijs Strating (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|66
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|68
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|70
|Matvey Zubov (Rus) RusVelo
|71
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|74
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|75
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|76
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches - Onfone
|0:08:12
|77
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|78
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:08:36
