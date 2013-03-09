Wetterhall triumphs at Ronde van Drenthe
Eichler, Schillinger complete NetApp-Endura podium sweep
In pouring rain and temperatures barely above freezing, Alexander Wetterhall secured the first win of the season for Team NetApp-Endura at the Ronde van Drenthe. The 26-year-old Swede broke away from a leading group of 12 more than 30 kilometres from the finish and rode alone to win by 46 seconds on the first chase group.
In a show of strength by the German Pro Continental squad, Wetterhall's teammates Markus Eichler and Andreas Schillinger placed second and third to complete a podium sweep.
"I still haven't realized that I won," said Wetterhall. "I am so happy and of course I am pleased that we filled all spots on the podium as a team."
"That was probably the perfect race for us," said NetApp-Endura directeur sportif Jens Heppner. "It was awesome – I've rarely experienced anything like it. The whole team was extremely good. The boys were always out in front and they stamped their seal on the race. The solo ride from Alex in typical Classics weather is of course fantastic. It doesn't get any better."
|1
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|4:56:47
|2
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:46
|3
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|6
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:03
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:21
|8
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|9
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:24
|11
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:28
|12
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:36
|13
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|14
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:52
|15
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|16
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|17
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|18
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:02
|19
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|21
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:41
|22
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:07:43
|23
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|24
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|25
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|30
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|31
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|33
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|DNF
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Tarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Yelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Francisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Meron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Sergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Haan Wouter (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
