Image 1 of 10 Smiles all around as NetApp-Endura teammates Andreas Schillinger, Alexander Wetterhall and Markus Eichler (L-R) swept the top three places at the Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 10 Alexander Wetterhall (Team NetApp-Endura) soloed to victory at the Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 10 Ronde van Drenthe podium sweep for NetApp-Endura (L-R): Markus Eichler, 2nd; Alexander Wetterhall, 1st; Andreas Schillinger, 3rd (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 10 Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil-DCM) en route to a ninth place result. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 10 Former Ronde van Drenthe champion Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 10 Jos van Emden (Blanco Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 10 It was a wet and miserable day of racing for the Ronde van Drenthe peloton. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 10 Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano) on the VAM ascent. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 10 Alexander Wetterhall (Team NetApp-Endura) climbs the VAM hill. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 10 Ronde van Drenthe champion Alexander Wetterhall (Team NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

In pouring rain and temperatures barely above freezing, Alexander Wetterhall secured the first win of the season for Team NetApp-Endura at the Ronde van Drenthe. The 26-year-old Swede broke away from a leading group of 12 more than 30 kilometres from the finish and rode alone to win by 46 seconds on the first chase group.

In a show of strength by the German Pro Continental squad, Wetterhall's teammates Markus Eichler and Andreas Schillinger placed second and third to complete a podium sweep.

"I still haven't realized that I won," said Wetterhall. "I am so happy and of course I am pleased that we filled all spots on the podium as a team."

"That was probably the perfect race for us," said NetApp-Endura directeur sportif Jens Heppner. "It was awesome – I've rarely experienced anything like it. The whole team was extremely good. The boys were always out in front and they stamped their seal on the race. The solo ride from Alex in typical Classics weather is of course fantastic. It doesn't get any better."