Wetterhall triumphs at Ronde van Drenthe

Eichler, Schillinger complete NetApp-Endura podium sweep

Image 1 of 10

Smiles all around as NetApp-Endura teammates Andreas Schillinger, Alexander Wetterhall and Markus Eichler (L-R) swept the top three places at the Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 10

Alexander Wetterhall (Team NetApp-Endura) soloed to victory at the Ronde van Drenthe

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 10

Ronde van Drenthe podium sweep for NetApp-Endura (L-R): Markus Eichler, 2nd; Alexander Wetterhall, 1st; Andreas Schillinger, 3rd

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 10

Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil-DCM) en route to a ninth place result.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 10

Former Ronde van Drenthe champion Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 10

Jos van Emden (Blanco Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 10

It was a wet and miserable day of racing for the Ronde van Drenthe peloton.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 10

Georg Preidler (Argos-Shimano) on the VAM ascent.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 10

Alexander Wetterhall (Team NetApp-Endura) climbs the VAM hill.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 10

Ronde van Drenthe champion Alexander Wetterhall (Team NetApp-Endura)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

In pouring rain and temperatures barely above freezing, Alexander Wetterhall secured the first win of the season for Team NetApp-Endura at the Ronde van Drenthe. The 26-year-old Swede broke away from a leading group of 12 more than 30 kilometres from the finish and rode alone to win by 46 seconds on the first chase group.

In a show of strength by the German Pro Continental squad, Wetterhall's teammates Markus Eichler and Andreas Schillinger placed second and third to complete a podium sweep.

"I still haven't realized that I won," said Wetterhall. "I am so happy and of course I am pleased that we filled all spots on the podium as a team."

"That was probably the perfect race for us," said NetApp-Endura directeur sportif Jens Heppner. "It was awesome – I've rarely experienced anything like it. The whole team was extremely good. The boys were always out in front and they stamped their seal on the race. The solo ride from Alex in typical Classics weather is of course fantastic. It doesn't get any better."

Full Results
1Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura4:56:47
2Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:46
3Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
4Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
6Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:01:03
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:21
8Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
9Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:24
11Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:28
12Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:36
13Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
14Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:52
15Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:57
16Jim van den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
17Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
18Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:02
19Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
21Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:41
22Berden De Vries (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:07:43
23Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
24Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
25Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
27Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
30Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
31Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
32Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
33Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFFrederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFTosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJoost Van Leijen (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFJonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJay McCarthy (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
DNFJon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFPeio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFTarik Chaoufi (Mar) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFSteffen Radochla (Ger) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAdrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAlexander Serebryakov (Rus) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFWilliam Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFJi Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFFrancois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFGeorg Preidler (Aut) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFMarco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFEnrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFJonathan Breyne (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJoeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKevin Claeys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
DNFKurt Hovelynck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFThomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFClinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFMatthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFTang Wang Yip (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFWu Kin San (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFManuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFFabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural
DNFOmar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFYelko Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
DNFFrancisco Javier Moreno Allue (Spa) Caja Rural
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFScott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFFerekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMeron Russom (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJim Songezo (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFJani Tewelde Weldegabir (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFSergey Klimov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFSergei Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAndrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMarc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJacobe Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFYoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFKoen Bouwman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFRens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFUmberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFWim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFRobin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFRoy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFHaan Wouter (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFBart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFLars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFMelvin Boskamp (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFLuc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFAdrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFRemco Te Brake (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJoey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFAndrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoe Eldridge (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

