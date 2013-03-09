Trending

Albert Achterhes Pet Ronde van Drenthe past winners

Champions from 1960 to 2012

Past winners
2012Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2011Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
2010Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
2009Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Bossini Docce
2008Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continenta
2007Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Rabobank (Continental)
2006Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Regiostrom-Senges
2005Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team Lamonta
2004Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2003Rudie Kemna (Ned) Bankgiroloterij Cycling Team
2002Rudie Kemna (Ned)
2001Cancelled
2000Andy De Smet (Bel)
1999Jans Koerts (Ned)
1998Remco Van Der Ven (Ned)
1997(2) Anthony Theus (Ned)
1996Karsten Kroon (Ned)
1995Pascal Appeldoorn (Ned)
1994Anthony Theus (Ned)
1993(2) Alard Engels (Ned)
1992Paul Konings (Ned)
1991Alard Engels (Ned)
1990Gererad Kemper (Ned)
1989Erik Knuvers (Ned)
1988Stephan Räckers (Ned)
1987Richard Luppes (Ned)
1986Dick Dekker (Ned)
1985Hen Boeve (Ned)
1984Anton Van Der Steen (Ned)
1983(2) Ron Snijders (Ned)
1982Hans Baudoin (Ned)
1981Ron Snijders (Ned)
1980(2) Henk Mutsaars (Ned)
1979Wim De Waal (Ned)
1978Henk Mutsaars (Ned)
1977Joop Ribbers (Ned)
1976Wil Van Helvort (Ned)
1975Jimmy Kruunenburg (Ned)
1974Co Hoogendoorn (Ned)
1973Gerrie Van Gerwen (Ned)
1972Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
1971Juul Bruessing (Ned)
1970Popke Oosterhof (Ned)
1969Ben Janbroers (Ned)
1968Jan Van Katwijk (Ned)
1967Leen De Groot (Ned)
1966Piet Tesselaer (Ned)
1965Roel Hendriks (Ned)
1963-1964No Race
1962Bart Solaro (Ned)
1961Cees De Jongh (Ned)
1960Jurre Dokter (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews