Albert Achterhes Pet Ronde van Drenthe past winners
Champions from 1960 to 2012
|2012
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2011
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|2010
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2009
|Maurizio Biondo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia - Bossini Docce
|2008
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Continenta
|2007
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Rabobank (Continental)
|2006
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Regiostrom-Senges
|2005
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team Lamonta
|2004
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2003
|Rudie Kemna (Ned) Bankgiroloterij Cycling Team
|2002
|Rudie Kemna (Ned)
|2001
|Cancelled
|2000
|Andy De Smet (Bel)
|1999
|Jans Koerts (Ned)
|1998
|Remco Van Der Ven (Ned)
|1997
|(2) Anthony Theus (Ned)
|1996
|Karsten Kroon (Ned)
|1995
|Pascal Appeldoorn (Ned)
|1994
|Anthony Theus (Ned)
|1993
|(2) Alard Engels (Ned)
|1992
|Paul Konings (Ned)
|1991
|Alard Engels (Ned)
|1990
|Gererad Kemper (Ned)
|1989
|Erik Knuvers (Ned)
|1988
|Stephan Räckers (Ned)
|1987
|Richard Luppes (Ned)
|1986
|Dick Dekker (Ned)
|1985
|Hen Boeve (Ned)
|1984
|Anton Van Der Steen (Ned)
|1983
|(2) Ron Snijders (Ned)
|1982
|Hans Baudoin (Ned)
|1981
|Ron Snijders (Ned)
|1980
|(2) Henk Mutsaars (Ned)
|1979
|Wim De Waal (Ned)
|1978
|Henk Mutsaars (Ned)
|1977
|Joop Ribbers (Ned)
|1976
|Wil Van Helvort (Ned)
|1975
|Jimmy Kruunenburg (Ned)
|1974
|Co Hoogendoorn (Ned)
|1973
|Gerrie Van Gerwen (Ned)
|1972
|Hennie Kuiper (Ned)
|1971
|Juul Bruessing (Ned)
|1970
|Popke Oosterhof (Ned)
|1969
|Ben Janbroers (Ned)
|1968
|Jan Van Katwijk (Ned)
|1967
|Leen De Groot (Ned)
|1966
|Piet Tesselaer (Ned)
|1965
|Roel Hendriks (Ned)
|1963-1964
|No Race
|1962
|Bart Solaro (Ned)
|1961
|Cees De Jongh (Ned)
|1960
|Jurre Dokter (Ned)
