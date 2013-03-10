Dwars door Drenthe and Novilon EDR Cup cancelled

Image 1 of 2 She was delighted - Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) makes it three in a row at Drenthe. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 2 Smiles all around as NetApp-Endura teammates Andreas Schillinger, Alexander Wetterhall and Markus Eichler (L-R) swept the top three places at the Ronde van Drenthe (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Sunday’s Dwars door Drenthe and Novilon EDR Cup races have been cancelled due to the snowy conditions in the Netherlands. Overnight snowfall and sub-zero temperatures meant that the organisers were left with little option but to cancel both the men’s and women’s races, in consultation with local police and the race jury.

“It snowed overnight and particularly in the region of Emmen, where the men were going to start, it is impossible to race,” organiser Femmy van Issum told De Telegraaf. “It was not an easy decision to take when everything was ready, but the safety of the riders is paramount.”

World champion Marianne Vos had won her third successive women’s Ronde van Drenthe in low temperatures and heavy rain on Saturday. In the first round of the World Cup, Vos out-sprinted fellow countrywoman Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon) to take the win, while Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) came home in third.

Alexander Wetterhall (NetApp-Endura) won the men’s Ronde van Drenthe. The Swede attacked 30km from home and won by 46 seconds from his teammates Markus Eichler and Andreas Schillinger.