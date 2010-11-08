Austrian Hochenwarter wins racein Turkey
Ukrainian Krompets victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|2:03:20
|2
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:00:36
|3
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|0:01:18
|4
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|0:03:49
|5
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|0:06:11
|6
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:06:58
|7
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|0:09:21
|8
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:10:43
|9
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|0:11:32
|10
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|0:12:32
|11
|Christian Bickel (Swi)
|0:14:29
|12
|Andi Weinhold (Ger)
|0:15:14
|13
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|14
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|15
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|16
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|17
|Kamil Akalp (Tur)
|18
|Mahmut Karabiber (Tur)
|19
|Mikail Simsek (Tur)
|20
|Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
|21
|Fatih Ozbudak (Tur)
|22
|Kunuk Gokay (Tur)
|23
|Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)
|24
|Mustafa Sirin (Tur)
|25
|Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
|26
|Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
|27
|Mehmet Arikan (Tur)
|28
|Mustafa Atalay (Tur)
|DNF
|Alexios Kokovikas (Gre)
|DNF
|Mesut Serdar Incenacar (Tur)
|DNF
|Yunus Terkin (Tur)
|DNF
|Oleksandr Kachanov (Ukr)
|DNS
|Kilic Can (Tur)
|DNS
|Kilic Deniz (Tur)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|1:46:55
|2
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur)
|0:18:27
|3
|Eda Kunuk (Tur)
|0:21:37
|4
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|0:32:44
|5
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|6
|Pelin Bayram (Tur)
|7
|Ayris Isik (Tur)
|8
|Selen Eryuce (Tur)
|9
|Nihal Altintepe (Tur)
