Trending

Austrian Hochenwarter wins racein Turkey

Ukrainian Krompets victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)2:03:20
2Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:00:36
3Periklis Ilias (Gre)0:01:18
4Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:03:49
5Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)0:06:11
6Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:06:58
7Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:09:21
8Steffen Thum (Ger)0:10:43
9Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:11:32
10Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:12:32
11Christian Bickel (Swi)0:14:29
12Andi Weinhold (Ger)0:15:14
13Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
14Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
15Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
16Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
17Kamil Akalp (Tur)
18Mahmut Karabiber (Tur)
19Mikail Simsek (Tur)
20Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
21Fatih Ozbudak (Tur)
22Kunuk Gokay (Tur)
23Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)
24Mustafa Sirin (Tur)
25Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
26Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
27Mehmet Arikan (Tur)
28Mustafa Atalay (Tur)
DNFAlexios Kokovikas (Gre)
DNFMesut Serdar Incenacar (Tur)
DNFYunus Terkin (Tur)
DNFOleksandr Kachanov (Ukr)
DNSKilic Can (Tur)
DNSKilic Deniz (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)1:46:55
2Esra Kurkcu (Tur)0:18:27
3Eda Kunuk (Tur)0:21:37
4Semra Yetis (Tur)0:32:44
5Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
6Pelin Bayram (Tur)
7Ayris Isik (Tur)
8Selen Eryuce (Tur)
9Nihal Altintepe (Tur)

Latest on Cyclingnews