Air Force Cycling Classic past winners
Clarendon Cup and Crystal Cup champions
|2012
|Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies )
|2011
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Joelle Numainville (TIBCO-To the Top)
|2010
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Brooke Miller (TIBCO)
|2009
|Alejandro Barrajo (Colavita Olive Oil/Sutter Home), Erica Allar (BMW-Bianchi)
|2008
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home, Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Cheerwine
|2007
|Rahsaan Bahati (USA) Rock Racing, Laura Van Gilder (USA) Cheerwine
|2006
|Mark Mccormack (Colavita Olive Oil - Sutter Home Wines), Tina Pic (Colavita Cooking Light)
|2005
|Ivan Dominguez (Health Net/Maxxis), Laura Van Gilder (Team Quark)
|2004
|Lars Michaelsen (Den) CSC, Gina Grain (Victory Brewing Company)
|2003
|Jonas Carney (Prime Alliance), Laura Van Gilder (Saturn)
|2002
|Vasili Davidenko (Navigators), Ina Teutenberg (Saturn)
|2001
|Jans Koerts (Ned) Mercury, Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Saturn
|2000
|Dave McCook (USA) Shaklee, Nicole Reinhart (USA) Saturn
|1999
|Todd Littlehales (Navigators), Nicole Reinhart (USA) Saturn
|1998
|Scott Mercer (Navigators)
|2012
|Jake Keough (United HealthCare p/b Maxxis), Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training)
|2011
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo Pro Cycling Team)
|2010
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2009
|Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
|2008
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Colavita / Sutter Home P/B Cooking Light
|2007
|Kyle Wamsley (Navigators), Laura Van Gilder (Cheerwine)
