Air Force Cycling Classic past winners

Clarendon Cup and Crystal Cup champions

Clarendon Cup
2012Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Emma Grant (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies )
2011Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Joelle Numainville (TIBCO-To the Top)
2010Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Brooke Miller (TIBCO)
2009Alejandro Barrajo (Colavita Olive Oil/Sutter Home), Erica Allar (BMW-Bianchi)
2008Luca Damiani (Ita) Colavita-Sutter Home, Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Cheerwine
2007Rahsaan Bahati (USA) Rock Racing, Laura Van Gilder (USA) Cheerwine
2006Mark Mccormack (Colavita Olive Oil - Sutter Home Wines), Tina Pic (Colavita Cooking Light)
2005Ivan Dominguez (Health Net/Maxxis), Laura Van Gilder (Team Quark)
2004Lars Michaelsen (Den) CSC, Gina Grain (Victory Brewing Company)
2003Jonas Carney (Prime Alliance), Laura Van Gilder (Saturn)
2002Vasili Davidenko (Navigators), Ina Teutenberg (Saturn)
2001Jans Koerts (Ned) Mercury, Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Saturn
2000Dave McCook (USA) Shaklee, Nicole Reinhart (USA) Saturn
1999Todd Littlehales (Navigators), Nicole Reinhart (USA) Saturn
1998Scott Mercer (Navigators)

Crystal Cup
2012Jake Keough (United HealthCare p/b Maxxis), Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training)
2011Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling), Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno d'Asolo Pro Cycling Team)
2010Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis), Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation)
2009Shawn Milne (Team Type 1)
2008Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Colavita / Sutter Home P/B Cooking Light
2007Kyle Wamsley (Navigators), Laura Van Gilder (Cheerwine)

