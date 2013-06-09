Trending

Ilesic and Miller win Clarendon Cup

Air Force Association Cycling Classic kicks off

Image 1 of 31

Aldo Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the break before his win.

Aldo Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the break before his win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 31

The women race through downtown Arlington.

The women race through downtown Arlington.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 31

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the field after the break.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the field after the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 31

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rides at the front after the break gets up the road.

JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rides at the front after the break gets up the road.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 31

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) taking his turn on the front of the break that lapped the field.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) taking his turn on the front of the break that lapped the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 31

Amore & Vita riders come to the front to chase.

Amore & Vita riders come to the front to chase.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 31

UnitedHealthcare begin to organize on the front.

UnitedHealthcare begin to organize on the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 31

The men's race rolling through Clarendon.

The men's race rolling through Clarendon.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 31

Frank Travieso (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis) moves to the front of the field.

Frank Travieso (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis) moves to the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 31

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) helps to get his team organized for the sprint.

Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) helps to get his team organized for the sprint.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 31

The Smartstop-Mountain Khakis team moves to the front for the last few laps.

The Smartstop-Mountain Khakis team moves to the front for the last few laps.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 31

The men's field starts to get strung out with not too many laps to go.

The men's field starts to get strung out with not too many laps to go.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 31

Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) begins the lead out for the team.

Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) begins the lead out for the team.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 31

The UnitedHealthcare "blue train" takes over on the last few laps.

The UnitedHealthcare "blue train" takes over on the last few laps.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 31

The men wind through the first and second turns.

The men wind through the first and second turns.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 31

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) was a big contributor to today's breakaway.

Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) was a big contributor to today's breakaway.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 31

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the start line.

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the start line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 31

The men start to string out with only a few laps to go.

The men start to string out with only a few laps to go.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 31

Aldo Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare) goes into tomorrow's race with the omnium leader's jersey.

Aldo Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare) goes into tomorrow's race with the omnium leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 31

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) wins the field sprint as Aldo Ilesic takes the overall after lapping the field.

Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) wins the field sprint as Aldo Ilesic takes the overall after lapping the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 31

The women take to the start line in Clarendon.

The women take to the start line in Clarendon.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 31

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) leads the field before launching her attack.

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) leads the field before launching her attack.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 31

Lauren Tamayo (Exergy) working at the front.

Lauren Tamayo (Exergy) working at the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 31

The women on the way through the buildings of Clarendon.

The women on the way through the buildings of Clarendon.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 31

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) leading the break.

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 31

Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) holds on to the back of the break.

Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) holds on to the back of the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 31

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) tries to chase after the break.

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) tries to chase after the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 31

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) and Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) about to lap the field.

Amanda Miller (TIBCO) and Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) about to lap the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 31

The women's field head into the finishing laps.

The women's field head into the finishing laps.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 31

The field sprint in the women's field.

The field sprint in the women's field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 31

2013 Clarendon Cup men's podium (L-R): Clay Murfet, Demis Aleman, Aldo Ino Ilesic, Luis Amaran and Gregor Gazvoda

2013 Clarendon Cup men's podium (L-R): Clay Murfet, Demis Aleman, Aldo Ino Ilesic, Luis Amaran and Gregor Gazvoda
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Overcast skies and light rain gave way to sunshine Saturday at the Air Force Association Cycling Classic's Clarendon Cup. UnitedHealthcare's Aldo Ino Ilesic held off Jamis-Hagens Berman riders Demis Aleman and Luis Amaran in the 100-kilometer elite men's race to cap an exciting day of racing, which saw Team TIBCO's Amanda Miller edge Pepper Palace Pro Cycling's Allison Arensman in an equally entertaining 50-kilometer elite women's race.

"We don't care who wins, as long as someone wins," Ilesic said of UnitedHealthcare's team effort.

While none of Ilesic's teammates joined him on the five-man podium, they were a big reason why he took home the Clarendon Cup. Ilesic was among the six-man breakaway that later grew to eight riders and lapped the field with 33 laps to go.

The technical demands of the one-kilometer course - the Clarendon Cup has been referred to as the 'Race of 500 Turns' - contributed to a crash in the final few laps, and UnitedHealtchare took advantage to capture its fourth consecutive win in the event.

"When they stepped on it, they stayed on it," race announcer Richard Fries said of the UnitedHealthcare riders' ability to position themselves to push Ilesic to the front. "The thing about this race is you think the riders can't go any faster, and then, with 10 laps to go, they start going so much faster. It's visible for the crowd. It was unreal speed."

Local rider Timothy Rugg, who finished sixth in the men's pro race, was awarded the Most Courageous Jersey. Rugg was one of three Kelly Benefit Strategies riders to finish the race.

The women's elite race nearly produced one of the greatest upsets in the Clarendon Cup's 16-year history. Arensman, 19, and Miller, 26, broke away from the pack midway through the 50-lap race and eventually lapped the field.

"This was Rocky Balboa vs. Apollo Creed," Fries said of the showdown between the relative unknown (Arensman) and the experienced veteran (Miller). "Arensman was brilliant. She was opportunistic and took advantage of the TIBCO defense. It took all of Team TIBCO to fend her off in the sprint."

Miller ultimately edged Arensman by 0.08 seconds. Laura Van Gilder of Mellow Mushroom took third.

The Air Force Association Cycling Classic continues Sunday in Crystal City.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
2Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
3Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
4Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion Systems Pro Cycling
5Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
6Timothy Rugg (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
7Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Emile Abraham (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
9Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Juan Jose Haedo (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
12Sergio Hernandez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
13Eric Workowski (USA) Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental
14Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
15Matthias Friedeman (Ger) Champion Systems Pro Cycling
16Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
17Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
18Ryan Mele (USA) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
19Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.
20Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Predator Carbon Repair
21Ryan McKinney (USA) DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia
22Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.
23John ShalekBriski (USA) US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS
24Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore Vita
25Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore Vita
26Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
27Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion Systems Pro Cycling
28Frank Travieso (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
29Jonathan DAlba (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
30Ricky Gargiulo (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
31Patrick Raines (USA) Hearts Racing
32Isaac Howe (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
33Vieksturs Lukesevics (Lat) Amore Vita
34Janier Acevedo (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
35Ruben Companio (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
36Zachary Felpel (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
37Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
38John Bergmann (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
39Michael Chauner (USA) Garneau - Quebecor
40Berry Miller (USA) Firefighters Cycling Association
41Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
42Donald Brew (USA) DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia
43Peter Custer (USA) Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor
44Ruud Gremers (Ned) Novo Nordisk
45Brett Kielick (USA) Breakaway/Vie 13
46Ryan Shebelsky (USA) Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
2Allison Arensman (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
3Laura Van Gilder (USA) aMellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility
4Joanne Kiesanows (NZl) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
5Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
6Amy Cutler (USA) Riptide Cycling/Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell
7Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking
8Christy Keely (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
9Colleen Gulick (USA) Team Kenda presented by RACC
10Lauren Tamayo (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
11Amy Phillips (USA) Hub Endurance
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
14Sophie Williamson (NZl) Vanderkitten Women's Cycling Team
15Erin Silliman (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
16Melanie Smath (Irl) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
17Dori Buckethal (USA) NCVC/United Healthcare
18Jenette Williams (USA) Jeff's Bike Shop
19Leah Guloien (USA) Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking
20Raquel Miller (USA) Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team
21Catherine Freck (USA) Syn-Fit Race Team
22Patricia Buerkle (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom/Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom
23Julie Kuliecza (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
24Cinthia Lehner (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
25Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Team Indiebike
26Meredith Ehn (USA) Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team
27Arley Kemmerer (USA) aMellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility
28Dana Stryk (USA) Evolution Cycling
29Kelley Bethoney (USA) Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster
30Sara Tussey (USA) Veloshine

Latest on Cyclingnews