Ilesic and Miller win Clarendon Cup
Air Force Association Cycling Classic kicks off
Overcast skies and light rain gave way to sunshine Saturday at the Air Force Association Cycling Classic's Clarendon Cup. UnitedHealthcare's Aldo Ino Ilesic held off Jamis-Hagens Berman riders Demis Aleman and Luis Amaran in the 100-kilometer elite men's race to cap an exciting day of racing, which saw Team TIBCO's Amanda Miller edge Pepper Palace Pro Cycling's Allison Arensman in an equally entertaining 50-kilometer elite women's race.
"We don't care who wins, as long as someone wins," Ilesic said of UnitedHealthcare's team effort.
While none of Ilesic's teammates joined him on the five-man podium, they were a big reason why he took home the Clarendon Cup. Ilesic was among the six-man breakaway that later grew to eight riders and lapped the field with 33 laps to go.
The technical demands of the one-kilometer course - the Clarendon Cup has been referred to as the 'Race of 500 Turns' - contributed to a crash in the final few laps, and UnitedHealtchare took advantage to capture its fourth consecutive win in the event.
"When they stepped on it, they stayed on it," race announcer Richard Fries said of the UnitedHealthcare riders' ability to position themselves to push Ilesic to the front. "The thing about this race is you think the riders can't go any faster, and then, with 10 laps to go, they start going so much faster. It's visible for the crowd. It was unreal speed."
Local rider Timothy Rugg, who finished sixth in the men's pro race, was awarded the Most Courageous Jersey. Rugg was one of three Kelly Benefit Strategies riders to finish the race.
The women's elite race nearly produced one of the greatest upsets in the Clarendon Cup's 16-year history. Arensman, 19, and Miller, 26, broke away from the pack midway through the 50-lap race and eventually lapped the field.
"This was Rocky Balboa vs. Apollo Creed," Fries said of the showdown between the relative unknown (Arensman) and the experienced veteran (Miller). "Arensman was brilliant. She was opportunistic and took advantage of the TIBCO defense. It took all of Team TIBCO to fend her off in the sprint."
Miller ultimately edged Arensman by 0.08 seconds. Laura Van Gilder of Mellow Mushroom took third.
The Air Force Association Cycling Classic continues Sunday in Crystal City.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|3
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|4
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion Systems Pro Cycling
|5
|Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|6
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
|7
|Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Emile Abraham (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|9
|Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Juan Jose Haedo (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|12
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair
|13
|Eric Workowski (USA) Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental
|14
|Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|15
|Matthias Friedeman (Ger) Champion Systems Pro Cycling
|16
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline
|17
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|18
|Ryan Mele (USA) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|19
|Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.
|20
|Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Predator Carbon Repair
|21
|Ryan McKinney (USA) DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia
|22
|Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc.
|23
|John ShalekBriski (USA) US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS
|24
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore Vita
|25
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore Vita
|26
|Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|27
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion Systems Pro Cycling
|28
|Frank Travieso (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|29
|Jonathan DAlba (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
|30
|Ricky Gargiulo (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|31
|Patrick Raines (USA) Hearts Racing
|32
|Isaac Howe (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|33
|Vieksturs Lukesevics (Lat) Amore Vita
|34
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|35
|Ruben Companio (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home
|36
|Zachary Felpel (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo
|37
|Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance
|38
|John Bergmann (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling
|39
|Michael Chauner (USA) Garneau - Quebecor
|40
|Berry Miller (USA) Firefighters Cycling Association
|41
|Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair
|42
|Donald Brew (USA) DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia
|43
|Peter Custer (USA) Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor
|44
|Ruud Gremers (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|45
|Brett Kielick (USA) Breakaway/Vie 13
|46
|Ryan Shebelsky (USA) Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
|2
|Allison Arensman (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) aMellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility
|4
|Joanne Kiesanows (NZl) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
|5
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
|6
|Amy Cutler (USA) Riptide Cycling/Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell
|7
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking
|8
|Christy Keely (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
|9
|Colleen Gulick (USA) Team Kenda presented by RACC
|10
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Exergy TWENTY16
|11
|Amy Phillips (USA) Hub Endurance
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
|14
|Sophie Williamson (NZl) Vanderkitten Women's Cycling Team
|15
|Erin Silliman (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Pure Energy Cycling-Vie 13
|16
|Melanie Smath (Irl) Team TIBCO/ To the Top
|17
|Dori Buckethal (USA) NCVC/United Healthcare
|18
|Jenette Williams (USA) Jeff's Bike Shop
|19
|Leah Guloien (USA) Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita-Fine Cooking
|20
|Raquel Miller (USA) Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team
|21
|Catherine Freck (USA) Syn-Fit Race Team
|22
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom/Peanut Butter & Co Human Zoom
|23
|Julie Kuliecza (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
|24
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Pepper Palace Pro Cycling
|25
|Sierra Siebenlist (USA) Team Indiebike
|26
|Meredith Ehn (USA) Farm Team Cycling/Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team
|27
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) aMellow Mushroom Racing p/b Shady Grove Fertility
|28
|Dana Stryk (USA) Evolution Cycling
|29
|Kelley Bethoney (USA) Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster
|30
|Sara Tussey (USA) Veloshine
