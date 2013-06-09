Image 1 of 31 Aldo Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the break before his win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 31 The women race through downtown Arlington. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 31 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) leads the field after the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 31 JJ Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman) rides at the front after the break gets up the road. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 31 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Hagens Berman) taking his turn on the front of the break that lapped the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 31 Amore & Vita riders come to the front to chase. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 31 UnitedHealthcare begin to organize on the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 31 The men's race rolling through Clarendon. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 31 Frank Travieso (Smartstop-Mountain Khakis) moves to the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 31 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) helps to get his team organized for the sprint. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 31 The Smartstop-Mountain Khakis team moves to the front for the last few laps. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 31 The men's field starts to get strung out with not too many laps to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 31 Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) begins the lead out for the team. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 31 The UnitedHealthcare "blue train" takes over on the last few laps. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 31 The men wind through the first and second turns. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 31 Danny Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) was a big contributor to today's breakaway. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 31 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) gets called to the start line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 31 The men start to string out with only a few laps to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 31 Aldo Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare) goes into tomorrow's race with the omnium leader's jersey. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 31 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare) wins the field sprint as Aldo Ilesic takes the overall after lapping the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 31 The women take to the start line in Clarendon. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 31 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) leads the field before launching her attack. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 31 Lauren Tamayo (Exergy) working at the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 31 The women on the way through the buildings of Clarendon. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 31 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) leading the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 31 Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) holds on to the back of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 31 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) tries to chase after the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 31 Amanda Miller (TIBCO) and Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace) about to lap the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 31 The women's field head into the finishing laps. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 31 The field sprint in the women's field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 31 2013 Clarendon Cup men's podium (L-R): Clay Murfet, Demis Aleman, Aldo Ino Ilesic, Luis Amaran and Gregor Gazvoda (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Overcast skies and light rain gave way to sunshine Saturday at the Air Force Association Cycling Classic's Clarendon Cup. UnitedHealthcare's Aldo Ino Ilesic held off Jamis-Hagens Berman riders Demis Aleman and Luis Amaran in the 100-kilometer elite men's race to cap an exciting day of racing, which saw Team TIBCO's Amanda Miller edge Pepper Palace Pro Cycling's Allison Arensman in an equally entertaining 50-kilometer elite women's race.

"We don't care who wins, as long as someone wins," Ilesic said of UnitedHealthcare's team effort.

While none of Ilesic's teammates joined him on the five-man podium, they were a big reason why he took home the Clarendon Cup. Ilesic was among the six-man breakaway that later grew to eight riders and lapped the field with 33 laps to go.

The technical demands of the one-kilometer course - the Clarendon Cup has been referred to as the 'Race of 500 Turns' - contributed to a crash in the final few laps, and UnitedHealtchare took advantage to capture its fourth consecutive win in the event.

"When they stepped on it, they stayed on it," race announcer Richard Fries said of the UnitedHealthcare riders' ability to position themselves to push Ilesic to the front. "The thing about this race is you think the riders can't go any faster, and then, with 10 laps to go, they start going so much faster. It's visible for the crowd. It was unreal speed."

Local rider Timothy Rugg, who finished sixth in the men's pro race, was awarded the Most Courageous Jersey. Rugg was one of three Kelly Benefit Strategies riders to finish the race.

The women's elite race nearly produced one of the greatest upsets in the Clarendon Cup's 16-year history. Arensman, 19, and Miller, 26, broke away from the pack midway through the 50-lap race and eventually lapped the field.

"This was Rocky Balboa vs. Apollo Creed," Fries said of the showdown between the relative unknown (Arensman) and the experienced veteran (Miller). "Arensman was brilliant. She was opportunistic and took advantage of the TIBCO defense. It took all of Team TIBCO to fend her off in the sprint."

Miller ultimately edged Arensman by 0.08 seconds. Laura Van Gilder of Mellow Mushroom took third.

The Air Force Association Cycling Classic continues Sunday in Crystal City.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 Demis Aleman (Arg) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 3 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 4 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion Systems Pro Cycling 5 Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis 6 Timothy Rugg (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo 7 Danny Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 Emile Abraham (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 9 Jake Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Juan Jose Haedo (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 12 Sergio Hernandez (USA) Predator Carbon Repair 13 Eric Workowski (USA) Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental 14 Kyle Wamsley (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 15 Matthias Friedeman (Ger) Champion Systems Pro Cycling 16 Ryan Dewald (USA) Team Skyline 17 Gavriel Epstein (Can) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes 18 Ryan Mele (USA) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin 19 Keck Baker (USA) Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc. 20 Ricardo Escuela (Arg) Predator Carbon Repair 21 Ryan McKinney (USA) DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia 22 Sean Barrie (USA) Battley Ducati/Spokes Etc. 23 John ShalekBriski (USA) US Military Cycling Team Fueled by FRS 24 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Amore Vita 25 Daniel Holloway (USA) Amore Vita 26 Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis 27 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion Systems Pro Cycling 28 Frank Travieso (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis 29 Jonathan DAlba (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo 30 Ricky Gargiulo (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 31 Patrick Raines (USA) Hearts Racing 32 Isaac Howe (USA) SmartStop/Mountain Khakis 33 Vieksturs Lukesevics (Lat) Amore Vita 34 Janier Acevedo (Col) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 35 Ruben Companio (Cub) Jamis - Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home 36 Zachary Felpel (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies/Lateral Stress Velo 37 Daniel Harm (USA) Stage 17-Cylance 38 John Bergmann (USA) TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling 39 Michael Chauner (USA) Garneau - Quebecor 40 Berry Miller (USA) Firefighters Cycling Association 41 Dion Smith (NZl) Predator Carbon Repair 42 Donald Brew (USA) DC Velo Limited/Clean Currents p/b Beyer Kia 43 Peter Custer (USA) Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor 44 Ruud Gremers (Ned) Novo Nordisk 45 Brett Kielick (USA) Breakaway/Vie 13 46 Ryan Shebelsky (USA) Chester County Cycling Foundation/Team Alliance Environmental