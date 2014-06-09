Image 1 of 21 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Crystal City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 21 Rubin Campioni (Jamis) tries to work his way to the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 21 Riders lean in for some of today's tight corners (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 21 The field gets strung out with a break up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 21 Olivia Dillon (Colavita) spent most of the race off by herself (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 21 The women’s field takes up the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 21 Olivia Dillon (Colavita) off the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 21 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) bringing back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 21 The women’s field strung out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 21 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to taking another win in Arlington (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 21 Travis Livermon (SmartStop) tries to take a group away from the rest of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 21 The presentation of colors today in Crystal City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 21 The men get strung out heading towards the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 21 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the National Criterium Calendar points lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 21 SmartStop goes after the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 21 Top five in the men’s race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 21 Top five in the women’s race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 21 The flags come out for today's national anthem (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 21 Bikeshare bikes along today’s route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 21 Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare) moves to the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 21 Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) takes the win again, after winning Clarendon Cup the day before (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) took back-to-back wins at the Air Force Cycling Classic, with his second victory taking place at the Crystal Cup in Arlington on Sunday. He won the criterium ahead of Demis Aleman (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching).

Veteran sprinter, Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) also secured double wins at both the Clarendon Cup, which took place on Saturday, and Crystal Cup the following day. She won the elite women's race ahead of Kendall Ryan (Tibco-To The Top) and Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)..

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) 2 Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman) 3 Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 4 Michael Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel) 5 Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket) 6 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 7 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) 8 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 9 Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 10 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman) 11 Martyn Irvine 12 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 13 Catallo Ulloa 14 Jonathan Cantwell 15 Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 16 Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto) 17 Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team) 18 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team) 19 William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing) 20 Paul Mica (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare) 21 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco) 22 Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 23 Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 24 Garrett Olsen 25 Nicholas Taylor 26 Daniel Jaramillo 27 Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket) 28 Antony Barsi (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 29 Wesley Kline 30 Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco) 31 Christopher Meacham 32 Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental) 33 Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54) 34 Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling) 35 Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 36 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) 37 Dean Haas 38 Ryan Dewald 39 Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 40 Michael Stone 41 Barry Miller 42 Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk) 43 Gregory Capelle 44 Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel) 45 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans NoTubes) 46 Jose Escobar 47 Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 48 Bernard Sulzberger 49 Jason Meidhof (Team Beyer Auto) 50 Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle) 51 Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto) 52 Pat Raines 53 Jacob King (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) 54 Nicholas Rogers 55 Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle) 56 Jonathan Hamblen (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 57 Jamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Foundation) 58 David Bozak (Team Beyer Auto) 59 Ian Spivack (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor) 60 Unknown Rider 61 John Woods

Men final omnium # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) 2 Bobby Lea (Custom Velo) 3 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) 4 David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching) 5 Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman) 6 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) 7 Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 8 Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling) 9 Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) 10 Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare) 11 Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team) 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank) 12 Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team) 14 Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket) 15 Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto) 16 Paul Mica (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare) 17 Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket) 18 Garrett Olsen 19 Matt McLoone (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco) 20 Travis Livermon (SmartStop Pro Cycling) 21 Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54) 22 Ryan DeWald 23 Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco) 24 Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel) 25 Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 26 Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto) 27 Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk) 28 Wesley Kline 29 Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare) 30 Gregory Capelle 31 Patrick Raines 32 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans NoTubes) 33 Bernard Sulzberger

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) 2 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO/To the Top) 3 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) 4 Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 5 Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club) 6 Holly Matthews (TIBCO/To the Top) 7 Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX) 8 Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp) 9 Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team) 10 Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing) 11 Michelle Miller 12 Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme) 13 Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking) 14 Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) 15 Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip) 16 Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 17 Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 18 Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways Cycling Team) 19 Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To the Top) 20 Sara Headley (TIBCO/To the Top) 21 Arley Kemmerer (MIDATLANTIC BZH/HILLTOP) 22 Sue McQuiston (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)) 23 Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling) 24 Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme) 25 Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore) 26 Mindy Simmons (Midatlantic Colavita Women) 27 Michelle Scherer 28 Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers) 29 Laura Brown 30 Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell) 31 Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing) 32 Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team) 33 Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matthews Bikes) 34 Christina Birch (Fearless Femme) 35 mary breed (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) 36 Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team) 37 Julie Hunter 38 Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell) 39 Avenell Schmitz 40 Stephanie Cucuaz 41 Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster) 42 Kaitlyn Lawrence 43 Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)