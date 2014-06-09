Reijnen and Pic take double wins at Air Force Cycling Classic
Two-day NCC event concludes with Crystal Cup
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) took back-to-back wins at the Air Force Cycling Classic, with his second victory taking place at the Crystal Cup in Arlington on Sunday. He won the criterium ahead of Demis Aleman (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching).
Veteran sprinter, Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) also secured double wins at both the Clarendon Cup, which took place on Saturday, and Crystal Cup the following day. She won the elite women's race ahead of Kendall Ryan (Tibco-To The Top) and Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)..
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|3
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|4
|Michael Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|5
|Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|6
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
|8
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|9
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|10
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|11
|Martyn Irvine
|12
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|13
|Catallo Ulloa
|14
|Jonathan Cantwell
|15
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|16
|Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
|17
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|18
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
|19
|William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing)
|20
|Paul Mica (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
|21
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
|22
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|23
|Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|24
|Garrett Olsen
|25
|Nicholas Taylor
|26
|Daniel Jaramillo
|27
|Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|28
|Antony Barsi (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|29
|Wesley Kline
|30
|Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
|31
|Christopher Meacham
|32
|Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
|33
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|34
|Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling)
|35
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|36
|Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
|37
|Dean Haas
|38
|Ryan Dewald
|39
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|40
|Michael Stone
|41
|Barry Miller
|42
|Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
|43
|Gregory Capelle
|44
|Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|45
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|46
|Jose Escobar
|47
|Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|48
|Bernard Sulzberger
|49
|Jason Meidhof (Team Beyer Auto)
|50
|Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|51
|Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto)
|52
|Pat Raines
|53
|Jacob King (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|54
|Nicholas Rogers
|55
|Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
|56
|Jonathan Hamblen (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|57
|Jamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|58
|David Bozak (Team Beyer Auto)
|59
|Ian Spivack (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
|60
|Unknown Rider
|61
|John Woods
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
|3
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|4
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|5
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|6
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
|7
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|8
|Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|9
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|10
|Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare)
|11
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
|12
|Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank)
|12
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|14
|Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|15
|Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
|16
|Paul Mica (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
|17
|Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|18
|Garrett Olsen
|19
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
|20
|Travis Livermon (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
|21
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|22
|Ryan DeWald
|23
|Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
|24
|Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|25
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|26
|Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto)
|27
|Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
|28
|Wesley Kline
|29
|Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
|30
|Gregory Capelle
|31
|Patrick Raines
|32
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|33
|Bernard Sulzberger
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
|2
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|4
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|5
|Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|6
|Holly Matthews (TIBCO/To the Top)
|7
|Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
|8
|Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
|9
|Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
|10
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing)
|11
|Michelle Miller
|12
|Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
|13
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|14
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|15
|Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip)
|16
|Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|17
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|18
|Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|19
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To the Top)
|20
|Sara Headley (TIBCO/To the Top)
|21
|Arley Kemmerer (MIDATLANTIC BZH/HILLTOP)
|22
|Sue McQuiston (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
|23
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|24
|Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme)
|25
|Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|26
|Mindy Simmons (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
|27
|Michelle Scherer
|28
|Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|29
|Laura Brown
|30
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|31
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|32
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
|33
|Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matthews Bikes)
|34
|Christina Birch (Fearless Femme)
|35
|mary breed (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|36
|Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|37
|Julie Hunter
|38
|Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|39
|Avenell Schmitz
|40
|Stephanie Cucuaz
|41
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|42
|Kaitlyn Lawrence
|43
|Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
|2
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|4
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|5
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|6
|Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
|7
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|8
|Holly Mathews (TIBCO/To the Top)
|9
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|10
|Michelle Miller
|11
|Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
|12
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To the Top)
|13
|Sara Headley (TIBCO/To the Top)
|14
|Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip)
|15
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|16
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|17
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|18
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|19
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
|20
|Arley Kemmerer (MIDATLANTIC BZH/HILLTOP)
|21
|Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme)
|22
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|23
|Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|24
|Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|25
|Michelle Scherer
|26
|Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|27
|Sue McQuiston (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
|28
|mary breed (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|29
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|30
|Laura Brown
|31
|Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|32
|Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matthews Bikes)
|33
|Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|34
|Julie Hunter
|35
|Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|36
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|37
|Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
|38
|Kaitlyn Lawrence
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy