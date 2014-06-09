Trending

Reijnen and Pic take double wins at Air Force Cycling Classic

Two-day NCC event concludes with Crystal Cup

Image 1 of 21

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Crystal City

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Crystal City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 21

Rubin Campioni (Jamis) tries to work his way to the break.

Rubin Campioni (Jamis) tries to work his way to the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 21

Riders lean in for some of today's tight corners

Riders lean in for some of today's tight corners
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 21

The field gets strung out with a break up the road

The field gets strung out with a break up the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 21

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) spent most of the race off by herself

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) spent most of the race off by herself
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 21

The women’s field takes up the chase

The women’s field takes up the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 21

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) off the front of the field

Olivia Dillon (Colavita) off the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 21

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) bringing back the break

Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) bringing back the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 21

The women’s field strung out

The women’s field strung out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 21

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to taking another win in Arlington

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to taking another win in Arlington
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 21

Travis Livermon (SmartStop) tries to take a group away from the rest of the field

Travis Livermon (SmartStop) tries to take a group away from the rest of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 21

The presentation of colors today in Crystal City

The presentation of colors today in Crystal City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 21

The men get strung out heading towards the finish

The men get strung out heading towards the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 21

Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the National Criterium Calendar points lead

Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the National Criterium Calendar points lead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 21

SmartStop goes after the break

SmartStop goes after the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 21

Top five in the men’s race

Top five in the men’s race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 21

Top five in the women’s race

Top five in the women’s race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 21

The flags come out for today's national anthem

The flags come out for today's national anthem
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 21

Bikeshare bikes along today’s route

Bikeshare bikes along today’s route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 21

Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare) moves to the front of the field

Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare) moves to the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 21

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) takes the win again, after winning Clarendon Cup the day before

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) takes the win again, after winning Clarendon Cup the day before
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) took back-to-back wins at the Air Force Cycling Classic, with his second victory taking place at the Crystal Cup in Arlington on Sunday. He won the criterium ahead of Demis Aleman (Jamis-Hagens Berman) and Bobby Lea (B.Lea Coaching).

Veteran sprinter, Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) also secured double wins at both the Clarendon Cup, which took place on Saturday, and Crystal Cup the following day. She won the elite women's race ahead of Kendall Ryan (Tibco-To The Top) and Laura van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pink Siren)..

 

 

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)
2Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman)
3Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
4Michael Stoop (Starlight Custom Apparel)
5Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket)
6Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
7Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
8David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
9Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
10Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman)
11Martyn Irvine
12Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
13Catallo Ulloa
14Jonathan Cantwell
15Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
16Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
17Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
18Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
19William Guillen (Happy Tooth Racing)
20Paul Mica (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
21Matt McLoone (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
22Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
23Zeb King (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
24Garrett Olsen
25Nicholas Taylor
26Daniel Jaramillo
27Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
28Antony Barsi (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
29Wesley Kline
30Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
31Christopher Meacham
32Ryan Shebelsky (Team Alliance Environmental)
33Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
34Colton Valentine (QCW Cycling)
35Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
36Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
37Dean Haas
38Ryan Dewald
39Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
40Michael Stone
41Barry Miller
42Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
43Gregory Capelle
44Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
45Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
46Jose Escobar
47Jacob Tremblay (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
48Bernard Sulzberger
49Jason Meidhof (Team Beyer Auto)
50Ryan Rapolas (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
51Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto)
52Pat Raines
53Jacob King (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
54Nicholas Rogers
55Jeremy Shirock (Breakawaybikes.com-Vie13 pb Felt Bicycle)
56Jonathan Hamblen (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
57Jamie Clinton (Chester County Cycling Foundation)
58David Bozak (Team Beyer Auto)
59Ian Spivack (Bayside Velo/Bike Doctor)
60Unknown Rider
61John Woods

Men final omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare)
2Bobby Lea (Custom Velo)
3Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
4David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
5Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman)
6Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
7Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
8Adam Myerson (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
9Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
10Martyn Irvine (UnitedHealthcare)
11Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
12Jonathan Cantwell (Team Saxo Bank)
12Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
14Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
15Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
16Paul Mica (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
17Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket)
18Garrett Olsen
19Matt McLoone (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
20Travis Livermon (SmartStop Pro Cycling)
21Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
22Ryan DeWald
23Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
24Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
25Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
26Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto)
27Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
28Wesley Kline
29Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
30Gregory Capelle
31Patrick Raines
32Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
33Bernard Sulzberger

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
2Kendall Ryan (TIBCO/To the Top)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
4Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
5Christy Keely (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
6Holly Matthews (TIBCO/To the Top)
7Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
8Lenore Pipes (CARE4CYCLING powered by Solomon Corp)
9Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
10Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing)
11Michelle Miller
12Colleen Hayduk (Fearless Femme)
13Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
14Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
15Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip)
16Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
17Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
18Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways Cycling Team)
19Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To the Top)
20Sara Headley (TIBCO/To the Top)
21Arley Kemmerer (MIDATLANTIC BZH/HILLTOP)
22Sue McQuiston (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
23Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
24Erin Silliman (Fearless Femme)
25Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
26Mindy Simmons (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
27Michelle Scherer
28Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
29Laura Brown
30Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
31Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
32Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team)
33Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matthews Bikes)
34Christina Birch (Fearless Femme)
35mary breed (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
36Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)
37Julie Hunter
38Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
39Avenell Schmitz
40Stephanie Cucuaz
41Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
42Kaitlyn Lawrence
43Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)

Women final omnium
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
2Kendall Ryan (TIBCO/To the Top)
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
4Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
5Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
6Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
7Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
8Holly Mathews (TIBCO/To the Top)
9Lindsay Bayer (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
10Michelle Miller
11Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
12Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To the Top)
13Sara Headley (TIBCO/To the Top)
14Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip)
15Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
16Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
17Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
18Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
19Ainhoa Perez-Diez (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
20Arley Kemmerer (MIDATLANTIC BZH/HILLTOP)
21Erin Wittwer (Fearless Femme)
22Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
23Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
24Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
25Michelle Scherer
26Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways Cycling Team)
27Sue McQuiston (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
28mary breed (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
29Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
30Laura Brown
31Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
32Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matthews Bikes)
33Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
34Julie Hunter
35Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)
36Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
37Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
38Kaitlyn Lawrence

 

