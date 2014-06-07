Trending

Reijnen and Pic win Air Force Cycling Classic

UnitedHealthcare goes one-two in men's race.

Tina Pic won the Air Force Classic

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Rubin Camponioni (Jamis) before making his way into the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
An early break about to get caught.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare) holds onto the National Criterium Calendar points lead.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Adam Myerson (Smartstop) riding near the front to try to being back the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
New buildings line the course in Clarendon.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders took water bottles during todays long hot race.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
A Stans No Tubes rider tries a late race attack.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men's field gets strung out as the laps wind down.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
UnitedHealthcare comes to the front to control the final laps.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac) leading the final break of the day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
One last attempt for riders to stay away.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) attacks off the front.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men take off for 100K of racing.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Jonathan Cantwell (Drapac) waiting for the start.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders enter the feed zone on the back side of the course.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) leading the break.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women leave the start line.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Olivia Dillon (Colavita) tries to get a break up the road.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) rides in the bunch before taking the win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Alexis Ryan (TIBCO) on the way to second place.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Fans watch as the women’s race goes past.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women’s field goes into the final laps.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) drives to the line.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women’s podium in Clarendon.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The top 5 in todays mens race in Clarendon.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won the elite women's and men's criteriums at the National Criterium Calendar's Air Force Cycling Classic's Clarendon Cup on Saturday.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kiel Reijnen UnitedHealthcare)
2Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
3Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman)
4David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
5Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
6Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
7Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
8Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
9Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
10Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
11Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
12Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
13Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
14Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
15Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
16Zachary Felpel (Battley Harley-Davidson)
17Jonathan Cantwell
18Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy)
19Martyn Irvine
20Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
21Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
22Paul Mica (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
23Garrett Olsen
24Ryan Dewald
25Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
26Micah Engle (Faulkner Nissan Racing)
27Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto)
28Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
29Marcos Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
30Matt McLoone (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
31Zachary Koop (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
32Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
33Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
34Michael Chauner (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
35Greg Wittwer (PTS Racing)
36Patrick Raines
37Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
38Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket)
39Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
40William Cooper
41Gregory Capelle
42John Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
43Justin Lowe
44Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
45Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
46Robert (Robbie)
47Bernard Sulzberger
48Charles Eldridge
49Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
50Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
51Wesley Kline
52Scott Catanzaro (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
53Neal Shepherd

Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
2Kendall Ryan (TIBCO/To the Top)
3Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
5Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
6Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
7Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
8Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
9Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing)
10Michelle Miller
11Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To the Top)
12Sara Headley (TIBCO/To the Top)
13Holly Matthews
14Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
15Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
16Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
17Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
18Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip)
19Kathryne Carr
20Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
21Erin Silliman
22mary breed (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
23Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
24Arley Kemmerer (MIDATLANTIC BZH/HILLTOP)
25Michelle Scherer
26Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
27Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
28Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
29Laura Brown
30Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matthews Bikes)
31Julie Hunter
32Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
33Sue McQuiston (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
34Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
35Arden Stelly (PainPathways Cycling Team)
36Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways Cycling Team)
37Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)
38Mindy Simmons (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
39Kelley Ann Bethoney
40Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
41Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
42Kaitlyn Lawrence

