Reijnen and Pic win Air Force Cycling Classic
UnitedHealthcare goes one-two in men's race.
Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) and Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) won the elite women's and men's criteriums at the National Criterium Calendar's Air Force Cycling Classic's Clarendon Cup on Saturday.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kiel Reijnen UnitedHealthcare)
|2
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman)
|4
|David Guttenplan (SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching)
|5
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|6
|Jared Nieters (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|7
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare)
|8
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|9
|Benjamin Renkema (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|10
|Matt Moosa (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|11
|Stephen Hall (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
|12
|Orlando Garibay (Incycle-Predator Components Elite Team)
|13
|Eric Workowski (Team Alliance Environmental)
|14
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|15
|Travis Livermon (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|16
|Zachary Felpel (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|17
|Jonathan Cantwell
|18
|Nathaniel Ward (Cycletherapy)
|19
|Martyn Irvine
|20
|Donald Brew (Team Beyer Auto)
|21
|Timothy Jenkinson (Starlight Custom Apparel)
|22
|Paul Mica (National Capital Velo Club/UnitedHealthcare)
|23
|Garrett Olsen
|24
|Ryan Dewald
|25
|Brett Kielick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|26
|Micah Engle (Faulkner Nissan Racing)
|27
|Ryan McKinney (Team Beyer Auto)
|28
|Glenn Ferreira (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|29
|Marcos Lazzarotto (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|30
|Matt McLoone (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
|31
|Zachary Koop (Blue Ribbon-Pennell Venture Partners)
|32
|Gregory Leach (Team Metra / Cycles 54)
|33
|Sean Barrie (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
|34
|Michael Chauner (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|35
|Greg Wittwer (PTS Racing)
|36
|Patrick Raines
|37
|Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk)
|38
|Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket)
|39
|Benjamin Fogle (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|40
|William Cooper
|41
|Gregory Capelle
|42
|John Simes (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|43
|Justin Lowe
|44
|Jeff Louder (UnitedHealthcare)
|45
|Ben Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|46
|Robert (Robbie)
|47
|Bernard Sulzberger
|48
|Charles Eldridge
|49
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling)
|50
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System - Stans NoTubes)
|51
|Wesley Kline
|52
|Scott Catanzaro (BATTLEY DUCATI /Spokes Etc/District Taco)
|53
|Neal Shepherd
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tina Pic (Fearless Femme)
|2
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO/To the Top)
|3
|Christy Keely (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|5
|Vanessa Drigo (Garneau Factory Team)
|6
|Olivia Dillon (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|7
|Lenore Pipes (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|8
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
|9
|Lindsay Bayer (Colavita Racing)
|10
|Michelle Miller
|11
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To the Top)
|12
|Sara Headley (TIBCO/To the Top)
|13
|Holly Matthews
|14
|Amy Phillips (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|15
|Tracey Cameron (Stan's NoTubes p/b enduranceWERX)
|16
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|17
|Julie Kuliecza (Pepper Palace Pro Cycling)
|18
|Kate Kirkpatrick (The November Bicycles Road Trip)
|19
|Kathryne Carr
|20
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|21
|Erin Silliman
|22
|mary breed (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|23
|Alexis Zink (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|24
|Arley Kemmerer (MIDATLANTIC BZH/HILLTOP)
|25
|Michelle Scherer
|26
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita-Fine Cooking)
|27
|Colleen Gulick (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|28
|Deborah LeedaleBrown (Team EPS/CSS p/b Shebell &Shebell)
|29
|Laura Brown
|30
|Sierra Siebenlist (Scarlet Fire presented by Matthews Bikes)
|31
|Julie Hunter
|32
|Meaghan Bryan (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
|33
|Sue McQuiston (ABRT (Annapolis Bicycle Racing Team))
|34
|Erica Zaveta (FCS|Zngine p/b Mr. Restore)
|35
|Arden Stelly (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|36
|Amie Krasnozon (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|37
|Caroline Moakley (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|38
|Mindy Simmons (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
|39
|Kelley Ann Bethoney
|40
|Dana Stryk (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)
|41
|Marni Harker (Midatlantic Colavita Women)
|42
|Kaitlyn Lawrence
