Carboni wins stage 3 of Adriatica Ionica Race

Tesfatsion takes second on hilly stage to Brisighella

Adriatica Ionica Race 2022 4th Edition 2nd stage Castelfranco Veneto Monte Grappa 1746 km 05062022 Giovanni Carboni ITA Gazprom RusVelo photo Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022
Giovanni Carboni (Italian National Team) won stage 3 of the 2022 Adriatica Ionica Race (Image credit: Tommaso PelagalliSprintCyclingAgency2022 )

