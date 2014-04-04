Brenton Jones fastest man in the break at Adelaide Tour
Brodie Talbot assumes race lead
Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) continued his winning ways in 2014 by sprinting to Stage two of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour while fourth place for Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts) put him in the leader’s yellow jersey.
"I was targeting this stage, it's a strong man's course that suits me and my form has been great so far this season, so I knew I'd have a good crack for the win today,” said Jones who won the Michelton Bay Series in January and also took home a stage win at the New Zealand Cycle Classic in February.
"I'm pleased that I got another win for 2014, the Avanti Racing Team rode very strong today and we now lead the teams classification too."
The 156km stage came alive in the final 20km as a series of attacks splintered the peloton as Jones, Talbot, plus Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari), Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain) and New Zealand’s Keagan Girdlestone, formed the decisive final breakaway inside the final 10km isolating race leader Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) in their wake.
The quintet built an unbeatable lead of more than a minute before they took on the two dirt sections which highlighted the final few kilometres of the course, with Jones taking it on the line over over Smith and Cameron.
"The team worked really well today, put pressure on the field on a number of occasions, which caused Drapac to fatigue lap by lap," explained Jones. "We definitely isolated them, but also rode smart enough to put four or five of us in the front group.
"I was lucky enough to follow the right move, and I knew that once I was up the road in that situation, I did have good legs all day, and I have good form.
"I also knew Brodie was going for the GC and he was driving it the whole way home, so I was just sitting on him and hoping my team would come across, but they couldn’t bridge that gap and I got the stage as a bonus for the team which is great."
Sulzberger and his Drapac team couldn't control the break and after starting the day 29 seconds in arrears to Sulzberger, Talbot ended the day with a 24 second advantage over the rest of the peloton.
"It was always the plan to try to get away in the final 15 kilometres as that is the hardest part of the race and it worked perfectly,” said Talbot, who reached the GC podium at last year's National Capital Tour.
"We have a really strong team here and today really was a team effort to get me the win and I am confident the boys can defend it for me tomorrow."
Keagan Girdlestone is in third place, a further eleven seconds behind.
In the first of three laps of a 52km circuit, a crash which brought down Jones’ Avanti Racing teammates, Tour de Perth winner Joe Cooper and Ben Dyball. Cooper recovered to re-join the race, with a group of four breaking away at the 58km mark including Josh Taylor (CharterMason), George Tansley (SASI), Jayden Copp (Bianchi DCM Arbitrage) and Rhys Gillett (AWS).
The group's lead quickly swelled to three minutes before Drapac began the chase. Gillett was the last man standing, establishing a lead of over one minute before sitting up to be absorbed by the 20-rider strong chase group after 120km.
Women's stage 2
2014 time trial national champion Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) let her rivals know that she is form by soloing away to the stage win and into the overall lead. Wardlaw began the day one minute down on overnight leader Ruth Corset (Holden Women’s Cycling) but broke free with 20km left and then held off her chasers to record victory.
"I think this time I really backed myself," said Wardlaw of her maiden NRS stage victory. "When I kept getting the time gaps I'm going 'this is a 20km time trial' and that’s what I treated it like today."
Wardlaw now leads the Tour by 25 seconds to 2012 series champion Corset and a further 57 seconds ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) with two stages remaining.
"I know I was strong enough and I know as a team we were probably one of the strongest but I didn't know that I could probably pull a minute back, especially from Ruth.
"We played our cards really well."
Wardlaw’s teammate Heath won the four-women sprint for second place while Corset crossed the line in third place. "I think one of the VIS girls went and I went with her and then put a bit of gap in," said Wardlaw.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|3:42:35
|2
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|4
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:03
|5
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|6
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|11
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|12
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|13
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:01:35
|14
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|15
|Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|16
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:59
|17
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|18
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|19
|Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|21
|Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:07:58
|22
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|23
|Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:08:18
|24
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|25
|Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|26
|Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|27
|Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|28
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|29
|Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|30
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|31
|Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|32
|Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|33
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|34
|Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM
|35
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|36
|Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
|37
|Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|38
|Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
|39
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|40
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|41
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|42
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|43
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|44
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|45
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|46
|Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|47
|Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|48
|Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|49
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|50
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|51
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|52
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|53
|Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|54
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|55
|David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|56
|Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|57
|Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|58
|Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|59
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|60
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|61
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|62
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|63
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|64
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|65
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|66
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:10:45
|67
|Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|68
|Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|69
|Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
|70
|Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|71
|Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|72
|Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|73
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|74
|Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:11:58
|75
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|76
|Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:12:01
|77
|Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:12:48
|78
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:17:17
|79
|Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|80
|Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|81
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|82
|Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:18:37
|83
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|84
|Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|85
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:22:05
|86
|James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:27:03
|87
|Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|88
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|89
|Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|90
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|91
|Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|92
|Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|93
|Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|94
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|95
|James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:27:19
|96
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:27:49
|97
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:28:25
|98
|Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:28:28
|99
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:30:05
|100
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:44:00
|101
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|102
|Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|103
|Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|104
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|105
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|106
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight
|107
|Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM
|108
|Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|109
|Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|110
|Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|111
|Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|112
|Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|113
|David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|114
|Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|115
|Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|116
|Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|117
|Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|118
|Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|119
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|120
|Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|121
|Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
|122
|Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|123
|Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|124
|Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|125
|Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM
|126
|Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|127
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|128
|Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|129
|Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|130
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|131
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
|132
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|133
|Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|134
|Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
|135
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|136
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|137
|Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|138
|Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|139
|Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|140
|Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|141
|Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|142
|David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|143
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|144
|Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|145
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|146
|Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|147
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|148
|Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|149
|Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|150
|Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|151
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|152
|Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|153
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|154
|Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|DNF
|Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|DNF
|Matt King (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|DNF
|Jackson Law (Aus) GPM
|DNF
|Tom Petty (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|DNF
|Dale Grixti (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dylan Lindsey (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|DNF
|Ben Comfort (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|3
|3
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|4
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|4
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|2
|4
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|3
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|3
|3
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|11:09:57
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:03
|3
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|5
|Team Lightsview
|0:14:27
|6
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:30
|7
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:15:59
|8
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:16:03
|9
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:16:23
|10
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:16:26
|11
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:19:36
|12
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:22:42
|13
|GPM
|14
|ISC/Godfrey Pembroke
|0:26:25
|15
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:27:12
|16
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:34:08
|17
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:35:18
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:58:24
|19
|Team Seight
|1:02:01
|20
|SASI Cycling Team
|1:02:59
|21
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|1:19:02
|22
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:37:43
|23
|SUVelo Racing
|1:37:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|5:37:13
|2
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:24
|3
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:00:35
|4
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|5
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:03
|6
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:01:43
|9
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:47
|10
|Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:26
|11
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|12
|Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:55
|13
|Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|14
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|15
|Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|16
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|17
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:03:40
|18
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:42
|19
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:05:13
|20
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|21
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:07:39
|22
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:08:15
|23
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:08:50
|25
|Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:54
|26
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:09:09
|27
|Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|28
|Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
|0:09:14
|29
|Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|30
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|31
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|32
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|33
|Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|34
|Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|35
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|36
|Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:09:18
|37
|Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:09:32
|38
|Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|39
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|40
|Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|41
|Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|42
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|43
|David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|44
|Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:09:56
|45
|Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:10:05
|46
|Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|47
|Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:10:14
|48
|Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM
|0:10:29
|49
|Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
|50
|Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
|51
|Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:10:54
|52
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|53
|Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|54
|Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|55
|Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|56
|Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:11:09
|57
|Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:57
|58
|Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:12:04
|59
|Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:12:17
|60
|Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:12:27
|61
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|62
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|63
|Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|64
|Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:13:05
|65
|Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:13:30
|66
|Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:13:44
|67
|Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:14:07
|68
|Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|69
|Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:14:31
|70
|Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:14:40
|71
|Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|72
|Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:14:43
|73
|Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:15:00
|74
|Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:15:41
|75
|Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
|76
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:16:05
|77
|Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:16:16
|78
|Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:19:11
|79
|Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:19:28
|80
|Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
|0:20:48
|81
|Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:20:58
|82
|James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:21:32
|83
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:22:02
|84
|Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:22:23
|85
|Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:23:24
|86
|Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|0:27:00
|87
|Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:28:17
|88
|Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:28:41
|89
|Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|90
|Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:28:50
|91
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|92
|Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|93
|James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:29:06
|94
|Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:29:36
|95
|Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:29:39
|96
|Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:30:19
|97
|James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:30:49
|98
|Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:31:04
|99
|Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:32:41
|100
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:43:57
|101
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:44:06
|102
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|0:44:32
|103
|Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|104
|Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM
|0:44:51
|105
|Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:45:14
|106
|David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|107
|Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|108
|Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|109
|Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:45:47
|110
|Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:45:54
|111
|Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:46:11
|112
|Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|113
|Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:46:23
|114
|Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|0:46:36
|115
|Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|116
|Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:46:45
|117
|Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|118
|Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|119
|Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|0:47:04
|120
|Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|0:47:08
|121
|Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:47:46
|122
|Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|123
|Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
|124
|Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|125
|Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|126
|Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:48:15
|127
|Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
|128
|Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|129
|Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|130
|Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|131
|Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
|132
|Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
|133
|Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|134
|Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|135
|Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|136
|Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|137
|Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM
|0:48:47
|138
|Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|139
|Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|140
|Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|141
|Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
|0:49:49
|142
|Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|143
|Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:50:16
|144
|Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:50:48
|145
|Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|0:50:56
|146
|Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|147
|Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|0:51:32
|148
|Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
|149
|Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:52:08
|150
|Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|151
|Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight
|0:52:45
|152
|David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|153
|Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|154
|Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
|1:03:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|3
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|6
|4
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|5
|5
|Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|6
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|7
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|3
|8
|Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|2
|9
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|2
|10
|Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|11
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|12
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|13
|Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|5
|3
|Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|5
|5
|Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|6
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|7
|Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|3
|8
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|9
|Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|10
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|2
|11
|George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|13
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
|1
|14
|Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|15
|Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
|5:37:48
|2
|Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|3
|Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|4
|Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:08:19
|5
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
|0:08:39
|6
|Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|7
|Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:57
|8
|Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
|9
|Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
|0:09:54
|10
|Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:10:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|16:53:42
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:42
|3
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:05:04
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:06:43
|5
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:15:26
|6
|Team Lightsview
|0:15:37
|7
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:17:11
|8
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:19:38
|9
|Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
|0:19:42
|10
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|11
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:23:28
|12
|GPM
|0:25:34
|13
|Team Scody Downunder
|0:26:37
|14
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:29:25
|15
|ISC/Godfrey Pembroke
|0:34:50
|16
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|0:38:38
|17
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|0:39:31
|18
|Team Polygon Australia
|1:04:19
|19
|SASI Cycling Team
|1:10:14
|20
|Team Seight
|1:11:53
|21
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|1:30:58
|22
|SUVelo Racing
|1:43:01
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|1:45:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)
|2:54:14
|2
|Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store)
|0:01:25
|3
|Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|4
|Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)
|5
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|6
|Annette Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team)
|0:01:38
|7
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store)
|8
|Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Super Store)
|9
|Cassia Higgs (Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team)
|10
|Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)
|5:11:30
|2
|Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:00:25
|3
|Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
|0:00:57
|4
|Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team))
|0:01:00
|5
|Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
|0:01:22
|6
|Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store)
|0:01:25
|7
|Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store)
|0:01:38
|8
|Alexandra Manly (SASI Cycling Team))
|0:01:44
|9
|Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team)
|0:01:59
|10
|Annette Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team)
|0:02:11
