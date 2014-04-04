Image 1 of 2 Brenton Jones (Avanti) takes out stage two (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au) Image 2 of 2 Flick Wardlaw wins stage two (Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) continued his winning ways in 2014 by sprinting to Stage two of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour while fourth place for Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts) put him in the leader’s yellow jersey.

"I was targeting this stage, it's a strong man's course that suits me and my form has been great so far this season, so I knew I'd have a good crack for the win today,” said Jones who won the Michelton Bay Series in January and also took home a stage win at the New Zealand Cycle Classic in February.

"I'm pleased that I got another win for 2014, the Avanti Racing Team rode very strong today and we now lead the teams classification too."

The 156km stage came alive in the final 20km as a series of attacks splintered the peloton as Jones, Talbot, plus Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari), Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain) and New Zealand’s Keagan Girdlestone, formed the decisive final breakaway inside the final 10km isolating race leader Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) in their wake.

The quintet built an unbeatable lead of more than a minute before they took on the two dirt sections which highlighted the final few kilometres of the course, with Jones taking it on the line over over Smith and Cameron.

"The team worked really well today, put pressure on the field on a number of occasions, which caused Drapac to fatigue lap by lap," explained Jones. "We definitely isolated them, but also rode smart enough to put four or five of us in the front group.

"I was lucky enough to follow the right move, and I knew that once I was up the road in that situation, I did have good legs all day, and I have good form.

"I also knew Brodie was going for the GC and he was driving it the whole way home, so I was just sitting on him and hoping my team would come across, but they couldn’t bridge that gap and I got the stage as a bonus for the team which is great."

Sulzberger and his Drapac team couldn't control the break and after starting the day 29 seconds in arrears to Sulzberger, Talbot ended the day with a 24 second advantage over the rest of the peloton.

"It was always the plan to try to get away in the final 15 kilometres as that is the hardest part of the race and it worked perfectly,” said Talbot, who reached the GC podium at last year's National Capital Tour.

"We have a really strong team here and today really was a team effort to get me the win and I am confident the boys can defend it for me tomorrow."

Keagan Girdlestone is in third place, a further eleven seconds behind.

In the first of three laps of a 52km circuit, a crash which brought down Jones’ Avanti Racing teammates, Tour de Perth winner Joe Cooper and Ben Dyball. Cooper recovered to re-join the race, with a group of four breaking away at the 58km mark including Josh Taylor (CharterMason), George Tansley (SASI), Jayden Copp (Bianchi DCM Arbitrage) and Rhys Gillett (AWS).

The group's lead quickly swelled to three minutes before Drapac began the chase. Gillett was the last man standing, establishing a lead of over one minute before sitting up to be absorbed by the 20-rider strong chase group after 120km.

Women's stage 2

2014 time trial national champion Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) let her rivals know that she is form by soloing away to the stage win and into the overall lead. Wardlaw began the day one minute down on overnight leader Ruth Corset (Holden Women’s Cycling) but broke free with 20km left and then held off her chasers to record victory.

"I think this time I really backed myself," said Wardlaw of her maiden NRS stage victory. "When I kept getting the time gaps I'm going 'this is a 20km time trial' and that’s what I treated it like today."

Wardlaw now leads the Tour by 25 seconds to 2012 series champion Corset and a further 57 seconds ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) with two stages remaining.

"I know I was strong enough and I know as a team we were probably one of the strongest but I didn't know that I could probably pull a minute back, especially from Ruth.

"We played our cards really well."

Wardlaw’s teammate Heath won the four-women sprint for second place while Corset crossed the line in third place. "I think one of the VIS girls went and I went with her and then put a bit of gap in," said Wardlaw.

Results

Stage 2 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 3:42:35 2 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 4 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:03 5 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:06 6 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 7 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 8 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 9 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 11 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 12 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 13 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:01:35 14 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 15 Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 16 Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:59 17 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 18 Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 19 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:02:02 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:03:36 21 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:07:58 22 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 23 Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:08:18 24 Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 25 Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 26 Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development 27 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 28 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 29 Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 30 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 31 Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 32 Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 33 Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM 34 Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM 35 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 36 Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM 37 Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 38 Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight 39 Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 40 Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 41 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 42 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 43 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 44 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 46 Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 47 Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 48 Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 49 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 50 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 51 Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 52 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 53 Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 54 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 55 David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 56 Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 57 Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 58 Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 59 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 60 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 61 Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 62 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 63 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 64 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 65 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 66 Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:10:45 67 Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 68 Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:11:55 69 Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight 70 Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 71 Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 72 Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 73 Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 74 Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:11:58 75 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 76 Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:12:01 77 Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:12:48 78 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:17:17 79 Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 80 Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 81 Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 82 Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:18:37 83 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 84 Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 85 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:22:05 86 James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:27:03 87 Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 88 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 89 Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 90 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 91 Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 92 Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 93 Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 94 Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 95 James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:27:19 96 Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:27:49 97 Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:28:25 98 Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:28:28 99 Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:30:05 100 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:44:00 101 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 102 Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 103 Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 104 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 105 Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 106 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight 107 Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM 108 Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 109 Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing 110 Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 111 Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 112 Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing 113 David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 114 Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 115 Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 116 Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 117 Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 118 Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 119 Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 120 Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 121 Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight 122 Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 123 Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 124 Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 125 Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM 126 Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 127 Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 128 Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 129 Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 130 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 131 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM 132 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 133 Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 134 Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight 135 Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing 136 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 137 Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing 138 Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 139 Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 140 Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 141 Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 142 David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 143 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing 144 Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 145 Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 146 Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 147 Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 148 Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 149 Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing 150 Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 151 Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 152 Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 153 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 154 Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage DNF Scott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team DNF Matt King (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage DNF Jackson Law (Aus) GPM DNF Tom Petty (Aus) SUVelo Racing DNF Dale Grixti (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team DNF Dylan Lindsey (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast DNF Ben Comfort (Aus) Team Scody Downunder

Intermediate Sprints - Bird in Hand Winery Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 3 3 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 4 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 1

Bird in Hand Winery Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 5 pts 2 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 3 3 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 4 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 1

Bird in Hand Winery Lap 3 (Stage Finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 5 pts 2 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 3 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 2 4 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Hill Climbs - Nairne Retirement Village Lap 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 5 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 3 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2 4 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 1

Nairne Retirement Village Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 5 pts 2 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 3 3 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 2 4 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Nairne Retirement Village Lap 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 3 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 2 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 1

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 11:09:57 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:03 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:22 4 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:02:30 5 Team Lightsview 0:14:27 6 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:30 7 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:15:59 8 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:16:03 9 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:16:23 10 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:16:26 11 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:19:36 12 Team Scody Downunder 0:22:42 13 GPM 14 ISC/Godfrey Pembroke 0:26:25 15 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:27:12 16 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:34:08 17 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:35:18 18 Team Polygon Australia 0:58:24 19 Team Seight 1:02:01 20 SASI Cycling Team 1:02:59 21 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 1:19:02 22 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:37:43 23 SUVelo Racing 1:37:46

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 5:37:13 2 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:24 3 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:00:35 4 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:56 5 Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:03 6 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 8 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:01:43 9 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:47 10 Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:26 11 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:02:31 12 Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:55 13 Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 14 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 15 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:02:58 16 Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:03:00 17 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:03:40 18 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:42 19 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:05:13 20 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:06:12 21 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:07:39 22 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:08:15 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:08:50 25 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:54 26 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:09:09 27 Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 28 Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM 0:09:14 29 Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development 30 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 31 Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 32 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 33 Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 34 Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 35 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 36 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:09:18 37 Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:09:32 38 Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 39 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 40 Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 41 Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 42 Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 43 David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 44 Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:09:56 45 Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:10:05 46 Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 47 Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:10:14 48 Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM 0:10:29 49 Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM 50 Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight 51 Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:10:54 52 Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:11:03 53 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 54 Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 55 Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 56 Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:11:09 57 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:57 58 Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:12:04 59 Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 0:12:17 60 Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:12:27 61 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:12:33 62 Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 63 Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 64 Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:13:05 65 Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:13:30 66 Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:13:44 67 Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:14:07 68 Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 69 Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:14:31 70 Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:14:40 71 Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 72 Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:14:43 73 Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:15:00 74 Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:15:41 75 Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight 76 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:16:05 77 Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:16:16 78 Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:19:11 79 Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:19:28 80 Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder 0:20:48 81 Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:20:58 82 James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:21:32 83 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:22:02 84 Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:22:23 85 Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:23:24 86 Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 0:27:00 87 Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:28:17 88 Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:28:41 89 Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 90 Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:28:50 91 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 92 Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 93 James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:29:06 94 Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:29:36 95 Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:29:39 96 Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:30:19 97 James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:30:49 98 Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:31:04 99 Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:32:41 100 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:43:57 101 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:44:06 102 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 0:44:32 103 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing 104 Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM 0:44:51 105 Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:45:14 106 David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 107 Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 108 Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 109 Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:45:47 110 Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:45:54 111 Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:46:11 112 Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 113 Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:46:23 114 Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 0:46:36 115 Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 116 Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:46:45 117 Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 118 Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing 119 Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 0:47:04 120 Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 0:47:08 121 Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:47:46 122 Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 123 Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight 124 Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 125 Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 126 Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:48:15 127 Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP) 128 Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 129 Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 130 Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 131 Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight 132 Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder 133 Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 134 Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV) 135 Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 136 Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 137 Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM 0:48:47 138 Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 139 Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing 140 Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 141 Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast 0:49:49 142 Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 143 Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:50:16 144 Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:50:48 145 Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 0:50:56 146 Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 147 Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team 0:51:32 148 Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM 149 Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:52:08 150 Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 151 Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight 0:52:45 152 David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 153 Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 154 Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development 1:03:18

Sprint Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 6 3 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 6 4 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 5 5 Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 6 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 7 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 3 8 Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 2 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 2 10 Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 11 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 12 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 1 13 Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 1

Hill Climb Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 6 pts 2 Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 5 3 Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 4 Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 5 5 Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 3 6 Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 7 Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 3 8 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 3 9 Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team 2 10 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 2 11 George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team 2 12 Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 13 Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling 1 14 Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 15 Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Young Rider Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV) 5:37:48 2 Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:01:56 3 Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:02:23 4 Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:08:19 5 Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM 0:08:39 6 Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:08:43 7 Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia 0:08:57 8 Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing 9 Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight 0:09:54 10 Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:10:28

Teams General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 16:53:42 2 Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:42 3 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:04 4 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:06:43 5 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:26 6 Team Lightsview 0:15:37 7 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:17:11 8 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:19:38 9 Essendon Skoda Cycling Team 0:19:42 10 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:19:45 11 CharterMason Giant Racing 0:23:28 12 GPM 0:25:34 13 Team Scody Downunder 0:26:37 14 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:29:25 15 ISC/Godfrey Pembroke 0:34:50 16 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 0:38:38 17 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 0:39:31 18 Team Polygon Australia 1:04:19 19 SASI Cycling Team 1:10:14 20 Team Seight 1:11:53 21 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 1:30:58 22 SUVelo Racing 1:43:01 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 1:45:57

Women's Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store) 2:54:14 2 Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store) 0:01:25 3 Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team) 4 Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team) 5 Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) 6 Annette Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team) 0:01:38 7 Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store) 8 Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Super Store) 9 Cassia Higgs (Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team) 10 Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor