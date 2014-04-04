Trending

Brenton Jones fastest man in the break at Adelaide Tour

Brodie Talbot assumes race lead

Image 1 of 2

Brenton Jones (Avanti) takes out stage two

Brenton Jones (Avanti) takes out stage two
(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)
Image 2 of 2

Flick Wardlaw wins stage two

Flick Wardlaw wins stage two
(Image credit: Chameleon Photography / www.chameleonphotography.com.au)

Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) continued his winning ways in 2014 by sprinting to Stage two of the Jarvis Subaru Adelaide Tour while fourth place for Brodie Talbot (Budget Forklifts) put him in the leader’s yellow jersey.

"I was targeting this stage, it's a strong man's course that suits me and my form has been great so far this season, so I knew I'd have a good crack for the win today,” said Jones who won the  Michelton Bay Series in January and also took home a stage win at the New Zealand Cycle Classic in February.

"I'm pleased that I got another win for 2014, the Avanti Racing Team rode very strong today and we now lead the teams classification too."

The 156km stage came alive in the final 20km as a series of attacks splintered the peloton as Jones, Talbot, plus Jeremy Cameron (African Wildlife Safari), Stuart Smith (health.com.au-search2retain) and New Zealand’s Keagan Girdlestone, formed the decisive final breakaway inside the final 10km isolating race leader Wes Sulzberger (Drapac) in their wake.

The quintet built an unbeatable lead of more than a minute before they took on the two dirt sections which highlighted the final few kilometres of the course, with Jones taking it on the line over over Smith and Cameron.

"The team worked really well today, put pressure on the field on a number of occasions, which caused Drapac to fatigue lap by lap," explained Jones. "We definitely isolated them, but also rode smart enough to put four or five of us in the front group.

"I was lucky enough to follow the right move, and I knew that once I was up the road in that situation, I did have good legs all day, and I have good form.

"I also knew Brodie was going for the GC and he was driving it the whole way home, so I was just sitting on him and hoping my team would come across, but they couldn’t bridge that gap and I got the stage as a bonus for the team which is great."

Sulzberger and his Drapac team couldn't control the break and after starting the day 29 seconds in arrears to Sulzberger, Talbot ended the day with a 24 second advantage over the rest of the peloton. 

"It was always the plan to try to get away in the final 15 kilometres as that is the hardest part of the race and it worked perfectly,” said Talbot, who reached the GC podium at last year's National Capital Tour.

"We have a really strong team here and today really was a team effort to get me the win and I am confident the boys can defend it for me tomorrow."

 Keagan Girdlestone is in third place, a further eleven seconds behind.

In the first of three laps of a 52km circuit, a crash which brought down Jones’ Avanti Racing teammates, Tour de Perth winner Joe Cooper and Ben Dyball. Cooper recovered to re-join the race, with a group of four breaking away at the 58km mark including Josh Taylor (CharterMason), George Tansley (SASI), Jayden Copp (Bianchi DCM Arbitrage) and Rhys Gillett (AWS).

The group's lead quickly swelled to three minutes before Drapac began the chase. Gillett was the last man standing, establishing a lead of over one minute before sitting up to be absorbed by the 20-rider strong chase group after 120km.

Women's stage 2

2014 time trial national champion Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Superstore) let her rivals know that she is form by soloing away to the stage win and into the overall lead. Wardlaw began the day one minute down on overnight leader Ruth Corset (Holden Women’s Cycling) but broke free with 20km left and then held off her chasers to record victory.

"I think this time I really backed myself," said Wardlaw of her maiden NRS stage victory. "When I kept getting the time gaps I'm going 'this is a 20km time trial' and that’s what I treated it like today."

Wardlaw now leads the Tour by 25 seconds to 2012 series champion Corset and a further 57 seconds ahead of Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor) with two stages remaining.

"I know I was strong enough and I know as a team we were probably one of the strongest but I didn't know that I could probably pull a minute back, especially from Ruth.

"We played our cards really well."

Wardlaw’s teammate Heath won the four-women sprint for second place while Corset crossed the line in third place. "I think one of the VIS girls went and I went with her and then put a bit of gap in," said Wardlaw.

Results

Stage 2 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team3:42:35
2Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
3Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
4Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:03
5Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:06
6Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
7Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
8Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
9Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)
11Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
12Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
13Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:01:35
14Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
15Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
16Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:59
17Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
18Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
19Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:02:02
20Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:36
21Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:07:58
22Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
23Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:08:18
24Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
25Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
26Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
27Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
28Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
29Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
30Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
31Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
32Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
33Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM
34Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM
35Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
36Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
37Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
38Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
39Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
40Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
42Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
43Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
44Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
45George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
46Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
47Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
48Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
49Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
50Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
51Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
52Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
53Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
54Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
55David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
56Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
57Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
58Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
59Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
60Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
61Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
62Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
63Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
64Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
65Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
66Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:10:45
67Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
68Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:11:55
69Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
70Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
71Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
72Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
73Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
74Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:11:58
75Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
76Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:12:01
77Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:12:48
78James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:17:17
79Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
80Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
81Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
82Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:18:37
83Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder
84Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
85Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:22:05
86James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:27:03
87Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
88Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
89Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
90Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
91Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
92Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
93Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
94Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
95James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:27:19
96Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:27:49
97Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:28:25
98Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:28:28
99Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:30:05
100Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:44:00
101Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
102Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
103Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
104Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
105Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
106Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight
107Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM
108Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
109Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing
110Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
111Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
112Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing
113David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
114Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
115Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
116Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
117Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
118Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
119Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
120Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
121Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
122Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
123Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
124Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
125Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM
126Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
127Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
128Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
129Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
130Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
131Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
132Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
133Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
134Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
135Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
136Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
137Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing
138Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
139Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
140Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
141Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
142David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
143Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
144Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
145Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
146Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
147Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
148Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
149Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing
150Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
151Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
152Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
153Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
154Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
DNFScott Law (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
DNFMatt King (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
DNFJackson Law (Aus) GPM
DNFTom Petty (Aus) SUVelo Racing
DNFDale Grixti (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
DNFDylan Lindsey (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
DNFBen Comfort (Aus) Team Scody Downunder

Intermediate Sprints - Bird in Hand Winery Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team5pts
2Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage3
3Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing2
4Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling1

Bird in Hand Winery Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling5pts
2George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team3
3Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
4Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team1

Bird in Hand Winery Lap 3 (Stage Finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team5pts
2Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
3Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling2
4Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1

Hill Climbs - Nairne Retirement Village Lap 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling5pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
3Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2
4Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling1

Nairne Retirement Village Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling5pts
2Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage3
3George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team2
4Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Nairne Retirement Village Lap 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5pts
2Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts3
3Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team2
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling1

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team11:09:57
2Team Budget Forklifts0:00:03
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:22
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:02:30
5Team Lightsview0:14:27
6Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:30
7Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:15:59
8Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:16:03
9Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:16:23
10Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:16:26
11CharterMason Giant Racing0:19:36
12Team Scody Downunder0:22:42
13GPM
14ISC/Godfrey Pembroke0:26:25
15Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:27:12
16Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:34:08
17Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:35:18
18Team Polygon Australia0:58:24
19Team Seight1:02:01
20SASI Cycling Team1:02:59
21Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1:19:02
22Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:37:43
23SUVelo Racing1:37:46

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts5:37:13
2Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:24
3Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:00:35
4Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:56
5Timothy Roe (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:03
6Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
7Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
8Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:01:43
9Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:01:47
10Sam Crome (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:26
11Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:02:31
12Sam Welsford (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:55
13Alex Grunke (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
14Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
15Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:02:58
16Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:03:00
17Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:03:40
18Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:42
19Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:05:13
20Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:06:12
21Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:07:39
22Mark O'Brien (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:08:15
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:08:50
25Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:54
26Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:09:09
27Alistair Crameri (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
28Caleb Jones (Aus) GPM0:09:14
29Joshua Aldridge (NZL) Subaru Albion NRS Development
30Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM
31Jack Anderson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
32Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
33Benjamin Johnson (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
34Fraser Gough (NZL) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
35Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
36Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:09:18
37Elliot Kippen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:09:32
38Kane Walker (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
39Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
40Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
41Russell Van Hout (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
42Stuart Shaw (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
43David Melville (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
44Aden De Jager (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:09:56
45Jack Beckinsale (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:10:05
46Kane Macri (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
47Leo Simmonds (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:10:14
48Julian Hamill (Aus) GPM0:10:29
49Samuel Wood (Aus) GPM
50Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight
51Frederick Bonail (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:10:54
52Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:11:03
53Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
54Scott Sunderland (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
55Mark Kelly (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team
56Todd Buschkuehl (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:11:09
57Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:11:57
58Ben Grenda (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:12:04
59Tom Robinson (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:12:17
60Tristan Jones (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:12:27
61George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:12:33
62Jesse Kerrison (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
63Lucien Keene (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
64Liam White (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:13:05
65Cameron Harrison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:13:30
66Michael Jaeger (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:13:44
67Russell Gill (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:14:07
68Myron Simpson (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
69Ben Marshall (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:14:31
70Cameron Spears (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:14:40
71Shannon Johnson (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
72Luke Williams (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:14:43
73Darcy Woolley (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:15:00
74Matthew Lane (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:15:41
75Matthew Leonard (Aus) Team Seight
76Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:16:05
77Mark Chadwick (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:16:16
78Saxon Irvine (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:19:11
79Keegan Aitchison (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:19:28
80Chad Elliston (NZL) Team Scody Downunder0:20:48
81Edward Bissaker (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:20:58
82James Rendall (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:21:32
83Chris Jongewaard (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:22:02
84Allan Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:22:23
85Joseph Higginson (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:23:24
86Samuel Volkers (Aus) Team Scody Downunder0:27:00
87Ben Carman (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:28:17
88Morgan Smith (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing0:28:41
89Raphael Freienstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
90Adam Allen (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:28:50
91Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
92Jake Magee (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing
93James Cummings (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:29:06
94Kyle Bridgwood (Aus) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:29:36
95Shaun Lewis (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:29:39
96Tom Kaesler (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:30:19
97James Szollosi (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:30:49
98Callum Scotson (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:31:04
99Joel Strachan (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:32:41
100Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:43:57
101Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:44:06
102Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling0:44:32
103Patrick Sharpe (Aus) SUVelo Racing
104Bradley Mills (Aus) GPM0:44:51
105Darcy Ellerm-Norton (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:45:14
106David Fumpson (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
107Mathew Marshall (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
108Samuel Hill (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
109Rowan Dever (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:45:47
110Conor Murtagh (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing0:45:54
111Tamas Allenby (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:46:11
112Paul Edelstein (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
113Alex Nazarewicz (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:46:23
114Kierin Lewis (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development0:46:36
115Alexander Porter (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
116Andrew Ward (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:46:45
117Brad Davies (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
118Aden Reynolds (Aus) SUVelo Racing
119Ryan Johnson (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)0:47:04
120Karl Evans (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)0:47:08
121Jake Grierson (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:47:46
122Michael Mcgee (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast
123Ashley Hawker (Aus) Team Seight
124Mark Rowling (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
125Nicholas Squillari (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
126Todd Satchell (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:48:15
127Nicholas Wood (Aus) ISC/Godfrey Pembroke (IGP)
128Samuel Layzell (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
129Daniel Nelson (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
130Alexander Walker (Aus) Team Polygon Australia
131Mark Fagg (Aus) Team Seight
132Sean Whitfield (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
133Tyler Spurrell (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling
134Stephen Kavanagh (Aus) Team Lightsview (LTV)
135Lemuel Leeprovisional (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
136Mitchell Carrington (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team
137Reece Robinson (Aus) GPM0:48:47
138Brendan Canty (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
139Brad Hannaford (Aus) SUVelo Racing
140Douglas Freeburn (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development
141Mark Scouller (Aus) Anchor Point South Coast0:49:49
142Matthew Jackson (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
143Carsten Chapman (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:50:16
144Aaron Jones (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:50:48
145Rohan Wight (Aus) SASI Cycling Team0:50:56
146Matthew Holmes (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
147Matthew Warner-Smith (Aus) Paradice Investment Cycling Team0:51:32
148Sam Rutherford (Aus) GPM
149Lachlan Glasspool (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:52:08
150Jonathan Stephens (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
151Karl Michelin-Beard (Aus) Team Seight0:52:45
152David Spessot (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
153Thomas Allford (Aus) SASI Cycling Team
154Tirian McManus (Aus) Subaru Albion NRS Development1:03:18

Sprint Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team8pts
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Avanti Racing Team6
3Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling6
4Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling5
5Stuart Smith (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
6Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
7Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage3
8Jeremy Cameron (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling2
9Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling2
10Daniel Barry (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
11Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing2
12Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts1
13Joseph Cooper (NZL) Avanti Racing Team1

Hill Climb Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling6pts
2Shaun O'Callaghan (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling5
3Oliver Kent-Spark (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team5
4Rhys Gillett (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling5
5Joshua Prete (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts3
6Cameron Peterson (Aus) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
7Jayden Copp (Aus) Bianchi DCM Arbitrage3
8Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling3
9Jack Haig (Aus) Avanti Racing Team2
10Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team2
11George Tansley (Aus) SASI Cycling Team2
12Mitchell Cooper (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
13Nathan Elliott (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling1
14Joshua Taylor (Aus) CharterMason Giant Racing1
15Jackson Mawby (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Young Rider Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keagan Girdlestone (NZL) Team Lightsview (LTV)5:37:48
2Nicholas Bien (Aus) Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:01:56
3Justin Gassner (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:02:23
4Brendon Meney (Aus) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:08:19
5Ryan Thomas (Aus) GPM0:08:39
6Chris Harper (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:08:43
7Oliver Martin (Aus) Team Polygon Australia0:08:57
8Scott Ambrose (NZL) CharterMason Giant Racing
9Michael Hale (Aus) Team Seight0:09:54
10Tom Chapman (Aus) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:10:28

Teams General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team16:53:42
2Team Budget Forklifts0:02:42
3African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:04
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:06:43
5Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:26
6Team Lightsview0:15:37
7Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:17:11
8Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:19:38
9Essendon Skoda Cycling Team0:19:42
10Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:19:45
11CharterMason Giant Racing0:23:28
12GPM0:25:34
13Team Scody Downunder0:26:37
14Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:29:25
15ISC/Godfrey Pembroke0:34:50
16Subaru Albion NRS Development Team0:38:38
17Bianchi DCM Arbitrage0:39:31
18Team Polygon Australia1:04:19
19SASI Cycling Team1:10:14
20Team Seight1:11:53
21Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team1:30:58
22SUVelo Racing1:43:01
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team1:45:57

Women's Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)2:54:14
2Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store)0:01:25
3Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)
4Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team)
5Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)
6Annette Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team)0:01:38
7Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store)
8Brittany Lindores (Bicycle Super Store)
9Cassia Higgs (Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team)
10Sophie Mackay (Specialized Securitor

General Classification After Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felicity Wardlaw (Bicycle Super Store)5:11:30
2Ruth Corset (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:00:25
3Lizzie Williams (Specialized Securitor)0:00:57
4Tessa Fabry (Jayco/Apollo Vis Women's Road Team))0:01:00
5Jenelle Crooks (Holden Women's Cycling Team)0:01:22
6Rebecca Heath (Bicycle Super Store)0:01:25
7Kristy Glover (Bicycle Super Store)0:01:38
8Alexandra Manly (SASI Cycling Team))0:01:44
9Ruby Livingstone (Boss Racing Team)0:01:59
10Annette Edmondson (SASI Cycling Team)0:02:11

 

Latest on Cyclingnews