Men's category

The Bulls 1 team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm sprinted to a win at the end of Cape Epic stage 2 in a time of 4:21:13. They were closely followed by Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) and the winners of the previous two days, Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36ONE-Songo-Specialized).

After taking his fifth-ever stage win in the Cape Epic, Sahm said, "It was a great day for us. We didn't even speak close to the finish. It was as if we knew telepathically what the other wanted to do. Our timing was perfect, our legs felt better and we're getting into a rhythm now. We're very motivated, but it's still a long way to go."

Platt, who can boast 12 total Cape Epic stage wins after today, said, "I can't describe the feeling. It's unbelievable to win a stage again after not winning in 2010 or 2011. We waited for two years, but did it - and Lady Luck was on our side today. Today wasn't that tough, but we had to be patient as we were always riding in a big group. Stefan did exactly what I was thinking - he attacked. We did it! Our legs are back and we're really happy - it's a relief to win a stage again."

The South African team of Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) finished in fourth place about two seconds back with Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Stöckli Pro) in fifth place at three seconds.

Evans was happy with his team's performance. "We had no bad luck today, so it wasn't hard to get better. It was a deceivingly hard stage and the group stayed together for most of the way. It'll be hard day for those riding at the back. Tomorrow's a big day for us and we're still motivated to be on the podium at the Lourensford Wine Estate finish."

George said, "We're very happy with the day and must put yesterday behind us. In fact, today is the best I've ever felt in a Cape Epic and was definitely one of the easiest days. We had the opportunity to narrow the gap and benefited from our good form. We'll take it day by day - that's just the nature of the Cape Epic- you always ride on a knife's edge."

Stander and Sauser still lead the men's overall category by nine minutes and 27 seconds. Huber and Looser are placed second with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) third. Platt and Sahm are in fourth place with Evans an George moving up one position to ninth.

"We were a group of 40 riders in the beginning. It was quite dangerous and tense for the first 40km with riders fighting for position," said overall leader Stander. "On a climb, the group was cut down to 10 teams. From then on we just kept making sure that we eat and drink enough when preparing for tomorrow's monster stage. It's always special to be on the podium. Well done to the other teams - they wanted the win badly and it keeps the race exciting."

Sauser also complimented the Bulls' effort. "To win a sprint with that many teams take real dedication. When Stefan attacked, we tried to stay with him, but we just couldn't take the lead from him. We finished on the podium and are still the overall leaders. We're more than happy."

The Absa African Leader jersey was won by MTN Qhubeka team Adrien Nyontshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg for the second consecutive day. They've been racing for 10:27:38.

For Kugler of Multivan Merida Biking, today was busier than yesterday. "Due to the course, we didn't go at such high speeds - there were a lot of hills and we also had a puncture - but it was easy to come back to the group. My body felt okay for day three. Tomorrow is a really long stage, and we have no plan for tomorrow but to ride it."

Ladies category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) won the ladies category for the third day in a row in a time of 4:54:27, ahead of Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka Ladies) at 9:30. Ivonne Kraft and Elisabeth Brandau (botebooksbilliger.de) finished in third place.

Bigham and Süss lead Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 25 minutes and 59 seconds in the overall. MTN Qhubeka is now in third place overall with notebooksbilliger in fourth.

Van Jaarsveld said, "I had a stomach bug before the race and am still recovering from that. It was a fast race today and we put the girls under pressure to test everyone. We're feeling good and hope to be on the podium tomorrow. It's a big day and we'll consolidate and take it conservatively over the next few days."

Nüssli said, "Today was good and we rode at a nice pace. It was quite flat, the heat was fine and the climbs were not too steep - it's fantastic to be on the podium."

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariana Kleinhans won the mixed category for the second day in a row in 4:48:52, followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in 4:55:05. Pieter Venter and Leana de Jager of Attix5 finished in third place in 5:02:30. They have moved to third place overall, with Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser now in fifth place overall. Contego 28E leads by 10 minutes and 19 seconds.

"It was nice and flowing today. We rode with the leading ladies for much of the way, but at the climb after the second water point we pulled away from them," said Ariane Kleinhans. "My body's feeling good and it was not as tough as yesterday - not as hot and we had enough to drink. I feel great and motivated for the rest of the week. Erik knows me so well, which helps a lot. We train together every day, so he knows my strengths and weaknesses."

Erik Kleinhans said, "Tomorrow is a long stage - 147km. I hope it's not just hard, but also has some easy sections. We're in the lead so we don't need to take too many risks. We'll try to take it easy."

Masters category

Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen team) won the masters category in 4:30:53, followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey. World Bicycle Relief team of Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers finished third in 4:38:34.

Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead the Jag Craft team of Enthoven and Impey by eight minutes and 44 seconds. World Bicycle Relief team Brentjens and Weevers are in third place overall.

Pfitzenmaier said, "Today was way better than yesterday. We actually had an amazing and consistent ride. Bart Brentjens and his teammate attacked and tried to play tactics, but we decided to just stay cool. Rob and I cycled really well together and from the second water point the route suited us. We're both technical riders and could then create a nice gap. There was a double sting in the tail near the end, but we survived. We recovered well after yesterday and felt really good today."

Sim said, "I was feeling much better than yesterday. Our plan for tomorrow is to conserve our lead and not blow out in the beginning. We'll also track the opposition to ensure we're in good shape for the second half of the race."

The day's course

The 119km route, with 1650m of climbing, traversed the beautiful rolling doubletracks through the stony Klein Karoo, passing through the charming village of McGregor. It was a special day out for the riders. For those who managed to avoid tunnel vision, it was a geologist's paradise with remarkable sandstone formations. Some might say this was too much fun for the Absa Cape Epic, but riders would soon be brought back down to earth - the rocks may have created beautiful formations but they are sharp. With knife-edged shale and a carpet of thorns, heavy-duty tyres were essential. After passing through Van Loveren Wine Estate on some severe vineyard hills, a district road took the race past Ashton as they headed towards the mountains for some short but steep climbs before returning to Robertson

Stage 3: Robertson to Caledon, 147km (2900m of climbing)

Some may call stage 2 "a fun day out", but stage 3 is payback time. Dr. Evil cites four major climbs on the longest stage in Cape Epic history, with the action starting around the 40-kilometre mark. The first is a six-kilometre doubletrack, where riders will fight for traction over large rolling rocks. Then there is the four-kilometre Mast climb, with a view over Villiersdorp.

The next lump in the profile is a smooth and comparatively easy rise to the Toll House, the highest point of the day, with a fast five-kilometre descent dropping 500 metres into the valley. At the 110-kilometre mark, there's the UFO climb to scale. A sharp rise is followed by a tricky descent, undoing all the hard work.

Then starting again, from the bottom, is a steep rocky trail with several false peaks where riders will be switching to their granny gears. Riders can clock up some mileage on the fast downhill district roads before the last 10 kilometres slows them down again, traversing farmlands. Riders are welcomed to their new race village - Caledon.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 4:21:13 2 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:00:00 3 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 0:00:02 4 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:00:02 5 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:00:03 6 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:00:04 7 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:02:06 8 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:03:16 9 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:04:10 10 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:04:12 11 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:04:13 12 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:04:13 13 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:05:18 14 Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:05:18 15 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:05:57 16 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:06:57 17 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 0:07:01 18 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 0:13:37 19 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 0:16:38 20 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com 0:17:51 21 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:22:59 22 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:23:01 23 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 0:23:28 24 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 0:23:36 25 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 0:26:50 26 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 0:33:10 27 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 0:33:25 28 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 0:33:25 29 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:35:29 30 Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego 0:36:42 31 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 0:36:50 32 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 0:36:52 33 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 0:36:52 34 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 0:36:55 35 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 0:38:51 36 Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc 0:39:16 37 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 0:40:30 38 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 0:41:23 39 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 0:43:24 40 Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling 0:45:07 41 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 0:45:30 42 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 0:45:43 43 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 0:46:43 44 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 0:46:44 45 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 0:47:39 46 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 0:48:43 47 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects 0:49:09 48 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 0:49:27 49 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 0:52:30 50 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 0:52:51 51 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 0:52:52 52 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 0:52:58 53 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 0:53:38 54 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 0:53:46 55 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 0:54:00 56 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 0:54:02 57 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 0:54:05 58 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 0:56:31 59 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 0:57:13 60 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 0:57:14 61 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 0:57:40 62 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 0:57:42 63 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 0:57:44 64 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 0:58:05 65 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 0:58:55 66 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 0:59:12 67 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 0:59:26 68 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 0:59:51 69 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 1:00:33 70 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 1:01:00 71 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 1:01:29 72 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 73 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 1:02:34 74 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 1:02:40 75 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 1:03:22 76 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 1:03:24 77 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 1:03:55 78 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 1:04:20 79 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 1:05:19 80 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 1:05:29 81 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 1:05:38 82 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 1:05:50 83 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 1:06:58 84 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 1:07:47 85 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 1:08:49 86 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 1:09:13 87 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 1:09:15 88 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 1:11:03 89 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 1:12:05 90 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 1:12:41 91 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 1:12:55 92 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 1:13:09 93 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 1:14:24 94 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 1:14:57 95 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money 1:15:32 96 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 1:16:02 97 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 1:16:08 98 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 1:16:32 99 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 1:16:47 100 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 1:16:59 101 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 1:17:11 102 Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia 1:18:57 103 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 1:19:26 104 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 1:19:42 105 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 1:20:04 106 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 1:20:15 107 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 1:21:36 108 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 1:22:20 109 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 1:23:19 110 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 1:23:54 111 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 1:26:24 112 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 1:27:13 113 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 1:27:17 114 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 1:27:26 115 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 1:27:35 116 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 1:29:55 117 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 1:30:03 118 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 1:30:33 119 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 1:31:39 120 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 1:31:56 121 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 1:32:16 122 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 1:33:21 123 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 1:33:41 124 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 1:34:07 125 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 1:37:11 126 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 1:38:40 127 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 1:38:58 128 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 1:40:05 129 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 1:40:10 130 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 1:41:06 131 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 1:41:41 132 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 1:42:40 133 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 1:42:47 134 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 1:43:30 135 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 1:43:32 136 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 1:43:38 137 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 1:44:12 138 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 1:44:58 139 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 1:46:47 140 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 1:47:19 141 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 1:47:28 142 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 1:47:34 143 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 1:48:32 144 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 1:48:41 145 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 1:49:04 146 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 1:49:13 147 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:49:58 148 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 1:50:03 149 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 1:50:05 150 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 1:50:14 151 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 1:51:17 152 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 1:51:28 153 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 1:52:55 154 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 1:54:00 155 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 1:54:29 156 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 1:54:46 157 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 1:55:33 158 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 1:56:14 159 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 1:56:22 160 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 1:56:33 161 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 1:56:48 162 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 1:57:08 163 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 1:57:31 164 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 1:57:31 165 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 1:58:16 166 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 1:58:54 167 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 1:59:20 168 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 1:59:32 169 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 1:59:57 170 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 2:00:07 171 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 2:00:39 172 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 2:01:04 173 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 2:01:25 174 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 2:02:32 175 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards 2:02:49 176 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 2:03:06 177 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 2:03:08 178 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 2:04:25 179 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 2:04:42 180 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 2:06:49 181 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 2:08:47 182 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 2:09:02 183 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 2:10:38 184 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 2:10:43 185 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 2:11:30 186 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 2:11:37 187 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 2:12:26 188 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 2:12:46 189 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 2:12:56 190 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 2:13:20 191 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 2:13:31 192 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 2:14:05 193 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 2:15:27 194 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 2:16:29 195 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 2:16:43 196 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 2:17:01 197 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 2:17:35 198 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 2:19:54 199 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 2:20:03 200 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 2:20:17 201 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 2:20:45 202 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 2:20:56 203 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 2:21:30 204 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 2:23:30 205 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 2:23:38 206 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 2:24:07 207 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 2:24:07 208 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 2:24:08 209 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 2:24:31 210 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 2:25:06 211 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 2:25:56 212 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 2:26:01 213 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 2:27:57 214 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 2:28:12 215 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 2:28:12 216 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 2:28:50 217 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 2:29:21 218 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 2:29:30 219 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 2:29:40 220 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 2:29:44 221 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 2:29:44 222 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 2:29:50 223 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 2:29:53 224 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 2:31:32 225 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 2:31:49 226 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 2:33:21 227 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 2:35:44 228 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 2:36:09 229 Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws 2:36:10 230 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 2:36:49 231 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 2:37:27 232 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 2:37:57 233 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 2:39:17 234 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 2:40:49 235 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 2:41:03 236 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 2:42:04 237 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 2:42:15 238 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 2:42:35 239 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 2:45:21 240 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 2:45:28 241 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 2:45:31 242 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 2:46:18 243 Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms 2:46:37 244 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 2:46:38 245 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 2:47:56 246 Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa 2:49:06 247 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 2:50:14 248 Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd 2:51:17 249 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 2:51:23 250 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 2:52:51 251 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 2:54:11 252 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 2:55:20 253 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 2:55:54 254 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 2:56:16 255 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 2:56:43 256 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 2:57:49 257 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 2:58:27 258 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 2:58:36 259 Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola 2:59:31 260 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 2:59:58 261 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 3:01:30 262 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 3:02:59 263 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 3:03:37 264 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 3:04:28 265 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 3:04:42 266 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 3:05:02 267 Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen 3:05:36 268 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 3:06:24 269 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 3:06:34 270 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 3:08:29 271 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 3:08:53 272 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 3:14:32 273 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 3:15:46 274 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 3:16:47 275 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp 3:19:01 276 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 3:21:39 277 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 3:22:18 278 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 3:22:52 279 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 3:31:50 280 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 3:31:54 281 David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane 3:32:17 282 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 3:38:24 283 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 3:39:37 284 Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna 3:41:51 285 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 3:42:34 286 Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats 3:52:00 287 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 3:53:06 288 Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle 3:57:54 289 Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear 4:04:56 290 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 4:05:32 291 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 4:25:22 292 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 4:28:49 293 Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 4:39:15 294 Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo 4:47:35

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 4:54:27 2 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:09:30 3 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:14:25 4 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:16:13 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 0:25:45 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:36:30 7 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 0:43:49 8 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:54:56 9 Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks 0:54:57 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 1:02:06 11 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 1:08:11 12 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 1:19:32 13 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 1:29:55 14 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 1:34:13 15 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott 1:58:09 16 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 2:02:56 17 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 2:12:31 18 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 2:23:37 19 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 3:49:14

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 4:48:52 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 0:06:12 3 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:13:38 4 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:19:52 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:20:15 6 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 0:30:02 7 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 0:31:44 8 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 0:40:32 9 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 1:00:10 10 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 1:00:44 11 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:01:48 12 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 1:12:35 13 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 1:13:23 14 Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 1:23:51 15 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 1:34:39 16 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 1:37:55 17 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 1:39:21 18 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 1:41:42 19 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny 1:44:31 20 Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin 1:45:23 21 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 1:48:00 22 Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain 1:50:03 23 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 1:54:49 24 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 1:55:21 25 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 1:56:05 26 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 1:56:15 27 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 1:58:16 28 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 1:59:11 29 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 2:01:35 30 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 2:02:44 31 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 2:06:00 32 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 2:07:58 33 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 2:10:24 34 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 2:12:09 35 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 2:18:59 36 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 2:21:20 37 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 2:22:26 38 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 2:24:22 39 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 2:25:23 40 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 2:34:13 41 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 2:34:38 42 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 2:42:43 43 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 2:45:29 44 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 2:49:27 45 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover 2:51:12 46 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 2:59:39 47 Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep 3:11:57 48 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 3:20:18 49 Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 2 3:32:38 50 Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha 3:36:16 51 Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes 3:40:14 52 Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain 4:13:35

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen 4:30:53 2 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:07:14 3 Jan Weever (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief 0:07:41 4 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 0:26:34 5 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 0:29:41 6 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 0:30:23 7 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 0:30:53 8 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 0:35:18 9 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles 0:44:39 10 Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1 0:47:10 11 Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork 0:48:04 12 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 0:48:36 13 Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip 0:50:12 14 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport 0:51:22 15 mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone 0:51:51 16 Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit 0:54:46 17 Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz 0:56:05 18 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 0:57:58 19 Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project 0:58:31 20 Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys 0:59:11 21 Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General 0:59:12 22 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 0:59:33 23 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 0:59:41 24 Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn 1:00:38 25 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 1:02:40 26 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves 1:03:11 27 Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles 1:06:25 28 Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma 1:06:29 29 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely 1:07:36 30 Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread 1:07:40 31 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space 1:07:55 32 Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five 1:09:49 33 Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On 1:10:21 34 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop 1:12:07 35 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1 1:12:44 36 John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob 1:15:17 37 Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects 1:15:31 38 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3 1:15:32 39 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:16:11 40 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:17:42 41 Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus 1:17:54 42 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim 1:19:01 43 Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica 1:19:43 44 Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2 1:20:17 45 Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans 1:21:37 46 Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio 1:21:42 47 Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine 1:22:17 48 Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs 1:22:24 49 Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move 1:22:44 50 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 1:24:29 51 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil 1:25:44 52 Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters 1:25:47 53 Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+ 1:25:56 54 Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici 1:25:57 55 Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival 1:27:41 56 Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam 1:27:58 57 Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge 1:29:20 58 Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 1:29:20 59 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami 1:29:25 60 Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe 1:30:05 61 Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders 1:30:37 62 Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT 1:32:17 63 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil 1:32:52 64 Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds 1:33:16 65 Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars 1:33:17 66 Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero 1:33:19 67 Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale 1:33:41 68 John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani 1:34:10 69 Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters 1:35:05 70 David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke 1:36:05 71 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 1:37:58 72 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice 1:38:07 73 Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race 1:39:18 74 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe 1:40:10 75 Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys 1:40:12 76 Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 1:40:30 77 Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony 1:40:33 78 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01 1:41:06 79 Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep 1:42:07 80 Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security 1:42:38 81 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai 1:43:34 82 Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings 1:45:10 83 Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling 1:45:57 84 Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin 1:47:50 85 Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2 1:52:09 86 Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo 1:52:19 87 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley 1:52:58 88 Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men 1:52:58 89 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole 1:52:59 90 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn 1:53:18 91 Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch 1:54:01 92 Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog 1:54:22 93 Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc 1:54:34 94 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia 1:57:15 95 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse 2:01:09 96 Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing 2:02:01 97 Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys 2:02:25 98 David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5 2:03:08 99 Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders 2:03:25 100 Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure 2:04:03 101 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT 2:04:08 102 Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram 2:04:12 103 Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto 2:07:55 104 Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids 2:08:01 105 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets 2:09:15 106 Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry 2:10:34 107 Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media 2:11:03 108 Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing 2:13:16 109 Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers 2:14:49 110 Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1 2:15:18 111 Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii 2:15:19 112 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 2:16:04 113 Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters 2:16:07 114 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys 2:16:36 115 Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec 2:17:50 116 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad 2:17:50 117 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings 2:18:19 118 Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel 2:20:01 119 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini 2:20:57 120 Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato 2:20:58 121 Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings 2:23:20 122 Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products 2:23:45 123 Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers 2:27:07 124 Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home 2:27:07 125 Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff 2:28:13 126 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car 2:28:13 127 Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet 2:31:15 128 Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers 2:32:03 129 Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power 2:32:09 130 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics 2:32:16 131 Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia 2:35:28 132 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters 2:36:13 133 Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo 2:36:17 134 Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks 2:37:16 135 Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico 2:38:11 136 Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters 2:41:15 137 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai 2:41:27 138 Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport 2:41:35 139 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks 2:41:56 140 Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa 2:43:27 141 Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream 2:43:33 142 Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl 2:44:15 143 Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 2:45:13 144 Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties 2:45:49 145 Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady 2:45:50 146 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions 2:47:54 147 Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands 2:50:28 148 Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast 2:51:11 149 Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L 2:51:41 150 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo 2:52:05 151 Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2 2:52:26 152 Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies 2:53:50 153 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors 2:54:00 154 Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk 2:54:02 155 Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed 2:54:35 156 Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One 2:54:54 157 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1 2:55:15 158 Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt 2:55:54 159 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles 2:56:05 160 Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance 2:56:51 161 Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds 2:56:52 162 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac 2:57:31 163 Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz 2:58:06 164 Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish 3:00:19 165 Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa 3:00:50 166 Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies 3:01:42 167 Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers 3:07:06 168 Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin 3:10:30 169 Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi 3:12:49 170 Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT 3:13:10 171 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies 3:13:19 172 Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/1939 3:19:41 173 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty 3:22:00 174 Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes 3:22:36 175 Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa 3:23:09 176 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators 3:24:28 177 Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders 3:27:26 178 Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk 3:27:57 179 Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops 3:35:58 180 Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh 3:37:18 181 Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal 3:37:44 182 Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird 3:40:31 183 Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers 3:40:45 184 Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract 3:42:42 185 Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance 3:44:04 186 Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I 3:48:51 187 Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De 3:49:19 188 Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir 3:55:56 189 Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders 3:56:39 190 Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters 4:18:40

Men general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 10:06:30 2 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:09:27 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:09:50 4 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:12:46 5 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:14:03 6 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:14:05 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:20:12 8 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 0:21:09 9 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:24:15 10 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:24:49 11 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:30:12 12 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:34:04 13 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:35:05 14 Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad 0:35:59 15 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:39:54 16 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com 0:44:19 17 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 0:45:59 18 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:55:18 19 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 1:02:27 20 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 1:11:06 21 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 1:15:17 22 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 1:17:35 23 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 1:31:36 24 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 1:33:00 25 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 1:36:13 26 Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego 1:39:07 27 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 1:42:42 28 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 1:45:27 29 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 1:47:21 30 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 1:50:40 31 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 1:53:42 32 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 1:59:31 33 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 2:00:24 34 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 2:07:29 35 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 2:13:53 36 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 2:14:37 37 Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc 2:14:58 38 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 2:16:59 39 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 2:17:14 40 Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling 2:26:38 41 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 2:31:21 42 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 2:33:11 43 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects 2:34:21 44 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 2:35:43 45 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 2:39:16 46 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 2:44:12 47 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 2:44:43 48 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 2:45:19 49 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 2:45:57 50 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 2:47:43 51 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 2:48:18 52 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 2:48:23 53 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 2:48:32 54 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 2:48:52 55 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 2:49:00 56 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 2:49:27 57 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 2:50:35 58 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 2:51:05 59 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 2:51:10 60 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 2:52:07 61 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 2:52:16 62 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 2:54:12 63 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 2:55:14 64 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 2:56:08 65 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 2:57:15 66 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 2:57:35 67 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 2:57:59 68 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 2:58:12 69 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 3:00:42 70 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 3:04:10 71 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 3:06:53 72 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 3:08:19 73 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 3:08:25 74 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 3:11:34 75 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 3:12:58 76 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 3:17:09 77 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 3:18:27 78 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 3:19:06 79 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money 3:25:17 80 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 3:25:29 81 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 3:25:55 82 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 3:25:58 83 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 3:27:25 84 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 3:27:31 85 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 3:29:01 86 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 3:29:25 87 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 3:29:27 88 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 3:32:37 89 Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia 3:35:46 90 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 3:36:20 91 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 3:39:04 92 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 3:39:47 93 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 3:40:00 94 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 3:40:10 95 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 3:41:59 96 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 3:43:17 97 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 3:48:16 98 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 3:49:50 99 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 3:52:03 100 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 3:52:20 101 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 3:52:42 102 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 3:53:55 103 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 3:54:16 104 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 3:55:40 105 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 3:56:19 106 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 3:56:27 107 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 3:57:48 108 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 3:58:30 109 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 4:01:44 110 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 4:02:34 111 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 4:03:05 112 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 4:03:11 113 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 4:03:20 114 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 4:04:34 115 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 4:08:42 116 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 4:10:53 117 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 4:12:49 118 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 4:15:59 119 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 4:17:54 120 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 4:18:45 121 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 4:19:12 122 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 4:20:04 123 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 4:20:46 124 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 4:20:59 125 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 4:23:30 126 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 4:25:49 127 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 4:26:35 128 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 4:27:32 129 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 4:31:53 130 Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards 4:33:44 131 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 4:39:11 132 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 4:41:40 133 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 4:43:53 134 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 4:43:55 135 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 4:44:14 136 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 4:47:44 137 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 4:48:16 138 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 4:52:57 139 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 4:54:28 140 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 4:55:21 141 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 4:57:27 142 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 4:58:20 143 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 5:03:10 144 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 5:03:14 145 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 5:04:27 146 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 5:06:21 147 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 5:08:43 148 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 5:11:50 149 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 5:13:34 150 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 5:19:01 151 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 5:21:43 152 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 5:22:17 153 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 5:25:12 154 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 5:25:57 155 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 5:26:07 156 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 5:27:27 157 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 5:27:46 158 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 5:29:50 159 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 5:32:30 160 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 5:33:13 161 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 5:34:05 162 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 5:34:24 163 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 5:34:34 164 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 5:35:23 165 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 5:35:34 166 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 5:35:44 167 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 5:36:05 168 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 5:37:14 169 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 5:37:24 170 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 5:38:18 171 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 5:38:48 172 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 5:39:18 173 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 5:40:07 174 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 5:42:37 175 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 5:43:15 176 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 5:49:24 177 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 5:50:36 178 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 5:50:40 179 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 5:51:30 180 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 5:53:12 181 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 5:53:15 182 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 5:56:26 183 Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa 5:56:40 184 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 5:57:27 185 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 5:58:24 186 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 5:59:35 187 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 5:59:36 188 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 6:01:39 189 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 6:03:20 190 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 6:04:22 191 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 6:05:31 192 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 6:05:45 193 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 6:06:07 194 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 6:06:10 195 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 6:12:00 196 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 6:18:03 197 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 6:18:30 198 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 6:25:10 199 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 6:25:22 200 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 6:28:40 201 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 6:29:29 202 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 6:29:38 203 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 6:31:00 204 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 6:35:30 205 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 6:35:41 206 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 6:36:40 207 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 6:36:57 208 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 6:37:39 209 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 6:37:55 210 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 6:38:50 211 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 6:41:27 212 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 6:42:00 213 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 6:42:44 214 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 6:43:10 215 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 6:43:29 216 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 6:46:38 217 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 6:46:50 218 Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms 6:49:03 219 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 6:50:53 220 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 6:54:11 221 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 6:55:42 222 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 6:57:33 223 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 6:57:38 224 Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd 6:59:42 225 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 7:00:07 226 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 7:02:14 227 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 7:03:47 228 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 7:04:44 229 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 7:05:26 230 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 7:05:38 231 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 7:06:30 232 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 7:07:19 233 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 7:07:22 234 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 7:07:23 235 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 7:07:26 236 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 7:08:33 237 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 7:09:17 238 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 7:12:42 239 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 7:13:38 240 Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws 7:15:45 241 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 7:18:58 242 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 7:19:34 243 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 7:20:17 244 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 7:20:45 245 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 7:21:31 246 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 7:23:49 247 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 7:27:42 248 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 7:28:16 249 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 7:29:42 250 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 7:31:05 251 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 7:31:44 252 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 7:32:51 253 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 7:33:19 254 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 7:34:27 255 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 7:41:02 256 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 7:42:02 257 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 7:46:07 258 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 7:46:22 259 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 7:46:41 260 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 7:46:52 261 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 7:46:55 262 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 7:47:06 263 Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola 7:49:34 264 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 7:50:13 265 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 7:52:28 266 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 7:53:26 267 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 8:07:16 268 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 8:09:01 269 Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen 8:14:26 270 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 8:17:58 271 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 8:19:37 272 David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane 8:21:00 273 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 8:26:16 274 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 8:26:33 275 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 8:36:24 276 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 8:37:01 277 Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna 8:39:20 278 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 8:46:05 279 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 8:48:54 280 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 8:50:18 281 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 9:02:13 282 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 9:13:26 283 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 9:15:03 284 Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp 9:31:03 285 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 9:38:02 286 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 9:39:10 287 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 9:44:52 288 Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle 9:53:53 289 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 10:16:10 290 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 10:18:01 291 Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats 10:27:48 292 Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear 10:37:52 293 Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive 10:40:07 294 Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo 10:41:15

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 11:43:59 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:26:00 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:44:33 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:46:14 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 1:23:22 6 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 1:47:00 7 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 2:04:56 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 2:14:47 9 Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks 2:41:58 10 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 2:43:38 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 3:14:49 12 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 3:37:04 13 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 4:16:28 14 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 4:28:27 15 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 5:09:55 16 Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott 5:24:18 17 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 5:42:10 18 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 6:04:14 19 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 9:25:58

Mixed general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 11:38:05 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 0:10:20 3 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:52:31 4 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 1:00:21 5 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 1:07:23 6 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 1:07:33 7 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 1:24:10 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 1:35:59 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 2:31:50 10 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 2:46:54 11 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 3:00:03 12 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 3:12:11 13 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 3:20:43 14 Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas 3:36:51 15 Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin 3:47:42 16 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 3:50:56 17 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 4:05:23 18 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny 4:10:05 19 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 4:16:01 20 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 4:29:04 21 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 4:32:45 22 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 4:37:39 23 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 4:38:22 24 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 4:46:58 25 Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain 4:48:29 26 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 5:00:35 27 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 5:06:17 28 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 5:09:21 29 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 5:11:09 30 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 5:12:06 31 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 5:21:34 32 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 5:22:18 33 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 5:22:46 34 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 5:38:14 35 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 5:40:47 36 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 5:46:08 37 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 5:49:26 38 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 6:09:46 39 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 6:12:51 40 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 6:15:28 41 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 6:30:42 42 Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover 6:36:08 43 Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep 6:44:12 44 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 6:50:28 45 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 7:19:51 46 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 7:40:27 47 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 7:57:10 48 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 7:59:47 49 Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha 8:29:35 50 Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes 8:41:10 51 Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 2 8:47:01 52 Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain 9:43:31