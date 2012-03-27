Platt & Sahm sprint to stage 2 victory
Bigham & Süss continue winning ways in women's race
Men's category
The Bulls 1 team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm sprinted to a win at the end of Cape Epic stage 2 in a time of 4:21:13. They were closely followed by Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) and the winners of the previous two days, Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36ONE-Songo-Specialized).
After taking his fifth-ever stage win in the Cape Epic, Sahm said, "It was a great day for us. We didn't even speak close to the finish. It was as if we knew telepathically what the other wanted to do. Our timing was perfect, our legs felt better and we're getting into a rhythm now. We're very motivated, but it's still a long way to go."
Platt, who can boast 12 total Cape Epic stage wins after today, said, "I can't describe the feeling. It's unbelievable to win a stage again after not winning in 2010 or 2011. We waited for two years, but did it - and Lady Luck was on our side today. Today wasn't that tough, but we had to be patient as we were always riding in a big group. Stefan did exactly what I was thinking - he attacked. We did it! Our legs are back and we're really happy - it's a relief to win a stage again."
The South African team of Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) finished in fourth place about two seconds back with Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Stöckli Pro) in fifth place at three seconds.
Evans was happy with his team's performance. "We had no bad luck today, so it wasn't hard to get better. It was a deceivingly hard stage and the group stayed together for most of the way. It'll be hard day for those riding at the back. Tomorrow's a big day for us and we're still motivated to be on the podium at the Lourensford Wine Estate finish."
George said, "We're very happy with the day and must put yesterday behind us. In fact, today is the best I've ever felt in a Cape Epic and was definitely one of the easiest days. We had the opportunity to narrow the gap and benefited from our good form. We'll take it day by day - that's just the nature of the Cape Epic- you always ride on a knife's edge."
Stander and Sauser still lead the men's overall category by nine minutes and 27 seconds. Huber and Looser are placed second with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) third. Platt and Sahm are in fourth place with Evans an George moving up one position to ninth.
"We were a group of 40 riders in the beginning. It was quite dangerous and tense for the first 40km with riders fighting for position," said overall leader Stander. "On a climb, the group was cut down to 10 teams. From then on we just kept making sure that we eat and drink enough when preparing for tomorrow's monster stage. It's always special to be on the podium. Well done to the other teams - they wanted the win badly and it keeps the race exciting."
Sauser also complimented the Bulls' effort. "To win a sprint with that many teams take real dedication. When Stefan attacked, we tried to stay with him, but we just couldn't take the lead from him. We finished on the podium and are still the overall leaders. We're more than happy."
The Absa African Leader jersey was won by MTN Qhubeka team Adrien Nyontshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg for the second consecutive day. They've been racing for 10:27:38.
For Kugler of Multivan Merida Biking, today was busier than yesterday. "Due to the course, we didn't go at such high speeds - there were a lot of hills and we also had a puncture - but it was easy to come back to the group. My body felt okay for day three. Tomorrow is a really long stage, and we have no plan for tomorrow but to ride it."
Ladies category
Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) won the ladies category for the third day in a row in a time of 4:54:27, ahead of Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka Ladies) at 9:30. Ivonne Kraft and Elisabeth Brandau (botebooksbilliger.de) finished in third place.
Bigham and Süss lead Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 25 minutes and 59 seconds in the overall. MTN Qhubeka is now in third place overall with notebooksbilliger in fourth.
Van Jaarsveld said, "I had a stomach bug before the race and am still recovering from that. It was a fast race today and we put the girls under pressure to test everyone. We're feeling good and hope to be on the podium tomorrow. It's a big day and we'll consolidate and take it conservatively over the next few days."
Nüssli said, "Today was good and we rode at a nice pace. It was quite flat, the heat was fine and the climbs were not too steep - it's fantastic to be on the podium."
Mixed category
The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariana Kleinhans won the mixed category for the second day in a row in 4:48:52, followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in 4:55:05. Pieter Venter and Leana de Jager of Attix5 finished in third place in 5:02:30. They have moved to third place overall, with Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser now in fifth place overall. Contego 28E leads by 10 minutes and 19 seconds.
"It was nice and flowing today. We rode with the leading ladies for much of the way, but at the climb after the second water point we pulled away from them," said Ariane Kleinhans. "My body's feeling good and it was not as tough as yesterday - not as hot and we had enough to drink. I feel great and motivated for the rest of the week. Erik knows me so well, which helps a lot. We train together every day, so he knows my strengths and weaknesses."
Erik Kleinhans said, "Tomorrow is a long stage - 147km. I hope it's not just hard, but also has some easy sections. We're in the lead so we don't need to take too many risks. We'll try to take it easy."
Masters category
Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen team) won the masters category in 4:30:53, followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey. World Bicycle Relief team of Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers finished third in 4:38:34.
Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead the Jag Craft team of Enthoven and Impey by eight minutes and 44 seconds. World Bicycle Relief team Brentjens and Weevers are in third place overall.
Pfitzenmaier said, "Today was way better than yesterday. We actually had an amazing and consistent ride. Bart Brentjens and his teammate attacked and tried to play tactics, but we decided to just stay cool. Rob and I cycled really well together and from the second water point the route suited us. We're both technical riders and could then create a nice gap. There was a double sting in the tail near the end, but we survived. We recovered well after yesterday and felt really good today."
Sim said, "I was feeling much better than yesterday. Our plan for tomorrow is to conserve our lead and not blow out in the beginning. We'll also track the opposition to ensure we're in good shape for the second half of the race."
The day's course
The 119km route, with 1650m of climbing, traversed the beautiful rolling doubletracks through the stony Klein Karoo, passing through the charming village of McGregor. It was a special day out for the riders. For those who managed to avoid tunnel vision, it was a geologist's paradise with remarkable sandstone formations. Some might say this was too much fun for the Absa Cape Epic, but riders would soon be brought back down to earth - the rocks may have created beautiful formations but they are sharp. With knife-edged shale and a carpet of thorns, heavy-duty tyres were essential. After passing through Van Loveren Wine Estate on some severe vineyard hills, a district road took the race past Ashton as they headed towards the mountains for some short but steep climbs before returning to Robertson
Stage 3: Robertson to Caledon, 147km (2900m of climbing)
Some may call stage 2 "a fun day out", but stage 3 is payback time. Dr. Evil cites four major climbs on the longest stage in Cape Epic history, with the action starting around the 40-kilometre mark. The first is a six-kilometre doubletrack, where riders will fight for traction over large rolling rocks. Then there is the four-kilometre Mast climb, with a view over Villiersdorp.
The next lump in the profile is a smooth and comparatively easy rise to the Toll House, the highest point of the day, with a fast five-kilometre descent dropping 500 metres into the valley. At the 110-kilometre mark, there's the UFO climb to scale. A sharp rise is followed by a tricky descent, undoing all the hard work.
Then starting again, from the bottom, is a steep rocky trail with several false peaks where riders will be switching to their granny gears. Riders can clock up some mileage on the fast downhill district roads before the last 10 kilometres slows them down again, traversing farmlands. Riders are welcomed to their new race village - Caledon.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|4:21:13
|2
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:00:00
|3
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|0:00:02
|4
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:00:02
|5
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:00:03
|6
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:00:04
|7
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:02:06
|8
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:03:16
|9
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:04:10
|10
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:04:12
|11
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:04:13
|12
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:04:13
|13
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:05:18
|14
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad
|0:05:18
|15
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:05:57
|16
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:06:57
|17
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|0:07:01
|18
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|0:13:37
|19
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|0:16:38
|20
|Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com
|0:17:51
|21
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:22:59
|22
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|0:23:01
|23
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|0:23:28
|24
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|0:23:36
|25
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|0:26:50
|26
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|0:33:10
|27
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|0:33:25
|28
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|0:33:25
|29
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:35:29
|30
|Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego
|0:36:42
|31
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|0:36:50
|32
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|0:36:52
|33
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|0:36:52
|34
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|0:36:55
|35
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|0:38:51
|36
|Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc
|0:39:16
|37
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|0:40:30
|38
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|0:41:23
|39
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|0:43:24
|40
|Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling
|0:45:07
|41
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|0:45:30
|42
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|0:45:43
|43
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|0:46:43
|44
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|0:46:44
|45
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|0:47:39
|46
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|0:48:43
|47
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|0:49:09
|48
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|0:49:27
|49
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|0:52:30
|50
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|0:52:51
|51
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|0:52:52
|52
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|0:52:58
|53
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|0:53:38
|54
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|0:53:46
|55
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|0:54:00
|56
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|0:54:02
|57
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|0:54:05
|58
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|0:56:31
|59
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|0:57:13
|60
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|0:57:14
|61
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|0:57:40
|62
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|0:57:42
|63
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|0:57:44
|64
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|0:58:05
|65
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|0:58:55
|66
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|0:59:12
|67
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|0:59:26
|68
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|0:59:51
|69
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|1:00:33
|70
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|1:01:00
|71
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|1:01:29
|72
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|73
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|1:02:34
|74
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|1:02:40
|75
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|1:03:22
|76
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|1:03:24
|77
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|1:03:55
|78
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|1:04:20
|79
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|1:05:19
|80
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|1:05:29
|81
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|1:05:38
|82
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|1:05:50
|83
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|1:06:58
|84
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|1:07:47
|85
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|1:08:49
|86
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|1:09:13
|87
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|1:09:15
|88
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|1:11:03
|89
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|1:12:05
|90
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|1:12:41
|91
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|1:12:55
|92
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|1:13:09
|93
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|1:14:24
|94
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|1:14:57
|95
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money
|1:15:32
|96
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|1:16:02
|97
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|1:16:08
|98
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|1:16:32
|99
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|1:16:47
|100
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|1:16:59
|101
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|1:17:11
|102
|Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia
|1:18:57
|103
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|1:19:26
|104
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|1:19:42
|105
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|1:20:04
|106
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|1:20:15
|107
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|1:21:36
|108
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|1:22:20
|109
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|1:23:19
|110
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|1:23:54
|111
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|1:26:24
|112
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|1:27:13
|113
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|1:27:17
|114
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|1:27:26
|115
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|1:27:35
|116
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|1:29:55
|117
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|1:30:03
|118
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|1:30:33
|119
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|1:31:39
|120
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|1:31:56
|121
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|1:32:16
|122
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|1:33:21
|123
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|1:33:41
|124
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|1:34:07
|125
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|1:37:11
|126
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|1:38:40
|127
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|1:38:58
|128
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|1:40:05
|129
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|1:40:10
|130
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|1:41:06
|131
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|1:41:41
|132
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|1:42:40
|133
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|1:42:47
|134
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|1:43:30
|135
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|1:43:32
|136
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|1:43:38
|137
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|1:44:12
|138
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|1:44:58
|139
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|1:46:47
|140
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|1:47:19
|141
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|1:47:28
|142
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|1:47:34
|143
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|1:48:32
|144
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|1:48:41
|145
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|1:49:04
|146
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|1:49:13
|147
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:49:58
|148
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|1:50:03
|149
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|1:50:05
|150
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|1:50:14
|151
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|1:51:17
|152
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|1:51:28
|153
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|1:52:55
|154
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|1:54:00
|155
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|1:54:29
|156
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|1:54:46
|157
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|1:55:33
|158
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|1:56:14
|159
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|1:56:22
|160
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|1:56:33
|161
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|1:56:48
|162
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|1:57:08
|163
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|1:57:31
|164
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|1:57:31
|165
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|1:58:16
|166
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|1:58:54
|167
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|1:59:20
|168
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|1:59:32
|169
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|1:59:57
|170
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|2:00:07
|171
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|2:00:39
|172
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|2:01:04
|173
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|2:01:25
|174
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|2:02:32
|175
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards
|2:02:49
|176
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|2:03:06
|177
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|2:03:08
|178
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|2:04:25
|179
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|2:04:42
|180
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|2:06:49
|181
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|2:08:47
|182
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|2:09:02
|183
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|2:10:38
|184
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|2:10:43
|185
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|2:11:30
|186
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|2:11:37
|187
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|2:12:26
|188
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|2:12:46
|189
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|2:12:56
|190
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|2:13:20
|191
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|2:13:31
|192
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|2:14:05
|193
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|2:15:27
|194
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|2:16:29
|195
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|2:16:43
|196
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|2:17:01
|197
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|2:17:35
|198
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|2:19:54
|199
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|2:20:03
|200
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|2:20:17
|201
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|2:20:45
|202
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|2:20:56
|203
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|2:21:30
|204
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|2:23:30
|205
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|2:23:38
|206
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|2:24:07
|207
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|2:24:07
|208
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|2:24:08
|209
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|2:24:31
|210
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|2:25:06
|211
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|2:25:56
|212
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|2:26:01
|213
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|2:27:57
|214
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|2:28:12
|215
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|2:28:12
|216
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|2:28:50
|217
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|2:29:21
|218
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|2:29:30
|219
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|2:29:40
|220
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|2:29:44
|221
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|2:29:44
|222
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|2:29:50
|223
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|2:29:53
|224
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|2:31:32
|225
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|2:31:49
|226
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|2:33:21
|227
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|2:35:44
|228
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|2:36:09
|229
|Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws
|2:36:10
|230
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|2:36:49
|231
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|2:37:27
|232
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|2:37:57
|233
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|2:39:17
|234
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|2:40:49
|235
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|2:41:03
|236
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|2:42:04
|237
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|2:42:15
|238
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|2:42:35
|239
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|2:45:21
|240
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|2:45:28
|241
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|2:45:31
|242
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|2:46:18
|243
|Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms
|2:46:37
|244
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|2:46:38
|245
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|2:47:56
|246
|Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa
|2:49:06
|247
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|2:50:14
|248
|Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd
|2:51:17
|249
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|2:51:23
|250
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|2:52:51
|251
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|2:54:11
|252
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|2:55:20
|253
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|2:55:54
|254
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|2:56:16
|255
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|2:56:43
|256
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|2:57:49
|257
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|2:58:27
|258
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|2:58:36
|259
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola
|2:59:31
|260
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|2:59:58
|261
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|3:01:30
|262
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|3:02:59
|263
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|3:03:37
|264
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|3:04:28
|265
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|3:04:42
|266
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|3:05:02
|267
|Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen
|3:05:36
|268
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|3:06:24
|269
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|3:06:34
|270
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|3:08:29
|271
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|3:08:53
|272
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|3:14:32
|273
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|3:15:46
|274
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|3:16:47
|275
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp
|3:19:01
|276
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|3:21:39
|277
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|3:22:18
|278
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|3:22:52
|279
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|3:31:50
|280
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|3:31:54
|281
|David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane
|3:32:17
|282
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|3:38:24
|283
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|3:39:37
|284
|Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna
|3:41:51
|285
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|3:42:34
|286
|Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats
|3:52:00
|287
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|3:53:06
|288
|Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle
|3:57:54
|289
|Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear
|4:04:56
|290
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|4:05:32
|291
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|4:25:22
|292
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|4:28:49
|293
|Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|4:39:15
|294
|Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo
|4:47:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|4:54:27
|2
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|0:09:30
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|0:14:25
|4
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:16:13
|5
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|0:25:45
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:36:30
|7
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|0:43:49
|8
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|0:54:56
|9
|Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks
|0:54:57
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|1:02:06
|11
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|1:08:11
|12
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|1:19:32
|13
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|1:29:55
|14
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|1:34:13
|15
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott
|1:58:09
|16
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|2:02:56
|17
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|2:12:31
|18
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|2:23:37
|19
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|3:49:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|4:48:52
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|0:06:12
|3
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:13:38
|4
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|0:19:52
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|0:20:15
|6
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|0:30:02
|7
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|0:31:44
|8
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|0:40:32
|9
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|1:00:10
|10
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|1:00:44
|11
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|1:01:48
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|1:12:35
|13
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|1:13:23
|14
|Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|1:23:51
|15
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|1:34:39
|16
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|1:37:55
|17
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|1:39:21
|18
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|1:41:42
|19
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny
|1:44:31
|20
|Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin
|1:45:23
|21
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|1:48:00
|22
|Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain
|1:50:03
|23
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|1:54:49
|24
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|1:55:21
|25
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|1:56:05
|26
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|1:56:15
|27
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|1:58:16
|28
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|1:59:11
|29
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|2:01:35
|30
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|2:02:44
|31
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|2:06:00
|32
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|2:07:58
|33
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|2:10:24
|34
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|2:12:09
|35
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|2:18:59
|36
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|2:21:20
|37
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|2:22:26
|38
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|2:24:22
|39
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|2:25:23
|40
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|2:34:13
|41
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|2:34:38
|42
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|2:42:43
|43
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|2:45:29
|44
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|2:49:27
|45
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover
|2:51:12
|46
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|2:59:39
|47
|Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep
|3:11:57
|48
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|3:20:18
|49
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 2
|3:32:38
|50
|Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha
|3:36:16
|51
|Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes
|3:40:14
|52
|Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain
|4:13:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|4:30:53
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:07:14
|3
|Jan Weever (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|0:07:41
|4
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|0:26:34
|5
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|0:29:41
|6
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|0:30:23
|7
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|0:30:53
|8
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|0:35:18
|9
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|0:44:39
|10
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|0:47:10
|11
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|0:48:04
|12
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|0:48:36
|13
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|0:50:12
|14
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|0:51:22
|15
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|0:51:51
|16
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|0:54:46
|17
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|0:56:05
|18
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|0:57:58
|19
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|0:58:31
|20
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|0:59:11
|21
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|0:59:12
|22
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|0:59:33
|23
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|0:59:41
|24
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|1:00:38
|25
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|1:02:40
|26
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|1:03:11
|27
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|1:06:25
|28
|Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma
|1:06:29
|29
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|1:07:36
|30
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|1:07:40
|31
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|1:07:55
|32
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|1:09:49
|33
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|1:10:21
|34
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|1:12:07
|35
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|1:12:44
|36
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|1:15:17
|37
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|1:15:31
|38
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|1:15:32
|39
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:16:11
|40
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:17:42
|41
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|1:17:54
|42
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|1:19:01
|43
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|1:19:43
|44
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|1:20:17
|45
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|1:21:37
|46
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|1:21:42
|47
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|1:22:17
|48
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|1:22:24
|49
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|1:22:44
|50
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:24:29
|51
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|1:25:44
|52
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|1:25:47
|53
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|1:25:56
|54
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|1:25:57
|55
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|1:27:41
|56
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|1:27:58
|57
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|1:29:20
|58
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|1:29:20
|59
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|1:29:25
|60
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|1:30:05
|61
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|1:30:37
|62
|Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT
|1:32:17
|63
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|1:32:52
|64
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|1:33:16
|65
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|1:33:17
|66
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|1:33:19
|67
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|1:33:41
|68
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|1:34:10
|69
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|1:35:05
|70
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|1:36:05
|71
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|1:37:58
|72
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|1:38:07
|73
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|1:39:18
|74
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|1:40:10
|75
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys
|1:40:12
|76
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|1:40:30
|77
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|1:40:33
|78
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|1:41:06
|79
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|1:42:07
|80
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|1:42:38
|81
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|1:43:34
|82
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|1:45:10
|83
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|1:45:57
|84
|Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin
|1:47:50
|85
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|1:52:09
|86
|Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo
|1:52:19
|87
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|1:52:58
|88
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|1:52:58
|89
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|1:52:59
|90
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|1:53:18
|91
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|1:54:01
|92
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|1:54:22
|93
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|1:54:34
|94
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|1:57:15
|95
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|2:01:09
|96
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|2:02:01
|97
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|2:02:25
|98
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|2:03:08
|99
|Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders
|2:03:25
|100
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|2:04:03
|101
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|2:04:08
|102
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram
|2:04:12
|103
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|2:07:55
|104
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|2:08:01
|105
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|2:09:15
|106
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|2:10:34
|107
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|2:11:03
|108
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|2:13:16
|109
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|2:14:49
|110
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|2:15:18
|111
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|2:15:19
|112
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|2:16:04
|113
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters
|2:16:07
|114
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|2:16:36
|115
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|2:17:50
|116
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|2:17:50
|117
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|2:18:19
|118
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|2:20:01
|119
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|2:20:57
|120
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|2:20:58
|121
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|2:23:20
|122
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|2:23:45
|123
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|2:27:07
|124
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|2:27:07
|125
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|2:28:13
|126
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|2:28:13
|127
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|2:31:15
|128
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|2:32:03
|129
|Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power
|2:32:09
|130
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|2:32:16
|131
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|2:35:28
|132
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|2:36:13
|133
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|2:36:17
|134
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|2:37:16
|135
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|2:38:11
|136
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|2:41:15
|137
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|2:41:27
|138
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|2:41:35
|139
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|2:41:56
|140
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|2:43:27
|141
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|2:43:33
|142
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl
|2:44:15
|143
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|2:45:13
|144
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties
|2:45:49
|145
|Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady
|2:45:50
|146
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|2:47:54
|147
|Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands
|2:50:28
|148
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast
|2:51:11
|149
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|2:51:41
|150
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|2:52:05
|151
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|2:52:26
|152
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|2:53:50
|153
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|2:54:00
|154
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|2:54:02
|155
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|2:54:35
|156
|Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One
|2:54:54
|157
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|2:55:15
|158
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|2:55:54
|159
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|2:56:05
|160
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|2:56:51
|161
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|2:56:52
|162
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|2:57:31
|163
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|2:58:06
|164
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|3:00:19
|165
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|3:00:50
|166
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|3:01:42
|167
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|3:07:06
|168
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|3:10:30
|169
|Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi
|3:12:49
|170
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|3:13:10
|171
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|3:13:19
|172
|Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/1939
|3:19:41
|173
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|3:22:00
|174
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|3:22:36
|175
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|3:23:09
|176
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|3:24:28
|177
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|3:27:26
|178
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|3:27:57
|179
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|3:35:58
|180
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|3:37:18
|181
|Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal
|3:37:44
|182
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|3:40:31
|183
|Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers
|3:40:45
|184
|Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract
|3:42:42
|185
|Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance
|3:44:04
|186
|Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I
|3:48:51
|187
|Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De
|3:49:19
|188
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir
|3:55:56
|189
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|3:56:39
|190
|Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters
|4:18:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|10:06:30
|2
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:09:27
|3
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:09:50
|4
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:12:46
|5
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:14:03
|6
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:14:05
|7
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:20:12
|8
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|0:21:09
|9
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:24:15
|10
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:24:49
|11
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:30:12
|12
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:34:04
|13
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:35:05
|14
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad
|0:35:59
|15
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:39:54
|16
|Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com
|0:44:19
|17
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|0:45:59
|18
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:55:18
|19
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|1:02:27
|20
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|1:11:06
|21
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|1:15:17
|22
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|1:17:35
|23
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|1:31:36
|24
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|1:33:00
|25
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|1:36:13
|26
|Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego
|1:39:07
|27
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|1:42:42
|28
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|1:45:27
|29
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|1:47:21
|30
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|1:50:40
|31
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|1:53:42
|32
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|1:59:31
|33
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|2:00:24
|34
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|2:07:29
|35
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|2:13:53
|36
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|2:14:37
|37
|Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc
|2:14:58
|38
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|2:16:59
|39
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|2:17:14
|40
|Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling
|2:26:38
|41
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|2:31:21
|42
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|2:33:11
|43
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|2:34:21
|44
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|2:35:43
|45
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|2:39:16
|46
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|2:44:12
|47
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|2:44:43
|48
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|2:45:19
|49
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|2:45:57
|50
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|2:47:43
|51
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|2:48:18
|52
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|2:48:23
|53
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|2:48:32
|54
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|2:48:52
|55
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|2:49:00
|56
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|2:49:27
|57
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|2:50:35
|58
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|2:51:05
|59
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|2:51:10
|60
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|2:52:07
|61
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|2:52:16
|62
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|2:54:12
|63
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|2:55:14
|64
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|2:56:08
|65
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|2:57:15
|66
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|2:57:35
|67
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|2:57:59
|68
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|2:58:12
|69
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|3:00:42
|70
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|3:04:10
|71
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|3:06:53
|72
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|3:08:19
|73
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|3:08:25
|74
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|3:11:34
|75
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|3:12:58
|76
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|3:17:09
|77
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|3:18:27
|78
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|3:19:06
|79
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money
|3:25:17
|80
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|3:25:29
|81
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|3:25:55
|82
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|3:25:58
|83
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|3:27:25
|84
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|3:27:31
|85
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|3:29:01
|86
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|3:29:25
|87
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|3:29:27
|88
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|3:32:37
|89
|Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia
|3:35:46
|90
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|3:36:20
|91
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|3:39:04
|92
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|3:39:47
|93
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|3:40:00
|94
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|3:40:10
|95
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|3:41:59
|96
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|3:43:17
|97
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|3:48:16
|98
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|3:49:50
|99
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|3:52:03
|100
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|3:52:20
|101
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|3:52:42
|102
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|3:53:55
|103
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|3:54:16
|104
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|3:55:40
|105
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|3:56:19
|106
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|3:56:27
|107
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|3:57:48
|108
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|3:58:30
|109
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|4:01:44
|110
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|4:02:34
|111
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|4:03:05
|112
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|4:03:11
|113
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|4:03:20
|114
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|4:04:34
|115
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|4:08:42
|116
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|4:10:53
|117
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|4:12:49
|118
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|4:15:59
|119
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|4:17:54
|120
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|4:18:45
|121
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|4:19:12
|122
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|4:20:04
|123
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|4:20:46
|124
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|4:20:59
|125
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|4:23:30
|126
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|4:25:49
|127
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|4:26:35
|128
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|4:27:32
|129
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|4:31:53
|130
|Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards
|4:33:44
|131
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|4:39:11
|132
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|4:41:40
|133
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|4:43:53
|134
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|4:43:55
|135
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|4:44:14
|136
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|4:47:44
|137
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|4:48:16
|138
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|4:52:57
|139
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|4:54:28
|140
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|4:55:21
|141
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|4:57:27
|142
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|4:58:20
|143
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|5:03:10
|144
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|5:03:14
|145
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|5:04:27
|146
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|5:06:21
|147
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|5:08:43
|148
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|5:11:50
|149
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|5:13:34
|150
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|5:19:01
|151
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|5:21:43
|152
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|5:22:17
|153
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|5:25:12
|154
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|5:25:57
|155
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|5:26:07
|156
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|5:27:27
|157
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|5:27:46
|158
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|5:29:50
|159
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|5:32:30
|160
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|5:33:13
|161
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|5:34:05
|162
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|5:34:24
|163
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|5:34:34
|164
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|5:35:23
|165
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|5:35:34
|166
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|5:35:44
|167
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|5:36:05
|168
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|5:37:14
|169
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|5:37:24
|170
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|5:38:18
|171
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|5:38:48
|172
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|5:39:18
|173
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|5:40:07
|174
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|5:42:37
|175
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|5:43:15
|176
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|5:49:24
|177
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|5:50:36
|178
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|5:50:40
|179
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|5:51:30
|180
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|5:53:12
|181
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|5:53:15
|182
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|5:56:26
|183
|Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa
|5:56:40
|184
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|5:57:27
|185
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|5:58:24
|186
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|5:59:35
|187
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|5:59:36
|188
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|6:01:39
|189
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|6:03:20
|190
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|6:04:22
|191
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|6:05:31
|192
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|6:05:45
|193
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|6:06:07
|194
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|6:06:10
|195
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|6:12:00
|196
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|6:18:03
|197
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|6:18:30
|198
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|6:25:10
|199
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|6:25:22
|200
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|6:28:40
|201
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|6:29:29
|202
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|6:29:38
|203
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|6:31:00
|204
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|6:35:30
|205
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|6:35:41
|206
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|6:36:40
|207
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|6:36:57
|208
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|6:37:39
|209
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|6:37:55
|210
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|6:38:50
|211
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|6:41:27
|212
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|6:42:00
|213
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|6:42:44
|214
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|6:43:10
|215
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|6:43:29
|216
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|6:46:38
|217
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|6:46:50
|218
|Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms
|6:49:03
|219
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|6:50:53
|220
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|6:54:11
|221
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|6:55:42
|222
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|6:57:33
|223
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|6:57:38
|224
|Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd
|6:59:42
|225
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|7:00:07
|226
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|7:02:14
|227
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|7:03:47
|228
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|7:04:44
|229
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|7:05:26
|230
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|7:05:38
|231
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|7:06:30
|232
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|7:07:19
|233
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|7:07:22
|234
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|7:07:23
|235
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|7:07:26
|236
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|7:08:33
|237
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|7:09:17
|238
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|7:12:42
|239
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|7:13:38
|240
|Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws
|7:15:45
|241
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|7:18:58
|242
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|7:19:34
|243
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|7:20:17
|244
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|7:20:45
|245
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|7:21:31
|246
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|7:23:49
|247
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|7:27:42
|248
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|7:28:16
|249
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|7:29:42
|250
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|7:31:05
|251
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|7:31:44
|252
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|7:32:51
|253
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|7:33:19
|254
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|7:34:27
|255
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|7:41:02
|256
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|7:42:02
|257
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|7:46:07
|258
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|7:46:22
|259
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|7:46:41
|260
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|7:46:52
|261
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|7:46:55
|262
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|7:47:06
|263
|Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola
|7:49:34
|264
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|7:50:13
|265
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|7:52:28
|266
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|7:53:26
|267
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|8:07:16
|268
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|8:09:01
|269
|Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen
|8:14:26
|270
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|8:17:58
|271
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|8:19:37
|272
|David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane
|8:21:00
|273
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|8:26:16
|274
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|8:26:33
|275
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|8:36:24
|276
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|8:37:01
|277
|Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna
|8:39:20
|278
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|8:46:05
|279
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|8:48:54
|280
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|8:50:18
|281
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|9:02:13
|282
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|9:13:26
|283
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|9:15:03
|284
|Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp
|9:31:03
|285
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|9:38:02
|286
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|9:39:10
|287
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|9:44:52
|288
|Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle
|9:53:53
|289
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|10:16:10
|290
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|10:18:01
|291
|Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats
|10:27:48
|292
|Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear
|10:37:52
|293
|Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive
|10:40:07
|294
|Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo
|10:41:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|11:43:59
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:26:00
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|0:44:33
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|0:46:14
|5
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|1:23:22
|6
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|1:47:00
|7
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|2:04:56
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|2:14:47
|9
|Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks
|2:41:58
|10
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|2:43:38
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|3:14:49
|12
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|3:37:04
|13
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|4:16:28
|14
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|4:28:27
|15
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|5:09:55
|16
|Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott
|5:24:18
|17
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|5:42:10
|18
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|6:04:14
|19
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|9:25:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|11:38:05
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|0:10:20
|3
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:52:31
|4
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|1:00:21
|5
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|1:07:23
|6
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|1:07:33
|7
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|1:24:10
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|1:35:59
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|2:31:50
|10
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|2:46:54
|11
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|3:00:03
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|3:12:11
|13
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|3:20:43
|14
|Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas
|3:36:51
|15
|Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin
|3:47:42
|16
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|3:50:56
|17
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|4:05:23
|18
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny
|4:10:05
|19
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|4:16:01
|20
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|4:29:04
|21
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|4:32:45
|22
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|4:37:39
|23
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|4:38:22
|24
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|4:46:58
|25
|Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain
|4:48:29
|26
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|5:00:35
|27
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|5:06:17
|28
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|5:09:21
|29
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|5:11:09
|30
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|5:12:06
|31
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|5:21:34
|32
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|5:22:18
|33
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|5:22:46
|34
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|5:38:14
|35
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|5:40:47
|36
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|5:46:08
|37
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|5:49:26
|38
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|6:09:46
|39
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|6:12:51
|40
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|6:15:28
|41
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|6:30:42
|42
|Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover
|6:36:08
|43
|Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep
|6:44:12
|44
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|6:50:28
|45
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|7:19:51
|46
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|7:40:27
|47
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|7:57:10
|48
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|7:59:47
|49
|Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha
|8:29:35
|50
|Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes
|8:41:10
|51
|Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 2
|8:47:01
|52
|Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain
|9:43:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|10:56:46
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:08:45
|3
|Jan Weever (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief
|0:37:40
|4
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|1:03:54
|5
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|1:12:40
|6
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|1:23:34
|7
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|1:30:56
|8
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|1:42:55
|9
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|1:46:25
|10
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|2:00:27
|11
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|2:03:33
|12
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|2:11:03
|13
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|2:14:03
|14
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|2:15:03
|15
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|2:20:01
|16
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|2:25:14
|17
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|2:25:43
|18
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|2:28:26
|19
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|2:29:37
|20
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|2:29:39
|21
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|2:30:41
|22
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|2:31:47
|23
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|2:36:11
|24
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|2:42:09
|25
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|2:47:11
|26
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|2:48:05
|27
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|2:52:09
|28
|Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma
|2:52:25
|29
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|2:52:43
|30
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|2:59:29
|31
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|3:05:26
|32
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|3:06:56
|33
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|3:08:46
|34
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|3:10:17
|35
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|3:11:46
|36
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|3:15:35
|37
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|3:17:20
|38
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|3:20:26
|39
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|3:20:45
|40
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|3:22:24
|41
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|3:25:30
|42
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|3:26:21
|43
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|3:26:43
|44
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|3:26:57
|45
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|3:30:03
|46
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|3:32:06
|47
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|3:32:42
|48
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|3:35:32
|49
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|3:37:55
|50
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|3:37:57
|51
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|3:40:14
|52
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|3:42:43
|53
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|3:43:35
|54
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|3:47:39
|55
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|3:49:15
|56
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|3:49:51
|57
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|3:50:05
|58
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|3:52:34
|59
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|3:57:36
|60
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|3:59:46
|61
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|4:00:14
|62
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|4:01:39
|63
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|4:05:14
|64
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|4:05:29
|65
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|4:09:58
|66
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|4:13:12
|67
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|4:16:30
|68
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|4:18:29
|69
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|4:19:41
|70
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|4:22:31
|71
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|4:23:08
|72
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|4:26:23
|73
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|4:26:41
|74
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|4:28:25
|75
|Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo
|4:32:39
|76
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|4:36:53
|77
|Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin
|4:38:27
|78
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|4:39:14
|79
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|4:40:28
|80
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|4:42:30
|81
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|4:43:11
|82
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|4:43:32
|83
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|4:46:29
|84
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|4:50:48
|85
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|4:57:03
|86
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|4:57:58
|87
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|4:59:05
|88
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|5:02:37
|89
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|5:06:11
|90
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|5:07:56
|91
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|5:10:10
|92
|Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram
|5:13:28
|93
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|5:16:23
|94
|Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders
|5:17:15
|95
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|5:19:50
|96
|Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT
|5:22:15
|97
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|5:22:16
|98
|Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys
|5:23:33
|99
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|5:24:28
|100
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|5:28:26
|101
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|5:30:47
|102
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|5:33:12
|103
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|5:33:44
|104
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|5:34:08
|105
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|5:34:58
|106
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|5:35:00
|107
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|5:36:02
|108
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|5:41:48
|109
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|5:43:18
|110
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|5:43:25
|111
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|5:44:04
|112
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|5:44:34
|113
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|5:46:02
|114
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|5:47:13
|115
|Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters
|5:48:00
|116
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|5:48:29
|117
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|5:50:52
|118
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|5:51:47
|119
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|5:54:49
|120
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|5:58:03
|121
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|5:59:52
|122
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|6:05:38
|123
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|6:07:02
|124
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|6:08:16
|125
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|6:09:13
|126
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|6:10:36
|127
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|6:11:56
|128
|Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power
|6:14:14
|129
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|6:16:25
|130
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|6:17:06
|131
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|6:18:10
|132
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|6:27:37
|133
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|6:32:14
|134
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|6:33:02
|135
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|6:33:31
|136
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|6:35:33
|137
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|6:36:32
|138
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|6:41:16
|139
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|6:42:50
|140
|Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal
|6:45:11
|141
|Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties
|6:50:40
|142
|Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady
|6:51:04
|143
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|6:51:23
|144
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|6:51:53
|145
|Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl
|6:51:59
|146
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|6:53:05
|147
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|6:53:45
|148
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|6:54:13
|149
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|6:58:33
|150
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|6:59:50
|151
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|7:00:38
|152
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|7:00:46
|153
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|7:01:09
|154
|Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One
|7:02:52
|155
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|7:03:23
|156
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|7:06:56
|157
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|7:07:08
|158
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|7:14:58
|159
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|7:23:23
|160
|Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands
|7:24:40
|161
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|7:24:51
|162
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|7:26:35
|163
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|7:27:20
|164
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|7:28:37
|165
|Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi
|7:35:02
|166
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|7:36:08
|167
|Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast
|7:36:49
|168
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|7:39:03
|169
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|7:39:18
|170
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|7:43:21
|171
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|7:44:49
|172
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|8:04:05
|173
|Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/1939
|8:09:05
|174
|Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters
|8:16:23
|175
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|8:18:57
|176
|Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract
|8:19:18
|177
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|8:30:50
|178
|Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir
|8:31:30
|179
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|8:35:36
|180
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|8:37:53
|181
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|8:39:01
|182
|Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops
|8:40:19
|183
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|8:43:34
|184
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|8:56:49
|185
|Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance
|8:58:16
|186
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|9:21:28
|187
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|9:23:10
|188
|Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De
|9:34:48
|189
|Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I
|9:48:37
|190
|Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers
|10:44:01
