Platt & Sahm sprint to stage 2 victory

Bigham & Süss continue winning ways in women's race

Image 1 of 34

Karl Platt of the Bulls celebrates after crossing the line to complete the win with his partner Stefan Sahm (unseen) as Hannes Genze of Multivan Merida Biking (L) looks on during stage 2
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Karl Platt of the Bulls celebrates after crossing the line to complete the win with his partner Stefan Sahm (unseen) as Hannes Genze of Multivan Merida Biking (L) looks on during stage 2
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 34

Riders cross the Breede River at the start of stage 2

Riders cross the Breede River at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 34

Leading ladies Esther Suss and Sally Bingham of Team Wheels4life during stage 2

Leading ladies Esther Suss and Sally Bingham of Team Wheels4life during stage 2
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 34

Riders traverse the great Breede River Valley landscape

Riders traverse the great Breede River Valley landscape
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 34

The leading group

The leading group
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 34

Racers in the Cape Epic

Racers in the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 34

Riders make their way through the Breede River crossing

Riders make their way through the Breede River crossing
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 34

Supporters line the streets of Mcgregor to encourage the riders during stage 2 of the Cape Epic

Supporters line the streets of Mcgregor to encourage the riders during stage 2 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 34

Fans in the streets of McGregor

Fans in the streets of McGregor
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 34

Racers during stage 2

Racers during stage 2
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 34

Vanessa Haywood

Vanessa Haywood
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 34

Joel Stransky

Joel Stransky
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 34

Elana Meyer

Elana Meyer
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 34

Alain Prost leads a group of riders over a rocky section

Alain Prost leads a group of riders over a rocky section
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 34

Vanessa Haywood and teammate Clayton Duckworth take time to pose for a photograph during stage 2

Vanessa Haywood and teammate Clayton Duckworth take time to pose for a photograph during stage 2
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 34

Vanesa Haywood passing through Robertson vineyards

Vanesa Haywood passing through Robertson vineyards
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 34

Urs Huber early this morning across the Breerivier

Urs Huber early this morning across the Breerivier
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 34

Crossing the Breerivier during stage 2

Crossing the Breerivier during stage 2
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 34

The lead group during stage 2

The lead group during stage 2
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 34

Stage winner Karl Platt leads the bunch

Stage winner Karl Platt leads the bunch
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 34

Uros Breski of Slovenia

Uros Breski of Slovenia
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 34

Riders make their way through the Breede River Valley

Riders make their way through the Breede River Valley
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 34

A local band encourage cyclists through McGregor

A local band encourage cyclists through McGregor
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 34

Riders jump over an irrigation ditch during stage 2

Riders jump over an irrigation ditch during stage 2
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 34

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of the Bulls after winning the second stage

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of the Bulls after winning the second stage
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 34

The second bunch

The second bunch
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 34

Riders cross the Bree River during stage 2 of the Cape Epic

Riders cross the Bree River during stage 2 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 34

The lead bunch

The lead bunch
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 34

Racers during stage 2

Racers during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 34

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized

Christoph Sauser and Burry Stander of 36One-Songo-Specialized
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 34

A welcome from the Roberston School children during stage 2

A welcome from the Roberston School children during stage 2
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 34

Riders enjoy an 'easier' day after a tough day one

Riders enjoy an 'easier' day after a tough day one
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 33 of 34

A line of riders during stage 2

A line of riders during stage 2
(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 34 of 34

Riders make their way through the Breede River crossing

Riders make their way through the Breede River crossing
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Men's category

The Bulls 1 team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm sprinted to a win at the end of Cape Epic stage 2 in a time of 4:21:13. They were closely followed by Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler (Multivan Merida Biking) and the winners of the previous two days, Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36ONE-Songo-Specialized).

After taking his fifth-ever stage win in the Cape Epic, Sahm said, "It was a great day for us. We didn't even speak close to the finish. It was as if we knew telepathically what the other wanted to do. Our timing was perfect, our legs felt better and we're getting into a rhythm now. We're very motivated, but it's still a long way to go."

Platt, who can boast 12 total Cape Epic stage wins after today, said, "I can't describe the feeling. It's unbelievable to win a stage again after not winning in 2010 or 2011. We waited for two years, but did it - and Lady Luck was on our side today. Today wasn't that tough, but we had to be patient as we were always riding in a big group. Stefan did exactly what I was thinking - he attacked. We did it! Our legs are back and we're really happy - it's a relief to win a stage again."

The South African team of Kevin Evans and David George (360Life) finished in fourth place about two seconds back with Urs Huber and Konny Looser (Stöckli Pro) in fifth place at three seconds.

Evans was happy with his team's performance. "We had no bad luck today, so it wasn't hard to get better. It was a deceivingly hard stage and the group stayed together for most of the way. It'll be hard day for those riding at the back. Tomorrow's a big day for us and we're still motivated to be on the podium at the Lourensford Wine Estate finish."

George said, "We're very happy with the day and must put yesterday behind us. In fact, today is the best I've ever felt in a Cape Epic and was definitely one of the easiest days. We had the opportunity to narrow the gap and benefited from our good form. We'll take it day by day - that's just the nature of the Cape Epic- you always ride on a knife's edge."

Stander and Sauser still lead the men's overall category by nine minutes and 27 seconds. Huber and Looser are placed second with Alban Lakata and Robert Mennen (Topeak Ergon Racing) third. Platt and Sahm are in fourth place with Evans an George moving up one position to ninth.

"We were a group of 40 riders in the beginning. It was quite dangerous and tense for the first 40km with riders fighting for position," said overall leader Stander. "On a climb, the group was cut down to 10 teams. From then on we just kept making sure that we eat and drink enough when preparing for tomorrow's monster stage. It's always special to be on the podium. Well done to the other teams - they wanted the win badly and it keeps the race exciting."

Sauser also complimented the Bulls' effort. "To win a sprint with that many teams take real dedication. When Stefan attacked, we tried to stay with him, but we just couldn't take the lead from him. We finished on the podium and are still the overall leaders. We're more than happy."

The Absa African Leader jersey was won by MTN Qhubeka team Adrien Nyontshuti and Jacques Janse van Rensburg for the second consecutive day. They've been racing for 10:27:38.

For Kugler of Multivan Merida Biking, today was busier than yesterday. "Due to the course, we didn't go at such high speeds - there were a lot of hills and we also had a puncture - but it was easy to come back to the group. My body felt okay for day three. Tomorrow is a really long stage, and we have no plan for tomorrow but to ride it."

Ladies category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss (Wheels4Life) won the ladies category for the third day in a row in a time of 4:54:27, ahead of Karien van Jaarsveld and Jane Nüssli (MTN Qhubeka Ladies) at 9:30. Ivonne Kraft and Elisabeth Brandau (botebooksbilliger.de) finished in third place.

Bigham and Süss lead Biogen Britehouse team Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler by 25 minutes and 59 seconds in the overall. MTN Qhubeka is now in third place overall with notebooksbilliger in fourth.

Van Jaarsveld said, "I had a stomach bug before the race and am still recovering from that. It was a fast race today and we put the girls under pressure to test everyone. We're feeling good and hope to be on the podium tomorrow. It's a big day and we'll consolidate and take it conservatively over the next few days."

Nüssli said, "Today was good and we rode at a nice pace. It was quite flat, the heat was fine and the climbs were not too steep - it's fantastic to be on the podium."

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariana Kleinhans won the mixed category for the second day in a row in 4:48:52, followed by Udo Boelts and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in 4:55:05. Pieter Venter and Leana de Jager of Attix5 finished in third place in 5:02:30. They have moved to third place overall, with Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser now in fifth place overall. Contego 28E leads by 10 minutes and 19 seconds.

"It was nice and flowing today. We rode with the leading ladies for much of the way, but at the climb after the second water point we pulled away from them," said Ariane Kleinhans. "My body's feeling good and it was not as tough as yesterday - not as hot and we had enough to drink. I feel great and motivated for the rest of the week. Erik knows me so well, which helps a lot. We train together every day, so he knows my strengths and weaknesses."

Erik Kleinhans said, "Tomorrow is a long stage - 147km. I hope it's not just hard, but also has some easy sections. We're in the lead so we don't need to take too many risks. We'll try to take it easy."

Masters category

Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier (Robert Daniel Momsen team) won the masters category in 4:30:53, followed by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey. World Bicycle Relief team of Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers finished third in 4:38:34.

Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead the Jag Craft team of Enthoven and Impey by eight minutes and 44 seconds. World Bicycle Relief team Brentjens and Weevers are in third place overall.

Pfitzenmaier said, "Today was way better than yesterday. We actually had an amazing and consistent ride. Bart Brentjens and his teammate attacked and tried to play tactics, but we decided to just stay cool. Rob and I cycled really well together and from the second water point the route suited us. We're both technical riders and could then create a nice gap. There was a double sting in the tail near the end, but we survived. We recovered well after yesterday and felt really good today."

Sim said, "I was feeling much better than yesterday. Our plan for tomorrow is to conserve our lead and not blow out in the beginning. We'll also track the opposition to ensure we're in good shape for the second half of the race."

The day's course

The 119km route, with 1650m of climbing, traversed the beautiful rolling doubletracks through the stony Klein Karoo, passing through the charming village of McGregor. It was a special day out for the riders. For those who managed to avoid tunnel vision, it was a geologist's paradise with remarkable sandstone formations. Some might say this was too much fun for the Absa Cape Epic, but riders would soon be brought back down to earth - the rocks may have created beautiful formations but they are sharp. With knife-edged shale and a carpet of thorns, heavy-duty tyres were essential. After passing through Van Loveren Wine Estate on some severe vineyard hills, a district road took the race past Ashton as they headed towards the mountains for some short but steep climbs before returning to Robertson

Stage 3: Robertson to Caledon, 147km (2900m of climbing)

Some may call stage 2 "a fun day out", but stage 3 is payback time. Dr. Evil cites four major climbs on the longest stage in Cape Epic history, with the action starting around the 40-kilometre mark. The first is a six-kilometre doubletrack, where riders will fight for traction over large rolling rocks. Then there is the four-kilometre Mast climb, with a view over Villiersdorp.

The next lump in the profile is a smooth and comparatively easy rise to the Toll House, the highest point of the day, with a fast five-kilometre descent dropping 500 metres into the valley. At the 110-kilometre mark, there's the UFO climb to scale. A sharp rise is followed by a tricky descent, undoing all the hard work.

Then starting again, from the bottom, is a steep rocky trail with several false peaks where riders will be switching to their granny gears. Riders can clock up some mileage on the fast downhill district roads before the last 10 kilometres slows them down again, traversing farmlands. Riders are welcomed to their new race village - Caledon.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls4:21:13
2Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:00:00
3Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized0:00:02
4Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:00:02
5Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:00:03
6Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:00:04
7Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:02:06
8Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:03:16
9Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:04:10
10Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:04:12
11Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:04:13
12Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:04:13
13Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:05:18
14Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad0:05:18
15Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:05:57
16Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:06:57
17Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group0:07:01
18Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft0:13:37
19Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief0:16:38
20Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com0:17:51
21Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation0:22:59
22Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect0:23:01
23Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon0:23:28
24Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web0:23:36
25Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife0:26:50
26Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info0:33:10
27Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com0:33:25
28Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax0:33:25
29Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:35:29
30Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego0:36:42
31David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International0:36:50
32Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ0:36:52
33Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection0:36:52
34Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg0:36:55
35Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska0:38:51
36Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc0:39:16
37Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers0:40:30
38Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez0:41:23
39Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes0:43:24
40Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling0:45:07
41Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb0:45:30
42Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life0:45:43
43Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men0:46:43
44Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm0:46:44
45Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs0:47:39
46Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies0:48:43
47Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects0:49:09
48Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South0:49:27
49Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing0:52:30
50Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets0:52:51
51Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt0:52:52
52Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One0:52:58
53David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux0:53:38
54William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb0:53:46
55Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing0:54:00
56David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services0:54:02
57Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN0:54:05
58Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga0:56:31
59Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing0:57:13
60Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa0:57:14
61Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi20:57:40
62Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos0:57:42
63Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie0:57:44
64Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing0:58:05
65Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za0:58:55
66Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab0:59:12
67Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile0:59:26
68John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 10:59:51
69Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann1:00:33
70Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon1:01:00
71Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity1:01:29
72Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
73Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies1:02:34
74Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution1:02:40
75Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes1:03:22
76Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men1:03:24
77Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac1:03:55
78Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile1:04:20
79Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas1:05:19
80Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk1:05:29
81Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone1:05:38
82Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell1:05:50
83Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing1:06:58
84Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling1:07:47
85Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade1:08:49
86André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife1:09:13
87Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 11:09:15
88Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska1:11:03
89Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham1:12:05
90Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son1:12:41
91Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar1:12:55
92Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical1:13:09
93Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel1:14:24
94Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius1:14:57
95Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money1:15:32
96Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns1:16:02
97Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil1:16:08
98Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo1:16:32
99Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs1:16:47
100Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale1:16:59
101Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans1:17:11
102Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia1:18:57
103Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 21:19:26
104Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs1:19:42
105Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon1:20:04
106Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst1:20:15
107Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 31:21:36
108Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec1:22:20
109Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg1:23:19
110Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 91:23:54
111Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia1:26:24
112Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist1:27:13
113Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition1:27:17
114Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack1:27:26
115Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus1:27:35
116Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons1:29:55
117Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk1:30:03
118Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine1:30:33
119Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech1:31:39
120Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana1:31:56
121Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 61:32:16
122Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 41:33:21
123Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires1:33:41
124Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa1:34:07
125Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine1:37:11
126Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock1:38:40
127Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge1:38:58
128Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog1:40:05
129Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management1:40:10
130Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)1:41:06
131Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper1:41:41
132Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five1:42:40
133Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 51:42:47
134Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs1:43:30
135Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 21:43:32
136David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys1:43:38
137Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 81:44:12
138Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank1:44:58
139Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia1:46:47
140Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing1:47:19
141Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe1:47:28
142Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves1:47:34
143Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle1:48:32
144Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers1:48:41
145Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods1:49:04
146Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates1:49:13
147Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:49:58
148Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared1:50:03
149Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker1:50:05
150David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing1:50:14
151Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team1:51:17
152Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination1:51:28
153Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot1:52:55
154Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 21:54:00
155Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 11:54:29
156David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee1:54:46
157Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast1:55:33
158Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega1:56:14
159Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School1:56:22
160Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com1:56:33
161Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys1:56:48
162Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls1:57:08
163Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.1:57:31
164Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies1:57:31
165Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo1:58:16
166Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts1:58:54
167Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 21:59:20
168Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina1:59:32
169Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough1:59:57
170Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers2:00:07
171Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com2:00:39
172Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome2:01:04
173Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis2:01:25
174Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura2:02:32
175Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards2:02:49
176Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 12:03:06
177Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi2:03:08
178Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch2:04:25
179Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free2:04:42
180Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils2:06:49
181Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles2:08:47
182Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff2:09:02
183Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-2:10:38
184Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua2:10:43
185Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix2:11:30
186Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com2:11:37
187Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax2:12:26
188Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers2:12:46
189Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts2:12:56
190Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil2:13:20
191Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated2:13:31
192Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros2:14:05
193Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider2:15:27
194Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It2:16:29
195Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling2:16:43
196Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 32:17:01
197Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek2:17:35
198Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone2:19:54
199Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts2:20:03
200Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge2:20:17
201Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland2:20:45
202Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear2:20:56
203André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters2:21:30
204Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld2:23:30
205Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends2:23:38
206Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker2:24:07
207Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv2:24:07
208Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas2:24:08
209Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers2:24:31
210Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services2:25:06
211Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen2:25:56
212Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood2:26:01
213Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage2:27:57
214Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O2:28:12
215Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help2:28:12
216Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 32:28:50
217James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes2:29:21
218Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs2:29:30
219Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu2:29:40
220Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming2:29:44
221Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam2:29:44
222Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican2:29:50
223De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford2:29:53
224Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite2:31:32
225Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love2:31:49
226Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing2:33:21
227Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors2:35:44
228Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium2:36:09
229Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws2:36:10
230Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films2:36:49
231Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing2:37:27
232Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino2:37:57
233Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies2:39:17
234Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies2:40:49
235Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery2:41:03
236Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident2:42:04
237Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling2:42:15
238Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford2:42:35
239Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees2:45:21
240Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs2:45:28
241Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies2:45:31
242Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons2:46:18
243Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms2:46:37
244Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel2:46:38
245Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home2:47:56
246Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa2:49:06
247Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer2:50:14
248Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd2:51:17
249Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats2:51:23
250Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus2:52:51
251Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe2:54:11
252Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic2:55:20
253Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit2:55:54
254Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle2:56:16
255Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme2:56:43
256Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks2:57:49
257Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher2:58:27
258Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit2:58:36
259Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola2:59:31
260Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts2:59:58
261Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy3:01:30
262Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup3:02:59
263Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out3:03:37
264Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene3:04:28
265Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers3:04:42
266Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers3:05:02
267Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen3:05:36
268Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk3:06:24
269Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One3:06:34
270Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress3:08:29
271Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines3:08:53
272Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs3:14:32
273Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors3:15:46
274Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa3:16:47
275Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp3:19:01
276Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex3:21:39
277Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles3:22:18
278Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo3:22:52
279Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity3:31:50
280Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's3:31:54
281David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane3:32:17
282Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers3:38:24
283Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets3:39:37
284Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna3:41:51
285Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan3:42:34
286Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats3:52:00
287Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads3:53:06
288Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle3:57:54
289Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear4:04:56
290Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance4:05:32
291Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa4:25:22
292Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs4:28:49
293Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive4:39:15
294Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo4:47:35

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life4:54:27
2Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies0:09:30
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de0:14:25
4Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:16:13
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins0:25:45
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing0:36:30
7Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online0:43:49
8Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF0:54:56
9Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks0:54:57
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen1:02:06
11Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths1:08:11
12Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes1:19:32
13Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies1:29:55
14Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies1:34:13
15Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott1:58:09
16Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak2:02:56
17Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca2:12:31
18Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels2:23:37
19Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta3:49:14

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E4:48:52
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude0:06:12
3Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:13:38
4Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge0:19:52
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 10:20:15
6Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend0:30:02
7Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport0:31:44
8Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab0:40:32
9Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com1:00:10
10Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ1:00:44
11Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:01:48
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked1:12:35
13Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed1:13:23
14Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas1:23:51
15Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's1:34:39
16Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns1:37:55
17Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max1:39:21
18Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis1:41:42
19Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny1:44:31
20Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin1:45:23
21Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs1:48:00
22Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain1:50:03
23Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's1:54:49
24Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank1:55:21
25Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears1:56:05
26Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers1:56:15
27Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips1:58:16
28Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks1:59:11
29Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back2:01:35
30Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning2:02:44
31Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers2:06:00
32Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha2:07:58
33Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS2:10:24
34Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust2:12:09
35Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr2:18:59
36David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo2:21:20
37Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas2:22:26
38Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro2:24:22
39Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself2:25:23
40Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats2:34:13
41Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock2:34:38
42Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts2:42:43
43Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz2:45:29
44Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations2:49:27
45Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover2:51:12
46Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly2:59:39
47Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep3:11:57
48Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 13:20:18
49Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 23:32:38
50Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha3:36:16
51Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes3:40:14
52Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain4:13:35

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen4:30:53
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:07:14
3Jan Weever (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief0:07:41
4Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:26:34
5Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk0:29:41
6Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba0:30:23
7Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 20:30:53
8Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt0:35:18
9Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles0:44:39
10Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 10:47:10
11Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork0:48:04
12Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme0:48:36
13Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip0:50:12
14Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport0:51:22
15mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone0:51:51
16Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit0:54:46
17Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz0:56:05
18Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin0:57:58
19Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project0:58:31
20Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys0:59:11
21Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General0:59:12
22Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 10:59:33
23Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners0:59:41
24Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn1:00:38
25Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life1:02:40
26Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves1:03:11
27Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles1:06:25
28Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma1:06:29
29Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely1:07:36
30Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread1:07:40
31Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space1:07:55
32Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five1:09:49
33Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On1:10:21
34Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop1:12:07
35Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 11:12:44
36John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob1:15:17
37Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects1:15:31
38Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 31:15:32
39Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:16:11
40Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:17:42
41Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus1:17:54
42Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim1:19:01
43Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica1:19:43
44Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 21:20:17
45Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans1:21:37
46Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio1:21:42
47Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine1:22:17
48Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs1:22:24
49Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move1:22:44
50Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:24:29
51Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil1:25:44
52Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters1:25:47
53Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+1:25:56
54Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici1:25:57
55Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival1:27:41
56Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam1:27:58
57Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge1:29:20
58Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World1:29:20
59Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami1:29:25
60Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe1:30:05
61Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders1:30:37
62Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT1:32:17
63Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil1:32:52
64Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds1:33:16
65Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars1:33:17
66Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero1:33:19
67Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale1:33:41
68John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani1:34:10
69Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters1:35:05
70David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke1:36:05
71Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates1:37:58
72Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice1:38:07
73Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race1:39:18
74Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe1:40:10
75Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys1:40:12
76Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote1:40:30
77Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony1:40:33
78Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex011:41:06
79Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep1:42:07
80Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security1:42:38
81Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai1:43:34
82Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings1:45:10
83Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling1:45:57
84Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin1:47:50
85Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 21:52:09
86Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo1:52:19
87Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley1:52:58
88Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men1:52:58
89Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole1:52:59
90Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn1:53:18
91Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch1:54:01
92Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog1:54:22
93Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc1:54:34
94Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia1:57:15
95Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse2:01:09
96Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing2:02:01
97Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys2:02:25
98David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 52:03:08
99Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders2:03:25
100Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure2:04:03
101Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT2:04:08
102Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram2:04:12
103Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto2:07:55
104Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids2:08:01
105Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets2:09:15
106Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry2:10:34
107Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media2:11:03
108Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing2:13:16
109Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers2:14:49
110Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 12:15:18
111Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii2:15:19
112Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys2:16:04
113Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters2:16:07
114Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys2:16:36
115Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec2:17:50
116Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad2:17:50
117Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings2:18:19
118Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel2:20:01
119Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini2:20:57
120Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato2:20:58
121Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings2:23:20
122Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products2:23:45
123Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers2:27:07
124Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home2:27:07
125Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff2:28:13
126Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car2:28:13
127Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet2:31:15
128Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers2:32:03
129Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power2:32:09
130Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics2:32:16
131Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia2:35:28
132Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters2:36:13
133Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo2:36:17
134Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks2:37:16
135Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico2:38:11
136Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters2:41:15
137Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai2:41:27
138Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport2:41:35
139Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks2:41:56
140Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa2:43:27
141Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream2:43:33
142Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl2:44:15
143Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling2:45:13
144Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties2:45:49
145Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady2:45:50
146Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions2:47:54
147Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands2:50:28
148Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast2:51:11
149Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L2:51:41
150Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo2:52:05
151Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 22:52:26
152Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies2:53:50
153Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors2:54:00
154Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk2:54:02
155Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed2:54:35
156Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One2:54:54
157Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 12:55:15
158Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt2:55:54
159Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles2:56:05
160Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance2:56:51
161Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds2:56:52
162Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac2:57:31
163Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz2:58:06
164Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish3:00:19
165Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa3:00:50
166Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies3:01:42
167Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers3:07:06
168Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin3:10:30
169Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi3:12:49
170Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT3:13:10
171Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies3:13:19
172Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/19393:19:41
173Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty3:22:00
174Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes3:22:36
175Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa3:23:09
176Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators3:24:28
177Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders3:27:26
178Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk3:27:57
179Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops3:35:58
180Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh3:37:18
181Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal3:37:44
182Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird3:40:31
183Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers3:40:45
184Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract3:42:42
185Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance3:44:04
186Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I3:48:51
187Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De3:49:19
188Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir3:55:56
189Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders3:56:39
190Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters4:18:40

Men general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized10:06:30
2Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:09:27
3Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:09:50
4Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:12:46
5Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:14:03
6Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:14:05
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:20:12
8Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka0:21:09
9Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:24:15
10Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:24:49
11Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:30:12
12Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:34:04
13Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:35:05
14Emil Lindgren (Swe) & Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad0:35:59
15Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:39:54
16Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com0:44:19
17Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group0:45:59
18Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:55:18
19Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect1:02:27
20Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers1:11:06
21Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief1:15:17
22Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft1:17:35
23Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation1:31:36
24Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape1:33:00
25Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife1:36:13
26Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego1:39:07
27Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga1:42:42
28Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ1:45:27
29Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax1:47:21
30Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info1:50:40
31Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web1:53:42
32Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com1:59:31
33Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska2:00:24
34Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg2:07:29
35Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life2:13:53
36Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes2:14:37
37Andrew Mock (Aus) & Jesse Carlsson (Aus) Mock & The Doc2:14:58
38Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez2:16:59
39Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men2:17:14
40Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling2:26:38
41Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm2:31:21
42Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies2:33:11
43Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects2:34:21
44Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs2:35:43
45Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing2:39:16
46Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One2:44:12
47Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing2:44:43
48Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas2:45:19
49Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt2:45:57
50David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux2:47:43
51Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon2:48:18
52Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab2:48:23
53Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN2:48:32
54Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing2:48:52
55Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes2:49:00
56Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie2:49:27
57Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South2:50:35
58Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi22:51:05
59David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services2:51:10
60Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za2:52:07
61Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos2:52:16
62Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa2:54:12
63Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing2:55:14
64David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International2:56:08
65John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 12:57:15
66Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection2:57:35
67Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets2:57:59
68Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs2:58:12
69William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb3:00:42
70Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile3:04:10
71Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk3:06:53
72Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon3:08:19
73Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann3:08:25
74Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone3:11:34
75Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell3:12:58
76Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac3:17:09
77Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile3:18:27
78Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing3:19:06
79Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money3:25:17
80Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling3:25:29
81Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution3:25:55
82André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife3:25:58
83Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo3:27:25
84Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb3:27:31
85Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 93:29:01
86Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men3:29:25
87Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity3:29:27
88Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical3:32:37
89Luka Sopic (Cro) & Sylvain Ecoffey (Swi) Keindl Sport Croatia3:35:46
90Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech3:36:20
91Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade3:39:04
92Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell3:39:47
93Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns3:40:00
94Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 13:40:10
95Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son3:41:59
96Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar3:43:17
97Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska3:48:16
98Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance3:49:50
99Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst3:52:03
100Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia3:52:20
101Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham3:52:42
102Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans3:53:55
103Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine3:54:16
104Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)3:55:40
105Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs3:56:19
106Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 23:56:27
107Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale3:57:48
108Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil3:58:30
109Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel4:01:44
110Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius4:02:34
111Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies4:03:05
112Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog4:03:11
113Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition4:03:20
114Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg4:04:34
115Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon4:08:42
116Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 34:10:53
117Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa4:12:49
118Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist4:15:59
119Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack4:17:54
120Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana4:18:45
121Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec4:19:12
122Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing4:20:04
123Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.4:20:46
124Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge4:20:59
125Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia4:23:30
126Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus4:25:49
127Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock4:26:35
128Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine4:27:32
129Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team4:31:53
130Ben Van Niekerk (RSA) & Karl Schubert (RSA) Big Fat Horn Bastards4:33:44
131Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 54:39:11
132Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 84:41:40
133Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 64:43:53
134Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 14:43:55
135Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers4:44:14
136Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management4:47:44
137Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons4:48:16
138Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs4:52:57
139Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies4:54:28
140Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle4:55:21
141David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys4:57:27
142David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing4:58:20
143Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five5:03:10
144Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates5:03:14
145Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper5:04:27
146David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee5:06:21
147Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys5:08:43
148Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot5:11:50
149Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School5:13:34
150Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming5:19:01
151Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo5:21:43
152Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome5:22:17
153Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega5:25:12
154Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 25:25:57
155Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves5:26:07
156Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 45:27:27
157Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 25:27:46
158Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared5:29:50
159Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe5:32:30
160Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch5:33:13
161Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers5:34:05
162Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi5:34:24
163Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff5:34:34
164Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods5:35:23
165Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles5:35:34
166Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination5:35:44
167Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com5:36:05
168Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua5:37:14
169Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura5:37:24
170Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough5:38:18
171Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 25:38:48
172Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires5:39:18
173Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis5:40:07
174Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina5:42:37
175Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank5:43:15
176Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld5:49:24
177Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax5:50:36
178Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts5:50:40
179Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers5:51:30
180Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk5:53:12
181Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros5:53:15
182Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It5:56:26
183Jaime Mascaro (Spa) & Bruno Mascaro (Spa) Pole Pole Mayurqa5:56:40
184Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil5:57:27
185Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls5:58:24
186Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com5:59:35
187Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast5:59:36
188Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated6:01:39
189Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com6:03:20
190Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers6:04:22
191Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone6:05:31
192Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils6:05:45
193Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix6:06:07
194Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free6:06:10
195Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood6:12:00
196Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 16:18:03
197James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes6:18:30
198Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker6:25:10
199Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts6:25:22
200Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs6:28:40
201Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts6:29:29
202Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker6:29:38
203De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford6:31:00
204Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services6:35:30
205Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland6:35:41
206Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help6:36:40
207Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing6:36:57
208Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex6:37:39
209Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek6:37:55
210Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen6:38:50
211Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love6:41:27
212Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O6:42:00
213Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium6:42:44
214Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends6:43:10
215Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 36:43:29
216Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films6:46:38
217Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing6:46:50
218Anton Sparks (RSA) & John Sparks (RSA) Brothers In Arms6:49:03
219Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies6:50:53
220Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford6:54:11
221Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling6:55:42
222Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit6:57:33
223Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv6:57:38
224Wayne Champion (RSA) & George Warren (RSA) Berntel Sa (Pty) Ltd6:59:42
225Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel7:00:07
226André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters7:02:14
227Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident7:03:47
228Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge7:04:44
229Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-7:05:26
230Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican7:05:38
231Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage7:06:30
232Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas7:07:19
233Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit7:07:22
234Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear7:07:23
235Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery7:07:26
236Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs7:08:33
237Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors7:09:17
238Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 37:12:42
239Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher7:13:38
240Francesc Moreno (Spa) & JAUME GIL (Spa) Bigmat Gil-Ws7:15:45
241Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino7:18:58
242Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu7:19:34
243Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam7:20:17
244Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite7:20:45
245Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers7:21:31
246Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk7:23:49
247Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider7:27:42
248Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees7:28:16
249Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle7:29:42
250Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home7:31:05
251Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus7:31:44
252Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress7:32:51
253Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies7:33:19
254Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies7:34:27
255Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines7:41:02
256Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy7:42:02
257Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe7:46:07
258Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats7:46:22
259Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic7:46:41
260Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer7:46:52
261Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons7:46:55
262Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme7:47:06
263Daryl Wilson (RSA) & Cameron Service (RSA) Coca-Cola7:49:34
264Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling7:50:13
265Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One7:52:28
266Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene7:53:26
267Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs8:07:16
268Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup8:09:01
269Denver Knoetzen (RSA) & Stefan Rumpf (Ger) Hamburger Perlen8:14:26
270Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts8:17:58
271Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors8:19:37
272David Abarrategui Cantabrana (Spa) & Cesar Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) Hurricane8:21:00
273Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out8:26:16
274Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers8:26:33
275Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets8:36:24
276Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles8:37:01
277Marsel Roos (RSA) & Pieter Du Plessis (RSA) On Your Bike Knysna8:39:20
278Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs8:46:05
279Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa8:48:54
280Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks8:50:18
281Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan9:02:13
282Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers9:13:26
283Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's9:15:03
284Cyriaan Teunissen (RSA) & Marcel v d Meer (Ned) Gcp9:31:03
285Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity9:38:02
286Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo9:39:10
287Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa9:44:52
288Charles Steyn Jnr (RSA) & Charles Steyn (RSA) Moose Knuckle9:53:53
289Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance10:16:10
290Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads10:18:01
291Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats10:27:48
292Frans Cronje (Aus) & Juan Claassen (RSA) Fj No Fear10:37:52
293Marc Mendelson (RSA) & Benjamin Mendelson (RSA) Kidzpositive10:40:07
294Chris Perry (Nig) & Antony Burdon (Nig) Oyibo10:41:15

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life11:43:59
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:26:00
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies0:44:33
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de0:46:14
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins1:23:22
6Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing1:47:00
7Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF2:04:56
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online2:14:47
9Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks2:41:58
10Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen2:43:38
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes3:14:49
12Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths3:37:04
13Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies4:16:28
14Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies4:28:27
15Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak5:09:55
16Collyn Ahart (GBr) & Claire Beaumont (GBr) Bike Magic - Scott5:24:18
17Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca5:42:10
18Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels6:04:14
19Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta9:25:58

Mixed general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E11:38:05
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude0:10:20
3Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:52:31
4Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge1:00:21
5Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab1:07:23
6Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 11:07:33
7Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend1:24:10
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport1:35:59
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel2:31:50
10Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com2:46:54
11Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ3:00:03
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked3:12:11
13Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed3:20:43
14Shaun Jericevich (RSA) & Charlize Wiederkehr (RSA) Mal Kwaggas3:36:51
15Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin3:47:42
16Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's3:50:56
17Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max4:05:23
18Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny4:10:05
19Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns4:16:01
20Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers4:29:04
21Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS4:32:45
22Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank4:37:39
23Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's4:38:22
24Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs4:46:58
25Brett Karlson (RSA) & Liz Karlson (RSA) Lefty And The Brain4:48:29
26Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis5:00:35
27Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha5:06:17
28Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips5:09:21
29Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears5:11:09
30Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning5:12:06
31Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust5:21:34
32Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks5:22:18
33Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back5:22:46
34Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers5:38:14
35Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz5:40:47
36Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr5:46:08
37Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself5:49:26
38Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas6:09:46
39David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo6:12:51
40Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro6:15:28
41Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts6:30:42
42Christo Diedericks (RSA) & nicole murphy (RSA) JAG: Mobicover6:36:08
43Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep6:44:12
44Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock6:50:28
45Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats7:19:51
46Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly7:40:27
47Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations7:57:10
48Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 17:59:47
49Stuart Brew (NZl) & Elmien Stander (RSA) Kia Kaha8:29:35
50Laura Koh (Sin) & Kenneth Koh (Sin) Grannygearheroes8:41:10
51Minione Lategan (RSA) & Francois Boucher (RSA) Sac Trucks 28:47:01
52Stephan Muller (RSA) & Wendy Strydom (RSA) JAG - Pinky & The Brain9:43:31

Masters general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen10:56:46
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:08:45
3Jan Weever (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned) World Bicycle Relief0:37:40
4Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist1:03:54
5Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk1:12:40
6Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba1:23:34
7Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt1:30:56
8Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 21:42:55
9Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 11:46:25
10Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme2:00:27
11Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life2:03:33
12Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport2:11:03
13Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles2:14:03
14Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz2:15:03
15Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip2:20:01
16Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit2:25:14
17Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General2:25:43
18mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone2:28:26
19Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners2:29:37
20Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project2:29:39
21Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin2:30:41
22Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork2:31:47
23Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys2:36:11
24Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 12:42:09
25Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn2:47:11
26Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space2:48:05
27Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves2:52:09
28Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma2:52:25
29Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely2:52:43
30Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio2:59:29
31Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 13:05:26
32Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson3:06:56
33Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five3:08:46
34Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread3:10:17
35John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob3:11:46
36Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs3:15:35
37Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles3:17:20
38Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On3:20:26
39Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus3:20:45
40Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop3:22:24
41Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici3:25:30
42Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica3:26:21
43Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 33:26:43
44Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 23:26:57
45Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim3:30:03
46Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move3:32:06
47Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+3:32:42
48Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters3:35:32
49Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami3:37:55
50Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre3:37:57
51Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars3:40:14
52Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine3:42:43
53Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier3:43:35
54Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam3:47:39
55Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans3:49:15
56Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds3:49:51
57Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security3:50:05
58Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero3:52:34
59Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World3:57:36
60Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge3:59:46
61Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice4:00:14
62Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects4:01:39
63Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil4:05:14
64Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil4:05:29
65Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep4:09:58
66Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex014:13:12
67John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani4:16:30
68Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders4:18:29
69Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe4:19:41
70Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival4:22:31
71Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race4:23:08
72Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale4:26:23
73David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke4:26:41
74Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch4:28:25
75Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo4:32:39
76Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote4:36:53
77Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin4:38:27
78Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony4:39:14
79Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc4:40:28
80Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai4:42:30
81Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates4:43:11
82Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters4:43:32
83Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn4:46:29
84Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse4:50:48
85Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole4:57:03
86Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe4:57:58
87Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 24:59:05
88Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings5:02:37
89Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia5:06:11
90Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids5:07:56
91Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling5:10:10
92Erno Van Dongen (Ned) & Jeroen Kerkhof (Ned) 1E Edo Ram5:13:28
93Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry5:16:23
94Gregor Kamstra (RSA) & Mark Jarvis (USA) The Pretenders5:17:15
95Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing5:19:50
96Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT5:22:15
97Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers5:22:16
98Chris Uniacke (RSA) & Riekert Wilken (RSA) Ets Badger Boys5:23:33
99Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto5:24:28
100Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers5:28:26
101Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley5:30:47
102Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys5:33:12
103David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 55:33:44
104Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media5:34:08
105Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys5:34:58
106Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure5:35:00
107Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT5:36:02
108Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii5:41:48
109Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel5:43:18
110Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys5:43:25
111Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec5:44:04
112Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato5:44:34
113Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men5:46:02
114Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog5:47:13
115Gerrie Steyn (RSA) & Malan Van Rensburg (RSA) ASG Grand Masters5:48:00
116Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L5:48:29
117Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing5:50:52
118Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad5:51:47
119Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff5:54:49
120Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo5:58:03
121Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home5:59:52
122Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico6:05:38
123Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers6:07:02
124Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products6:08:16
125Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia6:09:13
126Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini6:10:36
127Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings6:11:56
128Andries Schaap (RSA) & Bennie Reynders (RSA) Paddle Power6:14:14
129Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets6:16:25
130Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 16:17:06
131Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed6:18:10
132Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling6:27:37
133Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet6:32:14
134Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car6:33:02
135Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics6:33:31
136Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings6:35:33
137Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks6:36:32
138Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders6:41:16
139Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters6:42:50
140Sergio Pinho (Por) & Antonio Jorge Damas das Neves (Por) Songo.Info / Portugal6:45:11
141Paul Meinking (RSA) & Dana Botha (Zam) The Zambeasties6:50:40
142Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady6:51:04
143Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream6:51:23
144Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 26:51:53
145Aubrey Symington (RSA) & Trevor Shield (RSA) Woolies CSC & Bpl6:51:59
146Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions6:53:05
147Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport6:53:45
148Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT6:54:13
149Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa6:58:33
150Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks6:59:50
151Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa7:00:38
152Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai7:00:46
153Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo7:01:09
154Jean De villiers (RSA) & Kalla Smit (RSA) Last One7:02:52
155Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 17:03:23
156Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters7:06:56
157Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds7:07:08
158Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies7:14:58
159Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk7:23:23
160Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands7:24:40
161Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles7:24:51
162Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz7:26:35
163Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt7:27:20
164Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac7:28:37
165Thys Botha (RSA) & Sholto Douglas (RSA) Msingi7:35:02
166Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin7:36:08
167Piet Laubscher (RSA) & Johan Geyser (RSA) Guth & Reda Wild Beast7:36:49
168Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers7:39:03
169Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies7:39:18
170Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance7:43:21
171Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors7:44:49
172Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish8:04:05
173Paulo Pereira (Bra) & Charl Van Der Spuy (RSA) Life 11/04/19398:09:05
174Ching Soo Loh (Sin) & Michael Maxwell (Sin) Singapore Racing Masters8:16:23
175Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators8:18:57
176Oene Los (RSA) & Deon Honiball (RSA) Cataract8:19:18
177Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty8:30:50
178Simon Hough (RSA) & Michael Childes (RSA) Afripex Tygir8:31:30
179Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa8:35:36
180Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies8:37:53
181Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk8:39:01
182Jon Heeger (RSA) & Danny Sabbagh (RSA) Cycleops8:40:19
183Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh8:43:34
184Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders8:56:49
185Mike Lewis (RSA) & Gabriel Coetzee (RSA) Tib Insurance8:58:16
186Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird9:21:28
187Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes9:23:10
188Alexander Sprung (Ger) & Friedrich Mueller (Ger) Flott-Wie-Nix.De9:34:48
189Frank Van der Vet (Ned) & Arnold Steinfort (Ned) Infofolio Atb Zeist Team I9:48:37
190Jurgen De praeter (Bel) & Stefaan De Neve (Bel) 2Manybikers10:44:01

