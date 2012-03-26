Image 1 of 44 Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser (36One-Songo-Specialized team) celebrate after winning stage 1 (Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 2 of 44 Riders make their way through the vineyards outisde Roberston during stage 1 (Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 3 of 44 Urs Huber of Stockli Pro leads the chase group (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 4 of 44 Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 360ne-Songo-Specialized (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 5 of 44 Burry Stander rides the steep climb (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 6 of 44 Karl Platt leads the group early in the morning (Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics) Image 7 of 44 William Hayter of Subaru-MarathonMTB.com (Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics) Image 8 of 44 Nico Pfitzenmaier of Men's category

The South African/Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo- Specialized) won for the second consecutive day when they crossed the line at the end of stage 1 in a time of 4:33:23, which keeps them in the overall lead. They were followed by Urs Huber and Konny Looser of the Stöckli Pro team in 4:38:32 with the Bulls 2 team of Tim Böhme and Thomas Dietsch in third place in 4:38:33.

"We rode well today and were on our own on the last 45km, which we rode at our won pace," said Stander. "Some of the guys had problems with the heat or with their tyres. We didn't have any problems, so it was a nice steady race for us - touch wood."

"I felt much better today than yesterday and enjoyed the stage. And of course it's nice to go from 134 seconds in the lead to just under 10 minutes. It really helps to have a strong second team and they were close to us for most of the day. It makes a big difference - I'm sure after today team 360Life will agree, as they apparently had many problems."

Stander's teammate Sauser said, "Winning by this margin is a big advantage for us. It feels good to win the stage, but having the time gap is more important. We have a good lead now, but we know that anything can still happen. We also have a second team which is great."

Runner-up Huber has won over 50 races in his career to date and his teammate Looser's impressive achievements include winning the U23 Marathon European Championships in 2010. Huber said, "It was really hot today and even more so later in the morning. A lot of teams had problems with the heat and the track. On the one downhill, three of the five teams we were riding with had flats. We had flats twice, but didn't lose too much time as we only needed to put air into them. We worked really well with the Bulls 2 team today and are delighted with our second place. Burry and Christoph are the best team and the second place is the best we can do - and we did it today!"

"It was a difficult stage for me. My legs didn't feel great today and we lost time because of it," said Looser. "When I realised that the other riders were also feeling tired on the last long steep climb, it motivated me and we picked up speed on the last downhill, around 25km before the finish."

Böhme of the Bulls 2 team, who finished in third place, said, "The route was tough and a bit of a lottery. Many riders had flats. We had luck on our side as it was tough, long and super fast. You had to concentrate."

Dietsch said, "It really felt good to finish on the podium today. I started getting cramps around 20km before the finish and just tried to survive. We hope to recover well so that we're ready for tomorrow. We don't have a game plan - the 36One-Songo- Specialized team is really strong. I suppose the plan is just to follow them."

The Bulls 1 team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm was fourth (4:40:05), having moved up from 10th place yesterday to fifth place overall today, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler of Multivan Merida Biking in fifth place (4:40:06).

South African hopefuls Kevin Evans and David George of 360Life finished in 15th place in the stage after major problems. They are now placed 10th overall.

After today's result, year's winners Stander and Sauser comfortably lead the GC by nine minutes and 26 seconds.

Ladies category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life won the ladies category for the second day in a row in a time of 5:20:04. Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler of team Biogen Britehouse were second, stopping the clock at 5:27:32. Ivonne Kraft and Elisabeth Brandau of botebooksbilliger.de finished in third place in 5:45:20.

Bigham and Süss continue to lead - by nine minutes and 47 seconds after stage 1.

Leader Bigham said, "It was a long stage with lots of steep climbing. I liked it and didn't suffer too much. We also didn't have too many problems which is great. My body still feels strong, so our plan for tomorrow is the same."

Teammate Süss said, "It was very hot today and I drank a lot. The course was steep and loose, then flat and the downhill was difficult - you had to concentrate not to fall or get flats. Hopefully we recover well for tomorrow's stage."

Runner-up Ralph said, "Today was a nice awakening from the first stage. It was very different today and luckily what I train for. There was quite a lot of portage and some monster climbs in the beginning. At around the 100km mark, they threw in a character building loop. The long stretch at the end was fun though. We're stoked to finish in second place again. We're not pros - we both work and I have kids - so we're very chaffed with our performance so far."

Her teammate Gässler said, "It was a very good ride, but it became long. We expected it to be around four hours. I have a fantastic riding partner though, so even the hardest day becomes a pleasure. We'll just hang in there for tomorrow. I'm Esther and Sally's biggest fan - they're my idols - so as long as we stay with them, I'm very happy."

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariana Kleinhans won the mixed category in 5:16.26, followed by Udo Boelts and and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in 5:21:46. Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser finished in third place again in a time of 5:38:37. Contego 28E lead by 4:07.

Kleinhans said, "Today was great. We started out with Udo and Milena and did a lot of walking up the first uphills. The last 30km were flat, but we rode into the wind which was uncomfortable. It took a lot of willpower to stay motivated. We'll take it a bit easier tomorrow now that we're in the lead and ride a bit more conservatively."

Ariane was delighted with their result. "I had some problems with my derailleur, but luckily Erik is a great mechanic and fixed it without us losing to much time. We're happy with the lead and will keep it steady for tomorrow. It's really tough out there and we don't want to risk anything."

Boelts called it a hot day, especially for Europeans coming from a cold winter. "Just last week Milena was still doing ski tours. We've been here for four or five days, but it's not enough. We're not used to this heat, going at full heart rate. We'll see how our legs feel tomorrow, perhaps we'll be more used to the conditions - and then decide. Also, Milena still has a full season ahead of her, so we're careful not to push too hard. The Kleinhans couple are very strong and I think today is a sign of what's to come."

Landtwing said, "It was very hot and tough and we still have a long way to go. We'll see how the legs are tomorrow and then decide on a plan of action."

Master's category

The masters category was won by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey. Their winning time was 5:00:27. They were followed by Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier of the Robert Daniel Momsen team in 5:02:53, with the World Bicycle Relief team of Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers in third place in 5:28:33. Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead by one minute and 30 seconds.

Pfitzenmaier said, "It was very, very hot and the steep climbs were barely rideable. We were in the lead, but at the last water point, Rob felt a bit nauseous, so we decided to take the pace down a bit. That's where the Jag Craft team passed us and we just tried to hang in there and hope for the overall lead. My body's feeling good - yesterday was a tough day - but I had some reserve for today."

"I had a bit of a rough day," said Sims. "I wasn't feeling great last night and think I didn't digest my food very well. I'll be fine by tomorrow."

A look at the day's course

As the race's history tells us, stage 1 is always a rude awakening for the riders. Combining the length, the climbing, the severity of the trail surfaces and the speed of fresh-legged hares at the front of the field - all was a shock to the system, even for the best prepared. Three major climbs loomed ahead of the athletes.

The first three-kilometre rise was littered with loose rocks and tilted to 25 percent, forcing portage, and there was a risky descent lying in wait. Then it was Hangman's Tree, which may be short, but took up to half an hour to conquer. Beautiful flowing trails then traversed the mountain ridges, showcasing breathtaking scenery.

Tortoise Peak was the third major obstacle (there were still a few lesser ones after) and riders began creeping up this slow, yet rideable five-kilometre ascent, named after its ancient residents. Riders with bar ends had to take care on the descent, with grabbing branches on the off-camber dual tracks.

For their considerable efforts, riders were rewarded with a beautiful section of trails through Nama Karoo, with a few gentle rises before finally turning east, back toward Robertson with a final rocky plunge into town.

Stage 2: Robertson to Robertson (119km with 1650m of climbing)

The route will traverse the beautiful rolling double tracks through the stony Klein Karoo, passing through the charming village of McGregor. It will be a special day out for the riders. For those who manage to avoid tunnel vision, it's a geologist's paradise with remarkable sandstone formations. Some might say this is too much fun for the Cape Epic, but riders will soon be brought back down to earth - the rocks may create beautiful formations but they're sharp. With knife-edged shale and a carpet of thorns, heavy-duty tyres are essential. After passing through Van Loveren Wine Estate on some severe vineyard hills, a district road will take the race past Ashton as they head towards the mountains for some short but steep climbs before returning to Robertson.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 4:42:30 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:00:44 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:02:41 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:05:20 5 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:05:26 6 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 0:06:37 7 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:09:17 8 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:14:53 9 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:15:23 10 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 0:20:06 11 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 0:24:41 12 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 0:25:09 13 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 0:25:09 14 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 0:25:50 15 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing 0:28:20 16 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 0:28:49 17 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com 0:28:56 18 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 0:33:32 19 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 0:46:04 20 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 0:46:05 21 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 0:53:09 22 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 0:55:07 23 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 0:56:33 24 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 0:58:02 25 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 0:58:44 26 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 1:01:36 27 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 1:03:52 28 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 1:04:18 29 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 1:04:57 30 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 1:07:32 31 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 1:07:36 32 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 1:11:54 33 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 1:12:14 34 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 1:14:44 35 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 1:15:05 36 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1:15:34 37 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 1:16:54 38 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 1:20:29 39 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 1:20:38 40 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 1:20:59 41 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 1:22:08 42 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 1:22:33 43 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 1:23:47 44 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 1:26:18 45 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 1:26:55 46 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 1:27:40 47 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 1:28:14 48 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 1:29:44 49 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 1:30:35 50 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 1:31:14 51 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 1:32:43 52 Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego 1:32:48 53 Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling 1:34:30 54 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 1:34:51 55 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 1:34:56 56 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 1:36:30 57 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 1:36:47 58 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 1:37:28 59 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects 1:37:30 60 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 1:37:49 61 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 1:40:20 62 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 1:40:32 63 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 1:41:23 64 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 1:41:38 65 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 1:42:02 66 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 1:42:32 67 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 1:42:53 68 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 1:43:43 69 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 1:45:08 70 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 1:48:31 71 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 1:48:54 72 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 1:50:52 73 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 1:51:39 74 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 1:52:19 75 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 1:53:24 76 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 1:53:56 77 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 1:54:22 78 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 1:55:00 79 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 1:56:16 80 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 1:57:52 81 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 1:58:15 82 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 1:58:25 83 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 1:58:37 84 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 1:59:07 85 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 1:59:25 86 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 2:01:20 87 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 2:01:37 88 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 2:01:43 89 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 2:03:20 90 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 2:03:59 91 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 2:06:15 92 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 2:06:17 93 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 2:07:11 94 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 2:09:16 95 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 2:09:41 96 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 2:10:16 97 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 2:11:13 98 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 2:11:36 99 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 2:12:00 100 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 2:12:57 101 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 2:13:02 102 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 2:14:05 103 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 2:14:11 104 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 2:14:36 105 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 2:17:13 106 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 2:17:29 107 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 2:19:07 108 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 2:19:14 109 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 2:20:01 110 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 2:20:48 111 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 2:21:40 112 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 2:22:25 113 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 2:24:24 114 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 2:24:37 115 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 2:25:22 116 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 2:28:00 117 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 2:28:34 118 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 2:28:43 119 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 2:34:20 120 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 2:36:41 121 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 2:37:05 122 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 2:37:16 123 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 2:37:33 124 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 2:37:48 125 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 2:38:08 126 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 2:38:12 127 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 2:39:00 128 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 2:40:59 129 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 2:42:46 130 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 2:43:42 131 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 2:48:27 132 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 2:48:57 133 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 2:48:58 134 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 2:49:26 135 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 2:51:00 136 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 2:51:44 137 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 2:51:46 138 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 2:51:59 139 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 2:52:20 140 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 2:52:25 141 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 2:52:41 142 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 2:53:59 143 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 2:55:57 144 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 2:56:35 145 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 2:59:37 146 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 3:00:15 147 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 3:00:35 148 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 3:00:46 149 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 3:01:06 150 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 3:01:37 151 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 3:01:45 152 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 3:01:47 153 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 3:02:01 154 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 3:03:17 155 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 3:03:57 156 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 3:04:35 157 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 3:06:48 158 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 3:07:20 159 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 3:07:45 160 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 3:08:33 161 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 3:09:28 162 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 3:09:46 163 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 3:11:53 164 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 3:12:02 165 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 3:12:42 166 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 3:13:37 167 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 3:13:39 168 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 3:15:23 169 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 3:18:09 170 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 3:18:14 171 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 3:20:22 172 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 3:21:11 173 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 3:21:23 174 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 3:23:09 175 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 3:23:32 176 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 3:23:58 177 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 3:24:38 178 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 3:25:13 179 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 3:25:14 180 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 3:25:58 181 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 3:27:58 182 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 3:28:12 183 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 3:28:48 184 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 3:29:39 185 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 3:30:11 186 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 3:30:11 187 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 3:32:25 188 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 3:33:17 189 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 3:36:21 190 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 3:37:05 191 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 3:38:55 192 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 3:39:06 193 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 3:39:11 194 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 3:40:12 195 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 3:40:55 196 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 3:40:57 197 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 3:41:26 198 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 3:41:53 199 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 3:41:57 200 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 3:42:39 201 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 3:45:26 202 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 3:45:30 203 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 3:45:57 204 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 3:46:11 205 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 3:46:53 206 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 3:47:50 207 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 3:49:55 208 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 3:50:13 209 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 3:52:30 210 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 3:55:27 211 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 3:55:50 212 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 3:56:30 213 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 3:57:08 214 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 3:59:05 215 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money 3:59:53 216 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 4:01:30 217 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 4:03:15 218 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 4:04:48 219 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 4:04:49 220 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 4:06:17 221 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 4:06:19 222 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 4:06:33 223 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 4:06:52 224 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 4:07:45 225 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 4:08:51 226 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 4:10:47 227 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 4:11:41 228 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 4:13:53 229 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 4:14:14 230 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 4:15:08 231 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 4:15:48 232 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 4:16:00 233 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 4:16:21 234 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 4:16:28 235 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 4:16:48 236 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 4:17:10 237 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 4:17:10 238 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 4:17:47 239 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 4:17:47 240 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 4:17:51 241 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 4:18:21 242 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 4:19:20 243 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 4:20:34 244 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 4:22:01 245 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 4:24:01 246 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 4:24:18 247 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 4:26:21 248 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 4:26:35 249 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 4:28:19 250 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 4:28:48 251 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 4:32:00 252 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 4:32:26 253 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 4:34:34 254 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 4:35:22 255 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 4:39:49 256 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 4:42:58 257 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 4:43:55 258 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 4:44:40 259 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 4:44:41 260 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 4:46:11 261 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 4:47:01 262 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 4:48:23 263 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 4:48:35 264 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 4:50:49 265 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 4:51:05 266 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 4:51:45 267 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 4:52:52 268 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 4:54:01 269 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 4:56:18 270 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 4:56:45 271 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 4:59:30 272 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 4:59:49 273 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 5:05:01 274 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 5:23:31 275 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 5:23:38 276 Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats 5:46:53

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 5:50:12 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:06:20 3 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 0:25:08 4 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 0:29:23 5 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 0:32:47 6 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 0:51:48 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 0:52:44 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 1:21:05 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 1:33:05 10 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 1:54:15 11 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 1:57:01 12 Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks 2:06:44 13 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 2:33:26 14 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 2:55:43 15 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 3:14:17 16 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 3:27:50 17 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 3:46:51 18 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 3:57:47

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 5:40:24 2 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 0:21:59 3 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 0:27:45 4 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 0:38:07 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 0:47:27 6 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 1:08:53 7 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 1:10:54 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 1:20:55 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 1:30:12 10 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 1:32:32 11 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 1:39:48 12 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 1:42:21 13 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 2:09:19 14 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 2:18:26 15 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 2:21:29 16 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 2:26:04 17 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 2:28:15 18 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 2:29:24 19 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 2:30:16 20 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 2:32:20 21 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 2:39:59 22 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 2:42:09 23 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 2:43:18 24 Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin 2:44:15 25 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 2:49:54 26 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny 2:49:58 27 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 2:52:41 28 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 3:00:52 29 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 3:02:12 30 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 3:06:44 31 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 3:10:20 32 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 3:12:37 33 Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep 3:15:58 34 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 3:18:22 35 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 3:25:11 36 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 3:28:00 37 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 3:30:56 38 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 3:43:04 39 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 3:47:06 40 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 3:47:17 41 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 3:50:25 42 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 3:59:02 43 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 3:59:14 44 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 4:08:40 45 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 4:10:01

Masters # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen 5:22:17 2 Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned)) World Bicycle Relief 0:09:08 3 Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft 0:22:15 4 Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2 0:29:11 5 Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk 0:29:49 6 Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1 0:32:36 7 Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist 0:40:27 8 Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba 0:43:51 9 Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt 0:44:29 10 Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life 0:48:38 11 Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles 0:55:22 12 Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1 1:04:29 13 Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme 1:05:29 14 Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork 1:05:44 15 Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit 1:07:28 16 Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz 1:09:35 17 Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin 1:15:14 18 Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn 1:21:06 19 Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys 1:21:44 20 Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners 1:24:09 21 Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip 1:24:54 22 Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space 1:25:38 23 Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport 1:29:16 24 mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone 1:37:18 25 Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio 1:39:04 26 Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles 1:40:56 27 Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+ 1:40:57 28 Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival 1:41:21 29 Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim 1:42:10 30 Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread 1:42:27 31 Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop 1:44:20 32 Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson 1:44:32 33 Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus 1:45:05 34 Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam 1:45:15 35 Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier 1:46:17 36 Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely 1:46:31 37 Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale 1:53:34 38 Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs 1:54:18 39 Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3 1:55:05 40 Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General 1:55:48 41 Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On 1:55:53 42 Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars 1:57:18 43 Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT 1:58:00 44 Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move 1:58:08 45 Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders 1:58:11 46 Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre 1:58:26 47 Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds 2:00:05 48 Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters 2:02:14 49 Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1 2:03:25 50 Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2 2:04:27 51 Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans 2:04:28 52 Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project 2:04:30 53 Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects 2:04:32 54 Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia 2:06:30 55 Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves 2:06:46 56 Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race 2:06:56 57 Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici 2:07:03 58 Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero 2:08:57 59 Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine 2:09:26 60 Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World 2:09:30 61 John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob 2:12:11 62 Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami 2:13:13 63 Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge 2:18:51 64 Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings 2:19:01 65 Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe 2:20:07 66 Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five 2:22:18 67 Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil 2:24:03 68 Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates 2:24:45 69 Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch 2:27:01 70 Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders 2:28:08 71 Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc 2:32:18 72 Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil 2:32:19 73 David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke 2:32:58 74 John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani 2:33:07 75 Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep 2:33:16 76 Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe 2:35:03 77 Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L 2:35:52 78 Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security 2:37:56 79 Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2 2:39:06 80 Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys 2:39:32 81 Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling 2:39:32 82 Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse 2:40:26 83 Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01 2:40:29 84 Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog 2:42:17 85 Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media 2:43:01 86 Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men 2:43:31 87 Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids 2:44:12 88 Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica 2:45:06 89 Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo 2:46:11 90 Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT 2:46:41 91 Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai 2:47:19 91 Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto 93 Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec 2:47:36 94 Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure 2:48:53 95 Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice 2:49:07 96 Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn 2:49:28 97 Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony 2:51:47 98 Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote 2:52:03 99 Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters 2:52:32 100 Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing 2:54:10 101 Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry 2:56:18 102 Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole 2:56:29 103 Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff 2:59:56 104 Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings 3:02:23 105 Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin 3:03:23 106 Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley 3:06:11 106 Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT 108 Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers 3:06:41 109 Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel 3:06:54 110 Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics 3:08:38 111 Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies 3:08:41 112 Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets 3:12:11 113 Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma 3:12:12 114 Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo 3:16:38 115 Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers 3:16:49 116 Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car 3:19:19 117 Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini 3:21:55 118 Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks 3:21:56 119 David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5 3:23:13 120 Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii 3:23:17 121 Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet 3:23:40 122 Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa 3:24:09 123 Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters 3:24:11 124 Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato 3:25:06 125 Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa 3:25:47 126 Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings 3:25:48 127 Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys 3:26:33 128 Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai 3:27:12 129 Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt 3:28:08 130 Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys 3:29:29 131 Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers 3:29:37 132 Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz 3:30:06 133 Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1 3:33:41 134 Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance 3:38:47 135 Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa 3:38:50 136 Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products 3:40:24 137 Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed 3:40:31 138 Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling 3:40:35 139 Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo 3:40:50 140 Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia 3:40:54 141 Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing 3:41:57 142 Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream 3:42:15 143 Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2 3:47:18 144 Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers 3:48:16 145 Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds 3:51:15 146 Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions 3:56:54 147 Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors 3:57:00 148 Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home 3:57:03 149 Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters 3:59:16 150 Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks 4:00:57 151 Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk 4:01:13 152 Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish 4:03:39 153 Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady 4:05:46 154 Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad 4:06:31 155 Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk 4:09:31 156 Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles 4:10:05 157 Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty 4:16:26 158 Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport 4:16:47 159 Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies 4:16:50 160 Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico 4:17:44 161 Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands 4:21:58 162 Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1 4:22:03 163 Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac 4:26:49 164 Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders 4:33:13 165 Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators 4:33:13 166 Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh 4:34:08 167 Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies 4:34:38 168 Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin 4:35:11 169 Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird 4:35:29 170 Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes 4:36:27

Men general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized 20:20:03 2 Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life 0:25:01 3 Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking 0:25:28 4 Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls 0:28:07 5 Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing 0:28:15 6 Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro 0:33:58 7 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft 0:34:23 8 Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls 0:36:47 9 Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia 1:12:08 10 Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude 1:13:43 11 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior 1:15:15 12 Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm 1:18:42 13 Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group 1:26:52 14 Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized 1:31:24 15 Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect 1:32:17 16 Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing 1:39:58 17 Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com 1:45:12 18 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 1:51:39 19 Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers 1:52:57 20 Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft 2:28:33 21 Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape 2:57:13 22 Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation 2:59:24 23 Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief 3:06:19 24 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web 3:33:33 25 Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga 3:36:17 26 Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife 3:37:26 27 Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax 3:46:41 28 Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info 3:57:03 29 Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska 4:16:42 30 Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com 4:17:45 31 Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego 4:34:21 32 Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ 4:35:54 33 Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg 4:37:17 34 Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez 4:42:21 35 David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International 4:56:17 36 Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes 4:56:30 37 Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life 5:02:19 38 Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon 5:05:01 39 Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing 5:11:01 40 Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling 5:17:38 41 Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection 5:22:41 42 Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm 5:24:16 43 Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men 5:27:13 44 Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies 5:28:42 45 Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs 5:29:09 46 Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution 5:43:54 47 Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas 5:44:01 48 Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN 5:44:02 49 Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa 5:44:25 50 Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects 5:45:08 51 Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt 5:53:42 52 Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One 5:57:26 53 Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab 5:58:27 54 Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets 6:00:22 55 Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb 6:06:00 56 Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon 6:08:02 57 Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance 6:12:14 58 Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za 6:13:33 59 Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South 6:14:03 60 Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie 6:19:52 61 Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men 6:22:33 62 John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1 6:22:46 63 Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes 6:28:34 64 Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing 6:30:29 65 William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb 6:34:53 66 David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux 6:35:28 67 David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services 6:41:20 68 Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing 6:43:48 69 Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile 6:52:02 70 Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar 6:52:55 71 Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann 6:54:09 72 Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9 6:54:33 73 Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac 6:58:44 74 Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing 7:08:54 75 Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell 7:13:22 76 Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies 7:16:53 77 Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone 7:17:01 78 Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech 7:17:44 79 Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1 7:20:20 80 Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops) 7:22:06 81 Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk 7:22:21 82 Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity 7:22:24 83 Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs 7:30:51 84 Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing 7:40:05 85 Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade 7:42:32 86 Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling 7:45:41 87 Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska 7:50:22 88 Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile 7:50:40 89 Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical 7:50:46 90 Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine 7:50:47 91 Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo 7:51:06 92 Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs 7:53:34 93 Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos 8:01:10 94 Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns 8:03:35 95 Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell 8:05:37 96 Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst 8:07:06 97 Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3 8:09:39 98 Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil 8:09:54 99 Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition 8:13:01 100 Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son 8:13:49 101 Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans 8:20:16 102 Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia 8:23:12 103 Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel 8:24:39 104 Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros. 8:26:20 105 Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham 8:35:34 106 Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg 8:38:11 107 Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia 8:41:35 108 Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack 8:47:02 109 Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2 8:47:57 110 Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale 8:55:22 111 Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team 8:57:40 112 Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2 9:02:49 113 André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife 9:18:05 114 Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius 9:19:54 115 Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog 9:21:41 116 Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5 9:22:50 117 Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist 9:24:51 118 Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana 9:27:41 119 Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2 9:28:21 120 Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine 9:38:43 121 Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4 9:43:15 122 Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa 9:43:32 123 Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec 9:46:13 124 Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers 9:46:42 125 Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus 9:47:36 126 Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle 9:55:15 127 Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1 9:58:16 128 Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk 10:15:00 129 Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five 10:15:46 130 Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge 10:16:09 131 Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money 10:17:39 132 Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon 10:20:21 133 Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires 10:22:18 134 Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination 10:27:29 135 Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock 10:27:53 136 Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies 10:31:24 137 Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8 10:35:43 138 Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs 10:37:46 139 Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing 10:39:59 140 David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys 10:45:17 141 Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6 10:52:56 142 Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot 11:00:06 143 Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe 11:05:07 144 Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School 11:06:33 145 Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast 11:08:04 146 Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper 11:11:28 147 Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome 11:11:57 148 Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank 11:13:50 149 Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2 11:13:55 150 Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming 11:18:37 151 Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo 11:22:47 152 Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management 11:23:58 153 David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee 11:34:00 154 Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers 11:36:57 155 Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods 11:39:51 156 Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared 11:40:38 157 Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys 11:41:33 158 Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura 11:42:01 159 Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves 11:42:14 160 Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com 11:43:51 161 Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega 11:53:15 162 Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff 11:56:00 163 Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons 11:57:30 164 Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers 12:07:57 165 Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls 12:09:39 166 Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis 12:12:35 167 Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2 12:14:11 168 David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing 12:14:31 169 Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch 12:16:01 170 Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com 12:18:51 171 Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax 12:22:50 172 Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix 12:33:04 173 Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles 12:36:34 174 Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros 12:39:54 175 Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua 12:40:41 176 Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts 12:41:24 177 Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough 12:43:39 178 Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates 12:45:47 179 Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina 12:49:37 180 Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland 12:55:10 181 Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil 12:55:35 182 Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood 12:55:45 183 Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker 13:10:39 184 Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi 13:18:18 185 Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free 13:24:28 186 Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com 13:31:04 187 Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1 13:34:05 188 Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated 13:34:54 189 Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers 13:35:44 190 Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils 13:46:56 191 Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex 13:47:26 192 James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes 13:47:28 193 Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek 13:49:10 194 Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts 13:49:47 195 De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford 14:04:58 196 Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends 14:10:35 197 Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld 14:14:17 198 Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts 14:15:27 199 Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher 14:17:39 200 Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs 14:20:31 201 Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling 14:23:02 202 Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It 14:23:16 203 Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge 14:28:11 204 Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker 14:28:31 205 Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love 14:29:27 206 Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C- 14:31:00 207 Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas 14:32:04 208 Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services 14:33:23 209 Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear 14:40:17 210 Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit 14:43:11 211 Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies 14:50:01 212 Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3 14:50:44 213 Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery 14:52:15 214 Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium 14:53:25 215 Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines 15:00:07 216 Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam 15:02:39 217 Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident 15:06:11 218 Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage 15:08:36 219 André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters 15:11:52 220 Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films 15:12:46 221 Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing 15:24:18 222 Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs 15:30:21 223 Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors 15:31:38 224 Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite 15:32:23 225 Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help 15:33:45 226 Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider 15:36:13 227 Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies 15:38:16 228 Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O 15:39:06 229 Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel 15:39:40 230 Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen 15:40:39 231 Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican 15:42:58 232 Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3 15:43:25 233 Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford 15:48:52 234 Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv 15:50:39 235 Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress 15:58:18 236 Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino 15:58:58 237 Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers 16:04:08 238 Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing 16:04:49 239 Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling 16:06:58 240 Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu 16:10:09 241 Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle 16:11:46 242 Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe 16:14:04 243 Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons 16:14:12 244 Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs 16:16:48 245 Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home 16:20:01 246 Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs 16:21:51 247 Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit 16:22:04 248 Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats 16:33:52 249 Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies 16:39:30 250 Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One 16:43:43 251 Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees 17:02:40 252 Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk 17:05:46 253 Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers 17:07:34 254 Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy 17:08:38 255 Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus 17:09:04 256 Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer 17:20:04 257 Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene 17:20:21 258 Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme 17:25:35 259 Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic 17:27:35 260 Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles 17:31:13 261 Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks 17:32:28 262 Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup 17:50:21 263 Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts 17:58:15 264 Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors 18:10:28 265 Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets 18:11:50 266 Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa 18:13:27 267 Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out 18:14:59 268 Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's 18:43:01 269 Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa 19:04:02 270 Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity 19:28:09 271 Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan 19:29:20 272 Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers 19:29:35 273 Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo 19:41:23 274 Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads 20:02:59 275 Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance 20:28:21 276 Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats 21:25:00

Women general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life 24:01:04 2 Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse 0:41:06 3 Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies 1:41:09 4 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de 1:57:00 5 Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins 2:59:50 6 Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF 3:11:16 7 Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing 3:30:43 8 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online 5:07:26 9 Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen 5:55:15 10 Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks 6:40:21 11 Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths 7:23:58 12 Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes 7:38:29 13 Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies 9:33:55 14 Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies 10:23:54 15 Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak 11:19:24 16 Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca 12:32:59 17 Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels 14:03:35 18 Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta 17:29:59

Mixed general classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E 23:30:30 2 Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude 1:40:41 3 Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5 2:08:02 4 Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge 2:12:26 5 Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1 2:34:46 6 Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab 3:03:41 7 Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend 3:44:30 8 Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport 4:03:25 9 Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel 6:00:51 10 Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com 6:20:01 11 Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed 6:37:19 12 Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked 6:51:36 13 Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ 7:13:21 14 Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's 9:10:07 15 Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin 9:11:42 16 Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max 9:42:43 17 Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS 9:46:35 18 Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank 9:46:38 19 Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns 9:50:58 20 Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny 9:54:05 21 Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs 10:28:51 22 Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis 10:33:34 23 Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz 10:44:19 24 Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's 10:44:35 25 Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips 10:52:58 26 Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers 10:53:45 27 Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning 11:26:57 28 Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself 11:29:00 29 Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks 11:52:58 30 Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust 12:06:30 31 Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears 12:12:00 32 Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers 12:14:07 33 Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back 12:35:16 34 Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha 12:36:34 35 Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro 12:55:13 36 Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 13:00:26 37 Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep 13:25:22 38 Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr 13:45:18 39 David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo 13:50:10 40 Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts 13:50:56 41 Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock 15:00:00 42 Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats 15:35:30 43 Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly 16:06:06 44 Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations 16:14:15 45 Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1 16:22:31