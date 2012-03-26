Stander and Sauser win stage 1
Bigham and Süss continue as the fastest women
Men's category
The South African/Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo- Specialized) won for the second consecutive day when they crossed the line at the end of stage 1 in a time of 4:33:23, which keeps them in the overall lead. They were followed by Urs Huber and Konny Looser of the Stöckli Pro team in 4:38:32 with the Bulls 2 team of Tim Böhme and Thomas Dietsch in third place in 4:38:33.
"We rode well today and were on our own on the last 45km, which we rode at our won pace," said Stander. "Some of the guys had problems with the heat or with their tyres. We didn't have any problems, so it was a nice steady race for us - touch wood."
"I felt much better today than yesterday and enjoyed the stage. And of course it's nice to go from 134 seconds in the lead to just under 10 minutes. It really helps to have a strong second team and they were close to us for most of the day. It makes a big difference - I'm sure after today team 360Life will agree, as they apparently had many problems."
Stander's teammate Sauser said, "Winning by this margin is a big advantage for us. It feels good to win the stage, but having the time gap is more important. We have a good lead now, but we know that anything can still happen. We also have a second team which is great."
Runner-up Huber has won over 50 races in his career to date and his teammate Looser's impressive achievements include winning the U23 Marathon European Championships in 2010. Huber said, "It was really hot today and even more so later in the morning. A lot of teams had problems with the heat and the track. On the one downhill, three of the five teams we were riding with had flats. We had flats twice, but didn't lose too much time as we only needed to put air into them. We worked really well with the Bulls 2 team today and are delighted with our second place. Burry and Christoph are the best team and the second place is the best we can do - and we did it today!"
"It was a difficult stage for me. My legs didn't feel great today and we lost time because of it," said Looser. "When I realised that the other riders were also feeling tired on the last long steep climb, it motivated me and we picked up speed on the last downhill, around 25km before the finish."
Böhme of the Bulls 2 team, who finished in third place, said, "The route was tough and a bit of a lottery. Many riders had flats. We had luck on our side as it was tough, long and super fast. You had to concentrate."
Dietsch said, "It really felt good to finish on the podium today. I started getting cramps around 20km before the finish and just tried to survive. We hope to recover well so that we're ready for tomorrow. We don't have a game plan - the 36One-Songo- Specialized team is really strong. I suppose the plan is just to follow them."
The Bulls 1 team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm was fourth (4:40:05), having moved up from 10th place yesterday to fifth place overall today, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler of Multivan Merida Biking in fifth place (4:40:06).
South African hopefuls Kevin Evans and David George of 360Life finished in 15th place in the stage after major problems. They are now placed 10th overall.
After today's result, year's winners Stander and Sauser comfortably lead the GC by nine minutes and 26 seconds.
Ladies category
Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life won the ladies category for the second day in a row in a time of 5:20:04. Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler of team Biogen Britehouse were second, stopping the clock at 5:27:32. Ivonne Kraft and Elisabeth Brandau of botebooksbilliger.de finished in third place in 5:45:20.
Bigham and Süss continue to lead - by nine minutes and 47 seconds after stage 1.
Leader Bigham said, "It was a long stage with lots of steep climbing. I liked it and didn't suffer too much. We also didn't have too many problems which is great. My body still feels strong, so our plan for tomorrow is the same."
Teammate Süss said, "It was very hot today and I drank a lot. The course was steep and loose, then flat and the downhill was difficult - you had to concentrate not to fall or get flats. Hopefully we recover well for tomorrow's stage."
Runner-up Ralph said, "Today was a nice awakening from the first stage. It was very different today and luckily what I train for. There was quite a lot of portage and some monster climbs in the beginning. At around the 100km mark, they threw in a character building loop. The long stretch at the end was fun though. We're stoked to finish in second place again. We're not pros - we both work and I have kids - so we're very chaffed with our performance so far."
Her teammate Gässler said, "It was a very good ride, but it became long. We expected it to be around four hours. I have a fantastic riding partner though, so even the hardest day becomes a pleasure. We'll just hang in there for tomorrow. I'm Esther and Sally's biggest fan - they're my idols - so as long as we stay with them, I'm very happy."
Mixed category
The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariana Kleinhans won the mixed category in 5:16.26, followed by Udo Boelts and and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in 5:21:46. Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser finished in third place again in a time of 5:38:37. Contego 28E lead by 4:07.
Kleinhans said, "Today was great. We started out with Udo and Milena and did a lot of walking up the first uphills. The last 30km were flat, but we rode into the wind which was uncomfortable. It took a lot of willpower to stay motivated. We'll take it a bit easier tomorrow now that we're in the lead and ride a bit more conservatively."
Ariane was delighted with their result. "I had some problems with my derailleur, but luckily Erik is a great mechanic and fixed it without us losing to much time. We're happy with the lead and will keep it steady for tomorrow. It's really tough out there and we don't want to risk anything."
Boelts called it a hot day, especially for Europeans coming from a cold winter. "Just last week Milena was still doing ski tours. We've been here for four or five days, but it's not enough. We're not used to this heat, going at full heart rate. We'll see how our legs feel tomorrow, perhaps we'll be more used to the conditions - and then decide. Also, Milena still has a full season ahead of her, so we're careful not to push too hard. The Kleinhans couple are very strong and I think today is a sign of what's to come."
Landtwing said, "It was very hot and tough and we still have a long way to go. We'll see how the legs are tomorrow and then decide on a plan of action."
Master's category
The masters category was won by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey. Their winning time was 5:00:27. They were followed by Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier of the Robert Daniel Momsen team in 5:02:53, with the World Bicycle Relief team of Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers in third place in 5:28:33. Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead by one minute and 30 seconds.
Pfitzenmaier said, "It was very, very hot and the steep climbs were barely rideable. We were in the lead, but at the last water point, Rob felt a bit nauseous, so we decided to take the pace down a bit. That's where the Jag Craft team passed us and we just tried to hang in there and hope for the overall lead. My body's feeling good - yesterday was a tough day - but I had some reserve for today."
"I had a bit of a rough day," said Sims. "I wasn't feeling great last night and think I didn't digest my food very well. I'll be fine by tomorrow."
A look at the day's course
As the race's history tells us, stage 1 is always a rude awakening for the riders. Combining the length, the climbing, the severity of the trail surfaces and the speed of fresh-legged hares at the front of the field - all was a shock to the system, even for the best prepared. Three major climbs loomed ahead of the athletes.
The first three-kilometre rise was littered with loose rocks and tilted to 25 percent, forcing portage, and there was a risky descent lying in wait. Then it was Hangman's Tree, which may be short, but took up to half an hour to conquer. Beautiful flowing trails then traversed the mountain ridges, showcasing breathtaking scenery.
Tortoise Peak was the third major obstacle (there were still a few lesser ones after) and riders began creeping up this slow, yet rideable five-kilometre ascent, named after its ancient residents. Riders with bar ends had to take care on the descent, with grabbing branches on the off-camber dual tracks.
For their considerable efforts, riders were rewarded with a beautiful section of trails through Nama Karoo, with a few gentle rises before finally turning east, back toward Robertson with a final rocky plunge into town.
Stage 2: Robertson to Robertson (119km with 1650m of climbing)
The route will traverse the beautiful rolling double tracks through the stony Klein Karoo, passing through the charming village of McGregor. It will be a special day out for the riders. For those who manage to avoid tunnel vision, it's a geologist's paradise with remarkable sandstone formations. Some might say this is too much fun for the Cape Epic, but riders will soon be brought back down to earth - the rocks may create beautiful formations but they're sharp. With knife-edged shale and a carpet of thorns, heavy-duty tyres are essential. After passing through Van Loveren Wine Estate on some severe vineyard hills, a district road will take the race past Ashton as they head towards the mountains for some short but steep climbs before returning to Robertson.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|4:42:30
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:00:44
|3
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:02:41
|4
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:05:20
|5
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:05:26
|6
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|0:06:37
|7
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:09:17
|8
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:14:53
|9
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:15:23
|10
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|0:20:06
|11
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|0:24:41
|12
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|0:25:09
|13
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|0:25:09
|14
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|0:25:50
|15
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|0:28:20
|16
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|0:28:49
|17
|Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com
|0:28:56
|18
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|0:33:32
|19
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|0:46:04
|20
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|0:46:05
|21
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|0:53:09
|22
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|0:55:07
|23
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|0:56:33
|24
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|0:58:02
|25
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|0:58:44
|26
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|1:01:36
|27
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|1:03:52
|28
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|1:04:18
|29
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|1:04:57
|30
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|1:07:32
|31
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|1:07:36
|32
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|1:11:54
|33
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|1:12:14
|34
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|1:14:44
|35
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|1:15:05
|36
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1:15:34
|37
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|1:16:54
|38
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|1:20:29
|39
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|1:20:38
|40
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|1:20:59
|41
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|1:22:08
|42
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|1:22:33
|43
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|1:23:47
|44
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|1:26:18
|45
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|1:26:55
|46
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|1:27:40
|47
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|1:28:14
|48
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|1:29:44
|49
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|1:30:35
|50
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|1:31:14
|51
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|1:32:43
|52
|Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego
|1:32:48
|53
|Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling
|1:34:30
|54
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|1:34:51
|55
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|1:34:56
|56
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|1:36:30
|57
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|1:36:47
|58
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|1:37:28
|59
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|1:37:30
|60
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|1:37:49
|61
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|1:40:20
|62
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|1:40:32
|63
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|1:41:23
|64
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|1:41:38
|65
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|1:42:02
|66
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|1:42:32
|67
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|1:42:53
|68
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|1:43:43
|69
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|1:45:08
|70
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|1:48:31
|71
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|1:48:54
|72
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|1:50:52
|73
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|1:51:39
|74
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|1:52:19
|75
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|1:53:24
|76
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|1:53:56
|77
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|1:54:22
|78
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|1:55:00
|79
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|1:56:16
|80
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|1:57:52
|81
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|1:58:15
|82
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|1:58:25
|83
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|1:58:37
|84
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|1:59:07
|85
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|1:59:25
|86
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|2:01:20
|87
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|2:01:37
|88
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|2:01:43
|89
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|2:03:20
|90
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|2:03:59
|91
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|2:06:15
|92
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|2:06:17
|93
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|2:07:11
|94
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|2:09:16
|95
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|2:09:41
|96
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|2:10:16
|97
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|2:11:13
|98
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|2:11:36
|99
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|2:12:00
|100
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|2:12:57
|101
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|2:13:02
|102
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|2:14:05
|103
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|2:14:11
|104
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|2:14:36
|105
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|2:17:13
|106
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|2:17:29
|107
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|2:19:07
|108
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|2:19:14
|109
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|2:20:01
|110
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|2:20:48
|111
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|2:21:40
|112
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|2:22:25
|113
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|2:24:24
|114
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|2:24:37
|115
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|2:25:22
|116
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|2:28:00
|117
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|2:28:34
|118
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|2:28:43
|119
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|2:34:20
|120
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|2:36:41
|121
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|2:37:05
|122
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|2:37:16
|123
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|2:37:33
|124
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|2:37:48
|125
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|2:38:08
|126
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|2:38:12
|127
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|2:39:00
|128
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|2:40:59
|129
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|2:42:46
|130
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|2:43:42
|131
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|2:48:27
|132
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|2:48:57
|133
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|2:48:58
|134
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|2:49:26
|135
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|2:51:00
|136
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|2:51:44
|137
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|2:51:46
|138
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|2:51:59
|139
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|2:52:20
|140
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|2:52:25
|141
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|2:52:41
|142
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|2:53:59
|143
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|2:55:57
|144
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|2:56:35
|145
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|2:59:37
|146
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|3:00:15
|147
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|3:00:35
|148
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|3:00:46
|149
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|3:01:06
|150
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|3:01:37
|151
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|3:01:45
|152
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|3:01:47
|153
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|3:02:01
|154
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|3:03:17
|155
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|3:03:57
|156
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|3:04:35
|157
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|3:06:48
|158
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|3:07:20
|159
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|3:07:45
|160
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|3:08:33
|161
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|3:09:28
|162
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|3:09:46
|163
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|3:11:53
|164
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|3:12:02
|165
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|3:12:42
|166
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|3:13:37
|167
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|3:13:39
|168
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|3:15:23
|169
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|3:18:09
|170
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|3:18:14
|171
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|3:20:22
|172
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|3:21:11
|173
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|3:21:23
|174
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|3:23:09
|175
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|3:23:32
|176
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|3:23:58
|177
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|3:24:38
|178
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|3:25:13
|179
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|3:25:14
|180
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|3:25:58
|181
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|3:27:58
|182
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|3:28:12
|183
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|3:28:48
|184
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|3:29:39
|185
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|3:30:11
|186
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|3:30:11
|187
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|3:32:25
|188
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|3:33:17
|189
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|3:36:21
|190
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|3:37:05
|191
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|3:38:55
|192
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|3:39:06
|193
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|3:39:11
|194
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|3:40:12
|195
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|3:40:55
|196
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|3:40:57
|197
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|3:41:26
|198
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|3:41:53
|199
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|3:41:57
|200
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|3:42:39
|201
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|3:45:26
|202
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|3:45:30
|203
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|3:45:57
|204
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|3:46:11
|205
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|3:46:53
|206
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|3:47:50
|207
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|3:49:55
|208
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|3:50:13
|209
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|3:52:30
|210
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|3:55:27
|211
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|3:55:50
|212
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|3:56:30
|213
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|3:57:08
|214
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|3:59:05
|215
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money
|3:59:53
|216
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|4:01:30
|217
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|4:03:15
|218
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|4:04:48
|219
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|4:04:49
|220
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|4:06:17
|221
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|4:06:19
|222
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|4:06:33
|223
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|4:06:52
|224
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|4:07:45
|225
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|4:08:51
|226
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|4:10:47
|227
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|4:11:41
|228
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|4:13:53
|229
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|4:14:14
|230
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|4:15:08
|231
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|4:15:48
|232
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|4:16:00
|233
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|4:16:21
|234
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|4:16:28
|235
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|4:16:48
|236
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|4:17:10
|237
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|4:17:10
|238
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|4:17:47
|239
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|4:17:47
|240
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|4:17:51
|241
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|4:18:21
|242
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|4:19:20
|243
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|4:20:34
|244
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|4:22:01
|245
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|4:24:01
|246
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|4:24:18
|247
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|4:26:21
|248
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|4:26:35
|249
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|4:28:19
|250
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|4:28:48
|251
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|4:32:00
|252
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|4:32:26
|253
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|4:34:34
|254
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|4:35:22
|255
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|4:39:49
|256
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|4:42:58
|257
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|4:43:55
|258
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|4:44:40
|259
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|4:44:41
|260
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|4:46:11
|261
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|4:47:01
|262
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|4:48:23
|263
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|4:48:35
|264
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|4:50:49
|265
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|4:51:05
|266
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|4:51:45
|267
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|4:52:52
|268
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|4:54:01
|269
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|4:56:18
|270
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|4:56:45
|271
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|4:59:30
|272
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|4:59:49
|273
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|5:05:01
|274
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|5:23:31
|275
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|5:23:38
|276
|Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats
|5:46:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|5:50:12
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:06:20
|3
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|0:25:08
|4
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|0:29:23
|5
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|0:32:47
|6
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|0:51:48
|7
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|0:52:44
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|1:21:05
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|1:33:05
|10
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|1:54:15
|11
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|1:57:01
|12
|Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks
|2:06:44
|13
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|2:33:26
|14
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|2:55:43
|15
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|3:14:17
|16
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|3:27:50
|17
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|3:46:51
|18
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|3:57:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|5:40:24
|2
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|0:21:59
|3
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|0:27:45
|4
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|0:38:07
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|0:47:27
|6
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|1:08:53
|7
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|1:10:54
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|1:20:55
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|1:30:12
|10
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|1:32:32
|11
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|1:39:48
|12
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|1:42:21
|13
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|2:09:19
|14
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|2:18:26
|15
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|2:21:29
|16
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|2:26:04
|17
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|2:28:15
|18
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|2:29:24
|19
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|2:30:16
|20
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|2:32:20
|21
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|2:39:59
|22
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|2:42:09
|23
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|2:43:18
|24
|Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin
|2:44:15
|25
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|2:49:54
|26
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny
|2:49:58
|27
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|2:52:41
|28
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|3:00:52
|29
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|3:02:12
|30
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|3:06:44
|31
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|3:10:20
|32
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|3:12:37
|33
|Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep
|3:15:58
|34
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|3:18:22
|35
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|3:25:11
|36
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|3:28:00
|37
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|3:30:56
|38
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|3:43:04
|39
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|3:47:06
|40
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|3:47:17
|41
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|3:50:25
|42
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|3:59:02
|43
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|3:59:14
|44
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|4:08:40
|45
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|4:10:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|5:22:17
|2
|Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned)) World Bicycle Relief
|0:09:08
|3
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:22:15
|4
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|0:29:11
|5
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|0:29:49
|6
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|0:32:36
|7
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|0:40:27
|8
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|0:43:51
|9
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|0:44:29
|10
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|0:48:38
|11
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|0:55:22
|12
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|1:04:29
|13
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|1:05:29
|14
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|1:05:44
|15
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|1:07:28
|16
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|1:09:35
|17
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|1:15:14
|18
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|1:21:06
|19
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|1:21:44
|20
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|1:24:09
|21
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|1:24:54
|22
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|1:25:38
|23
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|1:29:16
|24
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|1:37:18
|25
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|1:39:04
|26
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|1:40:56
|27
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|1:40:57
|28
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|1:41:21
|29
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|1:42:10
|30
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|1:42:27
|31
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|1:44:20
|32
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|1:44:32
|33
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|1:45:05
|34
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|1:45:15
|35
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|1:46:17
|36
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|1:46:31
|37
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|1:53:34
|38
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|1:54:18
|39
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|1:55:05
|40
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|1:55:48
|41
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|1:55:53
|42
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|1:57:18
|43
|Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT
|1:58:00
|44
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|1:58:08
|45
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|1:58:11
|46
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|1:58:26
|47
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|2:00:05
|48
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|2:02:14
|49
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|2:03:25
|50
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|2:04:27
|51
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|2:04:28
|52
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|2:04:30
|53
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|2:04:32
|54
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|2:06:30
|55
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|2:06:46
|56
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|2:06:56
|57
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|2:07:03
|58
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|2:08:57
|59
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|2:09:26
|60
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|2:09:30
|61
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|2:12:11
|62
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|2:13:13
|63
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|2:18:51
|64
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|2:19:01
|65
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|2:20:07
|66
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|2:22:18
|67
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|2:24:03
|68
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|2:24:45
|69
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|2:27:01
|70
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|2:28:08
|71
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|2:32:18
|72
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|2:32:19
|73
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|2:32:58
|74
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|2:33:07
|75
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|2:33:16
|76
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|2:35:03
|77
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|2:35:52
|78
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|2:37:56
|79
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|2:39:06
|80
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|2:39:32
|81
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|2:39:32
|82
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|2:40:26
|83
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|2:40:29
|84
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|2:42:17
|85
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|2:43:01
|86
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|2:43:31
|87
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|2:44:12
|88
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|2:45:06
|89
|Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo
|2:46:11
|90
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|2:46:41
|91
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|2:47:19
|91
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|93
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|2:47:36
|94
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|2:48:53
|95
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|2:49:07
|96
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|2:49:28
|97
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|2:51:47
|98
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|2:52:03
|99
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|2:52:32
|100
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|2:54:10
|101
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|2:56:18
|102
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|2:56:29
|103
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|2:59:56
|104
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|3:02:23
|105
|Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin
|3:03:23
|106
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|3:06:11
|106
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|108
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|3:06:41
|109
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|3:06:54
|110
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|3:08:38
|111
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|3:08:41
|112
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|3:12:11
|113
|Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma
|3:12:12
|114
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|3:16:38
|115
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|3:16:49
|116
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|3:19:19
|117
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|3:21:55
|118
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|3:21:56
|119
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|3:23:13
|120
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|3:23:17
|121
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|3:23:40
|122
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|3:24:09
|123
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|3:24:11
|124
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|3:25:06
|125
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|3:25:47
|126
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|3:25:48
|127
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|3:26:33
|128
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|3:27:12
|129
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|3:28:08
|130
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|3:29:29
|131
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|3:29:37
|132
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|3:30:06
|133
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|3:33:41
|134
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|3:38:47
|135
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|3:38:50
|136
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|3:40:24
|137
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|3:40:31
|138
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|3:40:35
|139
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|3:40:50
|140
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|3:40:54
|141
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|3:41:57
|142
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|3:42:15
|143
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|3:47:18
|144
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|3:48:16
|145
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|3:51:15
|146
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|3:56:54
|147
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|3:57:00
|148
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|3:57:03
|149
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|3:59:16
|150
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|4:00:57
|151
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|4:01:13
|152
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|4:03:39
|153
|Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady
|4:05:46
|154
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|4:06:31
|155
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|4:09:31
|156
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|4:10:05
|157
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|4:16:26
|158
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|4:16:47
|159
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|4:16:50
|160
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|4:17:44
|161
|Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands
|4:21:58
|162
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|4:22:03
|163
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|4:26:49
|164
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|4:33:13
|165
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|4:33:13
|166
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|4:34:08
|167
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|4:34:38
|168
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|4:35:11
|169
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|4:35:29
|170
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|4:36:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized
|20:20:03
|2
|Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life
|0:25:01
|3
|Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking
|0:25:28
|4
|Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls
|0:28:07
|5
|Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing
|0:28:15
|6
|Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro
|0:33:58
|7
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft
|0:34:23
|8
|Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls
|0:36:47
|9
|Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia
|1:12:08
|10
|Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude
|1:13:43
|11
|Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior
|1:15:15
|12
|Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm
|1:18:42
|13
|Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group
|1:26:52
|14
|Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized
|1:31:24
|15
|Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect
|1:32:17
|16
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing
|1:39:58
|17
|Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com
|1:45:12
|18
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka
|1:51:39
|19
|Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers
|1:52:57
|20
|Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft
|2:28:33
|21
|Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape
|2:57:13
|22
|Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation
|2:59:24
|23
|Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|3:06:19
|24
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web
|3:33:33
|25
|Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga
|3:36:17
|26
|Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife
|3:37:26
|27
|Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax
|3:46:41
|28
|Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info
|3:57:03
|29
|Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska
|4:16:42
|30
|Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com
|4:17:45
|31
|Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego
|4:34:21
|32
|Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ
|4:35:54
|33
|Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg
|4:37:17
|34
|Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez
|4:42:21
|35
|David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International
|4:56:17
|36
|Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes
|4:56:30
|37
|Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life
|5:02:19
|38
|Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon
|5:05:01
|39
|Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing
|5:11:01
|40
|Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling
|5:17:38
|41
|Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection
|5:22:41
|42
|Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm
|5:24:16
|43
|Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men
|5:27:13
|44
|Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies
|5:28:42
|45
|Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs
|5:29:09
|46
|Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution
|5:43:54
|47
|Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas
|5:44:01
|48
|Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN
|5:44:02
|49
|Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa
|5:44:25
|50
|Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects
|5:45:08
|51
|Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt
|5:53:42
|52
|Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One
|5:57:26
|53
|Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab
|5:58:27
|54
|Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets
|6:00:22
|55
|Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb
|6:06:00
|56
|Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon
|6:08:02
|57
|Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance
|6:12:14
|58
|Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za
|6:13:33
|59
|Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South
|6:14:03
|60
|Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie
|6:19:52
|61
|Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men
|6:22:33
|62
|John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 1
|6:22:46
|63
|Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes
|6:28:34
|64
|Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing
|6:30:29
|65
|William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb
|6:34:53
|66
|David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux
|6:35:28
|67
|David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services
|6:41:20
|68
|Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing
|6:43:48
|69
|Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile
|6:52:02
|70
|Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar
|6:52:55
|71
|Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann
|6:54:09
|72
|Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 9
|6:54:33
|73
|Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac
|6:58:44
|74
|Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing
|7:08:54
|75
|Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell
|7:13:22
|76
|Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies
|7:16:53
|77
|Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone
|7:17:01
|78
|Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech
|7:17:44
|79
|Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 1
|7:20:20
|80
|Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)
|7:22:06
|81
|Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk
|7:22:21
|82
|Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity
|7:22:24
|83
|Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs
|7:30:51
|84
|Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing
|7:40:05
|85
|Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade
|7:42:32
|86
|Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling
|7:45:41
|87
|Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska
|7:50:22
|88
|Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile
|7:50:40
|89
|Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical
|7:50:46
|90
|Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine
|7:50:47
|91
|Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo
|7:51:06
|92
|Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs
|7:53:34
|93
|Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos
|8:01:10
|94
|Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns
|8:03:35
|95
|Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell
|8:05:37
|96
|Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst
|8:07:06
|97
|Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 3
|8:09:39
|98
|Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil
|8:09:54
|99
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition
|8:13:01
|100
|Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son
|8:13:49
|101
|Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans
|8:20:16
|102
|Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia
|8:23:12
|103
|Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel
|8:24:39
|104
|Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.
|8:26:20
|105
|Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham
|8:35:34
|106
|Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg
|8:38:11
|107
|Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia
|8:41:35
|108
|Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack
|8:47:02
|109
|Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 2
|8:47:57
|110
|Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale
|8:55:22
|111
|Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team
|8:57:40
|112
|Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 2
|9:02:49
|113
|André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife
|9:18:05
|114
|Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius
|9:19:54
|115
|Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog
|9:21:41
|116
|Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 5
|9:22:50
|117
|Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist
|9:24:51
|118
|Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana
|9:27:41
|119
|Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi2
|9:28:21
|120
|Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine
|9:38:43
|121
|Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 4
|9:43:15
|122
|Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa
|9:43:32
|123
|Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec
|9:46:13
|124
|Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers
|9:46:42
|125
|Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus
|9:47:36
|126
|Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle
|9:55:15
|127
|Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 1
|9:58:16
|128
|Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk
|10:15:00
|129
|Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five
|10:15:46
|130
|Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge
|10:16:09
|131
|Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money
|10:17:39
|132
|Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon
|10:20:21
|133
|Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires
|10:22:18
|134
|Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination
|10:27:29
|135
|Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock
|10:27:53
|136
|Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies
|10:31:24
|137
|Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 8
|10:35:43
|138
|Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs
|10:37:46
|139
|Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing
|10:39:59
|140
|David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys
|10:45:17
|141
|Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 6
|10:52:56
|142
|Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot
|11:00:06
|143
|Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe
|11:05:07
|144
|Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School
|11:06:33
|145
|Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast
|11:08:04
|146
|Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper
|11:11:28
|147
|Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome
|11:11:57
|148
|Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank
|11:13:50
|149
|Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 2
|11:13:55
|150
|Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming
|11:18:37
|151
|Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo
|11:22:47
|152
|Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management
|11:23:58
|153
|David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee
|11:34:00
|154
|Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers
|11:36:57
|155
|Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods
|11:39:51
|156
|Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared
|11:40:38
|157
|Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys
|11:41:33
|158
|Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura
|11:42:01
|159
|Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves
|11:42:14
|160
|Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com
|11:43:51
|161
|Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega
|11:53:15
|162
|Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff
|11:56:00
|163
|Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons
|11:57:30
|164
|Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers
|12:07:57
|165
|Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls
|12:09:39
|166
|Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis
|12:12:35
|167
|Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 2
|12:14:11
|168
|David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing
|12:14:31
|169
|Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch
|12:16:01
|170
|Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com
|12:18:51
|171
|Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax
|12:22:50
|172
|Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix
|12:33:04
|173
|Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles
|12:36:34
|174
|Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros
|12:39:54
|175
|Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua
|12:40:41
|176
|Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts
|12:41:24
|177
|Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough
|12:43:39
|178
|Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates
|12:45:47
|179
|Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina
|12:49:37
|180
|Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland
|12:55:10
|181
|Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil
|12:55:35
|182
|Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood
|12:55:45
|183
|Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker
|13:10:39
|184
|Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi
|13:18:18
|185
|Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free
|13:24:28
|186
|Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com
|13:31:04
|187
|Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 1
|13:34:05
|188
|Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated
|13:34:54
|189
|Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers
|13:35:44
|190
|Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils
|13:46:56
|191
|Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex
|13:47:26
|192
|James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes
|13:47:28
|193
|Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek
|13:49:10
|194
|Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts
|13:49:47
|195
|De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford
|14:04:58
|196
|Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends
|14:10:35
|197
|Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld
|14:14:17
|198
|Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts
|14:15:27
|199
|Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher
|14:17:39
|200
|Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs
|14:20:31
|201
|Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling
|14:23:02
|202
|Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It
|14:23:16
|203
|Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge
|14:28:11
|204
|Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker
|14:28:31
|205
|Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love
|14:29:27
|206
|Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-
|14:31:00
|207
|Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas
|14:32:04
|208
|Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services
|14:33:23
|209
|Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear
|14:40:17
|210
|Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit
|14:43:11
|211
|Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies
|14:50:01
|212
|Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 3
|14:50:44
|213
|Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery
|14:52:15
|214
|Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium
|14:53:25
|215
|Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines
|15:00:07
|216
|Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam
|15:02:39
|217
|Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident
|15:06:11
|218
|Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage
|15:08:36
|219
|André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters
|15:11:52
|220
|Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films
|15:12:46
|221
|Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing
|15:24:18
|222
|Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs
|15:30:21
|223
|Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors
|15:31:38
|224
|Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite
|15:32:23
|225
|Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help
|15:33:45
|226
|Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider
|15:36:13
|227
|Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies
|15:38:16
|228
|Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O
|15:39:06
|229
|Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel
|15:39:40
|230
|Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen
|15:40:39
|231
|Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican
|15:42:58
|232
|Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 3
|15:43:25
|233
|Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford
|15:48:52
|234
|Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv
|15:50:39
|235
|Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress
|15:58:18
|236
|Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino
|15:58:58
|237
|Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers
|16:04:08
|238
|Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing
|16:04:49
|239
|Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling
|16:06:58
|240
|Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu
|16:10:09
|241
|Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle
|16:11:46
|242
|Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe
|16:14:04
|243
|Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons
|16:14:12
|244
|Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs
|16:16:48
|245
|Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home
|16:20:01
|246
|Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs
|16:21:51
|247
|Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit
|16:22:04
|248
|Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats
|16:33:52
|249
|Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies
|16:39:30
|250
|Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One
|16:43:43
|251
|Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees
|17:02:40
|252
|Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk
|17:05:46
|253
|Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers
|17:07:34
|254
|Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy
|17:08:38
|255
|Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus
|17:09:04
|256
|Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer
|17:20:04
|257
|Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene
|17:20:21
|258
|Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme
|17:25:35
|259
|Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic
|17:27:35
|260
|Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles
|17:31:13
|261
|Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks
|17:32:28
|262
|Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup
|17:50:21
|263
|Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts
|17:58:15
|264
|Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors
|18:10:28
|265
|Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets
|18:11:50
|266
|Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa
|18:13:27
|267
|Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out
|18:14:59
|268
|Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's
|18:43:01
|269
|Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa
|19:04:02
|270
|Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity
|19:28:09
|271
|Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan
|19:29:20
|272
|Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers
|19:29:35
|273
|Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo
|19:41:23
|274
|Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads
|20:02:59
|275
|Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance
|20:28:21
|276
|Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats
|21:25:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life
|24:01:04
|2
|Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse
|0:41:06
|3
|Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies
|1:41:09
|4
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de
|1:57:00
|5
|Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins
|2:59:50
|6
|Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF
|3:11:16
|7
|Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing
|3:30:43
|8
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online
|5:07:26
|9
|Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen
|5:55:15
|10
|Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks
|6:40:21
|11
|Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths
|7:23:58
|12
|Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes
|7:38:29
|13
|Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies
|9:33:55
|14
|Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies
|10:23:54
|15
|Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak
|11:19:24
|16
|Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca
|12:32:59
|17
|Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels
|14:03:35
|18
|Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta
|17:29:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E
|23:30:30
|2
|Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude
|1:40:41
|3
|Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix5
|2:08:02
|4
|Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge
|2:12:26
|5
|Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 1
|2:34:46
|6
|Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab
|3:03:41
|7
|Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend
|3:44:30
|8
|Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport
|4:03:25
|9
|Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel
|6:00:51
|10
|Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com
|6:20:01
|11
|Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed
|6:37:19
|12
|Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked
|6:51:36
|13
|Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ
|7:13:21
|14
|Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's
|9:10:07
|15
|Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin
|9:11:42
|16
|Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max
|9:42:43
|17
|Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS
|9:46:35
|18
|Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank
|9:46:38
|19
|Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns
|9:50:58
|20
|Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny
|9:54:05
|21
|Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs
|10:28:51
|22
|Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis
|10:33:34
|23
|Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz
|10:44:19
|24
|Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's
|10:44:35
|25
|Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips
|10:52:58
|26
|Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers
|10:53:45
|27
|Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning
|11:26:57
|28
|Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself
|11:29:00
|29
|Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks
|11:52:58
|30
|Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust
|12:06:30
|31
|Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears
|12:12:00
|32
|Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers
|12:14:07
|33
|Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back
|12:35:16
|34
|Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha
|12:36:34
|35
|Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro
|12:55:13
|36
|Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas
|13:00:26
|37
|Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep
|13:25:22
|38
|Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr
|13:45:18
|39
|David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo
|13:50:10
|40
|Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts
|13:50:56
|41
|Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock
|15:00:00
|42
|Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats
|15:35:30
|43
|Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly
|16:06:06
|44
|Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations
|16:14:15
|45
|Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 1
|16:22:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen
|22:20:19
|2
|Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft
|0:45:59
|3
|Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned)) World Bicycle Relief
|0:54:15
|4
|Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk
|2:20:43
|5
|Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist
|2:24:29
|6
|Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 1
|2:51:12
|7
|Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 2
|2:57:23
|8
|Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba
|3:00:42
|9
|Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt
|3:09:35
|10
|Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life
|3:36:44
|11
|Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles
|4:12:10
|12
|Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme
|4:19:59
|13
|Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz
|4:25:44
|14
|Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 1
|4:30:07
|15
|Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork
|4:38:20
|16
|Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit
|4:48:05
|17
|Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport
|4:52:28
|18
|Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip
|4:54:59
|19
|Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin
|5:15:15
|20
|Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners
|5:24:01
|21
|Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys
|5:32:46
|22
|Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn
|5:37:58
|23
|Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General
|5:44:51
|24
|Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space
|5:45:36
|25
|mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone
|5:51:19
|26
|Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project
|5:55:50
|27
|Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely
|6:21:34
|28
|Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread
|6:39:34
|29
|Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves
|6:50:06
|30
|Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 1
|6:51:51
|31
|Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson
|6:52:13
|32
|Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio
|6:52:44
|33
|Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles
|6:53:47
|34
|Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus
|7:00:19
|35
|Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim
|7:05:21
|36
|Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop
|7:15:16
|37
|Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs
|7:21:50
|38
|Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 3
|7:22:59
|39
|Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On
|7:25:22
|40
|Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam
|7:25:25
|41
|Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 2
|7:28:09
|42
|John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob
|7:30:19
|43
|Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move
|7:32:30
|44
|Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier
|7:33:26
|45
|Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+
|7:37:00
|46
|Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five
|7:38:40
|47
|Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici
|7:47:46
|48
|Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma
|7:48:25
|49
|Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica
|7:59:18
|50
|Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds
|8:00:50
|51
|Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars
|8:02:10
|52
|Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre
|8:02:15
|53
|Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans
|8:03:59
|54
|Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami
|8:14:12
|55
|Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival
|8:16:42
|56
|Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World
|8:17:39
|57
|Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine
|8:17:44
|58
|Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero
|8:19:29
|59
|Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters
|8:24:31
|60
|Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects
|8:29:43
|61
|Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge
|8:31:52
|62
|Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil
|8:40:00
|63
|Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders
|8:40:57
|64
|Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security
|8:42:43
|65
|Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race
|8:49:35
|66
|Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale
|8:56:58
|67
|Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil
|8:58:43
|68
|John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani
|9:21:54
|69
|Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates
|9:25:45
|70
|Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe
|9:30:33
|71
|Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice
|9:30:42
|72
|David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke
|9:33:19
|73
|Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch
|9:41:35
|74
|Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep
|9:43:24
|75
|Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT
|9:45:55
|76
|Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex01
|9:48:06
|77
|Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo
|9:48:42
|78
|Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe
|9:50:08
|79
|Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings
|10:00:11
|80
|Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc
|10:07:08
|81
|Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony
|10:08:11
|82
|Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia
|10:11:15
|83
|Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote
|10:13:54
|84
|Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 2
|10:16:11
|85
|Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters
|10:25:41
|86
|Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn
|10:26:25
|87
|Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai
|10:38:16
|88
|Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin
|10:38:28
|89
|Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids
|10:42:22
|90
|Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole
|10:58:53
|91
|Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse
|11:03:01
|92
|Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys
|11:08:02
|93
|Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling
|11:11:00
|94
|Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry
|11:18:45
|95
|Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT
|11:20:45
|96
|Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men
|11:23:54
|97
|Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley
|11:31:19
|98
|Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure
|11:32:28
|99
|Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L
|11:33:34
|100
|Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog
|11:38:07
|101
|Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media
|11:40:00
|102
|Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
|11:41:16
|103
|Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec
|11:55:12
|104
|Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing
|12:07:16
|105
|Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers
|12:08:35
|106
|Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers
|12:12:20
|107
|Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel
|12:22:15
|108
|Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato
|12:22:19
|109
|Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff
|12:28:27
|110
|David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 5
|12:29:07
|111
|Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders
|12:30:06
|112
|Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets
|12:36:44
|113
|Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys
|12:38:03
|114
|Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys
|12:53:21
|115
|Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing
|12:59:18
|116
|Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini
|13:01:39
|117
|Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings
|13:10:06
|118
|Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo
|13:13:47
|119
|Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 1
|13:18:40
|120
|Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car
|13:22:26
|121
|Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics
|13:23:09
|122
|Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
|13:25:24
|123
|Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad
|13:26:40
|124
|Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings
|13:30:38
|125
|Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii
|13:34:19
|126
|Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet
|13:38:05
|127
|Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed
|13:40:24
|128
|Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia
|13:43:58
|129
|Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home
|13:44:57
|130
|Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks
|13:48:03
|131
|Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers
|13:49:39
|132
|Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters
|14:05:59
|133
|Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa
|14:13:08
|134
|Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products
|14:15:43
|135
|Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa
|14:22:00
|136
|Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling
|14:23:34
|137
|Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream
|14:25:16
|138
|Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai
|14:26:36
|139
|Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies
|14:34:36
|140
|Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico
|14:44:07
|141
|Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers
|14:47:09
|142
|Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 2
|14:52:52
|143
|Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo
|14:55:40
|144
|Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt
|14:56:05
|145
|Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady
|14:57:25
|146
|Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions
|14:57:41
|147
|Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds
|15:01:54
|148
|Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz
|15:11:58
|149
|Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks
|15:15:31
|150
|Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters
|15:19:29
|151
|Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 1
|15:23:00
|152
|Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance
|15:32:10
|153
|Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport
|15:35:08
|154
|Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles
|16:02:20
|155
|Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies
|16:04:13
|156
|Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors
|16:04:43
|157
|Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk
|16:05:17
|158
|Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac
|16:10:42
|159
|Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish
|16:25:10
|160
|Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin
|16:32:06
|161
|Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands
|16:36:35
|162
|Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa
|16:40:34
|163
|Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty
|17:27:04
|164
|Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators
|17:28:53
|165
|Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk
|17:41:49
|166
|Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies
|17:48:53
|167
|Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh
|18:00:29
|168
|Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders
|18:03:15
|169
|Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes
|18:42:45
|170
|Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird
|18:54:17
