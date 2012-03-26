Trending

Stander and Sauser win stage 1

Bigham and Süss continue as the fastest women

Image 1 of 44

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser (36One-Songo-Specialized team) celebrate after winning stage 1

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser (36One-Songo-Specialized team) celebrate after winning stage 1
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 2 of 44

Riders make their way through the vineyards outisde Roberston during stage 1

Riders make their way through the vineyards outisde Roberston during stage 1
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 3 of 44

Urs Huber of Stockli Pro leads the chase group

Urs Huber of Stockli Pro leads the chase group
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 4 of 44

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 360ne-Songo-Specialized

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 360ne-Songo-Specialized
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 5 of 44

Burry Stander rides the steep climb

Burry Stander rides the steep climb
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 6 of 44

Karl Platt leads the group early in the morning

Karl Platt leads the group early in the morning
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 7 of 44

William Hayter of Subaru-MarathonMTB.com

William Hayter of Subaru-MarathonMTB.com
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 8 of 44

Nico Pfitzenmaier of Robert Daniel Momsen

Nico Pfitzenmaier of Robert Daniel Momsen
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 9 of 44

Jason Sager and Justin Lindine of World Bicycle Relief during stage 1

Jason Sager and Justin Lindine of World Bicycle Relief during stage 1
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 10 of 44

Sally Bingham and Ester Suss of Wheels for Life take the ladies win during stage 1

Sally Bingham and Ester Suss of Wheels for Life take the ladies win during stage 1
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 11 of 44

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser win stage 1

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser win stage 1
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 12 of 44

A tough day in the saddle with four flats for Adam Craig from Giant Rabobank

A tough day in the saddle with four flats for Adam Craig from Giant Rabobank
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 13 of 44

A tough day in the saddle with 4 flats for Adam Craig from Giant Rabobank

A tough day in the saddle with 4 flats for Adam Craig from Giant Rabobank
(Image credit: Sven Martin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 14 of 44

Derick Couzens is helped by his partner up the mountain

Derick Couzens is helped by his partner up the mountain
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 15 of 44

Ernst Viljoen

Ernst Viljoen
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 16 of 44

Elana Meyer

Elana Meyer
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 17 of 44

Riders are encouraged by local school children

Riders are encouraged by local school children
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 18 of 44

Riders make their way up the mountain during stage 1

Riders make their way up the mountain during stage 1
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 19 of 44

Riders make their way up the mountain during stage 1 of the Cape Epic

Riders make their way up the mountain during stage 1 of the Cape Epic
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 20 of 44

Riders try and stay cool

Riders try and stay cool
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 21 of 44

Esther Suss during stage 1

Esther Suss during stage 1
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 22 of 44

Eric and Arianne Kleinhans of Contego 28E take the stage win during stage 1

Eric and Arianne Kleinhans of Contego 28E take the stage win during stage 1
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 23 of 44

Sally Bingham and Ester Suss of Wheels for Life

Sally Bingham and Ester Suss of Wheels for Life
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 24 of 44

Racers en route

Racers en route
(Image credit: Karin Schermbrucker/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 25 of 44

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 26 of 44

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 27 of 44

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 28 of 44

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 29 of 44

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 30 of 44

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 31 of 44

(Image credit: Greg Beadle/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 32 of 44

The leaders

The leaders
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 33 of 44

Riders during stage 1

Riders during stage 1
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 34 of 44

Elisabeth Brandau of Germany flies her bike through a local farm

Elisabeth Brandau of Germany flies her bike through a local farm
(Image credit: Nick Muzik / Cape Epic / Sportzpics)
Image 35 of 44

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1

Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm of Bulls 1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 36 of 44

Urs Huber of Switzerland

Urs Huber of Switzerland
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 37 of 44

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized during stage 1

Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser of 36One-Songo-Specialized during stage 1
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 38 of 44

The main field climbs to Hangman's Tree

The main field climbs to Hangman's Tree
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 39 of 44

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life

David George and Kevin Evans of Team 360Life
(Image credit: Gary Perkin/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 40 of 44

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of the 36One-Songo-Specialized team

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of the 36One-Songo-Specialized team
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 41 of 44

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of the 36One-Songo-Specialized team after their stage 1 win

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser of the 36One-Songo-Specialized team after their stage 1 win
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 42 of 44

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser (36One-Songo-Specialized team) raise their arms to celebrate the stage 1 win

Burry Stander & Christoph Sauser (36One-Songo-Specialized team) raise their arms to celebrate the stage 1 win
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 43 of 44

Konny Looser and Urs Huber of Stockli Pro take the corner first as they sprint to the line as Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of the Bulls chase

Konny Looser and Urs Huber of Stockli Pro take the corner first as they sprint to the line as Thomas Dietsch and Tim Boehme of the Bulls chase
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)
Image 44 of 44

Konny Looser and Urs Huber of Stockli Pro celebrate after finishing second during stage 1

Konny Looser and Urs Huber of Stockli Pro celebrate after finishing second during stage 1
(Image credit: Shaun Roy/Cape Epic/Sportzpics)

Men's category

The South African/Swiss team of Burry Stander and Christoph Sauser (Team 36One-Songo- Specialized) won for the second consecutive day when they crossed the line at the end of stage 1 in a time of 4:33:23, which keeps them in the overall lead. They were followed by Urs Huber and Konny Looser of the Stöckli Pro team in 4:38:32 with the Bulls 2 team of Tim Böhme and Thomas Dietsch in third place in 4:38:33.

"We rode well today and were on our own on the last 45km, which we rode at our won pace," said Stander. "Some of the guys had problems with the heat or with their tyres. We didn't have any problems, so it was a nice steady race for us - touch wood."

"I felt much better today than yesterday and enjoyed the stage. And of course it's nice to go from 134 seconds in the lead to just under 10 minutes. It really helps to have a strong second team and they were close to us for most of the day. It makes a big difference - I'm sure after today team 360Life will agree, as they apparently had many problems."

Stander's teammate Sauser said, "Winning by this margin is a big advantage for us. It feels good to win the stage, but having the time gap is more important. We have a good lead now, but we know that anything can still happen. We also have a second team which is great."

Runner-up Huber has won over 50 races in his career to date and his teammate Looser's impressive achievements include winning the U23 Marathon European Championships in 2010. Huber said, "It was really hot today and even more so later in the morning. A lot of teams had problems with the heat and the track. On the one downhill, three of the five teams we were riding with had flats. We had flats twice, but didn't lose too much time as we only needed to put air into them. We worked really well with the Bulls 2 team today and are delighted with our second place. Burry and Christoph are the best team and the second place is the best we can do - and we did it today!"

"It was a difficult stage for me. My legs didn't feel great today and we lost time because of it," said Looser. "When I realised that the other riders were also feeling tired on the last long steep climb, it motivated me and we picked up speed on the last downhill, around 25km before the finish."

Böhme of the Bulls 2 team, who finished in third place, said, "The route was tough and a bit of a lottery. Many riders had flats. We had luck on our side as it was tough, long and super fast. You had to concentrate."

Dietsch said, "It really felt good to finish on the podium today. I started getting cramps around 20km before the finish and just tried to survive. We hope to recover well so that we're ready for tomorrow. We don't have a game plan - the 36One-Songo- Specialized team is really strong. I suppose the plan is just to follow them."

The Bulls 1 team of Karl Platt and Stefan Sahm was fourth (4:40:05), having moved up from 10th place yesterday to fifth place overall today, with Hannes Genze and Andreas Kugler of Multivan Merida Biking in fifth place (4:40:06).

South African hopefuls Kevin Evans and David George of 360Life finished in 15th place in the stage after major problems. They are now placed 10th overall.

After today's result, year's winners Stander and Sauser comfortably lead the GC by nine minutes and 26 seconds.

Ladies category

Sally Bigham and Esther Süss of Wheels4Life won the ladies category for the second day in a row in a time of 5:20:04. Theresa Ralph and Nina Gässler of team Biogen Britehouse were second, stopping the clock at 5:27:32. Ivonne Kraft and Elisabeth Brandau of botebooksbilliger.de finished in third place in 5:45:20.

Bigham and Süss continue to lead - by nine minutes and 47 seconds after stage 1.

Leader Bigham said, "It was a long stage with lots of steep climbing. I liked it and didn't suffer too much. We also didn't have too many problems which is great. My body still feels strong, so our plan for tomorrow is the same."

Teammate Süss said, "It was very hot today and I drank a lot. The course was steep and loose, then flat and the downhill was difficult - you had to concentrate not to fall or get flats. Hopefully we recover well for tomorrow's stage."

Runner-up Ralph said, "Today was a nice awakening from the first stage. It was very different today and luckily what I train for. There was quite a lot of portage and some monster climbs in the beginning. At around the 100km mark, they threw in a character building loop. The long stretch at the end was fun though. We're stoked to finish in second place again. We're not pros - we both work and I have kids - so we're very chaffed with our performance so far."

Her teammate Gässler said, "It was a very good ride, but it became long. We expected it to be around four hours. I have a fantastic riding partner though, so even the hardest day becomes a pleasure. We'll just hang in there for tomorrow. I'm Esther and Sally's biggest fan - they're my idols - so as long as we stay with them, I'm very happy."

Mixed category

The Contego 28E team of Erik and Ariana Kleinhans won the mixed category in 5:16.26, followed by Udo Boelts and and Milena Landtwing of Centurion Vaude in 5:21:46. Russell de Jager and Andrea Huser finished in third place again in a time of 5:38:37. Contego 28E lead by 4:07.

Kleinhans said, "Today was great. We started out with Udo and Milena and did a lot of walking up the first uphills. The last 30km were flat, but we rode into the wind which was uncomfortable. It took a lot of willpower to stay motivated. We'll take it a bit easier tomorrow now that we're in the lead and ride a bit more conservatively."

Ariane was delighted with their result. "I had some problems with my derailleur, but luckily Erik is a great mechanic and fixed it without us losing to much time. We're happy with the lead and will keep it steady for tomorrow. It's really tough out there and we don't want to risk anything."

Boelts called it a hot day, especially for Europeans coming from a cold winter. "Just last week Milena was still doing ski tours. We've been here for four or five days, but it's not enough. We're not used to this heat, going at full heart rate. We'll see how our legs feel tomorrow, perhaps we'll be more used to the conditions - and then decide. Also, Milena still has a full season ahead of her, so we're careful not to push too hard. The Kleinhans couple are very strong and I think today is a sign of what's to come."

Landtwing said, "It was very hot and tough and we still have a long way to go. We'll see how the legs are tomorrow and then decide on a plan of action."

Master's category

The masters category was won by the Jag Craft team of Adrian Enthoven and Delaney Impey. Their winning time was 5:00:27. They were followed by Robert Sim and Nico Pfitzenmaier of the Robert Daniel Momsen team in 5:02:53, with the World Bicycle Relief team of Bart Brentjens and Jan Weevers in third place in 5:28:33. Sim and Pfitzenmaier lead by one minute and 30 seconds.

Pfitzenmaier said, "It was very, very hot and the steep climbs were barely rideable. We were in the lead, but at the last water point, Rob felt a bit nauseous, so we decided to take the pace down a bit. That's where the Jag Craft team passed us and we just tried to hang in there and hope for the overall lead. My body's feeling good - yesterday was a tough day - but I had some reserve for today."

"I had a bit of a rough day," said Sims. "I wasn't feeling great last night and think I didn't digest my food very well. I'll be fine by tomorrow."

A look at the day's course

As the race's history tells us, stage 1 is always a rude awakening for the riders. Combining the length, the climbing, the severity of the trail surfaces and the speed of fresh-legged hares at the front of the field - all was a shock to the system, even for the best prepared. Three major climbs loomed ahead of the athletes.

The first three-kilometre rise was littered with loose rocks and tilted to 25 percent, forcing portage, and there was a risky descent lying in wait. Then it was Hangman's Tree, which may be short, but took up to half an hour to conquer. Beautiful flowing trails then traversed the mountain ridges, showcasing breathtaking scenery.

Tortoise Peak was the third major obstacle (there were still a few lesser ones after) and riders began creeping up this slow, yet rideable five-kilometre ascent, named after its ancient residents. Riders with bar ends had to take care on the descent, with grabbing branches on the off-camber dual tracks.

For their considerable efforts, riders were rewarded with a beautiful section of trails through Nama Karoo, with a few gentle rises before finally turning east, back toward Robertson with a final rocky plunge into town.

Stage 2: Robertson to Robertson (119km with 1650m of climbing)

The route will traverse the beautiful rolling double tracks through the stony Klein Karoo, passing through the charming village of McGregor. It will be a special day out for the riders. For those who manage to avoid tunnel vision, it's a geologist's paradise with remarkable sandstone formations. Some might say this is too much fun for the Cape Epic, but riders will soon be brought back down to earth - the rocks may create beautiful formations but they're sharp. With knife-edged shale and a carpet of thorns, heavy-duty tyres are essential. After passing through Van Loveren Wine Estate on some severe vineyard hills, a district road will take the race past Ashton as they head towards the mountains for some short but steep climbs before returning to Robertson.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized4:42:30
2Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:00:44
3Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:02:41
4Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:05:20
5Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:05:26
6Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect0:06:37
7Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:09:17
8Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:14:53
9Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:15:23
10Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior0:20:06
11Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers0:24:41
12Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm0:25:09
13Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia0:25:09
14Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group0:25:50
15Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing0:28:20
16Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude0:28:49
17Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com0:28:56
18Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft0:33:32
19Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation0:46:04
20Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape0:46:05
21Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized0:53:09
22Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web0:55:07
23Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax0:56:33
24Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info0:58:02
25David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International0:58:44
26Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga1:01:36
27Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance1:03:52
28Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com1:04:18
29Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife1:04:57
30Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon1:07:32
31Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution1:07:36
32Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection1:11:54
33Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg1:12:14
34Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing1:14:44
35Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb1:15:05
36Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1:15:34
37Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez1:16:54
38Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska1:20:29
39Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes1:20:38
40Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar1:20:59
41Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men1:22:08
42Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ1:22:33
43Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm1:23:47
44Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life1:26:18
45Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 21:26:55
46Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa1:27:40
47Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs1:28:14
48Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets1:29:44
49Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief1:30:35
50Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 91:31:14
51Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies1:32:43
52Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego1:32:48
53Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling1:34:30
54Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men1:34:51
55Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt1:34:56
56Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One1:36:30
57Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab1:36:47
58Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN1:37:28
59Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects1:37:30
60John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 11:37:49
61Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon1:40:20
62Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies1:40:32
63William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb1:41:23
64Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas1:41:38
65Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za1:42:02
66Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South1:42:32
67Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing1:42:53
68Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)1:43:43
69Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann1:45:08
70Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia1:48:31
71Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech1:48:54
72Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie1:50:52
73David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux1:51:39
74Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes1:52:19
75Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone1:53:24
76Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade1:53:56
77Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs1:54:22
78Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine1:55:00
79Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 11:56:16
80Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac1:57:52
81Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team1:58:15
82Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition1:58:25
83Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 41:58:37
84Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing1:59:07
85Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil1:59:25
86Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing2:01:20
87David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services2:01:37
88Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile2:01:43
89Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.2:03:20
90Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity2:03:59
91Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk2:06:15
92Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska2:06:17
93Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell2:07:11
94Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son2:09:16
95Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk2:09:41
96Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 32:10:16
97Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile2:11:13
98Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical2:11:36
99Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel2:12:00
100Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo2:12:57
101Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst2:13:02
102Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns2:14:05
103Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg2:14:11
104Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack2:14:36
105Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi22:17:13
106Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling2:17:29
107Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 52:19:07
108Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham2:19:14
109Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia2:20:01
110Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires2:20:48
111Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans2:21:40
112Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast2:22:25
113Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs2:24:24
114Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination2:24:37
115Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five2:25:22
116Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle2:28:00
117Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell2:28:34
118Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers2:28:43
119Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog2:34:20
120Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist2:36:41
121Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius2:37:05
122Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe2:37:16
123Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 12:37:33
124Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus2:37:48
125Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale2:38:08
126Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine2:38:12
127Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome2:39:00
128Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa2:40:59
129Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana2:42:46
130Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs2:43:42
131Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School2:48:27
132Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos2:48:57
133Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock2:48:58
134David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys2:49:26
135Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank2:51:00
136Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo2:51:44
137Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge2:51:46
138Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 82:51:59
139Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot2:52:20
140Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls2:52:25
141Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers2:52:41
142Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 22:53:59
143Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland2:55:57
144Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys2:56:35
145Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura2:59:37
146Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com3:00:15
147Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods3:00:35
148Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming3:00:46
149Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com3:01:06
150Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff3:01:37
151Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing3:01:45
152Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 23:01:47
153Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies3:02:01
154Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega3:03:17
155Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing3:03:57
156Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec3:04:35
157Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros3:06:48
158Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough3:07:20
159Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix3:07:45
160Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood3:08:33
161Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared3:09:28
162Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper3:09:46
163Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers3:11:53
164Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves3:12:02
165Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek3:12:42
166Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 63:13:37
167Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles3:13:39
168Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex3:15:23
169Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax3:18:09
170Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil3:18:14
171Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts3:20:22
172Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free3:21:11
173Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher3:21:23
174Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis3:23:09
175Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com3:23:32
176Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 23:23:58
177David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing3:24:38
178Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas3:25:13
179Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management3:25:14
180David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee3:25:58
181Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends3:27:58
182Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs3:28:12
183James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes3:28:48
184André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife3:29:39
185Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated3:30:11
186Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines3:30:11
187Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It3:32:25
188Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge3:33:17
189Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services3:36:21
190Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-3:37:05
191Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch3:38:55
192Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua3:39:06
193Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker3:39:11
194Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi3:40:12
195Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear3:40:55
196Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts3:40:57
197De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford3:41:26
198Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery3:41:53
199Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling3:41:57
200Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 13:42:39
201Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident3:45:26
202Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon3:45:30
203Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils3:45:57
204Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina3:46:11
205Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam3:46:53
206Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies3:47:50
207Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts3:49:55
208Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider3:50:13
209Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers3:52:30
210Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker3:55:27
211Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs3:55:50
212Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies3:56:30
213Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit3:57:08
214Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 33:59:05
215Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money3:59:53
216Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs4:01:30
217Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers4:03:15
218Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican4:04:48
219Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe4:04:49
220Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home4:06:17
221Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle4:06:19
222Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films4:06:33
223Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage4:06:52
224Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love4:07:45
225Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers4:08:51
226Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling4:10:47
227André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters4:11:41
228Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles4:13:53
229Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks4:14:14
230Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford4:15:08
231Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats4:15:48
232Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa4:16:00
233Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite4:16:21
234Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons4:16:28
235Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress4:16:48
236Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium4:17:10
237Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel4:17:10
238Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O4:17:47
239Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help4:17:47
240Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors4:17:51
241Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates4:18:21
242Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv4:19:20
243Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 34:20:34
244Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs4:22:01
245Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino4:24:01
246Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons4:24:18
247Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's4:26:21
248Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld4:26:35
249Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen4:28:19
250Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu4:28:48
251Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One4:32:00
252Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing4:32:26
253Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene4:34:34
254Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit4:35:22
255Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets4:39:49
256Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts4:42:58
257Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors4:43:55
258Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy4:44:40
259Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer4:44:41
260Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk4:46:11
261Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa4:47:01
262Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out4:48:23
263Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies4:48:35
264Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads4:50:49
265Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup4:51:05
266Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus4:51:45
267Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity4:52:52
268Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme4:54:01
269Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic4:56:18
270Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance4:56:45
271Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees4:59:30
272Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing4:59:49
273Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo5:05:01
274Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers5:23:31
275Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan5:23:38
276Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats5:46:53

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life5:50:12
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:06:20
3Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de0:25:08
4Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF0:29:23
5Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies0:32:47
6Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins0:51:48
7Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing0:52:44
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online1:21:05
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen1:33:05
10Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths1:54:15
11Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes1:57:01
12Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks2:06:44
13Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies2:33:26
14Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak2:55:43
15Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies3:14:17
16Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca3:27:50
17Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta3:46:51
18Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels3:57:47

Mixed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E5:40:24
2Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge0:21:59
3Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab0:27:45
4Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix50:38:07
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 10:47:27
6Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend1:08:53
7Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude1:10:54
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport1:20:55
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel1:30:12
10Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed1:32:32
11Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked1:39:48
12Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com1:42:21
13Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ2:09:19
14Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz2:18:26
15Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank2:21:29
16Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis2:26:04
17Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself2:28:15
18Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS2:29:24
19Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's2:30:16
20Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips2:32:20
21Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs2:39:59
22Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns2:42:09
23Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max2:43:18
24Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin2:44:15
25Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning2:49:54
26Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny2:49:58
27Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's2:52:41
28Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro3:00:52
29Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks3:02:12
30Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers3:06:44
31Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers3:10:20
32Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas3:12:37
33Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep3:15:58
34Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust3:18:22
35Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts3:25:11
36Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back3:28:00
37Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears3:30:56
38David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo3:43:04
39Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha3:47:06
40Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr3:47:17
41Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats3:50:25
42Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly3:59:02
43Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations3:59:14
44Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock4:08:40
45Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 14:10:01

Masters
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen5:22:17
2Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned)) World Bicycle Relief0:09:08
3Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:22:15
4Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 20:29:11
5Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk0:29:49
6Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 10:32:36
7Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist0:40:27
8Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba0:43:51
9Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt0:44:29
10Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life0:48:38
11Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles0:55:22
12Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 11:04:29
13Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme1:05:29
14Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork1:05:44
15Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit1:07:28
16Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz1:09:35
17Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin1:15:14
18Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn1:21:06
19Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys1:21:44
20Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners1:24:09
21Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip1:24:54
22Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space1:25:38
23Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport1:29:16
24mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone1:37:18
25Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio1:39:04
26Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles1:40:56
27Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+1:40:57
28Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival1:41:21
29Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim1:42:10
30Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread1:42:27
31Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop1:44:20
32Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson1:44:32
33Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus1:45:05
34Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam1:45:15
35Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier1:46:17
36Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely1:46:31
37Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale1:53:34
38Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs1:54:18
39Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 31:55:05
40Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General1:55:48
41Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On1:55:53
42Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars1:57:18
43Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT1:58:00
44Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move1:58:08
45Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders1:58:11
46Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre1:58:26
47Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds2:00:05
48Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters2:02:14
49Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 12:03:25
50Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 22:04:27
51Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans2:04:28
52Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project2:04:30
53Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects2:04:32
54Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia2:06:30
55Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves2:06:46
56Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race2:06:56
57Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici2:07:03
58Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero2:08:57
59Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine2:09:26
60Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World2:09:30
61John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob2:12:11
62Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami2:13:13
63Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge2:18:51
64Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings2:19:01
65Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe2:20:07
66Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five2:22:18
67Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil2:24:03
68Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates2:24:45
69Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch2:27:01
70Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders2:28:08
71Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc2:32:18
72Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil2:32:19
73David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke2:32:58
74John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani2:33:07
75Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep2:33:16
76Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe2:35:03
77Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L2:35:52
78Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security2:37:56
79Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 22:39:06
80Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys2:39:32
81Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling2:39:32
82Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse2:40:26
83Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex012:40:29
84Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog2:42:17
85Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media2:43:01
86Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men2:43:31
87Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids2:44:12
88Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica2:45:06
89Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo2:46:11
90Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT2:46:41
91Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai2:47:19
91Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto
93Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec2:47:36
94Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure2:48:53
95Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice2:49:07
96Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn2:49:28
97Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony2:51:47
98Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote2:52:03
99Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters2:52:32
100Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing2:54:10
101Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry2:56:18
102Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole2:56:29
103Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff2:59:56
104Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings3:02:23
105Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin3:03:23
106Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley3:06:11
106Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT
108Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers3:06:41
109Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel3:06:54
110Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics3:08:38
111Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies3:08:41
112Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets3:12:11
113Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma3:12:12
114Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo3:16:38
115Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers3:16:49
116Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car3:19:19
117Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini3:21:55
118Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks3:21:56
119David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 53:23:13
120Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii3:23:17
121Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet3:23:40
122Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa3:24:09
123Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters3:24:11
124Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato3:25:06
125Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa3:25:47
126Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings3:25:48
127Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys3:26:33
128Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai3:27:12
129Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt3:28:08
130Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys3:29:29
131Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers3:29:37
132Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz3:30:06
133Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 13:33:41
134Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance3:38:47
135Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa3:38:50
136Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products3:40:24
137Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed3:40:31
138Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling3:40:35
139Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo3:40:50
140Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia3:40:54
141Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing3:41:57
142Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream3:42:15
143Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 23:47:18
144Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers3:48:16
145Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds3:51:15
146Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions3:56:54
147Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors3:57:00
148Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home3:57:03
149Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters3:59:16
150Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks4:00:57
151Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk4:01:13
152Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish4:03:39
153Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady4:05:46
154Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad4:06:31
155Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk4:09:31
156Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles4:10:05
157Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty4:16:26
158Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport4:16:47
159Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies4:16:50
160Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico4:17:44
161Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands4:21:58
162Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 14:22:03
163Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac4:26:49
164Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders4:33:13
165Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators4:33:13
166Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh4:34:08
167Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies4:34:38
168Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin4:35:11
169Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird4:35:29
170Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes4:36:27

Men general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christoph Sauser (Swi) & Burry Stander (RSA) 36One-Songo-Specialized20:20:03
2Kevin Evans (RSA) & David George (RSA) 360Life0:25:01
3Hannes Genze (Ger) & Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking0:25:28
4Thomas Dietsch (Fra) & Tim Boehme (Ger) Bulls0:28:07
5Alban Lakata (Aut) & Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing0:28:15
6Urs Huber (Swi) & Konny Looser (Swi) Stöckli Pro0:33:58
7Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) & Sébastien Carabin (Bel) Versluys - Craft0:34:23
8Karl Platt (Ger) & Stefan Sahm (Ger) Bulls0:36:47
9Nico Bell (RSA) & Gawie Combrinck (RSA) Westvaal-Columbia1:12:08
10Markus Kaufmann (Ger) & Daniel Geismayr (Aut) Centurion-Vaude1:13:43
11Chris Jongewaard (Aus) & Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Milka-Superior1:15:15
12Neil MacDonald (RSA) & Waylon Woolcock (RSA) Re:Cm1:18:42
13Charles Keey (RSA) & David Morison (RSA) Blend Property Group1:26:52
14Max Knox (RSA) & Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Songo-Specialized1:31:24
15Brandon Stewart (RSA) & Jacques Rossouw (RSA) Fedgroup-Itec Connect1:32:17
16Alexandre Moos (Swi) & Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing1:39:58
17Ismael Ventura (Spa) & Joan Llordella (Spa) Esmtb.com1:45:12
18Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) & Jacques Jansevan Rensburg (RSA) MTN Qhubeka1:51:39
19Erik Skovgaard Knudsen (Den) & Thomas Bundgaard (Den) Racing29Ers1:52:57
20Shan Wilson (RSA) & Bas Peters (Ned) Craft2:28:33
21Hannes Hanekom (RSA) & Sakkie Hanekom (RSA) Tru-Cape2:57:13
22Mannie Heymans (Nam) & Raynard Tissink (RSA) JAG Foundation2:59:24
23Jason Sager (USA) & Justin Lindine (USA) World Bicycle Relief3:06:19
24Rene Haselbacher (Aut) & Renay Groustra (RSA) Asrin / RSA Web3:33:33
25Axel Bult (Ned) & Bram Rood (Ned) Vredestein-De Flexwinkel By Koga3:36:17
26Franso Steyn (RSA) & Petrus Malherbe (RSA) Futurelife3:37:26
27Ben Thomas (GBr) & Josh Ibbett (GBr) Santa Cruz Bikes Uk/ Mountain Trax3:46:41
28Nic Lamond (RSA) & Carl Pasio (RSA) RSAweb-Songo.Info3:57:03
29Marcin Piecuch (Pol) & Arkadiusz Cygan (Pol) Skandia Szik Eska4:16:42
30Mike Blewitt (Aus) & William Hayter (GBr) Subaru-Marathonmtb.com4:17:45
31Simon Raubenheimer (RSA) & Louis-Bresler Knipe (RSA) Contego4:34:21
32Mark Williams (NZl) & Malcolm Mcleod (NZl) R&R Sport NZ4:35:54
33Eben Espach (RSA) & Carel Vosloo (RSA) Peg4:37:17
34Maarten Van Der Horst (Ned) & Pieter Calitz (RSA) IPR - GDF Suez4:42:21
35David Roqueta (Spa) & Pau Zamora Perez (Spa) Buff International4:56:17
36Rick Reimann (Swi) & Andy Weinhold (Ger) Orbea-Suisse-Chälbli Bikes4:56:30
37Sean Williams (RSA) & Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) Lv Life5:02:19
38Werner Leitner (Aut) & Swen Sundberg (Ger) Abu Dhabi Triathlon5:05:01
39Andre Janse van niewenhuizen (RSA) & Dion Froneman (RSA) Shumbala-Eastern Racing5:11:01
40Albert Olivier (RSA) & Rory Wilson (RSA) Park Cycling5:17:38
41Jean-françois Bossler (Fra) & Jean-Baptiste Trauchessec (Fra) American Classic - Skean Protection5:22:41
42Johan Wentzel (RSA) & rynard van hoven (RSA) Frm5:24:16
43Ruben Wey (Swi) & Silvan Humbel (Swi) Bike4Life.Ch - Men5:27:13
44Hudson Chevallier (RSA) & Mathew Wentworth (RSA) Davies5:28:42
45Ulrik Andreassen (Den) & Thomas Andreassen (Den) Webike Mountain Sheriffs5:29:09
46Ashley Hayat (Aus) & Duncan Murray (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution5:43:54
47Sebastian Kellermayr (Aut) & Wolfgang Seidl (Aut) Austrian Gorillas5:44:01
48Martin Dreyer (RSA) & John Ntuli (RSA) USN5:44:02
49Ferdie Potgieter (RSA) & Iain Don-Wauchope (RSA) Inter Africa5:44:25
50Aaron Adler (RSA) & Simon Adler` (RSA) Adler Price Architects5:45:08
51Tobias Richli (Swi) & Tom Mattmann (Swi) Tandt5:53:42
52Francios Du Toit (RSA) & Nico Botha (RSA) Smackdown One5:57:26
53Daniel Alikisente (RSA) & Ben Mwanje (Uga) JAG Foundation / Cyclelab5:58:27
54Franco Ferreira (RSA) & Jonathan Odendaal (RSA) Van Riebeeck Rockets6:00:22
55Sönke Wegner (Ger) & Matthias Glaser (Ger) World Of Mtb6:06:00
56Simon Swemmer (RSA) & Mark Nel (RSA) Swift Carbon6:08:02
57Lieuwe Boonstra (RSA) & Alastair Davies (RSA) Momentum Specialised Insurance6:12:14
58Louis Bruwer (RSA) & George Nel (RSA) Riverport.Co.Za6:13:33
59Neville Cragg (RSA) & Robert Cragg (RSA) Parmalat Suzuki South6:14:03
60Fanie Venter (RSA) & Johan Venter (RSA) Neef & Niggie6:19:52
61Anton Smal (RSA) & Hannes Botha (RSA) Energas Men6:22:33
62John Swanepoel (RSA) & Werner Joubert (RSA) Samaritans Feet 16:22:46
63Alejandro Castrillo Hernandez (Spa) & tomas muñoz quesada (Spa) Kanina Bikes6:28:34
64Patrick Mosler (Swi) & Pascal Müller (Swi) Hammermann Racing6:30:29
65William Beurskens (Ned) & Anton Peeters (Ned) Peel En Maas Mtb6:34:53
66David Harding (RSA) & Rory Mapstone (RSA) Gravity Sux6:35:28
67David De Lima (RSA) & Taygan Robson (RSA) 24/7 Security Services6:41:20
68Jacques Malherbe (RSA) & Jean Fourie (RSA) Cycleworld Racing6:43:48
69Derrin Smith (RSA) & Ross O'Neill (RSA) Rhodesbros Virgin Mobile6:52:02
70Guylin van den Berg (RSA) & Tyronne White (RSA) Soar6:52:55
71Richard Deglise (Swi) & Christophe Schmocker (Swi) Altmann6:54:09
72Siphosenkosi Madolo (RSA) & Azukile Simayile (RSA) Exxaro Academy 96:54:33
73Jason Deane (RSA) & Landon la Grange (RSA) Sirac6:58:44
74Lloyd Bettles (GBr) & Mike Jackson (GBr) Bigring Racing7:08:54
75Hennie Kriek (RSA) & Carel Bezuidenhoud (RSA) Mankele/Merrell7:13:22
76Stijn Verhaegen (Bel) & Dieter Roman (Bel) Rocking & Rolling Roadies7:16:53
77Olivier Vernaton (Reu) & Sery Vincent (Reu) Cyclozone7:17:01
78Spiro Yaffes (RSA) & Vintzent Van der Linde (RSA) Mannatech7:17:44
79Andre De Oliveira (RSA) & Ryan Ambler-smith (RSA) Thrutainers 17:20:20
80Leon Erasmus (RSA) & Evert Meintjes (RSA) Zups (Zero Unplanned Stops)7:22:06
81Timon Rutten (Ned) & Joeri De Groot (Ned) Hans Struijk7:22:21
82Andrewe Procter (RSA) & Wesley Procter (RSA) MTN Qhubeka 10Acity7:22:24
83Oliver Coutts (NZl) & Morne Pienaar (NZl) Thenbs7:30:51
84Mike Foster (Aus) & Jarrod Crosby (Aus) KMD Racing7:40:05
85Julian Bryant (RSA) & Malcolm Barske (RSA) Cargo_Powerade7:42:32
86Grant Parsons (RSA) & Scott Lavery (RSA) Parks Cycling7:45:41
87Tomislav Katalenic (Cro) & Mitja Rok (Slo) Jastrebarsko - Protea Jaska7:50:22
88Don Lange (RSA) & Almero Barnard (RSA) Dialoguemobile7:50:40
89Hein Botes (RSA) & Pieter De Necker (RSA) Optical&Practical7:50:46
90Alex Harris (RSA) & Renato Sabbioni (RSA) Ride Magazine7:50:47
91Sean Mccormick (Bot) & Kyle Poppleton (Bot) Botswana Duo7:51:06
92Pierre Olivier Pigeon (Fra) & Thomas de l Hamaide (Fra) The Docs7:53:34
93Carlos Miguel Brito (Por) & Paulo Brito (Por) N.D.Silva / Barcelos8:01:10
94Philip Johnson (Aus) & Robert Spinks (Mal) Guns8:03:35
95Albertus Odendaal (RSA) & Jan Genade (RSA) Procell8:05:37
96Neal Corbett (RSA) & Joaquin Valverde (Spa) Men Of Thirst8:07:06
97Jan Montshioa (RSA) & Thokozani Mahlangu (RSA) Exxaro Academy 38:09:39
98Jeandre van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Julien Van Der Pluym (RSA) Bestmed Blue Pencil8:09:54
99Francois Theron (RSA) & Jacques Meyer (RSA) Ultimate Sports Nutrition8:13:01
100Clement De bruin (RSA) & Casper De bruin (RSA) Father And Son8:13:49
101Jean Hubert (RSA) & Lyle Baldwin (RSA) Jellybeans8:20:16
102Milivoj Miljkovic (Cro) & Hrvoje Ruzic (Cro) Gt Croatia8:23:12
103Brendon Wilson (RSA) & Jarrad Van Zuydam (RSA) Big Tree Hammer & Chisel8:24:39
104Gordon Craib (Can) & Murray Craib (RSA) Craib Bros.8:26:20
105Brendan Harcourt-Wood (RSA) & Andrew Cattell (RSA) Wham8:35:34
106Allan Mortensen (Den) & Gavin Viljoen (RSA) Oldebjerg8:38:11
107Erdem Ozgul (Sin) & Fraser Morrison (Sin) Cannasia8:41:35
108Jan-Pieter Redelinghuys (RSA) & Jannas Du plessis (RSA) Wolfpack8:47:02
109Phillimon Sebona (RSA) & William Mokgopo (RSA) Exxaro Academy 28:47:57
110Jorma Mueller (USA) & Marek Wright (RSA) Riverside Cycle/Cannondale8:55:22
111Matthias Schwarze (Aus) & CARL MARONEY (Aus) The Fitzroy Revolution Dream Team8:57:40
112Willem Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Johann Naude (RSA) Bridge Wealth 29:02:49
113André Immelman (RSA) & Andries Aucamp (RSA) Herbalife9:18:05
114Arnaud De Commarmond (Mau) & Pascal PILOT (Mau) Hemophilia Mauritius9:19:54
115Justin Hornsby (RSA) & Darryl Irvine (RSA) 4 Wheels, A Worm And A Horndog9:21:41
116Siyabonga Njiva (RSA) & Siphamandla Mtshali (RSA) Exxaro Academy 59:22:50
117Ivor Hambridge (RSA) & Chris Anderson (RSA) Iron Fist9:24:51
118Jonathan Wallace (Ned) & Axel Schienbein (Ger) Campana9:27:41
119Robert Wagener (RSA) & Neil Timm (RSA) Juwi29:28:21
120Warren Richards (RSA) & Sean Merredew (RSA) 9999 Fine9:38:43
121Thomas Sokolangane (RSA) & Thabiso Komape (RSA) Exxaro Academy 49:43:15
122Trevor Bodington (RSA) & Hentus Baard (RSA) Tesa9:43:32
123Digby Ryder (RSA) & Bryan Nicholson (RSA) Hi-Tec9:46:13
124Earl Van Zyl (RSA) & Paul Winter (RSA) Cutoff Dodgers9:46:42
125Brendan Grundlingh (RSA) & Paul Whitburn (RSA) Spartacus9:47:36
126Maurice Ferreira (RSA) & Mario Ferreira (RSA) Full Cycle9:55:15
127Erik Baeteman (Bel) & Rado Declerck (Bel) Beachbikers 19:58:16
128Ajay Chhetri (Nep) & Narayan Gopal Maharjan (Nep) Dawn Till Dusk10:15:00
129Matthew Preen (RSA) & Robert Vogel (RSA) Supply Five10:15:46
130Francois Swart (RSA) & Jacques Zietsman (RSA) Ecotech Converge10:16:09
131Jaco Kamfer (RSA) & Pierre Loubser (RSA) Plastic Money10:17:39
132Sebastien Bax de Keating (Mau) & Harold Mayer (Mau) Horizon10:20:21
133Greg Squires (RSA) & Michael Maiers (HKg) Maiers & Squires10:22:18
134Maciej Dudziak (Pol) & Charl Du Plessis (RSA) Sheer Determination10:27:29
135Hein De Villiers (RSA) & Jaco De Villiers (RSA) Divlock10:27:53
136Burt Gildenhuys (RSA) & Reinhardt Basson (RSA) Icecold Bodies10:31:24
137Thando Klaas (RSA) & Sivuyile Kepelele (RSA) Exxaro Academy 810:35:43
138Jake Opie (RSA) & Gideon Van Rheede van Oudtshoorn (RSA) Stubborn Slugs10:37:46
139Nico Van Zyl (RSA) & William Keith (RSA) William's Bike Shop Ss Racing10:39:59
140David Boyer (RSA) & Jonathan Boyer (RSA) Boyer Boys10:45:17
141Bruce Malele (RSA) & Musawenkosi Manana (RSA) Exxaro Academy 610:52:56
142Dingeman De Groot (RSA) & Joris De Groot (Ned) Broers De Groot11:00:06
143Livio Tronchin (RSA) & Ray O'bree (RSA) Hansgrohe11:05:07
144Wynand Van Der Berg (RSA) & Philip Beukes (RSA) Ufs Business School11:06:33
145Stefaan Pylyser (Bel) & Steve Pylyser (Bel) Coast2Coast11:08:04
146Jampie Vlok (RSA) & Johan Fourie (RSA) Twakkie & Tjopper11:11:28
147Desmond McManus (RSA) & Piere Joubert (RSA) JAG Samancor Chrome11:11:57
148Scott Stanton (RSA) & Anthony Church (RSA) Investec Private Bank11:13:50
149Gerard Visser (RSA) & Vernon Visser (RSA) Fishbowl 211:13:55
150Jacobus Van Zyl (RSA) & Pieter Van Zyl (RSA) Vz3 Farming11:18:37
151Sw Jacobsz (RSA) & Karel Botha (RSA) Kibo11:22:47
152Roderick Benard (RSA) & Shaun Williamson (RSA) Baseline Project Management11:23:58
153David Kirkby (GBr) & Jay Mcstay (GBr) Hotchillee11:34:00
154Chris Viljoen (RSA) & Ivor Potgieter (RSA) Brothers From Other Mothers11:36:57
155Willie Mouton (RSA) & David Kretzmann (RSA) Absa Bank / Pouyoukas Foods11:39:51
156Chris Hops (RSA) & Nicholas Hops (RSA) Hopssquared11:40:38
157Jaco Conradie (RSA) & Simon Rosenstein (RSA) Barista Boys11:41:33
158Pedro Duque (Por) & Ricardo Figueira (Por) Movefree/Biking Aventura11:42:01
159Victor Da Silva (RSA) & Colin Bouwer (RSA) Telkom - Braves11:42:14
160Lester Grovers (RSA) & Adrian Von Maltitz (RSA) Vod.com11:43:51
161Wesley Augustyn (RSA) & Manie Maritz (RSA) Alpha Et Omega11:53:15
162Andries De lange (RSA) & Alec Lambrechts (RSA) Shooting Stuff11:56:00
163Sebastien Hacques (Mau) & Lawrence Wong (Mau) The Mauritian Demons11:57:30
164Johannes Gelderblom (RSA) & John Dalton (RSA) Dalton Mixers12:07:57
165Gordon Johnstone (RSA) & Lee Bentz (RSA) 2 Pintz Pls12:09:39
166Craig Erasmus (RSA) & Vernon Vogt (Sey) Mantis12:12:35
167Mellis Walker (RSA) & Morne van Greuning (RSA) Exxaro 212:14:11
168David Egli (Swi) & Daniel Schmid (Swi) Swiss Timing12:14:31
169Sander Van den Born (Ned) & Enrico Theuns (Ned) Double Dutch12:16:01
170Keith Marais (Bot) & Shawn Bruwer (Bot) Comma5.com12:18:51
171Ian Caldwell (RSA) & Andrew Grobicki (RSA) Radioshax12:22:50
172Gert Marincowitz (RSA) & Simon Marincowitz (RSA) Genomix12:33:04
173Nigel Adcock (Aus) & Pete Gill (Aus) Wembley Cycles12:36:34
174Marc Brighton (RSA) & Michael Bissett (RSA) Zimbo Bros12:39:54
175Sebastian Di Pasqua (Swi) & Alain Prost (Swi) Prost/Di Pasqua12:40:41
176Iwan De Jongh (RSA) & Mark Oliver (RSA) Crank Addicts12:41:24
177Andrew Cairns (RSA) & Diteboho Khumalo (RSA) Hang Tough12:43:39
178Darryl Chiles (UAE) & Kevin West (UAE) Dubai Tri Pirates12:45:47
179Grant Van Der Wal (RSA) & Heath Turner (RSA) Karabina12:49:37
180Jasper Van Dijk (Ned) & Hielke Hielkema (Ned) Aegon Holland12:55:10
181Pedro Ferolla (Bra) & Guilherme Bonesio (Bra) Giro Sport Brazil12:55:35
182Andy Croly (RSA) & Duncan Band (RSA) Morning Wood12:55:45
183Eric Müller (Ger) & Maik Bangert (Ger) Die Bergischen Biker13:10:39
184Mike Robertson (GBr) & Angus Simpson (GBr) Ama Jongosi13:18:18
185Marius Van Wyk (RSA) & Marthinus Bekker (RSA) 2-B-Free13:24:28
186Tobias Mews (GBr) & James Heraty (GBr) Tribesports.com13:31:04
187Abrie Greyling (RSA) & Deon Andrews (RSA) Pharmacy At Spar 113:34:05
188Kenneth Cockcroft (RSA) & Harold Meyer (RSA) Seated & Cleated13:34:54
189Anthonie De Beer (RSA) & Adriaan De Beer (RSA) Blood Brothers13:35:44
190Henko Van den Heever (RSA) & Johan De Kock (RSA) Desert Dust Devils13:46:56
191Rory Talbot (RSA) & Bruce Talbot (RSA) Miele - Labex13:47:26
192James Ross (RSA) & Hector Ross (RSA) Mutual Safes13:47:28
193Ryan Loots (GBr) & Paul Thomas (GBr) Vc Revolution / Softek13:49:10
194Andrew Mclagan (RSA) & Simon Bothner (RSA) Euroconcepts13:49:47
195De Villiers Barry (RSA) & Gian Carlo Bassi (RSA) Jaffe's Ford14:04:58
196Francois Theron (RSA) & Deon Kotze (RSA) The Legends14:10:35
197Richard Muller (RSA) & Emilé Boshoff (RSA) Nmmu Saasveld14:14:17
198Joel Stransky (RSA) & Max Gebhardt (RSA) Absa Mountain Ghosts14:15:27
199Jonathan Goatcher (RSA) & Wesley Botha (RSA) Goatcher14:17:39
200Adam Wooldridge (RSA) & Steve Vromans (RSA) Flat Dogs14:20:31
201Shaun Ferreira (RSA) & Dana Coetzee (RSA) Is 40:31 Cycling14:23:02
202Alan Van Rensburg (RSA) & Tim Smith (RSA) Go4It14:23:16
203Roy Wouters (GBr) & Leo Wouters (GBr) Hyena's Revenge14:28:11
204Albie Heigers (RSA) & Johannes Louw (RSA) Neutkraker14:28:31
205Andrew Lowndes (RSA) & Nicholas Theron (RSA) Sabrina Love14:29:27
206Marcos Barrio (Spa) & César Méndez (Spa) Le?N-5C5C5C-14:31:00
207Pieter Cordier (RSA) & Stefan Van den Heever (RSA) Vat Hom Vas14:32:04
208Johan Pentz (RSA) & Andre de Kock (RSA) Albarit Financial Services14:33:23
209Neil Van Vuuren (RSA) & Malan Jonck (RSA) Granny Gear14:40:17
210Graham Crabtree (GBr) & James Atkinson (GBr) Yorkshire Grit14:43:11
211Craig McHendrie (RSA) & Sean Hanekom (RSA) Woolies14:50:01
212Willie van Schalkwyk (RSA) & Christof Prinsloo (RSA) Exxaro 314:50:44
213Andy Wright (RSA) & Dirk Kotze (Aus) Ride For Recovery14:52:15
214Rob Carle (Bot) & GARTH Armstrong (Bot) Ispydafly Titanium14:53:25
215Nathaniel Simpson (RSA) & Reuben Fleischer (RSA) Lean Mean Green Machines15:00:07
216Kevin Dore (RSA) & Justin Tomsett (RSA) Jessam15:02:39
217Cameron Adams (RSA) & Selmar Gassen (Bra) Underprepared, Overconfident15:06:11
218Maruis Slabbert (RSA) & Willem Van Wyk (RSA) Stonehage15:08:36
219André Ross (RSA) & Garth Humphries (RSA) Absa Capital Banksters15:11:52
220Rudi Rossouw (RSA) & Charl Bleach (RSA) Stillking Films15:12:46
221Michael Bouwmeester (RSA) & Ian Cloete (RSA) Chuck Racing15:24:18
222Robert Viljoen (RSA) & Bossau Boshoff (RSA) Skinny Legs15:30:21
223Henno Kirstein (RSA) & Martin Crafford (RSA) Dust Collectors15:31:38
224Franz Senger (RSA) & Adriaan Van Den Berg (RSA) Saxo-Lite15:32:23
225Marcos Viana (Bra) & Leonardo Bortolaco (Bra) Brazil Riders Help15:33:45
226Scott Melville (RSA) & Andrew Carle (RSA) Knight Rider15:36:13
227Jean De Jager (RSA) & Philip-ben Kotze (RSA) Hermanus Pharmacies15:38:16
228Leonardo Santos (Bra) & Renato Lustosa (Bra) Equipe Ent?O15:39:06
229Jakob Kaths (Ger) & Moritz Kaths (Ger) Wildwechsel15:39:40
230Shane Bridger (RSA) & Courtney Woodin (RSA) Pro-Screen15:40:39
231Bruce Darne (RSA) & Mike Darne (RSA) Team Ican15:42:58
232Michel Thenaers (Bel) & dirk piessens (Bel) CC - Geax 315:43:25
233Danie Du Toit (RSA) & Pieter Eksteen (RSA) Jaffes Ford15:48:52
234Johan Van Eyk (RSA) & Albertus Potgieter (RSA) Barcelos/God Tv15:50:39
235Ekkard Schnedermann (Ger) & Arnold Asmussen (Ger) Meringexpress15:58:18
236Wynand Putter (RSA) & Justin Jeffery (RSA) Just Add Vino15:58:58
237Guilherme Brandenburger (Bra) & Juliano Arce Nunes (Bra) Tchebikers16:04:08
238Edwin Siphiwe Mthandi (RSA) & Tebogo Dipeere (RSA) Plautus Indaba Mobile Racing16:04:49
239Nizaam Essa (RSA) & Ebrahim Levy (RSA) Asrin Cycling16:06:58
240Krisztian Szentgyorgyi (Hun) & Gideon phillipus Nel (RSA) Northern Crocodiles/Mozgasvilag.Hu16:10:09
241Michiel Scharrighuisen (RSA) & Christi Botha (RSA) Pelle16:11:46
242Neil Fourie (RSA) & Ryno Fourie (RSA) Onel1Fe16:14:04
243Richard Harding (GBr) & Willem Kirsten (UAE) Desert Dragons16:14:12
244Neil Vlaming (RSA) & Allan Geddie (RSA) Scotty Dogs16:16:48
245Werner Busch (RSA) & Du Toit Louw (RSA) Go Big Or Go Home16:20:01
246Alan Mildenhall (RSA) & Johnny Marais (RSA) Gas Dogs16:21:51
247Gustavo Thomaz (Bra) & Maur?cio Cervenka (Bra) Summit16:22:04
248Glenn Keun (RSA) & Werner Kennedy (RSA) Lesotho Mountain Goats16:33:52
249Michael Jacobs (RSA) & Johan Jacobs (RSA) Rambo & Riempies16:39:30
250Stefan Terblanche (RSA) & Marthinus Burger (RSA) Pragma One16:43:43
251Brad Bentz (RSA) & Geoff David (RSA) The Beegees17:02:40
252Mark Stevens (RSA) & Ian Phillips (RSA) Chafed Junk17:05:46
253Robert Philpot (RSA) & Ryan Durrant (RSA) Blistering Blazers17:07:34
254Herman Heunis (RSA) & Craig Whittaker (RSA) Why Worry, Be Happy17:08:38
255Andi Ettlin (RSA) & Gerfried Weiss (Aut) Plus Minus17:09:04
256Clemens Bartlome (Swi) & Olin Bartlome (Swi) Davies Meyer17:20:04
257Hannes Gildenhuys (RSA) & Braam Rust (RSA) Witwatergaljoene17:20:21
258Ahmad Almajed (Kuw) & Anwar Jawhar (Kuw) Kuwait Exreme17:25:35
259Martin Pretorius (RSA) & Pieter Beukes (RSA) Dont Panic17:27:35
260Clinton Schultz (RSA) & Salo Minnaar (RSA) Big Test Icicles17:31:13
261Nico Oosthuizen (RSA) & Keven Sinclair (RSA) Alota Noks17:32:28
262Gareth Gammie (RSA) & Derek Couzens (RSA) Multicup17:50:21
263Duane Searle (RSA) & Gareth Morrison (UAE) Numb Nuts17:58:15
264Peet Venter (RSA) & Richard Jansen Van Vuuren (RSA) Weekend Warriors18:10:28
265Wayne Botha (RSA) & Herman Steynberg (RSA) No Regrets18:11:50
266Bryan Hellon (RSA) & Keegan Ackermann (RSA) Quad Africa18:13:27
267Fanus Van Molendorff (RSA) & Dawie Kriel (RSA) Tough It Out18:14:59
268Riad Ahmed (RSA) & Adnan Essop (RSA) Crank Bro's18:43:01
269Sean Kristafor (RSA) & Nico Panaggio (RSA) Absa Missing Children Sa19:04:02
270Dean Griffin (RSA) & Nelson Broden (RSA) Pragma Acuity19:28:09
271Randall Kan (RSA) & Lyndon Kan (RSA) Toukan19:29:20
272Jacobus Cloete (RSA) & Brent Mathew Loftus (RSA) Stormers19:29:35
273Johan Floris Botha (RSA) & Abraham Stefanus Olivier (RSA) Echo19:41:23
274Emile De Beer (RSA) & Riaan De Beer (RSA) Petrolheads20:02:59
275Andre Erasmus (RSA) & Pieter Uys (RSA) Mamut Resistance20:28:21
276Andrew Sharkey (HKg) & Graham Collins (Sin) The Old Mountain Goats21:25:00

Women general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Bigham (GBr) & Esther Süss (Swi) Wheels4Life24:01:04
2Theresa Ralph (RSA) & Nina Gässler (Nor) Biogen Britehouse0:41:06
3Karien van Jaarsveld (RSA) & Jane Nuessli (Swi) MTN Qhubeka Ladies1:41:09
4Ivonne Kraft (Ger) & Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.de1:57:00
5Hannele Steyn (RSA) & Naomi Hansen (Aus) Lexmed/Second Skins2:59:50
6Yolandi Du Toit (RSA) & Catherine Williamson (GBr) Bizhub-FCF3:11:16
7Ann Harrison (RSA) & Jane Seggie (RSA) Dawn Wing3:30:43
8Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) & sandra klomp (Ita) 4 Wheels Online5:07:26
9Robyn Adendorff (RSA) & Sarah Van Heerden (RSA) Aspen5:55:15
10Nicola Walker (RSA) & Lara Woolley (RSA) Paarl Media Super Chicks6:40:21
11Catherine Townshend (RSA) & Julia Skea (RSA) Cipla Miles For Smiles / Woolworths7:23:58
12Fien Lammertyn (Bel) & Sara Mertens (Bel) O2 Bikers C-Babes7:38:29
13Barbara Nagel (Swi) & Eva Hiestand (Swi) Bike4Life.ch - Ladies9:33:55
14Birgit Bolling (RSA) & Caren Henschel (RSA) Velocity Sports Lab-Ladies10:23:54
15Kimberly Greene (Ken) & Kerry Glen (Ken) JAG - Twin Streak11:19:24
16Elena Perin (Ita) & Giuliana Moassarotto (Ita) Pedali Di Marca12:32:59
17Candice Marsh (RSA) & Maryke Van Zyl (RSA) Wheels 4 Wheels14:03:35
18Teresa DeWitt (Ned) & Loreen Mattson (USA) Artemis & Atalanta17:29:59

Mixed general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erik Kleinhans (RSA) & Ariane Kleinhans (RSA) Contego 28E23:30:30
2Udo Boelts (Ger) & Milena Landtwing (Swi) Centurion Vaude1:40:41
3Pieter Venter (RSA) & Leana De Jager (RSA) Attix52:08:02
4Klaas Vanmoortel (Bel) & Inne Gantois (Bel) Baik-Peak Performance Brugge2:12:26
5Johan Labuschagne (RSA) & Yolandè De Villiers (RSA) Exxaro 12:34:46
6Russell De Jager (RSA) & Andrea Huser (Swi) Big Tree / Velocity Sports Lab3:03:41
7Dirk Nel (RSA) & Ronel Van Wyk (RSA) ASG/Neotrend3:44:30
8Gerhard Ebersohn (RSA) & Christine Jansen Van Rensburg (RSA) Peptosport4:03:25
9Tamara Goeppel (Can) & Thomas Tetz (Can) Yukon Travel6:00:51
10Jana Martinkova (Cze) & Jir? Bene? (Cze) Cyklotrenink.com6:20:01
11Alberto Prins (RSA) & Joritha Prins (RSA) Cpr Mixed6:37:19
12Jon Oosthuyse (RSA) & Tanja Oosthuyse (RSA) Totally Stoked6:51:36
13Megan Dimozantos (NZl) & John Randal (NZl) Mitre 10 Mega - Yeti NZ7:13:21
14Claire Dowdle (RSA) & Justin Dowdle (RSA) Cycle Mashatu - Big Game Mtb Safari's9:10:07
15Alex Szyszkowitz (Aut) & Theresia Kellermayr (Ger) Sportaktiv Magazin9:11:42
16Hennie Dreyer (RSA) & Ronel Dreyer (RSA) Max9:42:43
17Henning Blaauw (RSA) & Brenda-Lynn Nell (RSA) Gemini Hulamin SS9:46:35
18Sean Thistleton (RSA) & Liesbet Kristafor (RSA) The Clothing Bank9:46:38
19Giusep Alig (Swi) & Mirjam Bucher (Swi) Capricorns Grischuns9:50:58
20Bonny Swanepoel (RSA) & Martin Buck (RSA) Buck And Bonny9:54:05
21Tony Bosman (RSA) & Sandy Bosman (RSA) Bushpigs10:28:51
22Carolyn Arnold (RSA) & Scott Gibson (RSA) Boet And Sis10:33:34
23Andrew Koen (RSA) & Janet Lightley (RSA) Nativa Miracle Kidz10:44:19
24Glen Colby (RSA) & Sandra Colby (RSA) The Colby's10:44:35
25Gavin Wilkinson (RSA) & Yvette Roberts (RSA) Fish & Chips10:52:58
26Josh Fonner (USA) & Jackie Baker (USA) Giant Honey Badgers10:53:45
27Clayton Duckworth (RSA) & Vanessa Haywood (RSA) Absa Woodworth Winning11:26:57
28Wayne Booysen (RSA) & Sanet Smal (RSA) Sponsor Yourself11:29:00
29Joyce Benade (RSA) & Hendrik Jakobus Muller (RSA) No Breaks11:52:58
30Nadine Nunes (RSA) & Nico Van Den Bergh (RSA) Npi Trust12:06:30
31Hansjörg Bosler (Ger) & Marion Hemmerling (Ger) Bavarian Bears12:12:00
32Hans Casteur (Bel) & Hilde HEULENS (Bel) Hbw11-Bikers12:14:07
33Michelle Garden (RSA) & Neal Mandy (RSA) Baby On My Back12:35:16
34Michael Stecchi (Swi) & Adrienne Stecchi (Swi) Swiss Buddha12:36:34
35Kevin Goodspeed (RSA) & Dominique Provoyeur (RSA) Gopro12:55:13
36Hp Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Laurike Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas13:00:26
37Ian Bester (RSA) & Jonelle Bester (RSA) Stofstreep13:25:22
38Fabien Wexler (Reu) & geraldine bereau-wexler (Reu) Rfgr13:45:18
39David Durandt (RSA) & Erine Durandt (RSA) Scor-Leo13:50:10
40Thomas Roegner (Ger) & Kim-Maike Dornquast (Ger) Home4Hearts13:50:56
41Ernst Viljoen (RSA) & Elana Meyer (RSA) The Absa Rookie And The Rock15:00:00
42Jorge Capkovic (RSA) & Marisa Capkovic (RSA) Mountain Goats15:35:30
43Wanette Hanekom (Nam) & Leroux Van Wyk (Nam) 4 Sly16:06:06
44Bradley Wentzel (RSA) & Robyn Tracy Ray (RSA) Panic Stations16:14:15
45Hendrik Van Huyssteen (RSA) & Petra Van Huyssteen (RSA) Energas 116:22:31

Masters general classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Sim (RSA) & Nico Pfitzenmaier (RSA) Robert Daniel Momsen22:20:19
2Adrian Enthoven (RSA) & Delaney Impey (RSA) JAG Craft0:45:59
3Jan Weevers (Ned) & Bart Brentjens (Ned)) World Bicycle Relief0:54:15
4Ollie Klein (Aus) & Mark Fenner (Aus) Torq Australia / Ftp Training / Plastyk2:20:43
5Warren Squires (RSA) & Scott Mckenzie (RSA) Complete Cyclist2:24:29
6Alex Otto (RSA) & Arno Daehnke (RSA) Parks Cycling Club 12:51:12
7Dennis Du Toit (RSA) & Noel Droomer (RSA) Samaritan's Feet 22:57:23
8Wayne Collin (RSA) & Andrew Murray (RSA) Photonote - Toshiba3:00:42
9Dirk Rossignol (Bel) & Ignace Spruyt (Bel) Rossi Spruyt3:09:35
10Rex Benson (RSA) & Koos Klopper (RSA) R-3 Life3:36:44
11Marc Wiederkehr (RSA) & Gus Klohn (RSA) Ansaldo Sts Dunkeld Cycles4:12:10
12Deon Wilkins (RSA) & Pieter Carstens (RSA) Tulbagh Koggelramme4:19:59
13Barto Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Alex Kruger (RSA) Flighting Boyz4:25:44
14Melt Loubser (RSA) & Renato Albrecht (RSA) Supersport 14:30:07
15Pierre Bourquenoud (Swi) & Serge Robadey (Swi) Newwork4:38:20
16Roger Rusch (RSA) & Carl Van Maanen (RSA) Cycle Lab - Nelspruit4:48:05
17Izak Visagie (RSA) & Stephan Gous (RSA) Anderson Transport4:52:28
18Barry Davitt (SAr) & Christiaan Beyers (SAr) Yip Yip4:54:59
19Christiaan Van Zyl (RSA) & Riaan Boshoff (RSA) Merlin5:15:15
20Henry Fagan (RSA) & Greg Gallagher (RSA) Henry Fagan & Partners5:24:01
21Luc Mignon (Bel) & Thierry Stas (Bel) Ls Alloys5:32:46
22Charles Mansfield (RSA) & Malcolm Heathfield (RSA) Lancers Inn5:37:58
23Deon Kruger (RSA) & Neil Frazer (RSA) Auto & General5:44:51
24Pieter Uys (RSA) & Ryal De Waal (RSA) Iq Green Solutions/Select Space5:45:36
25mark hardy (Aus) & John Miller (Aus) Weatherzone5:51:19
26Franciscus Mouwen (Ned) & Gregory Crookes (Ned) The Bike Project5:55:50
27Carlyle Whittaker (RSA) & Ian Gilley (RSA) Absalutely6:21:34
28Coetzee Gouws (RSA) & Craig Lindeque (RSA) Tread6:39:34
29Neal De Graaf (RSA) & John de Bruyn (RSA) Wrigley's Airwaves6:50:06
30Emile Aldum (RSA) & Dirk Hendrik Oerlemans (RSA) Bridge Wealth 16:51:51
31Mike Nixon (RSA) & William Simpson (RSA) William Simpson6:52:13
32Albert Retief (RSA) & Alan Cotton (RSA) Ofm Radio6:52:44
33Kirk Meyer (RSA) & Brett Berry (RSA) Morningside Cycles6:53:47
34Igna De villiers (RSA) & Albe Basson (RSA) Matus7:00:19
35Matthias Klug (Ger) & Michael Tessmer (Ger) Mtbc Wehrheim7:05:21
36Waleed Baker (RSA) & Greg Paulson (RSA) Pitstop7:15:16
37Fjord Jordaan (RSA) & Clene Van Wyk (RSA) Slumdogs7:21:50
38Benoit Bernard (Reu) & marcel boillon (Fra) Cyclozone 37:22:59
39Ian Trotter (RSA) & Jason Gifford (RSA) Bring It On7:25:22
40Erwin Renders (Bel) & Alain Schroeven (Bel) Beachbikers Odteam7:25:25
41Peter Roux (RSA) & Gary Tullis (RSA) Ens 27:28:09
42John Gale (RSA) & Riaan Meintjes (RSA) Fat Bob7:30:19
43Andre Le Grange (RSA) & Ludwig Malherbe (RSA) Fuel On The Move7:32:30
44Andrew Kenny (RSA) & Brendan Dower (RSA) Bluespier7:33:26
45Peter Vermeiren (Bel) & Luc Leunen (Bel) B40+7:37:00
46Craig Jessop (RSA) & Eric Marzoppi (RSA) Group Five7:38:40
47Enrico Ciarrocchi (Ita) & Alberto Bordini (Ita) Pianeta Bici7:47:46
48Franz Terblanche (RSA) & Lieb Loots (RSA) Pragma7:48:25
49Diaz Nieto Javier (Spa) & Martorell Gascon Alberto (Spa) Mis Iberica7:59:18
50Donald Christy (RSA) & Kevin Dewar (RSA) Arise Ministries/Reeds8:00:50
51Liam Somers (Mau) & Christophe Gerard (Mau) Mauritius Old Stars8:02:10
52Leigh Durham (RSA) & Gerald Holland (RSA) Leigh Cycle Centre8:02:15
53Steven De Neef (Bel) & Hubert Loomans (Bel) Fietsen Loomans8:03:59
54Mark Pieterse (RSA) & Cor Van Heyningen (RSA) Miami8:14:12
55Leon Van Den Schoor (Ned) & Sjoerd Tilstra (Ned) Death On Arrival8:16:42
56Willem Grobler (RSA) & Petie Viljoen (RSA) Helderberg Cycle World8:17:39
57Jan Van Hal (Ned) & Onno Eichelsheim (Ned) Jeanette And Neighbour Jeanine8:17:44
58Denis Futter (RSA) & Martin Gleeson (RSA) Plusminuszero8:19:29
59Dave Linder (RSA) & Niall Evans (RSA) Craft Masters8:24:31
60Roelof Meyer (RSA) & Corné Meier (RSA) Tj Architects8:29:43
61Geert Noels (Bel) & Nicolas Deblauwe (Bel) Belgium Midlife Challenge8:31:52
62Jose Correia Pinto Filho (Bra) & Uli Blank (Ger) Abrame Brasil8:40:00
63Paul Close (RSA) & Robert Sobey (RSA) Easy Riders8:40:57
64Kenhardt Scheepers (RSA) & Jan Zonnestein (RSA) Peace Force Security8:42:43
65Johan Malherbe (RSA) & Natie Ferreira (RSA) M Race8:49:35
66Cas Brentjens (Sin) & Rob Wijnbergen (Ned) Cannasia Cannondale8:56:58
67Mauricio Marques de Castro (Bra) & Ronaldo Goncalves (Bra) Mountaineers - Brazil8:58:43
68John Roosen (Bel) & Chris Vercammen (Bel) Mopani9:21:54
69Richard Hawkins (RSA) & Geoff Pinnock (RSA) Best Mates9:25:45
70Gavin Graham (RSA) & Victor Nunes (RSA) Catembe9:30:33
71Tomas Pribyl (Cze) & Markus Dahmen (Ger) Eleven Mtb Prichovice9:30:42
72David Van den Berg (RSA) & Bruce Reyneke (RSA) Soar Spirit Of Adam Reyneke9:33:19
73Rob Houdijk (RSA) & Jim Farara (RSA) Anglodutch9:41:35
74Mark Le Roux (RSA) & Philip van der Merwe (RSA) Coronation - Saep9:43:24
75Marc Rosen (Bel) & RENAUD GILSON (Bel) Fagnes VTT9:45:55
76Brett Pollock (RSA) & Mark Carrol (RSA) Polyflex019:48:06
77Graham Kendall (RSA) & David Knott (RSA) Kenmore Cargo9:48:42
78Leon Tobias (RSA) & Derek Nitch (RSA) Jazzman /Hansgrohe9:50:08
79Morten Hansen (Sin) & Lars Spangberg (Sin) Singapore Racing Vikings10:00:11
80Jurgen Van Achter (Bel) & Hans Michiels (Bel) Hamc10:07:08
81Marius Geyser (RSA) & Ivan Kruger (RSA) Harmony10:08:11
82Jacques Tattersall (Nam) & Nick Du plessis (Nam) Pupkewitz Megabuild Namibia10:11:15
83Neil Mckenzie (RSA) & Sean David Mccarthy (RSA) Powercote10:13:54
84Gijs van Tuyl (Ned) & Peter van Wijgerden (Ned) CC - Geax 210:16:11
85Cloete Murray (RSA) & Deon Klopper (RSA) Energas Masters10:25:41
86Johan Bezuidenhout (RSA) & Alewyn Vorster (RSA) Bez And Alewyn10:26:25
87Peter O'higgins (UAE) & Philip O'Higgins (Aus) Fifty Eggs Revolution Cycles Dubai10:38:16
88Petrus Hendrik Wehmeyer (RSA) & Wickaum Smith (RSA) Garin10:38:28
89Andrew Donkin (RSA) & Mark Olivier (Mau) The Invalids10:42:22
90Martin Ciolkosz (Pol) & Ralton Roebert (RSA) Nut&Pole10:58:53
91Pieter Theron (RSA) & Andre Cilliers (RSA) Crazy Horse11:03:01
92Derek Van Den Berg (RSA) & Roger Hoffman (RSA) Kilometres For Kidneys11:08:02
93Felix Garcia (Spa) & Kim Forteza Soler (Spa) Procycling11:11:00
94Toby Lambooy (RSA) & Derek Devine (RSA) Symmetry11:18:45
95Erhardt Du Toit (RSA) & Cd Du Toit (RSA) TNT11:20:45
96Izak Van Der Merwe (RSA) & Pea Blaauw (RSA) Rhino Men11:23:54
97Janneman De Bruijn (RSA) & Schalk-willem Joubert (RSA) Sunley11:31:19
98Wayne Mac Farlane (RSA) & Shane Peters (RSA) Stress & Pressure11:32:28
99Gary Walters (RSA) & Leith Stewart (RSA) G & L11:33:34
100Omri Thomas (RSA) & Louis Bekker (RSA) Hedgehog11:38:07
101Ray Cranston (RSA) & Patrick Van Schoor (RSA) Dstv Media11:40:00
102Neil Mckillop (RSA) & Gerry De Boer (RSA) Rad Moto11:41:16
103Rainer Würtele (Ger) & Christian Spang (Ger) Corratec11:55:12
104Rob Russell (USA) & Charles Buki (USA) Gripped Racing12:07:16
105Heinrich Gildenhuys (RSA) & Pierre Van den Heever (RSA) Bionic Brothers12:08:35
106Pieter Coertze (RSA) & Juan Vosser (RSA) Endecon Flyers12:12:20
107Jannie Grobler (RSA) & Sean Grobler (RSA) Mmi Tel12:22:15
108Nilo Marques Martins Junior (Bra) & Eduardo Marques Braz (Bra) M?Veis Lopas/Rufato12:22:19
109Paul Potter (RSA) & Terry Uys (RSA) Miff And Biff12:28:27
110David Collins (RSA) & Robbie De Fleuriot (RSA) Woolworths 512:29:07
111Alain Elio Ramanase (Reu) & Frédéric Mitrano (Reu) Mafate Riders12:30:06
112Ray Farrenkothen (RSA) & Matthaeus Meier (Swi) Craft Bullets12:36:44
113Fanus Coetzer (RSA) & Andre Du plessis (RSA) Fat Boys12:38:03
114Anthony Joseph (RSA) & Gideon Abrahams (RSA) Duggaboys12:53:21
115Clive Silva (RSA) & Philip Bekker (RSA) Old But Willing12:59:18
116Niccolo Violati (Ita) & Jamil Seedat (RSA) Cicli Montanini13:01:39
117Sean Miller (RSA) & Clinton Miller (RSA) Classiq Coatings13:10:06
118Attie Visser (RSA) & Marais Steyn (RSA) Kanimambo13:13:47
119Leo Greve (GBr) & Alex Gaspar (Bel) CC - Geax 113:18:40
120Shawn Mitchley (RSA) & Marc Arenhold (RSA) Avis Rent A Car13:22:26
121Cedric Peens (RSA) & Ted Adam (RSA) Seashore Geriatrics13:23:09
122Andrew Paterson (RSA) & Mario Firmani (RSA) MPACT13:25:24
123Richard Wijnberg (RSA) & Hein Botha (RSA) 2 Mad13:26:40
124Howard Kelly (RSA) & Erik van der Spuy (RSA) Cut Off Kings13:30:38
125Carl Brooks (USA) & Francois Esterhuizen (RSA) Hawaii13:34:19
126Francois Smith (RSA) & Louis Jordaan (RSA) R We There Yet13:38:05
127Andre Pasman (RSA) & Jade Da Costa (RSA) JAG - Intraspeed13:40:24
128Dirk Van Schalkwyk (Nam) & Russell Paschke (Nam) Aqua Splash Namibia13:43:58
129Sean Wall (RSA) & mark macdonald (RSA) Njch - New Jerusalem Children's Home13:44:57
130Siegfried Rousseau (RSA) & Bruce Townsend (RSA) Orangeworks13:48:03
131Kirk Pleasant (Qat) & Daniel Keown (RSA) JAG-Desert Duelers13:49:39
132Grant Hendriks (RSA) & John Neave (RSA) Mcdonalds Fueled By Scheckters14:05:59
133Frank Knevels (Ned) & Jan Oomen (Ned) Haifa14:13:08
134Abrie Botma (RSA) & Stephen Paterson (RSA) Hullabaloo Products14:15:43
135Andre Collins (RSA) & Roelof van Riet (RSA) Absa14:22:00
136Filipe Xavier (Bra) & Antonio Calmon (Bra) Brazil Re-Cycling14:23:34
137Simon Durdey (RSA) & Grant Bain (RSA) Jessica's Dream14:25:16
138Edmond Menzies (UAE) & Erik Klootwyk (RSA) Revolution Cycles Dubai14:26:36
139Gavin Smith (RSA) & Owen Lloyd (RSA) Intellibus Trackies14:34:36
140Benjamin Kauffmann (USA) & Jose Valdes (USA) Adrenalina Puerto Rico14:44:07
141Erik Knoetze (RSA) & Dawie De Villiers (RSA) 2 Ex Golfers14:47:09
142Gabriel De Oliveira (RSA) & Justin Ross (RSA) Thrutainers 214:52:52
143Rudolph du Plessis (RSA) & Barend Van Der Walt (RSA) Yetigo14:55:40
144Scott Holmes (GBr) & Walter Murray (GBr) Scott & Watt14:56:05
145Mark Eltringham (RSA) & gavin shnier (RSA) Slim Shady14:57:25
146Paul Doubell (RSA) & Michael Doubell (RSA) Microbial Solutions14:57:41
147Rinus Beukes (RSA) & Danie Moller (RSA) Against All Odds15:01:54
148Francois Swanepoel (RSA) & Jacques De Jong (RSA) The Tallboyz15:11:58
149Pieter Lategan (RSA) & Neels Nel (RSA) Sac Trucks15:15:31
150Mark Fairclough (RSA) & Andrew Torr (RSA) Tokai Masters15:19:29
151Koos Pretorius (RSA) & Andre Van der Veen (RSA) Ens 115:23:00
152Bruce Tanner (RSA) & Andre Slabbert (RSA) Tata Ma Chance15:32:10
153Denilson Postai (Bra) & Jose Ferreira (Bra) Cerrado Brasil Multisport15:35:08
154Pierre De Jager (RSA) & Jaco Taylor (RSA) Procon / Ceres Cycles16:02:20
155Gert Kotze (RSA) & Sarel Van Deventer (RSA) Giant Rookies16:04:13
156Werner Schofmann (Moz) & Kallie Calitz (Moz) Mamba Warriors16:04:43
157Gregory Mollet-vieville (Fra) & Arnaud Larrousse (Fra) The Bonk16:05:17
158Jack Stroucken (RSA) & Kevin Mccallum (RSA) Absa Jackmac16:10:42
159Ross Moody (RSA) & Joseph Fizelle (RSA) Luck O' The Irish16:25:10
160Bertus Van Der Veen (RSA) & Anton Bekker (RSA) Miele-Euro-Lcs Propfin16:32:06
161Andrew Mager (RSA) & Nick More (RSA) Lion Sands16:36:35
162Andre van Eeden (RSA) & Adrian Dalton (RSA) Missingchildrensa16:40:34
163Nigel Wake (Aus) & Paul Heyes (Aus) Blighty17:27:04
164Marius Hofmeyr Hurter (RSA) & Raymond Hack (RSA) JAGenators17:28:53
165Egbert Verleidonk (Ned) & bert van ramshorst (Ned) Verleisdonk17:41:49
166Louis Du Toit (RSA) & Dirk Botha (RSA) Sa Truck Bodies17:48:53
167Ernest Van Niekerk (RSA) & Jaco Burger (RSA) Afrifresh18:00:29
168Greg James (RSA) & Grant Sellick (Swi) JAG Riders18:03:15
169Albertus Muller (RSA) & Carey Bloch (RSA) Birdhaven Buffaloes18:42:45
170Hein Venter (RSA) & Sydney Gregan (RSA) Sunbird18:54:17

