Mardani wins in Iran

Khodayari and Seyfzadeh round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Parviz Mardani (IRI)1:27:55
2Farzad Khodayari (IRI)0:03:55
3Yousef Seyfzadeh (IRI)0:04:28
4Shahin Homay Aghdam (IRI)0:05:26
5Naser Pourhashemi (IRI)0:05:30
6Faraz Shokri (IRI)0:05:35
7Mohsen Ramezani Alavi (IRI)0:06:15
8Bahram Ezad Parast (IRI)0:12:50
9Mohammad Shahbazi (IRI)
10Salah Rabah (Lib)
11Zaher El Hage (Lib)
12Eid Rafic (Lib)
13Yaghoub Afsharian (IRI)
14Omid Abasi (IRI)
15Kamal Farzad (IRI)
16Jamal Seyed Hajiseyedi (IRI)
17Shahin Rezvanfar (IRI)
18Saeid Shokri (IRI)
19Neima Pashaei (IRI)
20Mortaza Hasani (IRI)
21Adel Mohammadi (IRI)
22Arab Abdallah (Lib)
23Mostafa Ebrahime (IRI)

