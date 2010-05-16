Sweet day for Perez in Sucre
Soliz still leads general classification
|1
|Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa
|3:46:54
|2
|Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:02:43
|3
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa
|4
|Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|5
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|6
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|7
|Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa
|8
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico
|9
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa
|10
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:02:49
|11
|Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:03:00
|12
|Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol
|0:03:02
|13
|Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:03:03
|14
|Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:04
|15
|Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol
|0:03:18
|16
|José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:03:47
|17
|Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico
|18
|Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:53
|19
|Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:06:04
|20
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:08:27
|21
|José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|22
|Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|23
|Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:11:54
|24
|Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|25
|Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|26
|Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol
|0:11:59
|27
|Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|28
|Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:12:11
|29
|Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:12:13
|30
|David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:16:24
|31
|Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:21:00
|32
|Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol
|33
|Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol
|0:24:18
|34
|Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol
|0:24:22
|35
|Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:27:57
|36
|Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:28:07
|37
|Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:29:03
|1
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa
|4:40:21
|2
|Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:00:16
|3
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:02:45
|4
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:13
|5
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:06
|6
|Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:03:03
|7
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:06
|8
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:15
|9
|Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:03:13
|10
|Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:03:42
|11
|Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:02:59
|12
|Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa
|0:03:37
|13
|Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:10
|14
|Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:11:59
|15
|Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:15:22
|16
|José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:12:10
|17
|Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol
|0:16:49
|18
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:12:07
|19
|Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:14:06
|20
|José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:14:47
|21
|Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol
|0:20:00
|22
|Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:14:39
|23
|Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:15:41
|24
|Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:21:53
|25
|Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol
|0:22:38
|26
|Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:22:23
|27
|Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:22:45
|28
|Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol
|0:21:12
|29
|Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol
|0:28:23
|30
|Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:35:48
|31
|Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:39:45
|32
|Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:38:51
|33
|David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:37:09
|34
|Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol
|0:29:17
|35
|Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:39:55
|36
|Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:38:06
|37
|Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:37:30
|1
|Ebsa
|14:04:24
|2
|Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:05:50
|3
|Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:15:23
|4
|Pio Rico
|0:17:08
|5
|Energysol
|0:54:40
|6
|Z Sport Spla
|1:19:17
|7
|Sinchi Wayra
|1:26:17
