Sweet day for Perez in Sucre

Soliz still leads general classification

Full Results
1Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa3:46:54
2Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa0:02:43
3Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa
4Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
5Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
6Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
7Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa
8Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico
9Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa
10Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:02:49
11Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:03:00
12Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol0:03:02
13Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:03:03
14Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:04
15Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol0:03:18
16José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:03:47
17Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico
18Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico0:03:53
19Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico0:06:04
20Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa0:08:27
21José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
22Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
23Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:11:54
24Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla
25Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
26Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol0:11:59
27Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
28Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca0:12:11
29Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:12:13
30David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca0:16:24
31Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:21:00
32Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol
33Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol0:24:18
34Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol0:24:22
35Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:27:57
36Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:28:07
37Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:29:03

General Classification after stage 3
1Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa4:40:21
2Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa0:00:16
3Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa0:02:45
4Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico0:03:13
5Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:06
6Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:03:03
7Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:06
8Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:15
9Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa0:03:13
10Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:03:42
11Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:02:59
12Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa0:03:37
13Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico0:03:10
14Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:11:59
15Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico0:15:22
16José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:12:10
17Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol0:16:49
18Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa0:12:07
19Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico0:14:06
20José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:14:47
21Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol0:20:00
22Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:14:39
23Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:15:41
24Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:21:53
25Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol0:22:38
26Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:22:23
27Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:22:45
28Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol0:21:12
29Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol0:28:23
30Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:35:48
31Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:39:45
32Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca0:38:51
33David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca0:37:09
34Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol0:29:17
35Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:39:55
36Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:38:06
37Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:37:30

Teams Classification
1Ebsa14:04:24
2Boyaca Orgullo De America0:05:50
3Panavial Coraje Carchense0:15:23
4Pio Rico0:17:08
5Energysol0:54:40
6Z Sport Spla1:19:17
7Sinchi Wayra1:26:17

