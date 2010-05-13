Soliz leads Ebsa podium sweep
Niño, Ojeda join team-mate on podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa
|4:40:31
|2
|Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:00:12
|3
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:02:39
|4
|Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:02:49
|5
|Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:02:53
|6
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:02:56
|7
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|8
|Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:00
|9
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:03
|10
|Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa
|11
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:05
|12
|Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa
|0:03:27
|13
|Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:03:32
|14
|Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:11:49
|15
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:11:57
|16
|José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:12:00
|17
|Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:13:56
|18
|Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:14:29
|19
|José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:14:37
|20
|Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:15:12
|21
|Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:15:31
|22
|Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol
|0:16:39
|23
|Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol
|0:19:50
|24
|Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol
|0:21:02
|25
|Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:21:43
|26
|Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:22:13
|27
|Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol
|0:22:28
|28
|Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:22:35
|29
|Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol
|0:28:13
|30
|Pedro Chambilla (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:28:48
|31
|Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol
|0:29:07
|32
|Yamil Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:29:29
|33
|Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:35:38
|34
|David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:36:59
|35
|Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:37:20
|36
|Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:37:56
|37
|Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:38:41
|38
|Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:39:35
|39
|Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:39:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa
|4:40:21
|2
|Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa
|0:00:16
|3
|Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:02:45
|4
|Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:02:59
|5
|Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:03:03
|6
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:06
|7
|Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|8
|Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:10
|9
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:03:13
|10
|Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa
|11
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:03:15
|12
|Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa
|0:03:37
|13
|Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:03:42
|14
|Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:11:59
|15
|Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa
|0:12:07
|16
|José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:12:10
|17
|Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:14:06
|18
|Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
|0:14:39
|19
|José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:14:47
|20
|Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:15:22
|21
|Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:15:41
|22
|Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol
|0:16:49
|23
|Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol
|0:20:00
|24
|Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol
|0:21:12
|25
|Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:21:53
|26
|Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:22:23
|27
|Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol
|0:22:38
|28
|Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:22:45
|29
|Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol
|0:28:23
|30
|Pedro Chambilla (Bol) Pio Rico
|0:28:58
|31
|Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol
|0:29:17
|32
|Yamil Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:29:39
|33
|Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense
|0:35:48
|34
|David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:37:09
|35
|Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:37:30
|36
|Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:38:06
|37
|Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca
|0:38:51
|38
|Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla
|0:39:45
|39
|Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra
|0:39:55
