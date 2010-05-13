Trending

Soliz leads Ebsa podium sweep

Niño, Ojeda join team-mate on podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Soliz (Bol) Ebsa4:40:31
2Libardo Niño (Col) Ebsa0:00:12
3Santiago Ojeda (Col) Ebsa0:02:39
4Miguel Emilro Mata (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:02:49
5Jhonny Fernando Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:02:53
6Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:02:56
7Graciano Fonseca (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America
8Victor Tarqui (Bol) Pio Rico0:03:00
9Juan Cotumba (Bol) Pio Rico0:03:03
10Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa
11Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:03:05
12Jairo Perez (Col) Ebsa0:03:27
13Diego Armando Arteaga (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:03:32
14Cleber Alirio Cuasquer (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:11:49
15Wilson Cepeda (Col) Ebsa0:11:57
16José Daniel Rincon (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:12:00
17Wilber Juchani (Bol) Pio Rico0:13:56
18Aldo Manuel Valero (Col) Boyaca Orgullo De America0:14:29
19José Luis Ibarra (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:14:37
20Jorge Armando Quispe (Bol) Pio Rico0:15:12
21Pablo Andres Caicedo (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:15:31
22Jhonny Flores (Bol) Energysol0:16:39
23Samuel Enrique Alaka (Bol) Energysol0:19:50
24Henrry Dixon Yujra (Bol) Energysol0:21:02
25Luis Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:21:43
26Bismark Rojas (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:22:13
27Herminio Cortez (Bol) Energysol0:22:28
28Peter Campero (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:22:35
29Diego Ismael Llanos (Bol) Energysol0:28:13
30Pedro Chambilla (Bol) Pio Rico0:28:48
31Richad Mario Acarapi (Bol) Energysol0:29:07
32Yamil Checa (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:29:29
33Luis Humberto Villarreal (Ecu) Panavial Coraje Carchense0:35:38
34David Sanchez (Bol) Chuquisaca0:36:59
35Deybi Reque (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:37:20
36Israel Omar Medinaceli (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:37:56
37Yamil Cruz (Bol) Chuquisaca0:38:41
38Lenin Zubieta (Bol) Z Sport Spla0:39:35
39Jhimmy Lima (Bol) Sinchi Wayra0:39:45

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ebsa13:28:24
2Boyaca Orgullo De America0:41:50
3Panavial Coraje Carchense0:51:23
4Pio Rico0:53:08
5Energysol1:30:40
6Z Sport Spla1:55:17
7Sinchi Wayra2:02:17

