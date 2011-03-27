Image 1 of 9 Fränk Schleck celebrates his success at Criterium International (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 9 Fränk Schleck (Lepard Trek) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 9 Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) in his aero time trial position (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 9 Fränk Schleck enjoys a special drink (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 9 German veterans Andreas Klöden and Jens Voigt (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 9 Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) on the podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 9 Fränk Schleck gets a hig from his dad (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 9 Fränk and Andy Schleck celebrate overall victory (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 9 of 9 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) (Image credit: AFP)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) bounced back to win the time trial stage of the Criterium International after cracking in the mountains on Saturday’s road stage. The German veteran was four seconds faster than Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) who was also looking for a result after disappointing the day before.

Fränk Schleck (Leopard –Trek) finished 24 seconds behind Klöden but did enough to win the classification of the two-day, three-stage race in Corsica. Vassil Kiryienka only managed to pull back seven seconds on Schleck, finishing second overall at 13 seconds. Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) was third at 30 seconds.

“I’m super happy to win the Criterium International,” Schleck said. “After 3km, I heard that I was equal on time with Kiryienka. At the end, I lost speed in the last curve but I’m happy with my time trial and (directeur sportif0 Kim Andersen is also satisfied with the way I rode. I have worked a lot on my positioning. It paid off today.”

Kiryienka was considered a serious threat to Schleck because of his past performances against the clock but admitted that he was beaten by someone who was simply stronger on the day.

“I’m happy because I’ve done a good time trial”, the Belarus rider told Cyclingnews. “But the best rider has won Criterium International. I would have liked to be able to regain those twenty seconds to thank my team for the great work they did. But it didn’t happen.”

Schleck also praised the team work of his Leopard-Trek squad that backed him so well on Saturday in the mountain stage.

“We’re really happy”, commented Jens Voigt who had tried to win his sixth overall win at Criterium International with an audacious attack on Saturday. “I was strong and I was ready for the win. I could have taken it if they hadn’t chased me, but when they did, it played the cards perfectly for the Schlecks at the end. And Fränk pulled it off at the time trial even though it’s not his strongest point.”

Klöden collected his second win of the year after also winning stage four at Paris-Nice.

“I wasn’t feeling well yesterday”, said the German. “It was not good to arrive in Corsica only the day before the race and I didn’t ride my bike on Friday. But I haven’t lost my form from Paris-Nice. At the half way point, I knew that I was two seconds ahead of Wiggins, so in the last three kilometres, I gave it my all.”

It was the second consecutive time the Criterium International was held in Corsica and Schleck’s first visit to the French island. Corsica has a good chance of hosting the Grand Départ of the 2013 Tour de France.

“I’d come back here with great pleasure for the Tour, it’s a beautiful place.” Schleck said. “I like to be in yellow because I hope to get the leader’s jersey again at the Tour de France.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:08:47 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:00:10 4 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:14 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:15 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:16 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 8 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 0:00:17 9 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:20 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:24 12 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 14 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:25 15 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 16 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:26 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 19 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 20 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:00:28 21 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 22 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 23 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 24 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 26 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 27 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 28 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:34 29 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:00:35 30 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:00:36 31 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:37 32 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 33 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 34 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 35 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 37 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:38 38 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 39 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 40 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:39 41 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 42 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:41 43 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 44 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 46 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:42 47 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 48 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 49 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:00:43 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 51 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 52 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 54 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:44 55 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:46 56 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:47 57 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:48 58 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 59 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:49 60 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 61 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:00:50 62 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 63 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:53 64 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar 0:00:54 65 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:55 66 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 67 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:56 68 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 0:00:57 69 Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar 0:00:58 70 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 71 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:59 72 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:00 73 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:03 74 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 75 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:07 76 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:01:08 77 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:09 78 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 79 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:13 80 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo 81 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar 82 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:14 83 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 0:01:16 85 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:01:19 86 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:01:20 87 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:21 88 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 89 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 90 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:26 91 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:01:27 92 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:28 94 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:29 95 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:31 96 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:32 97 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 98 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 99 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:01:37 100 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 101 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:01:43 DNS Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 15 pts 2 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 4 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 6 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 5 8 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 4 9 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 3 10 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:09:02 2 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:00:01 3 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:11 5 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:00:13 7 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:14 8 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:15 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:00:20 11 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 12 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:00:23 13 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:26 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:27 15 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 0:00:28 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:31 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:38 19 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:40 20 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 0:00:42 21 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:00:43 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:00:58 23 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:01:04 24 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:06 25 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 26 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:01:14 27 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:01:22 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:23 29 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team RadioShack 0:27:05 2 Leopard Trek 0:00:03 3 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:24 5 Movistar Team 0:00:31 6 FDJ 0:00:39 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:41 9 Saur - Sojasun 0:00:47 10 Skil - Shimano 0:01:00 11 Pro Team Astana 0:01:01 12 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:01:04 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:27 14 Big Mat - Auber 93 0:01:29 15 Team Europcar 0:01:46 16 Bretagne - Schuller 0:02:46

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 7:13:12 2 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 0:00:13 3 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:00:30 4 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:01:14 5 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:15 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:19 8 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:23 9 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:25 10 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:33 12 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 0:01:38 13 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:48 15 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar 0:01:49 16 Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:59 17 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:02:11 18 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:23 19 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:03:10 20 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:20 21 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 0:03:38 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:04:10 23 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:43 24 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:04 25 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:19 26 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:05:54 27 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:06:08 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:06:39 29 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:07:17 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:07:25 31 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:07:51 32 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:08:02 33 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 0:08:24 34 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 35 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:26 36 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:33 37 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:08:36 38 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:09:01 39 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:09:06 40 Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:09:16 41 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:28 42 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:09:42 43 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:45 44 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:10:34 45 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:11:06 46 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:17 47 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:30 48 Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:35 49 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:38 50 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:14:08 51 Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar 0:14:45 52 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:30 53 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 54 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:32 55 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:15:38 56 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:15:40 57 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 0:15:52 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:16:12 59 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:16:49 60 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:54 61 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:17:31 62 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:18:17 63 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:18:25 64 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:51 65 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:52 66 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:19:14 67 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:19:20 68 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo 0:19:46 69 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:19:58 70 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 71 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:20:08 72 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:20:56 73 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:21:24 74 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:21:31 75 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:21:36 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:22:34 77 Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:23:18 78 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:23:56 79 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar 0:24:49 80 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:50 81 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 0:25:17 82 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:25:29 83 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:25:43 84 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:25:53 85 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:26:04 86 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:26:22 87 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 0:27:26 88 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:28:14 89 Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:28:23 90 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:28:28 91 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:40 92 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:28:51 93 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:29:07 94 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:11 95 Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar 0:29:18 96 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:29:19 97 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:25 98 Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 0:29:28 99 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:29:55 100 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:41 101 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 0:30:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 16 pts 2 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 15 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 15 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 15 5 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 6 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 12 7 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo 12 8 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 10 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 10 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 11 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 12 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 13 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano 7 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 15 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 16 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 17 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 19 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 5 22 Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 5 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 4 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne 4 25 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 3 26 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 3 27 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 3 28 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ 3 29 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 3 30 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 2 31 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 32 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 33 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 34 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar 2 35 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 1 36 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 1 37 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 1 38 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 pts 2 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 3 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 12 4 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 5 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 6 6 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar 4 7 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 4 8 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ 4 9 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 4 11 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 12 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 2 13 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 2 14 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2