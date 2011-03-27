Trending

Schleck defends overall lead

Klöden wins final time trial stage

Image 1 of 9

Fränk Schleck celebrates his success at Criterium International

Fränk Schleck celebrates his success at Criterium International
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 9

Fränk Schleck (Lepard Trek) on the podium

Fränk Schleck (Lepard Trek) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 9

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) in his aero time trial position

Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek) in his aero time trial position
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 9

Fränk Schleck enjoys a special drink

Fränk Schleck enjoys a special drink
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 9

German veterans Andreas Klöden and Jens Voigt

German veterans Andreas Klöden and Jens Voigt
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 9

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) on the podium

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) on the podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 9

Fränk Schleck gets a hig from his dad

Fränk Schleck gets a hig from his dad
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 9

Fränk and Andy Schleck celebrate overall victory

Fränk and Andy Schleck celebrate overall victory
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 9 of 9

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek)
(Image credit: AFP)

Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) bounced back to win the time trial stage of the Criterium International after cracking in the mountains on Saturday’s road stage. The German veteran was four seconds faster than Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) who was also looking for a result after disappointing the day before.

Fränk Schleck (Leopard –Trek) finished 24 seconds behind Klöden but did enough to win the classification of the two-day, three-stage race in Corsica. Vassil Kiryienka only managed to pull back seven seconds on Schleck, finishing second overall at 13 seconds. Rein Taaramae (Cofidis) was third at 30 seconds.

“I’m super happy to win the Criterium International,” Schleck said. “After 3km, I heard that I was equal on time with Kiryienka. At the end, I lost speed in the last curve but I’m happy with my time trial and (directeur sportif0 Kim Andersen is also satisfied with the way I rode. I have worked a lot on my positioning. It paid off today.”

Kiryienka was considered a serious threat to Schleck because of his past performances against the clock but admitted that he was beaten by someone who was simply stronger on the day.

“I’m happy because I’ve done a good time trial”, the Belarus rider told Cyclingnews. “But the best rider has won Criterium International. I would have liked to be able to regain those twenty seconds to thank my team for the great work they did. But it didn’t happen.”

Schleck also praised the team work of his Leopard-Trek squad that backed him so well on Saturday in the mountain stage.

“We’re really happy”, commented Jens Voigt who had tried to win his sixth overall win at Criterium International with an audacious attack on Saturday. “I was strong and I was ready for the win. I could have taken it if they hadn’t chased me, but when they did, it played the cards perfectly for the Schlecks at the end. And Fränk pulled it off at the time trial even though it’s not his strongest point.”

Klöden collected his second win of the year after also winning stage four at Paris-Nice.

“I wasn’t feeling well yesterday”, said the German. “It was not good to arrive in Corsica only the day before the race and I didn’t ride my bike on Friday. But I haven’t lost my form from Paris-Nice. At the half way point, I knew that I was two seconds ahead of Wiggins, so in the last three kilometres, I gave it my all.”

It was the second consecutive time the Criterium International was held in Corsica and Schleck’s first visit to the French island. Corsica has a good chance of hosting the Grand Départ of the 2013 Tour de France.

“I’d come back here with great pleasure for the Tour, it’s a beautiful place.” Schleck said. “I like to be in yellow because I hope to get the leader’s jersey again at the Tour de France.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:08:47
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:00:10
4David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:14
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:15
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:16
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
8Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar0:00:17
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:20
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:24
12Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
14Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:25
15Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
16Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:26
17Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
19Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
20Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:00:28
21Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
22Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:29
23Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
24Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
26José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar
27Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
28Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:34
29Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:00:35
30Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:00:36
31Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:37
32Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
33Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
34Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
35Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
37Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:38
38Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack
39Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
40Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:39
41David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
42Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:41
43Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
44David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
45Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
46Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:42
47Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
48Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
49Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:00:43
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
51Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
52Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
54David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:44
55Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:46
56Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:47
57Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
58Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
59Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:49
60Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana
61Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:00:50
62Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne
63Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:53
64Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar0:00:54
65Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:55
66Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano
67Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:56
68Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar0:00:57
69Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar0:00:58
70Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
71David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:59
72Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:00
73Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:03
74Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
75Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:07
76Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:01:08
77Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:09
78Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
79Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:13
80Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo
81Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar
82Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:14
83Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar0:01:16
85Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:01:19
86Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:01:20
87Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:21
88Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek
89Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
90Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
91Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:01:27
92Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:28
94Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:29
95Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:31
96Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:32
97Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
98John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
99Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:01:37
100Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
101Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:01:43
DNSStephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack15pts
2Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
3Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
4David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
6Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek5
8Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar4
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack3
10Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:09:02
2Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:01
3Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:11
5Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:00:13
7Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:14
8Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:15
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:00:20
11Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
12Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:00:23
13Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:26
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:27
15Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar0:00:28
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
17Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:31
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:38
19Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:40
20Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar0:00:42
21Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:00:43
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:00:58
23Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:01:04
24Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:06
25Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
26Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:01:14
27Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:01:22
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:23
29Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team RadioShack0:27:05
2Leopard Trek0:00:03
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:06
4Sky Procycling0:00:24
5Movistar Team0:00:31
6FDJ0:00:39
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:41
9Saur - Sojasun0:00:47
10Skil - Shimano0:01:00
11Pro Team Astana0:01:01
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:04
13Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:27
14Big Mat - Auber 930:01:29
15Team Europcar0:01:46
16Bretagne - Schuller0:02:46

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek7:13:12
2Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar0:00:13
3Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:00:30
4Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:01:14
5Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:15
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:19
8Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ0:01:23
9David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:25
10Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:33
12Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar0:01:38
13Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:48
15Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar0:01:49
16Samuel Sánchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:59
17Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:11
18Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:23
19Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:03:10
20Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:20
21Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana0:03:38
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:04:10
23Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:43
24Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:04
25David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:19
26Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:05:54
27Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:06:08
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:06:39
29Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:07:17
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:07:25
31Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:07:51
32Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:08:02
33Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:08:24
34Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
35Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:26
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:33
37Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:08:36
38Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:09:01
39Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:09:06
40Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:09:16
41Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:28
42Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:09:42
43David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:45
44Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:10:34
45Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:11:06
46David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:17
47Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:30
48Thierry Huppond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:35
49Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:38
50Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:14:08
51Guillaume Le Floch (Fra) Europcar0:14:45
52Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:30
53Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
54Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:32
55Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:15:38
56Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:15:40
57Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana0:15:52
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:16:12
59Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:16:49
60Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:54
61Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:17:31
62Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:18:17
63Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:18:25
64Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:51
65Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:52
66Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:19:14
67Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:19:20
68Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo0:19:46
69Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek0:19:58
70Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
71Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:20:08
72Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:20:56
73Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:21:24
74Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:21:31
75Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:21:36
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:22:34
77Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:23:18
78Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:23:56
79José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar0:24:49
80Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:50
81Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar0:25:17
82Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:25:29
83Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:25:43
84Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:25:53
85Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:26:04
86Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:26:22
87Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar0:27:26
88Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling0:28:14
89Nelson Oliveira (Spa) Team RadioShack0:28:23
90Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:28:28
91Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:40
92Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:28:51
93Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:29:07
94Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:11
95Christophe Kern (Fra) Europcar0:29:18
96Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:29:19
97Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:25
98Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:29:28
99David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:29:55
100John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:41
101Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne0:30:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar16pts
2Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek15
3Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack15
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano15
5Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling12
6Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun12
7Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Cervelo12
8Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne10
9Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek10
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team8
11David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
12Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
13Alexandre Geniez (Fra) Skil-Shimano7
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
15Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 937
16Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
17Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
18Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
19Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling5
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek5
22Julien El Farès (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne5
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar4
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis le Credit en Ligne4
25Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano3
26Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ3
27Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack3
28Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ3
29Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek3
30Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek2
31Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2
32Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
33Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
34Jerome Cousin (Fra) Europcar2
35Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana1
36Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ1
37Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana1
38Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team24pts
2Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller16
3Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano12
4Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
5Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek6
6Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar4
7Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana4
8Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ4
9Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano4
11Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
12Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2
13Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana2
14Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team21:42:35
2Leopard Trek0:04:55
3Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:10
4Team RadioShack0:10:23
5Saur - Sojasun0:10:44
6FDJ0:12:09
7Pro Team Astana0:12:38
8Team Europcar0:14:56
9Big Mat - Auber 930:18:09
10Skil - Shimano0:19:47
11Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:20:18
12Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:22:19
13Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:33
14Bretagne - Schuller0:23:13
15AG2R La Mondiale0:23:32
16Sky Procycling0:35:19

 

