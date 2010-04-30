Emma Pooley (Cervélo TestTeam) powered to victory today at the GP Suisse, a 23.4km individual time trial run on the same course covered by the men's Tour de Romandie. Germany's Judith Arndt (HTC-Columbia) finished second and Jeannie Longo (France) stopped the clock for third place.

"I felt real bad this morning, kind of shaky and normally I am not too nervous before a time trial," said Pooley. "I thought I was still tired from training. After Fléche Wallonne I was training really hard for the Tour d'Aude that's coming so I thought maybe it wouldn't go so well today.

"I didn't want to start the race I felt so bad, I thought I was going to have a really bad day," said the 27-year-old Briton. "But sometimes it's worth trying. I didn't really know how I was doing because I rode today without a power meter. Sometimes it's better to do it by feel. I could see I was catching some people on the climb, but it's not just the climb, there's the descent and the flat part so that doesn't mean very much. You don't know how the other people are doing, you don't know how well the people behind you are doing.

"In a time trial I prefer to concentrate just on my own speed so I can ride by feel. Philippe Mau was really good in the car. He was quite encouraging and positive though I think he got a bit frustrated with me on the corners. Overall I'm really pleased."