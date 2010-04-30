Porte prevails against the clock
No one comes close to Saxo Bank Aussie, Rogers takes the lead
Richie Porte of Saxo Bank blew away the competition in the stage three time trial at the Tour de Romandie, as the only rider to break 31 minutes on the 23.4km long course. The 25-year-old Australian needed only 30:54 to take his first professional win. Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was second in 31:20, with Katusha's Vladimir Karpets third at 31:21.
The time trial brought about major changes in the overall rankings, as HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers used a fourth place finish to take over general classification. Previous GC leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) finished the time trial 1:36 down on Porte and dropped to 19th overall.
Rogers now leads by two seconds ahead of Valverde, and five seconds ahead of third-placed Karpets.
The win was "a massive surprise for me," Porte said. "I can't believe it. I was 30 seconds down at the first time check, the winds must have changed. It's unbelievable!"
The Australian credited his success to training with Bradley McGee, who he said "was a big help. I have done everything he said." It wasn't his first major time trial win as Porte won a time trial stage at the Baby Giro d'Italia in 2009.
Former world champion Bert Grabsch of HTC-Columbia put in an early best time, but the course was actually too short for his skills. Porte arrived at the finish about half an hour later, blasting the German's time by an amazing minute and a half.
Later riders brought in good times, but no one was able to come close. Caisse d'Epargne's Alejandro Valverde set top times at the intermediate time checks, but still was able to cover the course in only 31:20.
Denis Menchov of Rabobank was said to be suffering from allergies, but the problem was not evident in his ride, as he finished fifth with a time of 31:25.
Ivan Basso (Liquigas) put in a disappointing time of 32:44, putting him well down in the rankings.
A visibly nervous Peter Sagan (Liquigas) was the last to take to the course, clad in the leader's yellow from top to bottom. His time of 32:29 was only good for 30th place, dropping him out of the overall lead.
Marco Pinotti, who won the prologue for HTC-Columbia, was unable to come close to his top performance. The Italian time trial champion finished 1:22 down in 19th place.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:30:54
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:26
|3
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:31
|6
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|7
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:00:36
|8
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:52
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:55
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:59
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:02
|12
|Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|13
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:10
|14
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|15
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:14
|16
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|17
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:19
|18
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:21
|19
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:22
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:23
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:26
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:27
|23
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:28
|24
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:29
|25
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:30
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|27
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:34
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:01:35
|29
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:36
|31
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:36
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:36
|34
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:36
|35
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:38
|36
|Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:01:39
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:42
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|39
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:43
|40
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:44
|41
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:01:44
|42
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|43
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:48
|44
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:50
|45
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|46
|Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:54
|47
|Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:01:54
|48
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:55
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:55
|50
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:55
|51
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:56
|52
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:57
|53
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:59
|54
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:00
|55
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:00
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:02:02
|57
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:08
|58
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|59
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:13
|60
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:17
|61
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:17
|62
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:02:18
|63
|José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:02:19
|64
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:20
|65
|Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:20
|66
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:22
|67
|Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:24
|68
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:28
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:30
|70
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:30
|71
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|72
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:31
|73
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:32
|74
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:02:34
|75
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:02:34
|76
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:37
|77
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:37
|78
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:39
|79
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:40
|80
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:02:41
|81
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:45
|82
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:45
|83
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:45
|84
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:46
|85
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:47
|87
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:49
|88
|Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:57
|89
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:59
|90
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|91
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:01
|92
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:02
|93
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|94
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:04
|95
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:10
|96
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:11
|97
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:12
|98
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:13
|99
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|100
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:17
|101
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:19
|102
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:20
|103
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:22
|104
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|105
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:28
|106
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:30
|107
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:32
|108
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:32
|109
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:34
|110
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:34
|111
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:41
|112
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:42
|113
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:42
|114
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|115
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:45
|116
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:46
|117
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:03:47
|118
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:49
|120
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:50
|121
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:52
|122
|Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:03:55
|123
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|124
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:59
|125
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:00
|126
|Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|127
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:07
|128
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:04:08
|129
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:08
|130
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:09
|131
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:04:11
|132
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:04:16
|133
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:04:24
|134
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:26
|135
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:04:28
|136
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|137
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:33
|138
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:04:37
|139
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:40
|140
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:43
|141
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:45
|142
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:51
|143
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:04:58
|144
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:04:59
|145
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:09
|146
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:11
|147
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:05:18
|148
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:22
|149
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:27
|150
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:43
|151
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:05:53
|152
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:55
|153
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:57
|DNS
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|1:35:15
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:11
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:41
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:52
|6
|Rabobank
|0:01:24
|7
|Française des Jeux
|0:01:45
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:00
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:11
|11
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:18
|12
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:02:20
|13
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:02:22
|14
|Footon - Servetto
|0:02:25
|15
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|16
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:13
|17
|Team Milram
|0:03:34
|18
|Quick Step
|0:05:05
|19
|Astana
|0:05:08
|20
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|9:56:03
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:02
|3
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:09
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack
|0:00:15
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:17
|8
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:24
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:35
|10
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:39
|11
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:40
|12
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:42
|13
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:50
|14
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:00:51
|16
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:54
|17
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:57
|19
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:58
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:00
|21
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|22
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:03
|24
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:06
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:10
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:12
|27
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:01:13
|29
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:01:15
|30
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:20
|31
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|33
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:24
|34
|André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:25
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:26
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:29
|37
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:34
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|42
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:35
|43
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|44
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:37
|45
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:40
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:41
|47
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|48
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:01:47
|49
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|50
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:53
|51
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:54
|52
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|53
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:02
|54
|José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:02:06
|55
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|56
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:11
|57
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:14
|58
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:17
|59
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:20
|60
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|61
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|62
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:02:29
|63
|Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:30
|64
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:31
|65
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:32
|66
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:33
|67
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|68
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:37
|69
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|70
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:45
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:47
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:51
|74
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|75
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:55
|76
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:02
|77
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:04
|78
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:07
|79
|John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:08
|80
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:13
|81
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:14
|82
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:16
|83
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:17
|84
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:22
|85
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:27
|86
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|87
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:31
|88
|Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:38
|89
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:39
|90
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|91
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:40
|92
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:56
|93
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:02
|94
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:09
|95
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:32
|96
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:36
|97
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:49
|98
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:05:16
|99
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:11:33
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:41
|101
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:46
|102
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack
|0:11:51
|103
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:15
|104
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:12:26
|105
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:35
|106
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:47
|107
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:50
|108
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:12:59
|109
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:02
|110
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:05
|111
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:13:06
|112
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:13:08
|113
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:13:10
|114
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:19
|115
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:13:23
|116
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|117
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:26
|118
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:29
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:32
|120
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:13:35
|121
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:50
|122
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:19
|123
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:14:34
|124
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:14:35
|125
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:15:03
|126
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:16
|127
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:16:27
|128
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:16:31
|129
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:23:01
|130
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:26
|131
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|132
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:56
|133
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|134
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:24:13
|135
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|136
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:26
|137
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:25:01
|138
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:25:11
|139
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:21
|140
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:25:26
|141
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:25:28
|142
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:25:44
|143
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:26:09
|144
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:22
|145
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:26:27
|146
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:39
|147
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:26:55
|148
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:30:08
|149
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:30:37
|150
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:31:14
|151
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:31:40
|152
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam
|0:32:24
|153
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:32:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|29:49:36
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:18
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:33
|5
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:40
|6
|Rabobank
|0:01:17
|7
|Française des Jeux
|0:01:42
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:05
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:06
|10
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:12
|11
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:02:25
|12
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:02:27
|13
|Footon - Servetto
|14
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|15
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:33
|16
|Team Milram
|0:03:42
|17
|Quick Step
|0:05:17
|18
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|0:11:26
|20
|Astana
|0:16:27
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy