Trending

Porte prevails against the clock

No one comes close to Saxo Bank Aussie, Rogers takes the lead

Image 1 of 7

Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) powers to victory in the 23.4km stage three time trial.

Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) powers to victory in the 23.4km stage three time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 7

Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) en route to victory in the stage three time trial.

Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) en route to victory in the stage three time trial.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 7

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) finished second in the time trial and moved into second overall.

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) finished second in the time trial and moved into second overall.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 7

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) is the new race leader at the Tour de Romandie.

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) is the new race leader at the Tour de Romandie.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 7

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was ecstatic about his first professional victory.

Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was ecstatic about his first professional victory.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 7

Vladimir Karpets (Team Katusha) en route to a third place finish.

Vladimir Karpets (Team Katusha) en route to a third place finish.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 7

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) finished fourth in the time trial and assumed the race lead from Peter Sagan.

Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) finished fourth in the time trial and assumed the race lead from Peter Sagan.
(Image credit: AFP)

Richie Porte of Saxo Bank blew away the competition in the stage three time trial at the Tour de Romandie, as the only rider to break 31 minutes on the 23.4km long course. The 25-year-old Australian needed only 30:54 to take his first professional win. Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was second in 31:20, with Katusha's Vladimir Karpets third at 31:21.

The time trial brought about major changes in the overall rankings, as HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers used a fourth place finish to take over general classification. Previous GC leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) finished the time trial 1:36 down on Porte and dropped to 19th overall.

Rogers now leads by two seconds ahead of Valverde, and five seconds ahead of third-placed Karpets.

The win was "a massive surprise for me," Porte said. "I can't believe it. I was 30 seconds down at the first time check, the winds must have changed. It's unbelievable!"

The Australian credited his success to training with Bradley McGee, who he said "was a big help. I have done everything he said." It wasn't his first major time trial win as Porte won a time trial stage at the Baby Giro d'Italia in 2009.

Former world champion Bert Grabsch of HTC-Columbia put in an early best time, but the course was actually too short for his skills. Porte arrived at the finish about half an hour later, blasting the German's time by an amazing minute and a half.

Later riders brought in good times, but no one was able to come close. Caisse d'Epargne's Alejandro Valverde set top times at the intermediate time checks, but still was able to cover the course in only 31:20.

Denis Menchov of Rabobank was said to be suffering from allergies, but the problem was not evident in his ride, as he finished fifth with a time of 31:25.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) put in a disappointing time of 32:44, putting him well down in the rankings.

A visibly nervous Peter Sagan (Liquigas) was the last to take to the course, clad in the leader's yellow from top to bottom. His time of 32:29 was only good for 30th place, dropping him out of the overall lead.

Marco Pinotti, who won the prologue for HTC-Columbia, was unable to come close to his top performance. The Italian time trial champion finished 1:22 down in 19th place.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:30:54
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:26
3Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:27
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:31
6Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
7Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:36
8Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:52
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:55
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:59
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:02
12Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
13Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:10
14Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:11
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:14
16Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
17Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:19
18Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:21
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:22
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:23
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:26
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:27
23Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:01:28
24Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:29
25Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:30
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
27Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:34
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:01:35
29Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:01:35
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:36
31Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:36
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:36
34Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:36
35Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:38
36Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack0:01:39
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:42
38Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
39André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:43
40Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:01:44
41Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:01:44
42Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha0:01:47
43Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:48
44Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:50
45Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
46Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:54
47Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:01:54
48Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:55
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:55
50Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:01:55
51Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:56
52Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:57
53Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:01:59
54Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:00
55Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:02:00
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam0:02:02
57Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:02:08
58Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:11
59Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:02:13
60Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:17
61Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:02:17
62Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack0:02:18
63José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack0:02:19
64Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:20
65Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank0:02:20
66Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:22
67Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana0:02:24
68Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:02:28
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:30
70Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:02:30
71Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:30
72Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:31
73Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:32
74Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:02:34
75Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam0:02:34
76Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:37
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:37
78Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:02:39
79Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:40
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack0:02:41
81Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:45
82Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:02:45
83Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:02:45
84David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:46
85Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:47
87Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:02:49
88Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:57
89Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:59
90Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:00
91Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:03:01
92Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:02
93Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:02
94Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:04
95Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:03:10
96John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:11
97David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:12
98Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:13
99Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:15
100Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:17
101Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:19
102Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:20
103Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:03:22
104Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:27
105Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:03:28
106Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:03:30
107José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:32
108Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:32
109Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:34
110Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:34
111Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:41
112Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:03:42
113Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:42
114Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:43
115Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:45
116René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:46
117Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:03:47
118Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:49
120Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:50
121Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:52
122Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam0:03:55
123Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:56
124Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:59
125Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:04:00
126Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:02
127Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:04:07
128Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:04:08
129Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:08
130Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:04:09
131Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:04:11
132Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:04:16
133Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:04:24
134Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:26
135Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam0:04:28
136Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:31
137Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:33
138Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:04:37
139Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:40
140Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:43
141Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:45
142Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:51
143Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:04:58
144Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:04:59
145Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:09
146Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:11
147Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:05:18
148Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:05:22
149Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:05:27
150Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:43
151Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:05:53
152Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:05:55
153Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:05:57
DNSBjörn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha1:35:15
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:11
3Team Saxo Bank0:00:15
4Team Radioshack0:00:41
5Team HTC - Columbia0:00:52
6Rabobank0:01:24
7Française des Jeux0:01:45
8BMC Racing Team0:01:54
9Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:00
10Garmin - Transitions0:02:11
11Liquigas - Doimo0:02:18
12Euskatel - Euskadi0:02:20
13Lampre - Farnese Vini0:02:22
14Footon - Servetto0:02:25
15AG2R - La Mondiale0:02:30
16Cervelo Test Team0:03:13
17Team Milram0:03:34
18Quick Step0:05:05
19Astana0:05:08
20Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:54

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia9:56:03
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:02
3Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:05
4Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:09
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack0:00:15
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:17
8Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:24
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:35
10Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:39
11Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:40
12Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:42
13Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:50
14Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam0:00:51
16Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:54
17Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
18Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:57
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:58
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:00
21Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:01
22Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
23Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:03
24Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:01:06
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:10
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:01:12
27Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
28Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack0:01:13
29Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:01:15
30Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:20
31Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
32Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
33Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:24
34André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:25
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:26
36Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:29
37Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:30
38Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:34
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
42Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:01:35
43Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
44Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:37
45Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:01:40
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:01:41
47Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:45
48Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam0:01:47
49Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:50
50Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:01:53
51Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:54
52Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
53Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:02
54José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team RadioShack0:02:06
55Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:02:08
56Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:11
57Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:02:14
58Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:02:17
59Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:02:20
60Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
61Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:28
62Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam0:02:29
63Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:30
64Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:31
65Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:02:32
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:33
67David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
68Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:37
69Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:42
70Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:45
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:47
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:02:51
74Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:52
75Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:55
76David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:02
77Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:04
78Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:03:07
79John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:08
80Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:13
81Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:14
82Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:16
83Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:17
84Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:22
85Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:03:27
86Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:29
87Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:31
88Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:38
89Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:39
90Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
91Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:40
92Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:56
93Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:02
94Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:09
95Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:32
96Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:36
97José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:49
98Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam0:05:16
99Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:11:33
100Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:41
101Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:11:46
102Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack0:11:51
103Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:12:15
104Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:12:26
105Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:35
106Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:47
107Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:12:50
108Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:12:59
109Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:02
110Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:13:05
111Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:13:06
112Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:13:08
113Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam0:13:10
114Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:13:19
115Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:13:23
116Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
117Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:13:26
118Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:13:29
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:32
120Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:13:35
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:50
122Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:19
123Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:14:34
124Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:14:35
125Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack0:15:03
126Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:16
127Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:16:27
128Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:16:31
129Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:23:01
130Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:23:26
131Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
132Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:23:56
133Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
134Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:24:13
135Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
136Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:24:26
137Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:25:01
138Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:25:11
139Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:25:21
140Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:25:26
141Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:25:28
142Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:25:44
143Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:26:09
144Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:26:22
145Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:26:27
146Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:26:39
147Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:26:55
148Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:30:08
149Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:30:37
150Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:31:14
151Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:31:40
152Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam0:32:24
153Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:32:38

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha29:49:36
2Caisse d'Epargne
3Team Saxo Bank0:00:18
4Team HTC - Columbia0:00:33
5Team Radioshack0:00:40
6Rabobank0:01:17
7Française des Jeux0:01:42
8Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:05
9Liquigas - Doimo0:02:06
10Garmin - Transitions0:02:12
11Lampre - Farnese Vini0:02:25
12Euskatel - Euskadi0:02:27
13Footon - Servetto
14AG2R - La Mondiale0:02:39
15Cervelo Test Team0:03:33
16Team Milram0:03:42
17Quick Step0:05:17
18Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:01
19BMC Racing Team0:11:26
20Astana0:16:27

Latest on Cyclingnews