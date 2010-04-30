Image 1 of 7 Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) powers to victory in the 23.4km stage three time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 7 Richie Porte (Team Saxo Bank) en route to victory in the stage three time trial. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 7 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) finished second in the time trial and moved into second overall. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 7 Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) is the new race leader at the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 7 Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) was ecstatic about his first professional victory. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 7 Vladimir Karpets (Team Katusha) en route to a third place finish. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 7 Michael Rogers (HTC - Columbia) finished fourth in the time trial and assumed the race lead from Peter Sagan. (Image credit: AFP)

Richie Porte of Saxo Bank blew away the competition in the stage three time trial at the Tour de Romandie, as the only rider to break 31 minutes on the 23.4km long course. The 25-year-old Australian needed only 30:54 to take his first professional win. Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was second in 31:20, with Katusha's Vladimir Karpets third at 31:21.

The time trial brought about major changes in the overall rankings, as HTC-Columbia's Michael Rogers used a fourth place finish to take over general classification. Previous GC leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) finished the time trial 1:36 down on Porte and dropped to 19th overall.

Rogers now leads by two seconds ahead of Valverde, and five seconds ahead of third-placed Karpets.

The win was "a massive surprise for me," Porte said. "I can't believe it. I was 30 seconds down at the first time check, the winds must have changed. It's unbelievable!"

The Australian credited his success to training with Bradley McGee, who he said "was a big help. I have done everything he said." It wasn't his first major time trial win as Porte won a time trial stage at the Baby Giro d'Italia in 2009.

Former world champion Bert Grabsch of HTC-Columbia put in an early best time, but the course was actually too short for his skills. Porte arrived at the finish about half an hour later, blasting the German's time by an amazing minute and a half.

Later riders brought in good times, but no one was able to come close. Caisse d'Epargne's Alejandro Valverde set top times at the intermediate time checks, but still was able to cover the course in only 31:20.

Denis Menchov of Rabobank was said to be suffering from allergies, but the problem was not evident in his ride, as he finished fifth with a time of 31:25.

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) put in a disappointing time of 32:44, putting him well down in the rankings.

A visibly nervous Peter Sagan (Liquigas) was the last to take to the course, clad in the leader's yellow from top to bottom. His time of 32:29 was only good for 30th place, dropping him out of the overall lead.

Marco Pinotti, who won the prologue for HTC-Columbia, was unable to come close to his top performance. The Italian time trial champion finished 1:22 down in 19th place.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:30:54 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:26 3 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:27 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:31 6 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 7 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:36 8 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:52 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:55 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:59 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:02 12 Gustav Erik Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 13 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:10 14 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:14 16 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 17 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:19 18 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:21 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:22 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:23 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:26 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:27 23 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:01:28 24 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:29 25 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:30 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 27 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:34 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:01:35 29 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:01:35 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:36 31 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:36 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:36 34 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:36 35 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:38 36 Haimar Zubeldia Aguirre (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:01:39 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:42 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 39 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:43 40 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:44 41 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:01:44 42 Laszlo Bodrogi (Hun) Team Katusha 0:01:47 43 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:48 44 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:50 45 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 46 Rémy Di Grégorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:54 47 Mauricio Alberto Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:01:54 48 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:55 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:55 50 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:55 51 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:56 52 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:57 53 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:01:59 54 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:00 55 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:00 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 0:02:02 57 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:02:08 58 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:11 59 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:02:13 60 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:17 61 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:17 62 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Radioshack 0:02:18 63 José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:02:19 64 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:20 65 Dmitry Kozontchouk (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:20 66 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:22 67 Alexsandre Diachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:02:24 68 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:28 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:30 70 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:30 71 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:30 72 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:31 73 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:32 74 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:02:34 75 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam 0:02:34 76 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:37 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:37 78 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:39 79 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:40 80 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:02:41 81 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:45 82 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:45 83 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:45 84 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:46 85 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:47 87 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:49 88 Inaki Isasi (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:57 89 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:59 90 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:00 91 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:01 92 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:02 93 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:02 94 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:04 95 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:10 96 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:11 97 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:12 98 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:13 99 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:15 100 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:17 101 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:19 102 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:20 103 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:22 104 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:27 105 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:28 106 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:30 107 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:32 108 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:32 109 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:34 110 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:34 111 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:41 112 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:03:42 113 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:42 114 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:43 115 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:45 116 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:46 117 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:03:47 118 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 119 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:49 120 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:50 121 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:52 122 Davide Appolonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam 0:03:55 123 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:56 124 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:59 125 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:00 126 Serge Pauwels (Ned) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:02 127 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:07 128 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:04:08 129 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:08 130 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:04:09 131 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:04:11 132 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:04:16 133 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:04:24 134 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:26 135 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 0:04:28 136 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:31 137 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:33 138 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:04:37 139 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:40 140 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:43 141 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:45 142 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:51 143 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:04:58 144 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:04:59 145 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:09 146 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:11 147 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:05:18 148 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:22 149 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:27 150 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:43 151 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:05:53 152 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:05:55 153 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:05:57 DNS Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 1:35:15 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:11 3 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:15 4 Team Radioshack 0:00:41 5 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:52 6 Rabobank 0:01:24 7 Française des Jeux 0:01:45 8 BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:00 10 Garmin - Transitions 0:02:11 11 Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:18 12 Euskatel - Euskadi 0:02:20 13 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:02:22 14 Footon - Servetto 0:02:25 15 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:02:30 16 Cervelo Test Team 0:03:13 17 Team Milram 0:03:34 18 Quick Step 0:05:05 19 Astana 0:05:08 20 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:54

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 9:56:03 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:02 3 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:05 4 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:07 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:09 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team RadioShack 0:00:15 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:17 8 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:24 9 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:35 10 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:39 11 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:40 12 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:42 13 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:50 14 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo TestTeam 0:00:51 16 Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:54 17 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:57 19 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:58 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:00 21 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 22 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 23 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:03 24 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:01:06 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:10 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:12 27 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:01:13 29 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:01:15 30 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:20 31 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 32 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 33 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:24 34 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:25 35 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:26 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:29 37 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 38 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:34 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 42 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:35 43 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 44 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:37 45 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:01:40 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:41 47 Cyril Dessel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 48 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo TestTeam 0:01:47 49 Martin Elmiger (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 50 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:01:53 51 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:54 52 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 53 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:02 54 José Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:02:06 55 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:02:08 56 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:11 57 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:14 58 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:02:17 59 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:20 60 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 61 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 62 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervelo TestTeam 0:02:29 63 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:30 64 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:31 65 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:32 66 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:33 67 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 68 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 69 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:42 70 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:45 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:47 73 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:51 74 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:52 75 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:55 76 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:02 77 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:04 78 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:07 79 John Gadret (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 80 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:13 81 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:14 82 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:16 83 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:17 84 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:22 85 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:27 86 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:29 87 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:31 88 Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:38 89 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:39 90 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 91 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:40 92 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:56 93 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:02 94 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:09 95 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:32 96 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:36 97 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:49 98 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo TestTeam 0:05:16 99 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:11:33 100 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:41 101 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:11:46 102 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 0:11:51 103 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:15 104 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:12:26 105 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:35 106 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:47 107 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:12:50 108 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:12:59 109 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:02 110 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:05 111 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:13:06 112 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:13:08 113 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo TestTeam 0:13:10 114 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:19 115 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:13:23 116 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 117 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:13:26 118 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:29 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:32 120 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:13:35 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:50 122 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:19 123 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:14:34 124 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:14:35 125 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:15:03 126 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:16 127 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:16:27 128 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:16:31 129 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:23:01 130 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:26 131 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 132 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:23:56 133 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 134 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:24:13 135 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 136 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:24:26 137 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:25:01 138 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:25:11 139 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:25:21 140 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:25:26 141 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:25:28 142 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:25:44 143 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:26:09 144 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:22 145 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:26:27 146 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:39 147 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:26:55 148 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:30:08 149 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:30:37 150 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:31:14 151 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:31:40 152 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo TestTeam 0:32:24 153 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:32:38