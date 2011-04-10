Cunego reaps the benefits of uphill finish
Sella, Laverde round out top three
Damiano Cunego has won the Tour of the Apennines for the second time in his career.
Cunego (Lampre-ISD) beat finished ahead of Emanuele Sella (Androni Toys) and Colombia's Felipe Laverde (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia). The 29-year-old Italian hit his stride on the Bochetta ascent and never looked back.
"[It was] A beautiful victory, I felt at my best and was able to reap the benefits from the work throughout the day," Cunego said following the win.
It was the second time Cunego had won in Genoa, last tasting victory in 2004.
On Thursday, Cunego made the decision to pull out of the Tour of the Basque Country, claiming he wanted to concentrate on his preparation for the Ardennes Classics.
"I thought I could do better, but at the same time, I knew I wasn't at the same level as the other riders in the race," he said via statement. "I came here to race, which wasn't part of my schedule, to work hard to recover the lost time I had from an illness.
"The objectives are the Ardennes classics and I need to compete against the best riders," he said. "After [Thursday's] stage, I was not up high on GC and there's a time trial Saturday that does not favour me. So I thought the best thing I could do is go home."
Cunego is one of 32 riders and team staff waiting to hear if he will be charged in relation to the Mantova doping investigation.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4:27:47
|2
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|4
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
|6
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:55
|9
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
|10
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|17
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|18
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|19
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|20
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
|21
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|23
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|24
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|25
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:00
|26
|Charles Wegelius Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|27
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|28
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|29
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:11
|31
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:20
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita)
|0:02:26
|33
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|34
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|0:07:00
|35
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:10:26
|36
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
|37
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|38
|Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|39
|Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|40
|Stefan Rucker (Aut)
|41
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|42
|Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|43
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|44
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|45
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|46
|Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|47
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|48
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|50
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
|51
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|53
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|54
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|55
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|56
|Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|57
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|58
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike
|0:11:09
|59
|Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
|60
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|61
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|62
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|63
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Adria Mobil
|64
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|65
|Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
|66
|Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
|67
|Michael Schwaiger (Aut)
|68
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
|69
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|70
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
|71
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|72
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|73
|Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|75
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|76
|Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|77
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|79
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy