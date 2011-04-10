Image 1 of 11 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) wins the Giro dell'Appennino (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 11 Former Liquigas-Cannondale rider Andre Noe on the climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 11 Damiano Cunego holds the trophy aloft. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 11 Cunego gives the crowd a good spray. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 The bunch had a pretty picturesque ride. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 Cunego proved that quitting Pais Vasco was a good move by winning convicingly at Appennino. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 The Italian had plenty of room to celebrate. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Damniano made the selection on the climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) atop the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 10 of 11 The podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 11 of 11 Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti looking comfortable on the climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego has won the Tour of the Apennines for the second time in his career.

Cunego (Lampre-ISD) beat finished ahead of Emanuele Sella (Androni Toys) and Colombia's Felipe Laverde (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia). The 29-year-old Italian hit his stride on the Bochetta ascent and never looked back.

"[It was] A beautiful victory, I felt at my best and was able to reap the benefits from the work throughout the day," Cunego said following the win.

It was the second time Cunego had won in Genoa, last tasting victory in 2004.

On Thursday, Cunego made the decision to pull out of the Tour of the Basque Country, claiming he wanted to concentrate on his preparation for the Ardennes Classics.

"I thought I could do better, but at the same time, I knew I wasn't at the same level as the other riders in the race," he said via statement. "I came here to race, which wasn't part of my schedule, to work hard to recover the lost time I had from an illness.

"The objectives are the Ardennes classics and I need to compete against the best riders," he said. "After [Thursday's] stage, I was not up high on GC and there's a time trial Saturday that does not favour me. So I thought the best thing I could do is go home."

Cunego is one of 32 riders and team staff waiting to hear if he will be charged in relation to the Mantova doping investigation.

