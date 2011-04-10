Trending

Cunego reaps the benefits of uphill finish

Sella, Laverde round out top three

Image 1 of 11

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) wins the Giro dell'Appennino

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) wins the Giro dell'Appennino
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 11

Former Liquigas-Cannondale rider Andre Noe on the climb.

Former Liquigas-Cannondale rider Andre Noe on the climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 11

Damiano Cunego holds the trophy aloft.

Damiano Cunego holds the trophy aloft.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 11

Cunego gives the crowd a good spray.

Cunego gives the crowd a good spray.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

The bunch had a pretty picturesque ride.

The bunch had a pretty picturesque ride.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

Cunego proved that quitting Pais Vasco was a good move by winning convicingly at Appennino.

Cunego proved that quitting Pais Vasco was a good move by winning convicingly at Appennino.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

The Italian had plenty of room to celebrate.

The Italian had plenty of room to celebrate.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

Damniano made the selection on the climb.

Damniano made the selection on the climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) atop the podium

Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) atop the podium
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 10 of 11

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 11 of 11

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti looking comfortable on the climb.

Italian national champion Giovanni Visconti looking comfortable on the climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Damiano Cunego has won the Tour of the Apennines for the second time in his career.

Cunego (Lampre-ISD) beat finished ahead of Emanuele Sella (Androni Toys) and Colombia's Felipe Laverde (Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia). The 29-year-old Italian hit his stride on the Bochetta ascent and never looked back.

"[It was] A beautiful victory, I felt at my best and was able to reap the benefits from the work throughout the day," Cunego said following the win.

It was the second time Cunego had won in Genoa, last tasting victory in 2004.

On Thursday, Cunego made the decision to pull out of the Tour of the Basque Country, claiming he wanted to concentrate on his preparation for the Ardennes Classics.

"I thought I could do better, but at the same time, I knew I wasn't at the same level as the other riders in the race," he said via statement. "I came here to race, which wasn't part of my schedule, to work hard to recover the lost time I had from an illness.

"The objectives are the Ardennes classics and I need to compete against the best riders," he said. "After [Thursday's] stage, I was not up high on GC and there's a time trial Saturday that does not favour me. So I thought the best thing I could do is go home."

Cunego is one of 32 riders and team staff waiting to hear if he will be charged in relation to the Mantova doping investigation.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD4:27:47
2Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
4Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
5Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche
6José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:55
9Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche
10Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
11Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
12Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
17Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
18Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
19Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
20Philipp Mamos (Ger) Amore & Vita
21Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
23Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
24Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
25Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:00
26Charles Wegelius Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
27Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
28Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
29Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
30Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:11
31Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:20
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita)0:02:26
33Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
34Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg0:07:00
35Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:10:26
36Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche
37Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
38Christian Meier (Can) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
39Jahir Perez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
40Stefan Rucker (Aut)
41Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
42Vladislav Borisov (Rus) Amore & Vita
43Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
44Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
45Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
46Davide Torosantucci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
47Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
48Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
50David Loosli (Swi) Lampre - ISD
51Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
52Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
53Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
54Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
55Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
56Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
57Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
58Patrick Schelling (Swi) Price Your Bike0:11:09
59Joël Eglin (Swi) Price Your Bike
60Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
61Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
62Norberto Wilches (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
63Primoz Segina (Slo) Adria Mobil
64Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
65Marco Stefani (Ita) WIT
66Volodymyr Bileka (Ukr) Amore & Vita
67Michael Schwaiger (Aut)
68Patrik Moren (Swe) Amore & Vita
69Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
70Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Amore & Vita
71Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
72Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
73Manuele Caddeo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
75Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
76Adriano Angeloni (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
77Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
78Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
79Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

 

Latest on Cyclingnews