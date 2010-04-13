Trending

Minard gets the big cheese in Paris-Camembert

Cofidis rider outpaces Mederel to win from two-man move

Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) outsprinted Maxime Mederel (Big Mat - Auber 93) to win Paris-Camembert.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
The Paris-Camembert podium (l-r): Maxime Mederel, Sébastien Minard and Laurent Mangel.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) took the sprint for fifth place 34 seconds after his teammate won the race.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) on the podium with his huge wheel of cheese.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) earned the second victory of his career at Paris - Camembert.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Freddy Bichot (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Laurent Mangel (Saur - Sojasun), Dmitri Champion (Ag2R), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) and Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne - Schuller) were part of the 20-man break which decided the race.

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Colombia's Leonardo Duque (Cofidis)

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)
Laurent Mangel (Saur - Sojasun) finished third ahead of Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux).

(Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) claimed his biggest win to date in the Paris-Camembert today. The 27-year-old's only other victory came in his first professional year with a stage of the Tour de l'Avenir.

Minard topped his breakaway companion Maxime Médérel (BigMat-Auber 93), in the process protecting his teammate Leonardo Duque's lead in the Coupe de France series.

"I was told that I could win the Paris-Camembert, but it was my first time in the race. I do not know much about the course, it was only when I found myself in the break that I requested information from Bernard [Quilfen, director]," Minard told AFP.

Minard and Médérel were part of a 20-man breakaway which was nearly 10 minutes ahead of the peloton coming into the finale. Minard was the only one to follow the BigMat rider when he attacked after the mur de Champeaux.

"There was a hesitation at the top and then Méderel attacked, so I followed," Minard said. It helped that all eyes were on Duque, who not only was looking to defend his Coupe de France position but was also one of the fastest sprinters in the bunch.

But Minard had another bit of strategy, feigning fatigue after finishing Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

"In the hills I was wary of Nicolas Roche, which is quite explosive. In the sprint, I knew that Max (Méderel) was not very fast. I wanted to do what it takes. This victory, I've been waiting so long! The team has had an outstanding season."

The win was Cofidis' 14th of the season.

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) and Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) slipped away to take third and fourth, while Duque won the sprint from the rest of the bunch to take fifth and keep his lead in the Coupe de France.

Full Results
1Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne4:38:18
2Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
3Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:24
4Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des jeux
5Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis le crédit en ligne0:00:34
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
7Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
8Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
11Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
13Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française des jeux
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
17Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
18Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R - La mondiale
20Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:37
21Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:09:45
22Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
23Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
25Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
26Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
29Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R - La mondiale
30Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
31Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
32Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des jeux
33Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
34Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
35Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
36Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
37Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
39Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
40Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des jeux
42Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
43Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
44Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
45Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
46Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
47Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
49Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
50Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
51Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
52Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
54Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
55Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
56Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des jeux
57Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des jeux
58Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
59Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
62Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
63Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
64Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
65Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
66Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
67John Gadret (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
68Jasper Verberckmoes (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
69Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
70Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:09:54
71Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Cycling Team Differdange0:10:09
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
DNFMathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFIoannis Mariolas (Gre) Team Worldofbike.gr
DNFMitchell Boet (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
DNFJan Hopman (Ned) Team Worldofbike.gr
DNFAlexander Labbe (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
DNFCyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFMitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFArnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFGaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFEduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFGeert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFKevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
DNFSamuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
DNFClément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFBenoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSAnthony Tricarico (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
DNSJérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNSWesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des jeux

 

