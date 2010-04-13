Image 1 of 8 Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) outsprinted Maxime Mederel (Big Mat - Auber 93) to win Paris-Camembert. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 8 The Paris-Camembert podium (l-r): Maxime Mederel, Sébastien Minard and Laurent Mangel. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 8 Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) took the sprint for fifth place 34 seconds after his teammate won the race. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 4 of 8 Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) on the podium with his huge wheel of cheese. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 5 of 8 Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) earned the second victory of his career at Paris - Camembert. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 6 of 8 Freddy Bichot (BBox Bouygues Telecom), Laurent Mangel (Saur - Sojasun), Dmitri Champion (Ag2R), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) and Jean-Marc Bideau (Bretagne - Schuller) were part of the 20-man break which decided the race. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 7 of 8 Colombia's Leonardo Duque (Cofidis) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 8 of 8 Laurent Mangel (Saur - Sojasun) finished third ahead of Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux). (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com)

Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) claimed his biggest win to date in the Paris-Camembert today. The 27-year-old's only other victory came in his first professional year with a stage of the Tour de l'Avenir.

Minard topped his breakaway companion Maxime Médérel (BigMat-Auber 93), in the process protecting his teammate Leonardo Duque's lead in the Coupe de France series.

"I was told that I could win the Paris-Camembert, but it was my first time in the race. I do not know much about the course, it was only when I found myself in the break that I requested information from Bernard [Quilfen, director]," Minard told AFP.

Minard and Médérel were part of a 20-man breakaway which was nearly 10 minutes ahead of the peloton coming into the finale. Minard was the only one to follow the BigMat rider when he attacked after the mur de Champeaux.

"There was a hesitation at the top and then Méderel attacked, so I followed," Minard said. It helped that all eyes were on Duque, who not only was looking to defend his Coupe de France position but was also one of the fastest sprinters in the bunch.

But Minard had another bit of strategy, feigning fatigue after finishing Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

"In the hills I was wary of Nicolas Roche, which is quite explosive. In the sprint, I knew that Max (Méderel) was not very fast. I wanted to do what it takes. This victory, I've been waiting so long! The team has had an outstanding season."

The win was Cofidis' 14th of the season.

Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) and Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) slipped away to take third and fourth, while Duque won the sprint from the rest of the bunch to take fifth and keep his lead in the Coupe de France.