Minard gets the big cheese in Paris-Camembert
Cofidis rider outpaces Mederel to win from two-man move
Sébastien Minard (Cofidis) claimed his biggest win to date in the Paris-Camembert today. The 27-year-old's only other victory came in his first professional year with a stage of the Tour de l'Avenir.
Minard topped his breakaway companion Maxime Médérel (BigMat-Auber 93), in the process protecting his teammate Leonardo Duque's lead in the Coupe de France series.
"I was told that I could win the Paris-Camembert, but it was my first time in the race. I do not know much about the course, it was only when I found myself in the break that I requested information from Bernard [Quilfen, director]," Minard told AFP.
Minard and Médérel were part of a 20-man breakaway which was nearly 10 minutes ahead of the peloton coming into the finale. Minard was the only one to follow the BigMat rider when he attacked after the mur de Champeaux.
"There was a hesitation at the top and then Méderel attacked, so I followed," Minard said. It helped that all eyes were on Duque, who not only was looking to defend his Coupe de France position but was also one of the fastest sprinters in the bunch.
But Minard had another bit of strategy, feigning fatigue after finishing Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.
"In the hills I was wary of Nicolas Roche, which is quite explosive. In the sprint, I knew that Max (Méderel) was not very fast. I wanted to do what it takes. This victory, I've been waiting so long! The team has had an outstanding season."
The win was Cofidis' 14th of the season.
Laurent Mangel (Saur-Sojasun) and Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux) slipped away to take third and fourth, while Duque won the sprint from the rest of the bunch to take fifth and keep his lead in the Coupe de France.
|1
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|4:38:18
|2
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:24
|4
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française des jeux
|5
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|0:00:34
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|13
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française des jeux
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|17
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R - La mondiale
|20
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:37
|21
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:45
|22
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|23
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|25
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|29
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R - La mondiale
|30
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|31
|Sébastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|32
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française des jeux
|33
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|34
|Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|35
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|36
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|37
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|39
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|40
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) Française des jeux
|42
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|43
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|45
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|46
|Laurent Lefèvre (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Nico Schneider (Ger) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|49
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|50
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|51
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|52
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|54
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|55
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|56
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française des jeux
|57
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des jeux
|58
|Remi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|59
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|62
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|63
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|64
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|66
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|67
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|68
|Jasper Verberckmoes (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|69
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|70
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:09:54
|71
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|0:10:09
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Ioannis Mariolas (Gre) Team Worldofbike.gr
|DNF
|Mitchell Boet (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|DNF
|Jan Hopman (Ned) Team Worldofbike.gr
|DNF
|Alexander Labbe (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|DNF
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R - La mondiale
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis le crédit en ligne
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Cycling Team Differdange
|DNF
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Benoît Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Anthony Tricarico (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|DNS
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNS
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Française des jeux
