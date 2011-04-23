Diaz takes another
Casas holds race lead
|1
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|4:15:09
|2
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|3
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|4
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
|5
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|0:00:02
|6
|Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba
|7
|Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
|8
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|9
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|10
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|11
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|12
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|13
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|14
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:00:05
|15
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|16
|Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
|17
|Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|18
|Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris
|19
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|20
|Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|21
|Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|22
|Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|23
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|24
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|25
|Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:00:11
|26
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:00:14
|27
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|28
|Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels
|29
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|0:00:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|25
|pts
|2
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|20
|3
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|16
|4
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
|14
|5
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|12
|6
|Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba
|10
|7
|Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
|9
|8
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|8
|9
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|7
|10
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|6
|11
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|5
|12
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|4
|13
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|3
|14
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|2
|15
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|5
|pts
|2
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|3
|3
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|5
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|3
|3
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|2
|3
|Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|2
|3
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ora Hotels
|12:45:31
|2
|C.C. Villa Teresa
|12:45:32
|3
|Boyacá Orgul. America
|12:45:33
|4
|C.C. Porongos
|12:45:34
|5
|Seleccion De Cuba
|12:45:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|32:22:14
|2
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:00:36
|3
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:00:53
|4
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|0:02:08
|5
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:02:38
|6
|Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|0:02:43
|7
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:02:53
|8
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|9
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:03:08
|10
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:03:41
|11
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:04:39
|12
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:05:13
|13
|Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
|0:05:59
|14
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
|0:06:32
|15
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|0:06:50
|16
|Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:10:11
|17
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|0:12:16
|18
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|0:13:52
|19
|Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|0:16:46
|20
|Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels
|0:19:28
|21
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|0:29:19
|22
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|0:30:53
|23
|Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
|0:37:18
|24
|Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|0:38:50
|25
|Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba
|0:42:44
|26
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|0:42:49
|27
|Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|0:49:25
|28
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|1:02:44
|29
|Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris
|1:13:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|136
|pts
|2
|Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
|77
|3
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|65
|4
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|62
|5
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|53
|6
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|43
|7
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|43
|8
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|42
|9
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|41
|10
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|37
|11
|Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|28
|12
|Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|27
|13
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|25
|14
|Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
|22
|15
|Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|21
|16
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|20
|17
|Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba
|16
|18
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|15
|19
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|14
|20
|Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels
|12
|21
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|7
|22
|Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|5
|23
|Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|5
|24
|Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
|4
|25
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|18
|pts
|2
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|15
|3
|Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|15
|4
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|10
|5
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|7
|6
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|6
|7
|Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
|6
|8
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|4
|9
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|3
|10
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|3
|11
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|20
|pts
|2
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|9
|3
|Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
|8
|4
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|8
|5
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
|5
|6
|Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|4
|7
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|3
|8
|Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa
|2
|9
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|2
|10
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|2
|11
|Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|2
|Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|3
|Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|4
|Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|5
|Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|6
|Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
|7
|Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|8
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|9
|Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
|10
|Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|11
|Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
|2
|Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels
|3
|Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
|4
|Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|5
|Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|C.C. Porongos
|97:10:40
|2
|Boyacá Orgul. America
|97:12:26
|3
|C.C. Villa Teresa
|97:12:28
|4
|Ora Hotels
|97:19:38
|5
|Seleccion De Cuba
|99:00:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy