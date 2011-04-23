Trending

1Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa4:15:09
2Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
3Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
4Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels
5Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix0:00:02
6Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba
7Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels
8Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
9Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
10Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels
11Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
12Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
13Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
14Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:00:05
15Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla
16Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
17Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
18Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris
19Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil
20Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos
21Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
22Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
23Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
24Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
25Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:00:11
26Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:00:14
27Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
28Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels
29Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos0:00:34

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa25pts
2Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa20
3Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos16
4Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels14
5Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix12
6Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba10
7Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels9
8Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ8
9Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ7
10Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels6
11Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ5
12Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos4
13Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix3
14Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ2
15Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3), km. 42.7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil5pts
2Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla3
3Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix2

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3), km. 135.2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos5pts
2Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa3
3Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ2

Sprint 1 - Monumento Wuilde Baridon, km 68,70
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos3pts
2Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix2
3Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos1

Sprint 2 - Ancap, km 119,60
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos3pts
2Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix2
3Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ora Hotels12:45:31
2C.C. Villa Teresa12:45:32
3Boyacá Orgul. America12:45:33
4C.C. Porongos12:45:34
5Seleccion De Cuba12:45:39

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ32:22:14
2Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa0:00:36
3Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:00:53
4Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels0:02:08
5Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:02:38
6Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos0:02:43
7Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:02:53
8Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ
9Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa0:03:08
10Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa0:03:41
11Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa0:04:39
12Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:05:13
13Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels0:05:59
14Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels0:06:32
15Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa0:06:50
16Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:10:11
17Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix0:12:16
18Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos0:13:52
19Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos0:16:46
20Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels0:19:28
21Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix0:29:19
22Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil0:30:53
23Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba0:37:18
24Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba0:38:50
25Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba0:42:44
26Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla0:42:49
27Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ0:49:25
28Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ1:02:44
29Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris1:13:41

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa136pts
2Mauro Abel Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels77
3Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels65
4Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos62
5Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ53
6Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa43
7Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix43
8Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ42
9Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos41
10Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ37
11Camilo Ulloa (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ28
12Rodolfo Torres (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ27
13Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos25
14Proch Walter (Ita) Ora Hotels22
15Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos21
16Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa20
17Jorge Jose Rojas (Cub) Cuba16
18Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa15
19Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil14
20Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels12
21Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix7
22Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos5
23Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba5
24Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba4
25Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa3

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa18pts
2Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos15
3Edwin Parra (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ15
4Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ10
5Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil7
6Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa6
7Mauricio Vera (Uru) Estudiantes El Colla6
8Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa4
9Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ3
10Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels3
11Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos3

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claudio Flores (Arg) C.C. Porongos20pts
2Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix9
3Gabriel Richard (Arg) C.C. Porongos8
4Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil8
5Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Ora Hotels5
6Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba4
7Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa3
8Dario Diaz (Arg) C.C. Villa Teresa2
9Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa2
10Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa2
11Edgar Fonseca (Col) Boyacá Orgul. Americ2

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jorge Soto (Uru) C.C. Porongos
2Emanuel Yanes (Uru) C.C. Porongos
3Mariano De Fino (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
4Gregory Duarte (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
5Gonzalo Tagliabue (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
6Wilder Miraballes (Uru) C.C. Villa Teresa
7Luis Martinez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
8Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
9Juan Ramirez (Uru) C.C. Porongos
10Fernando Mendez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
11Marcelo Graces (Uru) Olimpico Juvenil

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Diego Gonzalez (Uru) C.C. Fenix
2Walter Gasto Trillini (Arg) Ora Hotels
3Juan Carlos Romeu (Cub) Cuba
4Racso Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
5Alexander Acosta (Uru) C.C. Arco Iris

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1C.C. Porongos97:10:40
2Boyacá Orgul. America97:12:26
3C.C. Villa Teresa97:12:28
4Ora Hotels97:19:38
5Seleccion De Cuba99:00:56

