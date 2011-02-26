Trending

Langeveld wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Dutchman edges defending champion Flecha in Ghent

Image 1 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) gets the kisses

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) gets the kisses
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 52

Flecha and Terpstra chase Langeveld

Flecha and Terpstra chase Langeveld
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 3 of 52

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) focuses on the road ahead

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) focuses on the road ahead
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 4 of 52

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) didn't seem to like the conditions

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) didn't seem to like the conditions
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 5 of 52

Boom, Hushovd and Boonen on the front

Boom, Hushovd and Boonen on the front
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 6 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank)

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank)
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 7 of 52

Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky) on the Haaghoke section

Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky) on the Haaghoke section
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 8 of 52

The peloton crests the Leberg

The peloton crests the Leberg
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 9 of 52

Russell Downing (Team Sky)

Russell Downing (Team Sky)
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 10 of 52

Steegmans shows sign of fatigue

Steegmans shows sign of fatigue
(Image credit: fietsenphotography.com)
Image 11 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) celebrates the biggest win of his career

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) celebrates the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 52

Niki Terpstra (Quick Step)

Niki Terpstra (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) could hardly believe he had won

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) could hardly believe he had won
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) gets the applause

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) gets the applause
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) enjoys his moment of glory

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) enjoys his moment of glory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 52

The podium: Flecha, Langeveld, Hayman

The podium: Flecha, Langeveld, Hayman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) on the podium

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 52

Yeah! Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) celebrates

Yeah! Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) celebrates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 52

Tom boonen (Quick Step) ahead of the peloton

Tom boonen (Quick Step) ahead of the peloton
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 52

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil)

Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 52

Devolder kept his Belgian national champion's jersey under wraps

Devolder kept his Belgian national champion's jersey under wraps
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 52

Boonen and Hushovd at the head of the peloton

Boonen and Hushovd at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 52

Gilbert goes on the attack

Gilbert goes on the attack
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 52

Niki Terpstra and Gert Steegmans lead for Quick-Step

Niki Terpstra and Gert Steegmans lead for Quick-Step
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 52

It was a day for the true hard men of cycling

It was a day for the true hard men of cycling
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank)

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 52

Flecha takes a corner

Flecha takes a corner
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 52

Langeveld during his brave solo breakaway

Langeveld during his brave solo breakaway
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 52

Flecha chases after Langeveld on the cobbles

Flecha chases after Langeveld on the cobbles
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 52

Here Flecha does his turn on the front

Here Flecha does his turn on the front
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 52

Langeveld and Flecha in the finale

Langeveld and Flecha in the finale
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 52

Early in the race, Hushovd kept wrap up in a grey cape

Early in the race, Hushovd kept wrap up in a grey cape
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 52

Thor Hushovd's rainbow jersey stands out in the dark and dirt

Thor Hushovd's rainbow jersey stands out in the dark and dirt
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 52

a mud covered Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

a mud covered Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 52

Boonen was aggressive mid-race but then faded

Boonen was aggressive mid-race but then faded
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 52

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 52

The early break of the race

The early break of the race
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 52

Here they come

Here they come
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 52

Bare trees and heavy rain but the Belgian season has begun

Bare trees and heavy rain but the Belgian season has begun
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 52

Langeveld and Flecha sprint to the line

Langeveld and Flecha sprint to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 52

Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) at the finish

Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 52

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)

World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 52

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) seemed happy to have finished the race

Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) seemed happy to have finished the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 52

Leif Hoste (Katusha)

Leif Hoste (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 52

Belgian national champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil)

Belgian national champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 52

Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano)

Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) wins the sprint

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) wins the sprint
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 49 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) in action during his breakaway

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) in action during his breakaway
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 50 of 52

Langeveld just beat Flecha in the sprint

Langeveld just beat Flecha in the sprint
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 51 of 52

Langeveld leads the attack to the finish

Langeveld leads the attack to the finish
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 52 of 52

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky)
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) edged out last year's winner Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) in a close sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Related Articles

Langeveld confirms his Classics pedigree

Flecha falls 10cm short for repeat win

Langeveld threw his bike at the line and won a few centimetres to take the biggest win of his career. He collected the kisses and the praise on the podium, with Matt Hayman joining his teammate Flecha on the podium after taking third place ahead of Yoann Offredo (FDJ).

“I worked very hard for the victory and I'm going to take my time to enjoy it,” Langeveld said.

The Dutchman rode aggressively in the rain-soaked race, launching a solo attack in the middle of the key hilly section of the race with more than 50km left to race.

He quickly gained a gap of half a minute on a chase group while all the big-name favourites were riding in the remains of the peloton just under a minute down. On the Leberg climb, Flecha launched a counter-attack together with Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step) out of the peloton.

“On the Leberg it was time to gamble and I had the legs to go there,” Flecha said.

The Spaniard first caught up with the group of chasers and then he left them on the cobbles of the Paddestraat when there were less than 30km to race. At that moment the gap between Flecha and Langeveld was more than a minute. Langeveld and Flecha fought out an intense pursuit but the Spaniard closed the gap second by second on his former Rabobank teammate.

With 15km to go, Flecha joined up with Langeveld and the two were set for a two-man sprint.

“I didn't wait for Flecha but when he came back I saw that he didn't have much left in his tank. I knew that he would try to attack. If I could neutralize that attack I would be mentally at an advantage,” Langeveld said.

The final kilometres unfolded as Langeveld predicted but in the sprint Flecha surprisingly turned out to be much faster than expected. “Normally Langeveld is faster but after such a race it's different. I wasn't as sure as he was that he’d won but in the end he was ten centimetres faster today,” Flecha conceded.

In the first chase group there were several attacks in the final kilometres and a minute after the close sprint, it was Hayman who showed up first at the St-Peter's square in Ghent, just ahead of the surprising young French rider Yoann Offredo (FDJ). The other chasers were just behind, with the main peloton at five minutes and another cold and wet group at almost ten minutes.

All the action

The first half of the race was marked by a breakaway by Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-KDL), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Bram Schmitz and Steven Caethoven (Veranda's Willems-Accent), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis), Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Ronan van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar). The group build up a lead of almost eight minutes. However the foul weather made it a hard race and by the time the race started in earnest front many riders were already at their limit.

On the cobbles of Donderij, with 65km to go, the race started in the peloton when the riders from Sky and then Tom Boonen (Quick-Step) upping the speed. When arriving at the Taaienberg – also known as Boonenberg – the peloton was stretched out. Boonen led the peloton over the cobbled climb in the asphalted gutter, with world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) just behind him. In between the Taaienberg and the Eikenberg climbs, the pace remained high thanks to the efforts of Offredo and Hushovd.

The early breakaway was quickly caught and Langeveld used the Eikenberg to go clear. Behind him the favourites were playing a waiting game. A group including John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad), Hayman, Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Cervélo) went away after him. Little later another group left the main peloton featuring Fréderic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet-KDL), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Luca Paolini (Katusha).

When Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step) set a high pace on the Leberg he ended up riding away with Flecha. The chase groups came together behind sole leader Langeveld, who still had a lead of more than a minute. Flecha put the hammer down on the cobbles of the Paddestraat and set off in pursuit, and from there the great finale with Langeveld unfolded.

Flecha seemed the favourite to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for a second year but the young Dutchman had no plans to give up as he showed with his perfect sprint.

 

Full Results
1Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5:18:03
2Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
3Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:01
4Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:04
5Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:21
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:24
7Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:30
8Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:01:34
12John Degenkolb (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:01:39
13Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:05:05
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
16Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
17Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
24Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
26Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Leopard Trek
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
29Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
32Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
35Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
36Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
37Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
38Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
39Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
40Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
42Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
45Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:09:22
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:10:41
47Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
48Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
50Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
51Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
54Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
59Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
60Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
64Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
65Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
66Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Katusha Team
68Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Dominic Klemme (Ger) Leopard Trek
70Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
71Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
72Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
73Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
74Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
75Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
77Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:29
78Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
79Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
80Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81William Clarke (Aus) Leopard Trek
82Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
83Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
84Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
86Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
87Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
88Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
89Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
90Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
91Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
92James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
93Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) HTC-Highroad
96Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
97Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

 

Latest on Cyclingnews