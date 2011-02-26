Image 1 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) gets the kisses (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 52 Flecha and Terpstra chase Langeveld (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 3 of 52 Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Highroad) focuses on the road ahead (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 4 of 52 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) didn't seem to like the conditions (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 5 of 52 Boom, Hushovd and Boonen on the front (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 6 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 7 of 52 Jeremy Hunt (Team Sky) on the Haaghoke section (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 8 of 52 The peloton crests the Leberg (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 9 of 52 Russell Downing (Team Sky) (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 10 of 52 Steegmans shows sign of fatigue (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 11 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) celebrates the biggest win of his career (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 52 Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) could hardly believe he had won (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) gets the applause (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) enjoys his moment of glory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 52 The podium: Flecha, Langeveld, Hayman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 52 Yeah! Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) celebrates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 52 Tom boonen (Quick Step) ahead of the peloton (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 52 Björn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 52 Devolder kept his Belgian national champion's jersey under wraps (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 52 Boonen and Hushovd at the head of the peloton (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 52 Gilbert goes on the attack (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 52 Niki Terpstra and Gert Steegmans lead for Quick-Step (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 52 It was a day for the true hard men of cycling (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 52 Flecha takes a corner (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 52 Langeveld during his brave solo breakaway (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 52 Flecha chases after Langeveld on the cobbles (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 52 Here Flecha does his turn on the front (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 52 Langeveld and Flecha in the finale (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 52 Early in the race, Hushovd kept wrap up in a grey cape (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 52 Thor Hushovd's rainbow jersey stands out in the dark and dirt (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 52 a mud covered Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 52 Boonen was aggressive mid-race but then faded (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 52 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 52 The early break of the race (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 52 Here they come (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 52 Bare trees and heavy rain but the Belgian season has begun (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 52 Langeveld and Flecha sprint to the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 52 Serguei Ivanov (Katusha) at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 52 World champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 52 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) seemed happy to have finished the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 52 Leif Hoste (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 52 Belgian national champion Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 52 Bert De Backer (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 52 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) wins the sprint (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 49 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) in action during his breakaway (Image credit: AFP) Image 50 of 52 Langeveld just beat Flecha in the sprint (Image credit: AFP) Image 51 of 52 Langeveld leads the attack to the finish (Image credit: AFP) Image 52 of 52 Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) leads Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank) edged out last year's winner Juan Antonio Flecha (Team Sky) in a close sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Langeveld threw his bike at the line and won a few centimetres to take the biggest win of his career. He collected the kisses and the praise on the podium, with Matt Hayman joining his teammate Flecha on the podium after taking third place ahead of Yoann Offredo (FDJ).

“I worked very hard for the victory and I'm going to take my time to enjoy it,” Langeveld said.

The Dutchman rode aggressively in the rain-soaked race, launching a solo attack in the middle of the key hilly section of the race with more than 50km left to race.

He quickly gained a gap of half a minute on a chase group while all the big-name favourites were riding in the remains of the peloton just under a minute down. On the Leberg climb, Flecha launched a counter-attack together with Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step) out of the peloton.

“On the Leberg it was time to gamble and I had the legs to go there,” Flecha said.

The Spaniard first caught up with the group of chasers and then he left them on the cobbles of the Paddestraat when there were less than 30km to race. At that moment the gap between Flecha and Langeveld was more than a minute. Langeveld and Flecha fought out an intense pursuit but the Spaniard closed the gap second by second on his former Rabobank teammate.

With 15km to go, Flecha joined up with Langeveld and the two were set for a two-man sprint.

“I didn't wait for Flecha but when he came back I saw that he didn't have much left in his tank. I knew that he would try to attack. If I could neutralize that attack I would be mentally at an advantage,” Langeveld said.

The final kilometres unfolded as Langeveld predicted but in the sprint Flecha surprisingly turned out to be much faster than expected. “Normally Langeveld is faster but after such a race it's different. I wasn't as sure as he was that he’d won but in the end he was ten centimetres faster today,” Flecha conceded.

In the first chase group there were several attacks in the final kilometres and a minute after the close sprint, it was Hayman who showed up first at the St-Peter's square in Ghent, just ahead of the surprising young French rider Yoann Offredo (FDJ). The other chasers were just behind, with the main peloton at five minutes and another cold and wet group at almost ten minutes.

All the action

The first half of the race was marked by a breakaway by Sébastien Delfosse (Landbouwkrediet-KDL), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Bram Schmitz and Steven Caethoven (Veranda's Willems-Accent), Aleksejs Saramotins (Cofidis), Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ), Ronan van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Sébastien Chavanel (Europcar). The group build up a lead of almost eight minutes. However the foul weather made it a hard race and by the time the race started in earnest front many riders were already at their limit.

On the cobbles of Donderij, with 65km to go, the race started in the peloton when the riders from Sky and then Tom Boonen (Quick-Step) upping the speed. When arriving at the Taaienberg – also known as Boonenberg – the peloton was stretched out. Boonen led the peloton over the cobbled climb in the asphalted gutter, with world champion Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervélo) just behind him. In between the Taaienberg and the Eikenberg climbs, the pace remained high thanks to the efforts of Offredo and Hushovd.

The early breakaway was quickly caught and Langeveld used the Eikenberg to go clear. Behind him the favourites were playing a waiting game. A group including John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad), Hayman, Manuel Quinziato (BMC), Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Cervélo) went away after him. Little later another group left the main peloton featuring Fréderic Amorison (Landbouwkrediet-KDL), Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Luca Paolini (Katusha).

When Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step) set a high pace on the Leberg he ended up riding away with Flecha. The chase groups came together behind sole leader Langeveld, who still had a lead of more than a minute. Flecha put the hammer down on the cobbles of the Paddestraat and set off in pursuit, and from there the great finale with Langeveld unfolded.

Flecha seemed the favourite to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for a second year but the young Dutchman had no plans to give up as he showed with his perfect sprint.