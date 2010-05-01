Spilak soars in Chatel
Rogers holds Valverde at bay
Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) claimed a hard-fought solo victory in the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie on Saturday afternoon. The Slovenian attacked a late-race, four-man escape group with 10 kilometres to go and crossed the line 13 seconds clear of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
Spilak was able to distance Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) and Morris Possoni (Sky), who had joined him after his initial attack with 15 kilometres remaining in the stage. It was the first victory of the season for Spilak and his first win since the 2009 Tour of Slovenia.
"I like to race under the rain and today was an important confirmation," said Spilak after the stage. "This is my first victory of the year and I'm very happy because it came in an exciting way; I tried to attack until I could be on my own. I'm tired, but there are still some climbs to come and maybe the overall classification could change."
The stage win also moved the 23-year-old Spilak into third place overall. He now sits five second behind race leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia). Rogers maintained his overall advantage over Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), but saw his margin cut to just one second after the Spaniard claimed a bonus second at the final sprint point of the day.
Second place-getter Sagan threw his own victory salute, clearly unaware that the stage had already been won by his Lampre rival. However, the Slovakian rider had reason to celebrate as his margin over the peloton saw him shift back into the top-10 overall.
Wet, wet, wet
After three days of sunny skies, the peloton was faced with the polar opposite on Saturday as the raincoats got a workout beneath heavy rain.
Stage two animator Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) was again anxious to attack. The Russian escaped with Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank), Maxim Gourov (Astana), Andreas Stauff (Quick Step), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Martin Elmiger (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi).
The leaders worked well together and had the slopes of the first of two Category 1 climbs, the Pas-De-Morgins to themselves. Cresting the summit with their lead still intact, they headed down the other side with more than a three-minutes advantage over the peloton.
With 55 kilometres to go, the break's lead was 3:25, but by the 40-kilometre mark, the gap had dropped to 2:13. The torrential rain saw the seven leaders descend gingerly off the Morgins. Stauff was the most nervous of the group as he yo-yoed from his companions through the sodden corners.
Behind them, Caisse d'Epargne were leading the peloton, as the Spanish squad worked to defend Alejandro Valverde's second place overall. With a little over 32 kilometres to go, the two groups were separated by just 1:27.
The start of the Col du Corbier spelled disaster for the leaders as they commenced what would be a largely uphill route to the finish line. In the peloton, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) took the rise in gradient as their cue; the two attacking what was then a one-minute gap to the leaders.
The Caisse-led peloton weren't enthusiastic about Gilbert and Capecchi's move and shut it down quickly. One-by-one, the leaders were met by a similar fate, however, Oroz elected to prolong his time in front. The Euskaltel rider attacked, with Busche and Marycz the only ones able to follow.
The injection of pace from Oroz held the lead at a minute, but it again began to drop. With little more than 30 seconds to cross, Mauricio Ardila (Rabobank) attacked the peloton. Ignatiev clung to the Spaniard's wheel, but both were dragged back to the main group.
Rabobank wasn't done yet, though. With 27 kilometres to go, Denis Menchov launched a powerful attack. The Russian closed the gap to the leaders and soon found himself alone as the exhausted early escapees faded away.
Caisse d'Epargne were still in control of a truncated peloton, Valverde sitting second wheel. Hubert Dupont (AG2R-La Mondiale) set off in a solo pursuit of Menchov, who was the first to crest the Corbier.
Menchov's attack came to naught as a short descent off the Corbier gave Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) a launch pad to attack. Menchov slipped into line in the first group, which also included Valverde, race leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo).
Valverde led Rogers over the final sprint point of the day. Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was the next to go on the offensive, and he was joined by Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) and Morris Possoni (Sky).
The quartet built itself a lead of 30 seconds with 10 kilometres to go. Moreau's presence out front meant Caisse d'Epargne could hand responsibility for the pace in the peloton to Euskaltel-Euskadi and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).
Spilak didn't appear happy with his company as he shot out of the lead group. Bass was the first to cross before Moreau and Possoni hauled their way back. A third attack from Spilak broke his companions for good. With eight kilometres to race, he was in possession of a 26-second advantage over the peloton.
Three kilometres later, Spilak had managed to hold his lead and looked smooth as he continued the ascent towards the finish in Chatel. With 4000m left to race, Spilak had managed to eek out a further six seconds, his lead 0:32.
The steep switchback ramps into Chatel appeared to chip away at Spilak's advantage, but behind the peloton was covering the required distance at much the same pace. Dupont again tried his luck, but with three kilometres to go and 30 seconds to close, the Frenchman appeared to have left his run too late.
Dupont was joined by Sagan and Gilbert, but as they united, Spilak was heading under the flamme rouge with 18 seconds in hand. Just over a minute later, he rose his arms in victory. Sagan crossed in second, out sprinting Gilbert.
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4:05:25
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:13
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:22
|6
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|7
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|9
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|11
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|15
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|18
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|19
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|25
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:29
|27
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:22
|30
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:20
|31
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:03
|32
|Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:25
|33
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:28
|35
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:03
|36
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|37
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|38
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:03:07
|39
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|41
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
|42
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|43
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|45
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:53
|47
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:04
|48
|Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:23
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|51
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|53
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:39
|54
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|55
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|57
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|59
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|60
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|61
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|62
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:02
|65
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|67
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|69
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|70
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:31
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|73
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|75
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|76
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|77
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|79
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|81
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|82
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|85
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|86
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:11:44
|87
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:13:05
|88
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|89
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|90
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|91
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:17:47
|92
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|93
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|94
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|97
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:19:43
|98
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|99
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:19:45
|100
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:20:34
|101
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:36
|102
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|103
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|104
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|107
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|108
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|109
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|110
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|112
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|113
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|114
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|115
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|116
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|117
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|118
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|120
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|121
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|123
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|124
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|125
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|126
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:48
|127
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|128
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|130
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|131
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|132
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|133
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|134
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|135
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|136
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|137
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|138
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNS
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|DNS
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|DNS
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|DNS
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNS
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNS
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNS
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|3
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|4
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|4
|5
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|1
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|12
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|3
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|1
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|3
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|pts
|2
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|3
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Française des Jeux
|12:17:21
|2
|Team Radioshack
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|Liquigas - Doimo
|12:19:25
|5
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12:20:05
|6
|Rabobank
|12:20:06
|7
|Footon - Servetto
|12:20:20
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12:20:51
|9
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|12:21:27
|10
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|12:22:31
|11
|Team Katusha
|12:25:23
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|12:25:47
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|12:26:20
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|12:26:52
|15
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12:28:30
|16
|Cervelo Test Team
|12:31:15
|17
|Astana
|12:36:35
|18
|Team Milram
|12:42:37
|19
|Quick Step
|12:54:52
|20
|Garmin - Transitions
|12:57:49
|1
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|14:01:48
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:01
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:05
|4
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|5
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|6
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|0:00:17
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:19
|8
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:26
|9
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:41
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:52
|12
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:00:53
|13
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:56
|14
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:59
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:05
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:14
|17
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:01:15
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:23
|19
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:28
|20
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:29
|21
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:02
|22
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:02:08
|23
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:22
|24
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|25
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|26
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:56
|27
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|28
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|29
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:32
|30
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:37
|31
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:42
|32
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:45
|33
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:03:58
|34
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:03
|35
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:04
|36
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|37
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:11
|38
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|39
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:04:17
|40
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|0:04:22
|41
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:24
|42
|Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:35
|43
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:04:45
|44
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:05:16
|45
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|46
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:32
|47
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:01
|48
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:20
|49
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:29
|50
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:06:39
|51
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:49
|52
|Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:20
|53
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:07:25
|54
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:07:27
|55
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:36
|56
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:56
|57
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:04
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:58
|59
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:15
|60
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:22
|61
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:07
|62
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:22
|63
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:12
|64
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:17
|65
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:23
|66
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:52
|67
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:56
|68
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:59
|69
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:01
|70
|Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:14:02
|71
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:14:06
|72
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:25
|73
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:14:51
|74
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:13
|75
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:18
|76
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:58
|77
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:59
|78
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:53
|79
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:21
|80
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:19:06
|81
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:19:47
|82
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:23
|83
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:21:10
|84
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:28
|85
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:21:40
|86
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:10
|87
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:18
|88
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:22:32
|89
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:42
|90
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:22:59
|91
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:23:00
|92
|Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:23:02
|93
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:59
|95
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:06
|96
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:24:10
|97
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:24:21
|98
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:24:41
|99
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:48
|100
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:25:17
|101
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:46
|102
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:28:43
|103
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:30:50
|104
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|105
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:49
|106
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:02
|107
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:32:51
|108
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:33:15
|109
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|0:33:21
|110
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|0:33:24
|111
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:33:34
|112
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:33:35
|113
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:33:42
|114
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:33:48
|115
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:34:26
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:34:35
|117
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:34:50
|118
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:35:44
|119
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:35:46
|120
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|0:36:41
|121
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:41:40
|122
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|123
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:42:37
|124
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:42:51
|125
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:43:42
|126
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:44:12
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|128
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:45:17
|129
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:37
|130
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:45:44
|131
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:45:54
|132
|Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:46:25
|133
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:46:38
|134
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:46:43
|135
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:47:15
|136
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:47:23
|137
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:52:40
|138
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:53:06
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|40
|pts
|2
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|18
|5
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|6
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|12
|7
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|8
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|9
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|10
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|11
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|6
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|13
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|4
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|16
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|17
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|18
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|3
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|6
|4
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|5
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|6
|6
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|7
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|3
|8
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|9
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|3
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|12
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|1
|13
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|14
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14:01:53
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:36
|3
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:00:48
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:24
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:40
|6
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:58
|7
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:04:06
|9
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:11
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|11
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:24
|12
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:06:34
|13
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:02
|14
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:17
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:47
|16
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:13
|17
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:54
|18
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:18
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:21:05
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:23
|21
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:37
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:24:16
|23
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:24:43
|24
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:41
|25
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:30:45
|26
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:33:37
|27
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:34:45
|28
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:41:35
|29
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:42:32
|30
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:45:12
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:32
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:45:49
|33
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:46:38
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|42:06:57
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:40
|3
|Française des Jeux
|0:01:42
|4
|Rabobank
|0:04:02
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:04:10
|6
|Footon - Servetto
|0:05:26
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:35
|8
|Euskatel - Euskadi
|0:06:33
|9
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:08:02
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:17
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|13
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:10:51
|14
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:11:42
|15
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:17:27
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|0:20:57
|17
|Team Milram
|0:28:58
|18
|Astana
|0:35:41
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:42:40
|20
|Quick Step
|0:42:48
