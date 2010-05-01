Image 1 of 9 Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 9 Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 9 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the peloton home (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 9 Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 9 Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) begins to celebrate in Chatel (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 9 It was a wet day for the peloton on stage four at the Tour of Romandie (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 9 Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) held on to the yellow jersey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 9 Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) salutes after a sodden stage in Switzerland (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 9 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) finished second, but it appears his sports director forgot to tell him Spilak was up the road. (Image credit: AFP)

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) claimed a hard-fought solo victory in the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie on Saturday afternoon. The Slovenian attacked a late-race, four-man escape group with 10 kilometres to go and crossed the line 13 seconds clear of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Spilak was able to distance Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) and Morris Possoni (Sky), who had joined him after his initial attack with 15 kilometres remaining in the stage. It was the first victory of the season for Spilak and his first win since the 2009 Tour of Slovenia.

"I like to race under the rain and today was an important confirmation," said Spilak after the stage. "This is my first victory of the year and I'm very happy because it came in an exciting way; I tried to attack until I could be on my own. I'm tired, but there are still some climbs to come and maybe the overall classification could change."

The stage win also moved the 23-year-old Spilak into third place overall. He now sits five second behind race leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia). Rogers maintained his overall advantage over Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), but saw his margin cut to just one second after the Spaniard claimed a bonus second at the final sprint point of the day.

Second place-getter Sagan threw his own victory salute, clearly unaware that the stage had already been won by his Lampre rival. However, the Slovakian rider had reason to celebrate as his margin over the peloton saw him shift back into the top-10 overall.

Wet, wet, wet

After three days of sunny skies, the peloton was faced with the polar opposite on Saturday as the raincoats got a workout beneath heavy rain.

Stage two animator Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) was again anxious to attack. The Russian escaped with Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank), Maxim Gourov (Astana), Andreas Stauff (Quick Step), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Martin Elmiger (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The leaders worked well together and had the slopes of the first of two Category 1 climbs, the Pas-De-Morgins to themselves. Cresting the summit with their lead still intact, they headed down the other side with more than a three-minutes advantage over the peloton.

With 55 kilometres to go, the break's lead was 3:25, but by the 40-kilometre mark, the gap had dropped to 2:13. The torrential rain saw the seven leaders descend gingerly off the Morgins. Stauff was the most nervous of the group as he yo-yoed from his companions through the sodden corners.

Behind them, Caisse d'Epargne were leading the peloton, as the Spanish squad worked to defend Alejandro Valverde's second place overall. With a little over 32 kilometres to go, the two groups were separated by just 1:27.

The start of the Col du Corbier spelled disaster for the leaders as they commenced what would be a largely uphill route to the finish line. In the peloton, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) took the rise in gradient as their cue; the two attacking what was then a one-minute gap to the leaders.

The Caisse-led peloton weren't enthusiastic about Gilbert and Capecchi's move and shut it down quickly. One-by-one, the leaders were met by a similar fate, however, Oroz elected to prolong his time in front. The Euskaltel rider attacked, with Busche and Marycz the only ones able to follow.

The injection of pace from Oroz held the lead at a minute, but it again began to drop. With little more than 30 seconds to cross, Mauricio Ardila (Rabobank) attacked the peloton. Ignatiev clung to the Spaniard's wheel, but both were dragged back to the main group.

Rabobank wasn't done yet, though. With 27 kilometres to go, Denis Menchov launched a powerful attack. The Russian closed the gap to the leaders and soon found himself alone as the exhausted early escapees faded away.

Caisse d'Epargne were still in control of a truncated peloton, Valverde sitting second wheel. Hubert Dupont (AG2R-La Mondiale) set off in a solo pursuit of Menchov, who was the first to crest the Corbier.

Menchov's attack came to naught as a short descent off the Corbier gave Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) a launch pad to attack. Menchov slipped into line in the first group, which also included Valverde, race leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo).

Valverde led Rogers over the final sprint point of the day. Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was the next to go on the offensive, and he was joined by Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) and Morris Possoni (Sky).

The quartet built itself a lead of 30 seconds with 10 kilometres to go. Moreau's presence out front meant Caisse d'Epargne could hand responsibility for the pace in the peloton to Euskaltel-Euskadi and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Spilak didn't appear happy with his company as he shot out of the lead group. Bass was the first to cross before Moreau and Possoni hauled their way back. A third attack from Spilak broke his companions for good. With eight kilometres to race, he was in possession of a 26-second advantage over the peloton.

Three kilometres later, Spilak had managed to hold his lead and looked smooth as he continued the ascent towards the finish in Chatel. With 4000m left to race, Spilak had managed to eek out a further six seconds, his lead 0:32.

The steep switchback ramps into Chatel appeared to chip away at Spilak's advantage, but behind the peloton was covering the required distance at much the same pace. Dupont again tried his luck, but with three kilometres to go and 30 seconds to close, the Frenchman appeared to have left his run too late.

Dupont was joined by Sagan and Gilbert, but as they united, Spilak was heading under the flamme rouge with 18 seconds in hand. Just over a minute later, he rose his arms in victory. Sagan crossed in second, out sprinting Gilbert.

Full Results 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4:05:25 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:13 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:15 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:22 6 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 7 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 10 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 11 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 15 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 16 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 17 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 18 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 19 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 20 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 22 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 23 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 24 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 25 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:29 27 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 28 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 29 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:22 30 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:20 31 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:03 32 Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:25 33 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:28 35 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:03 36 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 37 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:06 38 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:03:07 39 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 41 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam 42 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 43 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 45 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:53 47 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:04 48 Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:23 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 53 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:39 54 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 55 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 57 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 58 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 59 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 60 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 61 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 62 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:02 65 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 66 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 67 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 69 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 70 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:11:31 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 73 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 74 Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 75 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 76 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 77 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 79 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 80 Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram 81 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 82 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 85 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 86 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:11:44 87 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:13:05 88 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 89 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 90 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 91 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:17:47 92 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 93 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 94 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 96 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 97 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:19:43 98 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 99 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:19:45 100 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:20:34 101 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:36 102 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 103 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 104 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto 106 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 107 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 108 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 109 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 110 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 111 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 112 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 113 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 114 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 115 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 116 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 117 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 118 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 119 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 120 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 121 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 122 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 123 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 124 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 125 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 126 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:48 127 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 128 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 130 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 131 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 132 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 133 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 134 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 135 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 136 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 137 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 138 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha DNF Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step DNF Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack DNF Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNS Allan Davis (Aus) Astana DNS Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions DNS Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step DNS Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions DNS Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia DNS Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNS David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNS Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team

Pas-de-Morgins - 88.6km, Category 1 1 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 3 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 6 4 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 4 5 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 2

Col du Corbier - 132.6km, Category 1 1 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 12 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 8 3 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 6 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4

Sprint 1 - Monthey Simplon 72km 1 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 pts 2 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 3 3 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 - Abondance 142.9km 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 pts 2 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 3 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 1

Teams 1 Française des Jeux 12:17:21 2 Team Radioshack 3 Caisse d'Epargne 4 Liquigas - Doimo 12:19:25 5 Sky Professional Cycling Team 12:20:05 6 Rabobank 12:20:06 7 Footon - Servetto 12:20:20 8 Omega Pharma-Lotto 12:20:51 9 Euskatel - Euskadi 12:21:27 10 AG2R - La Mondiale 12:22:31 11 Team Katusha 12:25:23 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 12:25:47 13 Team Saxo Bank 12:26:20 14 BMC Racing Team 12:26:52 15 Team HTC - Columbia 12:28:30 16 Cervelo Test Team 12:31:15 17 Astana 12:36:35 18 Team Milram 12:42:37 19 Quick Step 12:54:52 20 Garmin - Transitions 12:57:49

General Classification after stage 4 1 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 14:01:48 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:01 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:05 4 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:07 5 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:10 6 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 0:00:17 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:19 8 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:26 9 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:41 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:52 12 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 0:00:53 13 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:56 14 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:59 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:05 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:14 17 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:01:15 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:23 19 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:28 20 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:29 21 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:02:02 22 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:02:08 23 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:22 24 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 25 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:54 26 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:56 27 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:10 28 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:31 29 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:32 30 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:37 31 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:42 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:03:45 33 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:03:58 34 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:03 35 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:04 36 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:10 37 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:11 38 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 39 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:04:17 40 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 0:04:22 41 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:24 42 Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:35 43 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:45 44 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:16 45 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:28 46 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:32 47 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:01 48 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:20 49 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:29 50 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:06:39 51 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:49 52 Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:20 53 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:07:25 54 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:07:27 55 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:07:36 56 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:56 57 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:04 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:58 59 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:15 60 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:22 61 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:07 62 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:10:22 63 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:12 64 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 0:12:17 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:23 66 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:52 67 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:56 68 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:59 69 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:01 70 Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:14:02 71 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:14:06 72 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:25 73 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:14:51 74 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:13 75 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:15:18 76 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:15:58 77 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:59 78 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:53 79 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:21 80 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 0:19:06 81 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:19:47 82 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:23 83 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 0:21:10 84 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:28 85 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:21:40 Transitions 0:21:40 86 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 0:22:10 87 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:18 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:22:32 89 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:22:42 90 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:22:59 91 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:23:00 92 Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:23:02 93 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:59 95 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:06 96 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 0:24:10 97 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:24:21 98 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:24:41 99 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:48 100 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:25:17 101 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:25:46 102 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:28:43 103 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:30:50 104 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 105 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:31:49 106 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:02 107 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:32:51 108 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:33:15 Euskadi 0:33:15 109 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 0:33:21 110 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 0:33:24 111 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:33:34 112 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:35 113 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:33:42 114 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:33:48 115 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:34:26 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:34:35 117 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:34:50 118 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:35:44 119 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:35:46 120 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 0:36:41 121 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:41:40 122 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:42:37 124 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:42:51 125 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:43:42 126 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:44:12 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 128 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:45:17 129 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:45:37 130 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:45:44 131 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:45:54 132 Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:46:25 133 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:46:38 134 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:46:43 135 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:47:15 136 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:47:23 137 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:52:40 138 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:53:06

Mountains Classification 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 40 pts 2 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 3 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 18 5 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 6 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 12 7 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 12 8 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 8 9 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 8 10 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 6 11 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 6 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 13 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 4 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 16 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 17 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 2 18 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 2 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1

Points Classification 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 6 3 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 6 4 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 6 6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 3 7 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 3 8 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 9 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 3 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1 12 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 1 13 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 14 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1

Young Riders Classification 1 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14:01:53 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:36 3 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 0:00:48 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:01:24 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:03:40 6 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:58 7 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:05 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:04:06 9 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:11 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:23 11 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:24 12 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:06:34 13 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:02 14 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:10:17 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:47 16 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:15:13 17 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:54 18 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:18 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 0:21:05 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:23 21 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:22:37 22 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:24:16 23 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:24:43 24 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:25:41 25 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:30:45 26 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:33:37 27 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:34:45 28 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:41:35 29 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:42:32 30 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:45:12 31 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:45:32 32 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 0:45:49 33 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:46:38