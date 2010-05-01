Trending

Spilak soars in Chatel

Rogers holds Valverde at bay

Image 1 of 9

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) wins the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 9

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 9

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the peloton home

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) leads the peloton home
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 9

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 9

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) begins to celebrate in Chatel

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) begins to celebrate in Chatel
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 9

It was a wet day for the peloton on stage four at the Tour of Romandie

It was a wet day for the peloton on stage four at the Tour of Romandie
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 9

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) held on to the yellow jersey.

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) held on to the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 9

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) salutes after a sodden stage in Switzerland

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) salutes after a sodden stage in Switzerland
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 9

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) finished second, but it appears his sports director forgot to tell him Spilak was up the road.

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) finished second, but it appears his sports director forgot to tell him Spilak was up the road.
(Image credit: AFP)

Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) claimed a hard-fought solo victory in the fourth stage of the Tour of Romandie on Saturday afternoon. The Slovenian attacked a late-race, four-man escape group with 10 kilometres to go and crossed the line 13 seconds clear of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Spilak was able to distance Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo), Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne) and Morris Possoni (Sky), who had joined him after his initial attack with 15 kilometres remaining in the stage. It was the first victory of the season for Spilak and his first win since the 2009 Tour of Slovenia.

"I like to race under the rain and today was an important confirmation," said Spilak after the stage. "This is my first victory of the year and I'm very happy because it came in an exciting way; I tried to attack until I could be on my own. I'm tired, but there are still some climbs to come and maybe the overall classification could change."

The stage win also moved the 23-year-old Spilak into third place overall. He now sits five second behind race leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia). Rogers maintained his overall advantage over Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne), but saw his margin cut to just one second after the Spaniard claimed a bonus second at the final sprint point of the day.

Second place-getter Sagan threw his own victory salute, clearly unaware that the stage had already been won by his Lampre rival. However, the Slovakian rider had reason to celebrate as his margin over the peloton saw him shift back into the top-10 overall.

Wet, wet, wet

After three days of sunny skies, the peloton was faced with the polar opposite on Saturday as the raincoats got a workout beneath heavy rain.

Stage two animator Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) was again anxious to attack. The Russian escaped with Jaroslaw Marycz (Saxo Bank), Maxim Gourov (Astana), Andreas Stauff (Quick Step), Matthew Busche (RadioShack), Martin Elmiger (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

The leaders worked well together and had the slopes of the first of two Category 1 climbs, the Pas-De-Morgins to themselves. Cresting the summit with their lead still intact,  they headed down the other side with more than a three-minutes advantage over the peloton.

With 55 kilometres to go, the break's lead was 3:25, but by the 40-kilometre mark, the gap had dropped to 2:13. The torrential rain saw the seven leaders descend gingerly off the Morgins. Stauff was the most nervous of the group as he yo-yoed from his companions through the sodden corners.

Behind them, Caisse d'Epargne were leading the peloton, as the Spanish squad worked to defend Alejandro Valverde's second place overall. With a little over 32 kilometres to go, the two groups were separated by just 1:27.

The start of the Col du Corbier spelled disaster for the leaders as they commenced what would be a largely uphill route to the finish line. In the peloton, Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) and Eros Capecchi (Footon-Servetto) took the rise in gradient as their cue; the two attacking what was then a one-minute gap to the leaders.

The Caisse-led peloton weren't enthusiastic about Gilbert and Capecchi's move and shut it down quickly. One-by-one, the leaders were met by a similar fate, however, Oroz elected to prolong his time in front. The Euskaltel rider attacked, with Busche and Marycz the only ones able to follow.

The injection of pace from Oroz held the lead at a minute, but it again began to drop. With little more than 30 seconds to cross, Mauricio Ardila (Rabobank) attacked the peloton. Ignatiev clung to the Spaniard's wheel, but both were dragged back to the main group.

Rabobank wasn't done yet, though. With 27 kilometres to go, Denis Menchov launched a powerful attack. The Russian closed the gap to the leaders and soon found himself alone as the exhausted early escapees faded away.

Caisse d'Epargne were still in control of a truncated peloton, Valverde sitting second wheel. Hubert Dupont (AG2R-La Mondiale) set off in a solo pursuit of Menchov, who was the first to crest the Corbier.

Menchov's attack came to naught as a short descent off the Corbier gave Janez Brajkovic (RadioShack) a launch pad to attack. Menchov slipped into line in the first group, which also included Valverde, race leader Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Doimo).

Valverde led Rogers over the final sprint point of the day. Simon Spilak (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was the next to go on the offensive, and he was joined by Christophe Moreau (Caisse d'Epargne), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) and Morris Possoni (Sky).

The quartet built itself a lead of 30 seconds with 10 kilometres to go. Moreau's presence out front meant Caisse d'Epargne could hand responsibility for the pace in the peloton to Euskaltel-Euskadi and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto).

Spilak didn't appear happy with his company as he shot out of the lead group. Bass was the first to cross before Moreau and Possoni hauled their way back. A third attack from Spilak broke his companions for good. With eight kilometres to race, he was in possession of a 26-second advantage over the peloton.

Three kilometres later, Spilak had managed to hold his lead and looked smooth as he continued the ascent towards the finish in Chatel. With 4000m left to race, Spilak had managed to eek out a further six seconds, his lead 0:32.

The steep switchback ramps into Chatel appeared to chip away at Spilak's advantage, but behind the peloton was covering the required distance at much the same pace. Dupont again tried his luck, but with three kilometres to go and 30 seconds to close, the Frenchman appeared to have left his run too late.

Dupont was joined by Sagan and Gilbert, but as they united, Spilak was heading under the flamme rouge with 18 seconds in hand. Just over a minute later, he rose his arms in victory. Sagan crossed in second, out sprinting Gilbert.

Full Results
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4:05:25
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:13
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:22
6Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
7Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
8Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
10Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
11Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
13Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
15Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
16Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
17Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
18Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
19Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
20John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
22Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
23Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
25Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
26Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:29
27Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
28Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
29Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:22
30Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:20
31David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:03
32Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:25
33Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:28
35Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:03
36Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
37Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:06
38Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:03:07
39Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
41Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
42Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
43Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
45Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:53
47Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:04:04
48Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:23
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
50Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
51Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
53Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:39
54Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
55Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
57Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
58Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
59Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
60Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
61Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
62Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
64Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:09:02
65Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
67Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
69Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
70Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:11:31
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
73Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
74Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
75Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
76Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
77Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
78Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
79Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
80Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
81Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
82Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
85Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
86Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:11:44
87Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:13:05
88Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
89Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
90Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
91Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:17:47
92Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
93Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
94Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
96Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
97Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:19:43
98Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
99Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam0:19:45
100Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:20:34
101Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:36
102Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
103Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
104Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto
106Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
107Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
108Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
109Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
110Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
111Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
112Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
113Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
114Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
115Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
116Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
117Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
118Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
119Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
120Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
121Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
122Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
123Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
124Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
125Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
126Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:20:48
127Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
128Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
129Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
130Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
131Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
132Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
133Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
134Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
135José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
136Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
137Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
138Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
DNFKevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
DNFAitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNSAllan Davis (Aus) Astana
DNSJack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
DNSWouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
DNSSvein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
DNSMark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSNicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSGreg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNSDavid Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNSJeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team

Pas-de-Morgins - 88.6km, Category 1
1Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha12pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
3Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack6
4Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step4
5Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank2

Col du Corbier - 132.6km, Category 1
1Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank12pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux8
3Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne6
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4

Sprint 1 - Monthey Simplon 72km
1Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6pts
2Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana3
3Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1

Sprint 2 - Abondance 142.9km
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6pts
2Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
3Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank1

Teams
1Française des Jeux12:17:21
2Team Radioshack
3Caisse d'Epargne
4Liquigas - Doimo12:19:25
5Sky Professional Cycling Team12:20:05
6Rabobank12:20:06
7Footon - Servetto12:20:20
8Omega Pharma-Lotto12:20:51
9Euskatel - Euskadi12:21:27
10AG2R - La Mondiale12:22:31
11Team Katusha12:25:23
12Lampre - Farnese Vini12:25:47
13Team Saxo Bank12:26:20
14BMC Racing Team12:26:52
15Team HTC - Columbia12:28:30
16Cervelo Test Team12:31:15
17Astana12:36:35
18Team Milram12:42:37
19Quick Step12:54:52
20Garmin - Transitions12:57:49

General Classification after stage 4
1Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia14:01:48
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:01
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:05
4Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:07
5Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:10
6Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack0:00:17
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:19
8Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:26
9Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:41
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
11Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:52
12Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam0:00:53
13Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:56
14Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:59
15Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:05
16Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:01:14
17Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack0:01:15
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:23
19Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:28
20Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:29
21Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:02:02
22Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack0:02:08
23Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:22
24Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
25Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:54
26Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:56
27John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:10
28Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:31
29Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:32
30Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:37
31Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:42
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:03:45
33Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:03:58
34Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:03
35Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:04
36Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:10
37Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:11
38Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
39Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:04:17
40Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank0:04:22
41Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:24
42Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:35
43David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:45
44Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam0:05:16
45Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:28
46Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:32
47Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:06:01
48Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:20
49Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:29
50Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:06:39
51Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:49
52Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:20
53Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:07:25
54Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:07:27
55Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:07:36
56Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:56
57Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:04
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:58
59Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:15
60Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:22
61Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:07
62Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:10:22
63Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:12
64Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:12:17
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:23
66Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:12:52
67Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:56
68Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:12:59
69Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:01
70Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:14:02
71Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:14:06
72Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:25
73Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:14:51
74Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:13
75Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:18
76Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:58
77Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:15:59
78Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:53
79Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:21
80Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack0:19:06
81Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:19:47
82Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:23
83Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam0:21:10
84Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:28
85Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:21:40
86Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana0:22:10
87Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:18
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:22:32
89Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:22:42
90Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:22:59
91Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:23:00
92Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack0:23:02
93Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:59
95Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:06
96Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack0:24:10
97Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:24:21
98Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam0:24:41
97Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:24:21
98Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam0:24:41
99Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:48
100José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:25:17
101Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:46
102Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:28:43
103Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:30:50
104Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
105Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:31:49
106Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:02
107Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:32:51
108Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:33:15
109Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram0:33:21
110Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step0:33:24
111Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:33:34
112Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:33:35
113Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:33:42
114Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:33:48
115Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:34:26
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:34:35
117Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:34:50
118Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:35:44
119Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:35:46
120Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step0:36:41
121Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:41:40
122Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
123Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:42:37
124Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:42:51
125Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:43:42
126Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:44:12
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
128Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:45:17
129Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:45:37
130Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:45:44
131Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:45:54
132Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto0:46:25
133Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:46:38
134Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:46:43
135Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:47:15
136Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:47:23
137Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:52:40
138Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:53:06

Mountains Classification
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux40pts
2Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha36
3Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team24
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana18
5Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
6Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank12
7Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank12
8Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux8
9Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale8
10Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne6
11Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack6
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
13Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step4
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
16Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
17Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank2
18Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo2
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1

Points Classification
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team18pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne6
3Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux6
4Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana6
6Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia3
7Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank3
8Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
9Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana3
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1
12Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank1
13Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1
14Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1

Young Riders Classification
1Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini14:01:53
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:36
3Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam0:00:48
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:01:24
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:03:40
6Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:58
7Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:05
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:04:06
9Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:11
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:23
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:24
12Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:06:34
13Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:10:02
14Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:10:17
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank0:12:47
16Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:13
17Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:15:54
18Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:18
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam0:21:05
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:23
21Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:22:37
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:24:16
23Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:24:43
24Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:41
25Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:30:45
26Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:33:37
27Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:34:45
28Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:41:35
29Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:42:32
30Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:45:12
31Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:45:32
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank0:45:49
33Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:46:38

Teams Classification
1Caisse d'Epargne42:06:57
2Team Radioshack0:00:40
3Française des Jeux0:01:42
4Rabobank0:04:02
5Liquigas - Doimo0:04:10
6Footon - Servetto0:05:26
7Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:35
8Euskatel - Euskadi0:06:33
9AG2R - La Mondiale0:07:49
10Team Katusha0:08:02
11Team Saxo Bank0:09:17
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:45
13Lampre - Farnese Vini0:10:51
14Team HTC - Columbia0:11:42
15Cervelo Test Team0:17:27
16BMC Racing Team0:20:57
17Team Milram0:28:58
18Astana0:35:41
19Garmin - Transitions0:42:40
20Quick Step0:42:48

Latest on Cyclingnews