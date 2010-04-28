Trending

Sagan superior in Fleurier

Cavendish loses contact on climb, Pinotti loses the lead

Image 1 of 6

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) is ecstatic about his stage win.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 6

Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) took over race leadership from Marco Pinotti.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 6

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) outsprints Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2R La Mondiale) to win stage one.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 6

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates his victory in stage one.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 6

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) is metres away from claiming the Tour de Romandie's stage one.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 6

Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) is the new leader of the Tour de Romandie.

(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan, the first year pro and revelation of Paris-Nice, claimed his third season win in a close sprint on the first full stage of the Tour de Romandie in Fleurier, Switzerland.

The Slovak sensation also claimed the overall lead of the Tour through the victory. He was just 0.92 seconds behind HTC-Columbia's Marco Pinotti at the start of the day, and clad in the green points jersey he stripped the Italian of the yellow leader's shirt.

"It's great to win. I didn’t think I could do it today. The three climbs were very hard and I didn’t go too well at first. Fortunately I went better on final climb and I knew I was one second from the yellow jersey. My team told me that I could win and take the jersey and they helped me do it. It's great."

Sagan, while pleased to be in the race lead, pledged his loyalty to Liquigas team leader Roman Kreuziger, who won last year's Tour.

"Our team leader is Roman Kreuziger and I don’t know what I can do. I'm not a good climber like he is. We'll see. There are three hard stages and a time trial to come."

The HTC-Columbia team could have used its star sprinter Mark Cavendish to prevent the Liquigas rider from gaining the lead, but the Manxman was dropped on a category 2 climb with 45km to go.

Three musketeers

The first full stage of the Tour de Romandie was a hilly route from the prologue town of Porrentruy to Fleurier, 175.6km away. There were only 156 riders on the start line due to the abandons of Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Footon-Servetto) and prologue crash victims Chris Froome (Sky) and Joaquin Novoa (Cervelo TestTeam).

More summer-like weather greeted the riders for their journey, and the pleasant conditions inspired the first attackers to launch just 11km into the day. A trio of young riders, all under 24 years of age, quickly built up a lead over the peloton, which seemed content to enjoy the sunshine with a more leisurely pace.

The hard work went to Chad Beyer (BMC) and Andrey Zeits (Astana), both 23 and Thibaut Pinot, 19, a first year professional with Francaise des Jeux.

The trio worked well together, trading mountain and sprint bonuses along the way and building a maximum advantage of more than nine minutes over the HTC-Columbia-led peloton.

Pinot took the first mountain points over Zeits and Beyer, while behind in the peloton his teammates Jeremy Roy and Sandy Casar showed the team was interested in claiming the overall climber's competition by sweeping up the remaining points at the top.

Zeits claimed the first sprint bonus of the day, while Pinot continued his raid on the climbs on the second mountain sprint. Again, Roy and Casar claimed the rest of the bonus points.

Beyer was given his chance to line his pockets at the second sprint bonus, which he took over Zeits, but looming ahead was the climb that would end the American's time in the move.

With 45km to go, the leaders began the ascent of the côte aux Fées. Pinot chose the climb as a launching pad for a solo move, and he succeeded in dispatching first Beyer and then Zeits.

Behind in the peloton, the gap was plummeting from four minutes at the base of the category 2 climb to just over one minute at the top. Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) launched an attack at the base, but was not able to open a big gap.

Charly Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the next to go, and while his move survived for nearly 10km, he was neither able to close the gap to Pinot or hold off the chase of the peloton, now assisted by Liquigas-Doimo.

The climb may have been the undoing of the breakaway, but it was also the nail in the coffin for HTC-Columbia's sprinter Mark Cavendish, who lost contact with the bunch along with a handful of other sprinters on the mountain.

As Pinot struggled to hold his lead of less than one minute, Wegelius' teammate Jan Bakelants had a go with 18km remaining. The move only inspired the chase, whittling down Pinot's lead to a handful of seconds. The pair joined forces, but the Frenchman had nothing to give after at the pointy end of the race and he quickly gave up, while Bakelants finally succumbed 13 kilometers later after never gaining much more than 15 seconds..

Lampre and Liquigas were now in charge of the pace-setting, working together to keep Cavendish from rejoining, while HTC-Columbia focused on protecting the jersey of Marco Pinotti.

As Bakelants was caught with 4km to go, BMC, Rabobank and Astana began to show themselves at the front for their sprinters, while HTC-Columbia continued to take a back seat to the action.

Garmin-Transitions took the reins with 2km to go with Travis Meyer working for his sprinter Robbie Hunter, while Milram was intent to deliver Gerald Ciolek to his first season win.

Inside the final kilometre, HTC-Columbia finally played its hand with a solo attack, but the sprinters wanted to have a chance, and in the narrow rush to the line it was Liquigas' young star Peter Sagan who claimed the win.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4:50:21
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
4Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
5Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
6Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
7Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
8Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
11Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
12Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
13Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
15Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
16Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
17Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
18Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
19Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
20Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
21Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
22Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
23Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
24Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
25Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
26Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
27Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
28Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
29Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
30Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
31Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
33Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
34Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
35Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
37Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
38Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
40Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
41Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
42Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
43Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
44Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
45Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
46Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
47Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
48Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
49Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
50Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
51Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
52Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
53Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
54Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
55Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
56Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
58Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
59Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
61Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
62Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
66Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
67Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
69Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
70Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
72Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
73Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
75Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
76Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
77Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
79Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
80Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
81Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
82John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
84Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
85Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
86Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
87Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
88Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
89Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
91Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
92Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
93Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
94Bjoern Schroeder (Ger) Team Milram
95Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
96Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
97Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
98Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
99Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
100Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
101David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
102Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
103Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
104José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
105Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
106Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
108Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:13
109Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:19
110Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:34
111Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:00:43
112Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:09:28
113Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
114Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
115Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
116Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
117Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
118Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
119Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
120Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
121Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
123Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
124Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
125Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
126Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
127Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
128Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
129Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
130Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
131Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
132Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
133Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
134Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
135Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
136Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
137Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto
138Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
139Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
140Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
141Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
142Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
143Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
144Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
145Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
146Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:13
147Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
149Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
150Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
151Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
152Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
153Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:16:30
154Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:17:14
155Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
156Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNSArkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNSJoaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
DNSChristopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Lajoux, 51.6km
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana3
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Sprint 2 - Môtiers, 122.7km
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana3
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux1

Mountain 1 - Saulcy (Cat. 1) 47.4km
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux12pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team8
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana6
4Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux2

Mountain 2 - Les Pontins (Cat. 1) 77.1km
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux12pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team8
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana6
4Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux2

Mountain 3 - Mt de Buttes (Cat. 2) 137.2km
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux8pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana6
3Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team4
4Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1

Teams
1Garmin - Transitions14:31:03
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Astana
4Française Des Jeux
5Rabobank
6Team Saxo Bank
7Omega Pharma-Lotto
8Team Katusha
9Lampre-Farnese Vini
10Liquigas-Doimo
11Sky Professional Cycling Team
12Team Radioshack
13Footon-Servetto
14Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Team Milram
16Quick Step
17Caisse d'Epargne
18Cervélo TestTeam
19Team HTC - Columbia
20BMC Racing Team0:09:28

General classification after stage 1
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4:55:29
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:09
3Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:12
4Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
5Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:14
6Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:15
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
8Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
9Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
12Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:17
13Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
14Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
15Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
16Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
18Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:00:18
19Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:19
20Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
22Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
23Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:20
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
26Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
27Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
28Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:21
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
30Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
32Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
34Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
35Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
36Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:22
38Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
40Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
41Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
43Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
44Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:23
45Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
46Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
47Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
49Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
50Bjoern Schroeder (Ger) Team Milram
51Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
52Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
53Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
54Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
55Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
56Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
57Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
58Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam0:00:26
59Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
60Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
62Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:27
63Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
64José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
65Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
66Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
67Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
68Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:28
69Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
71Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
72Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:29
73Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
74Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
75Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
76Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
77Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
78Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:30
79Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
80Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:00:31
81Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
82Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
83Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:32
84David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
85Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:33
86Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
87Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:34
88Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
89Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
90Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
92Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
94Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
95Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam0:00:36
96Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:00:38
97Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
99John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:39
100Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:40
102Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
103Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
104Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
105Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:43
106Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:44
107Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:46
108Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:47
109Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:58
110Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:03
111Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha0:01:07
112Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:43
113Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:46
114Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:09:47
116Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
118Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:50
119Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack0:09:51
120Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram0:09:52
121Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
122Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:09:53
123Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
125Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
126Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:55
127Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
128Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:56
129Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
130Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:09:57
131Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto0:10:00
132Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
133Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:10:01
134Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:10:02
135Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
136Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
137Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
138Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
139Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:10:04
140Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
141Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:10:09
142Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:10:12
143Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:10:14
144Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:10:18
145Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:10:21
146Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:14:26
147Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:31
148Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:34
149Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:36
150Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:42
151Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam0:14:46
152Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:14:48
153Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:16:52
154Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:41
155Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam0:17:44
156Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:46

Sprint classification
1Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana6
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux2

Mountains classificaiton
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux32pts
2Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team20
3Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana18
4Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux8
5Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux4
6Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank1

U25 classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo4:55:29
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:15
3Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:16
4Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:17
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:20
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:22
7Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
9Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:23
12Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
13Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:25
14Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
15Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
16Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam0:00:26
17Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
18Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:27
19Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
20Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
21Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:29
22Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:31
23Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:33
24Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step0:00:38
25Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:40
26Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:03
27Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:09:47
28Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:09:53
30Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam0:09:57
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:10:01
33Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:02
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:10:03
35Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:10:04
36Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step0:10:12
37Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:10:21

Teams classification
1Team HTC - Columbia14:47:05
2Liquigas-Doimo0:00:07
3Caisse d'Epargne0:00:08
4Rabobank0:00:12
5Française Des Jeux0:00:16
6Team Radioshack0:00:18
7Team Katusha0:00:19
8Garmin - Transitions0:00:20
9Footon-Servetto0:00:21
10Team Saxo Bank0:00:22
11Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:24
13Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:26
14Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Team Milram0:00:27
16AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
17Quick Step0:00:31
18Cervélo TestTeam0:00:39
19Astana0:00:45
20BMC Racing Team0:09:51

