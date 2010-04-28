Sagan superior in Fleurier
Cavendish loses contact on climb, Pinotti loses the lead
Peter Sagan, the first year pro and revelation of Paris-Nice, claimed his third season win in a close sprint on the first full stage of the Tour de Romandie in Fleurier, Switzerland.
The Slovak sensation also claimed the overall lead of the Tour through the victory. He was just 0.92 seconds behind HTC-Columbia's Marco Pinotti at the start of the day, and clad in the green points jersey he stripped the Italian of the yellow leader's shirt.
"It's great to win. I didn’t think I could do it today. The three climbs were very hard and I didn’t go too well at first. Fortunately I went better on final climb and I knew I was one second from the yellow jersey. My team told me that I could win and take the jersey and they helped me do it. It's great."
Sagan, while pleased to be in the race lead, pledged his loyalty to Liquigas team leader Roman Kreuziger, who won last year's Tour.
"Our team leader is Roman Kreuziger and I don’t know what I can do. I'm not a good climber like he is. We'll see. There are three hard stages and a time trial to come."
The HTC-Columbia team could have used its star sprinter Mark Cavendish to prevent the Liquigas rider from gaining the lead, but the Manxman was dropped on a category 2 climb with 45km to go.
Three musketeers
The first full stage of the Tour de Romandie was a hilly route from the prologue town of Porrentruy to Fleurier, 175.6km away. There were only 156 riders on the start line due to the abandons of Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Footon-Servetto) and prologue crash victims Chris Froome (Sky) and Joaquin Novoa (Cervelo TestTeam).
More summer-like weather greeted the riders for their journey, and the pleasant conditions inspired the first attackers to launch just 11km into the day. A trio of young riders, all under 24 years of age, quickly built up a lead over the peloton, which seemed content to enjoy the sunshine with a more leisurely pace.
The hard work went to Chad Beyer (BMC) and Andrey Zeits (Astana), both 23 and Thibaut Pinot, 19, a first year professional with Francaise des Jeux.
The trio worked well together, trading mountain and sprint bonuses along the way and building a maximum advantage of more than nine minutes over the HTC-Columbia-led peloton.
Pinot took the first mountain points over Zeits and Beyer, while behind in the peloton his teammates Jeremy Roy and Sandy Casar showed the team was interested in claiming the overall climber's competition by sweeping up the remaining points at the top.
Zeits claimed the first sprint bonus of the day, while Pinot continued his raid on the climbs on the second mountain sprint. Again, Roy and Casar claimed the rest of the bonus points.
Beyer was given his chance to line his pockets at the second sprint bonus, which he took over Zeits, but looming ahead was the climb that would end the American's time in the move.
With 45km to go, the leaders began the ascent of the côte aux Fées. Pinot chose the climb as a launching pad for a solo move, and he succeeded in dispatching first Beyer and then Zeits.
Behind in the peloton, the gap was plummeting from four minutes at the base of the category 2 climb to just over one minute at the top. Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) launched an attack at the base, but was not able to open a big gap.
Charly Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the next to go, and while his move survived for nearly 10km, he was neither able to close the gap to Pinot or hold off the chase of the peloton, now assisted by Liquigas-Doimo.
The climb may have been the undoing of the breakaway, but it was also the nail in the coffin for HTC-Columbia's sprinter Mark Cavendish, who lost contact with the bunch along with a handful of other sprinters on the mountain.
As Pinot struggled to hold his lead of less than one minute, Wegelius' teammate Jan Bakelants had a go with 18km remaining. The move only inspired the chase, whittling down Pinot's lead to a handful of seconds. The pair joined forces, but the Frenchman had nothing to give after at the pointy end of the race and he quickly gave up, while Bakelants finally succumbed 13 kilometers later after never gaining much more than 15 seconds..
Lampre and Liquigas were now in charge of the pace-setting, working together to keep Cavendish from rejoining, while HTC-Columbia focused on protecting the jersey of Marco Pinotti.
As Bakelants was caught with 4km to go, BMC, Rabobank and Astana began to show themselves at the front for their sprinters, while HTC-Columbia continued to take a back seat to the action.
Garmin-Transitions took the reins with 2km to go with Travis Meyer working for his sprinter Robbie Hunter, while Milram was intent to deliver Gerald Ciolek to his first season win.
Inside the final kilometre, HTC-Columbia finally played its hand with a solo attack, but the sprinters wanted to have a chance, and in the narrow rush to the line it was Liquigas' young star Peter Sagan who claimed the win.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:50:21
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|5
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|6
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|11
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|15
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|16
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|18
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|19
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|22
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|24
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|26
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|28
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|29
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|31
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|33
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|34
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|35
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|37
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|40
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|42
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|44
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|47
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|49
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|51
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|52
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|53
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|55
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|58
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|59
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|66
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|67
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|69
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|70
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|72
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|75
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|76
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|77
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
|79
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|80
|Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|81
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|82
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|84
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|85
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|86
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|87
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|88
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|89
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|91
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|92
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|93
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|94
|Bjoern Schroeder (Ger) Team Milram
|95
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|96
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|97
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|98
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|99
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|100
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|101
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|102
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|103
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|104
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|105
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|106
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|108
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:13
|109
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:19
|110
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:34
|111
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|112
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:09:28
|113
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|114
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|115
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|116
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|117
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|118
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|119
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|120
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|124
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|125
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|126
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|127
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|128
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|130
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|131
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|132
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|133
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|134
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|135
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|136
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|137
|Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto
|138
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|139
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|140
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|141
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|142
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|143
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|145
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|146
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:13
|147
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|149
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|150
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|151
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|152
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|153
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:16:30
|154
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:17:14
|155
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|156
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNS
|Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNS
|Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|DNS
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|3
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|3
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|1
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|6
|4
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|6
|4
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|6
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|4
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|5
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Garmin - Transitions
|14:31:03
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Astana
|4
|Française Des Jeux
|5
|Rabobank
|6
|Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|Team Katusha
|9
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|10
|Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Team Radioshack
|13
|Footon-Servetto
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Team Milram
|16
|Quick Step
|17
|Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|Cervélo TestTeam
|19
|Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:28
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:55:29
|2
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:09
|3
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:12
|4
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:14
|6
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:15
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:17
|13
|Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|14
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:18
|19
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:19
|20
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:20
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|26
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack
|27
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|28
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:21
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|32
|Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:22
|38
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|40
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|41
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|44
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:23
|45
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|46
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|47
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|49
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|50
|Bjoern Schroeder (Ger) Team Milram
|51
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|52
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|53
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|54
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|55
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|56
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|57
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:00:26
|59
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|60
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|62
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:27
|63
|Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack
|64
|José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|65
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|66
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|68
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:28
|69
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|71
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|72
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:29
|73
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|74
|Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack
|75
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|76
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|77
|Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack
|78
|Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:30
|79
|Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|80
|Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:31
|81
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|83
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:32
|84
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|85
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|86
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|87
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:34
|88
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|89
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|92
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|94
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|95
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:00:36
|96
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:38
|97
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|99
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:39
|100
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:40
|102
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|103
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|104
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|106
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|107
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:46
|108
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:47
|109
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:58
|110
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:03
|111
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|112
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|113
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:46
|114
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:47
|116
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|118
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:50
|119
|Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:09:51
|120
|Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:52
|121
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:53
|123
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|125
|Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step
|126
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:55
|127
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|128
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:56
|129
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|130
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:09:57
|131
|Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:00
|132
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|133
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:10:01
|134
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:02
|135
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|136
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:03
|137
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|138
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|139
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:04
|140
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|141
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:10:09
|142
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:10:12
|143
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:14
|144
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:10:18
|145
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:21
|146
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:26
|147
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:31
|148
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:34
|149
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:36
|150
|Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:42
|151
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:14:46
|152
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:14:48
|153
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:16:52
|154
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:41
|155
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:17:44
|156
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|6
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|32
|pts
|2
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|3
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|18
|4
|Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|8
|5
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|6
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo
|4:55:29
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:15
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:16
|4
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:20
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:22
|7
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
|9
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:23
|12
|Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|13
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:25
|14
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|16
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:00:26
|17
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|18
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:27
|19
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|20
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|21
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:29
|22
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:31
|23
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:33
|24
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:38
|25
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:40
|26
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:03
|27
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:47
|28
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:09:53
|30
|Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:09:57
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:10:01
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:02
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:03
|35
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:04
|36
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|0:10:12
|37
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:21
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|14:47:05
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:07
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:08
|4
|Rabobank
|0:00:12
|5
|Française Des Jeux
|0:00:16
|6
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:18
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|8
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:20
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|0:00:21
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:22
|11
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:24
|13
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Team Milram
|0:00:27
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|17
|Quick Step
|0:00:31
|18
|Cervélo TestTeam
|0:00:39
|19
|Astana
|0:00:45
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|0:09:51
