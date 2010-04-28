Image 1 of 6 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) is ecstatic about his stage win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 6 Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) took over race leadership from Marco Pinotti. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 6 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) outsprints Francesco Gavazzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2R La Mondiale) to win stage one. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 6 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) celebrates his victory in stage one. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 6 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) is metres away from claiming the Tour de Romandie's stage one. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 6 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Doimo) is the new leader of the Tour de Romandie. (Image credit: AFP)

Peter Sagan, the first year pro and revelation of Paris-Nice, claimed his third season win in a close sprint on the first full stage of the Tour de Romandie in Fleurier, Switzerland.

The Slovak sensation also claimed the overall lead of the Tour through the victory. He was just 0.92 seconds behind HTC-Columbia's Marco Pinotti at the start of the day, and clad in the green points jersey he stripped the Italian of the yellow leader's shirt.

"It's great to win. I didn’t think I could do it today. The three climbs were very hard and I didn’t go too well at first. Fortunately I went better on final climb and I knew I was one second from the yellow jersey. My team told me that I could win and take the jersey and they helped me do it. It's great."

Sagan, while pleased to be in the race lead, pledged his loyalty to Liquigas team leader Roman Kreuziger, who won last year's Tour.

"Our team leader is Roman Kreuziger and I don’t know what I can do. I'm not a good climber like he is. We'll see. There are three hard stages and a time trial to come."

The HTC-Columbia team could have used its star sprinter Mark Cavendish to prevent the Liquigas rider from gaining the lead, but the Manxman was dropped on a category 2 climb with 45km to go.

Three musketeers

The first full stage of the Tour de Romandie was a hilly route from the prologue town of Porrentruy to Fleurier, 175.6km away. There were only 156 riders on the start line due to the abandons of Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Footon-Servetto) and prologue crash victims Chris Froome (Sky) and Joaquin Novoa (Cervelo TestTeam).

More summer-like weather greeted the riders for their journey, and the pleasant conditions inspired the first attackers to launch just 11km into the day. A trio of young riders, all under 24 years of age, quickly built up a lead over the peloton, which seemed content to enjoy the sunshine with a more leisurely pace.

The hard work went to Chad Beyer (BMC) and Andrey Zeits (Astana), both 23 and Thibaut Pinot, 19, a first year professional with Francaise des Jeux.

The trio worked well together, trading mountain and sprint bonuses along the way and building a maximum advantage of more than nine minutes over the HTC-Columbia-led peloton.

Pinot took the first mountain points over Zeits and Beyer, while behind in the peloton his teammates Jeremy Roy and Sandy Casar showed the team was interested in claiming the overall climber's competition by sweeping up the remaining points at the top.

Zeits claimed the first sprint bonus of the day, while Pinot continued his raid on the climbs on the second mountain sprint. Again, Roy and Casar claimed the rest of the bonus points.

Beyer was given his chance to line his pockets at the second sprint bonus, which he took over Zeits, but looming ahead was the climb that would end the American's time in the move.

With 45km to go, the leaders began the ascent of the côte aux Fées. Pinot chose the climb as a launching pad for a solo move, and he succeeded in dispatching first Beyer and then Zeits.

Behind in the peloton, the gap was plummeting from four minutes at the base of the category 2 climb to just over one minute at the top. Fabio Felline (Footon-Servetto) launched an attack at the base, but was not able to open a big gap.

Charly Wegelius (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was the next to go, and while his move survived for nearly 10km, he was neither able to close the gap to Pinot or hold off the chase of the peloton, now assisted by Liquigas-Doimo.

The climb may have been the undoing of the breakaway, but it was also the nail in the coffin for HTC-Columbia's sprinter Mark Cavendish, who lost contact with the bunch along with a handful of other sprinters on the mountain.

As Pinot struggled to hold his lead of less than one minute, Wegelius' teammate Jan Bakelants had a go with 18km remaining. The move only inspired the chase, whittling down Pinot's lead to a handful of seconds. The pair joined forces, but the Frenchman had nothing to give after at the pointy end of the race and he quickly gave up, while Bakelants finally succumbed 13 kilometers later after never gaining much more than 15 seconds..

Lampre and Liquigas were now in charge of the pace-setting, working together to keep Cavendish from rejoining, while HTC-Columbia focused on protecting the jersey of Marco Pinotti.

As Bakelants was caught with 4km to go, BMC, Rabobank and Astana began to show themselves at the front for their sprinters, while HTC-Columbia continued to take a back seat to the action.

Garmin-Transitions took the reins with 2km to go with Travis Meyer working for his sprinter Robbie Hunter, while Milram was intent to deliver Gerald Ciolek to his first season win.

Inside the final kilometre, HTC-Columbia finally played its hand with a solo attack, but the sprinters wanted to have a chance, and in the narrow rush to the line it was Liquigas' young star Peter Sagan who claimed the win.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 4:50:21 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 5 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 6 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 7 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 8 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 11 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 12 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 15 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 16 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 18 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 19 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 21 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 22 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 24 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 25 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 26 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 28 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 29 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 31 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 33 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 34 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 35 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 37 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 38 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 40 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram 42 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 44 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 46 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 47 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 49 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 50 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 51 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 52 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 53 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 54 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 55 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 56 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 58 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 59 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 61 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 62 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 63 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 66 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 67 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 69 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 70 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 72 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 75 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 76 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 77 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam 79 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 80 Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 81 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 82 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 84 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 85 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 86 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 87 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 88 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 89 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 91 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 92 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 93 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 94 Bjoern Schroeder (Ger) Team Milram 95 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 96 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 97 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 98 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 99 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 100 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 101 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 102 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 103 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 104 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 105 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 106 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 107 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 108 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:13 109 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:19 110 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:34 111 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:00:43 112 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:09:28 113 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 114 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 115 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 116 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 117 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 118 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 119 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 120 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 121 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 123 Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 124 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 125 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 126 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 127 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 128 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 130 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 131 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 132 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 133 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 134 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 135 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 136 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 137 Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto 138 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 139 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 140 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 141 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 142 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 143 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 144 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 145 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 146 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:13 147 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 149 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 150 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 151 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 152 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 153 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:16:30 154 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:17:14 155 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 156 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team DNS Arkaitz Duran Daroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNS Joaquin Novoa Menedez (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam DNS Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Lajoux, 51.6km 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 3 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1

Sprint 2 - Môtiers, 122.7km 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 3 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 1

Mountain 1 - Saulcy (Cat. 1) 47.4km 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 12 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 6 4 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2

Mountain 2 - Les Pontins (Cat. 1) 77.1km 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 12 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 6 4 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2

Mountain 3 - Mt de Buttes (Cat. 2) 137.2km 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 8 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 6 3 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 4 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1

Teams 1 Garmin - Transitions 14:31:03 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Astana 4 Française Des Jeux 5 Rabobank 6 Team Saxo Bank 7 Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 Team Katusha 9 Lampre-Farnese Vini 10 Liquigas-Doimo 11 Sky Professional Cycling Team 12 Team Radioshack 13 Footon-Servetto 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Team Milram 16 Quick Step 17 Caisse d'Epargne 18 Cervélo TestTeam 19 Team HTC - Columbia 20 BMC Racing Team 0:09:28

General classification after stage 1 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 4:55:29 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:09 3 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:12 4 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:14 6 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:15 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 12 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:17 13 Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 14 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 16 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 18 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:18 19 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:19 20 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux 23 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:20 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 26 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Team Radioshack 27 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 28 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:21 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 30 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Transitions 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 32 Alexandre Moos (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 34 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 36 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:22 38 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 40 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 41 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Rabobank 43 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 44 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:23 45 Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step 46 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 47 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 49 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 50 Bjoern Schroeder (Ger) Team Milram 51 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Française Des Jeux 52 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 53 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 54 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 55 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 56 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 57 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 0:00:26 59 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 60 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 62 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:27 63 Matthew Busche (USA) Team Radioshack 64 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 65 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 66 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 67 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 68 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:28 69 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 71 Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 72 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:29 73 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 74 Jose Luis Rubiera Vigil (Spa) Team Radioshack 75 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 76 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 77 Paulinho S M M (Por) Team Radioshack 78 Alan Perez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:30 79 Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 80 Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:31 81 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 83 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:32 84 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 85 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:33 86 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 87 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:00:34 88 Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux 89 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 92 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 94 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 95 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:00:36 96 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:38 97 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 99 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:39 100 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:40 102 Mathieu Perget (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 103 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 104 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 105 Gianpaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:43 106 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:44 107 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:46 108 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:47 109 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:58 110 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:03 111 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Katusha 0:01:07 112 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:43 113 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:46 114 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:47 116 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 117 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 118 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:50 119 Aranburu Markel Irizar (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:09:51 120 Robert Forster (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:52 121 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank 122 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:09:53 123 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 125 Mauro Facci (Ita) Quick Step 126 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:55 127 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 128 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:56 129 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 130 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:09:57 131 Cardoso M A L (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:10:00 132 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Sky Professional Cycling Team 133 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:10:01 134 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:10:02 135 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 136 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 137 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 138 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 139 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:10:04 140 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 141 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:10:09 142 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:10:12 143 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:10:14 144 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:10:18 145 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:10:21 146 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:26 147 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:31 148 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:34 149 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:36 150 Aitor Galdos Alonso (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:42 151 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 0:14:46 152 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:14:48 153 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:16:52 154 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:41 155 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo TestTeam 0:17:44 156 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:46

Sprint classification 1 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 6 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2

Mountains classificaiton 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 32 pts 2 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 3 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 18 4 Jeremy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux 8 5 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4 6 Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 1

U25 classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Doimo 4:55:29 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:15 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:16 4 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:17 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:20 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:22 7 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 10 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:23 12 Andre Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 13 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:25 14 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 16 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 0:00:26 17 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 18 Arthur Vichot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:27 19 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 20 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 21 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:29 22 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:31 23 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:33 24 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:38 25 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:40 26 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:03 27 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:47 28 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:09:53 30 Michael Schaer (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervélo TestTeam 0:09:57 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:10:01 33 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:02 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:10:03 35 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:04 36 Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step 0:10:12 37 Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:10:21