Hochmann and Blaha bag it on night three

Rasmussen and Morkov go a lap down overall

Results

100-lap Madison
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)13pts
2Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)9
3Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)4
One lap behind: 4Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)15

Points race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)11pts
2Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)9
3Jasper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)8
4Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)7
5Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)5

Scratch race/black numbers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
2Guy East (Rosti)
3Danny Stam (Pulinet)
4Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
5Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)

Elimination race/red numbers
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Angelo Ciccone (Pinarello)
2Matteo Montaguti (Garbi)
3Milan Kadlec (Alu Tecno)
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Pulinet)
5Vojtech Hacecky (Ferri).

40 lap sprint series
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)15pts
2Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)14
3Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)9
4Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)8
5Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)6

Flying lap
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)21.63
2Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)22.01
3Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)22.05
4Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)22.35
5Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni(Pinarello)22.42

Standings after third night
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)47pts
One lap behind: 2Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)99
3Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam(Pulinet)92
4Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)88
5Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)72
6Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)57
7Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni(Pinarello)37
8Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)37
9Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)26
10Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)17
Two laps behind: 11Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)45
12Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen(Macro)33
13Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)27
14Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards(Pavinord)25
15Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)21
16Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)13
17Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)10

 

