Hochmann and Blaha bag it on night three
Rasmussen and Morkov go a lap down overall
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|13
|pts
|2
|Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|9
|3
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|4
|One lap behind: 4
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|11
|pts
|2
|Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)
|9
|3
|Jasper Morkov/Philip Nielsen (Macro)
|8
|4
|Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)
|7
|5
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|2
|Guy East (Rosti)
|3
|Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|4
|Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
|5
|Alex Buttazzoni (Pinarello)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Angelo Ciccone (Pinarello)
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Garbi)
|3
|Milan Kadlec (Alu Tecno)
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Pulinet)
|5
|Vojtech Hacecky (Ferri).
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|15
|pts
|2
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|14
|3
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|9
|4
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|8
|5
|Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|21.63
|2
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam (Pulinet)
|22.01
|3
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|22.05
|4
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|22.35
|5
|Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni(Pinarello)
|22.42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Blaha/Jiri Hochmann (Conad)
|47
|pts
|One lap behind: 2
|Alex Rasmussen/Michael Morkov (Acef)
|99
|3
|Jacopo Guarnieri/Danny Stam(Pulinet)
|92
|4
|Franco Marvulli/Walter Perez (Rossetti)
|88
|5
|Mark Hester/Jens-Erik Madsen (Bussandri)
|72
|6
|Matteo Montaguti/Giairo Ermeti (Garbi)
|57
|7
|Angelo Ciccone/Alex Buttazzoni(Pinarello)
|37
|8
|Dario Colla/Fernando Antogna (La Rocca)
|37
|9
|Milan Kadlec/Joseph Zabka (Alu Tecno)
|26
|10
|Alois Kankovsky/Geert-Jan Jonkman (Cmo)
|17
|Two laps behind: 11
|Vojtech Hacecky/Jan Dostal (Ferri)
|45
|12
|Jesper Morkov/Philip Nielsen(Macro)
|33
|13
|Martin Ercila/Guy East (Rosti)
|27
|14
|Fabio Masotti/Dean Edwards(Pavinord)
|25
|15
|Jacky Simes/Myron Simpson (Arda Natura)
|21
|16
|Ryan Sabga/Ryan Luttrel (Padana Impianti)
|13
|17
|Alessandro De Marchi/Andrea Pinos (Mori Onofrio)
|10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy