Results

Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge/Robert Bartko (Ger)
2Danny Stam / Leon Van Bon (Ned)
3Franco Marvulli / Niki Terpstra (Swi/Ned)
4 -1 lapWim Stroetinga / Leif Lampater (Ned/Ger)1
5Pim Ligthart / Jens Mouris (Ned)1
6 -4 lapsYoeri Havik / Peter Schep (Ned)4
7 -6 lapsTim Mertens / Kenny De Ketele (Bel)6
8 -12 lapsJos Pronk / Matthe Pronk (Ned)12
9 -13 lapsArno Van der Zwet / Nick Stöpler (Ned)13
10 -14 lapsRaymond Kreder / Michel Kreder (Ned)14
11 -24 lapsMorgan Kneisky / Tristan Marguet (Fra/Swi)24
12 -24 lapsMarc Hester / Bobbie Traksel (Den/Ned)24
13 -30 lapsTim Veldt / Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned)30
14 -35 lapsTim Vermeulen / Roy Pieters (Ned)35

Sprint Cup
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Teun Mulder (Ned)21pts
2Giddeon Massie (USA)30
3Yondi Schmidt (Ned)44
4Dean Tracy (USA)55
5Hugo Haak (Ned)57
6Andy Lakatosch (USA)64
7Matthijs Buchli (Ned)65

Women's Six-Day
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vera Koedooder (Ned)180pts
2Roxanne Knetemann (Ned)88
3Kelly Markus (Ned)68
4Jennifer O'Reilly (Ire)44
5Nina Kessler (Ned)35
6Ilona Meijering (Ned)31
7Birgitta Roos(Ned)28
8Lotte van Hoek (Ned)17
9Silvie Haakman (Ned)15
10Samantha van Steenis (Ned)13
11Kacey Manderfield (USA)12
12Nathaly van Wesdonk (Ned)7
13Joan Boskamp (Ned)2
14Ymke Stegink (Ned)
15Mandy Marquardt (USA)

