Vos victorious in Omloop van Aalburg

Van Vleuten, Wild complete podium

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit2:59:47
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women0:00:01
5Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
6Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
8Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:05
9Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
10Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
11Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women0:00:09
12Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:13
13Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:21
14Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:59
15Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:01
16Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga
17Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
18Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:04
19Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:01:47
20Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eelmand
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga
22Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
23Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
24Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
25Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
26Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
27Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
28Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
29Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
30Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
31Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer CT
32Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
33Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia National Team
34Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
35Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer CT
36Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
37Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga
38Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
39Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia National Team
40Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
41Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
42Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
43Katherine Bates (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion0:04:08
44Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eelmand0:05:09
45Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies CT
46Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australia National Team
47Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
48Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
49Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga
50Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies CT
51Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia National Team
52Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga
53Annelies Dom (Bel) Steeds Vooraan Kontich0:06:16
54Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD0:06:19
55Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
56Linda Ringlever (Ned) Movinglades-Groenewoud
57Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan van Arckel
58Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies CT
59Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
60Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer CT
61Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
62Lana Verberne (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust0:08:55
63Nathaly Van Wesdonk (Ned) Swaboladies Cyclingteam
64Joukje Braam (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
65Claire Thomas (GBr) Brit. Columbia-HorizonFit
66Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eelmand
67Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
68Daniela Gass (Ger) Team Bike-Import.ch
69Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies CT

