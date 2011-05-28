Vos victorious in Omloop van Aalburg
Van Vleuten, Wild complete podium
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2:59:47
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:01
|5
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|6
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil-Koga
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|8
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:05
|9
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|10
|Adrie Visser (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|11
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:09
|12
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:13
|13
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|14
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:59
|15
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:01
|16
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Skil-Koga
|17
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:04
|19
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:01:47
|20
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) SRAM-WV Eelmand
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil-Koga
|22
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|23
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|24
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|25
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|26
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Abus Nutrixxion
|27
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|28
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|29
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|30
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|31
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Dura Vermeer CT
|32
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|33
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Australia National Team
|34
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|35
|Inge Klep (Ned) Dura Vermeer CT
|36
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) People's Trust Ladies CT
|37
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil-Koga
|38
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|39
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia National Team
|40
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|41
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|42
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|43
|Katherine Bates (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:04:08
|44
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) SRAM-WV Eelmand
|0:05:09
|45
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies CT
|46
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Australia National Team
|47
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|48
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|49
|Christina Becker (Ger) Skil-Koga
|50
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies CT
|51
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Australia National Team
|52
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Koga
|53
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Steeds Vooraan Kontich
|0:06:16
|54
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|0:06:19
|55
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Specialized-DPD
|56
|Linda Ringlever (Ned) Movinglades-Groenewoud
|57
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|58
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies CT
|59
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling
|60
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer CT
|61
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|62
|Lana Verberne (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel-Buitenlust
|0:08:55
|63
|Nathaly Van Wesdonk (Ned) Swaboladies Cyclingteam
|64
|Joukje Braam (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|65
|Claire Thomas (GBr) Brit. Columbia-HorizonFit
|66
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eelmand
|67
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling
|68
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Team Bike-Import.ch
|69
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Sengers Ladies CT
