Van Den Brand victorious at Scheldecross
Dutch national champion takes second career win in Antwerp
|1
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:37:19
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel) A.D.S. Selle Italia Guerciotti
|0:00:15
|3
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:00:52
|4
|Reza Hormes (Ned) Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida
|0:01:16
|5
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens
|0:01:50
|6
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|7
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:02:12
|8
|Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
|9
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:02:31
|10
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Schlamm P/b Primus Mootry
|0:02:37
|11
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA
|0:03:09
|12
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Vision
|0:03:53
|13
|Veerle Ingels (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|0:04:50
|14
|Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
|15
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Casa Verde Race Factory
|16
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|17
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini
|0:05:15
|18
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini
|0:05:55
|19
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel)
|0:06:58
|20
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross
|0:07:18
|21
|Katrien Aerts (Bel)
|0:08:47
|22
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel) Casa Verde Race Factory
|0:09:18
|23
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
|0:09:50
|24
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:10:30
|25
|Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) Wsc Hand In Hand Baal
|0:11:00
|26
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel)
|0:11:45
|27
|Rachael Mirvish (Can)
|0:11:50
|28
|Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Thompson Lad
|29
|Sarah Vloemans (Bel)
