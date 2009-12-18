Trending

Van Den Brand victorious at Scheldecross

Dutch national champion takes second career win in Antwerp

Results
1Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:37:19
2Sanne Cant (Bel) A.D.S. Selle Italia Guerciotti0:00:15
3Sanne van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:00:52
4Reza Hormes (Ned) Team ZZPR.nl-Destil-Merida0:01:16
5Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Itera-Stevens0:01:50
6Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) J&G Cycling Team0:01:58
7Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:02:12
8Nikki Harris (GBr) AVB Cycling Team
9Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:02:31
10Amy Dombroski (USA) Schlamm P/b Primus Mootry0:02:37
11Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona-FSA0:03:09
12Gabriella Day (GBr) Vision0:03:53
13Veerle Ingels (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team0:04:50
14Nicolle De Bie-Leyten (Bel) AVB - Cycling Team
15Nancy Bober (Bel) Casa Verde Race Factory
16Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:05:01
17Daniela Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini0:05:15
18Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Team Colnago Cap Arreghini0:05:55
19Nathalie Nijns (Bel)0:06:58
20Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa Cross0:07:18
21Katrien Aerts (Bel)0:08:47
22Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel) Casa Verde Race Factory0:09:18
23Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)0:09:50
24Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:10:30
25Kim Van Renterghem (Bel) Wsc Hand In Hand Baal0:11:00
26Marijke De Pauw (Bel)0:11:45
27Rachael Mirvish (Can)0:11:50
28Katrien Van Looy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Thompson Lad
29Sarah Vloemans (Bel)

