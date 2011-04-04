Image 1 of 54 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) edges Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) to win the opening stage. (Image credit: Team Katusha) Image 2 of 54 Enthusiastic fans lined the ascent of the Alto de la Antigua. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 3 of 54 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) en route to a 20th place stage finish. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 54 Russian champion Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) in a world of hurt. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 5 of 54 A Movistar rider makes his way up the Alto de la Antigua. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 6 of 54 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) digs deep. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 7 of 54 Damiano Cunego (Lampre-ISD) tackles the steep pitch of the Alto de la Antigua. Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) outsprinted his three breakaway companions to win the Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco's first stage in Zumarraga. The 31-year-old Spaniard led through the final corner with 100m to go and held off the late charge from Olympic road champion Sammy Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi). Andreas Klöden (RadioShack) finished third while teammate Chris Horner, the defending Pais Vasco champion, crossed the line in fourth one second later.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Cervelo) took the sprint for fifth place, six seconds behind Rodriguez, from a six-rider chase group.

With the victory, Rodriguez earned the first leader's jersey of the six-day stage race in Spain's Basque region. Sanchez and Klöden hold second and third respectively with the same time as Rodriguez with Horner fourth overall, one second behind.

"I was so happy with this victory, so much that, when I reached the finishing line, I almost cried for joy," said Rodriguez. "In the first part of my season I had some health troubles but now I hope I left behind all these troubles and I will be able to work and train in the best way for my next goals.

"I admit I was very nervous because until now in 2011 I've never been able to be among the best riders in any race I took part in. But I have to thank all the team, from Tchmil downwards, for always having told me to stay calm because our principal goal this year will be the Giro d'Italia.

"However, I needed an indication for myself and that's the reason why I told my teammates that, if we all were inside the group on the Alto de la Antigua, I would try to attack. Well, I have to say that everything was perfect and now I feel calmer and more confident for the rest of the season".

The stage was dominated by a three-man break which formed 15km into the 151.2km stage. Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Bram Tankink (Rabobank) and Mathieu Perget (AG2R La Mondiale) pushed out a lead in excess of six minutes but the trio's escape was neutralised on the penultimate Alto de Gabiria climb with approximately 14km remaining.

For their lengthy escape Tankink earned the sprint classification jersey while Perget leads the mountains classification.

The winning break formed on the day's final climb, the 2.5km Alto de la Antigua, a savage kick-in-the-tail whose summit is positioned just 3km from the finish line and features a steepest gradient of 20 percent. Horner jumped away from the peloton early on the climb and was joined near the summit by Rodriguez. The Katusha rider was first over the top, closely followed by Horner and Sanchez. In their wake was a shattered peloton in which some riders were forced to dismount and push their bikes on the steepest pitch near the summit.

Klöden, the 2000 Vuelta Ciclista al Pais Vasco champion, was only seconds in arrears over the top of the Alto de la Antigua and the 35-year-old German bridged to the leading trio on the descent to the finish.

Sanchez went to the front approaching the last corner in the technical finale, but Rodriguez got through the corner first and took a narrow, photo-finish victory.

The peloton faces another hilly day on stage two, 163km from Zumarraga to Lekunberri, in which the riders face seven categorised climbs, including the category one Alto de Azpiroza only 3km from the finish.

Full Results 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:02:42 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:01 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 10 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:18 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 23 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 25 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 26 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 30 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 32 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:43 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 34 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:54 35 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 37 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:07 45 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:14 48 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:16 49 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:26 50 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:35 52 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 53 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 56 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:41 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:43 62 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 64 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:04 65 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:08 66 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 68 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:15 69 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:33 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:56 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:14 72 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:15 73 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:43 74 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:04:06 76 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 77 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 78 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:04:22 80 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:04:29 82 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:45 83 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:05 85 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:14 86 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:19 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 90 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 93 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 102 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 104 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 105 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 106 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:55 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:03 113 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:07 114 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 115 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 122 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 125 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 126 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 128 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 129 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 130 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 131 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 132 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 133 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 137 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 139 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 140 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 141 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 142 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 143 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:15:24 144 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:26 145 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:36 146 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:45 148 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:54 149 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 151 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 152 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 154 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:16 156 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:50 157 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 16 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 7 10 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 1 - Zumarraga, 37.7km 1 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 3 pts 2 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Zumarraga, 100.7km 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 2 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 3 - Segura, 129km 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Gabiria (Cat. 3) 11km 1 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Elosua (Cat. 2) 77km 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 2 4 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Aztiria (Cat. 2) 110km 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Barbaris (Cat. 3) 122km 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 1

Mountain 5 - Alto de Gabiria (Cat. 3) 139km 1 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 2 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1

Mountain 6 - Alto de la Antigua (Cat. 2) 148km 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 4 3 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1

Teams 1 Movistar Team 12:08:27 2 Katusha Team 0:00:03 3 Lampre - ISD 0:00:21 4 Team RadioShack 0:00:34 5 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:39 6 Leopard Trek 0:00:51 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:15 8 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:22 9 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 10 HTC-Highroad 0:01:59 11 Sky Procycling 0:02:14 12 Pro Team Astana 0:02:29 13 Caja Rural 0:02:35 14 Geox-TMC 0:03:39 15 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:21 16 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:33 17 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:54 18 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:08 19 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:32 20 BMC Racing Team 0:19:41

General classification after stage 1 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:02:42 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:01 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:06 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 10 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:09 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:18 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 16 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 21 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 23 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 25 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:36 26 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 29 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 30 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 32 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:43 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 34 Matthew Busche (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:54 35 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Katusha Team 36 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Pro Team Astana 37 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 38 Daniel Martin (Irl) Team Garmin-Cervelo 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 43 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 44 Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:07 45 Iván Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:14 48 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:16 49 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:26 50 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:35 52 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Sky Procycling 53 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 54 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 56 Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 57 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 60 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:01:41 61 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:01:43 62 Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 64 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:04 65 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:08 66 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Team RadioShack 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 68 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:15 69 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:33 70 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:56 71 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:14 72 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:15 73 Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:43 74 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:04:06 76 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 77 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 78 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:04:22 80 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:04:29 82 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:45 83 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 84 Nicki Sörensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:06:05 85 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:14 86 Michael Rogers (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:19 87 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 89 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:09:49 90 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 92 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 93 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 94 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 95 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 97 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 98 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 99 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 100 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 101 Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Pro Team Astana 102 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 104 Andrew Talansky (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 105 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Procycling 106 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 107 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:55 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 109 Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Highroad 110 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 111 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 112 Óscar Pujol Muñoz (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:03 113 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:07 114 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 115 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 116 Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 117 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 118 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 José Vicente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 121 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Leopard Trek 122 David Lelay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 125 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 126 Mads Christensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 127 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 128 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 129 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 130 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 131 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Geox-TMC 132 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 133 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 135 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale 136 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre - ISD 137 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 138 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 139 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 140 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 141 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 142 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 143 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:15:24 144 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:26 145 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Caja Rural 0:15:36 146 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 147 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:15:45 148 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:54 149 Santo Anza (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 151 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 152 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 154 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 155 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:16 156 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:19:50 157 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team

Points classification 1 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 3 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 16 4 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 14 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 7 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 8 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 9 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 7 10 Xavier Tondo Volpini (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Beñat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 15 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint classification 1 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 6 3 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5

Mountains classification 1 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 pts 2 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 3 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 4 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 5 Christopher Horner (USA) Team RadioShack 4 6 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 4 7 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 8 Gorka Verdugo Marcotegui (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 9 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 2 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 1 11 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 1 12 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 1