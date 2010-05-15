Christensen and Bøchmann go one-two
Escape by Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning duo steals race lead
|1
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|4:11:39
|2
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|3
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:03:20
|4
|Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:03:22
|5
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|6
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|7
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:25
|8
|Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:03:31
|9
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
|0:03:44
|10
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:51
|11
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:05:33
|12
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|13
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:05:34
|14
|Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:05:38
|15
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:05:40
|16
|Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:05:51
|17
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:05:54
|18
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|19
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:08:40
|20
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:08:42
|21
|Kirchmair Stefan (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:08:44
|22
|Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:08:54
|23
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:10:22
|24
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|25
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:12:51
|26
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:12:56
|27
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|28
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|29
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
|30
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|31
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|32
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:13:00
|33
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|34
|Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:13:02
|35
|Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange
|0:13:09
|36
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|37
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|38
|Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:13:19
|39
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:13:20
|40
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:13:28
|41
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:18:42
|42
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:18:54
|43
|Fabian Schaar (Ger) German National Team
|0:18:56
|44
|Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:18:58
|45
|Frank Appelbaum (Lux) LC Tétange
|46
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|47
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware
|0:20:59
|48
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tabelware
|49
|Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
|0:26:47
|50
|Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
|51
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|52
|Kevin Jost (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|53
|Miha Svab (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|54
|Steve Fries (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|55
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|56
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|57
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tabelware
|58
|Georgiois Karatzios (Gre) SP Tabelware
|59
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) SP Tabelware
|60
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|61
|Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|62
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
|63
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|64
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|65
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|66
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|67
|Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
|68
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|69
|Martin Puusep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
|70
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
|71
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|72
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|73
|Larry Warbasse (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|74
|Travis Burandt (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|75
|Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
|76
|Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|77
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|78
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|79
|Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|80
|Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange
|81
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
|82
|Chris Butler (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|83
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
|84
|Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
|85
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|86
|Mathias Gade (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|87
|Philippe Faber (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|88
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|89
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|90
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|91
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|92
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|93
|Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tétange
|94
|Stanley Bozetti (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|95
|Jakob Henning (Lux) LC Tétange
|96
|Krizek Matthias (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|97
|Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange
|98
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|99
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|100
|Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|101
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team
|102
|Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|103
|Guty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
|104
|Fabian Wolff (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|105
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|106
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|107
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|108
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
|109
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|110
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|111
|Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange
|112
|Bart Weelens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|113
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|114
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|115
|Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|116
|Simon Novak (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|117
|Søren Pugdahl (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|118
|Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team
|119
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) CCI Differdange
|120
|Cole House (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|121
|Anfrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|122
|Christiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|123
|Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|124
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|DSQ
|Nils Plötner (Ger) German National Team
|DNF
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Nippo
|DNF
|Plamen Dimow (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
|DNF
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
|DNF
|Kristofer Stevenson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|DNF
|Derreck Taber (USA) L.G. Bertrange
|DNF
|Christian Joachim (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|DNF
|Glen Leven (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|DNF
|Daniel Bintz (Lux) LC Tétange
|DNF
|Luka Rakusa (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|DNF
|Igor Abakoumov (Bel) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNS
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
|DNS
|Klaas Vantornhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|OTL
|Anders Lund (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|OTL
|Carlos Calvo (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|1
|Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|7:29:16
|2
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:00:14
|3
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:30
|4
|Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|5
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:03:37
|6
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:03:39
|7
|Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:03:43
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:03:53
|9
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange
|0:03:55
|10
|Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:04:04
|11
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:05:42
|12
|Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:06:00
|13
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:06:04
|14
|Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:06:09
|15
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:06:10
|16
|Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:06:14
|17
|Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:06:20
|18
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:09:02
|19
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:09:03
|20
|Kirchmair Stefan (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:09:07
|21
|Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:09:24
|22
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|0:10:42
|23
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:10:45
|24
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:12:57
|25
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:13:06
|26
|Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange
|0:13:08
|27
|Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:13:13
|28
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|29
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:13:16
|30
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:13:18
|31
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
|0:13:19
|32
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:13:31
|33
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:13:33
|34
|Dominik Brändle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:13:34
|35
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:13:47
|36
|Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:13:56
|37
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|38
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:14:08
|39
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:16:17
|40
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:18:53
|41
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:19:23
|42
|Fabian Schaar (Ger) German National Team
|0:19:35
|43
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware
|0:21:25
|44
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tabelware
|0:21:35
|45
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|0:22:50
|46
|Frank Appelbaum (Lux) LC Tétange
|47
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:23:30
|48
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:26:45
|49
|Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:26:53
|50
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|0:26:56
|51
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:27:00
|52
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:27:01
|53
|Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|0:27:02
|54
|Fabian Wolff (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|55
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:27:04
|56
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:27:05
|57
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
|0:27:07
|58
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|59
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:27:08
|60
|Larry Warbasse (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|61
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) CCI Differdange
|0:27:11
|62
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|63
|Anfrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:27:12
|64
|Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:27:13
|65
|Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
|66
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|67
|Alex Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|68
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:27:14
|69
|Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:27:15
|70
|Kevin Jost (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|71
|Chris Butler (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|72
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
|73
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|0:27:16
|74
|Bart Weelens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|75
|Philippe Faber (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|0:27:17
|76
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|0:27:18
|77
|Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
|78
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:27:19
|79
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|80
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
|0:27:20
|81
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|82
|Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|83
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|84
|Georgiois Karatzios (Gre) SP Tabelware
|0:27:21
|85
|Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|0:27:23
|86
|Christiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
|87
|Stanley Bozetti (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|0:27:26
|88
|Mathias Gade (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
|0:27:27
|89
|Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:27:31
|90
|Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
|91
|Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:27:32
|92
|Jakob Henning (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:27:34
|93
|Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:27:36
|94
|Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team
|0:27:39
|95
|Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
|0:28:42
|96
|Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl
|0:29:05
|97
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:30:14
|98
|Primoz Segina (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:30:31
|99
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|0:30:33
|100
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
|0:30:34
|101
|Miha Svab (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:30:39
|102
|Simon Novak (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:30:40
|103
|Martin Puusep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
|0:30:56
|104
|Steve Fries (Lux) U.C. Dippach
|0:31:11
|105
|Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:32:47
|106
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tabelware
|0:33:01
|107
|Travis Burandt (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|0:33:08
|108
|Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
|0:33:13
|109
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:33:22
|110
|Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|111
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|0:33:30
|112
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
|113
|Søren Pugdahl (Den) Team Energi Fyn
|0:33:31
|114
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|115
|Cole House (USA) USA National Team Under-23
|0:33:34
|116
|Krizek Matthias (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
|0:33:45
|117
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:33:46
|118
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:33:51
|119
|Guty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
|0:35:26
|120
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
|0:45:26
|121
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) SP Tabelware
|0:45:38
|122
|Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange
|0:45:42
|123
|Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|0:45:53
|124
|Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tétange
|0:47:36
