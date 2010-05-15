Trending

Christensen and Bøchmann go one-two

Escape by Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning duo steals race lead

Full Results
1Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning4:11:39
2Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
3Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:03:20
4Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:03:22
5Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
6Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
7Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:25
8Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team0:03:31
9Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange0:03:44
10Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:51
11Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team0:05:33
12Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
13Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:34
14Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:05:38
15Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:05:40
16Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange0:05:51
17Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:05:54
18Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
19Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:08:40
20Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:08:42
21Kirchmair Stefan (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:08:44
22Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:08:54
23David Pell (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:10:22
24Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
25Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team0:12:51
26Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:12:56
27Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
28Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
29Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
30Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
31Dominik Brändle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
32Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:13:00
33Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
34Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:13:02
35Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange0:13:09
36Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
37Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
38Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:13:19
39Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team0:13:20
40Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:13:28
41Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl0:18:42
42Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:18:54
43Fabian Schaar (Ger) German National Team0:18:56
44Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl0:18:58
45Frank Appelbaum (Lux) LC Tétange
46Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
47Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware0:20:59
48Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tabelware
49Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl0:26:47
50Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
51Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
52Kevin Jost (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
53Miha Svab (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
54Steve Fries (Lux) U.C. Dippach
55Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
56Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
57Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tabelware
58Georgiois Karatzios (Gre) SP Tabelware
59Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) SP Tabelware
60Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team Under-23
61Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
62Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
63Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
64Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
65Primoz Segina (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
66Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
67Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
68Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
69Martin Puusep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
70Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
71Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
72Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
73Larry Warbasse (USA) USA National Team Under-23
74Travis Burandt (USA) USA National Team Under-23
75Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl
76Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team
77Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
78Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
79Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team Under-23
80Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange
81Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
82Chris Butler (USA) USA National Team Under-23
83Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
84Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
85Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
86Mathias Gade (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
87Philippe Faber (Lux) U.C. Dippach
88Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange
89Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
90Michael Berling (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning
91Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
92Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
93Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tétange
94Stanley Bozetti (Lux) U.C. Dippach
95Jakob Henning (Lux) LC Tétange
96Krizek Matthias (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol
97Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange
98Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
99Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
100Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn
101Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team
102Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
103Guty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl
104Fabian Wolff (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
105Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
106Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
107Alex Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
108Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
109Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
110Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling
111Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange
112Bart Weelens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
113Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
114Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
115Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange
116Simon Novak (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
117Søren Pugdahl (Den) Team Energi Fyn
118Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team
119Hakan Nilsson (Swe) CCI Differdange
120Cole House (USA) USA National Team Under-23
121Anfrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
122Christiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
123Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
124Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
DSQNils Plötner (Ger) German National Team
DNFNicolas Winter (Swi) Team Nippo
DNFPlamen Dimow (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
DNFSvetoslav Nedev (Bul) Tzar Simeon 1898
DNFKristofer Stevenson (Swe) Swedish National Team
DNFDerreck Taber (USA) L.G. Bertrange
DNFChristian Joachim (Lux) U.C. Dippach
DNFGlen Leven (Lux) U.C. Dippach
DNFDaniel Bintz (Lux) LC Tétange
DNFLuka Rakusa (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
DNFIgor Abakoumov (Bel) ISD Continental Team
DNFMaksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNSZdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
DNSKlaas Vantornhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
OTLAnders Lund (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
OTLCarlos Calvo (Lux) L.G. Bertrange

General Classification after stage 2
1Lasse Bøchmann (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning7:29:16
2Mads Christensen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:00:14
3Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:30
4Mads Meyer (Den) Team Energi Fyn
5Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:03:37
6Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:03:39
7Elias Schmäh (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:03:43
8Marc Goos (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:03:53
9Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) CCI Differdange0:03:55
10Ivan Belotti (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team0:04:04
11Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:05:42
12Yehor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:06:00
13Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:06:04
14Christian Poos (Lux) CCI Differdange0:06:09
15Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team0:06:10
16Sven Vanthourenthout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:06:14
17Raymond Künzli (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:06:20
18Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:09:02
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:09:03
20Kirchmair Stefan (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:09:07
21Jacob Nielseen (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:09:24
22Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team0:10:42
23David Pell (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:10:45
24Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:12:57
25Pirmin Lang (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:13:06
26Stefan Cohen (Ned) CCI Differdange0:13:08
27Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:13:13
28Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
29Pim De Beer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:13:16
30Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:13:18
31Borislav Ivanov (Bul) Tzar Simeon 18980:13:19
32Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:13:31
33Fabio Ursi (Ita) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:13:33
34Dominik Brändle (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:13:34
35Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:13:47
36Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:13:56
37Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
38Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team0:14:08
39Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:16:17
40Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) LC Kayl0:18:53
41Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:19:23
42Fabian Schaar (Ger) German National Team0:19:35
43Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tabelware0:21:25
44Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tabelware0:21:35
45Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:22:50
46Frank Appelbaum (Lux) LC Tétange
47Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:23:30
48Jempy Drucker (Lux) CCI Differdange0:26:45
49Tom Thill (Lux) CCI Differdange0:26:53
50Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor0:26:56
51Joe Lewis (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:27:00
52Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:27:01
53Carter Jones (USA) USA National Team Under-230:27:02
54Fabian Wolff (Swi) Price Costum Bikes
55Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:27:04
56Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team0:27:05
57Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price Costum Bikes0:27:07
58Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
59Michael Berling (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:27:08
60Larry Warbasse (USA) USA National Team Under-23
61Hakan Nilsson (Swe) CCI Differdange0:27:11
62Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg National Team
63Anfrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:27:12
64Andreas Frisch (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:27:13
65Benn Würth (Lux) LC Kayl
66Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley
67Alex Schmitt (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
68Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Swedish National Team0:27:14
69Jacques Dahm (Lux) LC Kayl0:27:15
70Kevin Jost (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC
71Chris Butler (USA) USA National Team Under-23
72Ralf Matzka (Ger) German National Team
73Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb-Revor0:27:16
74Bart Weelens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
75Philippe Faber (Lux) U.C. Dippach0:27:17
76Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland0:27:18
77Simon Widå (Swe) Swedish National Team
78Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:27:19
79Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
80Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac-Porsche Cycling0:27:20
81Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
82Jacob Kodrup (Den) Team Energi Fyn
83Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
84Georgiois Karatzios (Gre) SP Tabelware0:27:21
85Rob Squire (USA) USA National Team Under-230:27:23
86Christiano Colombo (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team
87Stanley Bozetti (Lux) U.C. Dippach0:27:26
88Mathias Gade (Den) Glud&Marstrand-LRO Radgivning0:27:27
89Tom Wecker (Lux) LC Tétange0:27:31
90Erki Putsep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team
91Thomas Blassnig (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:27:32
92Jakob Henning (Lux) LC Tétange0:27:34
93Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team0:27:36
94Felix Rinker (Ger) German National Team0:27:39
95Christian Heule (Swi) Team Bürgi - Fidi BC0:28:42
96Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) LC Kayl0:29:05
97Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team0:30:14
98Primoz Segina (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:30:31
99Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:30:33
100Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparenbanken Vest-Ridley0:30:34
101Miha Svab (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:30:39
102Simon Novak (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:30:40
103Martin Puusep (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team0:30:56
104Steve Fries (Lux) U.C. Dippach0:31:11
105Claude Wolter (Lux) LC Kayl0:32:47
106Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tabelware0:33:01
107Travis Burandt (USA) USA National Team Under-230:33:08
108Tom Flammang (Lux) L.G. Bertrange0:33:13
109Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:33:22
110Rasmus Fjorside (Den) Team Energi Fyn
111Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland0:33:30
112Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
113Søren Pugdahl (Den) Team Energi Fyn0:33:31
114Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
115Cole House (USA) USA National Team Under-230:33:34
116Krizek Matthias (Aut) Tyrol-Team Radland Tirol0:33:45
117Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo0:33:46
118Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo0:33:51
119Guty Bausch (Lux) LC Kayl0:35:26
120Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg National Team0:45:26
121Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) SP Tabelware0:45:38
122Stefan Fettes (Ger) L.G. Bertrange0:45:42
123Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland0:45:53
124Jean Vanek (Lux) LC Tétange0:47:36

