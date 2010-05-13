Belgian Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) showed his versatility on Flèche du Sud’s second stage, with the cyclo-cross rider outsprinting 96 rivals to win the stage. Pauwels held off Swedish National Team rider Linus Dahlberg and race leader Jean-Pierre Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) to win the bunch sprint.

Unfortunately for Pauwels there’s no time bonuses for the stage winner, meaning his still 16 seconds behind Luxembourg’s Drucker on general classification. The Belgian rider did move up four places on general classification, however, as 40 riders were dropped from the lead group on stage one.

The peloton enjoyed a surprise visit on the 158 kilometre stage from Kayl to Rumelange, with Saxo Bank rider Fränk Schleck reportedly joining the bunch while training in his homeland.

Full Results 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 3:38:48 2 Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden 3 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 4 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 5 Felix Rinker (Ger) Germany 6 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 7 Henrik Abom (Swe) Sweden 8 Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 9 Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 10 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 11 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 12 Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 13 Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 14 Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany 15 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 16 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team 17 Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team 18 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 19 Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 20 Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 21 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 22 Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden 23 Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange 24 Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 25 Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 26 Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team 27 Benn Würth (Lux) 28 Patrik Moren (Swe) Sweden 29 Connor Oleary (USA) 30 Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije 31 Robbie Squire (USA) 32 Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 33 Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 34 Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 35 Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 36 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 37 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg 38 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 39 Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team 40 Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange 41 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware 42 Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 43 Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sweden 44 Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 45 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) 46 Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 47 Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange 48 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor 49 Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange 50 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany 51 Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 52 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 53 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) 54 Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 55 Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo 56 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 57 Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 58 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 59 Norbert Durauer (Aut) Tyrol Team 60 Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 61 Fabio Ursi (Ita) 62 Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 63 Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team 64 Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo 65 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea 66 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 67 Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux) 68 Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 69 Luka Rakusa (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije 70 Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange 71 Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 72 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 73 Philip Lindau (Swe) Sweden 74 Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 75 Fabian Schaar (Ger) Germany 76 Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 77 Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 78 Jacques Dahm (Lux) 79 Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 80 Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning 81 Borislav Ivanov (Bul) 82 Stanley Bozzetti (Lux) 83 Kevin Jost (Swi) 84 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 85 Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 86 Carter Jones (USA) 87 Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes 88 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor 89 Philippe Faber (Lux) 90 Andrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije 91 Tom Wecker (Lux) 92 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 93 Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team 94 Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 95 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 96 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor 97 Jakob Henning (Lux) 98 Christian Heule (Swi) 0:01:07 99 Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra) 0:01:34 100 Borja Jelic (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije 0:03:17 101 Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 102 Jure Bitenc (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije 103 Rok Jerse (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije 104 Frank Appelbaum (Lux) 105 Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany 106 Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota 107 Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg 108 Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg 109 Steve Fries (Lux) 0:04:04 110 Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Nippo 0:06:09 111 Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo 112 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 113 Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 114 Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo 115 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 116 Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo 117 Cole House (USA) 118 Georg Steidl (Aut) Tyrol Team 119 Charlie Avis (USA) 120 Daniel Bintz (Lux) 121 Tom Flammang (Lux) 122 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 123 Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 124 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea 125 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 0:07:55 126 Glen Leven (Lux) 0:09:57 127 Christian Joachim (Lux) 0:11:47 128 Claude Wolter (Lux) 0:13:13 129 Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg 0:17:17 130 Carlos Calvo (Lux) 0:18:14 131 Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 132 Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware 133 Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley 134 Plamen Dimov (Bul) 135 Svetoslav Nedev (Bul) 136 Stefan Fettes (Ger) 137 Jean Vanek (Lux) 0:20:10