Pauwels prevails in Rumelange
Drucker remains in race lead
Belgian Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) showed his versatility on Flèche du Sud’s second stage, with the cyclo-cross rider outsprinting 96 rivals to win the stage. Pauwels held off Swedish National Team rider Linus Dahlberg and race leader Jean-Pierre Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) to win the bunch sprint.
Unfortunately for Pauwels there’s no time bonuses for the stage winner, meaning his still 16 seconds behind Luxembourg’s Drucker on general classification. The Belgian rider did move up four places on general classification, however, as 40 riders were dropped from the lead group on stage one.
The peloton enjoyed a surprise visit on the 158 kilometre stage from Kayl to Rumelange, with Saxo Bank rider Fränk Schleck reportedly joining the bunch while training in his homeland.
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|3:38:48
|2
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden
|3
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|4
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|5
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Germany
|6
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|7
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Sweden
|8
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|9
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|10
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|11
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|12
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|13
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|14
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|15
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|16
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|17
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|18
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|19
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|20
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|21
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|22
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden
|23
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|24
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|25
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|26
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|27
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|28
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Sweden
|29
|Connor Oleary (USA)
|30
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|31
|Robbie Squire (USA)
|32
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|33
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|34
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|35
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|36
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|37
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|38
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|39
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|40
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|41
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|42
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|43
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sweden
|44
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|45
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|46
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|47
|Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|48
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|49
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|50
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany
|51
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|52
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|53
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA)
|54
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|55
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|56
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|57
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|58
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|59
|Norbert Durauer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|60
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|61
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|62
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|63
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|64
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|65
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|66
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|67
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux)
|68
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|69
|Luka Rakusa (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|70
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|71
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|72
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|73
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Sweden
|74
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|75
|Fabian Schaar (Ger) Germany
|76
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|77
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|78
|Jacques Dahm (Lux)
|79
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|80
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|81
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|82
|Stanley Bozzetti (Lux)
|83
|Kevin Jost (Swi)
|84
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|85
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|86
|Carter Jones (USA)
|87
|Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|88
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|89
|Philippe Faber (Lux)
|90
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|91
|Tom Wecker (Lux)
|92
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|93
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|94
|Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|95
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|96
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|97
|Jakob Henning (Lux)
|98
|Christian Heule (Swi)
|0:01:07
|99
|Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra)
|0:01:34
|100
|Borja Jelic (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:03:17
|101
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|102
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|103
|Rok Jerse (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|104
|Frank Appelbaum (Lux)
|105
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|106
|Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|107
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
|108
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg
|109
|Steve Fries (Lux)
|0:04:04
|110
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Nippo
|0:06:09
|111
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
|112
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|113
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|114
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
|115
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|116
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
|117
|Cole House (USA)
|118
|Georg Steidl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|119
|Charlie Avis (USA)
|120
|Daniel Bintz (Lux)
|121
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|122
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|123
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|124
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|125
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|0:07:55
|126
|Glen Leven (Lux)
|0:09:57
|127
|Christian Joachim (Lux)
|0:11:47
|128
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|0:13:13
|129
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:17:17
|130
|Carlos Calvo (Lux)
|0:18:14
|131
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|132
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|133
|Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|134
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|135
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|136
|Stefan Fettes (Ger)
|137
|Jean Vanek (Lux)
|0:20:10
|1
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|3:44:22
|2
|Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
|3
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
|0:00:01
|4
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:00:02
|5
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:03
|6
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:04
|7
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:07
|8
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|0:00:08
|9
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:10
|10
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:11
|11
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|12
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|0:00:12
|13
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|0:00:13
|14
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
|15
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
|16
|Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux)
|17
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:00:15
|18
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:00:16
|19
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|20
|Carter Jones (USA)
|0:00:17
|21
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sweden
|22
|Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
|23
|Luka Rakusa (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|24
|Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|25
|Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|0:00:19
|26
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:20
|27
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:00:21
|28
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:22
|29
|Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|30
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|31
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|32
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
|33
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|34
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:00:23
|35
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|36
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|37
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA)
|38
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:24
|39
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|40
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|41
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|42
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:00:25
|43
|Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
|44
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|45
|Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:26
|46
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|47
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
|48
|Andrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:00:27
|49
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:28
|50
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|51
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|52
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|53
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|54
|Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|55
|Henrik Abom (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:29
|56
|Jacques Dahm (Lux)
|0:00:30
|57
|Kevin Jost (Swi)
|58
|Connor Oleary (USA)
|59
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany
|60
|Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|61
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:31
|62
|Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|63
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|64
|Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|65
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|66
|Philippe Faber (Lux)
|0:00:32
|67
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|68
|Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|69
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:00:33
|70
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden
|71
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:34
|72
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|73
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:00:35
|74
|Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
|75
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|76
|Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|77
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|78
|Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
|79
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:00:36
|80
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|0:00:38
|81
|Robbie Squire (USA)
|82
|Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|83
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
|84
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:00:39
|85
|Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|86
|Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:00:40
|87
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|88
|Fabian Schaar (Ger) Germany
|0:00:41
|89
|Stanley Bozzetti (Lux)
|90
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:00:42
|91
|Tom Wecker (Lux)
|0:00:46
|92
|Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|93
|Norbert Durauer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:00:47
|94
|Jakob Henning (Lux)
|0:00:49
|95
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:00:50
|96
|Patrik Moren (Swe) Sweden
|0:00:51
|97
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Germany
|0:00:54
|98
|Christian Heule (Swi)
|0:01:57
|99
|Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra)
|0:02:20
|100
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
|0:03:29
|101
|Borja Jelic (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:03:46
|102
|Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:48
|103
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:03:49
|104
|Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:03:54
|105
|Jure Bitenc (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|106
|Frank Appelbaum (Lux)
|107
|Rok Jerse (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
|0:03:55
|108
|Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
|0:04:11
|109
|Steve Fries (Lux)
|0:04:26
|110
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:06:16
|111
|Charlie Avis (USA)
|0:06:23
|112
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|0:06:28
|113
|Daniel Bintz (Lux)
|0:06:36
|114
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|0:06:37
|115
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|116
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:06:45
|117
|Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
|118
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:06:46
|119
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|120
|Cole House (USA)
|0:06:49
|121
|Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Nippo
|0:06:56
|122
|Georg Steidl (Aut) Tyrol Team
|0:07:00
|123
|Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
|0:07:01
|124
|Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
|0:07:06
|125
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|0:08:41
|126
|Glen Leven (Lux)
|0:10:40
|127
|Christian Joachim (Lux)
|0:12:23
|128
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|0:13:51
|129
|Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg
|0:18:41
|130
|Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:18:49
|131
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|0:18:53
|132
|Stefan Fettes (Ger)
|0:18:57
|133
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:19:08
|134
|Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
|0:19:16
|135
|Carlos Calvo (Lux)
|0:19:20
|136
|Plamen Dimov (Bul)
|0:19:24
|137
|Jean Vanek (Lux)
|0:20:51
