Pauwels prevails in Rumelange

Drucker remains in race lead

Belgian Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea) showed his versatility on Flèche du Sud’s second stage, with the cyclo-cross rider outsprinting 96 rivals to win the stage. Pauwels held off Swedish National Team rider Linus Dahlberg and race leader Jean-Pierre Drucker (Continental Team Differdange) to win the bunch sprint.

Unfortunately for Pauwels there’s no time bonuses for the stage winner, meaning his still 16 seconds behind Luxembourg’s Drucker on general classification. The Belgian rider did move up four places on general classification, however, as 40 riders were dropped from the lead group on stage one.

The peloton enjoyed a surprise visit on the 158 kilometre stage from Kayl to Rumelange, with Saxo Bank rider Fränk Schleck reportedly joining the bunch while training in his homeland.

Full Results
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea3:38:48
2Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden
3Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
4Pirmin Lang (Swi)
5Felix Rinker (Ger) Germany
6Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
7Henrik Abom (Swe) Sweden
8Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
9Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
10Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
11Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
12Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
13Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
14Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
15Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
16Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
17Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
18Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
19Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
20Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
21Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
22Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden
23Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
24Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
25Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
27Benn Würth (Lux)
28Patrik Moren (Swe) Sweden
29Connor Oleary (USA)
30Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
31Robbie Squire (USA)
32Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
33Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
34Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
35Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
36Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
37Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
38Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
39Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team
40Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
41Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
42Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
43Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sweden
44Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
45Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
46Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
47Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
48Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
49Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange
50Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany
51Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
52Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
53Lawrence Warbasse (USA)
54Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
55Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
56David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
57Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
58Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
59Norbert Durauer (Aut) Tyrol Team
60Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
61Fabio Ursi (Ita)
62Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
63Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
64Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
65Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
66Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
67Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux)
68Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
69Luka Rakusa (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
70Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
71Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
72Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
73Philip Lindau (Swe) Sweden
74Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
75Fabian Schaar (Ger) Germany
76Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
77Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
78Jacques Dahm (Lux)
79Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
80Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
81Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
82Stanley Bozzetti (Lux)
83Kevin Jost (Swi)
84Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
85Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
86Carter Jones (USA)
87Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
88Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
89Philippe Faber (Lux)
90Andrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
91Tom Wecker (Lux)
92Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
93Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
94Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
95Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
96Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
97Jakob Henning (Lux)
98Christian Heule (Swi)0:01:07
99Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra)0:01:34
100Borja Jelic (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:03:17
101Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
102Jure Bitenc (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
103Rok Jerse (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
104Frank Appelbaum (Lux)
105Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany
106Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
107Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg
108Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg
109Steve Fries (Lux)0:04:04
110Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Nippo0:06:09
111Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
112Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
113Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
114Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo
115Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
116Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo
117Cole House (USA)
118Georg Steidl (Aut) Tyrol Team
119Charlie Avis (USA)
120Daniel Bintz (Lux)
121Tom Flammang (Lux)
122Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
123Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
124Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
125Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:07:55
126Glen Leven (Lux)0:09:57
127Christian Joachim (Lux)0:11:47
128Claude Wolter (Lux)0:13:13
129Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg0:17:17
130Carlos Calvo (Lux)0:18:14
131Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
132Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
133Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
134Plamen Dimov (Bul)
135Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)
136Stefan Fettes (Ger)
137Jean Vanek (Lux)0:20:10

General classification after stage 1
1Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Continental Team Differdange3:44:22
2Christian Poos (Lux) Continental Team Differdange
3Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Continental Team Differdange0:00:01
4Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:02
5Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:03
6Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:04
7Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:07
8Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange0:00:08
9Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:10
10Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:11
11Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
12Pirmin Lang (Swi)0:00:12
13Robert Retschke (Ger) Continental Team Differdange0:00:13
14Matthias Krizek (Aut) Tyrol Team
15Nils Plötner (Ger) Germany
16Ralph Diseviscourt (Lux)
17Joseph Lewis (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:00:15
18Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:16
19Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
20Carter Jones (USA)0:00:17
21Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Sweden
22Harald Totschnig (Aut) Tyrol Team
23Luka Rakusa (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
24Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
25Nicolas Schnyder (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes0:00:19
26Philip Lindau (Swe) Sweden0:00:20
27Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:00:21
28Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:22
29Yegor Dementyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
30Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
31Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
32Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet - Fidea
33Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
34Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:23
35Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
37Lawrence Warbasse (USA)
38Lars Andersson (Swe) Sweden0:00:24
39Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
40Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
41Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
42Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:00:25
43Borislav Ivanov (Bul)
44David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
45Maksym Vasilyev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:26
46Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
47Joel Zangerle (Lux) Luxembourg
48Andrej Omulec (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:00:27
49Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:28
50Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
51Benn Würth (Lux)
52Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
53Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
54Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
55Henrik Abom (Swe) Sweden0:00:29
56Jacques Dahm (Lux)0:00:30
57Kevin Jost (Swi)
58Connor Oleary (USA)
59Ralf Matzka (Ger) Germany
60Blaz Bonca (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
61Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor0:00:31
62Volodymyr Rybin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
63Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
64Maksym Polischuk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
65Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
66Philippe Faber (Lux)0:00:32
67Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
68Ricky Eno Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
69Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:00:33
70Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Sweden
71Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:34
72Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
73Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:00:35
74Mariusz Wiesiak (Pol) Team Nippo
75Fabio Ursi (Ita)
76Alessandro Bertuola (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
77Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
78Alessio Signego (Ita) Team Nippo
79Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:36
80Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor0:00:38
81Robbie Squire (USA)
82Fabio Donesana (Ita) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
83Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) SP Tableware
84Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:00:39
85Simas Kondrotas (Ltu) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
86Stefan Kirchmair (Aut) Tyrol Team0:00:40
87Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
88Fabian Schaar (Ger) Germany0:00:41
89Stanley Bozzetti (Lux)
90Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:00:42
91Tom Wecker (Lux)0:00:46
92Martin Puusepp (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota
93Norbert Durauer (Aut) Tyrol Team0:00:47
94Jakob Henning (Lux)0:00:49
95Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:00:50
96Patrik Moren (Swe) Sweden0:00:51
97Felix Rinker (Ger) Germany0:00:54
98Christian Heule (Swi)0:01:57
99Thibaut Di Fabio (Fra)0:02:20
100Robert Bengsch (Ger) Germany0:03:29
101Borja Jelic (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:03:46
102Ivo Lux (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:48
103Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:03:49
104Tom Kohn (Lux) Luxembourg0:03:54
105Jure Bitenc (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije
106Frank Appelbaum (Lux)
107Rok Jerse (Slo) Obrazi Delo Revije0:03:55
108Ardy Utar (Est) Kalev Chocolate Team - Kuota0:04:11
109Steve Fries (Lux)0:04:26
110Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:06:16
111Charlie Avis (USA)0:06:23
112Tom Flammang (Lux)0:06:28
113Daniel Bintz (Lux)0:06:36
114Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea0:06:37
115Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
116Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:06:45
117Luca Barla (Ita) Team Nippo
118Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:06:46
119Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
120Cole House (USA)0:06:49
121Nicolas Winter (Swi) Team Nippo0:06:56
122Georg Steidl (Aut) Tyrol Team0:07:00
123Masaaki Kikuchi (Jpn) Team Nippo0:07:01
124Umberto Nardecchia (Ita) Team Nippo0:07:06
125Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:08:41
126Glen Leven (Lux)0:10:40
127Christian Joachim (Lux)0:12:23
128Claude Wolter (Lux)0:13:51
129Tom Schanen (Lux) Luxembourg0:18:41
130Anders Lund (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:18:49
131Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:18:53
132Stefan Fettes (Ger)0:18:57
133Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:19:08
134Svetoslav Nedev (Bul)0:19:16
135Carlos Calvo (Lux)0:19:20
136Plamen Dimov (Bul)0:19:24
137Jean Vanek (Lux)0:20:51

 

