Image 1 of 3 Racers all lined up at the start gate (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 2 of 3 Four cross world champion Michal Prokop (Image credit: Charles Robertson) Image 3 of 3 A riders down in slippery, wet conditions (Image credit: Charles Robertson)

Tomas Slavik and Katy Curd took a big win at the 4X ProTour world series in Szczawno Zdroj, Poland, where the best four cross riders in the world fought for the victory.

Beautiful weather, thousands of spectators, a great track and the best four crossers in the world - were the best words for describing the atmosphere in Poland. Unfortunately during qualification, when the top 20 male riders were standing on the hill waiting for their run, the weather changed radically and significantly affected their runs.

Michal Prokop went out, Joost Wichman went out. Only Slavik was able to take a solid run and ended up third. Under the cover of the live webcast and pouring rain, the final show began. Slavik won all his runs and took well deserved win in round 2 of 4X ProTour.

"Qualification was affected by the rain a lot. The fastest 20 riders were riding in pouring rain, which is not fair, but you can not do anything with weather, just have to accept it how it is," said Slavik.

"I still did solid run in those condition and got third, which is really good in such a brutal conditions. Racing was really wild. It was still raining hard and the track was getting unpredictable."

"It was one of the most difficult races physically that I have ever done. I was absolutely exhausted after the finals, but happy with my win. Everything worked perfect, and the organiser did a great job. I'm really looking forward to Val di Sole for next the next round."

After round 2, Slavik is leading overall ranking. The next race in the 4X ProTour will be in Val di Sole, Italy, together with the downhill World Cup.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Vaujany gravity team 2 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 3 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur 4 Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant cycling team 5 Ekaterina Ivanova (Rus) FunRide