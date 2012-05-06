Trending

Curd wins 4X ProTour round in Poland

Slavik victorious in men's race in wet conditions

Image 1 of 3

Racers all lined up at the start gate

Racers all lined up at the start gate
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 2 of 3

Four cross world champion Michal Prokop

Four cross world champion Michal Prokop
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)
Image 3 of 3

A riders down in slippery, wet conditions

A riders down in slippery, wet conditions
(Image credit: Charles Robertson)

Tomas Slavik and Katy Curd took a big win at the 4X ProTour world series in Szczawno Zdroj, Poland, where the best four cross riders in the world fought for the victory.

Beautiful weather, thousands of spectators, a great track and the best four crossers in the world - were the best words for describing the atmosphere in Poland. Unfortunately during qualification, when the top 20 male riders were standing on the hill waiting for their run, the weather changed radically and significantly affected their runs.

Michal Prokop went out, Joost Wichman went out. Only Slavik was able to take a solid run and ended up third. Under the cover of the live webcast and pouring rain, the final show began. Slavik won all his runs and took well deserved win in round 2 of 4X ProTour.

"Qualification was affected by the rain a lot. The fastest 20 riders were riding in pouring rain, which is not fair, but you can not do anything with weather, just have to accept it how it is," said Slavik.

"I still did solid run in those condition and got third, which is really good in such a brutal conditions. Racing was really wild. It was still raining hard and the track was getting unpredictable."

"It was one of the most difficult races physically that I have ever done. I was absolutely exhausted after the finals, but happy with my win. Everything worked perfect, and the organiser did a great job. I'm really looking forward to Val di Sole for next the next round."

After round 2, Slavik is leading overall ranking. The next race in the 4X ProTour will be in Val di Sole, Italy, together with the downhill World Cup.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Vaujany gravity team
2Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
3Lucia Oetjen (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur
4Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant cycling team
5Ekaterina Ivanova (Rus) FunRide

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
2Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann/ Polygonbikes.com
3Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal FDF Team
4Jakub Ríha (Cze) Galaxy Cyklosvec
5Jakub Hnidak (Cze) Mondraker 661 E13 Katmar Team
6Slavik Hannes (Aut) Arbo Radsport Vosendorf
7Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head
8Aiko Göhler (Ger) RSV Tretwerk Rangsdorf
9Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles/Nukeprof
10Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing Valdsasse
11Mariusz Jarek (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
12Simon Waldburger (Swi) VC Leibstadt/ Santa Cruz/ Fox
13Benedikt Last (Ger) RV Radlerlust Gomaringen
14Robert Šimecek (Cze) TJ Favorit Brno
15Denis Drozd (Cze) Polygon Rann/ Polygonbikes.com
16Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
17Nathan Parsons (GBr) Thebikeyard, Nukeproof
18Premek Tejchman (Cze) Commencal O'Neal Enduroklub
19Benjamin Kistner (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur
20Matej Stapic (Slo) Enduro Maxxis Sram
21Tomas Brozik (Cze) Commencal O'Neal Enduroklub
22Miroslav Kabelka (Cze) No respect racing team Topfans
23Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti - Adidas Eyewear
24Maximilian Wrstala (Ger) RSV Tretwerk
25Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti
26Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti Benelux Racing Team
27Klaus Beige (Ger) RSV Plessa 1995
28Isaac Mundy (GBr) Slam 69
29Stefan Scherz (Ger) RSG 52 Stollberg
30Stefano Dolfin (Ita) Marmotte / Dartmoor-Elk
31Petr Beneš (Cze) SC BMX Benátky nad Jizerou
32Szymon Smolka (Pol) FF Progres Rybnik
33Milan Myšík (Cze) MSK KUR SPORT
34Blake Carney (USA) Supercrossbmx.com
35Remek Oleszkiewicz (Pol) Dartmoor Uniqa LKKG BGZ
36Urban Rotnik (Slo) KK Crn trn/Cult/Zelene
37Adam Brezina (Cze) TJ BMX Trinec
38Ales Rogozan (Cze) KOLOSHOP TEAM Cz.O.S.
39Lukasz Baran (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
40Andreas Dotzauer (Ger) Mac Konigsbrunn
41Jiri Penc (Cze) Commencal O'Neal Enduroklub UJ
42Jan Finda (Cze) Kolo Shop Team
43Jakub Jonák (Cze) Commencal FDF Team
44Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze) MBC Freeride Team
45Robert Kulesza (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
46Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK
47Jiri Svak (Cze) GT bicycles opportunity
48Daniel Krajci (Cze) Polygon Rann
49Michael Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles/Nukeprof
50Matija Stupar (Slo) Crn Trn Cult
51Petrik Brückner (Ger) RoseVaujany Gravity Mountainbi
52Kristijan Medvešcek (Slo) KK Crn trn/Cult
53Robert Matoušek (Cze) Bikestrike.Com
54Joey Van Veghel (Ned) team meybo stinksaus
55Maciej Chmiel (Pol) UNIQA LKKG BGZ
56Gustaw Dadela (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
57Adrian Weiss (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur
58Zdenek Plasil (Cze) CykloTeam Ostrov
59Andrej Bratina (Slo) KK Crn trn/Cult
60Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity
61Piotr Kobus (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
62Adam Semerák (Cze) Bikestrike.Com
63Juraj Klein (Svk) Polygon Rann/ Polygonbikes.Com
64Mark Milward (GBr) Swinnerton Cycles
65Attila Kovacs (Hun) Lorinc 2000 SE
66Martin Bronec (Cze) MSK Kur Sport
67Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) TSV Gaimersheim
68Martin Beneš (Cze) SCV Blatna
69Norbert Papp (Hun) Top Cycles TPC SE
70Joost Wichman (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity
71Stefano Balestracci (Ita) vigor proline
72Denis Masarik (Svk) Polygon Rann/ Polygonbikes.com
73Evgeny Shishonkov (Rus) FunRide/ChillenGrillen
74Rudolf Thurner (Aut) BMX Vösendorf
75Jakub Klein (Pol) niestowarzyszony
76David Spurny (Cze) Commencal FDF Team
77Jakub Hruby (Cze) SCV Blatna
78Daniel Myszoglad (Hun) Veszpremi Spartacus SE
79Roland Bagoly (Hun) Veszpremi Spartacus SE
80Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Team Scout/Nukeproof
81Patrik Kaspar (Cze) Jump-X
82Marco Ricci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek
83Filip Beneš (Cze) SCV Blatna
84Davide Dolfin (Ita) Le Marmotte Loreto
85Denny Tischendorf (Ger) RSG 52 Stollberg
86Martin Hoferek (Cze) KrabCycles Specialized
87Tomasz Koziol (Pol) niestowarzyszony
88Maciej Rawinski (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
89Tomáš Martinkovic (Cze) CK slavoj terezín
90Kamil Pokrywka (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
91Piotr Paradowski (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
92Jiri Momnert (Cze) No respect racing team Krasice
93Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing
94Mirco Weiss (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur

 

Latest on Cyclingnews