Curd wins 4X ProTour round in Poland
Slavik victorious in men's race in wet conditions
Tomas Slavik and Katy Curd took a big win at the 4X ProTour world series in Szczawno Zdroj, Poland, where the best four cross riders in the world fought for the victory.
Beautiful weather, thousands of spectators, a great track and the best four crossers in the world - were the best words for describing the atmosphere in Poland. Unfortunately during qualification, when the top 20 male riders were standing on the hill waiting for their run, the weather changed radically and significantly affected their runs.
Michal Prokop went out, Joost Wichman went out. Only Slavik was able to take a solid run and ended up third. Under the cover of the live webcast and pouring rain, the final show began. Slavik won all his runs and took well deserved win in round 2 of 4X ProTour.
"Qualification was affected by the rain a lot. The fastest 20 riders were riding in pouring rain, which is not fair, but you can not do anything with weather, just have to accept it how it is," said Slavik.
"I still did solid run in those condition and got third, which is really good in such a brutal conditions. Racing was really wild. It was still raining hard and the track was getting unpredictable."
"It was one of the most difficult races physically that I have ever done. I was absolutely exhausted after the finals, but happy with my win. Everything worked perfect, and the organiser did a great job. I'm really looking forward to Val di Sole for next the next round."
After round 2, Slavik is leading overall ranking. The next race in the 4X ProTour will be in Val di Sole, Italy, together with the downhill World Cup.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Curd (GBr) Rose Vaujany gravity team
|2
|Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie
|3
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur
|4
|Tereza Votavova (Cze) Giant cycling team
|5
|Ekaterina Ivanova (Rus) FunRide
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
|2
|Marek Peško (Svk) Polygon Rann/ Polygonbikes.com
|3
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) Commencal FDF Team
|4
|Jakub Ríha (Cze) Galaxy Cyklosvec
|5
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze) Mondraker 661 E13 Katmar Team
|6
|Slavik Hannes (Aut) Arbo Radsport Vosendorf
|7
|Felix Beckeman (Swe) Trek Sweden Racing/Fox Head
|8
|Aiko Göhler (Ger) RSV Tretwerk Rangsdorf
|9
|Lukas Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles/Nukeprof
|10
|Adam Stasek (Cze) Ghost Factory Racing Valdsasse
|11
|Mariusz Jarek (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|12
|Simon Waldburger (Swi) VC Leibstadt/ Santa Cruz/ Fox
|13
|Benedikt Last (Ger) RV Radlerlust Gomaringen
|14
|Robert Šimecek (Cze) TJ Favorit Brno
|15
|Denis Drozd (Cze) Polygon Rann/ Polygonbikes.com
|16
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Team
|17
|Nathan Parsons (GBr) Thebikeyard, Nukeproof
|18
|Premek Tejchman (Cze) Commencal O'Neal Enduroklub
|19
|Benjamin Kistner (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur
|20
|Matej Stapic (Slo) Enduro Maxxis Sram
|21
|Tomas Brozik (Cze) Commencal O'Neal Enduroklub
|22
|Miroslav Kabelka (Cze) No respect racing team Topfans
|23
|Scott Roberts (GBr) Team Identiti - Adidas Eyewear
|24
|Maximilian Wrstala (Ger) RSV Tretwerk
|25
|Tom Dowie (GBr) Identiti
|26
|Johnny Magis (Bel) Yeti Benelux Racing Team
|27
|Klaus Beige (Ger) RSV Plessa 1995
|28
|Isaac Mundy (GBr) Slam 69
|29
|Stefan Scherz (Ger) RSG 52 Stollberg
|30
|Stefano Dolfin (Ita) Marmotte / Dartmoor-Elk
|31
|Petr Beneš (Cze) SC BMX Benátky nad Jizerou
|32
|Szymon Smolka (Pol) FF Progres Rybnik
|33
|Milan Myšík (Cze) MSK KUR SPORT
|34
|Blake Carney (USA) Supercrossbmx.com
|35
|Remek Oleszkiewicz (Pol) Dartmoor Uniqa LKKG BGZ
|36
|Urban Rotnik (Slo) KK Crn trn/Cult/Zelene
|37
|Adam Brezina (Cze) TJ BMX Trinec
|38
|Ales Rogozan (Cze) KOLOSHOP TEAM Cz.O.S.
|39
|Lukasz Baran (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|40
|Andreas Dotzauer (Ger) Mac Konigsbrunn
|41
|Jiri Penc (Cze) Commencal O'Neal Enduroklub UJ
|42
|Jan Finda (Cze) Kolo Shop Team
|43
|Jakub Jonák (Cze) Commencal FDF Team
|44
|Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze) MBC Freeride Team
|45
|Robert Kulesza (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|46
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Yeti Racing UK
|47
|Jiri Svak (Cze) GT bicycles opportunity
|48
|Daniel Krajci (Cze) Polygon Rann
|49
|Michael Mechura (Cze) Chainreaction Cycles/Nukeprof
|50
|Matija Stupar (Slo) Crn Trn Cult
|51
|Petrik Brückner (Ger) RoseVaujany Gravity Mountainbi
|52
|Kristijan Medvešcek (Slo) KK Crn trn/Cult
|53
|Robert Matoušek (Cze) Bikestrike.Com
|54
|Joey Van Veghel (Ned) team meybo stinksaus
|55
|Maciej Chmiel (Pol) UNIQA LKKG BGZ
|56
|Gustaw Dadela (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|57
|Adrian Weiss (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur
|58
|Zdenek Plasil (Cze) CykloTeam Ostrov
|59
|Andrej Bratina (Slo) KK Crn trn/Cult
|60
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity
|61
|Piotr Kobus (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|62
|Adam Semerák (Cze) Bikestrike.Com
|63
|Juraj Klein (Svk) Polygon Rann/ Polygonbikes.Com
|64
|Mark Milward (GBr) Swinnerton Cycles
|65
|Attila Kovacs (Hun) Lorinc 2000 SE
|66
|Martin Bronec (Cze) MSK Kur Sport
|67
|Benjamin Ehrlich (Ger) TSV Gaimersheim
|68
|Martin Beneš (Cze) SCV Blatna
|69
|Norbert Papp (Hun) Top Cycles TPC SE
|70
|Joost Wichman (Ned) Rose Vaujany Gravity
|71
|Stefano Balestracci (Ita) vigor proline
|72
|Denis Masarik (Svk) Polygon Rann/ Polygonbikes.com
|73
|Evgeny Shishonkov (Rus) FunRide/ChillenGrillen
|74
|Rudolf Thurner (Aut) BMX Vösendorf
|75
|Jakub Klein (Pol) niestowarzyszony
|76
|David Spurny (Cze) Commencal FDF Team
|77
|Jakub Hruby (Cze) SCV Blatna
|78
|Daniel Myszoglad (Hun) Veszpremi Spartacus SE
|79
|Roland Bagoly (Hun) Veszpremi Spartacus SE
|80
|Gabriele Giletta (Ita) Team Scout/Nukeproof
|81
|Patrik Kaspar (Cze) Jump-X
|82
|Marco Ricci (Ita) Team Cingolani Trek
|83
|Filip Beneš (Cze) SCV Blatna
|84
|Davide Dolfin (Ita) Le Marmotte Loreto
|85
|Denny Tischendorf (Ger) RSG 52 Stollberg
|86
|Martin Hoferek (Cze) KrabCycles Specialized
|87
|Tomasz Koziol (Pol) niestowarzyszony
|88
|Maciej Rawinski (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|89
|Tomáš Martinkovic (Cze) CK slavoj terezín
|90
|Kamil Pokrywka (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|91
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol) MTB Wieza Anna Szczawno-Zdrój
|92
|Jiri Momnert (Cze) No respect racing team Krasice
|93
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Specialized Racing
|94
|Mirco Weiss (Swi) BMX Power-Bike Winterthur
