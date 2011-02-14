Carver claims Victoria Park criterium
Lawson takes biggest win of her career
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
|2
|Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts)
|3
|Steele Von Hoff (Genesys)
|4
|Nathan Earl (Genesys)
|5
|Dean Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
|6
|Eddy Hollands (Nuchange)
|7
|Nathan Haas (Genesys)
|8
|Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco Skins)
|9
|Scott Law (Smokefree)
|1
|Pat Shaw (Genesys)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania)
|2
|Rowena Fry (Pure Tasmania)
|3
|Claire Aubrey (Cycles Bespoke)
|4
|Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)
|5
|Sarah Jeanne Hollands (Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services)
|6
|Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania)
|7
|Stephanie Russell (Kalamunda Cycles)
|8
|Kate Finegan
|9
|Chloe McConville (Team Race)
|1
|Cara Bussell (Broad)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sean O'Neil (Bikesure)
|2
|Fenton Moran (Riders Choice)
|3
|Justin Lang (Wembley Cycles)
|4
|Corey Eaves (Bikesure)
|5
|Pedro Turbika (KHT Accountants)
|6
|Dean Gathercole (Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services)
|7
|Jayson Puls (Riders Choice)
|8
|Theo Yates (Cyclemania)
|9
|Brendan Nichol (Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services)
|10
|Matty Upton (Nuchange)
