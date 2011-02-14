Trending

Carver claims Victoria Park criterium

Lawson takes biggest win of her career

Results

Open men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alex Carver (Jayco Skins)
2Rico Rogers (Budget Forklifts)
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys)
4Nathan Earl (Genesys)
5Dean Windsor (Budget Forklifts)
6Eddy Hollands (Nuchange)
7Nathan Haas (Genesys)
8Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco Skins)
9Scott Law (Smokefree)
1Pat Shaw (Genesys)

Open women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania)
2Rowena Fry (Pure Tasmania)
3Claire Aubrey (Cycles Bespoke)
4Emma Pooley (Garmin-Cervelo)
5Sarah Jeanne Hollands (Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services)
6Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania)
7Stephanie Russell (Kalamunda Cycles)
8Kate Finegan
9Chloe McConville (Team Race)
1Cara Bussell (Broad)

Support men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sean O'Neil (Bikesure)
2Fenton Moran (Riders Choice)
3Justin Lang (Wembley Cycles)
4Corey Eaves (Bikesure)
5Pedro Turbika (KHT Accountants)
6Dean Gathercole (Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services)
7Jayson Puls (Riders Choice)
8Theo Yates (Cyclemania)
9Brendan Nichol (Eddy Hollands Bicycle Services)
10Matty Upton (Nuchange)

Latest on Cyclingnews