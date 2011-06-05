Trending

Kamyshev wins for Kazakhstan

Danish team still holds yellow jersey

The Danish team on the front of the bunch during stage 3

The Danish team on the front of the bunch during stage 3
(Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)

Danes keep hold of the leader's jersey, which will now be worn by Christopher Juul-Jensen, who took 11th place today. It is however Kazakh Arman Kamyshev who was the fastest at the end of the 141 kilometer race competed on the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay's third stage.

"Our goal today was to keep our hands on the yellow jersey," confided the new leader of the overall ranking. "Tomorrow's strategy will be the same. I'm confident. All the team riders are riding well," added the U23 National vice-champion.

Algerian Youcef Reguigui and Italian Boem Nicola battled hard for the victory, but both had to admit defeat, respectively finishing in second and third place.

Under a blazing sun, the 64 athletes still listed took off on the 14.1 kilometers course, which they had to complete 10 times. The members of Denmark's team were controlling the peloton most of the race in order to protect the yellow jersey.

Attacks followed one another at a frenetic pace. About 20 cyclists were finally able to pull out from the bunch at the bottom of the next to last ascension of the famous Desmeules climb. The leading group slowly disintegrated in the last loop. The final joust was between 12 riders. The last word went to Kamyshev, who also ravished the white jersey of best youngster.

The polka dot jersey (Mountain Classification) stayed in possession of French Warren Barguil. Italian Nicola Boem for his part claimed the green jersey (Points Classification).

The 2011 Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay will come to an end Sunday, with the presentation of the last stage, which will totalize 128.4 kilometers.

Stage 3 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan3:28:36
2Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MixteUCI
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Italie
4Marcel Meisen (Ger) Allemagne
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italie
6Warren Barguil (Fra) France
7David Boily (Can) Canada
8Maxim Razumov (Rus) Russie
9Nathan Brown (USA) Etats-Unis
10Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
11Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den) Danemark
12Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
13Sebastian Lander (Den) Danemark0:00:19
14Yauheni Patenka (Blr) MixteUCI
15Yannick Mayer (Ger) Allemagne0:00:40
16Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
17Gavin Mannion (USA) Etats-Unis
18Maxim Pokidov (Rus) Russie
19Arvin Moazemi (Iri) MixteUCI
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) MixteUCI
21Igor Frolov (Rus) Russie
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) France
23Artis Pujats (Lat) Letonie
24Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Slovénie
25Guillaume Bonnet (Fra) France
26Roman Dronin (Uzb) MixteUCI
27Jimmy Turgis (Fra) France
28Tanner Putt (USA) Etats-Unis
29Simon Nuber (Ger) Allemagne
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Danemark
31Adžs Flaksis (Lat) Letonie
32Emilien Viennet (Fra) France
33Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MixteUCI
34Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:50
35Hansen Lasse Norman (Den) Danemark0:00:52
36Romain Guillemois (Fra) France
37Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Danemark
38Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
39Evan Huffman (USA) Etats-Unis
40Roman Katyrin (Rus) Russie
41Jimmi Sørensen (Den) Danemark
42Walter Filad Escobar López (Gua) Guatemala
43Alder Torres Yuman (Gua) Guatemala
44Janis Dakteris (Lat) Letonie0:01:14
45Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:23
46Alexander Grigoryev (Rus) Russie
47Massimo Coledan (Ita) Italie0:02:41
48Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canada0:03:13
49Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Canada0:03:49
50Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Italie0:03:50
51Ryan Eastman (USA) Etats-Unis
52Loris Paoli (Ita) Italie0:04:02
53Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne
54Owen Harrison (Can) Canada0:04:03
55Jure Bitenc (Slo) Slovénie
56Stuart Wight (Can) Canada
57Aljaz Hocevar (Slo) Slovénie
58Robert Jenko (Slo) Slovénie
59Mario Vogt (Ger) Allemagne0:07:09
60Max Walsleben (Ger) Allemagne
61Fabian Thiel (Ger) Allemagne
62Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Italie
63Armands Becis (Lat) Letonie0:09:37
64Jani Music (Slo) Slovénie
DNFPavel Gorenc (Slo) Slovénie
DNFEamon Franck (USA) Etats-Unis

Latest on Cyclingnews