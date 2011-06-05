The Danish team on the front of the bunch during stage 3 (Image credit: Laurent Dubrule)

Danes keep hold of the leader's jersey, which will now be worn by Christopher Juul-Jensen, who took 11th place today. It is however Kazakh Arman Kamyshev who was the fastest at the end of the 141 kilometer race competed on the Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay's third stage.

"Our goal today was to keep our hands on the yellow jersey," confided the new leader of the overall ranking. "Tomorrow's strategy will be the same. I'm confident. All the team riders are riding well," added the U23 National vice-champion.

Algerian Youcef Reguigui and Italian Boem Nicola battled hard for the victory, but both had to admit defeat, respectively finishing in second and third place.

Under a blazing sun, the 64 athletes still listed took off on the 14.1 kilometers course, which they had to complete 10 times. The members of Denmark's team were controlling the peloton most of the race in order to protect the yellow jersey.

Attacks followed one another at a frenetic pace. About 20 cyclists were finally able to pull out from the bunch at the bottom of the next to last ascension of the famous Desmeules climb. The leading group slowly disintegrated in the last loop. The final joust was between 12 riders. The last word went to Kamyshev, who also ravished the white jersey of best youngster.

The polka dot jersey (Mountain Classification) stayed in possession of French Warren Barguil. Italian Nicola Boem for his part claimed the green jersey (Points Classification).

The 2011 Coupe des Nations – Ville de Saguenay will come to an end Sunday, with the presentation of the last stage, which will totalize 128.4 kilometers.