Trending

Rabottini takes first professional win in Fethiye

Thomas Peterson assumes overall lead

Image 1 of 27

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Turkey.

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 27

Stage winner Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

Stage winner Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 27

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates his first victory as a professional.

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates his first victory as a professional.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 4 of 27

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) tops the podium for stage five.

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) tops the podium for stage five.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 27

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) assumes the overall lead at the Tour of Turkey.

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) assumes the overall lead at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 27

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) leads the points classification.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 27

Efimkin, Rabottini and Magazzini were the top three riders on stage five.

Efimkin, Rabottini and Magazzini were the top three riders on stage five.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 27

Stage five winner Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) is flanked by Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) and Enrico Magazzini (Lampre - ISD).

Stage five winner Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) is flanked by Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) and Enrico Magazzini (Lampre - ISD).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 27

Top three finishers for stage five (l-r): Alexander Efimkin, 2nd; Matteo Rabottini, 1st; Enrico Magazzini, 3rd.

Top three finishers for stage five (l-r): Alexander Efimkin, 2nd; Matteo Rabottini, 1st; Enrico Magazzini, 3rd.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 27

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates his stage victory.

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates his stage victory.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 27

A happy Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) after his stage win.

A happy Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) after his stage win.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 27

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey.

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 13 of 27

A FDJ rider signs in for stage five.

A FDJ rider signs in for stage five.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 14 of 27

The peloton in action at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 15 of 27

The peloton gets some encouragement during stage five.

The peloton gets some encouragement during stage five.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 16 of 27

The peloton makes its way from Denizli to Fethiye, at 218.6km the longest stage at the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton makes its way from Denizli to Fethiye, at 218.6km the longest stage at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 17 of 27

A few spectators take in the Tour of Turkey's fifth stage.

A few spectators take in the Tour of Turkey's fifth stage.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 18 of 27

The peloton in action during stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey.

The peloton in action during stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 19 of 27

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo)

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo)
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 20 of 27

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli)
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 21 of 27

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) would end the day as the new race leader at the Tour of Turkey.

Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) would end the day as the new race leader at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 22 of 27

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) were part of a 10-man break which finished nearly 12 minutes up on the peloton.

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) were part of a 10-man break which finished nearly 12 minutes up on the peloton.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 23 of 27

Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Cameron Wurf (Liquigas - Cannondale) have a chat in the break.

Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Cameron Wurf (Liquigas - Cannondale) have a chat in the break.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 24 of 27

It was close, but Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), right, edged Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) for the victory.

It was close, but Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), right, edged Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) for the victory.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 25 of 27

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), right, outsprinted Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) to win stage 5.

Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), right, outsprinted Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) to win stage 5.
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 26 of 27

Top three for stage 5 (l-r): Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli),

Top three for stage 5 (l-r): Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli),
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)
Image 27 of 27

Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ)

Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ)
(Image credit: Bruno Bade)

The successor to 2010 champion Giovanni Visconti as overall winner at the Presidential Tour of Turkey might well be an American. Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo) has taken a strong option as he was the highest ranked of the 10 breakaway riders who finished nearly 12 minutes ahead of the peloton in stage five between Denizli and Fethiye. The 24-year-old American leads Australia's Cameron Wurf (Liguigas-Cannondale) by 27 seconds while Russia's Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) slots into third, 29 seconds back.

Visconti's teammate Matteo Rabottini delivered a second stage win to Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli. "This is a surprise for me to win a stage at the Tour of Turkey. I came here for training, so winning is a great satisfaction," said the 23-year-old neo-pro who earned a start at the Giro d'Italia next week, as directeur sportif Luca Scinto informed Cyclingnews after the race. "To ride the pink race is the dream of every Italian boy, so if I get the call, it'll be a dream come true," Rabottini said before hearing the good news.

"It was a bit of a gamble to go clear so early this morning, after only twenty kilometres with all the wind and the hills coming up," said Rabottini, whose father Luciano won the 1986 Tirreno-Adriatico, racing for Vini Ricordi, so the two generations of cyclists have both garnered victories while racing in the colours of a wine producer as a title sponsor.

"Valentino Sciotti, the owner of Farnese Vini, is maybe the only person who has believed in me," Rabottini said. "I came out of a one-week break due to injuries, which is always a difficult time for an athlete. The motivation to perform was always there. I had told my dad to watch yesterday's stage on TV but at the end, I preferred to save energy for today's."

Rabottini was one of the nine riders who broke clear 20 kilometres after leaving Denizli. Four riders who had taken part in yesterday's major breakaway en route to Pamukkale went again after 20 kilometres of racing: Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo). They attacked with Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Enrico Magazzini (Lampre-ISD), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Ronan van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Andalucia-Caja Granada). De Haes went back to the bunch and was replaced in the front group by Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech Powered By C10).

"On the way, we started to believe in our chances of winning," Rabottini said. "Wurf and I tried to facilitate the work," Peterson echoed. "With the Astana rider [Andrey Zeits], we made the breakaway go."

The ten cyclists cruised along with an advantage of more or less 8:30 for most of the stage. The teams NetApp and Caja Rural started chasing too late at the head of the peloton.

Resignation was in the air of the peloton as the front group approached the last 30 kilometres. Only in the finale of the race did the breakaway riders begin to sort out who would prevail on the day. Efimkin attacked with 5km to go, but he was closely watched by his rivals. Ruiz Pinto was the next one to go clear but Rabottini passed him with great determination with 1km to go. Efimkin pursued Rabottini to the finish line but fell just short of catching the Italian.

"I've lost by very little after trying to go solo with 5km to go," Efimkin said. "I felt strong all day. Unfortunately, everyone in the front group was racing against me.

"I've tried. I thought it was a good thing to anticipate the sprint. I'm disappointed that I didn't win. I thought I was going to pass him [stage winner Rabottini]. To move up to third place overall isn't bad."

Team Type 1 general manager Vassili Davidenko added: "Efimkin is riding at about 80 percent of his top potential now. We sat down with him in December and plotted out a strategy to get him ready for big races in May, and next up for us is the Tour of California and Tour de Suisse."

Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) led the peloton across the line 11:55 down on the break, all but ensuring that the general classification battle will be contested by those on the attack today.

"So I guess I have a good chance of winning the Tour of Turkey now," Peterson said. "I have to look at the road book for the remaining three stages, but my team is really strong. The guys around me are really good, so I'm confident my teammates can get me to the finish line.

"I feel like I'll probably end up winning the race. There are only five guys to really watch. It's been a long time since I won a stage at the Tour of California (2009). Hopefully I'll get another win with the overall classification here on Sunday."

Stage 6 from Fethiye to Finike (184km) includes a first category climb with 67km to go. Garmin-Cervélo probably has the depth to defend Peterson's jersey. Wurf's Liquigas-Cannondale team has been reduced to only four riders after the hard racing the cyclists encountered in the past few days on Turkish roads.

Full Results
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5:51:25
2Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
3Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:03
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
7Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:14
10Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:25
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:55
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
13Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
16Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
18Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
19Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
21Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
22Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
23Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
24Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
25Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
28Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
29Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
30Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
31Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
32Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
33Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
34Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
35Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
36Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
37Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
38Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
40Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
42Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
43Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
45Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
46Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
47Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
48Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
49Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
50Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
51Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
52Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
54Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
56Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
57Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
58Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
59Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
61Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
62Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
63Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
64Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
65Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
66José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
68Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
69Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
70Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
71Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
72Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
73Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
74Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
75André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
76Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
77Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
78Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
79Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
80Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
81Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
82Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
83Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
84Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
85Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
86Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
87Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
88Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
89Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
91Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
92Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
93Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
94Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
95Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
96Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
97Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
98Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
99Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
100Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
101Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
102Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
104Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
105Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
106Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
107Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
108Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
109Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:11
110Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:12:16
111Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:19
112Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
113Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
114Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:25
115Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
116Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
117Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:12:34
118Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
119Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
120Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:37
121Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
122Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
123Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:13:06
124Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:13:17
125Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:38
126Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:03
127Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
128Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
129Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
130Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
131Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
132Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
133Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
134Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
135Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
136Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
137Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
138Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
139Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
140Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
141Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
142Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
143Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
144Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
145Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
146Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
147Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
DNFOmar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
DNFRoberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Sprint 1 - Yusufça, 92.6km
1Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana5pts
2Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
3Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Points - Finish
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15pts
2Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis14
3Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ11
6Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
7Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale9
8Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
9Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana7
10Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
13Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent3
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
15Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1

Mountain 1 - Kazikbeli (Cat. 1) 29.5km
1Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis10pts
2Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
5Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana1

Mountain 2 - In the Memory of Rifat çali (Cat. 1) 124.6km
1Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis10pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ7
3Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale5
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Teams
1Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis17:58:05
2Lampre - ISD0:00:03
3FDJ
4Skil-Shimano
5Team Garmin - Cervelo
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Team Spidertech Powered by C10
8Pro Team Astana0:00:14
9Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:25
10Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:30
11Veranda's Willems-Accent0:11:55
12Omega Pharma - Lotto
13Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
14Caja Rural
15Manisaspor Cycling Team
16De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
17Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
18Androni Giocattoli
19Saxo Bank SunGard
20Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
21Team NetApp
22Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 5
1Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo22:49:41
2Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
3Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:29
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:42
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:02:02
6Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp0:11:45
7Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:11:48
8Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:11:52
9Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
10Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
11Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
13Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
16Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
17Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
18Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:11:58
20Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
21Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
22Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
25Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
26Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
27Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:05
28Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:12:12
29Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
30Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:12:18
31Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:12:20
32Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:22
33Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:12:23
34Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:12:28
35Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:12:30
36Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:12:35
37Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:12:37
38Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:13:02
39Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:04
40Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:13:25
41Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:07
42Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:14:12
43Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:14:43
44Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia0:15:08
45Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ0:15:41
46Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:16:05
47Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:16:21
48Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:17:59
49Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard0:43:33
50Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:43:37
51Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:46:59
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:47:08
53Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:47:22
54Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:47:35
55Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:49:18
56Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:51:20
57Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:58:45
58Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
59Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
60Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
61Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
62Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
63André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:58:51
65Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
66Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
67Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
68Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
69Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
70Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
71Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
72Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:58:58
73Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:59:00
75Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:59:01
76Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:59:17
77Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:59:20
78Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:59:23
79Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
80Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
81Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
82Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:59:26
83Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
84Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:59:27
85Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
86Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:59:30
87Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:59:34
88Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:59:40
89José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:59:43
90Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:59:56
91Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano1:00:02
92Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:00:18
93Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
94Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
95Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
97Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
98Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:00:38
100Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
101Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
102Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural1:00:49
103Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:00:53
104Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1:01:07
105Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:01:55
106Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
107Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale1:02:01
108Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:02:39
109Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:02:48
110Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:02:56
111Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1:02:59
112Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1:03:16
113Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD1:04:20
114Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:04:57
115Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:05:06
116Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo1:06:09
117Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard1:06:27
118Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C101:07:35
119Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1:07:36
120Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
121Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:08:02
122Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:08:26
123Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
124Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:08:36
125Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:08:46
126Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:09:23
127Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:09:46
128Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
129Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
130Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1:10:19
131Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:10:25
132Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1:11:54
133Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:11:57
134Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1:14:56
135Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:15:05
136Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:15:50
137Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1:17:54
138Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:18:00
139Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp1:18:04
140Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
141Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:18:14
142Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
143Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
144Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:18:34
145Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia1:19:02
146Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:21:54
147Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:22:22

Points classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD45pts
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent34
3Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis27
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo25
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo24
6Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural21
7Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ20
8Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana17
9Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli16
10Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
11Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana15
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ15
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp14
15Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne13
16Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli13
17Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
18Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo12
19Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale12
20Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis12
21Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia12
22Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo12
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ11
24Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
25Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural11
26Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C1010
27Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard9
28Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada9
29Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano8
30Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis8
31André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
32Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia7
33Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
34Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
35Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent6
36Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team5
37Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent5
38Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
39Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5
40Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
41Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia5
42Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo4
43Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ4
44Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ3
45Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
46Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ3
47Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
48Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
49Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp3
50Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana2
51Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard2
52Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
53Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural1
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard1
55Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia1
56Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis20pts
2Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia16
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
5Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne11
6Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ10
7Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team7
8Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale5
9Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli5
10Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana4
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3
12Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team3
13José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada2
14Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp1

Turkish Beauties classification
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5pts
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5
3Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural5
4Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana3
5Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano3
6José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
7Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp3
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1
9Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team1
10Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent1
11Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis1

Teams classification
1FDJ68:52:47
2Team Garmin - Cervelo0:00:54
3Team Spidertech Powered by C100:01:27
4Pro Team Astana0:01:32
5Lampre - ISD0:08:02
6Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne0:11:52
7Team NetApp0:11:57
8Caja Rural0:11:58
9Saxo Bank SunGard0:44:04
10Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:47:28
11Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:48:15
12Liquigas-Cannondale0:48:53
13Veranda's Willems-Accent0:58:51
14Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia1:01:57
15Andalucia Caja Granada1:34:20
16Skil-Shimano1:35:05
17Androni Giocattoli1:45:38
18Manisaspor Cycling Team1:45:50
19Omega Pharma - Lotto
20Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo1:45:57
21Colnago - CSF Inox2:32:52
22De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia2:34:48

Latest on Cyclingnews