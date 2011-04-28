Rabottini takes first professional win in Fethiye
Thomas Peterson assumes overall lead
The successor to 2010 champion Giovanni Visconti as overall winner at the Presidential Tour of Turkey might well be an American. Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo) has taken a strong option as he was the highest ranked of the 10 breakaway riders who finished nearly 12 minutes ahead of the peloton in stage five between Denizli and Fethiye. The 24-year-old American leads Australia's Cameron Wurf (Liguigas-Cannondale) by 27 seconds while Russia's Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) slots into third, 29 seconds back.
Visconti's teammate Matteo Rabottini delivered a second stage win to Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli. "This is a surprise for me to win a stage at the Tour of Turkey. I came here for training, so winning is a great satisfaction," said the 23-year-old neo-pro who earned a start at the Giro d'Italia next week, as directeur sportif Luca Scinto informed Cyclingnews after the race. "To ride the pink race is the dream of every Italian boy, so if I get the call, it'll be a dream come true," Rabottini said before hearing the good news.
"It was a bit of a gamble to go clear so early this morning, after only twenty kilometres with all the wind and the hills coming up," said Rabottini, whose father Luciano won the 1986 Tirreno-Adriatico, racing for Vini Ricordi, so the two generations of cyclists have both garnered victories while racing in the colours of a wine producer as a title sponsor.
"Valentino Sciotti, the owner of Farnese Vini, is maybe the only person who has believed in me," Rabottini said. "I came out of a one-week break due to injuries, which is always a difficult time for an athlete. The motivation to perform was always there. I had told my dad to watch yesterday's stage on TV but at the end, I preferred to save energy for today's."
Rabottini was one of the nine riders who broke clear 20 kilometres after leaving Denizli. Four riders who had taken part in yesterday's major breakaway en route to Pamukkale went again after 20 kilometres of racing: Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo). They attacked with Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Enrico Magazzini (Lampre-ISD), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Ronan van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Andalucia-Caja Granada). De Haes went back to the bunch and was replaced in the front group by Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech Powered By C10).
"On the way, we started to believe in our chances of winning," Rabottini said. "Wurf and I tried to facilitate the work," Peterson echoed. "With the Astana rider [Andrey Zeits], we made the breakaway go."
The ten cyclists cruised along with an advantage of more or less 8:30 for most of the stage. The teams NetApp and Caja Rural started chasing too late at the head of the peloton.
Resignation was in the air of the peloton as the front group approached the last 30 kilometres. Only in the finale of the race did the breakaway riders begin to sort out who would prevail on the day. Efimkin attacked with 5km to go, but he was closely watched by his rivals. Ruiz Pinto was the next one to go clear but Rabottini passed him with great determination with 1km to go. Efimkin pursued Rabottini to the finish line but fell just short of catching the Italian.
"I've lost by very little after trying to go solo with 5km to go," Efimkin said. "I felt strong all day. Unfortunately, everyone in the front group was racing against me.
"I've tried. I thought it was a good thing to anticipate the sprint. I'm disappointed that I didn't win. I thought I was going to pass him [stage winner Rabottini]. To move up to third place overall isn't bad."
Team Type 1 general manager Vassili Davidenko added: "Efimkin is riding at about 80 percent of his top potential now. We sat down with him in December and plotted out a strategy to get him ready for big races in May, and next up for us is the Tour of California and Tour de Suisse."
Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) led the peloton across the line 11:55 down on the break, all but ensuring that the general classification battle will be contested by those on the attack today.
"So I guess I have a good chance of winning the Tour of Turkey now," Peterson said. "I have to look at the road book for the remaining three stages, but my team is really strong. The guys around me are really good, so I'm confident my teammates can get me to the finish line.
"I feel like I'll probably end up winning the race. There are only five guys to really watch. It's been a long time since I won a stage at the Tour of California (2009). Hopefully I'll get another win with the overall classification here on Sunday."
Stage 6 from Fethiye to Finike (184km) includes a first category climb with 67km to go. Garmin-Cervélo probably has the depth to defend Peterson's jersey. Wurf's Liquigas-Cannondale team has been reduced to only four riders after the hard racing the cyclists encountered in the past few days on Turkish roads.
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5:51:25
|2
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|3
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:03
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|7
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:14
|10
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:25
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:55
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|16
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|18
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|19
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|22
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|24
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|25
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|26
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|30
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|31
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|32
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|33
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|34
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|35
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|36
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|37
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|38
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|40
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|42
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|43
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|44
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|45
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|46
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|47
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|48
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|49
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|50
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|51
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|52
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|54
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|56
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|57
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|58
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|59
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|62
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|63
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|64
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|65
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|66
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|69
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|70
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|71
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|72
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|73
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|74
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|75
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|76
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|77
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|79
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|80
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|81
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|82
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|83
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|84
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|85
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|86
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|87
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|88
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|89
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|91
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|92
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|93
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|95
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|96
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|97
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|98
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|99
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|100
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|101
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|102
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|104
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|105
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|106
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|107
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|109
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:11
|110
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:16
|111
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:19
|112
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|114
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:25
|115
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|116
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|117
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:12:34
|118
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|119
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|120
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:37
|121
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|122
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|123
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:13:06
|124
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:13:17
|125
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:38
|126
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:03
|127
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|128
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|129
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|130
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|131
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|132
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|133
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|134
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|135
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|136
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|137
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|138
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|139
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|140
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|141
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|142
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|143
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|144
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|145
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|146
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|147
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|DNF
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|DNF
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|3
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|14
|3
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|6
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|7
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|8
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|9
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|7
|10
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|15
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|1
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|pts
|2
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|5
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|1
|1
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|10
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|7
|3
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17:58:05
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|0:00:03
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Skil-Shimano
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:14
|9
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:25
|10
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:30
|11
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|0:11:55
|12
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|13
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|14
|Caja Rural
|15
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|16
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|17
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|19
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|20
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|21
|Team NetApp
|22
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22:49:41
|2
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|3
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:29
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:42
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:02
|6
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|0:11:45
|7
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:11:48
|8
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:52
|9
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp
|11
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|13
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|17
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|18
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:11:58
|20
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|21
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|22
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|25
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|26
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|27
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:05
|28
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:12:12
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:12:18
|31
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:12:20
|32
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:22
|33
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:12:23
|34
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:12:28
|35
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:12:30
|36
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:12:35
|37
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:12:37
|38
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:02
|39
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:04
|40
|Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:13:25
|41
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:07
|42
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:14:12
|43
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:43
|44
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|0:15:08
|45
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:41
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:16:05
|47
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:21
|48
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:17:59
|49
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:43:33
|50
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:43:37
|51
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:46:59
|52
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:47:08
|53
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:47:22
|54
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:47:35
|55
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:49:18
|56
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:51:20
|57
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:58:45
|58
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|60
|Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|61
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|62
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|63
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:58:51
|65
|Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural
|66
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|67
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|68
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|69
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|70
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|71
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|72
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:58:58
|73
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:59:00
|75
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:59:01
|76
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:59:17
|77
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:59:20
|78
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:59:23
|79
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|80
|Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|81
|Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|82
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:59:26
|83
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|84
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:59:27
|85
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|86
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:59:30
|87
|Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:59:34
|88
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:59:40
|89
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:59:43
|90
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:59:56
|91
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1:00:02
|92
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:00:18
|93
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|94
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|95
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|97
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|98
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:00:38
|100
|Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|101
|Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural
|102
|Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural
|1:00:49
|103
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:00:53
|104
|Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1:01:07
|105
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:01:55
|106
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|107
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:02:01
|108
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:02:39
|109
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:02:48
|110
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:02:56
|111
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:02:59
|112
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1:03:16
|113
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|1:04:20
|114
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:04:57
|115
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:05:06
|116
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1:06:09
|117
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1:06:27
|118
|Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|1:07:35
|119
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1:07:36
|120
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|121
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:08:02
|122
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:08:26
|123
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|124
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:08:36
|125
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:08:46
|126
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:09:23
|127
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:09:46
|128
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|129
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|130
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1:10:19
|131
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:10:25
|132
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1:11:54
|133
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:11:57
|134
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:14:56
|135
|Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:15:05
|136
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:15:50
|137
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:17:54
|138
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:18:00
|139
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|1:18:04
|140
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|141
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:18:14
|142
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|143
|Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|144
|Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:18:34
|145
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|1:19:02
|146
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:21:54
|147
|Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:22:22
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|45
|pts
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|34
|3
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|27
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|24
|6
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|7
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|20
|8
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|17
|9
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|10
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|15
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|15
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|14
|15
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|13
|16
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|13
|17
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|18
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|12
|19
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|20
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|12
|21
|Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|12
|22
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|12
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|11
|24
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|25
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural
|11
|26
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|10
|27
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|28
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|9
|29
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|30
|Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|8
|31
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|32
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|7
|33
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|34
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|35
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|6
|36
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|5
|37
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|5
|38
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|39
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|40
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|41
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|42
|Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|4
|43
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|4
|44
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|3
|45
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|46
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|3
|47
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|48
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|49
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|3
|50
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|2
|51
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|52
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|53
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|54
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|55
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|1
|56
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|20
|pts
|2
|Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia
|16
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|5
|Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|6
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|9
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|5
|10
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|4
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|12
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|3
|13
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|2
|14
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|1
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|pts
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5
|3
|Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|4
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|3
|5
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|6
|José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|7
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp
|3
|8
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|9
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|1
|11
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|1
|1
|FDJ
|68:52:47
|2
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:54
|3
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:01:27
|4
|Pro Team Astana
|0:01:32
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:02
|6
|Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne
|0:11:52
|7
|Team NetApp
|0:11:57
|8
|Caja Rural
|0:11:58
|9
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:44:04
|10
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:47:28
|11
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:48:15
|12
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:48:53
|13
|Veranda's Willems-Accent
|0:58:51
|14
|Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia
|1:01:57
|15
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1:34:20
|16
|Skil-Shimano
|1:35:05
|17
|Androni Giocattoli
|1:45:38
|18
|Manisaspor Cycling Team
|1:45:50
|19
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|1:45:57
|21
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:32:52
|22
|De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|2:34:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy