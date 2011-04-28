Image 1 of 27 Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 27 Stage winner Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 27 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates his first victory as a professional. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 4 of 27 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) tops the podium for stage five. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 27 Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) assumes the overall lead at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) leads the points classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 27 Efimkin, Rabottini and Magazzini were the top three riders on stage five. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 27 Stage five winner Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) is flanked by Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) and Enrico Magazzini (Lampre - ISD). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 27 Top three finishers for stage five (l-r): Alexander Efimkin, 2nd; Matteo Rabottini, 1st; Enrico Magazzini, 3rd. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 27 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) celebrates his stage victory. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 27 A happy Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) after his stage win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 27 Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) is the new leader at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 13 of 27 A FDJ rider signs in for stage five. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 14 of 27 The peloton in action at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 15 of 27 The peloton gets some encouragement during stage five. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 16 of 27 The peloton makes its way from Denizli to Fethiye, at 218.6km the longest stage at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 17 of 27 A few spectators take in the Tour of Turkey's fifth stage. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 18 of 27 The peloton in action during stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 19 of 27 Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 20 of 27 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 21 of 27 Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) would end the day as the new race leader at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 22 of 27 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Thomas Peterson (Garmin - Cervelo) were part of a 10-man break which finished nearly 12 minutes up on the peloton. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 23 of 27 Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Cameron Wurf (Liquigas - Cannondale) have a chat in the break. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 24 of 27 It was close, but Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), right, edged Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) for the victory. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 25 of 27 Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), right, outsprinted Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis) to win stage 5. (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 26 of 27 Top three for stage 5 (l-r): Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli), (Image credit: Bruno Bade) Image 27 of 27 Wesley Sulzberger (FDJ) (Image credit: Bruno Bade)

The successor to 2010 champion Giovanni Visconti as overall winner at the Presidential Tour of Turkey might well be an American. Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo) has taken a strong option as he was the highest ranked of the 10 breakaway riders who finished nearly 12 minutes ahead of the peloton in stage five between Denizli and Fethiye. The 24-year-old American leads Australia's Cameron Wurf (Liguigas-Cannondale) by 27 seconds while Russia's Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) slots into third, 29 seconds back.

Visconti's teammate Matteo Rabottini delivered a second stage win to Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli. "This is a surprise for me to win a stage at the Tour of Turkey. I came here for training, so winning is a great satisfaction," said the 23-year-old neo-pro who earned a start at the Giro d'Italia next week, as directeur sportif Luca Scinto informed Cyclingnews after the race. "To ride the pink race is the dream of every Italian boy, so if I get the call, it'll be a dream come true," Rabottini said before hearing the good news.

"It was a bit of a gamble to go clear so early this morning, after only twenty kilometres with all the wind and the hills coming up," said Rabottini, whose father Luciano won the 1986 Tirreno-Adriatico, racing for Vini Ricordi, so the two generations of cyclists have both garnered victories while racing in the colours of a wine producer as a title sponsor.

"Valentino Sciotti, the owner of Farnese Vini, is maybe the only person who has believed in me," Rabottini said. "I came out of a one-week break due to injuries, which is always a difficult time for an athlete. The motivation to perform was always there. I had told my dad to watch yesterday's stage on TV but at the end, I preferred to save energy for today's."

Rabottini was one of the nine riders who broke clear 20 kilometres after leaving Denizli. Four riders who had taken part in yesterday's major breakaway en route to Pamukkale went again after 20 kilometres of racing: Cameron Wurf (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andrey Zeits (Astana), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervélo). They attacked with Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Enrico Magazzini (Lampre-ISD), Matteo Rabottini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli), Ronan van Zandbeek (Skil-Shimano) and Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Andalucia-Caja Granada). De Haes went back to the bunch and was replaced in the front group by Alexander Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) and Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech Powered By C10).

"On the way, we started to believe in our chances of winning," Rabottini said. "Wurf and I tried to facilitate the work," Peterson echoed. "With the Astana rider [Andrey Zeits], we made the breakaway go."

The ten cyclists cruised along with an advantage of more or less 8:30 for most of the stage. The teams NetApp and Caja Rural started chasing too late at the head of the peloton.

Resignation was in the air of the peloton as the front group approached the last 30 kilometres. Only in the finale of the race did the breakaway riders begin to sort out who would prevail on the day. Efimkin attacked with 5km to go, but he was closely watched by his rivals. Ruiz Pinto was the next one to go clear but Rabottini passed him with great determination with 1km to go. Efimkin pursued Rabottini to the finish line but fell just short of catching the Italian.

"I've lost by very little after trying to go solo with 5km to go," Efimkin said. "I felt strong all day. Unfortunately, everyone in the front group was racing against me.

"I've tried. I thought it was a good thing to anticipate the sprint. I'm disappointed that I didn't win. I thought I was going to pass him [stage winner Rabottini]. To move up to third place overall isn't bad."

Team Type 1 general manager Vassili Davidenko added: "Efimkin is riding at about 80 percent of his top potential now. We sat down with him in December and plotted out a strategy to get him ready for big races in May, and next up for us is the Tour of California and Tour de Suisse."

Kenny De Haes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) led the peloton across the line 11:55 down on the break, all but ensuring that the general classification battle will be contested by those on the attack today.

"So I guess I have a good chance of winning the Tour of Turkey now," Peterson said. "I have to look at the road book for the remaining three stages, but my team is really strong. The guys around me are really good, so I'm confident my teammates can get me to the finish line.

"I feel like I'll probably end up winning the race. There are only five guys to really watch. It's been a long time since I won a stage at the Tour of California (2009). Hopefully I'll get another win with the overall classification here on Sunday."

Stage 6 from Fethiye to Finike (184km) includes a first category climb with 67km to go. Garmin-Cervélo probably has the depth to defend Peterson's jersey. Wurf's Liquigas-Cannondale team has been reduced to only four riders after the hard racing the cyclists encountered in the past few days on Turkish roads.

Full Results 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5:51:25 2 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 3 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:03 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 7 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:14 10 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:25 11 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:55 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 16 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 18 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 19 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 21 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 22 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 23 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 24 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 25 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 26 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 28 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 29 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 30 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 31 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 32 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 33 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 34 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 35 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 36 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 37 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 38 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 39 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 40 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 42 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 43 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 45 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 46 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 47 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 48 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 49 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 50 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 51 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 52 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 54 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 56 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 57 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 58 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 59 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 61 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 62 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 63 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 64 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 65 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 66 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 69 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 70 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 71 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 72 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 73 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 74 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 75 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 76 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 77 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 78 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 79 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 80 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 81 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 82 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 83 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 84 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 85 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 86 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 87 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 88 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 89 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 91 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 92 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 93 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 94 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 95 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 96 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 97 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 98 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 99 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 100 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 101 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 102 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 104 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 105 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 106 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 107 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 108 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 109 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:12:11 110 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:12:16 111 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:19 112 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 113 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 114 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:25 115 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 116 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 117 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:12:34 118 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 119 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 120 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:37 121 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 122 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 123 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:13:06 124 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:13:17 125 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:38 126 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:03 127 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 128 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 129 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 130 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 131 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 132 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 133 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 134 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 135 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 136 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 137 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 138 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 139 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 140 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 141 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 142 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 143 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 144 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 145 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 146 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 147 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia DNF Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard DNF Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox DNF Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Sprint 1 - Yusufça, 92.6km 1 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 5 pts 2 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 3 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Points - Finish 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 pts 2 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 14 3 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 11 6 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 7 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 8 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 9 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 7 10 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 11 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 13 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 3 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 15 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1

Mountain 1 - Kazikbeli (Cat. 1) 29.5km 1 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 10 pts 2 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 5 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 1

Mountain 2 - In the Memory of Rifat çali (Cat. 1) 124.6km 1 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 10 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 7 3 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 5 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Teams 1 Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17:58:05 2 Lampre - ISD 0:00:03 3 FDJ 4 Skil-Shimano 5 Team Garmin - Cervelo 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 8 Pro Team Astana 0:00:14 9 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:25 10 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:30 11 Veranda's Willems-Accent 0:11:55 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto 13 Cofidis le Crédit en Ligne 14 Caja Rural 15 Manisaspor Cycling Team 16 De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 17 Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 18 Androni Giocattoli 19 Saxo Bank SunGard 20 Colombia es Passion - Café de Colombia 21 Team NetApp 22 Colnago - CSF Inox

General classification after stage 5 1 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22:49:41 2 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 3 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 0:00:29 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:42 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:02:02 6 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 0:11:45 7 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:11:48 8 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:52 9 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 10 Jesús Del Nero Montes (Spa) Team Netapp 11 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 13 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 14 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 16 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 17 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 18 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:11:58 20 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 21 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 22 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 25 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 26 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 27 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:05 28 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:12:12 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 30 Adrián Palomares Villaplana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:12:18 31 Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:12:20 32 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:22 33 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:12:23 34 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:12:28 35 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:12:30 36 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:12:35 37 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:12:37 38 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 0:13:02 39 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:04 40 Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:13:25 41 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:07 42 Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:14:12 43 Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:14:43 44 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 0:15:08 45 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ 0:15:41 46 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:16:05 47 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:16:21 48 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:17:59 49 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:43:33 50 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:43:37 51 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:46:59 52 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:47:08 53 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:47:22 54 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:47:35 55 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:49:18 56 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:51:20 57 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 0:58:45 58 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 59 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 60 Jose Alberto Benitez Roman (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 61 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 62 Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 63 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:58:51 65 Rubén Reig Conejero (Spa) Caja Rural 66 Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 67 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 68 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 69 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 70 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 71 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 72 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:58:58 73 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:59:00 75 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:59:01 76 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:59:17 77 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:59:20 78 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:59:23 79 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 80 Yevgeniy Nepomnyachshiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 81 Gianfranco Visconti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 82 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:59:26 83 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 84 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:59:27 85 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 86 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:59:30 87 Allan Davis (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:59:34 88 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:59:40 89 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:59:43 90 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:59:56 91 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1:00:02 92 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:00:18 93 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 94 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 95 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Bünyamin Özdemir (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 97 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 98 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Salazar Hugo Sebastian Salazar Castaneda (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:00:38 100 Fabio Piscopiello (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 101 Igor Romero Etxebarria (Spa) Caja Rural 102 Alexander Riabkin (Rus) Caja Rural 1:00:49 103 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:00:53 104 Carlos Andres Martinez Montero (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1:01:07 105 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:01:55 106 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 107 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:02:01 108 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:02:39 109 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:02:48 110 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:02:56 111 Antonio Cabello Baena (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1:02:59 112 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1:03:16 113 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 1:04:20 114 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:04:57 115 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:05:06 116 Travis Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1:06:09 117 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Saxo Bank Sungard 1:06:27 118 Will Routley (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 1:07:35 119 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1:07:36 120 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 121 Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:08:02 122 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:08:26 123 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 124 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:08:36 125 Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:08:46 126 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:09:23 127 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:09:46 128 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 129 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 130 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1:10:19 131 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:10:25 132 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1:11:54 133 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:11:57 134 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1:14:56 135 Paolo Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:15:05 136 Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:15:50 137 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1:17:54 138 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:18:00 139 Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp 1:18:04 140 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 141 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 1:18:14 142 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 143 Cristiano Benenati (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 144 Eyup Karagobek (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 1:18:34 145 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 1:19:02 146 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:21:54 147 Vladimir Koev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 1:22:22

Points classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 45 pts 2 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent 34 3 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 27 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 24 6 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 21 7 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 20 8 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 17 9 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 16 10 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 15 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 15 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 14 15 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 13 16 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 13 17 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 18 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 12 19 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 20 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 12 21 Juan Pablo Forero Carreno (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 12 22 Mirac Kal (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 12 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 11 24 Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 25 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Caja Rural 11 26 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 10 27 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 28 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 9 29 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 30 Daniele Callegarin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 8 31 André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 32 Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 7 33 Adam Hansen (Aus) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 34 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 35 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent 6 36 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 5 37 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 5 38 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 39 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 40 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 41 Filippo Baggio (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia 5 42 Danail Andonov Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 4 43 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 4 44 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 3 45 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 46 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 3 47 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 48 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 49 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 3 50 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 2 51 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 52 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 53 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 54 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 55 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 1 56 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 20 pts 2 Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col) Colombia Es Pasion - Cafe De Colombia 16 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 5 Yoann Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 6 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 7 8 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 9 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 5 10 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 4 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 12 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 3 13 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 2 14 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 1

Turkish Beauties classification 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 pts 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5 3 Arturo Mora Ortiz (Spa) Caja Rural 5 4 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 3 5 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3 6 José Luis Roldan Carmona (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 7 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp 3 8 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1 9 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 1 10 Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent 1 11 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis 1